HOLLAND — Elmwood limited Evergreen to a single basket in the first quarter and a single basket and a free throw in the fourth as the Royals used a strong defensive effort to beat the Vikings 50-20 on Tuesday in a Division III girls district opener at Springfield High School.

Brooklyn Thrash took care of the offensive end of things for Elmwood, pumping in 26 points in outscoring Evergreen by herself. Kayla Minich added eight points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Royals (14-9), who will face Archbold (13-8) in Saturday’s district quarterfinal matchup.

Evergreen’s season ended at 10-13.

Elmwood (14-9)

Zimmerman 2-0–6, Watters 1-0–2, Mareches 0-2–2, Thrash 10-6–26, Minich 4-0–8, Barber 3-0–6. TOTALS: 20-44 8-11–50.

Evergreen (10-13)

VanOsterand 2-0–4, Bowser 1-1–3, Radal 1-0–3, Kiefer 2-0–6, Lumbrezer 1-1–3, Raker 0-1–1. TOTALS: 7-39 3-5–20.

Elmwood 12 11 15 12 — 50

Evergreen 2 7 8 3 — 20

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 2-12 (Zimmerman 2); Evergreen 3-13 (Kiefer 2, Radal).

REBOUNDS: Elmwood 33 (Minich 8); Evergreen 26.

TURNOVERS: Elmwood 16; Evergreen 20.