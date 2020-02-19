Arcadia’s Reagan Pratt and Vanlue’s Emma Biller earned first-team honors as the Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball selections were released for the 2019-20 season.

League-champion Liberty-Benton swept the top awards as Nate Irwin was named the BVC Coach of the Year after guiding the Eagles to a 10-0 conference record and a fourth straight outright title. Caitlin Elseser, a 6-foot-3 senior center and a dominating presence on both ends of the floor, was selected the BVC Player of the Year.

Joining Elseser, Pratt and Biller on the all-BVC first team were McComb’s Malorie Schroeder, Arlington’s Lindsay Dodds and Cory-Rawson’s Zoe Chisholm.

Pratt, a junior guard/forward, averaged 12.1 points, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Redskins. Biller, a senior forward with over 1,000 career points and almost 900 career rebounds, averaged a double of 12.6 points and a BVC-leading 12 rebounds a game. She also averaged 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Arcadia’s Caity Cramer (11.8 ppg) and Samantha Burnett (3.8 pg) were third-team all-league, along with Van Buren’s Mady Parker (9.5 ppg).

2019-20 All-BVC

First Team

Caitlin Elseser, Liberty-Benton, sr.; Malorie Schroeder, McComb, jr.; Lindsay Dodds, Arlington, sr.; Emma Biller, Vanlue, sr.; Zoe Chisholm, Cory-Rawson, jr.; Reagan Pratt, Arcadia, jr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caitlin Elseser, Liberty-Benton.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Nate Irwin, Liberty-Benton.

Second Team

Sydney Elseser, Liberty-Benton, soph.; Kylie Sheets, Arlington, sr.; Olivia Miehls, McComb, jr.; Grace Hagemyer, North Baltimore, soph.; Liz Scheckelhoff, Leipsic, jr.; Alissa Rhodes, Liberty-Benton, sr.

Third Team

Mady Parker, Van Buren, sr.; Lacie Fenstermaker, Pandora-Gilboa, soph.; Samantha Burnett, Arcadia, jr.; Caity Cramer, Arcadia, sr.; Carrigan Vent, Riverdale, soph.; Leah Lee, North Baltimore, sr.

Honorable Mention

ARLINGTON — Hailey Essinger, sr., Cloe Crist, jr. ARCADIA — Lyndee Ward, jr., Lenci Rodriguez, soph. CORY-RAWSON — Samantha Roth, sr., Ayanna Vekaryasz, sr. LEIPSIC — Whitney Langhals, fr., Kyrsten Martinez, fr. LIBERTY-BENTON — Taylor Ward, jr., Riley Irwin, fr. MCCOMB — Hannah Schroeder, sr., Alexis Shoop, jr. NORTH BALTIMORE — Mia McCartney, jr., Halie Inbody, soph. PANDORA-GILBOA — Regan Russell, jr., Alexis Augsburger, jr. RIVERDALE — Danielle Searfoss, jr., Hanna Breidenbach, jr. VAN BUREN — Zoe Horne, sr., Breanna Tabler, jr. VANLUE — Audrey Phillips, jr., Emma Franks, jr.