PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s District Games

Division IV

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

AT PATRICK HENRY HIGH SCHOOL

Fort Jennings 46, Holgate 38

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

Arlington 47, Cory-Rawson 45

Other NW Ohio Games

Seneca East 38, North Baltimore 34

Around Ohio

Beverly Ft. Frye 67, Waterford 20

McDermott Scioto NW 40, Minford 39

Lorain 55, Elyria 33

Canal Winchester 60, Ashville Teays Valley 36

Worthington Kilbourne 57, Cols. Eastmoor 21

Hebron Lakewood 52, Cols. School for Girls 19

Sparta Highland 41, Cols. Bexley 29

Whitehall-Yearling 63, Cols. Linden-McKinley 16

Granville 61, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 15

Plain City Jonathan Alder 70, East 18

Tuesday’s District Games

Division II

PAULDING DISTRICT

AT SPENCERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Lima Shawnee vs. (8) Van Wert, 6:15

(6) Defiance vs. (7) Elida, 8

LAKE DISTRICT

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Maumee vs. (7) Tiffin Columbian, 6:15

(4) Oak Harbor vs. (8) Port Clinton, 8

ASHLAND DISTRICT

AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Lexington vs. (9) Clear Fork, 6:15

(8) Mansfield Senior vs. (7) Norwalk, 8

Division III

SHELBY DISTRICT

AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Huron vs. (10) Upper Sandusky, 6:15

(3) Ashland Crestview vs. (7) Western Reserve, 8

ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Evergreen vs. (7) Elmwood, 7

AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Eastwood vs. (9) Lake, 6:15

(13) Northwood vs. (2) Otsego, 8

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL

(12) Allen East vs. (11) Hicksville, 7

AT LINCOLNVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Patrick Henry vs. (8) Coldwater, 6:15

(5) Spencerville vs. (7) Van Buren, 8

Division IV

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Lincolnview vs. (13) Hilltop, 7

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

(5) Fayette vs. (6) Antwerp, 6:15

(9) North Central vs. (12) Pettisville, 8

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

(6) Miller City vs. (7) Delphos St. John’s, 6:15

(4) McComb vs. (9) Leipsic, 8

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

AT FREMONT ROSS HIGH SCHOOL

(5) Ottawa Hills vs. (11) Fremont St. Joseph, 6:15

(9) Tiffin Calvert vs. (7) Gibsonburg, 8

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Crestline vs. (9) Mansfield Christian, 7

AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Lucas vs. (13) Plymouth, 6:15

(10) Mansfield St. Peter’s vs. (5) Monroeville, 8

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Parkway vs. (8) Ridgemont, 7

AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL

(5) St. Henry vs. (11) Lima Perry, 7

Wednesday’s District Games

Division I

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Wapakoneta vs. (6) Sylvania Northview, 7

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Fremont Ross vs. (17) Bowling Green, 7

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

(18) Springfield vs. (19) Ashland, 7

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(14) Toledo Bowsher vs. (15) Oregon Clay, 7

Division II

PAULDING DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Celina vs. (10) Kenton, 7

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Toledo Rogers vs. (11) Toledo Woodward, 7

ASHLAND DISTRICT

AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Bellevue vs. (11) Galion, 7

Division III

SHELBY DISTRICT

AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (12) Bucyrus, 6:15

(6) Carey vs. (8) Edison, 8

ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(10) Liberty Center vs. (11) Montpelier, 6:15

(12) Genoa vs. (3) Delta, 8

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Tinora vs. (2) Liberty-Benton, 6:15

(9) Delphos Jefferson vs. (10) Riverdale, 8

Division IV

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Edon vs. (8) Edgerton, 6:15

(3) Convoy Crestview vs. (10) Ayersville, 8

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL

(12) Cardinal Stritch vs. (10) Mohawk, 6:15

(6) Vanlue vs. (8) Maumee Valley Country Day, 8

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (7) South Central, 6:15

(4) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (11) Danbury, 8

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(14) Upper Scioto Valley vs. (2) Marion Local, 6:15

(7) Lima Central Catholic vs. (13) Waynesfield-Goshen, 8

AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL

(4) New Knoxville vs. (10) Ada, 6:15

(6) New Bremen vs. (12) Hardin Northern, 8

Thursday’s District Games

Division IV

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

AT PATRICK HENRY HIGH SCHOOL

(12) Fort Jennings vs. (1) Columbus Grove, 6:15

(6) Miller City-(7) Delphos St. John’s winner vs. (4) McComb-(9) Leipsic winner, 8, in district quarterfinals

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

(3) Kalida vs. (14) Pandora-Gilboa, 6:15

(8) North Baltimore vs. (10) Continental, 8

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Wapakoneta-(6) Sylvania Northview winner vs. (5) Anthony Wayne, 6:15

(7) Sandusky vs. (8) Toledo St. Ursula, 8

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Fremont Ross-(17) Bowling Green winner vs. (11) Findlay, 6:15

(1) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (20) Toledo Waite, 8

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

(18) Springfield-(19) Ashland winner vs. (2) Perrysburg, 6:15

(10) Toledo Whitmer vs. (12) Mansfield Madison, 8

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(14) Toledo Bowsher-(15) Oregon Clay winner vs. (3) Sylvania Southview, 1

(9) Lima Senior vs. (4) Toledo Start, 2:45

Division II

PAULDING DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Celina-(10) Kenton winner vs. (1) Napoleon, 6:15

(3) Wauseon vs. (5) Bryan, 8

AT SPENCERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Lima Shawnee-(8) Van Wert winner vs. (2) Lima Bath, 1

(6) Defiance-(7) Elida winner vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 2:45

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Toledo Rogers-(11) Toledo Woodward winner vs. (10) Fostoria, 6:15

(5) Clyde vs. (6) Toledo Scott, 8

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Maumee-(7) Tiffin Columbian winner vs. (2) Toledo Central Catholic, 6:15

(4) Oak Harbor-(8) Port Clinton winner vs. (3) Rossford, 8

ASHLAND DISTRICT

AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Bellevue-(11) Galion winner vs. (10) Vermilion, 6:15

(5) Ontario vs. (4) Sandusky Perkins, 8

AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Lexington-(9) Clear Fork winner vs. (2) Shelby, 6:15

(8) Mansfield Senior-(7) Norwalk winner vs. (3) Willard, 8

Division III

SHELBY DISTRICT

AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Hopewell-Loudon-(12) Bucyrus winner vs. (11) Lakota, 6:15

(6) Carey-(8) Edison winner vs. (5) Colonel Crawford, 8

AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Huron-(10) Upper Sandusky winner vs. (1) Margaretta, 6:15

(3) Ashland Crestview-(7) Western Reserve winner vs. (4) Wynford, 8

ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Evergreen-(7) Elmwood winner vs. (5) Archbold, 6:15

(10) Liberty Center-(11) Montpelier winner vs. (12) Genoa-(3) Delta winner, 8

AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Eastwood-(9) Lake winner vs. (4) Woodmore, 6:15

(13) Northwood-(2) Otsego winner vs. (6) Swanton, 8

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL

(12) Allen East-(11) Hicksville winner vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15

(13) Tinora-(2) Liberty-Benton winner vs. (9) Delphos Jefferson-(10) Riverdale winner, 8

AT LINCOLNVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Patrick Henry-(8) Coldwater winner vs. (3) Paulding, 6:15

(5) Spencerville-(7) Van Buren winner vs. (4) Fairview, 8

Division IV

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Lincolnview-(13) Hilltop winner vs. (2) Ottoville, 6:15

(7) Edon-(8) Edgerton winner vs. (3) Convoy Crestview-(10) Ayersville winner, 8

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

(5) Fayette-(6) Antwerp winner vs. (4) Stryker, 6:15

(9) North Central-(12) Pettisville winner vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 8

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

(2) Arlington vs. (5) Bluffton, 6:15

(3) Kalida-(14) Pandora-Gilboa winner vs. (8) North Baltimore-(10) Continental winner, 8

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

AT FREMONT ROSS HIGH SCHOOL

(5) Ottawa Hills-(11) Fremont St. Joseph winner vs. (4) Old Fort, 6:15

(9) Tiffin Calvert-(7) Gibsonburg winner vs. (1) Toledo Christian, 8

AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL

(12) Cardinal Stritch-(10) Mohawk winner vs. (2) New Riegel, 6:15

(6) Vanlue-(8) Maumee Valley Country Day winner vs. (3) Arcadia, 8

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Crestline-(9) Mansfield Christian winner vs. (1) Seneca East, 6:15

(6) Sandusky St. Mary-(7) South Central winner vs. (4) Norwalk St. Paul-(11) Danbury winner, 8

AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Lucas-(13) Plymouth winner vs. (12) New London, 6:15

(10) Mansfield St. Peter’s-(5) Monroeville winner vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 8

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Parkway-(8) Ridgemont winner vs. (3) Minster, 6:15

(14) Upper Scioto Valley-(2) Marion Local winner vs. (7) Lima Central Catholic-(13) Waynesfield-Goshen winner, 8

AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL

(5) St. Henry-(11) Lima Perry winner vs. (1) Fort Recovery, 6:15

(4) New Knoxville-(10) Ada winner vs. (6) New Bremen-(12) Hardin Northern winner, 8

PREP Boys Basketball

Final AP Poll

Division I

1. Cin. Moeller (11) 21-1 137

2. Lakewood St. Edward (3) 19-1 119

3. Gahanna Lincoln 21-1 104

4. Cols. South 20-1 87

5. Hilliard Bradley 20-2 77

6. Green 18-2 60

7. Youngs. Boardman 19-1 48

8. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 20-2 46

9. Cin. La Salle 19-3 19

9. (tie) Cols. Walnut Ridge 18-4 19

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Can. McKinley 16. Chillicothe 12.

Division II

1. Lima Shawnee (7) 21-0 126

2. Akr. SVSM (4) 16-4 117

3. Trotwood-Madison (1) 20-2 95

4. Cin. Wyoming 21-0 90

5. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 16-3 73

6. Heath 22-0 59

7. Thornville Sheridan 19-3 35

8. Tol. Rogers 19-3 32

8. (tie) Sandusky 19-1 32

10. Jackson 19-3 26

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Lancaster Fairfield Union 20. Chillicothe Unioto 15.

Division III

1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (6) 18-3 111

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 20-1 106

3. Versailles (4) 21-1 98

4. Richwood N. Union (2) 20-0 86

4. (tie) Cin. Deer Park 18-1 86

6. Proctorville Fairland 20-2 54

7. Willard 19-2 51

7. (tie) Sardinia Eastern 21-1 51

9. Chillicothe Zane Trace 19-3 33

10. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 20-2 16

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Wheelersburg 13. Atwater Waterloo 13. Evergreen 13.

Division IV

1. Columbus Grove (11) 21-0 132

2. Antwerp 21-0 102

3. New Boston Glenwood (1) 21-1 92

4. Peebles 19-2 75

5. Lucas 18-1 62

6. Zanesville Rosecrans 19-2 58

7. Richmond Hts. (2) 17-4 55

8. Berlin Hiland 16-4 51

9. Tol. Christian 18-2 42

10. Glouster Trimble 17-3 34

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Stewart Federal Hocking 13. Mogadore 12.

Monday’s Results

Other NW Ohio Games

Evergreen 53, Stryker 49

Around Ohio

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 71, Wintersville Indian Creek 44

Fairport Harbor Harding 64, Ashtabula St. John 61

Howard E. Knox 51, Johnstown Northridge 44

Manchester 48, Portsmouth Sciotoville 39

Mentor 86, Cle. VASJ 70

Racine Southern 53, Ravenswood, W.Va. 47

Sidney Fairlawn 51, Ft. Loramie 50

Urbana 57, Legacy Christian 49

Bidwell River Valley 48, Circleville 37

Greenfield McClain 59, Washington C.H. 25

Piketon 42, W. Union 38

Portsmouth 54, Latham Western 49

Tuesday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Lima Senior

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Clyde

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Delta

Ashland Crestview at Buckeye Central

Ayersville at Liberty Center

Clear Fork at Ashland Senior

Continental at Pandora-Gilboa

Galion Senior at Crestline

Gibsonburg at Otsego

Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield Temple Christian

Lake at Oak Harbor

Lakota at Northwood

Marion Local at Wapakoneta

Navarre Fairless at West Holmes

New Riegel at Fostoria Senior

North Union at Elgin

Ottawa Hills at Oregon Clay

Ridgemont at Cory-Rawson

Sandusky Perkins at Huron

Sandusky Senior at Oberlin

Seneca East at Old Fort

Shelby at Mansfield Senior

Sidney Lehman at Mechanicsburg

Smithville at Loudonville

Swanton at Cardinal Stritch

Sylvania Southview at Toledo Whitmer

Toledo Christian at Holgate

Van Wert at Lima Cent. Cath.

Vermilion at Lorain Clearview

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Arlington

Other NW Ohio Games

Bucyrus at Crestline

Elyria Open Door Christian at Ashland Mapleton

Fairview at Montpelier

Kidron Central Christian at West Holmes

North Baltimore at Seneca East

Ottoville at Tinora

Paulding at Edgerton

River Valley at Galion Northmor

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Van Buren

Cory-Rawson at Vanlue

McComb at Pandora-Gilboa

North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Findlay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. John’s at Toledo St. Francis

Toledo Whitmer at Fremont Ross

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Carey

Mohawk at Ridgedale

Wynford at Upper Sandusky

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Fostoria Senior

Lake at Genoa

Otsego at Eastwood

Woodmore at Rossford

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Delphos Jefferson

Columbus Grove at Ada

Lincolnview at Paulding

Spencerville at Convoy Crestview

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Swanton

Bryan at Evergreen

Delta at Wauseon

Liberty Center at Patrick Henry

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Kenton

Lima Bath at Lima Shawnee

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta

St. Marys Memorial at Defiance

Van Wert at Celina

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Sandusky St. Mary

Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph

Lakota at Old Fort

Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Willard

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Sandusky Perkins

Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Maumee Valley Country Day

Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Northwood

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local at New Knoxville

Minster at Parkway

New Bremen at Coldwater

St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg

Maumee at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Springfield at Sylvania Southview

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton

New London at Western Reserve

Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul

South Central at Monroeville

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Pettisville

Fayette at North Central

Montpelier at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Lima Perry

Fort Jennings at Leipsic

Fort Recovery at South Adams, Ind.

Galion Senior at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Hicksville at Miller City

Huron at Milan Edison

Kalida at Fairview

Mansfield Madison at Ontario

Mansfield Senior at Massillon Jackson

Monclova Christian at Lima Temple Christian

Shelby at Lexington

Wayne Trace at Ottoville

Saturday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Upper Scioto Valley

Lima Cent. Cath. at Defiance

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Ashland Mapleton

McComb at Lima Perry

Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland St. Ignatius

Toledo Waite at Massillon Washington

Van Buren at Fort Recovery

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 40 15 .727 —

Boston 38 16 .704 1½

Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6

Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14

New York 17 38 .309 23

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 35 19 .648 —

Orlando 24 31 .436 11½

Washington 20 33 .377 14½

Charlotte 18 36 .333 17

Atlanta 15 41 .268 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —

Indiana 32 23 .582 14½

Chicago 19 36 .345 27½

Detroit 19 38 .333 28½

Cleveland 14 40 .259 32

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 34 20 .630 —

Dallas 33 22 .600 1½

Memphis 28 26 .519 6

San Antonio 23 31 .426 11

New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 38 17 .691 —

Utah 36 18 .667 1½

Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5

Portland 25 31 .446 13½

Minnesota 16 37 .302 21

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —

L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5

Phoenix 22 33 .400 20

Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½

Golden State 12 43 .218 30

Friday’s Results

2020 Rising Stars Challenge

Team USA 151, Team World 131

Saturday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Results

2020 All-Star Game

Team LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155

Monday’s RESULTS

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 60 37 11 12 86 199 146

Tampa Bay 59 39 15 5 83 211 156

Toronto 60 31 21 8 70 211 199

Florida 59 31 22 6 68 206 201

Buffalo 59 27 24 8 62 171 183

Montreal 61 27 26 8 62 184 188

Ottawa 59 20 28 11 51 156 200

Detroit 61 14 43 4 32 123 229

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 59 37 17 5 79 208 180

Pittsburgh 57 36 15 6 78 191 152

N.Y. Islanders 58 33 19 6 72 167 159

Columbus 60 30 18 12 72 155 150

Philadelphia 59 32 20 7 71 193 177

Carolina 58 33 21 4 70 189 163

N.Y. Rangers 58 30 24 4 64 189 181

New Jersey 58 22 26 10 54 162 204

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 59 32 17 10 74 187 172

Dallas 59 34 19 6 74 161 151

Colorado 57 33 18 6 72 203 160

Nashville 58 29 22 7 65 189 187

Winnipeg 60 30 25 5 65 179 181

Minnesota 58 27 24 7 61 176 187

Chicago 59 26 25 8 60 176 188

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 59 32 21 6 70 190 183

Vegas 61 31 22 8 70 192 185

Vancouver 59 32 22 5 69 191 180

Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190

Arizona 62 30 24 8 68 172 167

San Jose 59 26 29 4 56 155 194

Anaheim 59 24 28 7 55 155 186

Los Angeles 59 21 33 5 47 145 187

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Edmonton 4, Carolina 3, OT

Anaheim 5, Vancouver 1

Nashville 2, St. Louis 1

Ottawa 4, Dallas 3, OT

New Jersey 4, Columbus 3, SO

Buffalo 5, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 3, Chicago 2

MOnday’s RESULTS

Arizona 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Florida 5, San Jose 3

Calgary 6, Anaheim 4

Vegas 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay at Colorado, late

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (48) 23-1 1559 1

2. Gonzaga (14) 26-1 1518 2

3. Kansas (1) 22-3 1434 3

4. San Diego St. 26-0 1404 4

5. Dayton 23-2 1294 6

6. Duke 22-3 1285 7

7. Maryland 21-4 1194 9

8. Florida St. 21-4 1088 8

9. Penn St. 20-5 1024 13

10. Kentucky 20-5 1011 12

11. Louisville 21-5 837 5

12. Villanova 19-6 824 15

13. Auburn 22-3 818 11

14. Oregon 20-6 742 17

15. Creighton 20-6 718 23

16. Seton Hall 18-7 672 10

17. West Virginia 18-7 552 14

18. Colorado 20-6 501 16

19. Marquette 17-7 404 18

20. Iowa 18-8 254 21

21. Butler 19-7 242 19

22. Houston 20-6 237 20

23. BYU 21-7 188 —

24. Arizona 18-7 102 —

25. Ohio St. 17-8 95 —

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 92, Michigan St. 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F. Austin 14, Illinois 12, N. Iowa 9, Utah St. 8, Florida 6, Rutgers 6, ETSU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4, Richmond 3, Tulsa 3, New Mexico St. 2, SMU 2, Arizona St 1, Wright St. 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (21) 23-1 788 1

2. Gonzaga (11) 26-1 772 2

3. Kansas 22-3 723 3

4. San Diego State 26-0 717 4

5. Dayton 23-2 659 6

6. Duke 22-3 652 7

7. Maryland 21-4 601 9

8. Florida State 21-4 524 8

9. Penn State 20-5 503 13

10. Kentucky 20-5 488 12

11. Louisville 21-5 466 5

12. Auburn 22-3 398 11

13. Villanova 19-6 383 16

14. Seton Hall 18-7 355 10

15. Creighton 20-6 340 21

16. Oregon 20-6 311 18

17. Colorado 20-6 287 15

18. West Virginia 18-7 279 14

19. Marquette 17-7 171 22

20. Iowa 18-8 168 17

21. Arizona 18-7 132 —

22. Houston 20-6 131 19

23. Butler 19-7 124 20

24. Ohio State 17-8 79 —

25. Michigan State 17-9 76 25

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 59, BYU 56, Michigan 44, Illinois 24, Virginia 20, LSU 16, Northern Iowa 10, Rhode Island 9, Oklahoma 6, SMU 6, Florida 5, Saint Mary’s 5, Cincinnati 3, ETSU 3, Rutgers 3, Stephen F. Austin 2, Arizona State 1, Wisconsin 1.

Monday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Bethune-Cookman 71, Delaware St. 70

Bucknell 69, Holy Cross 48

Franciscan 101, Penn St.-Altoona 98, 2OT

Md.-Eastern Shore 81, Florida A&M 71

Xavier 77, St. John’s 74

SOUTH

Albany St. (Ga.) 63, Clark Atlanta 62

Miles 82, Kentucky St. 54

Morehouse 72, Fort Valley St. 68

Morgan St. 78, SC State 72

NC A&T 77, NC Central 60

Norfolk St. 80, Coppin St. 60

Southern U. 95, MVSU 62

MIDWEST

Central St. (Ohio) 99, LeMoyne-Owen 75

Notre Dame 77, North Carolina 76

Rochester (Mich.) 93, Finlandia 49

SOUTHWEST

Texas Southern 93, Grambling St. 79

The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (27) 24-1 747 1

2. Baylor (2) 23-1 713 2

3. Oregon (1) 24-2 700 3

4. Stanford 23-3 620 8

5. Louisville 23-3 611 9

6. UConn 21-3 605 5

7. Maryland 22-4 557 10

8. UCLA 21-3 554 7

9. Mississippi St. 22-4 516 6

10. N.C. State 22-3 481 4

11. Arizona 21-4 460 12

12. DePaul 24-3 413 13

13. Gonzaga 25-2 337 15

14. Kentucky 19-5 320 18

15. Oregon St. 19-6 311 11

16. Texas A&M 20-5 307 16

17. Florida St. 20-5 269 14

18. Northwestern 22-3 263 19

19. Iowa 21-5 203 17

20. South Dakota 24-2 167 21

21. Arizona St. 18-8 143 22

22. Arkansas 20-5 128 23

23. Missouri St. 21-3 122 24

24. Indiana 20-7 87 20

25. Princeton 19-1 52 —

Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Cent. Michigan 3, Stony Brook 3, Fresno St. 2.

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Bethune-Cookman 66, Delaware St. 55

Fairleigh Dickinson 63, CCSU 55

Florida A&M 81, Md.-Eastern Shore 71

LIU 66, Sacred Heart 63

Merrimack 61, Bryant 53

Mount St. Mary’s 67, Wagner 52

Robert Morris 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 57

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 57, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54

Coppin St. 57, Norfolk St. 55

Florida Gulf Coast 89, Kennesaw St. 64

Jacksonville 69, North Florida 60

Lipscomb 68, NJIT 66

Morgan St. 60, SC State 47

South Carolina 95, Vanderbilt 44

Southern U. 71, MVSU 40

Stetson 69, North Alabama 60

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 66, Minnesota 54

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 62, Jackson St. 52

Texas 50, West Virginia 44

Texas Southern 85, Grambling St. 62

FAR WEST

Idaho 65, Portland St. 52

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jared Hughes on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Scott Blewett, Carlos Hernandez, Jakob Junis, Glenn Sparkman and Kyle Zimmer; LHP Tim Hill; INF Adalberto Mondesi, INF-OF Hunter Dozier and OF Bubba Starling.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Cody Anderson to a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Promoted Alex Anthopoulos to president/baseball operations and general manager and signed him to a contract extension through 2024. Signed manager Brian Snitker, catching coach Sal Fasano, pitching coach Rick Kranitz, bullpen coach Marty Reed, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, third base coach Ron Washington, bench coach Walt Weiss, first base/outfield coach Eric Young Sr. and assistant hitting coach Jose Castro through the 2021 season.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with 2B Jason Kipnis on a minor league contract.

Basketball

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Re-signed F Emma Meesseman.

Football

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contracts of CB T.J. Carrie, TE Demetrius Harris, G Eric Kush and LB Adarius Taylor.

Hockey

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed RW Taylor Leier.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Traded F Blake Coleman to Tampa Bay for F Nolan Foote and a conditional first-round draft pick in 2020 or 2021.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI — Signed M Rodolfo Pizarro.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Ayersville at Van Buren, 6