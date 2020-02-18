PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday’s District Games
Division IV
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
AT PATRICK HENRY HIGH SCHOOL
Fort Jennings 46, Holgate 38
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
Arlington 47, Cory-Rawson 45
Other NW Ohio Games
Seneca East 38, North Baltimore 34
Around Ohio
Beverly Ft. Frye 67, Waterford 20
McDermott Scioto NW 40, Minford 39
Lorain 55, Elyria 33
Canal Winchester 60, Ashville Teays Valley 36
Worthington Kilbourne 57, Cols. Eastmoor 21
Hebron Lakewood 52, Cols. School for Girls 19
Sparta Highland 41, Cols. Bexley 29
Whitehall-Yearling 63, Cols. Linden-McKinley 16
Granville 61, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 15
Plain City Jonathan Alder 70, East 18
Tuesday’s District Games
Division II
PAULDING DISTRICT
AT SPENCERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Lima Shawnee vs. (8) Van Wert, 6:15
(6) Defiance vs. (7) Elida, 8
LAKE DISTRICT
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Maumee vs. (7) Tiffin Columbian, 6:15
(4) Oak Harbor vs. (8) Port Clinton, 8
ASHLAND DISTRICT
AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Lexington vs. (9) Clear Fork, 6:15
(8) Mansfield Senior vs. (7) Norwalk, 8
Division III
SHELBY DISTRICT
AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Huron vs. (10) Upper Sandusky, 6:15
(3) Ashland Crestview vs. (7) Western Reserve, 8
ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Evergreen vs. (7) Elmwood, 7
AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Eastwood vs. (9) Lake, 6:15
(13) Northwood vs. (2) Otsego, 8
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL
(12) Allen East vs. (11) Hicksville, 7
AT LINCOLNVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Patrick Henry vs. (8) Coldwater, 6:15
(5) Spencerville vs. (7) Van Buren, 8
Division IV
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Lincolnview vs. (13) Hilltop, 7
AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL
(5) Fayette vs. (6) Antwerp, 6:15
(9) North Central vs. (12) Pettisville, 8
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
(6) Miller City vs. (7) Delphos St. John’s, 6:15
(4) McComb vs. (9) Leipsic, 8
FOSTORIA DISTRICT
AT FREMONT ROSS HIGH SCHOOL
(5) Ottawa Hills vs. (11) Fremont St. Joseph, 6:15
(9) Tiffin Calvert vs. (7) Gibsonburg, 8
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Crestline vs. (9) Mansfield Christian, 7
AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Lucas vs. (13) Plymouth, 6:15
(10) Mansfield St. Peter’s vs. (5) Monroeville, 8
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Parkway vs. (8) Ridgemont, 7
AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL
(5) St. Henry vs. (11) Lima Perry, 7
Wednesday’s District Games
Division I
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Wapakoneta vs. (6) Sylvania Northview, 7
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Fremont Ross vs. (17) Bowling Green, 7
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL
(18) Springfield vs. (19) Ashland, 7
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(14) Toledo Bowsher vs. (15) Oregon Clay, 7
Division II
PAULDING DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Celina vs. (10) Kenton, 7
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Toledo Rogers vs. (11) Toledo Woodward, 7
ASHLAND DISTRICT
AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Bellevue vs. (11) Galion, 7
Division III
SHELBY DISTRICT
AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (12) Bucyrus, 6:15
(6) Carey vs. (8) Edison, 8
ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
(10) Liberty Center vs. (11) Montpelier, 6:15
(12) Genoa vs. (3) Delta, 8
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Tinora vs. (2) Liberty-Benton, 6:15
(9) Delphos Jefferson vs. (10) Riverdale, 8
Division IV
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Edon vs. (8) Edgerton, 6:15
(3) Convoy Crestview vs. (10) Ayersville, 8
FOSTORIA DISTRICT
AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL
(12) Cardinal Stritch vs. (10) Mohawk, 6:15
(6) Vanlue vs. (8) Maumee Valley Country Day, 8
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (7) South Central, 6:15
(4) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (11) Danbury, 8
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
(14) Upper Scioto Valley vs. (2) Marion Local, 6:15
(7) Lima Central Catholic vs. (13) Waynesfield-Goshen, 8
AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL
(4) New Knoxville vs. (10) Ada, 6:15
(6) New Bremen vs. (12) Hardin Northern, 8
Thursday’s District Games
Division IV
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
AT PATRICK HENRY HIGH SCHOOL
(12) Fort Jennings vs. (1) Columbus Grove, 6:15
(6) Miller City-(7) Delphos St. John’s winner vs. (4) McComb-(9) Leipsic winner, 8, in district quarterfinals
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
(3) Kalida vs. (14) Pandora-Gilboa, 6:15
(8) North Baltimore vs. (10) Continental, 8
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Wapakoneta-(6) Sylvania Northview winner vs. (5) Anthony Wayne, 6:15
(7) Sandusky vs. (8) Toledo St. Ursula, 8
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Fremont Ross-(17) Bowling Green winner vs. (11) Findlay, 6:15
(1) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (20) Toledo Waite, 8
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL
(18) Springfield-(19) Ashland winner vs. (2) Perrysburg, 6:15
(10) Toledo Whitmer vs. (12) Mansfield Madison, 8
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(14) Toledo Bowsher-(15) Oregon Clay winner vs. (3) Sylvania Southview, 1
(9) Lima Senior vs. (4) Toledo Start, 2:45
Division II
PAULDING DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Celina-(10) Kenton winner vs. (1) Napoleon, 6:15
(3) Wauseon vs. (5) Bryan, 8
AT SPENCERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Lima Shawnee-(8) Van Wert winner vs. (2) Lima Bath, 1
(6) Defiance-(7) Elida winner vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 2:45
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Toledo Rogers-(11) Toledo Woodward winner vs. (10) Fostoria, 6:15
(5) Clyde vs. (6) Toledo Scott, 8
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Maumee-(7) Tiffin Columbian winner vs. (2) Toledo Central Catholic, 6:15
(4) Oak Harbor-(8) Port Clinton winner vs. (3) Rossford, 8
ASHLAND DISTRICT
AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Bellevue-(11) Galion winner vs. (10) Vermilion, 6:15
(5) Ontario vs. (4) Sandusky Perkins, 8
AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Lexington-(9) Clear Fork winner vs. (2) Shelby, 6:15
(8) Mansfield Senior-(7) Norwalk winner vs. (3) Willard, 8
Division III
SHELBY DISTRICT
AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Hopewell-Loudon-(12) Bucyrus winner vs. (11) Lakota, 6:15
(6) Carey-(8) Edison winner vs. (5) Colonel Crawford, 8
AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Huron-(10) Upper Sandusky winner vs. (1) Margaretta, 6:15
(3) Ashland Crestview-(7) Western Reserve winner vs. (4) Wynford, 8
ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Evergreen-(7) Elmwood winner vs. (5) Archbold, 6:15
(10) Liberty Center-(11) Montpelier winner vs. (12) Genoa-(3) Delta winner, 8
AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Eastwood-(9) Lake winner vs. (4) Woodmore, 6:15
(13) Northwood-(2) Otsego winner vs. (6) Swanton, 8
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL
(12) Allen East-(11) Hicksville winner vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15
(13) Tinora-(2) Liberty-Benton winner vs. (9) Delphos Jefferson-(10) Riverdale winner, 8
AT LINCOLNVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Patrick Henry-(8) Coldwater winner vs. (3) Paulding, 6:15
(5) Spencerville-(7) Van Buren winner vs. (4) Fairview, 8
Division IV
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Lincolnview-(13) Hilltop winner vs. (2) Ottoville, 6:15
(7) Edon-(8) Edgerton winner vs. (3) Convoy Crestview-(10) Ayersville winner, 8
AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL
(5) Fayette-(6) Antwerp winner vs. (4) Stryker, 6:15
(9) North Central-(12) Pettisville winner vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 8
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
(2) Arlington vs. (5) Bluffton, 6:15
(3) Kalida-(14) Pandora-Gilboa winner vs. (8) North Baltimore-(10) Continental winner, 8
FOSTORIA DISTRICT
AT FREMONT ROSS HIGH SCHOOL
(5) Ottawa Hills-(11) Fremont St. Joseph winner vs. (4) Old Fort, 6:15
(9) Tiffin Calvert-(7) Gibsonburg winner vs. (1) Toledo Christian, 8
AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL
(12) Cardinal Stritch-(10) Mohawk winner vs. (2) New Riegel, 6:15
(6) Vanlue-(8) Maumee Valley Country Day winner vs. (3) Arcadia, 8
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Crestline-(9) Mansfield Christian winner vs. (1) Seneca East, 6:15
(6) Sandusky St. Mary-(7) South Central winner vs. (4) Norwalk St. Paul-(11) Danbury winner, 8
AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Lucas-(13) Plymouth winner vs. (12) New London, 6:15
(10) Mansfield St. Peter’s-(5) Monroeville winner vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 8
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Parkway-(8) Ridgemont winner vs. (3) Minster, 6:15
(14) Upper Scioto Valley-(2) Marion Local winner vs. (7) Lima Central Catholic-(13) Waynesfield-Goshen winner, 8
AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL
(5) St. Henry-(11) Lima Perry winner vs. (1) Fort Recovery, 6:15
(4) New Knoxville-(10) Ada winner vs. (6) New Bremen-(12) Hardin Northern winner, 8
PREP Boys Basketball
Final AP Poll
Division I
1. Cin. Moeller (11) 21-1 137
2. Lakewood St. Edward (3) 19-1 119
3. Gahanna Lincoln 21-1 104
4. Cols. South 20-1 87
5. Hilliard Bradley 20-2 77
6. Green 18-2 60
7. Youngs. Boardman 19-1 48
8. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 20-2 46
9. Cin. La Salle 19-3 19
9. (tie) Cols. Walnut Ridge 18-4 19
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Can. McKinley 16. Chillicothe 12.
Division II
1. Lima Shawnee (7) 21-0 126
2. Akr. SVSM (4) 16-4 117
3. Trotwood-Madison (1) 20-2 95
4. Cin. Wyoming 21-0 90
5. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 16-3 73
6. Heath 22-0 59
7. Thornville Sheridan 19-3 35
8. Tol. Rogers 19-3 32
8. (tie) Sandusky 19-1 32
10. Jackson 19-3 26
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Lancaster Fairfield Union 20. Chillicothe Unioto 15.
Division III
1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (6) 18-3 111
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 20-1 106
3. Versailles (4) 21-1 98
4. Richwood N. Union (2) 20-0 86
4. (tie) Cin. Deer Park 18-1 86
6. Proctorville Fairland 20-2 54
7. Willard 19-2 51
7. (tie) Sardinia Eastern 21-1 51
9. Chillicothe Zane Trace 19-3 33
10. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 20-2 16
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Wheelersburg 13. Atwater Waterloo 13. Evergreen 13.
Division IV
1. Columbus Grove (11) 21-0 132
2. Antwerp 21-0 102
3. New Boston Glenwood (1) 21-1 92
4. Peebles 19-2 75
5. Lucas 18-1 62
6. Zanesville Rosecrans 19-2 58
7. Richmond Hts. (2) 17-4 55
8. Berlin Hiland 16-4 51
9. Tol. Christian 18-2 42
10. Glouster Trimble 17-3 34
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Stewart Federal Hocking 13. Mogadore 12.
Monday’s Results
Other NW Ohio Games
Evergreen 53, Stryker 49
Around Ohio
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 71, Wintersville Indian Creek 44
Fairport Harbor Harding 64, Ashtabula St. John 61
Howard E. Knox 51, Johnstown Northridge 44
Manchester 48, Portsmouth Sciotoville 39
Mentor 86, Cle. VASJ 70
Racine Southern 53, Ravenswood, W.Va. 47
Sidney Fairlawn 51, Ft. Loramie 50
Urbana 57, Legacy Christian 49
Bidwell River Valley 48, Circleville 37
Greenfield McClain 59, Washington C.H. 25
Piketon 42, W. Union 38
Portsmouth 54, Latham Western 49
Tuesday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Lima Senior
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Clyde
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Delta
Ashland Crestview at Buckeye Central
Ayersville at Liberty Center
Clear Fork at Ashland Senior
Continental at Pandora-Gilboa
Galion Senior at Crestline
Gibsonburg at Otsego
Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield Temple Christian
Lake at Oak Harbor
Lakota at Northwood
Marion Local at Wapakoneta
Navarre Fairless at West Holmes
New Riegel at Fostoria Senior
North Union at Elgin
Ottawa Hills at Oregon Clay
Ridgemont at Cory-Rawson
Sandusky Perkins at Huron
Sandusky Senior at Oberlin
Seneca East at Old Fort
Shelby at Mansfield Senior
Sidney Lehman at Mechanicsburg
Smithville at Loudonville
Swanton at Cardinal Stritch
Sylvania Southview at Toledo Whitmer
Toledo Christian at Holgate
Van Wert at Lima Cent. Cath.
Vermilion at Lorain Clearview
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Arlington
Other NW Ohio Games
Bucyrus at Crestline
Elyria Open Door Christian at Ashland Mapleton
Fairview at Montpelier
Kidron Central Christian at West Holmes
North Baltimore at Seneca East
Ottoville at Tinora
Paulding at Edgerton
River Valley at Galion Northmor
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Van Buren
Cory-Rawson at Vanlue
McComb at Pandora-Gilboa
North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Findlay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. John’s at Toledo St. Francis
Toledo Whitmer at Fremont Ross
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Carey
Mohawk at Ridgedale
Wynford at Upper Sandusky
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Fostoria Senior
Lake at Genoa
Otsego at Eastwood
Woodmore at Rossford
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Delphos Jefferson
Columbus Grove at Ada
Lincolnview at Paulding
Spencerville at Convoy Crestview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Swanton
Bryan at Evergreen
Delta at Wauseon
Liberty Center at Patrick Henry
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Kenton
Lima Bath at Lima Shawnee
Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta
St. Marys Memorial at Defiance
Van Wert at Celina
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Sandusky St. Mary
Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph
Lakota at Old Fort
Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Willard
Port Clinton at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Sandusky Perkins
Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Bellevue
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Maumee Valley Country Day
Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Northwood
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local at New Knoxville
Minster at Parkway
New Bremen at Coldwater
St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg
Maumee at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Bowling Green
Springfield at Sylvania Southview
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton
New London at Western Reserve
Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul
South Central at Monroeville
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Pettisville
Fayette at North Central
Montpelier at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Lima Perry
Fort Jennings at Leipsic
Fort Recovery at South Adams, Ind.
Galion Senior at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Hicksville at Miller City
Huron at Milan Edison
Kalida at Fairview
Mansfield Madison at Ontario
Mansfield Senior at Massillon Jackson
Monclova Christian at Lima Temple Christian
Shelby at Lexington
Wayne Trace at Ottoville
Saturday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Upper Scioto Valley
Lima Cent. Cath. at Defiance
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Ashland Mapleton
McComb at Lima Perry
Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland St. Ignatius
Toledo Waite at Massillon Washington
Van Buren at Fort Recovery
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 40 15 .727 —
Boston 38 16 .704 1½
Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6
Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14
New York 17 38 .309 23
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 35 19 .648 —
Orlando 24 31 .436 11½
Washington 20 33 .377 14½
Charlotte 18 36 .333 17
Atlanta 15 41 .268 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —
Indiana 32 23 .582 14½
Chicago 19 36 .345 27½
Detroit 19 38 .333 28½
Cleveland 14 40 .259 32
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 20 .630 —
Dallas 33 22 .600 1½
Memphis 28 26 .519 6
San Antonio 23 31 .426 11
New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 38 17 .691 —
Utah 36 18 .667 1½
Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5
Portland 25 31 .446 13½
Minnesota 16 37 .302 21
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —
L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5
Phoenix 22 33 .400 20
Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½
Golden State 12 43 .218 30
Friday’s Results
2020 Rising Stars Challenge
Team USA 151, Team World 131
Saturday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Results
2020 All-Star Game
Team LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155
Monday’s RESULTS
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 60 37 11 12 86 199 146
Tampa Bay 59 39 15 5 83 211 156
Toronto 60 31 21 8 70 211 199
Florida 59 31 22 6 68 206 201
Buffalo 59 27 24 8 62 171 183
Montreal 61 27 26 8 62 184 188
Ottawa 59 20 28 11 51 156 200
Detroit 61 14 43 4 32 123 229
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 59 37 17 5 79 208 180
Pittsburgh 57 36 15 6 78 191 152
N.Y. Islanders 58 33 19 6 72 167 159
Columbus 60 30 18 12 72 155 150
Philadelphia 59 32 20 7 71 193 177
Carolina 58 33 21 4 70 189 163
N.Y. Rangers 58 30 24 4 64 189 181
New Jersey 58 22 26 10 54 162 204
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 59 32 17 10 74 187 172
Dallas 59 34 19 6 74 161 151
Colorado 57 33 18 6 72 203 160
Nashville 58 29 22 7 65 189 187
Winnipeg 60 30 25 5 65 179 181
Minnesota 58 27 24 7 61 176 187
Chicago 59 26 25 8 60 176 188
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 59 32 21 6 70 190 183
Vegas 61 31 22 8 70 192 185
Vancouver 59 32 22 5 69 191 180
Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190
Arizona 62 30 24 8 68 172 167
San Jose 59 26 29 4 56 155 194
Anaheim 59 24 28 7 55 155 186
Los Angeles 59 21 33 5 47 145 187
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s RESULTS
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Edmonton 4, Carolina 3, OT
Anaheim 5, Vancouver 1
Nashville 2, St. Louis 1
Ottawa 4, Dallas 3, OT
New Jersey 4, Columbus 3, SO
Buffalo 5, Toronto 2
Winnipeg 3, Chicago 2
MOnday’s RESULTS
Arizona 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Florida 5, San Jose 3
Calgary 6, Anaheim 4
Vegas 3, Washington 2
Tampa Bay at Colorado, late
Tuesday’s Games
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (48) 23-1 1559 1
2. Gonzaga (14) 26-1 1518 2
3. Kansas (1) 22-3 1434 3
4. San Diego St. 26-0 1404 4
5. Dayton 23-2 1294 6
6. Duke 22-3 1285 7
7. Maryland 21-4 1194 9
8. Florida St. 21-4 1088 8
9. Penn St. 20-5 1024 13
10. Kentucky 20-5 1011 12
11. Louisville 21-5 837 5
12. Villanova 19-6 824 15
13. Auburn 22-3 818 11
14. Oregon 20-6 742 17
15. Creighton 20-6 718 23
16. Seton Hall 18-7 672 10
17. West Virginia 18-7 552 14
18. Colorado 20-6 501 16
19. Marquette 17-7 404 18
20. Iowa 18-8 254 21
21. Butler 19-7 242 19
22. Houston 20-6 237 20
23. BYU 21-7 188 —
24. Arizona 18-7 102 —
25. Ohio St. 17-8 95 —
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 92, Michigan St. 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F. Austin 14, Illinois 12, N. Iowa 9, Utah St. 8, Florida 6, Rutgers 6, ETSU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4, Richmond 3, Tulsa 3, New Mexico St. 2, SMU 2, Arizona St 1, Wright St. 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (21) 23-1 788 1
2. Gonzaga (11) 26-1 772 2
3. Kansas 22-3 723 3
4. San Diego State 26-0 717 4
5. Dayton 23-2 659 6
6. Duke 22-3 652 7
7. Maryland 21-4 601 9
8. Florida State 21-4 524 8
9. Penn State 20-5 503 13
10. Kentucky 20-5 488 12
11. Louisville 21-5 466 5
12. Auburn 22-3 398 11
13. Villanova 19-6 383 16
14. Seton Hall 18-7 355 10
15. Creighton 20-6 340 21
16. Oregon 20-6 311 18
17. Colorado 20-6 287 15
18. West Virginia 18-7 279 14
19. Marquette 17-7 171 22
20. Iowa 18-8 168 17
21. Arizona 18-7 132 —
22. Houston 20-6 131 19
23. Butler 19-7 124 20
24. Ohio State 17-8 79 —
25. Michigan State 17-9 76 25
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 59, BYU 56, Michigan 44, Illinois 24, Virginia 20, LSU 16, Northern Iowa 10, Rhode Island 9, Oklahoma 6, SMU 6, Florida 5, Saint Mary’s 5, Cincinnati 3, ETSU 3, Rutgers 3, Stephen F. Austin 2, Arizona State 1, Wisconsin 1.
Monday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Bethune-Cookman 71, Delaware St. 70
Bucknell 69, Holy Cross 48
Franciscan 101, Penn St.-Altoona 98, 2OT
Md.-Eastern Shore 81, Florida A&M 71
Xavier 77, St. John’s 74
SOUTH
Albany St. (Ga.) 63, Clark Atlanta 62
Miles 82, Kentucky St. 54
Morehouse 72, Fort Valley St. 68
Morgan St. 78, SC State 72
NC A&T 77, NC Central 60
Norfolk St. 80, Coppin St. 60
Southern U. 95, MVSU 62
MIDWEST
Central St. (Ohio) 99, LeMoyne-Owen 75
Notre Dame 77, North Carolina 76
Rochester (Mich.) 93, Finlandia 49
SOUTHWEST
Texas Southern 93, Grambling St. 79
The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 24-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 23-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 24-2 700 3
4. Stanford 23-3 620 8
5. Louisville 23-3 611 9
6. UConn 21-3 605 5
7. Maryland 22-4 557 10
8. UCLA 21-3 554 7
9. Mississippi St. 22-4 516 6
10. N.C. State 22-3 481 4
11. Arizona 21-4 460 12
12. DePaul 24-3 413 13
13. Gonzaga 25-2 337 15
14. Kentucky 19-5 320 18
15. Oregon St. 19-6 311 11
16. Texas A&M 20-5 307 16
17. Florida St. 20-5 269 14
18. Northwestern 22-3 263 19
19. Iowa 21-5 203 17
20. South Dakota 24-2 167 21
21. Arizona St. 18-8 143 22
22. Arkansas 20-5 128 23
23. Missouri St. 21-3 122 24
24. Indiana 20-7 87 20
25. Princeton 19-1 52 —
Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Cent. Michigan 3, Stony Brook 3, Fresno St. 2.
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Bethune-Cookman 66, Delaware St. 55
Fairleigh Dickinson 63, CCSU 55
Florida A&M 81, Md.-Eastern Shore 71
LIU 66, Sacred Heart 63
Merrimack 61, Bryant 53
Mount St. Mary’s 67, Wagner 52
Robert Morris 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 57
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 57, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54
Coppin St. 57, Norfolk St. 55
Florida Gulf Coast 89, Kennesaw St. 64
Jacksonville 69, North Florida 60
Lipscomb 68, NJIT 66
Morgan St. 60, SC State 47
South Carolina 95, Vanderbilt 44
Southern U. 71, MVSU 40
Stetson 69, North Alabama 60
MIDWEST
Michigan St. 66, Minnesota 54
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 62, Jackson St. 52
Texas 50, West Virginia 44
Texas Southern 85, Grambling St. 62
FAR WEST
Idaho 65, Portland St. 52
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jared Hughes on a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Scott Blewett, Carlos Hernandez, Jakob Junis, Glenn Sparkman and Kyle Zimmer; LHP Tim Hill; INF Adalberto Mondesi, INF-OF Hunter Dozier and OF Bubba Starling.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Cody Anderson to a minor league contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Promoted Alex Anthopoulos to president/baseball operations and general manager and signed him to a contract extension through 2024. Signed manager Brian Snitker, catching coach Sal Fasano, pitching coach Rick Kranitz, bullpen coach Marty Reed, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, third base coach Ron Washington, bench coach Walt Weiss, first base/outfield coach Eric Young Sr. and assistant hitting coach Jose Castro through the 2021 season.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with 2B Jason Kipnis on a minor league contract.
Basketball
Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Re-signed F Emma Meesseman.
Football
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contracts of CB T.J. Carrie, TE Demetrius Harris, G Eric Kush and LB Adarius Taylor.
Hockey
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed RW Taylor Leier.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Traded F Blake Coleman to Tampa Bay for F Nolan Foote and a conditional first-round draft pick in 2020 or 2021.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI — Signed M Rodolfo Pizarro.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Ayersville at Van Buren, 6