NAPOLEON — Fostoria’s Emma Pletcher finished 15th individually and just missed qualifying for districts as she led area teams at the Division II girls sectional bowling tournament on Saturday at River City Bowl-A-Way.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to the Division II district tournament at 5 p.m. Friday at Westgate Lanes in Lima.

Bryan won the sectional team title with a 3,655, which included three regular games and six Baker games. Wauseon (3,593), Napoleon (3,587) and Ottawa-Glandorf (3,355) finished second, third and fourth, respectively, to earn trips to this week’s district tournament.

Lakota (2,781) finished 11th, while Fostoria (2,666) was 12th out of 14 teams.

Pletcher rolled a 162-160-186–508 to lead the Redmen. Evergreen’s Michaela Baker bowled a 189-180-147–516 to snatch the final individual qualifying spot.

Emma Chalfin led Lakota with a 26th-place finish with a 118-169-170–457.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Bryan 3,655. 2, Wauseon 3,593. 3, Napoleon 3,587. 4, Ottawa-Glandorf 3,355. 5, Swanton 3,213. 6, Eastwood 3,165. 7, Patrick Henry 3,131, 8, Liberty Center 2,990. 9, Delta 2,926. 10, Evergreen 2,863. 11, Lakota 2,781. 12, Fostoria 2,666. 13, Rossford 2,588. 14, Tinora 2,527.