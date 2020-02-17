VANLUE — Vanlue’s Joey Bonham and Xavier Temple went for 22 and 21 points, respectively, and three steals each as the Wildcats topped Ridgemont 71-64 for a nonleague boys basketball victory on Saturday.

Bonham (four assists) added 10 rebounds to complete the double-double while Temple notched five assists and three steals for Vanlue (9-12).

Mason Stuck’s 22 points led the Golden Gophers (14-7).

RIDGEMONT (14-7)

Streets 6-4–18, Reppart 2-3–7, Stuck 8-2–22, Newland 6-5–17. TOTALS: 22 14-20 — 64.

VANLUE (9-12)

Jaren Kloepfer 2-0–5, Temple 10-1–21, Wellman 1-0–3, Jared Kloepfer 3-3–9, Bonham 6-10–22, Jad. Kloepfer 2-0–5, Saltzman 0-1–1, Je. Kloepfer 2-0–5 . TOTALS: 26-64 15-22 — 71.

Ridgemont 11 15 22 16 — 64

Vanlue 20 25 13 13 — 71

3-Point GOALS: Ridgemont 6 (Stuck 4, Streets 2); Vanlue 4-14 (Jaren Kloepfer, Wellman, Jaden Kloepfer & Je. Kloepfer).

rebounds: Ridgemont 23 (Newland 7); Vanlue 28 (Bonham 10).

turnovers: Vanlue 13.

junior varsity: Vanlue, 30-15.

HOPEWELL-LOUD. 44

RIVERDALE 34

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Ried and Jordyn Jury each scored nine points as Hopewell-Loudon topped Riverdale 44-34 in a nonleague boys basketball game on Saturday.

Jordyn Jury also added seven rebounds while Kyle Rumschlag had five points and seven rebounds as the Chieftains (16-5) led 26-10 at halftime.

Coby Miller’s 17 points and five steals led the Falcons (15-7).

HOPEWELL-LOUD. (16-5)

R. Jury 4-0–9, Reinhard 2-2–6, Milligan 2-2–8, Coffman 2-1–5, J. Jury 3-2–9, Rumschlag 2-0–5, Oswalt 0-2–2. TOTALS: 15-37 9-15 — 44.

RIVERDALE (15-7)

Morris 0-1–1, D. Frey 0-1–1, Kuenzli 1-0–2, Miller 4-6–17, Price 2-0–5, Holland 0-1–1, Davis 3-0–7. TOTALS: 10-39 9-12 — 34.

Hopewell-Loud. 14 12 7 11 — 44

Riverdale 8 2 11 13 — 34

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 5-20 (Milligan 2, J. Jury, R. Jury & Rumschlag); Riverdale 5-19 (Miller 3, Price & Davis).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 26 (J. Jury 7); Riverdale 22 (Morris, Miller & L. Frey 5).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 17; Riverdale 12.

TIFFIN CALVERT 57

ARCADIA 42

ARCADIA — Arcadia kept it close through three quarters, but Tiffin Calvert pulled away in the final period for a 57-42 win over the Redskins in nonleague boys basketball action on Saturday.

Nick Seifert pumped in 20 points and Nolan Beeker added 13 to head up a red-hot Tiffin Calvert attack. The Senecas (16-5) made 59 percent of their 2-point attempts (23 of 39) and outrebounded the Redskins 27-11.

Dom Guillen scored 12 points for Arcadia (9-12), Hayden Rader added nine and Josh Cassell chipped in with eight.

tiffIn calvert (16-5)

Spaun 4-1–9, Nielson 1-2–5, Shultz 4-0–8, Ronski 1-0–2, Beeker 6-1–13, Seifert 8-4–20. TOTALS: 24-43 8-13–57.

ARCADIA (9-12)

Rader 4-1–9, Stoner 2-0–5, Boes 1-2–5, Cassell 3-1–8, Peace 0-1–1, Cohee 1-0–2, Guillen 4-0–12. TOTALS: 15-34 5-7–42.

Tiffin Calvert 14 18 12 13 — 57

Arcadia 11 15 10 6 — 42

3-Point GOALS: Tiffin Calvert 1-4 (Nielson); Arcadia 7-19 (Guillen 4, Stoner, Boes, Cassell).

REBOUNDS: Tiffin Calvert 27 (Beeker 8); Arcadia 11 (Cohee 3).

TURNOVERS: Tiffin Calvert 6; Arcadia 10.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Tiffin Calvert, 48-21.