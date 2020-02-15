PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 46, Colonel Crawford 30

Carey 70, Bucyrus 25

Ridgedale 51, Mohawk 17

Wynford 43, Upper Sandusky 27

Putnam County League

Miller City 41, Fort Jennings 39

Around Ohio

Cin. College Prep. 36, Cin. Riverview East 31

Malvern 52, Can. Cent. Cath. 49

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42, Mineral Ridge 41

Westerville S. 64, Westerville Cent. 29

Saturday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

McComb at Liberty-Benton

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Lima Shawnee

Black River at Loudonville

Clear Fork at Lucas

Columbus Grove at Pandora-Gilboa

Elyria Open Door Christian at Ashland Mapleton

Fostoria Senior at Lakota

Lake at Maumee

Lima Temple Christian at Mansfield Christian

Lorain Clearview at Norwalk Senior

Maumee Valley Country Day at Montpelier

New Riegel at North Baltimore

Northwood at Swanton

Otsego at Ottawa Hills

Philo at West Holmes

Rittman at Ashland Crestview

Shelby at Mansfield Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Ontario

Western Reserve at Clyde

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 74, Arcadia 50

Liberty-Benton 56, Leipsic 51, OT

Pandora-Gilboa 50, Cory-Rawson 46

Riverdale 58, Van Buren 43

Vanlue 64, North Baltimore 50

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior 122, Fremont Ross 67

Tol. Cent. Catholic 73, Toledo Whitmer 37

Toledo St. Francis 59, Findlay 57

Toledo St. John’s 52, Oregon Clay 43

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 56, Lake 38

Elmwood 51, Otsego 47, OT

Fostoria Senior 43, Woodmore 37

Genoa 47, Rossford 44

Northwest Conference

Ada 74, Lincolnview 54

Columbus Grove 85, Allen East 71

Convoy Crestview 65, Paulding 51

Spencerville 46, Delphos Jefferson 45

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan 61, Liberty Center 58

Evergreen 49, Archbold 35

Swanton 52, Delta 37

Wauseon 48, Patrick Henry 22

Putnam County League

Kalida 47, Continental 31

Western Buckeye League

Lima Shawnee 81, Elida 41

Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Kenton 38

St. Marys Memorial 54, Celina 37

Van Wert 72, Lima Bath 59

Wapakoneta 42, Defiance 38

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern 64, Riverside 55

Lima Perry 91, Lima Temple Christian 37

Ridgemont 59, Elgin 51, 2-OT

Waynesfield-Goshen 60, Sidney Lehman 41

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg 60, Fremont St. Joseph 55

New Riegel 44, Lakota 41

Old Fort 72, Hopewell-Loudon 45

Sandusky St. Mary 75, Danbury 58

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor 79, Castalia Margaretta 49

Willard 54, Huron 43

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde 84, Tiffin Columbian 74

Norwalk Senior 51, Bellevue 43

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Ottawa Hills 62, Maumee Valley Country Day 54

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local 47, Coldwater 30

Minster 55, St. Henry 49

New Bremen 43, Fort Recovery 39

Parkway 50, New Knoxville 38

Versailles 48, Delphos St. John’s 38

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 68, Sylvania Northview 47

Bowling Green 63, Springfield 47

Napoleon 60, Maumee 57, OT

Perrysburg 52, Sylvania Southview 49

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior 60, West Holmes 47

Lexington 54, Mount Vernon 47

Mansfield Senior 53, Mansfield Madison 38

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline 43, Loudonville 27

Lucas 56, Kidron Central Christian 48

Mansfield St. Peter’s 53, Mansfield Christian 31

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Shelby 81, Galion Senior 48

Firelands Conference

New London 65, Ashland Crestview 52

Plymouth 53, Ashland Mapleton 49

South Central 66, Norwalk St. Paul 60

Western Reserve 83, Monroeville 66

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp 55, Edgerton 41

Ayersville 43, Holgate 40

Tinora 62, Fairview 44

Wayne Trace 47, Hicksville 38

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon 36, Hilltop 20

Pettisville 45, Fayette 37

Stryker 51, Montpelier 31

Other NW Ohio Games

Grandview Heights 76, River Valley 56

Port Clinton 66, Milan Edison 38

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 76, Akr. Buchtel 58

Albany Alexander 57, Bidwell River Valley 45

Alliance Marlington 68, Minerva 47

Amherst Steele 48, N. Ridgeville 47

Apple Creek Waynedale 68, Creston Norwayne 54

Atwater Waterloo 76, Berlin Center Western Reserve 40

Austintown Fitch 60, Warren Harding 54

Avon Lake 52, N. Olmsted 41

Baltimore Liberty Union 53, Circleville Logan Elm 48

Bay Village Bay 71, Parma Normandy 50

Beloit W. Branch 57, Salem 36

Bethel-Tate 54, Batavia 50

Blanchester 71, New Richmond 69

Brooklyn 83, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 56

Canfield S. Range 63, Jefferson Area 46

Cardington-Lincoln 58, Mt. Gilead 56

Casstown Miami E. 34, Union City Mississinawa Valley 33

Cedarville 63, Spring. Greenon 55

Chagrin Falls Kenston 61, Willoughby S. 56

Chesapeake 57, S. Point 35

Chesterland W. Geauga 65, Kirtland 61

Chillicothe Unioto 61, Williamsport Westfall 30

Cin. Aiken 76, Cin. Shroder 69

Cin. College Prep. 54, Cin. Riverview East 50

Cin. Elder 49, Cin. La Salle 48

Cin. Gamble Montessori 72, Cin. Oyler 45

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 47, Cin. Christian 46

Cin. McNicholas 40, Day. Carroll 39

Cin. Mt. Healthy 66, Trenton Edgewood 41

Cin. Summit Country Day 22, Cin. N. College Hill 19

Cin. Sycamore 63, Cin. Colerain 44

Cin. Walnut Hills 71, Cin. Withrow 52

Cin. Winton Woods 78, Day. Thurgood Marshall 73

Cin. Wyoming 65, Cin. Indian Hill 38

Cle. Hts. 81, E. Cle. Shaw 66

Cle. St. Ignatius 73, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 50

Clyde 84, Tiffin Digital 74

Cols. Grandview Hts. 76, Caledonia River Valley 56

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 53, Bloom-Carroll 44

Cols. St. Charles 84, Ready 68

Cols. Upper Arlington 53, Dublin Coffman 41

Cols. Wellington 51, Cols. Bexley 45

Columbia Station Columbia 65, Oberlin Firelands 43

Cortland Lakeview 73, Girard 50

Cortland Maplewood 57, Southington Chalker 54

Day. Oakwood 73, Franklin 44

Delaware Hayes 50, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 28

Elyria Cath. 85, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 51

Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Leipsic 51, 0

Ft. Loramie 52, Botkins 34

Gahanna Lincoln 55, Pickerington Cent. 46

Gallipolis Gallia 69, Ironton Rock Hill 59

Garrettsville Garfield 73, Ravenna SE 49

Green 53, Akr. Ellet 34

Hamilton 55, Cin. Oak Hills 43

Heartland Christian 71, Leetonia 55

Howard E. Knox 72, Danville 30

Independence 60, Burton Berkshire 34

Ironton St. Joseph 52, Portsmouth Clay 43

Jackson 87, Athens 57

Jamestown Greeneview 63, S. Charleston SE 47

Lakewood 65, Westlake 48

Lancaster Fairfield Union 45, Ashville Teays Valley 43

Lewis Center Olentangy 55, Powell Olentangy Liberty 53

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 60, Westerville N. 55

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 62, Bradford 50

Lewistown Indian Lake 66, Spring. NW 60

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 64, W. Chester Lakota W. 57

Lisbon David Anderson 46, Hanoverton United 45

Lodi Cloverleaf 64, Ravenna 49

Lorain Clearview 74, LaGrange Keystone 67, 0

Lowellville 45, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 34

Mansfield St. Peter’s 53, Mansfield Christian 31

Marietta 58, Warsaw River View 53

Mayfield 67, Madison 65

McArthur Vinton County 61, Wellston 46

McDonald 70, Sebring McKinley 63

Medina 65, Elyria 59

Mentor 83, Shaker Hts. 79

Mentor Lake Cath. 75, Cle. VASJ 60

Middletown Fenwick 47, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 31

Middletown Madison Senior 80, Waynesville 68

Milton-Union 75, New Lebanon Dixie 58

Mogadore 71, Youngs. Valley Christian 56

Mogadore Field 64, Akr. Springfield 41

Mt. Orab Western Brown 60, Williamsburg 34

N. Royalton 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 45

Napoleon 60, Maumee 57, 0

New Boston Glenwood 62, Portsmouth Notre Dame 35

New Carlisle Tecumseh 63, Bellefontaine 53

New Concord John Glenn 50, New Lexington 30

New Middletown Spring. 70, Mineral Ridge 69

New Paris National Trail 59, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 47

New Philadelphia 56, Cambridge 40

Old Fort 72, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45

Painesville Riverside 53, Eastlake N. 47

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 45, Vincent Warren 34

Pataskala Licking Hts. 63, Granville 56

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 58, Newark Licking Valley 44

Peebles 66, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 47

Pickerington N. 72, Grove City 40

Piketon 56, Chillicothe Huntington 27

Pomeroy Meigs 77, Nelsonville-York 72

Portsmouth 72, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 60

Proctorville Fairland 46, Ironton 33

Racine Southern 41, Reedsville Eastern 33

Richmond Edison 64, Bridgeport 44

Richwood N. Union 64, St. Paris Graham 50

Seaman N. Adams 78, Lynchburg-Clay 48

Solon 78, Euclid 46

Spring. Shawnee 70, Spring. Kenton Ridge 55

Springfield 62, Huber Hts. Wayne 49

Struthers 78, Hubbard 60

Sugar Grove Berne Union 59, Millersport 54

Urbana 68, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 64, 0

Vienna Mathews 51, Warren Lordstown 43

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 51, Arcanum 49

W. Jefferson 38, Milford Center Fairbanks 37

W. Liberty-Salem 95, N. Lewisburg Triad 55

W. Union 55, Mowrystown Whiteoak 53

Warren JFK 44, Youngs. Mooney 39

Watterson 48, Hartley 35

Westerville Cent. 63, Westerville S. 61

Whitehall-Yearling 66, Delaware Buckeye Valley 58, 2

Worthington Christian 55, Gahanna Cols. Academy 28

Xenia 56, Fairborn 52

Youngs. Boardman 66, Youngs. Chaney High School 60

Youngs. Liberty 65, Warren Champion 50

Zanesville Maysville 67, McConnelsville Morgan 65

Salineville Southern 73, Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 65

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50, Martins Ferry 44

Bellaire 63, Toronto 57

Caldwell 85, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 53

John Marshall, W.Va. 56, Wintersville Indian Creek 45

Lisbon Beaver 74, Brooke, W.Va. 53

Oak Glen, W.Va. 78, St. Clairsville 73

Sarahsville Shenandoah 69, Lore City Buckeye Trail 52

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 74, Beallsville 53

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Bucyrus

Carey at Ridgedale

Upper Sandusky at Mohawk

Wynford at Seneca East

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Lima Temple Christian

Arcanum at New Bremen

Archbold at Defiance

Arlington at Lincolnview

Bellevue at South Central

Bluffton at Kenton

Bryan at Paulding

Canton McKinley at Wooster Senior

Cardinal Stritch at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky St. Mary

Clear Fork at Lucas

Coldwater at Wapakoneta

Colonel Crawford at Galion Northmor

Columbus Grove at Miller City

Delphos Jefferson at Elida

Edgerton at North Central

Fremont Ross at Tiffin Columbian

Gibsonburg at Oak Harbor

Greenville at Versailles

Hardin Northern at Cory-Rawson

Hilltop at Antwerp

Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale

Jackson Center at Riverside

Jeromesville Hillsdale at New London

Kalida at Van Buren

Leipsic at Ottoville

Lima Cent. Cath. at Celina

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Shelby

Maumee at Northwood

Minster at Anna

Monroeville at Mansfield Temple Christian

Montpelier at Ayersville

Mount Vernon at Marion Harding

Ontario at Mansfield Senior

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lexington

Pandora-Gilboa at Fort Jennings

Patrick Henry at Liberty-Benton

Perrysburg at Toledo Start

Port Clinton at Clyde

Ridgemont at Vanlue

Russia at Marion Local

Sandusky Perkins at Norwalk St. Paul

Sidney Lehman at Sidney Fairlawn

Spencerville at Lima Shawnee

Springfield at Toledo Whitmer

Stryker at Maumee Valley Country Day

Tiffin Calvert at Arcadia

Tinora at Continental

Toledo Rogers at Sandusky Senior

Toledo Scott at St. Marys Memorial

Upper Scioto Valley at Triad

Wauseon at Pettisville

Waynesfield-Goshen at Indian Lake

Western Reserve at Milan Edison

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 40 15 .727 —

Boston 38 16 .704 1½

Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6

Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14

New York 17 38 .309 23

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 35 19 .648 —

Orlando 24 31 .436 11½

Washington 20 33 .377 14½

Charlotte 18 36 .333 17

Atlanta 15 41 .268 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —

Indiana 32 23 .582 14½

Chicago 19 36 .345 27½

Detroit 19 38 .333 28½

Cleveland 14 40 .259 32

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 34 20 .630 —

Dallas 33 22 .600 1½

Memphis 28 26 .519 6

San Antonio 23 31 .426 11

New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 38 17 .691 —

Utah 36 18 .667 1½

Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5

Portland 25 31 .446 13½

Minnesota 16 37 .302 21

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —

L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5

Phoenix 22 33 .400 20

Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½

Golden State 12 43 .218 30

Thursday’s Results

Oklahoma City 123, New Orleans 118

Boston 141, L.A. Clippers 133, 2OT

Friday’s Results

2020 Rising Stars Challenge

Team USA 151, Team World 131

Saturday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Results

2020 All-Star Game

Team Giannis vs Team LeBron, 8, Chicago

Monday’s Results

No games scheduled.

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 58 35 11 12 82 192 144

Tampa Bay 58 38 15 5 81 206 153

Toronto 58 30 20 8 68 205 192

Florida 57 30 21 6 66 200 194

Montreal 60 27 26 7 61 181 184

Buffalo 58 26 24 8 60 166 181

Ottawa 57 19 27 11 49 150 193

Detroit 59 14 41 4 32 121 220

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 57 37 15 5 79 205 174

Pittsburgh 56 35 15 6 76 186 151

N.Y. Islanders 56 33 17 6 72 166 156

Philadelphia 58 32 19 7 71 190 172

Columbus 59 30 18 11 71 152 146

Carolina 57 33 21 3 69 186 159

N.Y. Rangers 57 30 23 4 64 188 178

New Jersey 57 21 26 10 52 158 201

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 57 32 15 10 74 183 166

Colorado 56 33 17 6 72 202 157

Dallas 57 33 19 5 71 154 144

Winnipeg 59 29 25 5 63 176 179

Nashville 56 27 22 7 61 183 183

Minnesota 57 27 23 7 61 176 185

Chicago 57 25 24 8 58 166 181

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 58 32 21 5 69 190 175

Edmonton 57 30 21 6 66 182 179

Vegas 59 29 22 8 66 188 183

Calgary 59 30 23 6 66 170 178

Arizona 60 28 24 8 64 167 165

San Jose 57 25 28 4 54 150 189

Anaheim 57 23 27 7 53 146 179

Los Angeles 58 20 33 5 45 142 186

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Dallas 3, Toronto 2

New Jersey 4, Detroit 1

Philadelphia 6, Florida 2

Tampa Bay 3, Edmonton 1

Buffalo 4, Columbus 3, OT

Ottawa 3, Arizona 2

Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Washington 3, Colorado 2

Calgary 6, Anaheim 0

Vegas 6, St. Louis 5, OT

Friday’s Results

Pittsburgh 4, Montreal 1

Carolina 5, New Jersey 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 1

Nashville at St. Louis, 3

Edmonton at Florida, 4

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4

San Jose at Minnesota, 5

Dallas at Montreal, 7

Toronto at Ottawa, 7

Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, 8

Chicago at Calgary, 10

Washington at Arizona, 10

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:30

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 3:30

Edmonton at Carolina, 4

Anaheim at Vancouver, 5

Columbus at New Jersey, 6

Dallas at Ottawa, 6

St. Louis at Nashville, 6

Toronto at Buffalo, 7

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8:30

Monday’s Games

Anaheim at Calgary, 4

Florida at San Jose, 4

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 4

Washington at Vegas, 6

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Alfred 72, Elmira 55

Brown 75, Penn 63

Colby 85, Wesleyan (Conn.) 82

Cortland 93, Potsdam 88

Dartmouth 65, Columbia 63

Davidson 93, St. Bonaventure 64

Fairfield 57, Marist 53, OT

Fredonia St. 97, New Paltz 80

Hamilton 88, Connecticut College 80

Hartwick 90, Houghton 63

Harvard 85, Cornell 63

Iona 80, Manhattan 57

Ithaca 101, Clarkson 82

Lyndon St. 92, SUNY-Canton 90

Maine-Farmington 71, Husson 47

Maine-Presque Isle 74, No. Vermont 48

Middlebury 86, Tufts 74

Monmouth (NJ) 85, Canisius 71

Nazareth 79, Utica 63

Oneonta 88, Buffalo St. 76

Oswego St. 75, Plattsburgh 69

RPI 58, Hobart 54

Rochester 79, Bard 66

Sage 77, St. John Fisher 73

Siena 73, Rider 64

St. Lawrence 65, Skidmore 62

St. Peter’s 84, Quinnipiac 72

Thomas (Maine) 97, Maine Maritime 66

Trinity (Conn.) 89, Amherst 85

Vassar 60, Union (NY) 55

Williams 63, Bates 51

Yale 88, Princeton 64

SOUTH

Centenary 99, St. Thomas (Texas) 89

N. Kentucky 84, IUPUI 70

MIDWEST

Akron 80, Cent. Michigan 67

Baldwin Wallace 67, Capital 62

Buffalo 83, Toledo 67

N. Dakota St. 80, Fort Wayne 70

S. Dakota St. 90, Denver 78

Wright St. 75, Ill.-Chicago 58

SOUTHWEST

Austin 76, Southwestern (Texas) 57

Dallas 76, Texas Lutheran 71

FAR WEST

Trinity (Texas) 85, Johnson & Wales (Co.) 73

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Columbia 73, Dartmouth 63

Harvard 73, Cornell 58

Penn 85, Brown 73

Princeton 55, Yale 39

Seton Hall 71, Providence 45

Towson 78, UNC-Wilmington 45

SOUTH

Elon 67, Hofstra 50

James Madison 81, Coll. of Charleston 50

William & Mary 80, Northeastern 64

MIDWEST

Bradley 90, Valparaiso 69

DePaul 89, Butler 60

Green Bay 72, Detroit 45

Illinois St. 86, Loyola of Chicago 85, 2OT

Marquette 61, Xavier 48

Milwaukee 74, Oakland 67

St. John’s 77, Creighton 70

FAR WEST

Arizona 64, Washington 53

Hawaii 70, CS Northridge 66

Stanford 97, Utah 64

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Genesis Invitational

Second Round

Matt Kuchar 64-69 — 133 -9

Harold Varner III 67-68 — 135 -7

Rory McIlroy 68-67 — 135 -7

Wyndham Clark 67-68 — 135 -7

Sung Kang 69-67 — 136 -6

Adam Scott 72-64 — 136 -6

Vaughn Taylor 69-67 — 136 -6

Russell Henley 67-69 — 136 -6

Chez Reavie 69-68 — 137 -5

Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-69 — 137 -5

Jon Rahm 70-68 — 138 -4

J.B. Holmes 69-69 — 138 -4

Justin Rose 69-69 — 138 -4

Si Woo Kim 69-69 — 138 -4

James Hahn 68-70 — 138 -4

Carlos Ortiz 68-70 — 138 -4

Dustin Johnson 72-66 — 138 -4

Paul Casey 69-69 — 138 -4

Sebastian Munoz 69-69 — 138 -4

Bryson DeChambeau 68-70 — 138 -4

Joel Dahmen 68-71 — 139 -3

Luke List 71-68 — 139 -3

Scott Piercy 70-69 — 139 -3

Scott Brown 71-68 — 139 -3

Brian Harman 70-69 — 139 -3

Adam Schenk 67-73 — 140 -2

Collin Morikawa 73-67 — 140 -2

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 67-73 — 140 -2

Brian Stuard 72-68 — 140 -2

Patrick Cantlay 68-72 — 140 -2

Andrew Landry 68-72 — 140 -2

Sergio Garcia 70-70 — 140 -2

Rory Sabbatini 72-68 — 140 -2

Sam Burns 73-68 — 141 -1

Denny McCarthy 69-72 — 141 -1

Max Homa 72-69 — 141 -1

Lanto Griffin 71-70 — 141 -1

Patrick Reed 68-73 — 141 -1

Kyle Stanley 71-70 — 141 -1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 71-70 — 141 -1

Alex Noren 71-70 — 141 -1

Scottie Scheffler 69-72 — 141 -1

Ryan Palmer 71-70 — 141 -1

J.T. Poston 69-72 — 141 -1

Patrick Rodgers 71-71 — 142 E

Ryan Moore 71-71 — 142 E

J.J. Spaun 73-69 — 142 E

Talor Gooch 70-72 — 142 E

Adam Hadwin 71-71 — 142 E

Tiger Woods 69-73 — 142 E

Jordan Spieth 72-70 — 142 E

Marc Leishman 70-72 — 142 E

Brooks Koepka 69-73 — 142 E

Xander Schauffele 72-70 — 142 E

Tyler Duncan 73-69 — 142 E

Martin Laird 71-71 — 142 E

Cameron Tringale 74-69 — 143 +1

Abraham Ancer 76-67 — 143 +1

Bud Cauley 74-69 — 143 +1

Steve Stricker 72-71 — 143 +1

Tony Finau 72-71 — 143 +1

Charles Howell III 77-66 — 143 +1

Martin Trainer 72-71 — 143 +1

Pat Perez 73-70 — 143 +1

Joseph Bramlett 74-69 — 143 +1

Brendon Todd 73-70 — 143 +1

Jason Dufner 75-68 — 143 +1

Hideki Matsuyama 71-72 — 143 +1

Failed to make the cut

Sepp Straka 71-73 — 144 +2

Danny Willett 73-71 — 144 +2

Adam Long 71-73 — 144 +2

Joaquin Niemann 72-72 — 144 +2

Jim Furyk 70-74 — 144 +2

Nick Taylor 71-73 — 144 +2

Troy Merritt 73-71 — 144 +2

Ryan Armour 70-74 — 144 +2

Aaron Baddeley 71-73 — 144 +2

Charley Hoffman 73-71 — 144 +2

Scott Stallings 69-75 — 144 +2

Jhonattan Vegas 75-69 — 144 +2

Sungjae Im 69-75 — 144 +2

Bubba Watson 72-72 — 144 +2

Jason Day 68-76 — 144 +2

Russell Knox 74-70 — 144 +2

Dylan Frittelli 74-70 — 144 +2

Nick Watney 71-74 — 145 +3

Michael Thompson 69-76 — 145 +3

Justin Thomas 74-71 — 145 +3

Jason Kokrak 72-73 — 145 +3

Chris Stroud 71-74 — 145 +3

Emiliano Grillo 71-74 — 145 +3

Kevin Chappell 71-74 — 145 +3

Corey Conners 70-75 — 145 +3

Kevin Tway 72-73 — 145 +3

Danny Lee 72-73 — 145 +3

Erik van Rooyen 71-74 — 145 +3

Branden Grace 73-73 — 146 +4

Jimmy Walker 75-71 — 146 +4

Peter Malnati 74-72 — 146 +4

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-75 — 146 +4

Bronson Burgoon 71-75 — 146 +4

Jim Herman 73-73 — 146 +4

Phil Mickelson 72-74 — 146 +4

Cameron Smith 74-72 — 146 +4

Brian Gay 72-74 — 146 +4

C.T. Pan 72-75 — 147 +5

Kevin Na 74-73 — 147 +5

Nate Lashley 76-71 — 147 +5

Matthew Wolff 74-73 — 147 +5

Sam Ryder 76-72 — 148 +6

Aaron Wise 73-75 — 148 +6

Cameron Champ 75-73 — 148 +6

Keegan Bradley 75-73 — 148 +6

Matt Jones 79-70 — 149 +7

Matt Every 73-76 — 149 +7

Andrew Putnam 72-77 — 149 +7

Francesco Molinari 75-75 — 150 +8

Roger Sloan 74-76 — 150 +8

Sean Yu 78-73 — 151 +9

Kyongjun Moon 80-72 — 152 +10

Champions Tour

Chubb Classic

First Round

Doug Barron 31-33 — 64 -7

Scott Parel 32-32 — 64 -7

Fred Funk 32-33 — 65 -6

Ken Tanigawa 32-33 — 65 -6

Bernhard Langer 33-32 — 65 -6

Stephen Leaney 34-31 — 65 -6

Mark Brooks 34-32 — 66 -5

Tim Petrovic 33-33 — 66 -5

John Huston 33-33 — 66 -5

Brandt Jobe 34-32 — 66 -5

Woody Austin 34-32 — 66 -5

Bob Estes 36-31 — 67 -4

Scott Verplank 32-35 — 67 -4

Marco Dawson 34-33 — 67 -4

Wes Short, Jr. 34-33 — 67 -4

Scott McCarron 31-36 — 67 -4

Fred Couples 33-34 — 67 -4

Jeff Sluman 34-34 — 68 -3

Chris DiMarco 35-33 — 68 -3

John Daly 33-35 — 68 -3

Billy Andrade 33-35 — 68 -3

Steve Flesch 34-34 — 68 -3

Jerry Kelly 36-32 — 68 -3

Kent Jones 35-34 — 69 -2

Michael Allen 36-33 — 69 -2

Joe Durant 34-35 — 69 -2

Rod Pampling 35-34 — 69 -2

Stephen Ames 36-33 — 69 -2

Paul Broadhurst 35-34 — 69 -2

Brett Quigley 36-33 — 69 -2

Angel Cabrera 36-33 — 69 -2

Retief Goosen 36-33 — 69 -2

David Toms 33-36 — 69 -2

Robert Karlsson 35-34 — 69 -2

Duffy Waldorf 34-36 — 70 -1

Steve Pate 34-36 — 70 -1

Billy Mayfair 37-33 — 70 -1

Ken Duke 34-36 — 70 -1

Larry Mize 35-35 — 70 -1

Kenny Perry 34-36 — 70 -1

Kevin Sutherland 37-33 — 70 -1

Mark Calcavecchia 35-35 — 70 -1

Colin Montgomerie 35-35 — 70 -1

Jeff Maggert 34-36 — 70 -1

Tom Pernice Jr. 35-35 — 70 -1

Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-35 — 70 -1

Tom Byrum 36-35 — 71 E

Scott Dunlap 36-35 — 71 E

Rocco Mediate 35-36 — 71 E

Brad Faxon 36-35 — 71 E

Bart Bryant 34-37 — 71 E

Tim Herron 36-35 — 71 E

Tom Lehman 34-37 — 71 E

Lee Janzen 36-35 — 71 E

Darren Clarke 36-35 — 71 E

Sandy Lyle 34-37 — 71 E

Tom Gillis 34-37 — 71 E

Jay Haas 35-37 — 72 +1

Jesper Parnevik 36-36 — 72 +1

Loren Roberts 37-36 — 73 +2

Dudley Hart 40-33 — 73 +2

David Frost 38-35 — 73 +2

Craig Bowden 36-37 — 73 +2

Robin Byrd 35-38 — 73 +2

Peter Jacobsen 39-35 — 74 +3

Olin Browne 36-38 — 74 +3

David McKenzie 38-36 — 74 +3

Mark O’Meara 36-38 — 74 +3

Gene Sauers 37-37 — 74 +3

Barry Lane 38-36 — 74 +3

Blaine McCallister 40-35 — 75 +4

Glen Day 38-37 — 75 +4

Corey Pavin 38-37 — 75 +4

Ted Tryba 36-39 — 75 +4

Tommy Tolles 36-40 — 76 +5

Gary Hallberg 37-39 — 76 +5

Len Mattiace 36-40 — 76 +5

John Harris 33-43 — 76 +5

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with LHP Tommy Milone on a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed OF Kevin Pillar to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Domingo Santana on a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Chris Speier quality control coach.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brooks Pounders and RHP Deck McGuire to minor league contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 1B Yonder Alonso on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Seth Frankoff on a minor league contract..

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Tyler Jones to a contract extension.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF David Harris to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League for RHP John Hayes. Signed C/1B Richard Stock to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Colby Blueberg and OF/1B Nolan Meadows.

Basketball

Women’s NBA

DALLAS WINGS — Acquired F Katie Lou Samuelson and a 2021 first-round draft pick from the Chicago Sky for F Azura Stevens.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed C Brittney Griner to a multi-year contract.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Baltimore OL James Hurst for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Terminated the contract of S Tony Jefferson.

BUFFALO BILLS — Will not renew the contract of chief administrative officer Dave Wheat.

HOUSTON TEXANS — FReleased CB Vernon Hargreaves III.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released DB Kenny Ladler, CB Josh Norman, DE Chris Odom and WR Paul Richardson Jr.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Edmonton Oilers F Zack Kassian seven games for kicking Tampa Bay F Erik Cernak in the chest during a game Thursday night.

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Zach Bogosian on waivers.

MINNESOTA WILD — Fired coach Bruce Boudreau. Named Dean Evason interim coach.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Joey Keane from Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

American Hockey League’s Board of Governors — Elected Scott Howson as president and chief executive officer, effective July 1, 2020.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Bradley Wright-Phillips.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Jose Aja.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired D Winston Reid on loan from West Ham (EPL).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed M Damiano Pecile.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Erin McLeod.

College

MINNESOTA — Agreed to a contract extension with women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen through the 2024 season.

RUTGERS — Announced women’s freshman basketball G Noga Peleg Pelc has left the team due to personal reasons.

UW-OSHKOSH — Announced women’s golf coach Liza Ruetten will retire at the end of the season.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Elmwood, McComb, North Baltimore & Lakota at Margaretta Wrestling Invitational, 9:30 a.m.