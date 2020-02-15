PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 46, Colonel Crawford 30
Carey 70, Bucyrus 25
Ridgedale 51, Mohawk 17
Wynford 43, Upper Sandusky 27
Putnam County League
Miller City 41, Fort Jennings 39
Around Ohio
Cin. College Prep. 36, Cin. Riverview East 31
Malvern 52, Can. Cent. Cath. 49
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42, Mineral Ridge 41
Westerville S. 64, Westerville Cent. 29
Saturday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
McComb at Liberty-Benton
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Lima Shawnee
Black River at Loudonville
Clear Fork at Lucas
Columbus Grove at Pandora-Gilboa
Elyria Open Door Christian at Ashland Mapleton
Fostoria Senior at Lakota
Lake at Maumee
Lima Temple Christian at Mansfield Christian
Lorain Clearview at Norwalk Senior
Maumee Valley Country Day at Montpelier
New Riegel at North Baltimore
Northwood at Swanton
Otsego at Ottawa Hills
Philo at West Holmes
Rittman at Ashland Crestview
Shelby at Mansfield Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Ontario
Western Reserve at Clyde
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 74, Arcadia 50
Liberty-Benton 56, Leipsic 51, OT
Pandora-Gilboa 50, Cory-Rawson 46
Riverdale 58, Van Buren 43
Vanlue 64, North Baltimore 50
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior 122, Fremont Ross 67
Tol. Cent. Catholic 73, Toledo Whitmer 37
Toledo St. Francis 59, Findlay 57
Toledo St. John’s 52, Oregon Clay 43
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 56, Lake 38
Elmwood 51, Otsego 47, OT
Fostoria Senior 43, Woodmore 37
Genoa 47, Rossford 44
Northwest Conference
Ada 74, Lincolnview 54
Columbus Grove 85, Allen East 71
Convoy Crestview 65, Paulding 51
Spencerville 46, Delphos Jefferson 45
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan 61, Liberty Center 58
Evergreen 49, Archbold 35
Swanton 52, Delta 37
Wauseon 48, Patrick Henry 22
Putnam County League
Kalida 47, Continental 31
Western Buckeye League
Lima Shawnee 81, Elida 41
Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Kenton 38
St. Marys Memorial 54, Celina 37
Van Wert 72, Lima Bath 59
Wapakoneta 42, Defiance 38
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern 64, Riverside 55
Lima Perry 91, Lima Temple Christian 37
Ridgemont 59, Elgin 51, 2-OT
Waynesfield-Goshen 60, Sidney Lehman 41
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg 60, Fremont St. Joseph 55
New Riegel 44, Lakota 41
Old Fort 72, Hopewell-Loudon 45
Sandusky St. Mary 75, Danbury 58
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor 79, Castalia Margaretta 49
Willard 54, Huron 43
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde 84, Tiffin Columbian 74
Norwalk Senior 51, Bellevue 43
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Ottawa Hills 62, Maumee Valley Country Day 54
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local 47, Coldwater 30
Minster 55, St. Henry 49
New Bremen 43, Fort Recovery 39
Parkway 50, New Knoxville 38
Versailles 48, Delphos St. John’s 38
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 68, Sylvania Northview 47
Bowling Green 63, Springfield 47
Napoleon 60, Maumee 57, OT
Perrysburg 52, Sylvania Southview 49
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior 60, West Holmes 47
Lexington 54, Mount Vernon 47
Mansfield Senior 53, Mansfield Madison 38
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline 43, Loudonville 27
Lucas 56, Kidron Central Christian 48
Mansfield St. Peter’s 53, Mansfield Christian 31
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Shelby 81, Galion Senior 48
Firelands Conference
New London 65, Ashland Crestview 52
Plymouth 53, Ashland Mapleton 49
South Central 66, Norwalk St. Paul 60
Western Reserve 83, Monroeville 66
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp 55, Edgerton 41
Ayersville 43, Holgate 40
Tinora 62, Fairview 44
Wayne Trace 47, Hicksville 38
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon 36, Hilltop 20
Pettisville 45, Fayette 37
Stryker 51, Montpelier 31
Other NW Ohio Games
Grandview Heights 76, River Valley 56
Port Clinton 66, Milan Edison 38
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 76, Akr. Buchtel 58
Albany Alexander 57, Bidwell River Valley 45
Alliance Marlington 68, Minerva 47
Amherst Steele 48, N. Ridgeville 47
Apple Creek Waynedale 68, Creston Norwayne 54
Atwater Waterloo 76, Berlin Center Western Reserve 40
Austintown Fitch 60, Warren Harding 54
Avon Lake 52, N. Olmsted 41
Baltimore Liberty Union 53, Circleville Logan Elm 48
Bay Village Bay 71, Parma Normandy 50
Beloit W. Branch 57, Salem 36
Bethel-Tate 54, Batavia 50
Blanchester 71, New Richmond 69
Brooklyn 83, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 56
Canfield S. Range 63, Jefferson Area 46
Cardington-Lincoln 58, Mt. Gilead 56
Casstown Miami E. 34, Union City Mississinawa Valley 33
Cedarville 63, Spring. Greenon 55
Chagrin Falls Kenston 61, Willoughby S. 56
Chesapeake 57, S. Point 35
Chesterland W. Geauga 65, Kirtland 61
Chillicothe Unioto 61, Williamsport Westfall 30
Cin. Aiken 76, Cin. Shroder 69
Cin. College Prep. 54, Cin. Riverview East 50
Cin. Elder 49, Cin. La Salle 48
Cin. Gamble Montessori 72, Cin. Oyler 45
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 47, Cin. Christian 46
Cin. McNicholas 40, Day. Carroll 39
Cin. Mt. Healthy 66, Trenton Edgewood 41
Cin. Summit Country Day 22, Cin. N. College Hill 19
Cin. Sycamore 63, Cin. Colerain 44
Cin. Walnut Hills 71, Cin. Withrow 52
Cin. Winton Woods 78, Day. Thurgood Marshall 73
Cin. Wyoming 65, Cin. Indian Hill 38
Cle. Hts. 81, E. Cle. Shaw 66
Cle. St. Ignatius 73, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 50
Clyde 84, Tiffin Digital 74
Cols. Grandview Hts. 76, Caledonia River Valley 56
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 53, Bloom-Carroll 44
Cols. St. Charles 84, Ready 68
Cols. Upper Arlington 53, Dublin Coffman 41
Cols. Wellington 51, Cols. Bexley 45
Columbia Station Columbia 65, Oberlin Firelands 43
Cortland Lakeview 73, Girard 50
Cortland Maplewood 57, Southington Chalker 54
Day. Oakwood 73, Franklin 44
Delaware Hayes 50, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 28
Elyria Cath. 85, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 51
Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Leipsic 51, 0
Ft. Loramie 52, Botkins 34
Gahanna Lincoln 55, Pickerington Cent. 46
Gallipolis Gallia 69, Ironton Rock Hill 59
Garrettsville Garfield 73, Ravenna SE 49
Green 53, Akr. Ellet 34
Hamilton 55, Cin. Oak Hills 43
Heartland Christian 71, Leetonia 55
Howard E. Knox 72, Danville 30
Independence 60, Burton Berkshire 34
Ironton St. Joseph 52, Portsmouth Clay 43
Jackson 87, Athens 57
Jamestown Greeneview 63, S. Charleston SE 47
Lakewood 65, Westlake 48
Lancaster Fairfield Union 45, Ashville Teays Valley 43
Lewis Center Olentangy 55, Powell Olentangy Liberty 53
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 60, Westerville N. 55
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 62, Bradford 50
Lewistown Indian Lake 66, Spring. NW 60
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 64, W. Chester Lakota W. 57
Lisbon David Anderson 46, Hanoverton United 45
Lodi Cloverleaf 64, Ravenna 49
Lorain Clearview 74, LaGrange Keystone 67, 0
Lowellville 45, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 34
Mansfield St. Peter’s 53, Mansfield Christian 31
Marietta 58, Warsaw River View 53
Mayfield 67, Madison 65
McArthur Vinton County 61, Wellston 46
McDonald 70, Sebring McKinley 63
Medina 65, Elyria 59
Mentor 83, Shaker Hts. 79
Mentor Lake Cath. 75, Cle. VASJ 60
Middletown Fenwick 47, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 31
Middletown Madison Senior 80, Waynesville 68
Milton-Union 75, New Lebanon Dixie 58
Mogadore 71, Youngs. Valley Christian 56
Mogadore Field 64, Akr. Springfield 41
Mt. Orab Western Brown 60, Williamsburg 34
N. Royalton 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 45
Napoleon 60, Maumee 57, 0
New Boston Glenwood 62, Portsmouth Notre Dame 35
New Carlisle Tecumseh 63, Bellefontaine 53
New Concord John Glenn 50, New Lexington 30
New Middletown Spring. 70, Mineral Ridge 69
New Paris National Trail 59, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 47
New Philadelphia 56, Cambridge 40
Old Fort 72, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45
Painesville Riverside 53, Eastlake N. 47
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 45, Vincent Warren 34
Pataskala Licking Hts. 63, Granville 56
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 58, Newark Licking Valley 44
Peebles 66, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 47
Pickerington N. 72, Grove City 40
Piketon 56, Chillicothe Huntington 27
Pomeroy Meigs 77, Nelsonville-York 72
Portsmouth 72, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 60
Proctorville Fairland 46, Ironton 33
Racine Southern 41, Reedsville Eastern 33
Richmond Edison 64, Bridgeport 44
Richwood N. Union 64, St. Paris Graham 50
Seaman N. Adams 78, Lynchburg-Clay 48
Solon 78, Euclid 46
Spring. Shawnee 70, Spring. Kenton Ridge 55
Springfield 62, Huber Hts. Wayne 49
Struthers 78, Hubbard 60
Sugar Grove Berne Union 59, Millersport 54
Urbana 68, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 64, 0
Vienna Mathews 51, Warren Lordstown 43
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 51, Arcanum 49
W. Jefferson 38, Milford Center Fairbanks 37
W. Liberty-Salem 95, N. Lewisburg Triad 55
W. Union 55, Mowrystown Whiteoak 53
Warren JFK 44, Youngs. Mooney 39
Watterson 48, Hartley 35
Westerville Cent. 63, Westerville S. 61
Whitehall-Yearling 66, Delaware Buckeye Valley 58, 2
Worthington Christian 55, Gahanna Cols. Academy 28
Xenia 56, Fairborn 52
Youngs. Boardman 66, Youngs. Chaney High School 60
Youngs. Liberty 65, Warren Champion 50
Zanesville Maysville 67, McConnelsville Morgan 65
Salineville Southern 73, Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 65
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50, Martins Ferry 44
Bellaire 63, Toronto 57
Caldwell 85, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 53
John Marshall, W.Va. 56, Wintersville Indian Creek 45
Lisbon Beaver 74, Brooke, W.Va. 53
Oak Glen, W.Va. 78, St. Clairsville 73
Sarahsville Shenandoah 69, Lore City Buckeye Trail 52
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 74, Beallsville 53
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Bucyrus
Carey at Ridgedale
Upper Sandusky at Mohawk
Wynford at Seneca East
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Lima Temple Christian
Arcanum at New Bremen
Archbold at Defiance
Arlington at Lincolnview
Bellevue at South Central
Bluffton at Kenton
Bryan at Paulding
Canton McKinley at Wooster Senior
Cardinal Stritch at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky St. Mary
Clear Fork at Lucas
Coldwater at Wapakoneta
Colonel Crawford at Galion Northmor
Columbus Grove at Miller City
Delphos Jefferson at Elida
Edgerton at North Central
Fremont Ross at Tiffin Columbian
Gibsonburg at Oak Harbor
Greenville at Versailles
Hardin Northern at Cory-Rawson
Hilltop at Antwerp
Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale
Jackson Center at Riverside
Jeromesville Hillsdale at New London
Kalida at Van Buren
Leipsic at Ottoville
Lima Cent. Cath. at Celina
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Shelby
Maumee at Northwood
Minster at Anna
Monroeville at Mansfield Temple Christian
Montpelier at Ayersville
Mount Vernon at Marion Harding
Ontario at Mansfield Senior
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lexington
Pandora-Gilboa at Fort Jennings
Patrick Henry at Liberty-Benton
Perrysburg at Toledo Start
Port Clinton at Clyde
Ridgemont at Vanlue
Russia at Marion Local
Sandusky Perkins at Norwalk St. Paul
Sidney Lehman at Sidney Fairlawn
Spencerville at Lima Shawnee
Springfield at Toledo Whitmer
Stryker at Maumee Valley Country Day
Tiffin Calvert at Arcadia
Tinora at Continental
Toledo Rogers at Sandusky Senior
Toledo Scott at St. Marys Memorial
Upper Scioto Valley at Triad
Wauseon at Pettisville
Waynesfield-Goshen at Indian Lake
Western Reserve at Milan Edison
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 40 15 .727 —
Boston 38 16 .704 1½
Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6
Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14
New York 17 38 .309 23
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 35 19 .648 —
Orlando 24 31 .436 11½
Washington 20 33 .377 14½
Charlotte 18 36 .333 17
Atlanta 15 41 .268 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —
Indiana 32 23 .582 14½
Chicago 19 36 .345 27½
Detroit 19 38 .333 28½
Cleveland 14 40 .259 32
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 20 .630 —
Dallas 33 22 .600 1½
Memphis 28 26 .519 6
San Antonio 23 31 .426 11
New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 38 17 .691 —
Utah 36 18 .667 1½
Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5
Portland 25 31 .446 13½
Minnesota 16 37 .302 21
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —
L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5
Phoenix 22 33 .400 20
Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½
Golden State 12 43 .218 30
Thursday’s Results
Oklahoma City 123, New Orleans 118
Boston 141, L.A. Clippers 133, 2OT
Friday’s Results
2020 Rising Stars Challenge
Team USA 151, Team World 131
Saturday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Results
2020 All-Star Game
Team Giannis vs Team LeBron, 8, Chicago
Monday’s Results
No games scheduled.
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 58 35 11 12 82 192 144
Tampa Bay 58 38 15 5 81 206 153
Toronto 58 30 20 8 68 205 192
Florida 57 30 21 6 66 200 194
Montreal 60 27 26 7 61 181 184
Buffalo 58 26 24 8 60 166 181
Ottawa 57 19 27 11 49 150 193
Detroit 59 14 41 4 32 121 220
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 57 37 15 5 79 205 174
Pittsburgh 56 35 15 6 76 186 151
N.Y. Islanders 56 33 17 6 72 166 156
Philadelphia 58 32 19 7 71 190 172
Columbus 59 30 18 11 71 152 146
Carolina 57 33 21 3 69 186 159
N.Y. Rangers 57 30 23 4 64 188 178
New Jersey 57 21 26 10 52 158 201
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 57 32 15 10 74 183 166
Colorado 56 33 17 6 72 202 157
Dallas 57 33 19 5 71 154 144
Winnipeg 59 29 25 5 63 176 179
Nashville 56 27 22 7 61 183 183
Minnesota 57 27 23 7 61 176 185
Chicago 57 25 24 8 58 166 181
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 58 32 21 5 69 190 175
Edmonton 57 30 21 6 66 182 179
Vegas 59 29 22 8 66 188 183
Calgary 59 30 23 6 66 170 178
Arizona 60 28 24 8 64 167 165
San Jose 57 25 28 4 54 150 189
Anaheim 57 23 27 7 53 146 179
Los Angeles 58 20 33 5 45 142 186
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Dallas 3, Toronto 2
New Jersey 4, Detroit 1
Philadelphia 6, Florida 2
Tampa Bay 3, Edmonton 1
Buffalo 4, Columbus 3, OT
Ottawa 3, Arizona 2
Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 0
N.Y. Rangers 4, Minnesota 3, SO
Washington 3, Colorado 2
Calgary 6, Anaheim 0
Vegas 6, St. Louis 5, OT
Friday’s Results
Pittsburgh 4, Montreal 1
Carolina 5, New Jersey 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1
San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 1
Nashville at St. Louis, 3
Edmonton at Florida, 4
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4
San Jose at Minnesota, 5
Dallas at Montreal, 7
Toronto at Ottawa, 7
Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, 8
Chicago at Calgary, 10
Washington at Arizona, 10
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:30
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 3:30
Edmonton at Carolina, 4
Anaheim at Vancouver, 5
Columbus at New Jersey, 6
Dallas at Ottawa, 6
St. Louis at Nashville, 6
Toronto at Buffalo, 7
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8:30
Monday’s Games
Anaheim at Calgary, 4
Florida at San Jose, 4
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 4
Washington at Vegas, 6
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Alfred 72, Elmira 55
Brown 75, Penn 63
Colby 85, Wesleyan (Conn.) 82
Cortland 93, Potsdam 88
Dartmouth 65, Columbia 63
Davidson 93, St. Bonaventure 64
Fairfield 57, Marist 53, OT
Fredonia St. 97, New Paltz 80
Hamilton 88, Connecticut College 80
Hartwick 90, Houghton 63
Harvard 85, Cornell 63
Iona 80, Manhattan 57
Ithaca 101, Clarkson 82
Lyndon St. 92, SUNY-Canton 90
Maine-Farmington 71, Husson 47
Maine-Presque Isle 74, No. Vermont 48
Middlebury 86, Tufts 74
Monmouth (NJ) 85, Canisius 71
Nazareth 79, Utica 63
Oneonta 88, Buffalo St. 76
Oswego St. 75, Plattsburgh 69
RPI 58, Hobart 54
Rochester 79, Bard 66
Sage 77, St. John Fisher 73
Siena 73, Rider 64
St. Lawrence 65, Skidmore 62
St. Peter’s 84, Quinnipiac 72
Thomas (Maine) 97, Maine Maritime 66
Trinity (Conn.) 89, Amherst 85
Vassar 60, Union (NY) 55
Williams 63, Bates 51
Yale 88, Princeton 64
SOUTH
Centenary 99, St. Thomas (Texas) 89
N. Kentucky 84, IUPUI 70
MIDWEST
Akron 80, Cent. Michigan 67
Baldwin Wallace 67, Capital 62
Buffalo 83, Toledo 67
N. Dakota St. 80, Fort Wayne 70
S. Dakota St. 90, Denver 78
Wright St. 75, Ill.-Chicago 58
SOUTHWEST
Austin 76, Southwestern (Texas) 57
Dallas 76, Texas Lutheran 71
FAR WEST
Trinity (Texas) 85, Johnson & Wales (Co.) 73
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Columbia 73, Dartmouth 63
Harvard 73, Cornell 58
Penn 85, Brown 73
Princeton 55, Yale 39
Seton Hall 71, Providence 45
Towson 78, UNC-Wilmington 45
SOUTH
Elon 67, Hofstra 50
James Madison 81, Coll. of Charleston 50
William & Mary 80, Northeastern 64
MIDWEST
Bradley 90, Valparaiso 69
DePaul 89, Butler 60
Green Bay 72, Detroit 45
Illinois St. 86, Loyola of Chicago 85, 2OT
Marquette 61, Xavier 48
Milwaukee 74, Oakland 67
St. John’s 77, Creighton 70
FAR WEST
Arizona 64, Washington 53
Hawaii 70, CS Northridge 66
Stanford 97, Utah 64
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Genesis Invitational
Second Round
Matt Kuchar 64-69 — 133 -9
Harold Varner III 67-68 — 135 -7
Rory McIlroy 68-67 — 135 -7
Wyndham Clark 67-68 — 135 -7
Sung Kang 69-67 — 136 -6
Adam Scott 72-64 — 136 -6
Vaughn Taylor 69-67 — 136 -6
Russell Henley 67-69 — 136 -6
Chez Reavie 69-68 — 137 -5
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-69 — 137 -5
Jon Rahm 70-68 — 138 -4
J.B. Holmes 69-69 — 138 -4
Justin Rose 69-69 — 138 -4
Si Woo Kim 69-69 — 138 -4
James Hahn 68-70 — 138 -4
Carlos Ortiz 68-70 — 138 -4
Dustin Johnson 72-66 — 138 -4
Paul Casey 69-69 — 138 -4
Sebastian Munoz 69-69 — 138 -4
Bryson DeChambeau 68-70 — 138 -4
Joel Dahmen 68-71 — 139 -3
Luke List 71-68 — 139 -3
Scott Piercy 70-69 — 139 -3
Scott Brown 71-68 — 139 -3
Brian Harman 70-69 — 139 -3
Adam Schenk 67-73 — 140 -2
Collin Morikawa 73-67 — 140 -2
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 67-73 — 140 -2
Brian Stuard 72-68 — 140 -2
Patrick Cantlay 68-72 — 140 -2
Andrew Landry 68-72 — 140 -2
Sergio Garcia 70-70 — 140 -2
Rory Sabbatini 72-68 — 140 -2
Sam Burns 73-68 — 141 -1
Denny McCarthy 69-72 — 141 -1
Max Homa 72-69 — 141 -1
Lanto Griffin 71-70 — 141 -1
Patrick Reed 68-73 — 141 -1
Kyle Stanley 71-70 — 141 -1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 71-70 — 141 -1
Alex Noren 71-70 — 141 -1
Scottie Scheffler 69-72 — 141 -1
Ryan Palmer 71-70 — 141 -1
J.T. Poston 69-72 — 141 -1
Patrick Rodgers 71-71 — 142 E
Ryan Moore 71-71 — 142 E
J.J. Spaun 73-69 — 142 E
Talor Gooch 70-72 — 142 E
Adam Hadwin 71-71 — 142 E
Tiger Woods 69-73 — 142 E
Jordan Spieth 72-70 — 142 E
Marc Leishman 70-72 — 142 E
Brooks Koepka 69-73 — 142 E
Xander Schauffele 72-70 — 142 E
Tyler Duncan 73-69 — 142 E
Martin Laird 71-71 — 142 E
Cameron Tringale 74-69 — 143 +1
Abraham Ancer 76-67 — 143 +1
Bud Cauley 74-69 — 143 +1
Steve Stricker 72-71 — 143 +1
Tony Finau 72-71 — 143 +1
Charles Howell III 77-66 — 143 +1
Martin Trainer 72-71 — 143 +1
Pat Perez 73-70 — 143 +1
Joseph Bramlett 74-69 — 143 +1
Brendon Todd 73-70 — 143 +1
Jason Dufner 75-68 — 143 +1
Hideki Matsuyama 71-72 — 143 +1
Failed to make the cut
Sepp Straka 71-73 — 144 +2
Danny Willett 73-71 — 144 +2
Adam Long 71-73 — 144 +2
Joaquin Niemann 72-72 — 144 +2
Jim Furyk 70-74 — 144 +2
Nick Taylor 71-73 — 144 +2
Troy Merritt 73-71 — 144 +2
Ryan Armour 70-74 — 144 +2
Aaron Baddeley 71-73 — 144 +2
Charley Hoffman 73-71 — 144 +2
Scott Stallings 69-75 — 144 +2
Jhonattan Vegas 75-69 — 144 +2
Sungjae Im 69-75 — 144 +2
Bubba Watson 72-72 — 144 +2
Jason Day 68-76 — 144 +2
Russell Knox 74-70 — 144 +2
Dylan Frittelli 74-70 — 144 +2
Nick Watney 71-74 — 145 +3
Michael Thompson 69-76 — 145 +3
Justin Thomas 74-71 — 145 +3
Jason Kokrak 72-73 — 145 +3
Chris Stroud 71-74 — 145 +3
Emiliano Grillo 71-74 — 145 +3
Kevin Chappell 71-74 — 145 +3
Corey Conners 70-75 — 145 +3
Kevin Tway 72-73 — 145 +3
Danny Lee 72-73 — 145 +3
Erik van Rooyen 71-74 — 145 +3
Branden Grace 73-73 — 146 +4
Jimmy Walker 75-71 — 146 +4
Peter Malnati 74-72 — 146 +4
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-75 — 146 +4
Bronson Burgoon 71-75 — 146 +4
Jim Herman 73-73 — 146 +4
Phil Mickelson 72-74 — 146 +4
Cameron Smith 74-72 — 146 +4
Brian Gay 72-74 — 146 +4
C.T. Pan 72-75 — 147 +5
Kevin Na 74-73 — 147 +5
Nate Lashley 76-71 — 147 +5
Matthew Wolff 74-73 — 147 +5
Sam Ryder 76-72 — 148 +6
Aaron Wise 73-75 — 148 +6
Cameron Champ 75-73 — 148 +6
Keegan Bradley 75-73 — 148 +6
Matt Jones 79-70 — 149 +7
Matt Every 73-76 — 149 +7
Andrew Putnam 72-77 — 149 +7
Francesco Molinari 75-75 — 150 +8
Roger Sloan 74-76 — 150 +8
Sean Yu 78-73 — 151 +9
Kyongjun Moon 80-72 — 152 +10
Champions Tour
Chubb Classic
First Round
Doug Barron 31-33 — 64 -7
Scott Parel 32-32 — 64 -7
Fred Funk 32-33 — 65 -6
Ken Tanigawa 32-33 — 65 -6
Bernhard Langer 33-32 — 65 -6
Stephen Leaney 34-31 — 65 -6
Mark Brooks 34-32 — 66 -5
Tim Petrovic 33-33 — 66 -5
John Huston 33-33 — 66 -5
Brandt Jobe 34-32 — 66 -5
Woody Austin 34-32 — 66 -5
Bob Estes 36-31 — 67 -4
Scott Verplank 32-35 — 67 -4
Marco Dawson 34-33 — 67 -4
Wes Short, Jr. 34-33 — 67 -4
Scott McCarron 31-36 — 67 -4
Fred Couples 33-34 — 67 -4
Jeff Sluman 34-34 — 68 -3
Chris DiMarco 35-33 — 68 -3
John Daly 33-35 — 68 -3
Billy Andrade 33-35 — 68 -3
Steve Flesch 34-34 — 68 -3
Jerry Kelly 36-32 — 68 -3
Kent Jones 35-34 — 69 -2
Michael Allen 36-33 — 69 -2
Joe Durant 34-35 — 69 -2
Rod Pampling 35-34 — 69 -2
Stephen Ames 36-33 — 69 -2
Paul Broadhurst 35-34 — 69 -2
Brett Quigley 36-33 — 69 -2
Angel Cabrera 36-33 — 69 -2
Retief Goosen 36-33 — 69 -2
David Toms 33-36 — 69 -2
Robert Karlsson 35-34 — 69 -2
Duffy Waldorf 34-36 — 70 -1
Steve Pate 34-36 — 70 -1
Billy Mayfair 37-33 — 70 -1
Ken Duke 34-36 — 70 -1
Larry Mize 35-35 — 70 -1
Kenny Perry 34-36 — 70 -1
Kevin Sutherland 37-33 — 70 -1
Mark Calcavecchia 35-35 — 70 -1
Colin Montgomerie 35-35 — 70 -1
Jeff Maggert 34-36 — 70 -1
Tom Pernice Jr. 35-35 — 70 -1
Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-35 — 70 -1
Tom Byrum 36-35 — 71 E
Scott Dunlap 36-35 — 71 E
Rocco Mediate 35-36 — 71 E
Brad Faxon 36-35 — 71 E
Bart Bryant 34-37 — 71 E
Tim Herron 36-35 — 71 E
Tom Lehman 34-37 — 71 E
Lee Janzen 36-35 — 71 E
Darren Clarke 36-35 — 71 E
Sandy Lyle 34-37 — 71 E
Tom Gillis 34-37 — 71 E
Jay Haas 35-37 — 72 +1
Jesper Parnevik 36-36 — 72 +1
Loren Roberts 37-36 — 73 +2
Dudley Hart 40-33 — 73 +2
David Frost 38-35 — 73 +2
Craig Bowden 36-37 — 73 +2
Robin Byrd 35-38 — 73 +2
Peter Jacobsen 39-35 — 74 +3
Olin Browne 36-38 — 74 +3
David McKenzie 38-36 — 74 +3
Mark O’Meara 36-38 — 74 +3
Gene Sauers 37-37 — 74 +3
Barry Lane 38-36 — 74 +3
Blaine McCallister 40-35 — 75 +4
Glen Day 38-37 — 75 +4
Corey Pavin 38-37 — 75 +4
Ted Tryba 36-39 — 75 +4
Tommy Tolles 36-40 — 76 +5
Gary Hallberg 37-39 — 76 +5
Len Mattiace 36-40 — 76 +5
John Harris 33-43 — 76 +5
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with LHP Tommy Milone on a minor league contract.
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed OF Kevin Pillar to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Domingo Santana on a minor league contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Chris Speier quality control coach.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brooks Pounders and RHP Deck McGuire to minor league contracts.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 1B Yonder Alonso on a minor league contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Seth Frankoff on a minor league contract..
Frontier League
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Tyler Jones to a contract extension.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF David Harris to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League for RHP John Hayes. Signed C/1B Richard Stock to a contract extension.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Colby Blueberg and OF/1B Nolan Meadows.
Basketball
Women’s NBA
DALLAS WINGS — Acquired F Katie Lou Samuelson and a 2021 first-round draft pick from the Chicago Sky for F Azura Stevens.
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed C Brittney Griner to a multi-year contract.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Baltimore OL James Hurst for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Terminated the contract of S Tony Jefferson.
BUFFALO BILLS — Will not renew the contract of chief administrative officer Dave Wheat.
HOUSTON TEXANS — FReleased CB Vernon Hargreaves III.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released DB Kenny Ladler, CB Josh Norman, DE Chris Odom and WR Paul Richardson Jr.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Edmonton Oilers F Zack Kassian seven games for kicking Tampa Bay F Erik Cernak in the chest during a game Thursday night.
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Zach Bogosian on waivers.
MINNESOTA WILD — Fired coach Bruce Boudreau. Named Dean Evason interim coach.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Joey Keane from Hartford (AHL).
American Hockey League
American Hockey League’s Board of Governors — Elected Scott Howson as president and chief executive officer, effective July 1, 2020.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Bradley Wright-Phillips.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Jose Aja.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired D Winston Reid on loan from West Ham (EPL).
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed M Damiano Pecile.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Erin McLeod.
College
MINNESOTA — Agreed to a contract extension with women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen through the 2024 season.
RUTGERS — Announced women’s freshman basketball G Noga Peleg Pelc has left the team due to personal reasons.
UW-OSHKOSH — Announced women’s golf coach Liza Ruetten will retire at the end of the season.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Elmwood, McComb, North Baltimore & Lakota at Margaretta Wrestling Invitational, 9:30 a.m.