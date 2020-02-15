NAPOLEON — Fostoria High’s Trey Scott rolled a 571 series but fell just five pins short of qualifying out of the Division II bowling sectional tournament at the River City Bowl-A-Way.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on advancing teams qualified for the district meet on Feb. 22 at Lima’s Westgate Lanes.

Scott’s 12th-place finish led the Redmen. He opened strong with a 225 and followed with games of 160 and 186.

Fostoria and Lakota finished 14th (3,017) and 15th (2,944), respectively, and did not advance.

Lakota’s Simon Rosenberger was one spot behind Scott in 13th (216-186-155–557).

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Napoleon 3,887. 2, Eastwood 3,848. 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 3,807. 4, Patrick Henry 3,769. 5, Wauseon 3,3687. 6, Liberty Center & Bryan 3,615. 8, Delta 3,559. 9, Rossford 3,558. 10, Tinora 3,365. 11, Swanton 3,214. 12, Evergreen 3,115. 13, North Baltimore 3,021. 14, Fostoria 3,017. 15, Lakota 2,944.