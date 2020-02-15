ELMORE — Fostoria forced 28 Woodmore turnovers and used a 25-16 advantage in the second half as the Redmen escaped with a 43-37 win in a Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball game Friday.

Dom Settles and Avondre Reed scored 19 and 17 points, respectively, to front Fostoria (14-6, 10-3 NBC). Devin Mauricio added three points and team-highs of nine rebounds, six steals and four assists.

Andrew Barringer led Woodmore (4-17, 0-13 NBC) with nine points.

FOSTORIA (14-6, 10-3 NBC)

Settles 7-2–19, Mauricio 1-1–3, Reed 7-1–17, Banks Jr. 1-1–4. TOTALS: 16-55 5-12 — 43.

WOODMORE (4-17, 0-13 NBC)

Hunt 1-0–3, Koenig 3-0–7, McNair 3-0–8, Sandrock 1-0–2, Barringer 4-0–9, A. Miller 3-0–6, B. Miller 0-2–2. TOTALS: 15-43 2-2 — 37.

Fostoria 11 7 12 13 — 43

Woodmore 12 9 7 9 — 37

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 6-21 (Settles 3, Reed 2, Banks Jr.); Woodmore 5-17 (McNair 2, Hunt, Koenig & Barringer).

rebounds: Fostoria 26 (Mauricio 9); Woodmore 24 (Barringer 6).

turnovers: Fostoria 12, Woodmore 28.

junior varsity: Woodmore, 45-16.

ELMWOOD 51

OTSEGO 47

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood outscored Otsego 8-4 in overtime Friday to secure a 51-47 victory in a Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball game.

Josiah Childress scored 15 points to lead Elmwood (10-11, 5-8 NBC). Nick Weiss had 12 points, Bryce Reynolds grabbed a team-best seven rebounds, and Mason Lentz and Caleb Plouck both had four assists.

Noah Keifer led Otsego (8-12, 5-8 NBC) with 21 points.

Otsego (8-12, 5-8 NBC)

Grace 1-1–3, Harves 1-2–4, Keifer 8-5–21, Dzierwa 6-0–15, Gray 1-0–2. TOTALS: 17-8 — 47.

Elmwood (10-11, 5-8 NBC)

Childress 6-2–15, Lawson 0-1–1, Plouck 3-2–8, Lentz 1-0–3, Weiss 6-0–12, Shank 1-0–2, Reynolds 3-3–10. TOTALS: 20-8 — 51.

Otsego 18 5 7 13 4 — 47

Elmwood 17 6 11 9 8 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Otsego 3 (Dzierwa 3); Elmwood 3 (Childress, Lentz, Reynolds).

ARLINGTON 74

ARCADIA 50

ARCADIA — Three Red Devils scored at least 15 points Friday as Arlington rolled past Arcadia 74-50 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game.

Riverdale (9-1 BVC) clinched a share of the BVC crown with its win Friday over Van Buren; Arlington (16-4, 8-1 BVC) can win a share with a victory Thursday at home against Leipsic.

Bryce Gast had 20 points, Jaret Vermillion scored 19 points and Zavier Thornton had 15 points for Arlington. Ty Webb grabbed six rebounds.

Josh Cassell led Arcadia (9-11, 4-5 BVC) with 14 points. Evan Cohee had six rebounds.

Arlington (16-4, 8-1 BVC)

Vermillion 6-4–19, Comstock 0-2–2, Thornton 5-0–15, Lafferty 2-0–4, Webb 3-0–7, Gast 8-2–20, Bateson 0-1–1, Speyer 3-0–6. TOTALS: 27-57 9-13 — 74.

Arcadia (9-11, 4-5 BVC)

Stoner 2-0–6, Boes 3-1–9, Cassell 5-2–14, Peace 1-0–3, Cohee 4-1–9, Guillen 0-1–1, Sowders 2-0–4, Roberts 2-0–4. TOTALS: 19-53 5-12 — 50.

Arlington 14 24 21 15 — 74

Arcadia 8 10 14 18 — 50

3-Point GOALS: Arlington 11-18 (Thornton 5, Vermillion 3, Gast 2, Webb); Arcadia 7-15 (Stoner 2, Boes 2, Cassell 2, Peace).

rebounds: Arlington 29 (Webb 6); Arcadia 24 (Cohee 6).

turnovers: Arlington 7; Arcadia 15.

junior varsity: Arlington, 57-16.

VANLUE 64

NO. BALTIMORE 50

NORTH BALTIMORE — Jared Kloepfer had a monster game with 27 points and 18 rebounds Friday as Vanlue thumped North Baltimore 64-50 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game.

Joey Bonham added 19 points, five assists and four steals as Vanlue improved to 8-12, 2-8 BVC. Xavier Temple had four assists.

Levi Gazarek scored 24 points with six rebounds for North Baltimore (7-13, 3-6 BVC). Clayton Heineman had eight points, seven steals and three assists.

vanlue (8-12, 2-8 BVC)

Jaren Kloepfer 1-0–3, Temple 2-1–5, Jared Kloepfer 10-4–27, Ward 1-0–2, Bonham 5-9–19, Jad. Kloepfer 2-0–5, Je. Kloepfer 1-0–3. TOTALS: 22-43 14-20 — 64.

North Baltimore (7-13, 3-6 BVC)

Gazarek 9-3–24, Hagemyer 1-0–2, Jacobs 1-0–2, Clark 5-1–11, Bucher 1-0–3, Heineman 3-2–8. TOTALS: 20-55 6-10 — 50.

Vanlue 22 15 15 12 — 64

No. Baltimore 12 8 15 15 — 50

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 6-12 (Jared Kloepfer 3, Jaren Kloepfer, Je. Kloepfer, Jaden Kloepfer); North Baltimore 4-18 (Gazarek 3, Bucher).

rebounds: Vanlue 37 (Jared Kloepfer 18); North Baltimore 21 (Gazarek 6).

turnovers: Vanlue 21; North Baltimore 9.

junior varsity: Vanlue, 62-52.