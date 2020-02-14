ELMWOOD'S BROOKLYN THRASH, right, brings the ball up the court against Fostoria's Mya Weimerskirch (3) and Carmen Castro during Thursday's game at Elmwood.
Elmwood’s Brooklyn Thrash, right, brings the ball up the court against Fostoria’s Mya Weimerskirch (3) and Carmen Castro during Thursday’s game at Elmwood. (Photo by Michael Burwell).

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood sophomore Brooklyn Thrash erupted for a school-record 44 points on Thursday as the Royals rolled by Fostoria 80-31 in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball game.

Thrash broke Zoe Shank’s record of 42 from 2018. The Royals’ 6-foot wing knocked down three 3-pointers, made 14 shots from inside the arc and went 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Kayla Minich added 17 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals for Elmwood (13-9, 7-7 NBC).

Mya Weimerskirch had eight points and Carmen Castro six to lead Fostoria (2-19, 0-14 NBC).

FOSTORIA (2-19, 0-14 NBC)

Maurer 2-1–5, Weimerskirch 3-0–8, Velazquez 1-0–2, Chasco 2-0–4, Johnson 2-0–4, Castro 2-2–6, Groves 1-0–2. TOTALS: 13-33 3-6 — 31.

ELMWOOD (13-9, 7-7 NBC)

Zimmerman 1-0–3, Mareches 2-0–5, Thrash 17-7–44, Minich 8-0–17, Milligan 1-0–2, Bingham 2-0–4, Barber 2-1–5. TOTALS: 33-59 8-8 — 80.

Fostoria 10 9 5 7 — 31

Elmwood 24 18 15 23 — 80

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 2-8 (Weimerskirch 2); Elmwood 6-15 (Thrash 3, Zimmerman, Mareches & Minich).

rebounds: Fostoria 15; Elmwood 32 (Minich 5).

turnovers: Fostoria 21, Elmwood 17.

junior varsity: Fostoria, 42-40.

HOPEWELL-LOUD. 78

FRE. ST. JOSEPH 30

FREMONT — Kaia Woods had 21 points and MaKayla Elmore scored 20 on Thursday as state-ranked Hopewell-Loudon completed an unbeaten regular season with a 78-30 win over Fremont St. Joseph in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division girls basketball game.

Woods had seven steals and Elmore eight rebounds for H-L (22-0, 16-0 SBC River), ranked 10th in the Associated Press Division III poll. Olivia Zender scored 11 points.

Tristan Reineck scored 13 points for Fremont St. Joseph (4-14, 4-12 SBC River).

HopeWELL-Loud. (22-0, 16-0 SBC River)

Woods 9-3–21, Elmore 8-3–20, Zender 4-0–11, Coleman 3-3–9, Searles 1-3–6, Fox 2-0–4, M. Kreais 0-2–2, Beidelschies 1-0–2, Milligan 0-2–2, H. Kreais 0-1–1. TOTALS: 28-60 17-25 — 78.

Fre. st. JOSEPH (4-14, 4-12 SBC River)

Reineck 5-2–13, Wright 5-2–12, Hotz 1-0–2, Wammes 0-2–2, Grahl 0-1–1. TOTALS: 11-36 7-10 — 30.

H-L 28 22 13 15 — 78

Fre. St. Joe 7 7 7 9 — 30

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 5-23 (Zender 3, Elmore, Searles); Fremont St. Joseph 1-8 (Reineck).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 33 (Fox & Elmore 8); Fremont St. Joseph 26 (Wright 7).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 15; Fremont St. Joseph 34.

ARCADIA 40

MCCOMB 39

MCCOMB — Reagan Pratt scored 14 points and Caity Cramer added 11 points and five rebounds Thursday as Arcadia squeaked past McComb 40-39 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game.

Lyndee Ward had five points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists as Arcadia finished its regular season at 13-9, 6-4 BVC.

Olivia Miehls and Malorie Schroeder each had 12 points for McComb (15-6, 6-3 BVC). Miehls had eight rebounds, five steals and three assists.

arcadia (13-9, 6-4 bvc)

Burnett 1-1–3, Pratt 5-2–14, Golden 1-0–2, Le. Rodriguez 2-1–5, Cramer 4-1–11, Ward 2-1–5. TOTALS: 15-32 6-8 — 40.

McCOmb (15-6, 6-3 BVC)

Shoop 1-2–4, Like 2-0–4, H. Schroeder 1-0–3, Miehls 2-8–12, Mad. Schroeder 1-0–2, L. Dehart 1-0–2, Mal. Schroeder 4-3–12. TOTALS: 12-44 13-19 — 39.

Arcadia 10 10 11 9 — 40

McComb 10 12 9 8 — 39

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 4-12 (Pratt 2, Cramer 2); McComb 2-7 (H. Schroeder, Mal. Schroeder).

rebounds: Arcadia 17 (Cramer 5); McComb 18 (Miehls 8).

turnovers: Arcadia 15; McComb 10.

junior varsity: McComb, 26-17.

VAN BUREN 54

RIVERDALE 41

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Agnes Durliat scored a game-high 14 points and Mady Parker approached a double-double Thursday as Van Buren defeated Riverdale 54-41 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game.

Parker scored 12 points with nine rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Black Knights (13-9, 5-5 BVC). Sophia Reineke and Izzy Pawlak each scored six points.

Carrigan Vent had nine points for Riverdale (8-13, 4-6 BVC), with Danielle Searfoss adding eight points.

Van Buren (13-9, 5-5 BVC)

Tabler 0-1–1, Reineke 3-0–6, I. Pawlak 2-0–6, Durliat 7-0–14, Bishop 2-2–6, Parker 5-2–12, Horne 2-0–5, Recker 2-0–4. TOTALS: 23-29 5-11 — 54.

Riverdale (8-13, 4-6 BVC)

Howell 3-1–7, Rodriguez 1-1–4, Breidenbach 2-0–6, Searfoss 4-0–8, Rothlisberger 1-1–4, Sudlow 0-1–1, Vent 3-1–9, McKinniss 1-0–2. TOTALS: 15 5-9 — 41.

Van Buren 17 12 13 12 — 54

Riverdale 15 6 13 7 — 41

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 3 (I. Pawlak 2, Horne); Riverdale 6 (Breidenbach 2, Vent 2, Rodriguez, Rothlisberger).

rebounds: Van Buren 30 (Parker 9); Riverdale 21.

turnovers: Van Buren 12; Riverdale 16.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 13-9.

NORTH BALT. 43

VANLUE 24

VANLUE — North Baltimore’s Grace Hagemyer recorded a triple-double and the Tigers used a big second half to beat Vanlue 43-24 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game Thursday.

Hagemyer totaled 15 points, 16 rebounds, 12 blocks and two steals for the Tigers, who improved to 12-7 overall and finished 7-3 in BVC play. Kenzie Perez added 12 points.

Emma Biller’s eight points led Vanlue (7-15, 1-9 BVC).

NORTH BALTIMORE (12-7, 7-3 BVC)

Lennard 1-0–2, Perez 4-2–12, Lee 2-0–6, McCartney 0-2–2, Hagemyer 6-3–15, Inbody 2-2–6. TOTALS: 15-54 9-20 — 43.

VANLUE (7-15, 1-9 BVC)

Carrillo 0-1–1, Franks 2-0–4, Price 1-0–3, Phillips 2-1–5, Biller 3-2–8, Snook 0-3–3. TOTALS: 8 7-13 — 24.

North Balt. 9 7 18 9 — 43

Vanlue 8 8 8 0 — 24

3-Point GOALS: North Baltimore 4-22 (Perez & Lee); Vanlue 1 (Price).

rebounds: North Baltimore 34 (Hagemyer 16); Vanlue 28.

turnovers: North Baltimore 11, Vanlue 19.

junior varsity: North Baltimore, 27-15.

