BLOOMDALE — Elmwood sophomore Brooklyn Thrash erupted for a school-record 44 points on Thursday as the Royals rolled by Fostoria 80-31 in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball game.

Thrash broke Zoe Shank’s record of 42 from 2018. The Royals’ 6-foot wing knocked down three 3-pointers, made 14 shots from inside the arc and went 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Kayla Minich added 17 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals for Elmwood (13-9, 7-7 NBC).

Mya Weimerskirch had eight points and Carmen Castro six to lead Fostoria (2-19, 0-14 NBC).

FOSTORIA (2-19, 0-14 NBC)

Maurer 2-1–5, Weimerskirch 3-0–8, Velazquez 1-0–2, Chasco 2-0–4, Johnson 2-0–4, Castro 2-2–6, Groves 1-0–2. TOTALS: 13-33 3-6 — 31.

ELMWOOD (13-9, 7-7 NBC)

Zimmerman 1-0–3, Mareches 2-0–5, Thrash 17-7–44, Minich 8-0–17, Milligan 1-0–2, Bingham 2-0–4, Barber 2-1–5. TOTALS: 33-59 8-8 — 80.

Fostoria 10 9 5 7 — 31

Elmwood 24 18 15 23 — 80

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 2-8 (Weimerskirch 2); Elmwood 6-15 (Thrash 3, Zimmerman, Mareches & Minich).

rebounds: Fostoria 15; Elmwood 32 (Minich 5).

turnovers: Fostoria 21, Elmwood 17.

junior varsity: Fostoria, 42-40.

HOPEWELL-LOUD. 78

FRE. ST. JOSEPH 30

FREMONT — Kaia Woods had 21 points and MaKayla Elmore scored 20 on Thursday as state-ranked Hopewell-Loudon completed an unbeaten regular season with a 78-30 win over Fremont St. Joseph in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division girls basketball game.

Woods had seven steals and Elmore eight rebounds for H-L (22-0, 16-0 SBC River), ranked 10th in the Associated Press Division III poll. Olivia Zender scored 11 points.

Tristan Reineck scored 13 points for Fremont St. Joseph (4-14, 4-12 SBC River).

HopeWELL-Loud. (22-0, 16-0 SBC River)

Woods 9-3–21, Elmore 8-3–20, Zender 4-0–11, Coleman 3-3–9, Searles 1-3–6, Fox 2-0–4, M. Kreais 0-2–2, Beidelschies 1-0–2, Milligan 0-2–2, H. Kreais 0-1–1. TOTALS: 28-60 17-25 — 78.

Fre. st. JOSEPH (4-14, 4-12 SBC River)

Reineck 5-2–13, Wright 5-2–12, Hotz 1-0–2, Wammes 0-2–2, Grahl 0-1–1. TOTALS: 11-36 7-10 — 30.

H-L 28 22 13 15 — 78

Fre. St. Joe 7 7 7 9 — 30

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 5-23 (Zender 3, Elmore, Searles); Fremont St. Joseph 1-8 (Reineck).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 33 (Fox & Elmore 8); Fremont St. Joseph 26 (Wright 7).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 15; Fremont St. Joseph 34.

ARCADIA 40

MCCOMB 39

MCCOMB — Reagan Pratt scored 14 points and Caity Cramer added 11 points and five rebounds Thursday as Arcadia squeaked past McComb 40-39 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game.

Lyndee Ward had five points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists as Arcadia finished its regular season at 13-9, 6-4 BVC.

Olivia Miehls and Malorie Schroeder each had 12 points for McComb (15-6, 6-3 BVC). Miehls had eight rebounds, five steals and three assists.

arcadia (13-9, 6-4 bvc)

Burnett 1-1–3, Pratt 5-2–14, Golden 1-0–2, Le. Rodriguez 2-1–5, Cramer 4-1–11, Ward 2-1–5. TOTALS: 15-32 6-8 — 40.

McCOmb (15-6, 6-3 BVC)

Shoop 1-2–4, Like 2-0–4, H. Schroeder 1-0–3, Miehls 2-8–12, Mad. Schroeder 1-0–2, L. Dehart 1-0–2, Mal. Schroeder 4-3–12. TOTALS: 12-44 13-19 — 39.

Arcadia 10 10 11 9 — 40

McComb 10 12 9 8 — 39

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 4-12 (Pratt 2, Cramer 2); McComb 2-7 (H. Schroeder, Mal. Schroeder).

rebounds: Arcadia 17 (Cramer 5); McComb 18 (Miehls 8).

turnovers: Arcadia 15; McComb 10.

junior varsity: McComb, 26-17.

VAN BUREN 54

RIVERDALE 41

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Agnes Durliat scored a game-high 14 points and Mady Parker approached a double-double Thursday as Van Buren defeated Riverdale 54-41 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game.

Parker scored 12 points with nine rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Black Knights (13-9, 5-5 BVC). Sophia Reineke and Izzy Pawlak each scored six points.

Carrigan Vent had nine points for Riverdale (8-13, 4-6 BVC), with Danielle Searfoss adding eight points.

Van Buren (13-9, 5-5 BVC)

Tabler 0-1–1, Reineke 3-0–6, I. Pawlak 2-0–6, Durliat 7-0–14, Bishop 2-2–6, Parker 5-2–12, Horne 2-0–5, Recker 2-0–4. TOTALS: 23-29 5-11 — 54.

Riverdale (8-13, 4-6 BVC)

Howell 3-1–7, Rodriguez 1-1–4, Breidenbach 2-0–6, Searfoss 4-0–8, Rothlisberger 1-1–4, Sudlow 0-1–1, Vent 3-1–9, McKinniss 1-0–2. TOTALS: 15 5-9 — 41.

Van Buren 17 12 13 12 — 54

Riverdale 15 6 13 7 — 41

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 3 (I. Pawlak 2, Horne); Riverdale 6 (Breidenbach 2, Vent 2, Rodriguez, Rothlisberger).

rebounds: Van Buren 30 (Parker 9); Riverdale 21.

turnovers: Van Buren 12; Riverdale 16.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 13-9.

NORTH BALT. 43

VANLUE 24

VANLUE — North Baltimore’s Grace Hagemyer recorded a triple-double and the Tigers used a big second half to beat Vanlue 43-24 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game Thursday.

Hagemyer totaled 15 points, 16 rebounds, 12 blocks and two steals for the Tigers, who improved to 12-7 overall and finished 7-3 in BVC play. Kenzie Perez added 12 points.

Emma Biller’s eight points led Vanlue (7-15, 1-9 BVC).

NORTH BALTIMORE (12-7, 7-3 BVC)

Lennard 1-0–2, Perez 4-2–12, Lee 2-0–6, McCartney 0-2–2, Hagemyer 6-3–15, Inbody 2-2–6. TOTALS: 15-54 9-20 — 43.

VANLUE (7-15, 1-9 BVC)

Carrillo 0-1–1, Franks 2-0–4, Price 1-0–3, Phillips 2-1–5, Biller 3-2–8, Snook 0-3–3. TOTALS: 8 7-13 — 24.

North Balt. 9 7 18 9 — 43

Vanlue 8 8 8 0 — 24

3-Point GOALS: North Baltimore 4-22 (Perez & Lee); Vanlue 1 (Price).

rebounds: North Baltimore 34 (Hagemyer 16); Vanlue 28.

turnovers: North Baltimore 11, Vanlue 19.

junior varsity: North Baltimore, 27-15.