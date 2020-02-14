PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia 40, McComb 39
Cory-Rawson 51, Pandora-Gilboa 30
Liberty-Benton 55, Leipsic 22
North Baltimore 43, Vanlue 24
Van Buren 54, Riverdale 41
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 40, Toledo Whitmer 32
Lima Senior 42, Tol. Cent. Catholic 40
Toledo Notre Dame 78, Fremont Ross 28
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood 80, Fostoria Senior 31
Otsego 51, Eastwood 40
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove 80, Allen East 18
Convoy Crestview 52, Paulding 50
Lincolnview 45, Ada 31
Spencerville 51, Delphos Jefferson 32
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 43, Evergreen 28
Bryan 39, Liberty Center 32
Patrick Henry 38, Wauseon 37
Swanton 47, Delta 45
Putnam County League
Kalida 49, Continental 39
Western Buckeye League
Defiance 40, Wapakoneta 37
Elida 54, Lima Shawnee 45
Lima Bath 61, Van Wert 42
Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Kenton 34
St. Marys Memorial 46, Celina 21
Northwest Central Conference
Ridgemont 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 34
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Hopewell-Loudon 78, Fremont St. Joseph 30
New Riegel 53, Tiffin Calvert 33
Old Fort 66, Lakota 46
Sandusky St. Mary 52, Gibsonburg 46
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta 58, Willard 38
Milan Edison 30, Huron 21
Oak Harbor 57, Port Clinton 38
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 54, Sandusky Senior 36
Sandusky Perkins 65, Clyde 48
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery 47, New Bremen 41
Marion Local 53, Coldwater 51
Minster 72, St. Henry 39
New Knoxville 48, Parkway 29
Northern Lakes League
Perrysburg 67, Bowling Green 30
Springfield 55, Maumee 54
Sylvania Southview 37, Anthony Wayne 27
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington 48, Mount Vernon 29
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Ontario 61, Clear Fork 36
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview 67, Ashland Mapleton 41
Norwalk St. Paul 82, Plymouth 14
Western Reserve at New London
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp 41, Edgerton 39
Ayersville 36, Holgate 27
Fairview 58, Tinora 44
Wayne Trace 61, Hicksville 33
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon 55, Hilltop 41
Fayette 50, Pettisville 23
Stryker 47, Montpelier 31
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington 49, Carey 43
Danbury 51, Cardinal Stritch 15
Lima Cent. Cath. 43, Bluffton 42
Lucas 51, Mount Gilead 49, OT
Around Ohio
Beloit W. Branch 44, Alliance Marlington 24
Berlin Hiland 82, Akr. Buchtel 20
Cortland Maplewood 48, Kinsman Badger 15
Doylestown Chippewa 54, Creston Norwayne 46
Franklin Furnace Green 45, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 29
Ft. Loramie 66, Botkins 21
Gates Mills Gilmour 51, Akr. Hoban 48
Hanoverton United 45, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 34
Independence 61, Cle. Lincoln W. 20
Lowellville 55, E. Palestine 35
Lucas 51, Mt. Gilead 49
Martins Ferry 72, Rayland Buckeye 24
New Middletown Spring. 48, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44
Newark Cath. 47, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35
Oak Glen, W.Va. 57, Wellsville 25
Ready 54, Milford Center Fairbanks 46
Steubenville 43, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40
Wintersville Indian Creek 69, Brooke, W.Va. 40
Beavercreek 46, New Carlisle Tecumseh 45
Kettering Fairmont 55, Riverside Stebbins 10
Lebanon 43, Morrow Little Miami 36
Loveland 62, Oxford Talawanda 24
Mt. Notre Dame 88, Cin. Withrow 12
Ursuline Academy 59, Monroe 36
Chillicothe Unioto 54, Bidwell River Valley 42
Circleville 61, Athens 34
Circleville Logan Elm 64, Greenfield McClain 36
McArthur Vinton County 71, Chillicothe 39
Bellefontaine 30, Spring. Shawnee 22
Day. Carroll 61, Day. Thurgood Marshall 8
Middletown Fenwick 58, Day. Stivers 26
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20, New Richmond 13
McDermott Scioto NW 46, Crooksville 23
Nelsonville-York 57, Ironton Rock Hill 21
Oak Hill 52, Reedsville Eastern 50
S. Point 43, Chillicothe Huntington 26
Manchester 53, S. Webster 39
Peebles 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 39
Portsmouth Notre Dame 63, Portsmouth Clay 24
Waterford 44, Corning Miller 38
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Carey
Colonel Crawford at Buckeye Central
Mohawk at Ridgedale
Wynford at Upper Sandusky
Putnam County League
Miller City at Fort Jennings
Other NW Ohio Games
Toledo Christian at Lenawee Christian
Saturday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
McComb at Liberty-Benton
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Lima Shawnee
Black River at Loudonville
Clear Fork at Lucas
Columbus Grove at Pandora-Gilboa
Elyria Open Door Christian at Ashland Mapleton
Fostoria Senior at Lakota
Lake at Maumee
Lima Temple Christian at Mansfield Christian
Lorain Clearview at Norwalk Senior
Maumee Valley Country Day at Montpelier
New Riegel at North Baltimore
Northwood at Swanton
Otsego at Ottawa Hills
Philo at West Holmes
Rittman at Ashland Crestview
Shelby at Mansfield Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Ontario
Western Reserve at Clyde
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Upper Sandusky 87, Seneca East 45
Around Ohio
Chardon NDCL 78, Cornerstone Christian 59
Cols. Independence 104, Cols. Cristo Rey 43
Cols. Whetstone 58, West 56
Garfield Hts. 54, Lorain 51
Portsmouth W. 55, Beaver Eastern 32
Wheelersburg 60, Waverly 54, 0
Wickliffe 82, Cle. Max Hayes 69
Wilmington 96, Washington C.H. 39
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Arcadia
Liberty-Benton at Leipsic
Pandora-Gilboa at Cory-Rawson
Van Buren at Riverdale
Vanlue at North Baltimore
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo St. Francis
Fremont Ross at Lima Senior
Oregon Clay at Toledo St. John’s
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo Whitmer
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Lake
Fostoria Senior at Woodmore
Genoa at Rossford
Otsego at Elmwood
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Allen East
Lincolnview at Ada
Paulding at Convoy Crestview
Spencerville at Delphos Jefferson
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Evergreen
Liberty Center at Bryan
Swanton at Delta
Wauseon at Patrick Henry
Putnam County League
Continental at Kalida
Western Buckeye League
Celina at St. Marys Memorial
Defiance at Wapakoneta
Kenton at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Shawnee at Elida
Van Wert at Lima Bath
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Ridgemont
Lima Temple Christian at Lima Perry
Riverside at Hardin Northern
Waynesfield-Goshen at Sidney Lehman
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg
New Riegel at Lakota
Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon
Sandusky St. Mary at Danbury
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Castalia Margaretta
Willard at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Bellevue
Tiffin Columbian at Clyde
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Cardinal Stritch
Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Marion Local
Delphos St. John’s at Versailles
Fort Recovery at New Bremen
Minster at St. Henry
Parkway at New Knoxville
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Springfield
Maumee at Napoleon
Perrysburg at Sylvania Southview
Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at West Holmes
Lexington at Mount Vernon
Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Crestline
Lucas at Kidron Central Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Shelby at Galion Senior
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth
New London at Ashland Crestview
Norwalk St. Paul at South Central
Western Reserve at Monroeville
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Edgerton
Hicksville at Wayne Trace
Holgate at Ayersville
Tinora at Fairview
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Edon
Pettisville at Fayette
Stryker at Montpelier
Other NW Ohio Games
Milan Edison at Port Clinton
River Valley at Grandview Heights
Wooster Senior at Massillon Washington
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Bucyrus
Carey at Ridgedale
Upper Sandusky at Mohawk
Wynford at Seneca East
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Lima Temple Christian
Arcanum at New Bremen
Archbold at Defiance
Arlington at Lincolnview
Bellevue at South Central
Bluffton at Kenton
Bryan at Paulding
Canton McKinley at Wooster Senior
Cardinal Stritch at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky St. Mary
Clear Fork at Lucas
Coldwater at Wapakoneta
Colonel Crawford at Galion Northmor
Columbus Grove at Miller City
Delphos Jefferson at Elida
Edgerton at North Central
Fremont Ross at Tiffin Columbian
Gibsonburg at Oak Harbor
Greenville at Versailles
Hardin Northern at Cory-Rawson
Hilltop at Antwerp
Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale
Jackson Center at Riverside
Jeromesville Hillsdale at New London
Kalida at Van Buren
Leipsic at Ottoville
Lima Cent. Cath. at Celina
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Shelby
Maumee at Northwood
Minster at Anna
Monroeville at Mansfield Temple Christian
Montpelier at Ayersville
Mount Vernon at Marion Harding
Ontario at Mansfield Senior
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lexington
Pandora-Gilboa at Fort Jennings
Patrick Henry at Liberty-Benton
Perrysburg at Toledo Start
Port Clinton at Clyde
Ridgemont at Vanlue
Russia at Marion Local
Sandusky Perkins at Norwalk St. Paul
Sidney Lehman at Sidney Fairlawn
Spencerville at Lima Shawnee
Springfield at Toledo Whitmer
Stryker at Maumee Valley Country Day
Tiffin Calvert at Arcadia
Tinora at Continental
Toledo Rogers at Sandusky Senior
Toledo Scott at St. Marys Memorial
Upper Scioto Valley at Triad
Wauseon at Pettisville
Waynesfield-Goshen at Indian Lake
Western Reserve at Milan Edison
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 40 15 .727 —
Boston 37 16 .698 2
Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6
Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14
New York 17 38 .309 23
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 35 19 .648 —
Orlando 24 31 .436 11½
Washington 20 33 .377 14½
Charlotte 18 36 .333 17
Atlanta 15 41 .268 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —
Indiana 32 23 .582 14½
Chicago 19 36 .345 27½
Detroit 19 38 .333 28½
Cleveland 14 40 .259 32
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 20 .630 —
Dallas 33 22 .600 1½
Memphis 28 26 .519 6
San Antonio 23 31 .426 11
New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 38 17 .691 —
Utah 36 18 .667 1½
Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5
Portland 25 31 .446 13½
Minnesota 16 37 .302 21
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —
L.A. Clippers 37 17 .685 4½
Phoenix 22 33 .400 20
Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½
Golden State 12 43 .218 30
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Cleveland 127, Atlanta 105
Orlando 116, Detroit 112, OT
Brooklyn 101, Toronto 91
Washington 114, New York 96
Indiana 118, Milwaukee 111
Memphis 111, Portland 104
Charlotte 115, Minnesota 108
Dallas 130, Sacramento 111
Phoenix 112, Golden State 106
Utah 116, Miami 101
L.A. Lakers 120, Denver 116, OT
Thursday’s Results
Oklahoma City 123, New Orleans 118
L.A. Clippers at Boston, late
Friday’s Results
2020 Rising Stars Challenge
Team USA vs Team World, 9, Chicago
Saturday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Results
2020 All-Star Game
Team Giannis vs Team LeBron, 8, Chicago
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 58 35 11 12 82 192 144
Tampa Bay 58 38 15 5 81 206 153
Toronto 58 30 20 8 68 205 192
Florida 57 30 21 6 66 200 194
Montreal 59 27 25 7 61 180 180
Buffalo 58 26 24 8 60 166 181
Ottawa 57 19 27 11 49 150 193
Detroit 59 14 41 4 32 121 220
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 56 36 15 5 77 202 172
Pittsburgh 55 34 15 6 74 182 150
N.Y. Islanders 56 33 17 6 72 166 156
Columbus 58 30 17 11 71 151 143
Philadelphia 58 32 19 7 71 190 172
Carolina 56 32 21 3 67 181 157
N.Y. Rangers 55 28 23 4 60 181 174
New Jersey 56 21 25 10 52 156 196
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 56 32 15 9 73 178 160
Colorado 55 33 16 6 72 200 154
Dallas 57 33 19 5 71 154 144
Winnipeg 58 29 24 5 63 174 176
Nashville 56 27 22 7 61 183 183
Minnesota 56 27 23 6 60 173 181
Chicago 57 25 24 8 58 166 181
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 58 32 21 5 69 190 175
Edmonton 57 30 21 6 66 182 179
Vegas 58 28 22 8 64 182 178
Calgary 58 29 23 6 64 164 178
Arizona 60 28 24 8 64 167 165
Anaheim 56 23 26 7 53 146 173
San Jose 56 24 28 4 52 147 187
Los Angeles 58 20 33 5 45 142 186
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 4, Montreal 1
Los Angeles 5, Calgary 3
Vancouver 3, Chicago 0
Thursday’s Results
Dallas 3, Toronto 2
New Jersey 4, Detroit 1
Philadelphia 6, Florida 2
Tampa Bay 3, Edmonton 1
Buffalo 4, Columbus 3, OT
Ottawa 3, Arizona 2
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8
Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 0
Washington at Colorado, late
Calgary at Anaheim, late
St. Louis at Vegas, late
Friday’s Games
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7
San Jose at Winnipeg, 7
New Jersey at Carolina, 7:30
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 1
Nashville at St. Louis, 3
Edmonton at Florida, 4
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4
San Jose at Minnesota, 5
Dallas at Montreal, 7
Toronto at Ottawa, 7
Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, 8
Chicago at Calgary, 10
Washington at Arizona, 10
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:30
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 3:30
Edmonton at Carolina, 4
Anaheim at Vancouver, 5
Columbus at New Jersey, 6
Dallas at Ottawa, 6
St. Louis at Nashville, 6
Toronto at Buffalo, 7
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8:30
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Genesis Invitational
First Round
Matt Kuchar 32-32 — 64 -7
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-33 — 67 -4
Russell Henley 31-36 — 67 -4
Wyndham Clark 33-34 — 67 -4
Adam Schenk 32-35 — 67 -4
Harold Varner III 33-34 — 67 -4
Rafa Cabrera Bello 33-35 — 68 -3
Carlos Ortiz 33-35 — 68 -3
Rory McIlroy 32-36 — 68 -3
Patrick Cantlay 33-35 — 68 -3
Jason Day 34-34 — 68 -3
Bryson DeChambeau 35-33 — 68 -3
Andrew Landry 32-36 — 68 -3
Joel Dahmen 34-34 — 68 -3
Patrick Reed 33-35 — 68 -3
James Hahn 34-34 — 68 -3
Scottie Scheffler 34-35 — 69 -2
Sungjae Im 32-37 — 69 -2
Brooks Koepka 33-36 — 69 -2
Paul Casey 35-34 — 69 -2
Sebastian Munoz 36-33 — 69 -2
J.T. Poston 33-36 — 69 -2
Michael Thompson 33-36 — 69 -2
Denny McCarthy 32-37 — 69 -2
Tiger Woods 31-38 — 69 -2
Sung Kang 36-33 — 69 -2
J.B. Holmes 35-34 — 69 -2
Justin Rose 35-34 — 69 -2
Si Woo Kim 36-33 — 69 -2
Chez Reavie 34-35 — 69 -2
Scott Stallings 32-37 — 69 -2
Vaughn Taylor 32-37 — 69 -2
Brian Harman 34-36 — 70 -1
Marc Leishman 34-36 — 70 -1
Corey Conners 36-34 — 70 -1
Sergio Garcia 34-36 — 70 -1
Talor Gooch 35-35 — 70 -1
Jon Rahm 33-37 — 70 -1
Jim Furyk 34-36 — 70 -1
Scott Piercy 36-34 — 70 -1
Ryan Armour 33-37 — 70 -1
Scott Brown 36-35 — 71 E
Alex Noren 33-38 — 71 E
Bronson Burgoon 32-39 — 71 E
Matthew Fitzpatrick 32-39 — 71 E
Emiliano Grillo 38-33 — 71 E
Chris Stroud 35-36 — 71 E
Kevin Chappell 35-36 — 71 E
Hideki Matsuyama 33-38 — 71 E
Ryan Palmer 35-36 — 71 E
Erik van Rooyen 36-35 — 71 E
Martin Laird 34-37 — 71 E
Patrick Rodgers 37-34 — 71 E
Luke List 34-37 — 71 E
Sepp Straka 35-36 — 71 E
Ryan Moore 36-35 — 71 E
Adam Hadwin 35-36 — 71 E
Nick Watney 37-34 — 71 E
Adam Long 35-36 — 71 E
Nick Taylor 33-38 — 71 E
Lanto Griffin 33-38 — 71 E
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 34-37 — 71 E
Aaron Baddeley 35-36 — 71 E
Kyle Stanley 34-37 — 71 E
Jason Kokrak 34-38 — 72 +1
Brian Stuard 36-36 — 72 +1
Dustin Johnson 36-36 — 72 +1
Phil Mickelson 37-35 — 72 +1
Bubba Watson 35-37 — 72 +1
Xander Schauffele 34-38 — 72 +1
Andrew Putnam 36-36 — 72 +1
Rory Sabbatini 36-36 — 72 +1
Kevin Tway 36-36 — 72 +1
Danny Lee 36-36 — 72 +1
Brian Gay 38-34 — 72 +1
Steve Stricker 36-36 — 72 +1
Adam Scott 35-37 — 72 +1
Max Homa 35-37 — 72 +1
Jordan Spieth 35-37 — 72 +1
Tony Finau 34-38 — 72 +1
Joaquin Niemann 36-36 — 72 +1
C.T. Pan 37-35 — 72 +1
Martin Trainer 34-38 — 72 +1
Matt Every 36-37 — 73 +2
Brendon Todd 35-38 — 73 +2
Jim Herman 37-36 — 73 +2
Aaron Wise 33-40 — 73 +2
Tyler Duncan 37-36 — 73 +2
Sam Burns 36-37 — 73 +2
J.J. Spaun 38-35 — 73 +2
Branden Grace 35-38 — 73 +2
Danny Willett 38-35 — 73 +2
Collin Morikawa 33-40 — 73 +2
Pat Perez 32-41 — 73 +2
Troy Merritt 35-38 — 73 +2
Charley Hoffman 34-39 — 73 +2
Kevin Na 35-39 — 74 +3
Cameron Smith 38-36 — 74 +3
Russell Knox 36-38 — 74 +3
Dylan Frittelli 37-37 — 74 +3
Matthew Wolff 35-39 — 74 +3
Roger Sloan 34-40 — 74 +3
Cameron Tringale 36-38 — 74 +3
Bud Cauley 36-38 — 74 +3
Justin Thomas 38-36 — 74 +3
Peter Malnati 35-39 — 74 +3
Joseph Bramlett 39-35 — 74 +3
Jhonattan Vegas 38-37 — 75 +4
Jason Dufner 39-36 — 75 +4
Cameron Champ 38-37 — 75 +4
Keegan Bradley 37-38 — 75 +4
Jimmy Walker 35-40 — 75 +4
Francesco Molinari 36-39 — 75 +4
Sam Ryder 37-39 — 76 +5
Nate Lashley 37-39 — 76 +5
Abraham Ancer 38-38 — 76 +5
Charles Howell III 39-38 — 77 +6
Sean Yu 35-43 — 78 +7
Matt Jones 38-41 — 79 +8
Kyongjun Moon 40-40 — 80 +9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Fairleigh Dickinson 106, Wagner 73
Hofstra 76, Coll. of Charleston 63
LIU 90, CCSU 74
Merrimack 60, St. Francis (NY) 50
Northeastern 71, UNC-Wilmington 63
Robert Morris 77, Mount St. Mary’s 60
Sacred Heart 74, Bryant 65
SOUTH
Belmont 74, Tennessee St. 51
Campbell 75, Hampton 49
Charleston Southern 66, High Point 63
Delaware 81, Elon 75
E. Kentucky 78, Morehead St. 71
Erskine 88, Bob Jones 74
Florida Gulf Coast 70, Kennesaw St. 58
Gardner-Webb 74, Winthrop 70
Georgia Southern 79, Coastal Carolina 69
Georgia St. 76, Appalachian St. 65
Lipscomb 77, NJIT 63
Louisiana Tech 60, FIU 57
Louisiana-Monroe 74, Troy 71
North Florida 81, Jacksonville 66
Radford 81, Presbyterian 71
Southern Miss. 68, FAU 66
Stetson 75, North Alabama 64
Tennessee Tech 75, Jacksonville St. 74
UNC-Asheville 73, Longwood 71
Wichita St. 75, UCF 58
William & Mary 77, Drexel 72
MIDWEST
Ashland 83, Wis.-Parkside 62
Cincinnati 92, Memphis 86, OT
Ferris St. 76, Michigan Tech 71
Ill.-Springfield 87, Missouri S&T 74
Indianapolis 77, Quincy 60
Lewis 74, Maryville (Mo.) 57
Oakland 79, Cleveland St. 74
Trevecca Nazarene 79, Alderson-Broaddus 68
Wayne St. (Mich.) 80, Purdue-Northwest 79, OT
Youngstown St. 76, Detroit 72
SOUTHWEST
North Texas 81, Charlotte 72
Old Dominion 73, Rice 70
Texas St. 74, UALR 66
FAR WEST
Long Beach St. 50, Hawaii 49
N. Colorado 84, N. Arizona 54
Seattle Pacific 83, Montana St.-Billings 62
Texas Rio Grande Valley 80, Utah Valley St. 72
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
Thursday, Feb. 13
EAST
Boston College 56, Notre Dame 55
Duke 73, Pittsburgh 56
Fairfield 40, Monmouth (NJ) 39
Fordham 47, Davidson 46
Manhattan 77, Quinnipiac 62
Marist 86, Canisius 72
Marshall 66, UTSA 53
Maryland 93, Iowa 59
Niagara 68, St. Peter’s 64
Rider 69, Siena 38
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 71, South Alabama 59
Austin Peay 69, Murray St. 61
Belmont 70, Tennessee St. 58
Charlotte 72, North Texas 59
Chattanooga 69, Furman 63
Coastal Carolina 124, Troy 103
E. Kentucky 68, Morehead St. 47
Florida 74, Mississippi 72
Georgia Southern 72, Louisiana-Monroe 66
Georgia St. 61, Louisiana-Lafayette 53
Jacksonville St. 66, Tennessee Tech 50
LSU 75, Tennessee 65
Louisiana Tech 68, FIU 44
Louisville 66, NC State 59
N. Kentucky 78, Ill.-Chicago 35
Old Dominion 66, Rice 59, OT
South Carolina 79, Auburn 53
South Florida 53, Tulane 43
Southern Miss. 71, FAU 67
Syracuse 74, North Carolina 56
VCU 56, St. Bonaventure 47
Virginia 69, Miami 64
Virginia Tech 64, Georgia Tech 61, OT
W. Kentucky 78, UTEP 65
Wake Forest 66, Clemson 52
Wofford 86, ETSU 62
MIDWEST
CS Bakersfield 58, Chicago St. 51
Denver 72, S. Dakota St. 62
Drake 66, Evansville 51
E. Illinois 77, SIU-Edwardsville 71, OT
Grand Canyon 62, UMKC 56
IUPUI 62, Wright St. 58
Indiana 59, Illinois 54
Indiana St. 65, N. Iowa 63
Michigan St. 57, Rutgers 53
N. Dakota St. 74, Fort Wayne 53
Nebraska 75, Penn St. 58
Northwestern 66, Michigan 60
Ohio St. 99, Minnesota 76
Purdue 62, Wisconsin 59
SE Missouri 71, UT Martin 69
South Dakota 88, W. Illinois 51
SOUTHWEST
Oral Roberts 84, Nebraska-Omaha 57
Texas State 50, UALR 47
Texas-Arlington 89, Arkansas St. 62
FAR WEST
California Baptist 108, Westcliff 43
Idaho 75, E. Washington 46
Montana 78, Weber St. 46
Sacramento St. 71, S. Utah 62
Utah Valley 61, Rio Grande 54
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Boxberger and UTL Sean Rodriguez on minor league contracts.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RHP Tommy Hunter to a one-year contract. Transferred RHP David Robertson to the 60-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Jarrod Dyson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 60-day IL.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Joe Iorio.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Connor Owings to a contract extension.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Tommy LaCongo and RHP Drew Peden to contract extensions. Signed RHP Keegan Long.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released INF Steven Figueroa.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined LA Clippers F Paul George $35,000 for public criticism of the officiating, following a 110-103 loss to Philadelphia on Feb. 11.
Women’s NBA
ATLANTA DREAM — Signed F Glory Johnson.
SEATTLE STORM — Re-signed F Breanna Stewart.
Football
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named T.C. McCartney offensive assistant coach, Scott Peters assistant offensive line coach and Chris Kiffin defensive line coach.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Daniel Brown to a one-year contract extension.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with TE Anthony Firkser on a one-year contract extension.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Jared Norris.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Jermaine Gabriel.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Tobi Antigha to a one-year contract.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Boston D Zdeno Chara $5,000 for cross-checking Montreal F Brendan Gallagher during a Feb. 12 game.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Barrett Hayton from Tucson (AHL). Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tucson.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Scott Wilson to Rochester (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Robertson from Texas (AHL). Placed F Alexander Radulov on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 11.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin to Milwaukee (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI — Signed D Andres Reyes.
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Agreed to terms with F Imani Dorsey on a one-year contract.
United Soccer League
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed Ds Elijah Martin, Suleiman Samura and Grant Stoneman.
College
ALBANY (N.Y.) — Named Jason Falcon pitching coach.
POST (CONN.) — Named Jacob Dilts women’s rugby coach.