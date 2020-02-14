PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia 40, McComb 39

Cory-Rawson 51, Pandora-Gilboa 30

Liberty-Benton 55, Leipsic 22

North Baltimore 43, Vanlue 24

Van Buren 54, Riverdale 41

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 40, Toledo Whitmer 32

Lima Senior 42, Tol. Cent. Catholic 40

Toledo Notre Dame 78, Fremont Ross 28

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood 80, Fostoria Senior 31

Otsego 51, Eastwood 40

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove 80, Allen East 18

Convoy Crestview 52, Paulding 50

Lincolnview 45, Ada 31

Spencerville 51, Delphos Jefferson 32

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 43, Evergreen 28

Bryan 39, Liberty Center 32

Patrick Henry 38, Wauseon 37

Swanton 47, Delta 45

Putnam County League

Kalida 49, Continental 39

Western Buckeye League

Defiance 40, Wapakoneta 37

Elida 54, Lima Shawnee 45

Lima Bath 61, Van Wert 42

Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Kenton 34

St. Marys Memorial 46, Celina 21

Northwest Central Conference

Ridgemont 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Hopewell-Loudon 78, Fremont St. Joseph 30

New Riegel 53, Tiffin Calvert 33

Old Fort 66, Lakota 46

Sandusky St. Mary 52, Gibsonburg 46

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta 58, Willard 38

Milan Edison 30, Huron 21

Oak Harbor 57, Port Clinton 38

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 54, Sandusky Senior 36

Sandusky Perkins 65, Clyde 48

Midwest Athletic Conference

Fort Recovery 47, New Bremen 41

Marion Local 53, Coldwater 51

Minster 72, St. Henry 39

New Knoxville 48, Parkway 29

Northern Lakes League

Perrysburg 67, Bowling Green 30

Springfield 55, Maumee 54

Sylvania Southview 37, Anthony Wayne 27

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 48, Mount Vernon 29

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Ontario 61, Clear Fork 36

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview 67, Ashland Mapleton 41

Norwalk St. Paul 82, Plymouth 14

Western Reserve at New London

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp 41, Edgerton 39

Ayersville 36, Holgate 27

Fairview 58, Tinora 44

Wayne Trace 61, Hicksville 33

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon 55, Hilltop 41

Fayette 50, Pettisville 23

Stryker 47, Montpelier 31

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington 49, Carey 43

Danbury 51, Cardinal Stritch 15

Lima Cent. Cath. 43, Bluffton 42

Lucas 51, Mount Gilead 49, OT

Around Ohio

Beloit W. Branch 44, Alliance Marlington 24

Berlin Hiland 82, Akr. Buchtel 20

Cortland Maplewood 48, Kinsman Badger 15

Doylestown Chippewa 54, Creston Norwayne 46

Franklin Furnace Green 45, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 29

Ft. Loramie 66, Botkins 21

Gates Mills Gilmour 51, Akr. Hoban 48

Hanoverton United 45, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 34

Independence 61, Cle. Lincoln W. 20

Lowellville 55, E. Palestine 35

Lucas 51, Mt. Gilead 49

Martins Ferry 72, Rayland Buckeye 24

New Middletown Spring. 48, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44

Newark Cath. 47, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35

Oak Glen, W.Va. 57, Wellsville 25

Ready 54, Milford Center Fairbanks 46

Steubenville 43, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40

Wintersville Indian Creek 69, Brooke, W.Va. 40

Beavercreek 46, New Carlisle Tecumseh 45

Kettering Fairmont 55, Riverside Stebbins 10

Lebanon 43, Morrow Little Miami 36

Loveland 62, Oxford Talawanda 24

Mt. Notre Dame 88, Cin. Withrow 12

Ursuline Academy 59, Monroe 36

Chillicothe Unioto 54, Bidwell River Valley 42

Circleville 61, Athens 34

Circleville Logan Elm 64, Greenfield McClain 36

McArthur Vinton County 71, Chillicothe 39

Bellefontaine 30, Spring. Shawnee 22

Day. Carroll 61, Day. Thurgood Marshall 8

Middletown Fenwick 58, Day. Stivers 26

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20, New Richmond 13

McDermott Scioto NW 46, Crooksville 23

Nelsonville-York 57, Ironton Rock Hill 21

Oak Hill 52, Reedsville Eastern 50

S. Point 43, Chillicothe Huntington 26

Manchester 53, S. Webster 39

Peebles 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 39

Portsmouth Notre Dame 63, Portsmouth Clay 24

Waterford 44, Corning Miller 38

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Carey

Colonel Crawford at Buckeye Central

Mohawk at Ridgedale

Wynford at Upper Sandusky

Putnam County League

Miller City at Fort Jennings

Other NW Ohio Games

Toledo Christian at Lenawee Christian

Saturday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

McComb at Liberty-Benton

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Lima Shawnee

Black River at Loudonville

Clear Fork at Lucas

Columbus Grove at Pandora-Gilboa

Elyria Open Door Christian at Ashland Mapleton

Fostoria Senior at Lakota

Lake at Maumee

Lima Temple Christian at Mansfield Christian

Lorain Clearview at Norwalk Senior

Maumee Valley Country Day at Montpelier

New Riegel at North Baltimore

Northwood at Swanton

Otsego at Ottawa Hills

Philo at West Holmes

Rittman at Ashland Crestview

Shelby at Mansfield Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Ontario

Western Reserve at Clyde

PREP Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Upper Sandusky 87, Seneca East 45

Around Ohio

Chardon NDCL 78, Cornerstone Christian 59

Cols. Independence 104, Cols. Cristo Rey 43

Cols. Whetstone 58, West 56

Garfield Hts. 54, Lorain 51

Portsmouth W. 55, Beaver Eastern 32

Wheelersburg 60, Waverly 54, 0

Wickliffe 82, Cle. Max Hayes 69

Wilmington 96, Washington C.H. 39

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Arcadia

Liberty-Benton at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at Cory-Rawson

Van Buren at Riverdale

Vanlue at North Baltimore

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo St. Francis

Fremont Ross at Lima Senior

Oregon Clay at Toledo St. John’s

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo Whitmer

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Lake

Fostoria Senior at Woodmore

Genoa at Rossford

Otsego at Elmwood

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Allen East

Lincolnview at Ada

Paulding at Convoy Crestview

Spencerville at Delphos Jefferson

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Evergreen

Liberty Center at Bryan

Swanton at Delta

Wauseon at Patrick Henry

Putnam County League

Continental at Kalida

Western Buckeye League

Celina at St. Marys Memorial

Defiance at Wapakoneta

Kenton at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Shawnee at Elida

Van Wert at Lima Bath

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Ridgemont

Lima Temple Christian at Lima Perry

Riverside at Hardin Northern

Waynesfield-Goshen at Sidney Lehman

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg

New Riegel at Lakota

Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon

Sandusky St. Mary at Danbury

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Castalia Margaretta

Willard at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Bellevue

Tiffin Columbian at Clyde

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood at Cardinal Stritch

Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Marion Local

Delphos St. John’s at Versailles

Fort Recovery at New Bremen

Minster at St. Henry

Parkway at New Knoxville

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Springfield

Maumee at Napoleon

Perrysburg at Sylvania Southview

Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at West Holmes

Lexington at Mount Vernon

Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Crestline

Lucas at Kidron Central Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Shelby at Galion Senior

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth

New London at Ashland Crestview

Norwalk St. Paul at South Central

Western Reserve at Monroeville

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Edgerton

Hicksville at Wayne Trace

Holgate at Ayersville

Tinora at Fairview

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Edon

Pettisville at Fayette

Stryker at Montpelier

Other NW Ohio Games

Milan Edison at Port Clinton

River Valley at Grandview Heights

Wooster Senior at Massillon Washington

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Bucyrus

Carey at Ridgedale

Upper Sandusky at Mohawk

Wynford at Seneca East

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Lima Temple Christian

Arcanum at New Bremen

Archbold at Defiance

Arlington at Lincolnview

Bellevue at South Central

Bluffton at Kenton

Bryan at Paulding

Canton McKinley at Wooster Senior

Cardinal Stritch at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky St. Mary

Clear Fork at Lucas

Coldwater at Wapakoneta

Colonel Crawford at Galion Northmor

Columbus Grove at Miller City

Delphos Jefferson at Elida

Edgerton at North Central

Fremont Ross at Tiffin Columbian

Gibsonburg at Oak Harbor

Greenville at Versailles

Hardin Northern at Cory-Rawson

Hilltop at Antwerp

Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale

Jackson Center at Riverside

Jeromesville Hillsdale at New London

Kalida at Van Buren

Leipsic at Ottoville

Lima Cent. Cath. at Celina

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Shelby

Maumee at Northwood

Minster at Anna

Monroeville at Mansfield Temple Christian

Montpelier at Ayersville

Mount Vernon at Marion Harding

Ontario at Mansfield Senior

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lexington

Pandora-Gilboa at Fort Jennings

Patrick Henry at Liberty-Benton

Perrysburg at Toledo Start

Port Clinton at Clyde

Ridgemont at Vanlue

Russia at Marion Local

Sandusky Perkins at Norwalk St. Paul

Sidney Lehman at Sidney Fairlawn

Spencerville at Lima Shawnee

Springfield at Toledo Whitmer

Stryker at Maumee Valley Country Day

Tiffin Calvert at Arcadia

Tinora at Continental

Toledo Rogers at Sandusky Senior

Toledo Scott at St. Marys Memorial

Upper Scioto Valley at Triad

Wauseon at Pettisville

Waynesfield-Goshen at Indian Lake

Western Reserve at Milan Edison

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 40 15 .727 —

Boston 37 16 .698 2

Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6

Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14

New York 17 38 .309 23

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 35 19 .648 —

Orlando 24 31 .436 11½

Washington 20 33 .377 14½

Charlotte 18 36 .333 17

Atlanta 15 41 .268 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —

Indiana 32 23 .582 14½

Chicago 19 36 .345 27½

Detroit 19 38 .333 28½

Cleveland 14 40 .259 32

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 34 20 .630 —

Dallas 33 22 .600 1½

Memphis 28 26 .519 6

San Antonio 23 31 .426 11

New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 38 17 .691 —

Utah 36 18 .667 1½

Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5

Portland 25 31 .446 13½

Minnesota 16 37 .302 21

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —

L.A. Clippers 37 17 .685 4½

Phoenix 22 33 .400 20

Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½

Golden State 12 43 .218 30

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Cleveland 127, Atlanta 105

Orlando 116, Detroit 112, OT

Brooklyn 101, Toronto 91

Washington 114, New York 96

Indiana 118, Milwaukee 111

Memphis 111, Portland 104

Charlotte 115, Minnesota 108

Dallas 130, Sacramento 111

Phoenix 112, Golden State 106

Utah 116, Miami 101

L.A. Lakers 120, Denver 116, OT

Thursday’s Results

Oklahoma City 123, New Orleans 118

L.A. Clippers at Boston, late

Friday’s Results

2020 Rising Stars Challenge

Team USA vs Team World, 9, Chicago

Saturday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Results

2020 All-Star Game

Team Giannis vs Team LeBron, 8, Chicago

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 58 35 11 12 82 192 144

Tampa Bay 58 38 15 5 81 206 153

Toronto 58 30 20 8 68 205 192

Florida 57 30 21 6 66 200 194

Montreal 59 27 25 7 61 180 180

Buffalo 58 26 24 8 60 166 181

Ottawa 57 19 27 11 49 150 193

Detroit 59 14 41 4 32 121 220

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 56 36 15 5 77 202 172

Pittsburgh 55 34 15 6 74 182 150

N.Y. Islanders 56 33 17 6 72 166 156

Columbus 58 30 17 11 71 151 143

Philadelphia 58 32 19 7 71 190 172

Carolina 56 32 21 3 67 181 157

N.Y. Rangers 55 28 23 4 60 181 174

New Jersey 56 21 25 10 52 156 196

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 56 32 15 9 73 178 160

Colorado 55 33 16 6 72 200 154

Dallas 57 33 19 5 71 154 144

Winnipeg 58 29 24 5 63 174 176

Nashville 56 27 22 7 61 183 183

Minnesota 56 27 23 6 60 173 181

Chicago 57 25 24 8 58 166 181

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 58 32 21 5 69 190 175

Edmonton 57 30 21 6 66 182 179

Vegas 58 28 22 8 64 182 178

Calgary 58 29 23 6 64 164 178

Arizona 60 28 24 8 64 167 165

Anaheim 56 23 26 7 53 146 173

San Jose 56 24 28 4 52 147 187

Los Angeles 58 20 33 5 45 142 186

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 4, Montreal 1

Los Angeles 5, Calgary 3

Vancouver 3, Chicago 0

Thursday’s Results

Dallas 3, Toronto 2

New Jersey 4, Detroit 1

Philadelphia 6, Florida 2

Tampa Bay 3, Edmonton 1

Buffalo 4, Columbus 3, OT

Ottawa 3, Arizona 2

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8

Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

Washington at Colorado, late

Calgary at Anaheim, late

St. Louis at Vegas, late

Friday’s Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7

New Jersey at Carolina, 7:30

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 1

Nashville at St. Louis, 3

Edmonton at Florida, 4

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4

San Jose at Minnesota, 5

Dallas at Montreal, 7

Toronto at Ottawa, 7

Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, 8

Chicago at Calgary, 10

Washington at Arizona, 10

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:30

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 3:30

Edmonton at Carolina, 4

Anaheim at Vancouver, 5

Columbus at New Jersey, 6

Dallas at Ottawa, 6

St. Louis at Nashville, 6

Toronto at Buffalo, 7

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8:30

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Genesis Invitational

First Round

Matt Kuchar 32-32 — 64 -7

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-33 — 67 -4

Russell Henley 31-36 — 67 -4

Wyndham Clark 33-34 — 67 -4

Adam Schenk 32-35 — 67 -4

Harold Varner III 33-34 — 67 -4

Rafa Cabrera Bello 33-35 — 68 -3

Carlos Ortiz 33-35 — 68 -3

Rory McIlroy 32-36 — 68 -3

Patrick Cantlay 33-35 — 68 -3

Jason Day 34-34 — 68 -3

Bryson DeChambeau 35-33 — 68 -3

Andrew Landry 32-36 — 68 -3

Joel Dahmen 34-34 — 68 -3

Patrick Reed 33-35 — 68 -3

James Hahn 34-34 — 68 -3

Scottie Scheffler 34-35 — 69 -2

Sungjae Im 32-37 — 69 -2

Brooks Koepka 33-36 — 69 -2

Paul Casey 35-34 — 69 -2

Sebastian Munoz 36-33 — 69 -2

J.T. Poston 33-36 — 69 -2

Michael Thompson 33-36 — 69 -2

Denny McCarthy 32-37 — 69 -2

Tiger Woods 31-38 — 69 -2

Sung Kang 36-33 — 69 -2

J.B. Holmes 35-34 — 69 -2

Justin Rose 35-34 — 69 -2

Si Woo Kim 36-33 — 69 -2

Chez Reavie 34-35 — 69 -2

Scott Stallings 32-37 — 69 -2

Vaughn Taylor 32-37 — 69 -2

Brian Harman 34-36 — 70 -1

Marc Leishman 34-36 — 70 -1

Corey Conners 36-34 — 70 -1

Sergio Garcia 34-36 — 70 -1

Talor Gooch 35-35 — 70 -1

Jon Rahm 33-37 — 70 -1

Jim Furyk 34-36 — 70 -1

Scott Piercy 36-34 — 70 -1

Ryan Armour 33-37 — 70 -1

Scott Brown 36-35 — 71 E

Alex Noren 33-38 — 71 E

Bronson Burgoon 32-39 — 71 E

Matthew Fitzpatrick 32-39 — 71 E

Emiliano Grillo 38-33 — 71 E

Chris Stroud 35-36 — 71 E

Kevin Chappell 35-36 — 71 E

Hideki Matsuyama 33-38 — 71 E

Ryan Palmer 35-36 — 71 E

Erik van Rooyen 36-35 — 71 E

Martin Laird 34-37 — 71 E

Patrick Rodgers 37-34 — 71 E

Luke List 34-37 — 71 E

Sepp Straka 35-36 — 71 E

Ryan Moore 36-35 — 71 E

Adam Hadwin 35-36 — 71 E

Nick Watney 37-34 — 71 E

Adam Long 35-36 — 71 E

Nick Taylor 33-38 — 71 E

Lanto Griffin 33-38 — 71 E

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 34-37 — 71 E

Aaron Baddeley 35-36 — 71 E

Kyle Stanley 34-37 — 71 E

Jason Kokrak 34-38 — 72 +1

Brian Stuard 36-36 — 72 +1

Dustin Johnson 36-36 — 72 +1

Phil Mickelson 37-35 — 72 +1

Bubba Watson 35-37 — 72 +1

Xander Schauffele 34-38 — 72 +1

Andrew Putnam 36-36 — 72 +1

Rory Sabbatini 36-36 — 72 +1

Kevin Tway 36-36 — 72 +1

Danny Lee 36-36 — 72 +1

Brian Gay 38-34 — 72 +1

Steve Stricker 36-36 — 72 +1

Adam Scott 35-37 — 72 +1

Max Homa 35-37 — 72 +1

Jordan Spieth 35-37 — 72 +1

Tony Finau 34-38 — 72 +1

Joaquin Niemann 36-36 — 72 +1

C.T. Pan 37-35 — 72 +1

Martin Trainer 34-38 — 72 +1

Matt Every 36-37 — 73 +2

Brendon Todd 35-38 — 73 +2

Jim Herman 37-36 — 73 +2

Aaron Wise 33-40 — 73 +2

Tyler Duncan 37-36 — 73 +2

Sam Burns 36-37 — 73 +2

J.J. Spaun 38-35 — 73 +2

Branden Grace 35-38 — 73 +2

Danny Willett 38-35 — 73 +2

Collin Morikawa 33-40 — 73 +2

Pat Perez 32-41 — 73 +2

Troy Merritt 35-38 — 73 +2

Charley Hoffman 34-39 — 73 +2

Kevin Na 35-39 — 74 +3

Cameron Smith 38-36 — 74 +3

Russell Knox 36-38 — 74 +3

Dylan Frittelli 37-37 — 74 +3

Matthew Wolff 35-39 — 74 +3

Roger Sloan 34-40 — 74 +3

Cameron Tringale 36-38 — 74 +3

Bud Cauley 36-38 — 74 +3

Justin Thomas 38-36 — 74 +3

Peter Malnati 35-39 — 74 +3

Joseph Bramlett 39-35 — 74 +3

Jhonattan Vegas 38-37 — 75 +4

Jason Dufner 39-36 — 75 +4

Cameron Champ 38-37 — 75 +4

Keegan Bradley 37-38 — 75 +4

Jimmy Walker 35-40 — 75 +4

Francesco Molinari 36-39 — 75 +4

Sam Ryder 37-39 — 76 +5

Nate Lashley 37-39 — 76 +5

Abraham Ancer 38-38 — 76 +5

Charles Howell III 39-38 — 77 +6

Sean Yu 35-43 — 78 +7

Matt Jones 38-41 — 79 +8

Kyongjun Moon 40-40 — 80 +9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 106, Wagner 73

Hofstra 76, Coll. of Charleston 63

LIU 90, CCSU 74

Merrimack 60, St. Francis (NY) 50

Northeastern 71, UNC-Wilmington 63

Robert Morris 77, Mount St. Mary’s 60

Sacred Heart 74, Bryant 65

SOUTH

Belmont 74, Tennessee St. 51

Campbell 75, Hampton 49

Charleston Southern 66, High Point 63

Delaware 81, Elon 75

E. Kentucky 78, Morehead St. 71

Erskine 88, Bob Jones 74

Florida Gulf Coast 70, Kennesaw St. 58

Gardner-Webb 74, Winthrop 70

Georgia Southern 79, Coastal Carolina 69

Georgia St. 76, Appalachian St. 65

Lipscomb 77, NJIT 63

Louisiana Tech 60, FIU 57

Louisiana-Monroe 74, Troy 71

North Florida 81, Jacksonville 66

Radford 81, Presbyterian 71

Southern Miss. 68, FAU 66

Stetson 75, North Alabama 64

Tennessee Tech 75, Jacksonville St. 74

UNC-Asheville 73, Longwood 71

Wichita St. 75, UCF 58

William & Mary 77, Drexel 72

MIDWEST

Ashland 83, Wis.-Parkside 62

Cincinnati 92, Memphis 86, OT

Ferris St. 76, Michigan Tech 71

Ill.-Springfield 87, Missouri S&T 74

Indianapolis 77, Quincy 60

Lewis 74, Maryville (Mo.) 57

Oakland 79, Cleveland St. 74

Trevecca Nazarene 79, Alderson-Broaddus 68

Wayne St. (Mich.) 80, Purdue-Northwest 79, OT

Youngstown St. 76, Detroit 72

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 81, Charlotte 72

Old Dominion 73, Rice 70

Texas St. 74, UALR 66

FAR WEST

Long Beach St. 50, Hawaii 49

N. Colorado 84, N. Arizona 54

Seattle Pacific 83, Montana St.-Billings 62

Texas Rio Grande Valley 80, Utah Valley St. 72

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

Thursday, Feb. 13

EAST

Boston College 56, Notre Dame 55

Duke 73, Pittsburgh 56

Fairfield 40, Monmouth (NJ) 39

Fordham 47, Davidson 46

Manhattan 77, Quinnipiac 62

Marist 86, Canisius 72

Marshall 66, UTSA 53

Maryland 93, Iowa 59

Niagara 68, St. Peter’s 64

Rider 69, Siena 38

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 71, South Alabama 59

Austin Peay 69, Murray St. 61

Belmont 70, Tennessee St. 58

Charlotte 72, North Texas 59

Chattanooga 69, Furman 63

Coastal Carolina 124, Troy 103

E. Kentucky 68, Morehead St. 47

Florida 74, Mississippi 72

Georgia Southern 72, Louisiana-Monroe 66

Georgia St. 61, Louisiana-Lafayette 53

Jacksonville St. 66, Tennessee Tech 50

LSU 75, Tennessee 65

Louisiana Tech 68, FIU 44

Louisville 66, NC State 59

N. Kentucky 78, Ill.-Chicago 35

Old Dominion 66, Rice 59, OT

South Carolina 79, Auburn 53

South Florida 53, Tulane 43

Southern Miss. 71, FAU 67

Syracuse 74, North Carolina 56

VCU 56, St. Bonaventure 47

Virginia 69, Miami 64

Virginia Tech 64, Georgia Tech 61, OT

W. Kentucky 78, UTEP 65

Wake Forest 66, Clemson 52

Wofford 86, ETSU 62

MIDWEST

CS Bakersfield 58, Chicago St. 51

Denver 72, S. Dakota St. 62

Drake 66, Evansville 51

E. Illinois 77, SIU-Edwardsville 71, OT

Grand Canyon 62, UMKC 56

IUPUI 62, Wright St. 58

Indiana 59, Illinois 54

Indiana St. 65, N. Iowa 63

Michigan St. 57, Rutgers 53

N. Dakota St. 74, Fort Wayne 53

Nebraska 75, Penn St. 58

Northwestern 66, Michigan 60

Ohio St. 99, Minnesota 76

Purdue 62, Wisconsin 59

SE Missouri 71, UT Martin 69

South Dakota 88, W. Illinois 51

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 84, Nebraska-Omaha 57

Texas State 50, UALR 47

Texas-Arlington 89, Arkansas St. 62

FAR WEST

California Baptist 108, Westcliff 43

Idaho 75, E. Washington 46

Montana 78, Weber St. 46

Sacramento St. 71, S. Utah 62

Utah Valley 61, Rio Grande 54

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Boxberger and UTL Sean Rodriguez on minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RHP Tommy Hunter to a one-year contract. Transferred RHP David Robertson to the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Jarrod Dyson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 60-day IL.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Joe Iorio.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Connor Owings to a contract extension.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Tommy LaCongo and RHP Drew Peden to contract extensions. Signed RHP Keegan Long.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released INF Steven Figueroa.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined LA Clippers F Paul George $35,000 for public criticism of the officiating, following a 110-103 loss to Philadelphia on Feb. 11.

Women’s NBA

ATLANTA DREAM — Signed F Glory Johnson.

SEATTLE STORM — Re-signed F Breanna Stewart.

Football

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named T.C. McCartney offensive assistant coach, Scott Peters assistant offensive line coach and Chris Kiffin defensive line coach.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Daniel Brown to a one-year contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with TE Anthony Firkser on a one-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Jared Norris.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Jermaine Gabriel.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Tobi Antigha to a one-year contract.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Boston D Zdeno Chara $5,000 for cross-checking Montreal F Brendan Gallagher during a Feb. 12 game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Barrett Hayton from Tucson (AHL). Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tucson.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Scott Wilson to Rochester (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Robertson from Texas (AHL). Placed F Alexander Radulov on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 11.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin to Milwaukee (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI — Signed D Andres Reyes.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Agreed to terms with F Imani Dorsey on a one-year contract.

United Soccer League

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed Ds Elijah Martin, Suleiman Samura and Grant Stoneman.

College

ALBANY (N.Y.) — Named Jason Falcon pitching coach.

POST (CONN.) — Named Jacob Dilts women’s rugby coach.