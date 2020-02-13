PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Results

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 49, Akr. Springfield 39

Andrews Osborne Academy 70, Beachwood 51

Avon 38, N. Ridgeville 27

Barnesville 54, Byesville Meadowbrook 48

Bay Village Bay 62, Parma Normandy 21

Cambridge 41, Carrollton 38

Chesterland W. Geauga 66, Mentor 60

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 59, Cle. Cent. Cath. 58

Cle. St. Joseph 49, Chardon NDCL 47

Elyria Cath. 70, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 41

Howard E. Knox 58, Fredericktown 40

Independence 50, Garfield Hts. Trinity 42

LaGrange Keystone 30, Columbia Station Columbia 29, 0

Logan 52, Washington C.H. 43

Madison 50, Jefferson Area 36

Maple Hts. 88, Garfield Hts. 39

Massillon Tuslaw 62, Akr. Manchester 33

McConnelsville Morgan 38, Zanesville 36

Medina 70, Wooster 56

Mentor Lake Cath. 36, Chagrin Falls 26

Mogadore Field 43, Lodi Cloverleaf 36

Oak Glen, W.Va. 49, E. Liverpool 45

Olmsted Falls 70, N. Olmsted 23

Orwell Grand Valley 49, Middlefield Cardinal 45

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 58, Bloom-Carroll 43

Ravenna SE 47, Rootstown 33

Strasburg-Franklin 47, Akr. Elms 19

Struthers 57, Austintown Fitch 47

Wadsworth 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 29

Warren Harding 61, Warren Champion 37

Warrensville Hts. 48, Lorain 47

Warsaw River View 42, New Concord John Glenn 20

Williamsport Westfall 40, Piketon 27

Zanesville Maysville 58, New Philadelphia 43

Cin. Walnut Hills 63, Cin. St. Ursula 27

Mt. Orab Western Brown 46, Cin. Colerain 42

Ironton 71, W. Union 29

New Lexington 62, Minford 53

Proctorville Fairland 53, Portsmouth W. 48

Southeastern 47, Chillicothe Zane Trace 27

Caldwell 37, Lore City Buckeye Trail 35

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at McComb

Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa

Liberty-Benton at Leipsic

North Baltimore at Vanlue

Van Buren at Riverdale

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo Whitmer

Fremont Ross at Toledo Notre Dame

Oregon Clay at Toledo St. Ursula

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Lima Senior

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Elmwood

Genoa at Lake

Otsego at Eastwood

Woodmore at Rossford

Northwest Conference

Ada at Lincolnview

Allen East at Columbus Grove

Convoy Crestview at Paulding

Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Liberty Center

Delta at Swanton

Evergreen at Archbold

Patrick Henry at Wauseon

Putnam County League

Kalida at Continental

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Van Wert

Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton

St. Marys Memorial at Celina

Wapakoneta at Defiance

Northwest Central Conference

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgemont

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Sandusky St. Mary

Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph

Lakota at Old Fort

Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Willard

Huron at Milan Edison

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Sandusky Senior

Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Perkins at Clyde

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local at Coldwater

New Bremen at Fort Recovery

New Knoxville at Parkway

St. Henry at Minster

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview

Bowling Green at Perrysburg

Napoleon at Sylvania Northview

Springfield at Maumee

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior

Mount Vernon at Lexington

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Loudonville

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Kidron Central Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Ontario at Clear Fork

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview

Monroeville at South Central

Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul

Western Reserve at New London

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Holgate

Edgerton at Antwerp

Fairview at Tinora

Wayne Trace at Hicksville

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Hilltop

Fayette at Pettisville

Montpelier at Stryker

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington at Carey

Bluffton at Lima Cent. Cath.

Cardinal Stritch at Danbury

Galion Senior at Galion Northmor

Mount Gilead at Lucas

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Carey

Colonel Crawford at Buckeye Central

Mohawk at Ridgedale

Wynford at Upper Sandusky

Putnam County League

Miller City at Fort Jennings

Other NW Ohio Games

Toledo Christian at Lenawee Christian

Saturday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

McComb at Liberty-Benton

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Lima Shawnee

Black River at Loudonville

Clear Fork at Lucas

Columbus Grove at Pandora-Gilboa

Elyria Open Door Christian at Ashland Mapleton

Fostoria Senior at Lakota

Lake at Maumee

Lima Temple Christian at Mansfield Christian

Lorain Clearview at Norwalk Senior

Maumee Valley Country Day at Montpelier

New Riegel at North Baltimore

Northwood at Swanton

Otsego at Ottawa Hills

Philo at West Holmes

Rittman at Ashland Crestview

Shelby at Mansfield Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Ontario

Western Reserve at Clyde

PREP Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 49, Akr. Ellet 48

Blanchester 65, Hillsboro 62

Caledonia River Valley 104, Cardington-Lincoln 69

Chesapeake 63, Gallipolis Gallia 46

Chillicothe Huntington 61, Portsmouth Notre Dame 39

Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 80, Lawrence School 75

Fostoria 54, Toledo Woodward 52

Hamilton New Miami 91, Cin. Riverview East 81

Hudson WRA 68, Orange 59

Ironton St. Joseph 86, Bidwell River Valley 73

Latham Western 56, Franklin Furnace Green 38

Mineral Ridge 57, Hubbard 39

Vermilion 56, Sandusky Perkins 53, 0

Oak Glen, W.Va. 64, Steubenville 61

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Seneca East at Upper Sandusky

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Arcadia

Liberty-Benton at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at Cory-Rawson

Van Buren at Riverdale

Vanlue at North Baltimore

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo St. Francis

Fremont Ross at Lima Senior

Oregon Clay at Toledo St. John’s

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo Whitmer

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Lake

Fostoria Senior at Woodmore

Genoa at Rossford

Otsego at Elmwood

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Allen East

Lincolnview at Ada

Paulding at Convoy Crestview

Spencerville at Delphos Jefferson

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Evergreen

Liberty Center at Bryan

Swanton at Delta

Wauseon at Patrick Henry

Putnam County League

Continental at Kalida

Western Buckeye League

Celina at St. Marys Memorial

Defiance at Wapakoneta

Kenton at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Shawnee at Elida

Van Wert at Lima Bath

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Ridgemont

Lima Temple Christian at Lima Perry

Riverside at Hardin Northern

Waynesfield-Goshen at Sidney Lehman

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg

New Riegel at Lakota

Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon

Sandusky St. Mary at Danbury

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Castalia Margaretta

Willard at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Bellevue

Tiffin Columbian at Clyde

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood at Cardinal Stritch

Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Marion Local

Delphos St. John’s at Versailles

Fort Recovery at New Bremen

Minster at St. Henry

Parkway at New Knoxville

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Springfield

Maumee at Napoleon

Perrysburg at Sylvania Southview

Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at West Holmes

Lexington at Mount Vernon

Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Crestline

Lucas at Kidron Central Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Shelby at Galion Senior

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth

New London at Ashland Crestview

Norwalk St. Paul at South Central

Western Reserve at Monroeville

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Edgerton

Hicksville at Wayne Trace

Holgate at Ayersville

Tinora at Fairview

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Edon

Pettisville at Fayette

Stryker at Montpelier

Other NW Ohio Games

Milan Edison at Port Clinton

River Valley at Grandview Heights

Wooster Senior at Massillon Washington

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Bucyrus

Carey at Ridgedale

Upper Sandusky at Mohawk

Wynford at Seneca East

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Lima Temple Christian

Arcanum at New Bremen

Archbold at Defiance

Arlington at Lincolnview

Bellevue at South Central

Bluffton at Kenton

Bryan at Paulding

Canton McKinley at Wooster Senior

Cardinal Stritch at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky St. Mary

Clear Fork at Lucas

Coldwater at Wapakoneta

Colonel Crawford at Galion Northmor

Columbus Grove at Miller City

Delphos Jefferson at Elida

Edgerton at North Central

Fremont Ross at Tiffin Columbian

Gibsonburg at Oak Harbor

Greenville at Versailles

Hardin Northern at Cory-Rawson

Hilltop at Antwerp

Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale

Jackson Center at Riverside

Jeromesville Hillsdale at New London

Kalida at Van Buren

Leipsic at Ottoville

Lima Cent. Cath. at Celina

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Shelby

Maumee at Northwood

Minster at Anna

Monroeville at Mansfield Temple Christian

Montpelier at Ayersville

Mount Vernon at Marion Harding

Ontario at Mansfield Senior

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lexington

Pandora-Gilboa at Fort Jennings

Patrick Henry at Liberty-Benton

Perrysburg at Toledo Start

Port Clinton at Clyde

Ridgemont at Vanlue

Russia at Marion Local

Sandusky Perkins at Norwalk St. Paul

Sidney Lehman at Sidney Fairlawn

Spencerville at Lima Shawnee

Springfield at Toledo Whitmer

Stryker at Maumee Valley Country Day

Tiffin Calvert at Arcadia

Tinora at Continental

Toledo Rogers at Sandusky Senior

Toledo Scott at St. Marys Memorial

Upper Scioto Valley at Triad

Wauseon at Pettisville

Waynesfield-Goshen at Indian Lake

Western Reserve at Milan Edison

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 40 15 .727 —

Boston 37 16 .698 2

Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6

Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14

New York 17 38 .309 23

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 35 18 .660 —

Orlando 24 31 .436 12

Washington 20 33 .377 15

Charlotte 18 36 .333 17½

Atlanta 15 41 .268 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —

Indiana 32 23 .582 14½

Chicago 19 36 .345 27½

Detroit 19 38 .333 28½

Cleveland 14 40 .259 32

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 34 20 .630 —

Dallas 32 22 .593 2

Memphis 28 26 .519 6

San Antonio 23 31 .426 11

New Orleans 23 31 .426 11

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 38 16 .704 —

Utah 35 18 .660 2½

Oklahoma City 32 22 .593 6

Portland 25 31 .446 14

Minnesota 16 37 .302 21½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 40 12 .769 —

L.A. Clippers 37 17 .685 4

Sacramento 21 32 .396 19½

Phoenix 21 33 .389 20

Golden State 12 42 .222 29

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 126, Chicago 114

Philadelphia 110, L.A. Clippers 103

New Orleans 138, Portland 117

San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106

Houston 116, Boston 105

Wednesday’s Results

Cleveland 127, Atlanta 105

Orlando 116, Detroit 112, OT

Brooklyn 101, Toronto 91

Washington 114, New York 96

Indiana 118, Milwaukee 111

Memphis 111, Portland 104

Charlotte 115, Minnesota 108

Sacramento at Dallas, late

Golden State at Phoenix, late

Miami at Utah, late

L.A. Lakers at Denver, late

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 8

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8

Friday’s Game

2020 Rising Stars Challenge

Team USA vs Team World, 9, Chicago

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 58 35 11 12 82 192 144

Tampa Bay 57 37 15 5 79 203 152

Toronto 57 30 19 8 68 203 189

Florida 56 30 20 6 66 198 188

Montreal 59 27 25 7 61 180 180

Buffalo 57 25 24 8 58 162 178

Ottawa 56 18 27 11 47 147 191

Detroit 58 14 40 4 32 120 216

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 56 36 15 5 77 202 172

Pittsburgh 55 34 15 6 74 182 150

N.Y. Islanders 55 33 16 6 72 166 151

Columbus 57 30 17 10 70 148 139

Philadelphia 57 31 19 7 69 184 170

Carolina 56 32 21 3 67 181 157

N.Y. Rangers 55 28 23 4 60 181 174

New Jersey 55 20 25 10 50 152 195

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 56 32 15 9 73 178 160

Colorado 55 33 16 6 72 200 154

Dallas 56 32 19 5 69 151 142

Winnipeg 58 29 24 5 63 174 176

Minnesota 56 27 23 6 60 173 181

Nashville 55 26 22 7 59 178 183

Chicago 56 25 23 8 58 166 178

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 57 31 21 5 67 187 175

Edmonton 56 30 20 6 66 181 176

Calgary 57 29 22 6 64 161 173

Vegas 58 28 22 8 64 182 178

Arizona 59 28 23 8 64 165 162

Anaheim 56 23 26 7 53 146 173

San Jose 56 24 28 4 52 147 187

Los Angeles 57 19 33 5 43 137 183

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Buffalo 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 3

Florida 5, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Toronto 3, Arizona 2, OT

Minnesota 4, Vegas 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 4, Carolina 1

Colorado 3, Ottawa 0

Edmonton 5, Chicago 3

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 4, Montreal 1

Calgary at Los Angeles, late

Chicago at Vancouver, late

Thursday’s Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 7

Dallas at Toronto, 7

Detroit at New Jersey, 7

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7

Philadelphia at Florida, 7

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8

Washington at Colorado, 9:30

Calgary at Anaheim, 10

St. Louis at Vegas, 10

Friday’s Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7

New Jersey at Carolina, 7:30

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 1

Nashville at St. Louis, 3

Edmonton at Florida, 4

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4

San Jose at Minnesota, 5

Dallas at Montreal, 7

Toronto at Ottawa, 7

Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, 8

Chicago at Calgary, 10

Washington at Arizona, 10

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Albright 74, Widener 71

Alfred St. 74, D’Youville 67

American 81, Loyola (Md.) 76

Anna Maria 79, Bowdoin 74

Army 65, Lafayette 48

Baruch 86, Brooklyn 73

Bloomsburg 82, Mansfield 55

Charleston (WV) 94, Davis & Elkins 88

Clarion 79, Edinboro 70

Coast Guard 108, MIT 93

Concord 101, Wheeling Jesuit 75

Creighton 87, Seton Hall 82

Dominican (NY) 65, Post (Conn.) 54

Eastern 70, FDU-Florham 54

Elms 115, Lesley 78

Emerson 103, Clark 70

Fairmont St. 81, Notre Dame (Ohio) 76

Fisher 78, Pine Manor 54

Framingham St. 67, Mass. College 64

Franklin Pierce 85, Stonehill 79

Frostburg St. 63, Urbana 62

Gallaudet 67, Penn St.-Harrisburg 62

Gettysburg 75, McDaniel 73

Goldey-Beacom 67, Holy Family 58

Goucher 79, Elizabethtown 67

Grove City 78, Penn St.-Altoona 68

Hartford 66, Albany (NY) 60

Hilbert 106, Pitt.-Bradford 62

Hood 79, Lebanon Valley 70

Indiana (Pa.) 79, California (Pa.) 70

Jefferson 78, Wilmington (DC) 62

Juniata 67, Catholic 51

Kansas 58, West Virginia 49

Kings (Pa.) 77, Delaware Valley 70, OT

La Roche 82, Franciscan 75

Lancaster Bible 71, Penn College 52

Lehigh 89, Holy Cross 82

Lycoming 67, ALVR 63

Mass.-Boston 69, Castleton 43

Mass.-Dartmouth 77, Keene St. 66

Mass.-Lowell 71, Maine 63

Mercyhurst 56, Gannon 51

Messiah 82, Stevenson 76

Mitchell 95, Dean 74

Moravian 68, Scranton 66

Morrisville St. 72, Cobleskill 46

NYIT 68, Dist. of Columbia 64

Navy 60, Bucknell 59

New England Coll. 80, Becker 67

Niagara 69, Canisius 66

Penn St. Behrend 81, Medaille 74

Penn St.-Abington 94, Penn St.-Berks 51

Pitt.-Greensburg 60, Mount Aloysius 54

Queens (NY) 87, Molloy 75

Richmond 74, La Salle 47

Rivier 91, Colby Sawyer 87

Rosemont 95, Baptist Bible (Pa.) 59

SUNY Delhi 98, BNSR 75

SUNY-IT 115, KC 110, 4OT

Salem International 72, Seton Hill 61

Springfield 100, Wheaton 76

St. Joseph (Conn.) 91, Regis 73

St. Joseph’s (Maine) 90, Emmanuel 81

Stevens Tech 76, DeSales 64

Stony Brook 75, Binghamton 70

Suffolk 82, Norwich 53

Susquehanna 79, Drew 54

Vermont 74, New Hampshire 50

Villanova 72, Marquette 71

Wells 71, Cazenovia 65

West Liberty 111, Glenville St. 80

Wilkes 79, Misericordia 63

Worcester Tech 75, Babson 56

York (NY) 74, City Colllege (NY) 66

SOUTH

Auburn 95, Alabama 91, OT

Augusta 87, Francis Marion 67

Averett 71, Greensboro 65

Bridgewater (Va.) 85, Randolph 80

Carson-Newman 70, Lenoir-Rhyne 69

Chattanooga 86, VMI 67

Clayton St. 81, Georgia Southwestern 80

Covenant 80, Piedmont 71

ETSU 91, The Citadel 67

Eckerd 90, Florida Tech 78

Embry-Riddle 77, Tampa 62

Emmanuel 101, King (Tenn.) 87

Ferrum 98, Emory & Henry 74

Florida Southern 77, Rollins 72

Furman 86, Samford 71

George Mason 72, VCU 67

Georgia Tech 64, Louisville 58

Guilford 75, Lynchburg 60

Maryville (Tenn.) 80, Berea 73

Mercer 70, Wofford 68

Miami 85, Boston College 58

Nicholls 69, Lamar 65

North Georgia 73, Columbus St. 66

Northwestern St. 70, Incarnate Word 60

Nova Southeastern 104, Lynn 71

Palm Beach Atlantic 100, Barry 95, OT

SC-Aiken 81, Flagler 72

Sam Houston St. 79, SE Louisiana 70

South Carolina 75, Georgia 59

Southern Wesleyan 98, Lees-Mcrae 92

Temple 72, Tulane 68

UAB 83, Middle Tennessee 72

UNC-Greensboro 82, W. Carolina 62

UNC-Pembroke 81, Lander 66

Va. Wesleyan 69, Hampden-Sydney 65

Washington & Lee 71, Roanoke 50

MIDWEST

Albion 96, Kalamazoo 70

Alma 96, Olivet 88

Bluffton 55, Manchester 42

Bradley 72, Indiana St. 61

Butler 66, Xavier 61

Capital 76, Heidelberg 73, OT

Chicago 73, Evansville 66

Concordia (Neb.) 85, Caldwell 73

Defiance 75, Earlham 74

Grinnell 124, Illinois College 95

Hanover 73, Anderson (Ind.) 46

Hiram 95, Kenyon 92, 2OT

John Carroll 101, Baldwin Wallace 82

Knox 90, Monmouth (Ill.) 65

Lake Forest 108, Lawrence 76

Missouri St. 97, Drake 62

Mount Union 81, Marietta 67

N. Iowa 71, Illinois St. 63

Ohio St. 72, Rutgers 66

Oral Roberts 81, Omaha 78, OT

Otterbein 83, Ohio Northern 66

Ripon 83, Cornell (Iowa) 62

South Dakota 85, W. Illinois 72

St. Norbert 66, Beloit 43

Valparaiso 55, S. Illinois 38

Wabash 71, DePauw 64

Wilmington (Ohio) 79, Muskingum 74

Wittenberg 77, Ohio Wesleyan 61

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 81, Houston Baptist 67

Cent. Arkansas 73, New Orleans 68

Florida 78, Texas A&M 61

Oklahoma 90, Iowa St. 61

SMU 79, UConn 75

Stephen F. Austin 75, Texas A&M-CC 67

Tulsa 70, East Carolina 56

Wednesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 63, Hartford 40

Boston U. 60, Colgate 58

Bucknell 75, Navy 65

Dayton 52, UMass 51

Holy Cross 65, Lehigh 62

La Salle 61, George Washington 54

Lafayette 67, Army 58

Loyola (Md.) 56, American U. 47

Maine 77, Mass.-Lowell 53

Rhode Island 72, Saint Louis 63

Stony Brook 58, Binghamton 54

Vermont 44, New Hampshire 42

SOUTH

New Orleans 85, Cent. Arkansas 73

Richmond 67, Duquesne 64, OT

MIDWEST

Ball St. 60, Toledo 58

Cincinnati 78, Tulsa 53

E. Michigan 70, Bowling Green 58

Kent St. 60, Akron 55

Memphis 69, Wichita St. 60

N. Illinois 86, Miami (Ohio) 84, OT

W. Michigan 74, Buffalo 62

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 71, Houston Baptist 54

Baylor 81, TCU 62

Incarnate Word 76, Northwestern St. 39

Iowa St. 69, Texas 51

Nicholls 62, Lamar 60

Sam Houston St. 81, SE Louisiana 75

Stephen F. Austin 72, Texas A&M-CC 49

Texas Tech 89, Kansas 72

UCF 67, Houston 49

FAR WEST

Boise St. 74, Air Force 69

Colorado St. 67, Utah St. 61

Fresno St. 78, San Jose St. 76

San Diego St. 67, New Mexico 58

UC Davis 71, Cal Poly 58

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Nick White minor league strength and conditioning coordinator, Ethan Stewart player performance facilitator, Anaima Garcia education coordinator, Trey Wiedman strength and conditioning coach of Norfolk (IL), Jonathan Medici strength and conditioning coach of Bowie (EL), Liz Pardo strength and conditioning coach of Aberdeen (NYP), Brandon Farish strength and conditioning coach of the GCL Orioles and Julio Diaz and Andres Tarazona strength and conditioning coaches of the DSL Orioles.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Cameron Maybin on a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OF Nick Heath; LHPs Richard Lovelady and Gabe Speier Cs Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria; INFs Kelvin Gutierrez, Jeison Guzman, Nicky Lopez and Ryan McBroom; and RHPs Scott Barlow, Brad Keller, Kevin McCarthy, Jake Newberry and Stephen Woods Jr. on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Tony Zych on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taijuan Walker on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Austin Adams on the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Aaron Loup on a minor league contract. National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Tomlin on a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Derek Dietrich on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned RHP JD Hammer outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jordan Hicks on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with INF Brad Miller on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Wilmer Flores on a two-year contract. Signed RHP Trevor Cahill to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dakota Bacus, Bryan Bonnell, Paolo Espino, Javy Guerra, David Hernandez, Kevin Quackenbush and Derek Self; LHPs Fernando Abad and Sam Freeman; C Welington Castillo; INFs Brandon Snyder, Drew Ward and Jacob Wilson; and OFs Emilio Bonifacio, JB Schuck and Mac Williamson on minor league contracts.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Brandon Goodwin to a multi-year contract.

Women’s NBA

DALLAS WINGS — Traded G Skylar Diggins-Smith to Phoenix for the No. 5 and No. 7 2020 draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick, and traded the 2021 first-round pick to Chicago for C Astou Ndour.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Reinstated Cleveland DE Myles Garrett from indefinite suspension.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Ben McAdoo quarterbacks coach.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Ethan Westbrooks to a one-year contract.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Minnesota D Matt Dumba $5,000 for slashing.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Carl Grundstrom to Ontario (AHL). Recalled F Martin Frk from Ontario.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Alexander Volkov from Syracuse (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed coach Paul Maurice to a multi-year contract extension.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Prep Wrestling

CAREY 50, VAN BUREN 27

106 — Wickman (VB) dec. Benedict, 11-10.

113 — Sammet (Car) pinned Metzer, :11.

120 — Rickle (Car) pinned M. Miranda, 3:36.

126 — Mullholand (Car) pinned A. Miranda, 3:04.

132 — Williamson (VB) pinned Hill, 1:41.

138 — Brown (Car) maj. dec. Mowrey, 12-1.

145 — Donaldson (VB) won by forfeit.

152 — J. Wentz (Car) won by disqualification.

160 — Overmyer (VB) pinned Blair, 1:40.

170 — Jacoby (Car) pinned Dilgard, 3:30.

182 — Mayyer (Car) maj. dec. Whitticar, 17-6.

195 — K. Wentz (Car) pinned Jones, 2:45.

220 — Carmen (Car) pinned Lowery, 1:27.

285 — Snodgrass (VB) pinned Steen, 3:03.

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Elmwood 55, Woodmore 24

(7th) Elmwood 45, Woodmore 32

(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 36, Tiffin Calvert 33

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 29, New Riegel 25

Junior High Girls Basketball

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 34, Fremont St. Joseph 24