PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Results
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 49, Akr. Springfield 39
Andrews Osborne Academy 70, Beachwood 51
Avon 38, N. Ridgeville 27
Barnesville 54, Byesville Meadowbrook 48
Bay Village Bay 62, Parma Normandy 21
Cambridge 41, Carrollton 38
Chesterland W. Geauga 66, Mentor 60
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 59, Cle. Cent. Cath. 58
Cle. St. Joseph 49, Chardon NDCL 47
Elyria Cath. 70, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 41
Howard E. Knox 58, Fredericktown 40
Independence 50, Garfield Hts. Trinity 42
LaGrange Keystone 30, Columbia Station Columbia 29, 0
Logan 52, Washington C.H. 43
Madison 50, Jefferson Area 36
Maple Hts. 88, Garfield Hts. 39
Massillon Tuslaw 62, Akr. Manchester 33
McConnelsville Morgan 38, Zanesville 36
Medina 70, Wooster 56
Mentor Lake Cath. 36, Chagrin Falls 26
Mogadore Field 43, Lodi Cloverleaf 36
Oak Glen, W.Va. 49, E. Liverpool 45
Olmsted Falls 70, N. Olmsted 23
Orwell Grand Valley 49, Middlefield Cardinal 45
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 58, Bloom-Carroll 43
Ravenna SE 47, Rootstown 33
Strasburg-Franklin 47, Akr. Elms 19
Struthers 57, Austintown Fitch 47
Wadsworth 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 29
Warren Harding 61, Warren Champion 37
Warrensville Hts. 48, Lorain 47
Warsaw River View 42, New Concord John Glenn 20
Williamsport Westfall 40, Piketon 27
Zanesville Maysville 58, New Philadelphia 43
Cin. Walnut Hills 63, Cin. St. Ursula 27
Mt. Orab Western Brown 46, Cin. Colerain 42
Ironton 71, W. Union 29
New Lexington 62, Minford 53
Proctorville Fairland 53, Portsmouth W. 48
Southeastern 47, Chillicothe Zane Trace 27
Caldwell 37, Lore City Buckeye Trail 35
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at McComb
Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa
Liberty-Benton at Leipsic
North Baltimore at Vanlue
Van Buren at Riverdale
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo Whitmer
Fremont Ross at Toledo Notre Dame
Oregon Clay at Toledo St. Ursula
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Lima Senior
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Elmwood
Genoa at Lake
Otsego at Eastwood
Woodmore at Rossford
Northwest Conference
Ada at Lincolnview
Allen East at Columbus Grove
Convoy Crestview at Paulding
Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Liberty Center
Delta at Swanton
Evergreen at Archbold
Patrick Henry at Wauseon
Putnam County League
Kalida at Continental
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Van Wert
Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton
St. Marys Memorial at Celina
Wapakoneta at Defiance
Northwest Central Conference
Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgemont
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Sandusky St. Mary
Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph
Lakota at Old Fort
Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Willard
Huron at Milan Edison
Port Clinton at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Sandusky Senior
Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Perkins at Clyde
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local at Coldwater
New Bremen at Fort Recovery
New Knoxville at Parkway
St. Henry at Minster
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview
Bowling Green at Perrysburg
Napoleon at Sylvania Northview
Springfield at Maumee
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior
Mount Vernon at Lexington
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Loudonville
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Kidron Central Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Ontario at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview
Monroeville at South Central
Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul
Western Reserve at New London
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Holgate
Edgerton at Antwerp
Fairview at Tinora
Wayne Trace at Hicksville
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Hilltop
Fayette at Pettisville
Montpelier at Stryker
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington at Carey
Bluffton at Lima Cent. Cath.
Cardinal Stritch at Danbury
Galion Senior at Galion Northmor
Mount Gilead at Lucas
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Carey
Colonel Crawford at Buckeye Central
Mohawk at Ridgedale
Wynford at Upper Sandusky
Putnam County League
Miller City at Fort Jennings
Other NW Ohio Games
Toledo Christian at Lenawee Christian
Saturday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
McComb at Liberty-Benton
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Lima Shawnee
Black River at Loudonville
Clear Fork at Lucas
Columbus Grove at Pandora-Gilboa
Elyria Open Door Christian at Ashland Mapleton
Fostoria Senior at Lakota
Lake at Maumee
Lima Temple Christian at Mansfield Christian
Lorain Clearview at Norwalk Senior
Maumee Valley Country Day at Montpelier
New Riegel at North Baltimore
Northwood at Swanton
Otsego at Ottawa Hills
Philo at West Holmes
Rittman at Ashland Crestview
Shelby at Mansfield Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Ontario
Western Reserve at Clyde
PREP Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Around Ohio
Akr. Buchtel 49, Akr. Ellet 48
Blanchester 65, Hillsboro 62
Caledonia River Valley 104, Cardington-Lincoln 69
Chesapeake 63, Gallipolis Gallia 46
Chillicothe Huntington 61, Portsmouth Notre Dame 39
Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 80, Lawrence School 75
Fostoria 54, Toledo Woodward 52
Hamilton New Miami 91, Cin. Riverview East 81
Hudson WRA 68, Orange 59
Ironton St. Joseph 86, Bidwell River Valley 73
Latham Western 56, Franklin Furnace Green 38
Mineral Ridge 57, Hubbard 39
Vermilion 56, Sandusky Perkins 53, 0
Oak Glen, W.Va. 64, Steubenville 61
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Seneca East at Upper Sandusky
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Arcadia
Liberty-Benton at Leipsic
Pandora-Gilboa at Cory-Rawson
Van Buren at Riverdale
Vanlue at North Baltimore
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo St. Francis
Fremont Ross at Lima Senior
Oregon Clay at Toledo St. John’s
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo Whitmer
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Lake
Fostoria Senior at Woodmore
Genoa at Rossford
Otsego at Elmwood
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Allen East
Lincolnview at Ada
Paulding at Convoy Crestview
Spencerville at Delphos Jefferson
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Evergreen
Liberty Center at Bryan
Swanton at Delta
Wauseon at Patrick Henry
Putnam County League
Continental at Kalida
Western Buckeye League
Celina at St. Marys Memorial
Defiance at Wapakoneta
Kenton at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Shawnee at Elida
Van Wert at Lima Bath
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Ridgemont
Lima Temple Christian at Lima Perry
Riverside at Hardin Northern
Waynesfield-Goshen at Sidney Lehman
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg
New Riegel at Lakota
Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon
Sandusky St. Mary at Danbury
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Castalia Margaretta
Willard at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Bellevue
Tiffin Columbian at Clyde
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Cardinal Stritch
Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Marion Local
Delphos St. John’s at Versailles
Fort Recovery at New Bremen
Minster at St. Henry
Parkway at New Knoxville
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Springfield
Maumee at Napoleon
Perrysburg at Sylvania Southview
Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at West Holmes
Lexington at Mount Vernon
Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Crestline
Lucas at Kidron Central Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Shelby at Galion Senior
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth
New London at Ashland Crestview
Norwalk St. Paul at South Central
Western Reserve at Monroeville
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Edgerton
Hicksville at Wayne Trace
Holgate at Ayersville
Tinora at Fairview
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Edon
Pettisville at Fayette
Stryker at Montpelier
Other NW Ohio Games
Milan Edison at Port Clinton
River Valley at Grandview Heights
Wooster Senior at Massillon Washington
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Bucyrus
Carey at Ridgedale
Upper Sandusky at Mohawk
Wynford at Seneca East
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Lima Temple Christian
Arcanum at New Bremen
Archbold at Defiance
Arlington at Lincolnview
Bellevue at South Central
Bluffton at Kenton
Bryan at Paulding
Canton McKinley at Wooster Senior
Cardinal Stritch at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky St. Mary
Clear Fork at Lucas
Coldwater at Wapakoneta
Colonel Crawford at Galion Northmor
Columbus Grove at Miller City
Delphos Jefferson at Elida
Edgerton at North Central
Fremont Ross at Tiffin Columbian
Gibsonburg at Oak Harbor
Greenville at Versailles
Hardin Northern at Cory-Rawson
Hilltop at Antwerp
Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale
Jackson Center at Riverside
Jeromesville Hillsdale at New London
Kalida at Van Buren
Leipsic at Ottoville
Lima Cent. Cath. at Celina
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Shelby
Maumee at Northwood
Minster at Anna
Monroeville at Mansfield Temple Christian
Montpelier at Ayersville
Mount Vernon at Marion Harding
Ontario at Mansfield Senior
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lexington
Pandora-Gilboa at Fort Jennings
Patrick Henry at Liberty-Benton
Perrysburg at Toledo Start
Port Clinton at Clyde
Ridgemont at Vanlue
Russia at Marion Local
Sandusky Perkins at Norwalk St. Paul
Sidney Lehman at Sidney Fairlawn
Spencerville at Lima Shawnee
Springfield at Toledo Whitmer
Stryker at Maumee Valley Country Day
Tiffin Calvert at Arcadia
Tinora at Continental
Toledo Rogers at Sandusky Senior
Toledo Scott at St. Marys Memorial
Upper Scioto Valley at Triad
Wauseon at Pettisville
Waynesfield-Goshen at Indian Lake
Western Reserve at Milan Edison
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 40 15 .727 —
Boston 37 16 .698 2
Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6
Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14
New York 17 38 .309 23
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 35 18 .660 —
Orlando 24 31 .436 12
Washington 20 33 .377 15
Charlotte 18 36 .333 17½
Atlanta 15 41 .268 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —
Indiana 32 23 .582 14½
Chicago 19 36 .345 27½
Detroit 19 38 .333 28½
Cleveland 14 40 .259 32
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 20 .630 —
Dallas 32 22 .593 2
Memphis 28 26 .519 6
San Antonio 23 31 .426 11
New Orleans 23 31 .426 11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 38 16 .704 —
Utah 35 18 .660 2½
Oklahoma City 32 22 .593 6
Portland 25 31 .446 14
Minnesota 16 37 .302 21½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 40 12 .769 —
L.A. Clippers 37 17 .685 4
Sacramento 21 32 .396 19½
Phoenix 21 33 .389 20
Golden State 12 42 .222 29
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Washington 126, Chicago 114
Philadelphia 110, L.A. Clippers 103
New Orleans 138, Portland 117
San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106
Houston 116, Boston 105
Wednesday’s Results
Cleveland 127, Atlanta 105
Orlando 116, Detroit 112, OT
Brooklyn 101, Toronto 91
Washington 114, New York 96
Indiana 118, Milwaukee 111
Memphis 111, Portland 104
Charlotte 115, Minnesota 108
Sacramento at Dallas, late
Golden State at Phoenix, late
Miami at Utah, late
L.A. Lakers at Denver, late
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 8
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8
Friday’s Game
2020 Rising Stars Challenge
Team USA vs Team World, 9, Chicago
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 58 35 11 12 82 192 144
Tampa Bay 57 37 15 5 79 203 152
Toronto 57 30 19 8 68 203 189
Florida 56 30 20 6 66 198 188
Montreal 59 27 25 7 61 180 180
Buffalo 57 25 24 8 58 162 178
Ottawa 56 18 27 11 47 147 191
Detroit 58 14 40 4 32 120 216
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 56 36 15 5 77 202 172
Pittsburgh 55 34 15 6 74 182 150
N.Y. Islanders 55 33 16 6 72 166 151
Columbus 57 30 17 10 70 148 139
Philadelphia 57 31 19 7 69 184 170
Carolina 56 32 21 3 67 181 157
N.Y. Rangers 55 28 23 4 60 181 174
New Jersey 55 20 25 10 50 152 195
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 56 32 15 9 73 178 160
Colorado 55 33 16 6 72 200 154
Dallas 56 32 19 5 69 151 142
Winnipeg 58 29 24 5 63 174 176
Minnesota 56 27 23 6 60 173 181
Nashville 55 26 22 7 59 178 183
Chicago 56 25 23 8 58 166 178
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 57 31 21 5 67 187 175
Edmonton 56 30 20 6 66 181 176
Calgary 57 29 22 6 64 161 173
Vegas 58 28 22 8 64 182 178
Arizona 59 28 23 8 64 165 162
Anaheim 56 23 26 7 53 146 173
San Jose 56 24 28 4 52 147 187
Los Angeles 57 19 33 5 43 137 183
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Buffalo 3, Detroit 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 3
Florida 5, New Jersey 3
Tampa Bay 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
Toronto 3, Arizona 2, OT
Minnesota 4, Vegas 0
N.Y. Rangers 4, Winnipeg 1
Dallas 4, Carolina 1
Colorado 3, Ottawa 0
Edmonton 5, Chicago 3
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 4, Montreal 1
Calgary at Los Angeles, late
Chicago at Vancouver, late
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Buffalo, 7
Dallas at Toronto, 7
Detroit at New Jersey, 7
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7
Philadelphia at Florida, 7
Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8
Washington at Colorado, 9:30
Calgary at Anaheim, 10
St. Louis at Vegas, 10
Friday’s Games
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7
San Jose at Winnipeg, 7
New Jersey at Carolina, 7:30
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 1
Nashville at St. Louis, 3
Edmonton at Florida, 4
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4
San Jose at Minnesota, 5
Dallas at Montreal, 7
Toronto at Ottawa, 7
Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, 8
Chicago at Calgary, 10
Washington at Arizona, 10
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Albright 74, Widener 71
Alfred St. 74, D’Youville 67
American 81, Loyola (Md.) 76
Anna Maria 79, Bowdoin 74
Army 65, Lafayette 48
Baruch 86, Brooklyn 73
Bloomsburg 82, Mansfield 55
Charleston (WV) 94, Davis & Elkins 88
Clarion 79, Edinboro 70
Coast Guard 108, MIT 93
Concord 101, Wheeling Jesuit 75
Creighton 87, Seton Hall 82
Dominican (NY) 65, Post (Conn.) 54
Eastern 70, FDU-Florham 54
Elms 115, Lesley 78
Emerson 103, Clark 70
Fairmont St. 81, Notre Dame (Ohio) 76
Fisher 78, Pine Manor 54
Framingham St. 67, Mass. College 64
Franklin Pierce 85, Stonehill 79
Frostburg St. 63, Urbana 62
Gallaudet 67, Penn St.-Harrisburg 62
Gettysburg 75, McDaniel 73
Goldey-Beacom 67, Holy Family 58
Goucher 79, Elizabethtown 67
Grove City 78, Penn St.-Altoona 68
Hartford 66, Albany (NY) 60
Hilbert 106, Pitt.-Bradford 62
Hood 79, Lebanon Valley 70
Indiana (Pa.) 79, California (Pa.) 70
Jefferson 78, Wilmington (DC) 62
Juniata 67, Catholic 51
Kansas 58, West Virginia 49
Kings (Pa.) 77, Delaware Valley 70, OT
La Roche 82, Franciscan 75
Lancaster Bible 71, Penn College 52
Lehigh 89, Holy Cross 82
Lycoming 67, ALVR 63
Mass.-Boston 69, Castleton 43
Mass.-Dartmouth 77, Keene St. 66
Mass.-Lowell 71, Maine 63
Mercyhurst 56, Gannon 51
Messiah 82, Stevenson 76
Mitchell 95, Dean 74
Moravian 68, Scranton 66
Morrisville St. 72, Cobleskill 46
NYIT 68, Dist. of Columbia 64
Navy 60, Bucknell 59
New England Coll. 80, Becker 67
Niagara 69, Canisius 66
Penn St. Behrend 81, Medaille 74
Penn St.-Abington 94, Penn St.-Berks 51
Pitt.-Greensburg 60, Mount Aloysius 54
Queens (NY) 87, Molloy 75
Richmond 74, La Salle 47
Rivier 91, Colby Sawyer 87
Rosemont 95, Baptist Bible (Pa.) 59
SUNY Delhi 98, BNSR 75
SUNY-IT 115, KC 110, 4OT
Salem International 72, Seton Hill 61
Springfield 100, Wheaton 76
St. Joseph (Conn.) 91, Regis 73
St. Joseph’s (Maine) 90, Emmanuel 81
Stevens Tech 76, DeSales 64
Stony Brook 75, Binghamton 70
Suffolk 82, Norwich 53
Susquehanna 79, Drew 54
Vermont 74, New Hampshire 50
Villanova 72, Marquette 71
Wells 71, Cazenovia 65
West Liberty 111, Glenville St. 80
Wilkes 79, Misericordia 63
Worcester Tech 75, Babson 56
York (NY) 74, City Colllege (NY) 66
SOUTH
Auburn 95, Alabama 91, OT
Augusta 87, Francis Marion 67
Averett 71, Greensboro 65
Bridgewater (Va.) 85, Randolph 80
Carson-Newman 70, Lenoir-Rhyne 69
Chattanooga 86, VMI 67
Clayton St. 81, Georgia Southwestern 80
Covenant 80, Piedmont 71
ETSU 91, The Citadel 67
Eckerd 90, Florida Tech 78
Embry-Riddle 77, Tampa 62
Emmanuel 101, King (Tenn.) 87
Ferrum 98, Emory & Henry 74
Florida Southern 77, Rollins 72
Furman 86, Samford 71
George Mason 72, VCU 67
Georgia Tech 64, Louisville 58
Guilford 75, Lynchburg 60
Maryville (Tenn.) 80, Berea 73
Mercer 70, Wofford 68
Miami 85, Boston College 58
Nicholls 69, Lamar 65
North Georgia 73, Columbus St. 66
Northwestern St. 70, Incarnate Word 60
Nova Southeastern 104, Lynn 71
Palm Beach Atlantic 100, Barry 95, OT
SC-Aiken 81, Flagler 72
Sam Houston St. 79, SE Louisiana 70
South Carolina 75, Georgia 59
Southern Wesleyan 98, Lees-Mcrae 92
Temple 72, Tulane 68
UAB 83, Middle Tennessee 72
UNC-Greensboro 82, W. Carolina 62
UNC-Pembroke 81, Lander 66
Va. Wesleyan 69, Hampden-Sydney 65
Washington & Lee 71, Roanoke 50
MIDWEST
Albion 96, Kalamazoo 70
Alma 96, Olivet 88
Bluffton 55, Manchester 42
Bradley 72, Indiana St. 61
Butler 66, Xavier 61
Capital 76, Heidelberg 73, OT
Chicago 73, Evansville 66
Concordia (Neb.) 85, Caldwell 73
Defiance 75, Earlham 74
Grinnell 124, Illinois College 95
Hanover 73, Anderson (Ind.) 46
Hiram 95, Kenyon 92, 2OT
John Carroll 101, Baldwin Wallace 82
Knox 90, Monmouth (Ill.) 65
Lake Forest 108, Lawrence 76
Missouri St. 97, Drake 62
Mount Union 81, Marietta 67
N. Iowa 71, Illinois St. 63
Ohio St. 72, Rutgers 66
Oral Roberts 81, Omaha 78, OT
Otterbein 83, Ohio Northern 66
Ripon 83, Cornell (Iowa) 62
South Dakota 85, W. Illinois 72
St. Norbert 66, Beloit 43
Valparaiso 55, S. Illinois 38
Wabash 71, DePauw 64
Wilmington (Ohio) 79, Muskingum 74
Wittenberg 77, Ohio Wesleyan 61
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 81, Houston Baptist 67
Cent. Arkansas 73, New Orleans 68
Florida 78, Texas A&M 61
Oklahoma 90, Iowa St. 61
SMU 79, UConn 75
Stephen F. Austin 75, Texas A&M-CC 67
Tulsa 70, East Carolina 56
Wednesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 63, Hartford 40
Boston U. 60, Colgate 58
Bucknell 75, Navy 65
Dayton 52, UMass 51
Holy Cross 65, Lehigh 62
La Salle 61, George Washington 54
Lafayette 67, Army 58
Loyola (Md.) 56, American U. 47
Maine 77, Mass.-Lowell 53
Rhode Island 72, Saint Louis 63
Stony Brook 58, Binghamton 54
Vermont 44, New Hampshire 42
SOUTH
New Orleans 85, Cent. Arkansas 73
Richmond 67, Duquesne 64, OT
MIDWEST
Ball St. 60, Toledo 58
Cincinnati 78, Tulsa 53
E. Michigan 70, Bowling Green 58
Kent St. 60, Akron 55
Memphis 69, Wichita St. 60
N. Illinois 86, Miami (Ohio) 84, OT
W. Michigan 74, Buffalo 62
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 71, Houston Baptist 54
Baylor 81, TCU 62
Incarnate Word 76, Northwestern St. 39
Iowa St. 69, Texas 51
Nicholls 62, Lamar 60
Sam Houston St. 81, SE Louisiana 75
Stephen F. Austin 72, Texas A&M-CC 49
Texas Tech 89, Kansas 72
UCF 67, Houston 49
FAR WEST
Boise St. 74, Air Force 69
Colorado St. 67, Utah St. 61
Fresno St. 78, San Jose St. 76
San Diego St. 67, New Mexico 58
UC Davis 71, Cal Poly 58
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Nick White minor league strength and conditioning coordinator, Ethan Stewart player performance facilitator, Anaima Garcia education coordinator, Trey Wiedman strength and conditioning coach of Norfolk (IL), Jonathan Medici strength and conditioning coach of Bowie (EL), Liz Pardo strength and conditioning coach of Aberdeen (NYP), Brandon Farish strength and conditioning coach of the GCL Orioles and Julio Diaz and Andres Tarazona strength and conditioning coaches of the DSL Orioles.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Cameron Maybin on a one-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OF Nick Heath; LHPs Richard Lovelady and Gabe Speier Cs Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria; INFs Kelvin Gutierrez, Jeison Guzman, Nicky Lopez and Ryan McBroom; and RHPs Scott Barlow, Brad Keller, Kevin McCarthy, Jake Newberry and Stephen Woods Jr. on one-year contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Tony Zych on a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taijuan Walker on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Austin Adams on the 60-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Aaron Loup on a minor league contract. National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Tomlin on a minor league contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Derek Dietrich on a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned RHP JD Hammer outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jordan Hicks on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with INF Brad Miller on a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Wilmer Flores on a two-year contract. Signed RHP Trevor Cahill to a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dakota Bacus, Bryan Bonnell, Paolo Espino, Javy Guerra, David Hernandez, Kevin Quackenbush and Derek Self; LHPs Fernando Abad and Sam Freeman; C Welington Castillo; INFs Brandon Snyder, Drew Ward and Jacob Wilson; and OFs Emilio Bonifacio, JB Schuck and Mac Williamson on minor league contracts.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Brandon Goodwin to a multi-year contract.
Women’s NBA
DALLAS WINGS — Traded G Skylar Diggins-Smith to Phoenix for the No. 5 and No. 7 2020 draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick, and traded the 2021 first-round pick to Chicago for C Astou Ndour.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Reinstated Cleveland DE Myles Garrett from indefinite suspension.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Ben McAdoo quarterbacks coach.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Ethan Westbrooks to a one-year contract.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Minnesota D Matt Dumba $5,000 for slashing.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Carl Grundstrom to Ontario (AHL). Recalled F Martin Frk from Ontario.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Alexander Volkov from Syracuse (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed coach Paul Maurice to a multi-year contract extension.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Prep Wrestling
CAREY 50, VAN BUREN 27
106 — Wickman (VB) dec. Benedict, 11-10.
113 — Sammet (Car) pinned Metzer, :11.
120 — Rickle (Car) pinned M. Miranda, 3:36.
126 — Mullholand (Car) pinned A. Miranda, 3:04.
132 — Williamson (VB) pinned Hill, 1:41.
138 — Brown (Car) maj. dec. Mowrey, 12-1.
145 — Donaldson (VB) won by forfeit.
152 — J. Wentz (Car) won by disqualification.
160 — Overmyer (VB) pinned Blair, 1:40.
170 — Jacoby (Car) pinned Dilgard, 3:30.
182 — Mayyer (Car) maj. dec. Whitticar, 17-6.
195 — K. Wentz (Car) pinned Jones, 2:45.
220 — Carmen (Car) pinned Lowery, 1:27.
285 — Snodgrass (VB) pinned Steen, 3:03.
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Elmwood 55, Woodmore 24
(7th) Elmwood 45, Woodmore 32
(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 36, Tiffin Calvert 33
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 29, New Riegel 25
Junior High Girls Basketball
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 34, Fremont St. Joseph 24