Prep Girls Basketball
Scoring Leaders
G Pts Avg.
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 20 496 24.8
Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood 20 426 21.3
Kaia Woods, H-L 20 392 19.6
Olivia Zender, H-L 20 341 17.1
Emma Biller, Vanlue 17 221 13.0
Reagan Pratt, Arcadia 20 248 12.4
Caity Cramer, Arcadia 20 246 12.3
Rebounding Leaders
G Reb Avg.
Emma Biller, Vanlue 17 208 12.2
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 20 221 11.1
Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood 20 148 7.5
Kayla Minich, Elmwood 19 132 7.0
Lyndee Ward, Arcadia 20 121 6.1
Agnes Durliat, Van Buren 19 107 5.6
Faith Price, Vanlue 20 112 5.6
Lenci Rodriguez, Arcadia 20 107 5.4
Alexa Gabel, Lakota 19 102 5.4
Maliah Snook, Vanlue 12 66 5.4
Assists Leaders
G Asst Avg.
Kaia Woods, H-L 20 117 5.9
Samantha Burnett, Arcadia 20 80 4.0
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 20 72 3.6
Breanna Tabler, Van Buren 18 59 3.3
Carlie Foos, Lakota 20 63 3.1
Olivia Zender, H-L 20 60 3.0
Audrey Phillips, Vanlue 20 58 2.9
Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood 20 52 2.6
Reagan Pratt, Arcadia 20 49 2.5
Mady Parker, Van Buren 14 34 2.4
Emma Biller, Vanlue 17 38 2.2
Zoe Horne, Van Buren 19 42 2.2
Haley Zimmerman, Elm. 18 39 2.2
Steals Leaders
G Stl Avg.
Kaia Woods, H-L 20 153 7.7
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 20 82 4.1
Olivia Zender, H-L 20 78 3.9
Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood 20 69 3.5
Mady Parker, Van Buren 14 44 3.1
Samantha Burnett, Arcadia 20 55 2.8
Carlie Foos, Lakota 20 53 2.7
Abbe Beidelschies, H-L 20 52 2.6
Audrey Phillips, Vanlue 20 51 2.6
Emma Biller, Vanlue 17 41 2.4
Blocked Shot Leaders
G Blk Avg.
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 20 60 3.0
Emma Biller, Vanlue 17 35 2.1
