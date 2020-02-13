Prep Boys Basketball
Scoring Leaders
G Pts Avg.
Avondre Reed, Fostoria 18 353 19.6
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 19 327 17.2
Jordyn Jury, H-L 18 295 16.4
Michael Kramer, Van Buren 17 241 14.2
Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 19 261 13.7
Bryce Reynolds, Elmwood 20 261 13.1
Dom Settles, Fostoria 18 254 13.1
Nick McCracken, Van Buren 18 232 12.9
Travis Milligan, H-L 18 199 11.1
Logan Boes, Arcadia 19 206 10.8
Rebounding Leaders
G Reb Avg.
Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 19 180 9.5
Jordyn Jury, H-L 18 134 7.4
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 19 126 6.6
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 19 125 6.6
Jonathan Banks Jr., Fostoria 18 112 6.2
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 18 102 5.7
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 19 98 5.2
Bryce Reynolds, Elmwood 20 101 5.1
Assists Leaders
G Asst Avg.
Jordyn Jury, H-L 18 104 5.8
Caden Lance, Van Buren 18 71 3.9
Avondre Reed, Fostoria 18 64 3.6
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 18 60 3.3
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 19 59 3.1
Terrel Lawson, Elmwood 20 59 2.9
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 19 56 2.9
Nick McCracken, Van Buren 18 51 2.8
Elijah Franks, Lakota 18 49 2.7
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 19 49 2.6
Mason Lentz, Elmwood 20 46 2.3
Nick Weiss, Elmwood 17 39 2.3
Justen Stoner, Arcadia 19 41 2.2
Ried Jury, H-L 18 38 2.1
Steals Leaders
G Stl Avg.
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 18 67 3.7
Dom Settles, Fostoria 18 55 3.1
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 19 55 2.9
Caden Lance, Van Buren 18 44 2.4
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 19 41 2.2
Jordyn Jury, H-L 18 40 2.2
Logan Boes, Arcadia 19 39 2.1
Josh Cassell, Arcadia 19 38 2.0
RECEIVED STATS FROM: Arcadia, Elmwood, Fostoria, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, Van Buren, Vanlue.