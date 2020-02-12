PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (12) 22-0 120

2. Newark 20-2 95

3. Kettering Fairmont 20-2 77

4. Dublin Coffman 20-2 75

5. Huber Hts. Wayne 20-2 73

6. Massillon Jackson 19-2 48

7. Tol. Notre Dame 17-3 45

8. Cols. Watterson 19-2 42

9. Stow-Munroe Falls 18-2 19

10. Westerville S. 17-4 14

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: W. Chester Lakota W. 12.

Division II

1. Circleville (8) 22-0 104

2. Bellevue 21-0 98

3. Napoleon (1) 20-0 90

4. Vincent Warren 20-1 76

5. Thornville Sheridan 20-2 75

6. Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 18-3 54

7. Beloit W. Branch 18-3 50

8. Dresden Tri-Valley 19-3 38

9. Plain City Jonathan Alder 18-3 33

10. Chillicothe Unioto 17-4 13

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: None.

Division III

1. Berlin Hiland (8) 21-1 116

2. Cols. Africentric (3) 18-4 98

3. Margaretta 18-1 80

4. Elyria Cath. (1) 20-1 64

5. Sardinia Eastern 21-1 57

6. Cardington-Lincoln 18-1 51

7. Ottawa-Glandorf 19-1 45

8. Ironton 18-3 35

9. Wheelersburg 18-2 29

10. Hopewell-Loudon 22-0 23

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Liberty-Benton 14.

Division IV

1. Ft. Loramie (11) 19-0 116

2. Portsmouth Notre Dame 19-2 82

3. New Madison Tri-Village 21-1 78

4. Sugar Grove Berne Union 21-1 77

5. Marion Local 17-3 43

6. Cin. Country Day 20-2 41

6. (tie) Tol. Christian 18-1 41

8. Minster 16-4 33

9. Peebles 18-3 25

10. Glouster Trimble 17-5 21

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Berlin Center W. Reserve (1) 19. McDonald (1) 19. Cortland Maplewood 18. Beverly Ft. Frye 16. Belpre 12.

Tuesday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 63, Riverdale 47

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 58, Lake 52

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada 58, Waynesfield-Goshen 41

Antwerp 50, Hilltop 44

Buckeye Central 62, Tiffin Calvert 36

Calvary Christian 39, Hardin Northern 31

Carey 45, Arcadia 26

Castalia Margaretta 61, Seneca East 58

Coldwater 52, Elida 46

Colonel Crawford 56, Galion Senior 41

Continental 66, Ayersville 57

Fairview 55, Montpelier 33

Fayette 50, Edgerton 34

Fort Loramie 80, Marion Local 28

Fort Recovery 54, Celina 27

Galion Northmor 56, Crestline 54

Hicksville 45, North Central 38

Kalida 48, Minster 46, OT

Lexington 47, Centerburg 25

Liberty Center 50, Pettisville 21

Liberty-Benton 51, Ottoville 20

Lima Shawnee 67, Upper Scioto Valley 26

Lincolnview 63, Ridgemont 25

Mount Gilead 63, Bucyrus 35

Napoleon 53, Patrick Henry 30

New Bremen 47, Botkins 35

Northwood 46, Toledo Woodward 20

Ottawa Hills 50, Danbury 30

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Archbold 33

Paulding 52, Defiance 38

Ridgedale 53, Wellington 14

River Valley 68, Kenton 58

Shelby 56, Bellevue 43

South Central 54, Mansfield St. Peter’s 34

Spencerville 74, Parkway 47

Van Buren 40, Bluffton 29

Wauseon 54, Rossford 42

Woodmore 57, Oak Harbor 30

Around Ohio

Cardington-Lincoln 53, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 37, Cin. Riverview East 27

Cols. Beechcroft 53, Thomas Worthington 49

Cols. DeSales 36, Ready 22

Cols. Independence 53, Cols. Patriot Prep 50

Cols. School for Girls 33, Cols. Franklin Hts. 10

Dublin Jerome 58, Westerville Cent. 18

Greenwich S. Cent. 54, Mansfield St. Peter’s 34

Hicksville 45, Pioneer N. Central 38

Ironton St. Joseph 49, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 43

Johnstown Northridge 57, Gahanna Cols. Academy 50

Leesburg Fairfield 56, Chillicothe Huntington 53

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 36

London Madison Plains 35, Milford Center Fairbanks 34

Mayfield 74, Euclid 70

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 58, Hebron Lakewood 42

Portsmouth Clay 77, Portsmouth Sciotoville 27

Watterson 39, Hartley 18

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio Cardinal Conference

West Holmes at Ashland Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Jonathan Alder at Marion Pleasant

Medina at Wooster Senior

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at McComb

Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa

Liberty-Benton at Leipsic

North Baltimore at Vanlue

Van Buren at Riverdale

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo Whitmer

Fremont Ross at Toledo Notre Dame

Oregon Clay at Toledo St. Ursula

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Lima Senior

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Elmwood

Genoa at Lake

Otsego at Eastwood

Woodmore at Rossford

Northwest Conference

Ada at Lincolnview

Allen East at Columbus Grove

Convoy Crestview at Paulding

Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Liberty Center

Delta at Swanton

Evergreen at Archbold

Patrick Henry at Wauseon

Putnam County League

Kalida at Continental

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Van Wert

Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton

St. Marys Memorial at Celina

Wapakoneta at Defiance

Northwest Central Conference

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgemont

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Sandusky St. Mary

Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph

Lakota at Old Fort

Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Willard

Huron at Milan Edison

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Sandusky Senior

Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Perkins at Clyde

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local at Coldwater

New Bremen at Fort Recovery

New Knoxville at Parkway

St. Henry at Minster

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview

Bowling Green at Perrysburg

Napoleon at Sylvania Northview

Springfield at Maumee

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior

Mount Vernon at Lexington

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Loudonville

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Kidron Central Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Ontario at Clear Fork

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview

Monroeville at South Central

Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul

Western Reserve at New London

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Holgate

Edgerton at Antwerp

Fairview at Tinora

Wayne Trace at Hicksville

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Hilltop

Fayette at Pettisville

Montpelier at Stryker

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington at Carey

Bluffton at Lima Cent. Cath.

Cardinal Stritch at Danbury

Galion Senior at Galion Northmor

Mount Gilead at Lucas

PREP Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

North Baltimore 62, Leipsic 60

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Tol. Cent. Catholic 53, Toledo St. John’s 46

Northern Buckeye Conference

Rossford 70, Otsego 50

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph 78, Danbury 45

Hopewell-Loudon 54, New Riegel 45

Old Fort 73, Gibsonburg 33

Tiffin Calvert 64, Lakota 43

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Senior 69, Clyde 44

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 69, Napoleon 44

Perrysburg 65, Springfield 58

Sylvania Northview 69, Bowling Green 46

Sylvania Southview 62, Maumee 41

Toledo City League

Toledo Start 71, Toledo Woodward 50

Other NW Ohio Games

Delaware Hayes 53, Mount Vernon 43

Delphos St. John’s 47, Lima Bath 36

Eastwood 49, Ottawa Hills 38

Elgin 64, Mansfield Temple Christian 29

Evergreen 72, McComb 33

Kidron Central Christian 69, Lake Center Christian 50

Lima Cent. Cath. 70, Delphos Jefferson 49

Lima Perry 45, Miller City 39

Mansfield Madison 53, Marion Harding 51

Ontario 57, Ashland Senior 53

Tiffin Columbian 77, Lake 44

Toledo Christian 47, Swanton 45

Willard 78, Wynford 52

Wooster Senior 46, Sparta Highland 40

Around Ohio

Akr. Garfield 58, Warren Champion 47

Akr. Hoban 63, Can. Cent. Cath. 43

Albany Alexander 52, McArthur Vinton County 32

Amanda-Clearcreek 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 61

Arcanum 64, Milton-Union 53

Athens 62, Wellston 53

Avon 72, N. Ridgeville 41

Batavia 72, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 69

Berlin Hiland 55, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46

Blanchester 80, Bethel-Tate 57

Bloom-Carroll 52, Lancaster Fairfield Union 49, 0

Bristol 97, Cortland Maplewood 25

Cedarville 67, Franklin Middletown Christian 48

Chillicothe 75, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39

Chillicothe Unioto 51, Washington C.H. 30

Chillicothe Zane Trace 54, Ironton 50

Cin. Anderson 54, Cin. West Clermont 53

Cin. Hughes 72, Cin. Gamble Montessori 46

Cin. McNicholas 44, Hamilton Badin 41

Cin. N. College Hill 68, Scott, Ky. 49

Cin. Princeton 65, Cin. Colerain 47

Cin. St. Xavier 75, Cin. Taft 60

Cin. Summit Country Day 57, Cin. College Prep. 47

Cin. Turpin 57, Kings Mills Kings 36

Cin. Walnut Hills 58, Milford 47

Cin. Western Hills 88, Cin. Mt. Healthy 77

Circleville Logan Elm 55, Circleville 26

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 94, Parma Padua 56

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 63, Franklin Furnace Green 55

Cols. Bexley 66, Cols. Independence 65

Cols. Briggs 61, East 54

Cols. Grandview Hts. 83, Cols. Wellington 75

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 56, Ashville Teays Valley 49

Cols. Horizon Science 61, Sparta Highland 56

Cols. Mifflin 47, Cols. Marion-Franklin 39

Cols. Walnut Ridge 60, Hilliard Davidson 51

Columbia Station Columbia 75, Sheffield Brookside 50

Columbiana 74, Heartland Christian 44

Creston Norwayne 86, Rootstown 55

Crown City S. Gallia 59, Belpre 50

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 62, Macedonia Nordonia 51

Danville 92, Warsaw River View 45

Dresden Tri-Valley 59, New Concord John Glenn 41

Dublin Jerome 71, Pataskala Licking Hts. 39

E. Cle. Shaw 73, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 58

Elyria Cath. 56, Parma 52

Fairport Harbor Harding 64, Middlefield Cardinal 42

Gahanna Cols. Academy 69, Delaware Buckeye Valley 57

Geneva 79, Ashtabula St. John 43

Girard 42, Canfield S. Range 40

Hamilton Ross 54, Monroe 34

Hudson 54, Austintown Fitch 51

Jefferson Area 53, Cortland Lakeview 49

Johnstown-Monroe 50, Westerville S. 47

Kinsman Badger 56, Windham 52

Lakewood 49, Berea-Midpark 46

Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Columbiana Crestview 47

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51, Grove City Cent. Crossing 43

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 48, Cin. Oak Hills 34

Loveland 51, Cin. Withrow 43

Lowellville 66, E. Palestine 42

Madison 67, Painesville Riverside 65, 0

Malvern 81, E. Can. 52

Mantua Crestwood 69, Ravenna 49

Marietta 65, Pomeroy Meigs 47

Massillon 62, N. Can. Hoover 55

Massillon Christian 62, N. Can. Hoover 55

Massillon Jackson 85, Hudson WRA 67

Massillon Perry 61, Akr. Firestone 45

McConnelsville Morgan 49, Crooksville 46

McDonald 75, Youngs. East 62

Medina 66, Euclid 39

Mentor Lake Cath. 63, Chardon NDCL 45

Middletown Fenwick 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 44

Mogadore 68, Atwater Waterloo 57

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59, Leetonia 47

N. Royalton 70, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 66

New Boston Glenwood 61, Minford 50

New Lexington 66, Philo 30

North East, Pa. 64, Conneaut 42

Orange 66, Bedford 60

Orwell Grand Valley 70, Burton Berkshire 57

Oxford Talawanda 55, Eaton 52

Piketon 46, Greenfield McClain 40

Poland Seminary 63, Hubbard 56

Portsmouth Clay 58, Portsmouth Sciotoville 27

Powell Olentangy Liberty 59, Cols. DeSales 57

Richwood N. Union 73, N. Lewisburg Triad 44

Rocky River Lutheran W. 50, Cuyahoga Hts. 32

Rossford 70, Tontogany Otsego 50

Russia 63, Newton Local 41

S. Webster 57, Portsmouth W. 55

STVM 71, Can. McKinley 66

Sardinia Eastern Brown 70, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 60

Shekinah Christian 68, Groveport Madison Christian 44

Solon 63, Elyria 46

Spring. Shawnee 48, Spring. Cath. Cent. 31

Springboro 55, Huber Hts. Wayne 44

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Cin. Purcell Marian 22

Stewart Federal Hocking 61, Reedsville Eastern 53, 2

Thornville Sheridan 71, Zanesville Maysville 67, 0

Tiffin Digital 78, Millbury Lake 44

Troy 75, Riverside Stebbins 66

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 29

Urbana 53, W. Liberty-Salem 48

Vincent Warren 56, Logan 51

W. Carrollton 78, Greenville 50

W. Chester Lakota W. 56, Cin. Sycamore 43

W. Jefferson 56, Johnstown Northridge 54

Wadsworth 48, Akr. Ellet 31

Warren Howland 60, Youngs. Liberty 49

Warren JFK 63, Youngs. Valley Christian 45

Warren Lordstown 54, Hanoverton United 48

Waterford 47, Wahama, W.Va. 30

Watterson 48, Dublin Scioto 43

Waverly 77, McDermott Scioto NW 50

Williamsburg 52, Georgetown 51

Willoughby S. 74, Eastlake N. 56

Wooster 46, Medina Highland 40

Youngs. Boardman 59, Louisville 35

Youngs. Chaney High School 68, Youngs. Mooney 44

Zanesville Rosecrans 53, Sugar Grove Berne Union 45

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 38, Strasburg-Franklin 36, 0

New Matamoras Frontier 54, Cameron, W.Va. 47

Shadyside 65, Salineville Southern 63

Belmont Union Local 47, Magnolia, W.Va. 43, 0

Beverly Ft. Frye 45, Linsly, W.Va. 42

Byesville Meadowbrook 70, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 43

E. Liverpool 81, Martins Ferry 41

Bellaire 69, Richmond Edison 53

Caldwell 43, Toronto 40

Sarahsville Shenandoah 72, Barnesville 48

St. Clairsville 71, Lisbon Beaver 64

Trinity, W.Va. 80, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45

Wellsville 69, Wintersville Indian Creek 55

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66, Lore City Buckeye Trail 65

Wednesday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion

Other NW Ohio Games

Cardington Lincoln at River Valley

Toledo St. Francis at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

Toledo Woodward at Fostoria Senior

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Seneca East at Upper Sandusky

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 40 14 .741 —

Boston 37 15 .712 2

Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6½

Brooklyn 24 28 .462 15

New York 17 37 .315 23

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 35 18 .660 —

Orlando 23 31 .426 12½

Washington 19 33 .365 15½

Charlotte 17 36 .321 18

Atlanta 15 40 .273 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 46 7 .868 —

Indiana 31 23 .574 15½

Chicago 19 36 .345 28

Detroit 19 37 .339 28½

Cleveland 13 40 .245 33

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 33 20 .623 —

Dallas 32 22 .593 1½

Memphis 27 26 .509 6

San Antonio 23 31 .426 10½

New Orleans 23 31 .426 10½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 38 16 .704 —

Utah 35 18 .660 2½

Oklahoma City 32 22 .593 6

Portland 25 30 .455 13½

Minnesota 16 36 .308 21

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 40 12 .769 —

L.A. Clippers 37 17 .685 4

Sacramento 21 32 .396 19½

Phoenix 21 33 .389 20

Golden State 12 42 .222 29

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Orlando 135, Atlanta 126

Brooklyn 106, Indiana 105

Charlotte 87, Detroit 76

Toronto 137, Minnesota 126

Milwaukee 123, Sacramento 111

Utah 123, Dallas 119

Denver 127, San Antonio 120

Miami 113, Golden State 101

L.A. Lakers 125, Phoenix 100

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 126, Chicago 114

Philadelphia 110, L.A. Clippers 103

New Orleans 138, Portland 117

San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106

Boston at Houston, late

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7

Detroit at Orlando, 7

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7:30

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30

Washington at New York, 7:30

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8

Portland at Memphis, 8

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30

Golden State at Phoenix, 9

Miami at Utah, 9

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 8

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 57 34 11 12 80 188 143

Tampa Bay 57 37 15 5 79 203 152

Toronto 57 30 19 8 68 203 189

Florida 56 30 20 6 66 198 188

Montreal 58 27 24 7 61 179 176

Buffalo 57 25 24 8 58 162 178

Ottawa 55 18 26 11 47 147 188

Detroit 58 14 40 4 32 120 216

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 56 36 15 5 77 202 172

Pittsburgh 55 34 15 6 74 182 150

N.Y. Islanders 55 33 16 6 72 166 151

Columbus 57 30 17 10 70 148 139

Philadelphia 57 31 19 7 69 184 170

Carolina 55 32 20 3 67 180 153

N.Y. Rangers 54 27 23 4 58 177 173

New Jersey 55 20 25 10 50 152 195

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 56 32 15 9 73 178 160

Colorado 54 32 16 6 70 197 154

Dallas 55 31 19 5 67 147 141

Winnipeg 57 29 23 5 63 173 172

Nashville 55 26 22 7 59 178 183

Minnesota 55 26 23 6 58 169 181

Chicago 55 25 22 8 58 163 173

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 57 31 21 5 67 187 175

Edmonton 55 29 20 6 64 176 173

Vegas 57 28 21 8 64 182 174

Calgary 57 29 22 6 64 161 173

Arizona 59 28 23 8 64 165 162

Anaheim 56 23 26 7 53 146 173

San Jose 56 24 28 4 52 147 187

Los Angeles 57 19 33 5 43 137 183

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Philadelphia 4, Florida 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 3

Arizona 3, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1, OT

Vancouver 6, Nashville 2

Calgary 6, San Jose 2

Tuesday’s Results

Buffalo 3, Detroit 2

Florida 5, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Toronto 3, Arizona 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, late

Vegas at Minnesota, late

Carolina at Dallas, late

Chicago at Edmonton, late

Ottawa at Colorado, late

St. Louis at Anaheim, late

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal at Boston, 7:30

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10

Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 7

Dallas at Toronto, 7

Detroit at New Jersey, 7

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7

Philadelphia at Florida, 7

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8

Washington at Colorado, 9:30

Calgary at Anaheim, 10

St. Louis at Vegas, 10

Friday’s Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7

New Jersey at Carolina, 7:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USA Today Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. South Carolina (17) 23-1 782 2

2. Baylor (12) 21-1 774 1

3. Oregon (3) 22-2 748 3

4. North Carolina St. 22-1 668 7

5. Mississippi State 22-3 643 8

6. Connecticut 20-3 620 6

7. Stanford 21-3 610 5

8. UCLA 21-2 604 10

9. Louisville 21-3 538 4

10. Maryland 20-4 490 12

11. Oregon State 19-5 471 9

12. Arizona 19-4 435 12

13. DePaul 22-3 414 14

14. Florida State 20-4 344 18

15. Gonzaga 23-2 334 11

16. South Dakota 22-2 297 17

17. Missouri State 20-3 242 19

18. Texas A&M 18-5 239 16

19. Kentucky 18-5 212 15

20. Iowa 20-4 210 20

21. Northwestern 20-3 179 23

22. Florida Gulf Coast 24-2 120 24

23. Indiana 19-6 100 22

24. Arizona State 16-8 88 21

25. Princeton 17-1 86 NR

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 73, Tennessee 36, TCU 19, LSU 10, Stony Brook 7, Central Michigan 4, Troy 2, Fresno State 1.

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Adelphi 107, Le Moyne 99

Assumption 93, St. Michael’s 74

Brockport 104, Fredonia St. 57

Colby 72, Bates 61

Geneseo 78, Buffalo St. 62

Gordon 83, Roger Williams 74

Manhattanville 72, Merchant Marine 68, OT

Mount St. Vincemt 82, St. Joseph’s (LI) 72

NC State 79, Syracuse 74

New England 98, Curry 79

Nichols 92, W. New England 87

Oneonta 92, Cortland 71

S. Connecticut 98, Pace 94, OT

SUNY Maritime 73, Mount St. Mary 71

Salve Regina 98, Endicott 89

Sarah Lawrence 89, Purchase 80

St. Anselm 72, S. New Hampshire 61

St. Bonaventure 74, Saint Joseph’s 56

Valley Forge 110, Penn St.-Brandywine 93

Yeshiva 94, St. Joseph’s (NY) 62

SOUTH

Barton 72, Chowan 68

Belmont Abbey 93, Erskine 57

Brevard 75, Covenant 69

Davidson 79, Fordham 49

Johnson C. Smith 70, St. Augustines 51

Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 64

Mississippi 83, Mississippi St. 58

North Greenville 87, Bob Jones 76

Piedmont 80, Lagrange 75

Tennessee 82, Arkansas 61

Wake Forest 74, North Carolina 57

MIDWEST

Akron 74, Bowling Green 59

Ball St. 63, N. Illinois 59

Dayton 81, Rhode Island 67

E. Michigan 73, Cent. Michigan 70

Maranatha Baptist 80, MOOD 70

Ohio 73, W. Michigan 61

Penn St. 88, Purdue 76

Toledo 65, Miami (Ohio) 57

Tuesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Kansas St. 56, West Virginia 55

Marist 63, Rider 58

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Iona 50

SOUTH

Campbell 68, High Point 66

Gardner-Webb 73, Longwood 70

Hampton 62, Winthrop 48

Kennesaw St. 94, Shorter 55

SC-Upstate 71, Charleston Southern 64

UNC-Asheville 64, Presbyterian 48

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 73, Oklahoma 69

SMU 53, East Carolina 45

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Ramon Urias off waivers from St. Louis. Assigned INF Pat Valaika outright to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to interim manager. Signed C Juan Centeno and OF Cesar Puello to minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Manny Banuelos, LHP Wei-Yin Chen, OF Eric Filia and INF Alen Hanson to minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taylor Jungmann on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Petricka on a minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP Sal Romano outright to Louisville (IL).

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded OF Taylor Lane to the Joliet Slammers.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Tyler Thornton to a contract extension.

Basketball

Women’s NBA

CONNECTICUT SUN — Acquired G DeWanna Bonner from Phoenix for two 2020 first-round (No. 7 and No. 10) draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Named Rebekkah Brunson assistant coach.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Re-signed F Elena Delle Donne.

Football

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jeff Howard pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — CB Davon House announced his retirement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Lenzy Pipkins.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted Burke Nihill and Gil Beverly to senior vice presidents of both the Titans and Nissan Stadium.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Jonathon Mincy to a two-year contract. Signed RB Brandon Burks; WRs Alex Charette and Shakeir Ryan; DBs Anthony Covington, Caleb Ham and Trumaine Washington; LBs Justin Tuggle and Korey Jones; and OL Jean-Simon Roy to one-year contracts.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed LB Kevin Brown and DB Randall Evans to one-year contract extensions.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Kevin Lawrence, DB Dexter McDougle, LB Thomas Miles, WR Deontez Alexander, DB Dee Alford, OL Sepesitiano Pupungatoa, OL Chris Kolankowski, K Matthew Riley. Agreed to terms with DB Josh Johnson on a one-year contract.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Vancouver F Antoine Roussel $5,000 for slashing Nashville D Yannick Weber during a Feb. 10 game.

DALLAS STARS — Loaned D Taylor Fedun to Texas (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Taro Hirose and Givani Smith to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned D Brandon Crawley to Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Martin Fehervary to Hershey (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Loaned D Callum Montgomery to San Antonio FC (USL).

LOS ANGELES FC — Traded D Walker Zimmerman to Nashville SC for $600,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money (GAM), $350,000 in 2021 GAM, and a 2020 international roster spot.

College

MEMPHIS — Named Lindsay Crowdus volunteer assistant softball coach.

RUTGERS — Named Joe Susan special assistant to the head coach.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Van Buren & Willard at Carey, 6