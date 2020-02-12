PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (12) 22-0 120
2. Newark 20-2 95
3. Kettering Fairmont 20-2 77
4. Dublin Coffman 20-2 75
5. Huber Hts. Wayne 20-2 73
6. Massillon Jackson 19-2 48
7. Tol. Notre Dame 17-3 45
8. Cols. Watterson 19-2 42
9. Stow-Munroe Falls 18-2 19
10. Westerville S. 17-4 14
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: W. Chester Lakota W. 12.
Division II
1. Circleville (8) 22-0 104
2. Bellevue 21-0 98
3. Napoleon (1) 20-0 90
4. Vincent Warren 20-1 76
5. Thornville Sheridan 20-2 75
6. Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 18-3 54
7. Beloit W. Branch 18-3 50
8. Dresden Tri-Valley 19-3 38
9. Plain City Jonathan Alder 18-3 33
10. Chillicothe Unioto 17-4 13
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: None.
Division III
1. Berlin Hiland (8) 21-1 116
2. Cols. Africentric (3) 18-4 98
3. Margaretta 18-1 80
4. Elyria Cath. (1) 20-1 64
5. Sardinia Eastern 21-1 57
6. Cardington-Lincoln 18-1 51
7. Ottawa-Glandorf 19-1 45
8. Ironton 18-3 35
9. Wheelersburg 18-2 29
10. Hopewell-Loudon 22-0 23
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Liberty-Benton 14.
Division IV
1. Ft. Loramie (11) 19-0 116
2. Portsmouth Notre Dame 19-2 82
3. New Madison Tri-Village 21-1 78
4. Sugar Grove Berne Union 21-1 77
5. Marion Local 17-3 43
6. Cin. Country Day 20-2 41
6. (tie) Tol. Christian 18-1 41
8. Minster 16-4 33
9. Peebles 18-3 25
10. Glouster Trimble 17-5 21
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Berlin Center W. Reserve (1) 19. McDonald (1) 19. Cortland Maplewood 18. Beverly Ft. Frye 16. Belpre 12.
Tuesday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 63, Riverdale 47
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 58, Lake 52
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada 58, Waynesfield-Goshen 41
Antwerp 50, Hilltop 44
Buckeye Central 62, Tiffin Calvert 36
Calvary Christian 39, Hardin Northern 31
Carey 45, Arcadia 26
Castalia Margaretta 61, Seneca East 58
Coldwater 52, Elida 46
Colonel Crawford 56, Galion Senior 41
Continental 66, Ayersville 57
Fairview 55, Montpelier 33
Fayette 50, Edgerton 34
Fort Loramie 80, Marion Local 28
Fort Recovery 54, Celina 27
Galion Northmor 56, Crestline 54
Hicksville 45, North Central 38
Kalida 48, Minster 46, OT
Lexington 47, Centerburg 25
Liberty Center 50, Pettisville 21
Liberty-Benton 51, Ottoville 20
Lima Shawnee 67, Upper Scioto Valley 26
Lincolnview 63, Ridgemont 25
Mount Gilead 63, Bucyrus 35
Napoleon 53, Patrick Henry 30
New Bremen 47, Botkins 35
Northwood 46, Toledo Woodward 20
Ottawa Hills 50, Danbury 30
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Archbold 33
Paulding 52, Defiance 38
Ridgedale 53, Wellington 14
River Valley 68, Kenton 58
Shelby 56, Bellevue 43
South Central 54, Mansfield St. Peter’s 34
Spencerville 74, Parkway 47
Van Buren 40, Bluffton 29
Wauseon 54, Rossford 42
Woodmore 57, Oak Harbor 30
Around Ohio
Cardington-Lincoln 53, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 37, Cin. Riverview East 27
Cols. Beechcroft 53, Thomas Worthington 49
Cols. DeSales 36, Ready 22
Cols. Independence 53, Cols. Patriot Prep 50
Cols. School for Girls 33, Cols. Franklin Hts. 10
Dublin Jerome 58, Westerville Cent. 18
Greenwich S. Cent. 54, Mansfield St. Peter’s 34
Hicksville 45, Pioneer N. Central 38
Ironton St. Joseph 49, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 43
Johnstown Northridge 57, Gahanna Cols. Academy 50
Leesburg Fairfield 56, Chillicothe Huntington 53
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 36
London Madison Plains 35, Milford Center Fairbanks 34
Mayfield 74, Euclid 70
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 58, Hebron Lakewood 42
Portsmouth Clay 77, Portsmouth Sciotoville 27
Watterson 39, Hartley 18
Wednesday’s Games
Ohio Cardinal Conference
West Holmes at Ashland Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Jonathan Alder at Marion Pleasant
Medina at Wooster Senior
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at McComb
Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa
Liberty-Benton at Leipsic
North Baltimore at Vanlue
Van Buren at Riverdale
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo Whitmer
Fremont Ross at Toledo Notre Dame
Oregon Clay at Toledo St. Ursula
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Lima Senior
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Elmwood
Genoa at Lake
Otsego at Eastwood
Woodmore at Rossford
Northwest Conference
Ada at Lincolnview
Allen East at Columbus Grove
Convoy Crestview at Paulding
Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Liberty Center
Delta at Swanton
Evergreen at Archbold
Patrick Henry at Wauseon
Putnam County League
Kalida at Continental
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Van Wert
Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton
St. Marys Memorial at Celina
Wapakoneta at Defiance
Northwest Central Conference
Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgemont
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Sandusky St. Mary
Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph
Lakota at Old Fort
Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Willard
Huron at Milan Edison
Port Clinton at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Sandusky Senior
Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Perkins at Clyde
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local at Coldwater
New Bremen at Fort Recovery
New Knoxville at Parkway
St. Henry at Minster
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview
Bowling Green at Perrysburg
Napoleon at Sylvania Northview
Springfield at Maumee
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior
Mount Vernon at Lexington
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Loudonville
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Kidron Central Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Ontario at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview
Monroeville at South Central
Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul
Western Reserve at New London
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Holgate
Edgerton at Antwerp
Fairview at Tinora
Wayne Trace at Hicksville
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Hilltop
Fayette at Pettisville
Montpelier at Stryker
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington at Carey
Bluffton at Lima Cent. Cath.
Cardinal Stritch at Danbury
Galion Senior at Galion Northmor
Mount Gilead at Lucas
PREP Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
North Baltimore 62, Leipsic 60
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Tol. Cent. Catholic 53, Toledo St. John’s 46
Northern Buckeye Conference
Rossford 70, Otsego 50
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph 78, Danbury 45
Hopewell-Loudon 54, New Riegel 45
Old Fort 73, Gibsonburg 33
Tiffin Calvert 64, Lakota 43
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Senior 69, Clyde 44
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 69, Napoleon 44
Perrysburg 65, Springfield 58
Sylvania Northview 69, Bowling Green 46
Sylvania Southview 62, Maumee 41
Toledo City League
Toledo Start 71, Toledo Woodward 50
Other NW Ohio Games
Delaware Hayes 53, Mount Vernon 43
Delphos St. John’s 47, Lima Bath 36
Eastwood 49, Ottawa Hills 38
Elgin 64, Mansfield Temple Christian 29
Evergreen 72, McComb 33
Kidron Central Christian 69, Lake Center Christian 50
Lima Cent. Cath. 70, Delphos Jefferson 49
Lima Perry 45, Miller City 39
Mansfield Madison 53, Marion Harding 51
Ontario 57, Ashland Senior 53
Tiffin Columbian 77, Lake 44
Toledo Christian 47, Swanton 45
Willard 78, Wynford 52
Wooster Senior 46, Sparta Highland 40
Around Ohio
Akr. Garfield 58, Warren Champion 47
Akr. Hoban 63, Can. Cent. Cath. 43
Albany Alexander 52, McArthur Vinton County 32
Amanda-Clearcreek 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 61
Arcanum 64, Milton-Union 53
Athens 62, Wellston 53
Avon 72, N. Ridgeville 41
Batavia 72, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 69
Berlin Hiland 55, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46
Blanchester 80, Bethel-Tate 57
Bloom-Carroll 52, Lancaster Fairfield Union 49, 0
Bristol 97, Cortland Maplewood 25
Cedarville 67, Franklin Middletown Christian 48
Chillicothe 75, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39
Chillicothe Unioto 51, Washington C.H. 30
Chillicothe Zane Trace 54, Ironton 50
Cin. Anderson 54, Cin. West Clermont 53
Cin. Hughes 72, Cin. Gamble Montessori 46
Cin. McNicholas 44, Hamilton Badin 41
Cin. N. College Hill 68, Scott, Ky. 49
Cin. Princeton 65, Cin. Colerain 47
Cin. St. Xavier 75, Cin. Taft 60
Cin. Summit Country Day 57, Cin. College Prep. 47
Cin. Turpin 57, Kings Mills Kings 36
Cin. Walnut Hills 58, Milford 47
Cin. Western Hills 88, Cin. Mt. Healthy 77
Circleville Logan Elm 55, Circleville 26
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 94, Parma Padua 56
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 63, Franklin Furnace Green 55
Cols. Bexley 66, Cols. Independence 65
Cols. Briggs 61, East 54
Cols. Grandview Hts. 83, Cols. Wellington 75
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 56, Ashville Teays Valley 49
Cols. Horizon Science 61, Sparta Highland 56
Cols. Mifflin 47, Cols. Marion-Franklin 39
Cols. Walnut Ridge 60, Hilliard Davidson 51
Columbia Station Columbia 75, Sheffield Brookside 50
Columbiana 74, Heartland Christian 44
Creston Norwayne 86, Rootstown 55
Crown City S. Gallia 59, Belpre 50
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 62, Macedonia Nordonia 51
Danville 92, Warsaw River View 45
Dresden Tri-Valley 59, New Concord John Glenn 41
Dublin Jerome 71, Pataskala Licking Hts. 39
E. Cle. Shaw 73, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 58
Elyria Cath. 56, Parma 52
Fairport Harbor Harding 64, Middlefield Cardinal 42
Gahanna Cols. Academy 69, Delaware Buckeye Valley 57
Geneva 79, Ashtabula St. John 43
Girard 42, Canfield S. Range 40
Hamilton Ross 54, Monroe 34
Hudson 54, Austintown Fitch 51
Jefferson Area 53, Cortland Lakeview 49
Johnstown-Monroe 50, Westerville S. 47
Kinsman Badger 56, Windham 52
Lakewood 49, Berea-Midpark 46
Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Columbiana Crestview 47
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51, Grove City Cent. Crossing 43
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 48, Cin. Oak Hills 34
Loveland 51, Cin. Withrow 43
Lowellville 66, E. Palestine 42
Madison 67, Painesville Riverside 65, 0
Malvern 81, E. Can. 52
Mantua Crestwood 69, Ravenna 49
Marietta 65, Pomeroy Meigs 47
Massillon 62, N. Can. Hoover 55
Massillon Christian 62, N. Can. Hoover 55
Massillon Jackson 85, Hudson WRA 67
Massillon Perry 61, Akr. Firestone 45
McConnelsville Morgan 49, Crooksville 46
McDonald 75, Youngs. East 62
Medina 66, Euclid 39
Mentor Lake Cath. 63, Chardon NDCL 45
Middletown Fenwick 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 44
Mogadore 68, Atwater Waterloo 57
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59, Leetonia 47
N. Royalton 70, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 66
New Boston Glenwood 61, Minford 50
New Lexington 66, Philo 30
North East, Pa. 64, Conneaut 42
Orange 66, Bedford 60
Orwell Grand Valley 70, Burton Berkshire 57
Oxford Talawanda 55, Eaton 52
Piketon 46, Greenfield McClain 40
Poland Seminary 63, Hubbard 56
Portsmouth Clay 58, Portsmouth Sciotoville 27
Powell Olentangy Liberty 59, Cols. DeSales 57
Richwood N. Union 73, N. Lewisburg Triad 44
Rocky River Lutheran W. 50, Cuyahoga Hts. 32
Rossford 70, Tontogany Otsego 50
Russia 63, Newton Local 41
S. Webster 57, Portsmouth W. 55
STVM 71, Can. McKinley 66
Sardinia Eastern Brown 70, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 60
Shekinah Christian 68, Groveport Madison Christian 44
Solon 63, Elyria 46
Spring. Shawnee 48, Spring. Cath. Cent. 31
Springboro 55, Huber Hts. Wayne 44
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Cin. Purcell Marian 22
Stewart Federal Hocking 61, Reedsville Eastern 53, 2
Thornville Sheridan 71, Zanesville Maysville 67, 0
Tiffin Digital 78, Millbury Lake 44
Troy 75, Riverside Stebbins 66
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 29
Urbana 53, W. Liberty-Salem 48
Vincent Warren 56, Logan 51
W. Carrollton 78, Greenville 50
W. Chester Lakota W. 56, Cin. Sycamore 43
W. Jefferson 56, Johnstown Northridge 54
Wadsworth 48, Akr. Ellet 31
Warren Howland 60, Youngs. Liberty 49
Warren JFK 63, Youngs. Valley Christian 45
Warren Lordstown 54, Hanoverton United 48
Waterford 47, Wahama, W.Va. 30
Watterson 48, Dublin Scioto 43
Waverly 77, McDermott Scioto NW 50
Williamsburg 52, Georgetown 51
Willoughby S. 74, Eastlake N. 56
Wooster 46, Medina Highland 40
Youngs. Boardman 59, Louisville 35
Youngs. Chaney High School 68, Youngs. Mooney 44
Zanesville Rosecrans 53, Sugar Grove Berne Union 45
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 38, Strasburg-Franklin 36, 0
New Matamoras Frontier 54, Cameron, W.Va. 47
Shadyside 65, Salineville Southern 63
Belmont Union Local 47, Magnolia, W.Va. 43, 0
Beverly Ft. Frye 45, Linsly, W.Va. 42
Byesville Meadowbrook 70, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 43
E. Liverpool 81, Martins Ferry 41
Bellaire 69, Richmond Edison 53
Caldwell 43, Toronto 40
Sarahsville Shenandoah 72, Barnesville 48
St. Clairsville 71, Lisbon Beaver 64
Trinity, W.Va. 80, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45
Wellsville 69, Wintersville Indian Creek 55
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66, Lore City Buckeye Trail 65
Wednesday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion
Other NW Ohio Games
Cardington Lincoln at River Valley
Toledo St. Francis at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
Toledo Woodward at Fostoria Senior
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Seneca East at Upper Sandusky
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 40 14 .741 —
Boston 37 15 .712 2
Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6½
Brooklyn 24 28 .462 15
New York 17 37 .315 23
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 35 18 .660 —
Orlando 23 31 .426 12½
Washington 19 33 .365 15½
Charlotte 17 36 .321 18
Atlanta 15 40 .273 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 7 .868 —
Indiana 31 23 .574 15½
Chicago 19 36 .345 28
Detroit 19 37 .339 28½
Cleveland 13 40 .245 33
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 33 20 .623 —
Dallas 32 22 .593 1½
Memphis 27 26 .509 6
San Antonio 23 31 .426 10½
New Orleans 23 31 .426 10½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 38 16 .704 —
Utah 35 18 .660 2½
Oklahoma City 32 22 .593 6
Portland 25 30 .455 13½
Minnesota 16 36 .308 21
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 40 12 .769 —
L.A. Clippers 37 17 .685 4
Sacramento 21 32 .396 19½
Phoenix 21 33 .389 20
Golden State 12 42 .222 29
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Orlando 135, Atlanta 126
Brooklyn 106, Indiana 105
Charlotte 87, Detroit 76
Toronto 137, Minnesota 126
Milwaukee 123, Sacramento 111
Utah 123, Dallas 119
Denver 127, San Antonio 120
Miami 113, Golden State 101
L.A. Lakers 125, Phoenix 100
Tuesday’s Results
Washington 126, Chicago 114
Philadelphia 110, L.A. Clippers 103
New Orleans 138, Portland 117
San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106
Boston at Houston, late
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7
Detroit at Orlando, 7
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7:30
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30
Washington at New York, 7:30
Charlotte at Minnesota, 8
Portland at Memphis, 8
Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30
Golden State at Phoenix, 9
Miami at Utah, 9
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 8
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 57 34 11 12 80 188 143
Tampa Bay 57 37 15 5 79 203 152
Toronto 57 30 19 8 68 203 189
Florida 56 30 20 6 66 198 188
Montreal 58 27 24 7 61 179 176
Buffalo 57 25 24 8 58 162 178
Ottawa 55 18 26 11 47 147 188
Detroit 58 14 40 4 32 120 216
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 56 36 15 5 77 202 172
Pittsburgh 55 34 15 6 74 182 150
N.Y. Islanders 55 33 16 6 72 166 151
Columbus 57 30 17 10 70 148 139
Philadelphia 57 31 19 7 69 184 170
Carolina 55 32 20 3 67 180 153
N.Y. Rangers 54 27 23 4 58 177 173
New Jersey 55 20 25 10 50 152 195
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 56 32 15 9 73 178 160
Colorado 54 32 16 6 70 197 154
Dallas 55 31 19 5 67 147 141
Winnipeg 57 29 23 5 63 173 172
Nashville 55 26 22 7 59 178 183
Minnesota 55 26 23 6 58 169 181
Chicago 55 25 22 8 58 163 173
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 57 31 21 5 67 187 175
Edmonton 55 29 20 6 64 176 173
Vegas 57 28 21 8 64 182 174
Calgary 57 29 22 6 64 161 173
Arizona 59 28 23 8 64 165 162
Anaheim 56 23 26 7 53 146 173
San Jose 56 24 28 4 52 147 187
Los Angeles 57 19 33 5 43 137 183
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Philadelphia 4, Florida 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 3
Arizona 3, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1, OT
Vancouver 6, Nashville 2
Calgary 6, San Jose 2
Tuesday’s Results
Buffalo 3, Detroit 2
Florida 5, New Jersey 3
N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 3
Tampa Bay 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
Toronto 3, Arizona 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, late
Vegas at Minnesota, late
Carolina at Dallas, late
Chicago at Edmonton, late
Ottawa at Colorado, late
St. Louis at Anaheim, late
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Boston, 7:30
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10
Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Buffalo, 7
Dallas at Toronto, 7
Detroit at New Jersey, 7
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7
Philadelphia at Florida, 7
Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8
Washington at Colorado, 9:30
Calgary at Anaheim, 10
St. Louis at Vegas, 10
Friday’s Games
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7
San Jose at Winnipeg, 7
New Jersey at Carolina, 7:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USA Today Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (17) 23-1 782 2
2. Baylor (12) 21-1 774 1
3. Oregon (3) 22-2 748 3
4. North Carolina St. 22-1 668 7
5. Mississippi State 22-3 643 8
6. Connecticut 20-3 620 6
7. Stanford 21-3 610 5
8. UCLA 21-2 604 10
9. Louisville 21-3 538 4
10. Maryland 20-4 490 12
11. Oregon State 19-5 471 9
12. Arizona 19-4 435 12
13. DePaul 22-3 414 14
14. Florida State 20-4 344 18
15. Gonzaga 23-2 334 11
16. South Dakota 22-2 297 17
17. Missouri State 20-3 242 19
18. Texas A&M 18-5 239 16
19. Kentucky 18-5 212 15
20. Iowa 20-4 210 20
21. Northwestern 20-3 179 23
22. Florida Gulf Coast 24-2 120 24
23. Indiana 19-6 100 22
24. Arizona State 16-8 88 21
25. Princeton 17-1 86 NR
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 73, Tennessee 36, TCU 19, LSU 10, Stony Brook 7, Central Michigan 4, Troy 2, Fresno State 1.
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Adelphi 107, Le Moyne 99
Assumption 93, St. Michael’s 74
Brockport 104, Fredonia St. 57
Colby 72, Bates 61
Geneseo 78, Buffalo St. 62
Gordon 83, Roger Williams 74
Manhattanville 72, Merchant Marine 68, OT
Mount St. Vincemt 82, St. Joseph’s (LI) 72
NC State 79, Syracuse 74
New England 98, Curry 79
Nichols 92, W. New England 87
Oneonta 92, Cortland 71
S. Connecticut 98, Pace 94, OT
SUNY Maritime 73, Mount St. Mary 71
Salve Regina 98, Endicott 89
Sarah Lawrence 89, Purchase 80
St. Anselm 72, S. New Hampshire 61
St. Bonaventure 74, Saint Joseph’s 56
Valley Forge 110, Penn St.-Brandywine 93
Yeshiva 94, St. Joseph’s (NY) 62
SOUTH
Barton 72, Chowan 68
Belmont Abbey 93, Erskine 57
Brevard 75, Covenant 69
Davidson 79, Fordham 49
Johnson C. Smith 70, St. Augustines 51
Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 64
Mississippi 83, Mississippi St. 58
North Greenville 87, Bob Jones 76
Piedmont 80, Lagrange 75
Tennessee 82, Arkansas 61
Wake Forest 74, North Carolina 57
MIDWEST
Akron 74, Bowling Green 59
Ball St. 63, N. Illinois 59
Dayton 81, Rhode Island 67
E. Michigan 73, Cent. Michigan 70
Maranatha Baptist 80, MOOD 70
Ohio 73, W. Michigan 61
Penn St. 88, Purdue 76
Toledo 65, Miami (Ohio) 57
Tuesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Kansas St. 56, West Virginia 55
Marist 63, Rider 58
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Iona 50
SOUTH
Campbell 68, High Point 66
Gardner-Webb 73, Longwood 70
Hampton 62, Winthrop 48
Kennesaw St. 94, Shorter 55
SC-Upstate 71, Charleston Southern 64
UNC-Asheville 64, Presbyterian 48
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma St. 73, Oklahoma 69
SMU 53, East Carolina 45
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Ramon Urias off waivers from St. Louis. Assigned INF Pat Valaika outright to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to interim manager. Signed C Juan Centeno and OF Cesar Puello to minor league contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Manny Banuelos, LHP Wei-Yin Chen, OF Eric Filia and INF Alen Hanson to minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taylor Jungmann on a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Petricka on a minor league contract.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP Sal Romano outright to Louisville (IL).
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded OF Taylor Lane to the Joliet Slammers.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Tyler Thornton to a contract extension.
Basketball
Women’s NBA
CONNECTICUT SUN — Acquired G DeWanna Bonner from Phoenix for two 2020 first-round (No. 7 and No. 10) draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick.
MINNESOTA LYNX — Named Rebekkah Brunson assistant coach.
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Re-signed F Elena Delle Donne.
Football
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jeff Howard pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — CB Davon House announced his retirement.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Lenzy Pipkins.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted Burke Nihill and Gil Beverly to senior vice presidents of both the Titans and Nissan Stadium.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Jonathon Mincy to a two-year contract. Signed RB Brandon Burks; WRs Alex Charette and Shakeir Ryan; DBs Anthony Covington, Caleb Ham and Trumaine Washington; LBs Justin Tuggle and Korey Jones; and OL Jean-Simon Roy to one-year contracts.
OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed LB Kevin Brown and DB Randall Evans to one-year contract extensions.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Kevin Lawrence, DB Dexter McDougle, LB Thomas Miles, WR Deontez Alexander, DB Dee Alford, OL Sepesitiano Pupungatoa, OL Chris Kolankowski, K Matthew Riley. Agreed to terms with DB Josh Johnson on a one-year contract.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Vancouver F Antoine Roussel $5,000 for slashing Nashville D Yannick Weber during a Feb. 10 game.
DALLAS STARS — Loaned D Taylor Fedun to Texas (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Taro Hirose and Givani Smith to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned D Brandon Crawley to Hartford (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Martin Fehervary to Hershey (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Loaned D Callum Montgomery to San Antonio FC (USL).
LOS ANGELES FC — Traded D Walker Zimmerman to Nashville SC for $600,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money (GAM), $350,000 in 2021 GAM, and a 2020 international roster spot.
College
MEMPHIS — Named Lindsay Crowdus volunteer assistant softball coach.
RUTGERS — Named Joe Susan special assistant to the head coach.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Van Buren & Willard at Carey, 6