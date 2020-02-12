VAN BUREN — Van Buren outscored Bluffton 22-11 in the first half, and that margin held up as the Black Knights posted a 40-29 nonleague girls basketball victory on Tuesday.

Mady Parker’s game-high 13 points led Van Buren (12-9). Agnes Durliat added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Laykin Garmatter had eight points and Kayla White seven for Bluffton (13-7).

BLUFFTON (13-7)

Bischoff 1-0–3, L. Garmatter 2-2–8, White 2-2–7, Stackhouse 0-2–2, Monday 1-3–6, Schaadt 1-1–3. TOTALS: 7 10-21 — 29.

VAN BUREN (12-9)

Reineke 2-0–4, Bishop 1-0–3, Horne 2-2–7, Parker 4-5–13, Durliat 4-3–11, I. Pawlak 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14-36 10-20 — 40.

Bluffton 7 4 9 9 — 29

Van Buren 9 13 10 8 — 40

3-Point GOALS: Bluffton 5 (L. Garmatter 2, Bischoff, White & Monday); Van Buren 2-8 (Bishop & Horne).

rebounds: Bluffton 20; Van Buren 24 (Durliat 8).

turnovers: Bluffton 12, Van Buren 13.

junior varsity: Bluffton, 36-20.

CAREY 45

ARCADIA 26

CAREY — Carey jumped out to a 27-15 halftime lead, overcame a three-point third quarter and used a dominating final frame to pull away from Arcadia for a 45-26 nonleague girls basketball win on Tuesday.

Avarie Stewart led a balanced Carey scoring attack with 10 points. Ady Stewart added nine points, Sadie Arend had eight points and five rebounds and Ellison Roark had four steals and four assists for the Blue Devils (14-6).

Lyndee Ward’s 10 points led Arcadia (12-9).

ARCADIA (12-9)

Burnett 1-0–2, Pratt 1-2–4, Golden 1-0–2, Le. Rodriguez 0-1–1, Mundy 0-2–2, Cramer 1-0–3, Ward 4-1–10, Best 1-0–2. TOTALS: 9-32 6-10 — 26.

CAREY (14-6)

Roark 1-0–2, Tiell 3-1–7, Wood 1-0–2, Av. Stewart 4-1–10, Hart 1-0–2, Ad. Stewart 3-0–9, Tanner 2-0–5, Arend 4-0–8. TOTALS: 19-34 2-4 — 45.

Arcadia 9 6 6 5 — 26

Carey 14 13 3 15 — 45

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 2-9 (Cramer & Ward); Carey 5-14 (Ad. Stewart 3, Av. Stewart & Tanner).

rebounds: Arcadia 10 (Le. Rodriguez 4); Carey 21 (Arend 5).

turnovers: Arcadia 16, Carey 12.

junior varsity: Carey, 35-23.