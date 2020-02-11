PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Van Buren 59, Leipsic 49
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior 44, Toledo St. Ursula 37
Northern Buckeye Conference
Otsego 81, Fostoria Senior 40
Rossford 38, Genoa 37
Woodmore 50, Elmwood 41
Northwest Conference
Spencerville 51, Ada 22
Western Buckeye League
Lima Shawnee 64, Kenton 53
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury 44, Tiffin Calvert 43
Northern Lakes League
Napoleon 60, Anthony Wayne 28
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East 42, Upper Scioto Valley 35
Cardinal Stritch 45, Toledo Woodward 16
Convoy Crestview 43, Wayne Trace 37
Delphos Jefferson 63, Fort Jennings 48
Fremont Ross 56, Port Clinton 46
Hopewell-Loudon 97, Mohawk 27
Lima Perry 41, Vanlue 39
Perrysburg 55, Toledo Whitmer 36
Swanton 45, Toledo Christian 39
Sylvania Southview 61, Tol. Cent. Catholic 43
Toledo Notre Dame 48, Toledo Rogers 28
Willard 91, Ashland Senior 47
Around Ohio
Akr. Manchester 80, Akr. Firestone 46
Andover Pymatuning Valley 47, Kinsman Badger 29
Anna 31, W. Liberty-Salem 29
Bristol 47, Newbury 22
Can. South 41, Kent Roosevelt 31
Cardington-Lincoln 57, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50
Cle. John Marshall 48, Sheffield Brookside 32
Columbia Station Columbia 56, Garfield Hts. 43
Cortland Maplewood 87, Ashtabula St. John 33
Day. Chaminade Julienne 49, Troy Christian 27
Garfield Hts. Trinity 75, Orwell Grand Valley 38
Garrettsville Garfield 60, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54
Lawrence Co., Ky. 75, New Boston Glenwood 63
Lodi Cloverleaf 55, N. Royalton 31
McDonald 50, Beloit W. Branch 43
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 58, Waterford 37
Portsmouth Notre Dame 46, Franklin Furnace Green 29
Portsmouth W. 48, S. Webster 29
Richwood N. Union 43, St. Paris Graham 38
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 52, Austintown Fitch 46
Trinity, W.Va. 68, Bellaire St. John 13
Vincent Warren 55, Chillicothe Unioto 38
Warren JFK 59, Heartland Christian 40
Wintersville Indian Creek 56, St. Clairsville 46
Zanesville Rosecrans 60, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47
Athens 54, Pomeroy Meigs 47
Gallipolis Gallia 34, Jackson 32
Seaman N. Adams 55, Lucasville Valley 24
Stewart Federal Hocking 52, Lynchburg-Clay 47
Bainbridge Paint Valley 54, Latham Western 23
Portsmouth Clay 55, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 52
Racine Southern 47, Portsmouth Sciotoville 21
Tuesday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Riverdale
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Lake
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Waynesfield-Goshen
Antwerp at Hilltop
Arcadia at Carey
Ayersville at Continental
Bellevue at Shelby
Bluffton at Van Buren
Bucyrus at Mount Gilead
Calvary Christian at Hardin Northern
Castalia Margaretta at Seneca East
Celina at Fort Recovery
Coldwater at Elida
Colonel Crawford at Galion Senior
Crestline at Galion Northmor
Edgerton at Fayette
Fairview at Montpelier
Fremont Ross at Mansfield Madison
Gibsonburg at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Hicksville at North Central
Lexington at Centerburg
Liberty-Benton at Ottoville
Lima Shawnee at Upper Scioto Valley
Lucas at Smithville
Mansfield Senior at Clear Fork
Mansfield St. Peter’s at South Central
Marion Local at Fort Loramie
Minster at Kalida
Napoleon at Patrick Henry
New Bremen at Botkins
Oak Harbor at Woodmore
Ottawa Hills at Danbury
Ottawa-Glandorf at Archbold
Parkway at Spencerville
Paulding at Defiance
Pettisville at Liberty Center
Ridgemont at Lincolnview
River Valley at Kenton
Rossford at Wauseon
Tiffin Calvert at Buckeye Central
Toledo Woodward at Northwood
Wellington at Ridgedale
Wednesday’s Games
Ohio Cardinal Conference
West Holmes at Ashland Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Jonathan Alder at Marion Pleasant
Medina at Wooster Senior
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at McComb
Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa
Liberty-Benton at Leipsic
North Baltimore at Vanlue
Van Buren at Riverdale
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo Whitmer
Fremont Ross at Toledo Notre Dame
Oregon Clay at Toledo St. Ursula
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Lima Senior
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Elmwood
Genoa at Lake
Otsego at Eastwood
Woodmore at Rossford
Northwest Conference
Ada at Lincolnview
Allen East at Columbus Grove
Convoy Crestview at Paulding
Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Liberty Center
Delta at Swanton
Evergreen at Archbold
Patrick Henry at Wauseon
Putnam County League
Kalida at Continental
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Van Wert
Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton
St. Marys Memorial at Celina
Wapakoneta at Defiance
Northwest Central Conference
Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgemont
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Sandusky St. Mary
Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph
Lakota at Old Fort
Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Willard
Huron at Milan Edison
Port Clinton at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Sandusky Senior
Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Perkins at Clyde
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local at Coldwater
New Bremen at Fort Recovery
New Knoxville at Parkway
St. Henry at Minster
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview
Bowling Green at Perrysburg
Napoleon at Sylvania Northview
Springfield at Maumee
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior
Mount Vernon at Lexington
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Loudonville
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Kidron Central Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Ontario at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview
Monroeville at South Central
Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul
Western Reserve at New London
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Holgate
Edgerton at Antwerp
Fairview at Tinora
Wayne Trace at Hicksville
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Hilltop
Fayette at Pettisville
Montpelier at Stryker
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington at Carey
Bluffton at Lima Cent. Cath.
Cardinal Stritch at Danbury
Galion Senior at Galion Northmor
Mount Gilead at Lucas
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Carey
Colonel Crawford at Buckeye Central
Mohawk at Ridgedale
Wynford at Upper Sandusky
Putnam County League
Miller City at Fort Jennings
Other NW Ohio Games
Toledo Christian at Lenawee Christian
Saturday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
McComb at Liberty-Benton
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Lima Shawnee
Black River at Loudonville
Clear Fork at Lucas
Columbus Grove at Pandora-Gilboa
Elyria Open Door Christian at Ashland Mapleton
Fostoria Senior at Lakota
Lake at Maumee
Lima Temple Christian at Mansfield Christian
Lorain Clearview at Norwalk Senior
Maumee Valley Country Day at Montpelier
New Riegel at North Baltimore
Northwood at Swanton
Otsego at Ottawa Hills
Philo at West Holmes
Rittman at Ashland Crestview
Shelby at Mansfield Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Ontario
Western Reserve at Clyde
PREP Boys Basketball
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cin. Moeller (11) 21-1 137
2. Lakewood St. Edward (3) 17-1 127
3. Gahanna Lincoln 20-1 108
4. Cols. South 20-1 105
5. Hilliard Bradley 18-2 81
6. Cin. La Salle 19-2 66
7. Youngs. Boardman (1) 17-1 62
8. Green 16-2 46
9. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 18-2 28
10. Can. McKinley 15-3 27
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: None.
Division II
1. Akr. SVSM (3) 15-4 122
1. (tie) Lima Shawnee (5) 19-0 122
3. Trotwood-Madison (5) 18-2 115
4. Cin. Wyoming 20-0 94
5. Tol. Rogers 17-2 88
6. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 14-3 74
7. Heath 21-0 62
8. Lancaster Fairfield Union 18-2 38
9. Jackson 18-2 28
10. Thornville Sheridan 18-3 24
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Plain City Jonathan Alder 15. Chillicothe Unioto 15.
Division III
1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (7) 18-3 118
2. Versailles (4) 19-1 117
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 18-1 102
4. Cin. Deer Park 17-1 95
5. Richwood N. Union (2) 18-0 74
6. Willard 17-2 60
7. Sardinia Eastern 18-1 51
8. Proctorville Fairland 18-2 42
9. Atwater Waterloo (2) 18-1 35
10. Chillicothe Zane Trace 17-3 27
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Mantua Crestwood 22. Evergreen 19. Oak Hill 15. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 13.
Division IV
1. Columbus Grove (12) 19-0 145
2. New Boston Glenwood (2) 19-1 103
3. Antwerp 18-0 102
4. Zanesville Rosecrans 17-1 98
5. Peebles 18-2 66
6. Lucas 16-1 62
7. Richmond Hts. (1) 16-4 53
8. Berlin Hiland 15-4 46
9. Tol. Christian 17-2 40
10. Glouster Trimble 15-3 24
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Malvern 13.
Monday’s Results
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Shelby 86, River Valley 79
Firelands Conference
South Central 68, Ashland Crestview 54
Other NW Ohio Games
South Adams, Ind. 81, Parkway 55
Around Ohio
Cle. Lincoln W. 81, Brooklyn 59
Cols. KIPP 71, Liberty Christian Academy 56
Fairview, Pa. 65, Conneaut 37
Pataskala Licking Hts. 68, Newark Licking Valley 67
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 56, Portsmouth Sciotoville 41
Tuesday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at North Baltimore
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. John’s
Northern Buckeye Conference
Otsego at Rossford
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Fremont St. Joseph
Gibsonburg at Old Fort
Hopewell-Loudon at New Riegel
Tiffin Calvert at Lakota
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Senior at Clyde
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Napoleon
Perrysburg at Springfield
Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green
Sylvania Southview at Maumee
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Waite
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Scott
Toledo Start at Toledo Woodward
Other NW Ohio Games
Delaware Hayes at Mount Vernon
Delphos Jefferson at Lima Cent. Cath.
Eastwood at Ottawa Hills
Lake Center Christian at Kidron Central Christian
Lake at Tiffin Columbian
Lima Bath at Delphos St. John’s
Loudonville at Howard East Knox
Mansfield Madison at Marion Harding
Mansfield Senior at Columbus Northland
Mansfield Temple Christian at Elgin
McComb at Evergreen
Miller City at Lima Perry
Ontario at Ashland Senior
Toledo Christian at Swanton
Wooster Senior at Sparta Highland
Wynford at Willard
Wednesday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion
Other NW Ohio Games
Cardington Lincoln at River Valley
Toledo St. Francis at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
Toledo Woodward at Fostoria Senior
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Seneca East at Upper Sandusky
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Arcadia
Liberty-Benton at Leipsic
Pandora-Gilboa at Cory-Rawson
Van Buren at Riverdale
Vanlue at North Baltimore
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo St. Francis
Fremont Ross at Lima Senior
Oregon Clay at Toledo St. John’s
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo Whitmer
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Lake
Fostoria Senior at Woodmore
Genoa at Rossford
Otsego at Elmwood
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Allen East
Lincolnview at Ada
Paulding at Convoy Crestview
Spencerville at Delphos Jefferson
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Evergreen
Liberty Center at Bryan
Swanton at Delta
Wauseon at Patrick Henry
Putnam County League
Continental at Kalida
Western Buckeye League
Celina at St. Marys Memorial
Defiance at Wapakoneta
Kenton at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Shawnee at Elida
Van Wert at Lima Bath
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Ridgemont
Lima Temple Christian at Lima Perry
Riverside at Hardin Northern
Waynesfield-Goshen at Sidney Lehman
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg
New Riegel at Lakota
Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon
Sandusky St. Mary at Danbury
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Castalia Margaretta
Willard at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Bellevue
Tiffin Columbian at Clyde
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Cardinal Stritch
Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Marion Local
Delphos St. John’s at Versailles
Fort Recovery at New Bremen
Minster at St. Henry
Parkway at New Knoxville
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Springfield
Maumee at Napoleon
Perrysburg at Sylvania Southview
Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at West Holmes
Lexington at Mount Vernon
Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Crestline
Lucas at Kidron Central Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Shelby at Galion Senior
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth
New London at Ashland Crestview
Norwalk St. Paul at South Central
Western Reserve at Monroeville
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Edgerton
Hicksville at Wayne Trace
Holgate at Ayersville
Tinora at Fairview
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Edon
Pettisville at Fayette
Stryker at Montpelier
Other NW Ohio Games
Milan Edison at Port Clinton
River Valley at Grandview Heights
Wooster Senior at Massillon Washington
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Bucyrus
Carey at Ridgedale
Upper Sandusky at Mohawk
Wynford at Seneca East
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Lima Temple Christian
Arcanum at New Bremen
Archbold at Defiance
Arlington at Lincolnview
Bellevue at South Central
Bluffton at Kenton
Bryan at Paulding
Canton McKinley at Wooster Senior
Cardinal Stritch at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky St. Mary
Clear Fork at Lucas
Coldwater at Wapakoneta
Colonel Crawford at Galion Northmor
Columbus Grove at Miller City
Delphos Jefferson at Elida
Edgerton at North Central
Fremont Ross at Tiffin Columbian
Gibsonburg at Oak Harbor
Greenville at Versailles
Hardin Northern at Cory-Rawson
Hilltop at Antwerp
Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale
Jackson Center at Riverside
Jeromesville Hillsdale at New London
Kalida at Van Buren
Leipsic at Ottoville
Lima Cent. Cath. at Celina
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Shelby
Maumee at Northwood
Minster at Anna
Monroeville at Mansfield Temple Christian
Montpelier at Ayersville
Mount Vernon at Marion Harding
Ontario at Mansfield Senior
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lexington
Pandora-Gilboa at Fort Jennings
Patrick Henry at Liberty-Benton
Perrysburg at Toledo Start
Port Clinton at Clyde
Ridgemont at Vanlue
Russia at Marion Local
Sandusky Perkins at Norwalk St. Paul
Sidney Lehman at Sidney Fairlawn
Spencerville at Lima Shawnee
Springfield at Toledo Whitmer
Stryker at Maumee Valley Country Day
Tiffin Calvert at Arcadia
Tinora at Continental
Toledo Rogers at Sandusky Senior
Toledo Scott at St. Marys Memorial
Upper Scioto Valley at Triad
Wauseon at Pettisville
Waynesfield-Goshen at Indian Lake
Western Reserve at Milan Edison
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 40 14 .741 —
Boston 37 15 .712 2
Philadelphia 33 21 .611 7
Brooklyn 24 28 .462 15
New York 17 37 .315 23
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 34 18 .654 —
Orlando 23 31 .426 12
Washington 18 33 .353 15½
Charlotte 17 36 .321 17½
Atlanta 15 40 .273 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 7 .868 —
Indiana 31 23 .574 15½
Chicago 19 35 .352 27½
Detroit 19 37 .339 28½
Cleveland 13 40 .245 33
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 33 20 .623 —
Dallas 32 21 .604 1
Memphis 27 26 .509 6
San Antonio 22 30 .423 10½
New Orleans 22 31 .415 11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 37 16 .698 —
Utah 34 18 .654 2½
Oklahoma City 32 21 .604 5
Portland 25 29 .463 12½
Minnesota 16 36 .308 20½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 39 12 .765 —
L.A. Clippers 37 16 .698 3
Sacramento 21 32 .396 19
Phoenix 21 32 .396 19
Golden State 12 41 .226 28
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Boston 112, Oklahoma City 111
Philadelphia 118, Chicago 111
Memphis 106, Washington 99
Atlanta 140, New York 135, 2OT
Utah 114, Houston 113
L.A. Clippers 133, Cleveland 92
Portland 115, Miami 109
Monday’s Results
Orlando 135, Atlanta 126
Brooklyn 106, Indiana 105
Charlotte 87, Detroit 76
Toronto 137, Minnesota 126
Milwaukee 123, Sacramento 111
Utah at Dallas, late
San Antonio at Denver, late
Miami at Golden State, late
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 7
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7
Portland at New Orleans, 8
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8
Boston at Houston, 9:30
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7
Detroit at Orlando, 7
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7:30
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30
Washington at New York, 7:30
Charlotte at Minnesota, 8
Portland at Memphis, 8
Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30
Golden State at Phoenix, 9
Miami at Utah, 9
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 8
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 57 34 11 12 80 188 143
Tampa Bay 56 36 15 5 77 201 151
Toronto 56 29 19 8 66 200 187
Florida 55 29 20 6 64 193 185
Montreal 58 27 24 7 61 179 176
Buffalo 56 24 24 8 56 159 176
Ottawa 55 18 26 11 47 147 188
Detroit 57 14 39 4 32 118 213
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 56 36 15 5 77 202 172
Pittsburgh 54 34 15 5 73 181 148
N.Y. Islanders 54 32 16 6 70 161 148
Columbus 57 30 17 10 70 148 139
Philadelphia 56 31 18 7 69 181 165
Carolina 55 32 20 3 67 180 153
N.Y. Rangers 54 27 23 4 58 177 173
New Jersey 54 20 24 10 50 149 190
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 56 32 15 9 73 178 160
Colorado 54 32 16 6 70 197 154
Dallas 55 31 19 5 67 147 141
Winnipeg 57 29 23 5 63 173 172
Nashville 54 26 21 7 59 176 177
Minnesota 55 26 23 6 58 169 181
Chicago 55 25 22 8 58 163 173
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 56 30 21 5 65 181 173
Edmonton 55 29 20 6 64 176 173
Vegas 57 28 21 8 64 182 174
Arizona 58 28 23 7 63 163 159
Calgary 56 28 22 6 62 155 171
Anaheim 56 23 26 7 53 146 173
San Jose 55 24 27 4 52 145 181
Los Angeles 57 19 33 5 43 137 183
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Detroit 3, Boston 1
Anaheim 3, Buffalo 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Los Angeles 1
Winnipeg 5, Chicago 2
Colorado 3, Minnesota 2
Monday’s Results
Philadelphia 4, Florida 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 3
Arizona 3, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1, OT
Nashville at Vancouver, late
Calgary at San Jose, late
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Toronto, 7
Detroit at Buffalo, 7
Florida at New Jersey, 7
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8
Vegas at Minnesota, 8
Carolina at Dallas, 8:30
Chicago at Edmonton, 9
Ottawa at Colorado, 9
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Boston, 7:30
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10
Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Buffalo, 7
Dallas at Toronto, 7
Detroit at New Jersey, 7
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7
Philadelphia at Florida, 7
Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8
Washington at Colorado, 9
Calgary at Anaheim, 10
St. Louis at Vegas, 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (48) 21-1 1583 1
2. Gonzaga (15) 25-1 1546 2
3. Kansas (1) 20-3 1450 3
4. San Diego St. 24-0 1422 4
5. Louisville 21-3 1331 5
6. Dayton 21-2 1255 6
7. Duke 20-3 1211 7
8. Florida St. 20-3 1170 8
9. Maryland 19-4 1057 9
10. Seton Hall 18-5 1013 12
11. Auburn 21-2 998 11
12. Kentucky 18-5 853 15
13. Penn St. 18-5 787 22
14. West Virginia 18-5 721 13
15. Villanova 17-6 581 10
16. Colorado 19-5 567 24
17. Oregon 18-6 497 14
18. Marquette 17-6 425 —
19. Butler 18-6 414 19
20. Houston 19-5 402 25
21. Iowa 17-7 374 17
22. Illinois 16-7 235 20
23. Creighton 18-6 213 21
24. Texas Tech 15-8 169 —
25. LSU 17-6 160 18
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 124, Rhode Island 57, N. Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio St. 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, ETSU 2, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, Winthrop 1, Wright St. 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (19) 21-1 786 1
2. Gonzaga (13) 25-1 776 2
3. Kansas 20-3 715 3
4. San Diego State 24-0 712 4
5. Louisville 21-3 667 5
6. Dayton 21-2 640 6
7. Duke 20-3 611 7
8. Florida State 20-3 560 8
9. Maryland 19-4 548 9
10. Seton Hall 18-5 502 13
11. Auburn 21-2 498 10
12. Kentucky 18-5 404 16
13. Penn State 18-5 392 20
14. West Virginia 18-5 380 11
15. Colorado 19-5 277 24
16. Villanova 17-6 265 12
17. Iowa 17-7 218 17
18. Oregon 18-6 210 15
19. Houston 19-5 209 25
20. Butler 18-6 173 19
21. Creighton 18-6 170 22
22. Marquette 17-6 141 30
23. Illinois 16-7 115 21
24. Texas Tech 15-8 92 26
25. Michigan State 16-8 88 14
Others receiving votes: LSU 81, Arizona 53, Northern Iowa 20, Ohio State 20, Rhode Island 18, BYU 17, Purdue 14, Rutgers 9, Saint Mary’s 7, Michigan 6, Cincinnati 2, ETSU 1, Oklahoma 1, Tulsa 1, Yale 1.
The AP Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (27) 22-1 747 1
2. Baylor (3) 21-1 716 2
3. Oregon 22-2 697 3
4. NC State 22-1 624 7
5. UConn 20-2 622 4
6. Mississippi St. 22-3 605 8
7. UCLA 21-2 576 10
8. Stanford 21-3 547 6
9. Louisville 21-3 506 5
10. Maryland 20-4 450 13
11. Oregon St. 19-5 428 9
12. Arizona 19-4 426 12
13. DePaul 22-3 382 14
14. Florida St. 20-4 368 17
15. Gonzaga 23-2 324 11
16. Texas A&M 18-5 251 16
17. Iowa 20-4 243 20
18. Kentucky 18-5 221 15
19. Northwestern 19-3 191 21
20. Indiana 19-6 176 18
21. South Dakota 22-2 146 22
22. Arizona St. 16-8 128 19
23. Arkansas 19-5 118 25
24. Missouri St. 20-3 106 24
25. Tennessee 17-6 47 23
Others receiving votes: Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Cent Michigan 1, Fresno St. 1.
Monday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Baruch 82, York (NY) 71
Centenary (NJ) 107, St. Elizabeth 96
City Colllege (NY) 83, Medgar Evers 76
Colgate 79, Boston U. 63
Coppin St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 67
Lehman 79, Hunter 73
NC Central 58, Morgan St. 57
Staten Island 66, Brooklyn 61
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 87, Howard 68
Clark Atlanta 70, Benedict 65
Duke 70, Florida St. 65
Gardner-Webb 86, High Point 55
Hampton 80, UNC-Asheville 70
Longwood 57, Campbell 56
Paine 74, Fort Valley St. 69
Radford 81, Winthrop 77
SC State 100, Delaware St. 86
SC-Upstate 66, Charleston Southern 52
Savannah St. 69, Albany St. (Ga.) 59
Spring Hill 78, Kentucky St. 61
Virginia St. 89, Bowie St. 66
Winston-Salem 76, Shaw 52
MIDWEST
Central St. (Ohio) 78, Tuskegee 68
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Bryant 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 59
Merrimack 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 66
Mount St. Mary’s 77, LIU 57
NJIT 60, North Florida 56
Robert Morris 77, Wagner 35
St. Francis (Pa.) 48, Sacred Heart 39
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 75, MVSU 44
Bethune-Cookman 88, Howard 59
Coppin St. 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 63
Delaware St. 76, SC State 64
Florida Gulf Coast 67, Stetson 54
Grambling St. 70, Alcorn St. 59
Jackson St. 60, Southern U. 57
LSU 66, Missouri 58
Liberty 65, Jacksonville 59
Morgan St. 86, NC Central 79
NC A&T 66, Florida A&M 49
North Alabama 91, Lipscomb 58
South Carolina 70, UConn 52
MIDWEST
Michigan 77, Minnesota 52
Northwestern 85, Michigan St. 55
SOUTHWEST
Alabama St. 68, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Claimed LHP Jose Quijada off waivers from Miami.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired RHP Kenta Maeda and C Jair Camargo and cash considerations from Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Brusdar Graterol and OF Luke Raley and a Competitive Balance B Pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Matt Festa outright to Tacoma (PCL). Promoted Justin Hollander to vice president and assistant general manager, baseball operations.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with SS Nick Ahmed on a four-year contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired OF Mookie Betts and LHP David Price and cash considerations from Boston for OF Alex Verdugo, INF Jeter Downs and C Connor Wong. Designated IF Tyler White and OF Kyle Garlick for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated RHP Burch Smith for assignment. Signed RHP Nick Vincent and OF Billy Hamilton to minor league contracts. Claimed LHP Jarlin Garcia off waivers from Miami.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Elijah MacNamee to a contract extension.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Sold the contract of C Michael Hernandez to Arizona (NL).
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded C Peyton Isaacson to Windy City.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHPs Dallas Bryan and Stephen Chamblee.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded RHP Brandon Barker to Southern Maryland (Atlantic).
Basketball
Women’s NBA
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Traded C Kalani Brown to Atlanta for G Brittney Sykes and C Marie Gulich.
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Layshia Clarendon.
Football
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with S Chuck Clark on a three-year contract extension.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Troy Walters assistant wide receivers coach and Colt Anderson assistant special teams coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Connor Lewis offensive quality control coach.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Named Brandon Staley defensive coordinator, Kevin O’Connell offensive coordinator and John Bonamego special teams coordinator.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Dom Capers senior defensive assistant.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Alex Barrett and OL Jake Brendel and Jaryd Jones-Smith.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jennifer King full-year coaching intern.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DE Willie Jefferson on a two-year contract extension.
Hockey
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Andrew Hammond to Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Buddy Robinson to Stockton (AHL). Recalled D Alexander Yelesin from Stockton.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Jake Elmer from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL). Loaned D Jeff Taylor and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage from Hartford to Maine.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
Soccer
U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of beach soccer men’s national team coach Eddie Soto.
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Brad Guzan to a multi-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
MONTREAL IMPACT — Montreal Impact and MF Ignacio Piatti have agreed to terminate his Major League Soccer contract.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired D Ali Riley by transfer from Bayern Munich (Frauen-Bundesliga-Germany).
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed Fs Ashley Sanchez and Katie McClure, F/M/D Natalie Jacobs, M Averie Collins, D Kaiya McCullough and G Katie Lund.
Tennis
WORLD TEAMTENNIS — Announced it is addind an expansion franchise in Chicago named the Chicago Smash, to begin play this year.
College
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Carlos Olivera director of social media and digital communications.
CHATTANOOGA — Named Landius Wilkerson defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Elmwood 42, Eastwood 37, OT
(7th) Eastwood 56, Elmwood 13
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Port Clinton & Toledo Woodward at Fostoria, 5:30