PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Van Buren 59, Leipsic 49

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior 44, Toledo St. Ursula 37

Northern Buckeye Conference

Otsego 81, Fostoria Senior 40

Rossford 38, Genoa 37

Woodmore 50, Elmwood 41

Northwest Conference

Spencerville 51, Ada 22

Western Buckeye League

Lima Shawnee 64, Kenton 53

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury 44, Tiffin Calvert 43

Northern Lakes League

Napoleon 60, Anthony Wayne 28

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East 42, Upper Scioto Valley 35

Cardinal Stritch 45, Toledo Woodward 16

Convoy Crestview 43, Wayne Trace 37

Delphos Jefferson 63, Fort Jennings 48

Fremont Ross 56, Port Clinton 46

Hopewell-Loudon 97, Mohawk 27

Lima Perry 41, Vanlue 39

Perrysburg 55, Toledo Whitmer 36

Swanton 45, Toledo Christian 39

Sylvania Southview 61, Tol. Cent. Catholic 43

Toledo Notre Dame 48, Toledo Rogers 28

Willard 91, Ashland Senior 47

Around Ohio

Akr. Manchester 80, Akr. Firestone 46

Andover Pymatuning Valley 47, Kinsman Badger 29

Anna 31, W. Liberty-Salem 29

Bristol 47, Newbury 22

Can. South 41, Kent Roosevelt 31

Cardington-Lincoln 57, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50

Cle. John Marshall 48, Sheffield Brookside 32

Columbia Station Columbia 56, Garfield Hts. 43

Cortland Maplewood 87, Ashtabula St. John 33

Day. Chaminade Julienne 49, Troy Christian 27

Garfield Hts. Trinity 75, Orwell Grand Valley 38

Garrettsville Garfield 60, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54

Lawrence Co., Ky. 75, New Boston Glenwood 63

Lodi Cloverleaf 55, N. Royalton 31

McDonald 50, Beloit W. Branch 43

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 58, Waterford 37

Portsmouth Notre Dame 46, Franklin Furnace Green 29

Portsmouth W. 48, S. Webster 29

Richwood N. Union 43, St. Paris Graham 38

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 52, Austintown Fitch 46

Trinity, W.Va. 68, Bellaire St. John 13

Vincent Warren 55, Chillicothe Unioto 38

Warren JFK 59, Heartland Christian 40

Wintersville Indian Creek 56, St. Clairsville 46

Zanesville Rosecrans 60, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47

Athens 54, Pomeroy Meigs 47

Gallipolis Gallia 34, Jackson 32

Seaman N. Adams 55, Lucasville Valley 24

Stewart Federal Hocking 52, Lynchburg-Clay 47

Bainbridge Paint Valley 54, Latham Western 23

Portsmouth Clay 55, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 52

Racine Southern 47, Portsmouth Sciotoville 21

Tuesday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Riverdale

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Lake

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Waynesfield-Goshen

Antwerp at Hilltop

Arcadia at Carey

Ayersville at Continental

Bellevue at Shelby

Bluffton at Van Buren

Bucyrus at Mount Gilead

Calvary Christian at Hardin Northern

Castalia Margaretta at Seneca East

Celina at Fort Recovery

Coldwater at Elida

Colonel Crawford at Galion Senior

Crestline at Galion Northmor

Edgerton at Fayette

Fairview at Montpelier

Fremont Ross at Mansfield Madison

Gibsonburg at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Hicksville at North Central

Lexington at Centerburg

Liberty-Benton at Ottoville

Lima Shawnee at Upper Scioto Valley

Lucas at Smithville

Mansfield Senior at Clear Fork

Mansfield St. Peter’s at South Central

Marion Local at Fort Loramie

Minster at Kalida

Napoleon at Patrick Henry

New Bremen at Botkins

Oak Harbor at Woodmore

Ottawa Hills at Danbury

Ottawa-Glandorf at Archbold

Parkway at Spencerville

Paulding at Defiance

Pettisville at Liberty Center

Ridgemont at Lincolnview

River Valley at Kenton

Rossford at Wauseon

Tiffin Calvert at Buckeye Central

Toledo Woodward at Northwood

Wellington at Ridgedale

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio Cardinal Conference

West Holmes at Ashland Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Jonathan Alder at Marion Pleasant

Medina at Wooster Senior

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at McComb

Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa

Liberty-Benton at Leipsic

North Baltimore at Vanlue

Van Buren at Riverdale

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo Whitmer

Fremont Ross at Toledo Notre Dame

Oregon Clay at Toledo St. Ursula

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Lima Senior

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Elmwood

Genoa at Lake

Otsego at Eastwood

Woodmore at Rossford

Northwest Conference

Ada at Lincolnview

Allen East at Columbus Grove

Convoy Crestview at Paulding

Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Liberty Center

Delta at Swanton

Evergreen at Archbold

Patrick Henry at Wauseon

Putnam County League

Kalida at Continental

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Van Wert

Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton

St. Marys Memorial at Celina

Wapakoneta at Defiance

Northwest Central Conference

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgemont

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Sandusky St. Mary

Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph

Lakota at Old Fort

Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Willard

Huron at Milan Edison

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Sandusky Senior

Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Perkins at Clyde

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local at Coldwater

New Bremen at Fort Recovery

New Knoxville at Parkway

St. Henry at Minster

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview

Bowling Green at Perrysburg

Napoleon at Sylvania Northview

Springfield at Maumee

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior

Mount Vernon at Lexington

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Loudonville

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Kidron Central Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Ontario at Clear Fork

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview

Monroeville at South Central

Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul

Western Reserve at New London

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Holgate

Edgerton at Antwerp

Fairview at Tinora

Wayne Trace at Hicksville

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Hilltop

Fayette at Pettisville

Montpelier at Stryker

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington at Carey

Bluffton at Lima Cent. Cath.

Cardinal Stritch at Danbury

Galion Senior at Galion Northmor

Mount Gilead at Lucas

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Carey

Colonel Crawford at Buckeye Central

Mohawk at Ridgedale

Wynford at Upper Sandusky

Putnam County League

Miller City at Fort Jennings

Other NW Ohio Games

Toledo Christian at Lenawee Christian

Saturday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

McComb at Liberty-Benton

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Lima Shawnee

Black River at Loudonville

Clear Fork at Lucas

Columbus Grove at Pandora-Gilboa

Elyria Open Door Christian at Ashland Mapleton

Fostoria Senior at Lakota

Lake at Maumee

Lima Temple Christian at Mansfield Christian

Lorain Clearview at Norwalk Senior

Maumee Valley Country Day at Montpelier

New Riegel at North Baltimore

Northwood at Swanton

Otsego at Ottawa Hills

Philo at West Holmes

Rittman at Ashland Crestview

Shelby at Mansfield Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Ontario

Western Reserve at Clyde

PREP Boys Basketball

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cin. Moeller (11) 21-1 137

2. Lakewood St. Edward (3) 17-1 127

3. Gahanna Lincoln 20-1 108

4. Cols. South 20-1 105

5. Hilliard Bradley 18-2 81

6. Cin. La Salle 19-2 66

7. Youngs. Boardman (1) 17-1 62

8. Green 16-2 46

9. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 18-2 28

10. Can. McKinley 15-3 27

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: None.

Division II

1. Akr. SVSM (3) 15-4 122

1. (tie) Lima Shawnee (5) 19-0 122

3. Trotwood-Madison (5) 18-2 115

4. Cin. Wyoming 20-0 94

5. Tol. Rogers 17-2 88

6. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 14-3 74

7. Heath 21-0 62

8. Lancaster Fairfield Union 18-2 38

9. Jackson 18-2 28

10. Thornville Sheridan 18-3 24

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Plain City Jonathan Alder 15. Chillicothe Unioto 15.

Division III

1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (7) 18-3 118

2. Versailles (4) 19-1 117

3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 18-1 102

4. Cin. Deer Park 17-1 95

5. Richwood N. Union (2) 18-0 74

6. Willard 17-2 60

7. Sardinia Eastern 18-1 51

8. Proctorville Fairland 18-2 42

9. Atwater Waterloo (2) 18-1 35

10. Chillicothe Zane Trace 17-3 27

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Mantua Crestwood 22. Evergreen 19. Oak Hill 15. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 13.

Division IV

1. Columbus Grove (12) 19-0 145

2. New Boston Glenwood (2) 19-1 103

3. Antwerp 18-0 102

4. Zanesville Rosecrans 17-1 98

5. Peebles 18-2 66

6. Lucas 16-1 62

7. Richmond Hts. (1) 16-4 53

8. Berlin Hiland 15-4 46

9. Tol. Christian 17-2 40

10. Glouster Trimble 15-3 24

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Malvern 13.

Monday’s Results

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Shelby 86, River Valley 79

Firelands Conference

South Central 68, Ashland Crestview 54

Other NW Ohio Games

South Adams, Ind. 81, Parkway 55

Around Ohio

Cle. Lincoln W. 81, Brooklyn 59

Cols. KIPP 71, Liberty Christian Academy 56

Fairview, Pa. 65, Conneaut 37

Pataskala Licking Hts. 68, Newark Licking Valley 67

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 56, Portsmouth Sciotoville 41

Tuesday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at North Baltimore

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. John’s

Northern Buckeye Conference

Otsego at Rossford

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Fremont St. Joseph

Gibsonburg at Old Fort

Hopewell-Loudon at New Riegel

Tiffin Calvert at Lakota

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Senior at Clyde

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Napoleon

Perrysburg at Springfield

Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green

Sylvania Southview at Maumee

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Waite

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Scott

Toledo Start at Toledo Woodward

Other NW Ohio Games

Delaware Hayes at Mount Vernon

Delphos Jefferson at Lima Cent. Cath.

Eastwood at Ottawa Hills

Lake Center Christian at Kidron Central Christian

Lake at Tiffin Columbian

Lima Bath at Delphos St. John’s

Loudonville at Howard East Knox

Mansfield Madison at Marion Harding

Mansfield Senior at Columbus Northland

Mansfield Temple Christian at Elgin

McComb at Evergreen

Miller City at Lima Perry

Ontario at Ashland Senior

Toledo Christian at Swanton

Wooster Senior at Sparta Highland

Wynford at Willard

Wednesday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion

Other NW Ohio Games

Cardington Lincoln at River Valley

Toledo St. Francis at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

Toledo Woodward at Fostoria Senior

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Seneca East at Upper Sandusky

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Arcadia

Liberty-Benton at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at Cory-Rawson

Van Buren at Riverdale

Vanlue at North Baltimore

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo St. Francis

Fremont Ross at Lima Senior

Oregon Clay at Toledo St. John’s

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo Whitmer

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Lake

Fostoria Senior at Woodmore

Genoa at Rossford

Otsego at Elmwood

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Allen East

Lincolnview at Ada

Paulding at Convoy Crestview

Spencerville at Delphos Jefferson

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Evergreen

Liberty Center at Bryan

Swanton at Delta

Wauseon at Patrick Henry

Putnam County League

Continental at Kalida

Western Buckeye League

Celina at St. Marys Memorial

Defiance at Wapakoneta

Kenton at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Shawnee at Elida

Van Wert at Lima Bath

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Ridgemont

Lima Temple Christian at Lima Perry

Riverside at Hardin Northern

Waynesfield-Goshen at Sidney Lehman

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg

New Riegel at Lakota

Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon

Sandusky St. Mary at Danbury

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Castalia Margaretta

Willard at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Bellevue

Tiffin Columbian at Clyde

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood at Cardinal Stritch

Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Marion Local

Delphos St. John’s at Versailles

Fort Recovery at New Bremen

Minster at St. Henry

Parkway at New Knoxville

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Springfield

Maumee at Napoleon

Perrysburg at Sylvania Southview

Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at West Holmes

Lexington at Mount Vernon

Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Crestline

Lucas at Kidron Central Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Shelby at Galion Senior

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth

New London at Ashland Crestview

Norwalk St. Paul at South Central

Western Reserve at Monroeville

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Edgerton

Hicksville at Wayne Trace

Holgate at Ayersville

Tinora at Fairview

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Edon

Pettisville at Fayette

Stryker at Montpelier

Other NW Ohio Games

Milan Edison at Port Clinton

River Valley at Grandview Heights

Wooster Senior at Massillon Washington

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Bucyrus

Carey at Ridgedale

Upper Sandusky at Mohawk

Wynford at Seneca East

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Lima Temple Christian

Arcanum at New Bremen

Archbold at Defiance

Arlington at Lincolnview

Bellevue at South Central

Bluffton at Kenton

Bryan at Paulding

Canton McKinley at Wooster Senior

Cardinal Stritch at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky St. Mary

Clear Fork at Lucas

Coldwater at Wapakoneta

Colonel Crawford at Galion Northmor

Columbus Grove at Miller City

Delphos Jefferson at Elida

Edgerton at North Central

Fremont Ross at Tiffin Columbian

Gibsonburg at Oak Harbor

Greenville at Versailles

Hardin Northern at Cory-Rawson

Hilltop at Antwerp

Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale

Jackson Center at Riverside

Jeromesville Hillsdale at New London

Kalida at Van Buren

Leipsic at Ottoville

Lima Cent. Cath. at Celina

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Shelby

Maumee at Northwood

Minster at Anna

Monroeville at Mansfield Temple Christian

Montpelier at Ayersville

Mount Vernon at Marion Harding

Ontario at Mansfield Senior

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lexington

Pandora-Gilboa at Fort Jennings

Patrick Henry at Liberty-Benton

Perrysburg at Toledo Start

Port Clinton at Clyde

Ridgemont at Vanlue

Russia at Marion Local

Sandusky Perkins at Norwalk St. Paul

Sidney Lehman at Sidney Fairlawn

Spencerville at Lima Shawnee

Springfield at Toledo Whitmer

Stryker at Maumee Valley Country Day

Tiffin Calvert at Arcadia

Tinora at Continental

Toledo Rogers at Sandusky Senior

Toledo Scott at St. Marys Memorial

Upper Scioto Valley at Triad

Wauseon at Pettisville

Waynesfield-Goshen at Indian Lake

Western Reserve at Milan Edison

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 40 14 .741 —

Boston 37 15 .712 2

Philadelphia 33 21 .611 7

Brooklyn 24 28 .462 15

New York 17 37 .315 23

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 34 18 .654 —

Orlando 23 31 .426 12

Washington 18 33 .353 15½

Charlotte 17 36 .321 17½

Atlanta 15 40 .273 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 46 7 .868 —

Indiana 31 23 .574 15½

Chicago 19 35 .352 27½

Detroit 19 37 .339 28½

Cleveland 13 40 .245 33

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 33 20 .623 —

Dallas 32 21 .604 1

Memphis 27 26 .509 6

San Antonio 22 30 .423 10½

New Orleans 22 31 .415 11

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 37 16 .698 —

Utah 34 18 .654 2½

Oklahoma City 32 21 .604 5

Portland 25 29 .463 12½

Minnesota 16 36 .308 20½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 39 12 .765 —

L.A. Clippers 37 16 .698 3

Sacramento 21 32 .396 19

Phoenix 21 32 .396 19

Golden State 12 41 .226 28

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Boston 112, Oklahoma City 111

Philadelphia 118, Chicago 111

Memphis 106, Washington 99

Atlanta 140, New York 135, 2OT

Utah 114, Houston 113

L.A. Clippers 133, Cleveland 92

Portland 115, Miami 109

Monday’s Results

Orlando 135, Atlanta 126

Brooklyn 106, Indiana 105

Charlotte 87, Detroit 76

Toronto 137, Minnesota 126

Milwaukee 123, Sacramento 111

Utah at Dallas, late

San Antonio at Denver, late

Miami at Golden State, late

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Washington, 7

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7

Portland at New Orleans, 8

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8

Boston at Houston, 9:30

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7

Detroit at Orlando, 7

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7:30

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30

Washington at New York, 7:30

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8

Portland at Memphis, 8

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30

Golden State at Phoenix, 9

Miami at Utah, 9

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 8

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 57 34 11 12 80 188 143

Tampa Bay 56 36 15 5 77 201 151

Toronto 56 29 19 8 66 200 187

Florida 55 29 20 6 64 193 185

Montreal 58 27 24 7 61 179 176

Buffalo 56 24 24 8 56 159 176

Ottawa 55 18 26 11 47 147 188

Detroit 57 14 39 4 32 118 213

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 56 36 15 5 77 202 172

Pittsburgh 54 34 15 5 73 181 148

N.Y. Islanders 54 32 16 6 70 161 148

Columbus 57 30 17 10 70 148 139

Philadelphia 56 31 18 7 69 181 165

Carolina 55 32 20 3 67 180 153

N.Y. Rangers 54 27 23 4 58 177 173

New Jersey 54 20 24 10 50 149 190

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 56 32 15 9 73 178 160

Colorado 54 32 16 6 70 197 154

Dallas 55 31 19 5 67 147 141

Winnipeg 57 29 23 5 63 173 172

Nashville 54 26 21 7 59 176 177

Minnesota 55 26 23 6 58 169 181

Chicago 55 25 22 8 58 163 173

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 56 30 21 5 65 181 173

Edmonton 55 29 20 6 64 176 173

Vegas 57 28 21 8 64 182 174

Arizona 58 28 23 7 63 163 159

Calgary 56 28 22 6 62 155 171

Anaheim 56 23 26 7 53 146 173

San Jose 55 24 27 4 52 145 181

Los Angeles 57 19 33 5 43 137 183

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Detroit 3, Boston 1

Anaheim 3, Buffalo 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Los Angeles 1

Winnipeg 5, Chicago 2

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Monday’s Results

Philadelphia 4, Florida 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 3

Arizona 3, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1, OT

Nashville at Vancouver, late

Calgary at San Jose, late

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Toronto, 7

Detroit at Buffalo, 7

Florida at New Jersey, 7

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8

Vegas at Minnesota, 8

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30

Chicago at Edmonton, 9

Ottawa at Colorado, 9

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal at Boston, 7:30

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10

Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 7

Dallas at Toronto, 7

Detroit at New Jersey, 7

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7

Philadelphia at Florida, 7

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8

Washington at Colorado, 9

Calgary at Anaheim, 10

St. Louis at Vegas, 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (48) 21-1 1583 1

2. Gonzaga (15) 25-1 1546 2

3. Kansas (1) 20-3 1450 3

4. San Diego St. 24-0 1422 4

5. Louisville 21-3 1331 5

6. Dayton 21-2 1255 6

7. Duke 20-3 1211 7

8. Florida St. 20-3 1170 8

9. Maryland 19-4 1057 9

10. Seton Hall 18-5 1013 12

11. Auburn 21-2 998 11

12. Kentucky 18-5 853 15

13. Penn St. 18-5 787 22

14. West Virginia 18-5 721 13

15. Villanova 17-6 581 10

16. Colorado 19-5 567 24

17. Oregon 18-6 497 14

18. Marquette 17-6 425 —

19. Butler 18-6 414 19

20. Houston 19-5 402 25

21. Iowa 17-7 374 17

22. Illinois 16-7 235 20

23. Creighton 18-6 213 21

24. Texas Tech 15-8 169 —

25. LSU 17-6 160 18

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 124, Rhode Island 57, N. Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio St. 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, ETSU 2, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, Winthrop 1, Wright St. 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (19) 21-1 786 1

2. Gonzaga (13) 25-1 776 2

3. Kansas 20-3 715 3

4. San Diego State 24-0 712 4

5. Louisville 21-3 667 5

6. Dayton 21-2 640 6

7. Duke 20-3 611 7

8. Florida State 20-3 560 8

9. Maryland 19-4 548 9

10. Seton Hall 18-5 502 13

11. Auburn 21-2 498 10

12. Kentucky 18-5 404 16

13. Penn State 18-5 392 20

14. West Virginia 18-5 380 11

15. Colorado 19-5 277 24

16. Villanova 17-6 265 12

17. Iowa 17-7 218 17

18. Oregon 18-6 210 15

19. Houston 19-5 209 25

20. Butler 18-6 173 19

21. Creighton 18-6 170 22

22. Marquette 17-6 141 30

23. Illinois 16-7 115 21

24. Texas Tech 15-8 92 26

25. Michigan State 16-8 88 14

Others receiving votes: LSU 81, Arizona 53, Northern Iowa 20, Ohio State 20, Rhode Island 18, BYU 17, Purdue 14, Rutgers 9, Saint Mary’s 7, Michigan 6, Cincinnati 2, ETSU 1, Oklahoma 1, Tulsa 1, Yale 1.

The AP Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. South Carolina (27) 22-1 747 1

2. Baylor (3) 21-1 716 2

3. Oregon 22-2 697 3

4. NC State 22-1 624 7

5. UConn 20-2 622 4

6. Mississippi St. 22-3 605 8

7. UCLA 21-2 576 10

8. Stanford 21-3 547 6

9. Louisville 21-3 506 5

10. Maryland 20-4 450 13

11. Oregon St. 19-5 428 9

12. Arizona 19-4 426 12

13. DePaul 22-3 382 14

14. Florida St. 20-4 368 17

15. Gonzaga 23-2 324 11

16. Texas A&M 18-5 251 16

17. Iowa 20-4 243 20

18. Kentucky 18-5 221 15

19. Northwestern 19-3 191 21

20. Indiana 19-6 176 18

21. South Dakota 22-2 146 22

22. Arizona St. 16-8 128 19

23. Arkansas 19-5 118 25

24. Missouri St. 20-3 106 24

25. Tennessee 17-6 47 23

Others receiving votes: Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Cent Michigan 1, Fresno St. 1.

Monday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Baruch 82, York (NY) 71

Centenary (NJ) 107, St. Elizabeth 96

City Colllege (NY) 83, Medgar Evers 76

Colgate 79, Boston U. 63

Coppin St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 67

Lehman 79, Hunter 73

NC Central 58, Morgan St. 57

Staten Island 66, Brooklyn 61

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 87, Howard 68

Clark Atlanta 70, Benedict 65

Duke 70, Florida St. 65

Gardner-Webb 86, High Point 55

Hampton 80, UNC-Asheville 70

Longwood 57, Campbell 56

Paine 74, Fort Valley St. 69

Radford 81, Winthrop 77

SC State 100, Delaware St. 86

SC-Upstate 66, Charleston Southern 52

Savannah St. 69, Albany St. (Ga.) 59

Spring Hill 78, Kentucky St. 61

Virginia St. 89, Bowie St. 66

Winston-Salem 76, Shaw 52

MIDWEST

Central St. (Ohio) 78, Tuskegee 68

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Bryant 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 59

Merrimack 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

Mount St. Mary’s 77, LIU 57

NJIT 60, North Florida 56

Robert Morris 77, Wagner 35

St. Francis (Pa.) 48, Sacred Heart 39

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 75, MVSU 44

Bethune-Cookman 88, Howard 59

Coppin St. 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

Delaware St. 76, SC State 64

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Stetson 54

Grambling St. 70, Alcorn St. 59

Jackson St. 60, Southern U. 57

LSU 66, Missouri 58

Liberty 65, Jacksonville 59

Morgan St. 86, NC Central 79

NC A&T 66, Florida A&M 49

North Alabama 91, Lipscomb 58

South Carolina 70, UConn 52

MIDWEST

Michigan 77, Minnesota 52

Northwestern 85, Michigan St. 55

SOUTHWEST

Alabama St. 68, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Claimed LHP Jose Quijada off waivers from Miami.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired RHP Kenta Maeda and C Jair Camargo and cash considerations from Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Brusdar Graterol and OF Luke Raley and a Competitive Balance B Pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Matt Festa outright to Tacoma (PCL). Promoted Justin Hollander to vice president and assistant general manager, baseball operations.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with SS Nick Ahmed on a four-year contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired OF Mookie Betts and LHP David Price and cash considerations from Boston for OF Alex Verdugo, INF Jeter Downs and C Connor Wong. Designated IF Tyler White and OF Kyle Garlick for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated RHP Burch Smith for assignment. Signed RHP Nick Vincent and OF Billy Hamilton to minor league contracts. Claimed LHP Jarlin Garcia off waivers from Miami.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Elijah MacNamee to a contract extension.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Sold the contract of C Michael Hernandez to Arizona (NL).

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded C Peyton Isaacson to Windy City.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHPs Dallas Bryan and Stephen Chamblee.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded RHP Brandon Barker to Southern Maryland (Atlantic).

Basketball

Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Traded C Kalani Brown to Atlanta for G Brittney Sykes and C Marie Gulich.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Layshia Clarendon.

Football

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with S Chuck Clark on a three-year contract extension.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Troy Walters assistant wide receivers coach and Colt Anderson assistant special teams coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Connor Lewis offensive quality control coach.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Named Brandon Staley defensive coordinator, Kevin O’Connell offensive coordinator and John Bonamego special teams coordinator.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Dom Capers senior defensive assistant.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Alex Barrett and OL Jake Brendel and Jaryd Jones-Smith.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jennifer King full-year coaching intern.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DE Willie Jefferson on a two-year contract extension.

Hockey

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Andrew Hammond to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Buddy Robinson to Stockton (AHL). Recalled D Alexander Yelesin from Stockton.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Jake Elmer from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL). Loaned D Jeff Taylor and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage from Hartford to Maine.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

Soccer

U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of beach soccer men’s national team coach Eddie Soto.

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Brad Guzan to a multi-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Montreal Impact and MF Ignacio Piatti have agreed to terminate his Major League Soccer contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired D Ali Riley by transfer from Bayern Munich (Frauen-Bundesliga-Germany).

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed Fs Ashley Sanchez and Katie McClure, F/M/D Natalie Jacobs, M Averie Collins, D Kaiya McCullough and G Katie Lund.

Tennis

WORLD TEAMTENNIS — Announced it is addind an expansion franchise in Chicago named the Chicago Smash, to begin play this year.

College

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Carlos Olivera director of social media and digital communications.

CHATTANOOGA — Named Landius Wilkerson defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Elmwood 42, Eastwood 37, OT

(7th) Eastwood 56, Elmwood 13

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Port Clinton & Toledo Woodward at Fostoria, 5:30