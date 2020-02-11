Four Otsego players scored in double figures Monday as the Knights beat Fostoria 81-40 in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball game.

Hannah Smoyer scored a game-high 17 points, while Brynne Limes added 16 for Otsego (15-3, 12-1 NBC). Taylor Cepek chipped in 14 points and Kylie Brinkman 10.

Carmen Castro’s 12 points led Fostoria (2-18, 0-12 NBC). Imani Velazquez hit two 3-pointers and had eight points.

OTSEGO (15-3, 12-1 NBC)

Limes 7-1–16, Brinkman 3-2–10, Roberts 3-1–7, Moser 1-1–3, McCoy 1-2–5, Berry 0-1–1, Varner 0-1–1, Davis 2-0–4, Cepek 7-0–14, Greenhagen 1-0–3, Smoyer 7-2–17. TOTALS: 32 11-21 — 81.

FOSTORIA (2-18, 0-12 NBC)

Maurer 1-0–3, Weimerskirch 2-2–6, Velazquez 3-0–8, Chasco 3-0–7, Johnson 0-2–2, Smith 1-0–2, Castro 4-4–12. TOTALS: 14 8-11 — 40.

Otsego 20 21 26 14 — 81

Fostoria 11 4 6 19 — 40

3-Point GOALS: Otsego 6 (Brinkman 2, Limes, McCoy, Greenhagen & Smoyer); Fostoria 4 (Velazquez 2, Maurer & Chasco).

VAN BUREN 59

LEIPSIC 49

VAN BUREN — Zoe Horne led Van Buren with 16 points and six rebounds Monday as the Black Knights defeated Leipsic 59-49 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game.

Mady Parker added 11 points, five assists and four steals as Van Buren improved to 11-9, 4-5 BVC. Sophia Reineke and Reese Recker each scored eight points.

Kyrsten Martinez nailed five 3-pointers and led Leipsic (11-10, 5-4 BVC) with 17 points. Liz Scheckelhoff had 14 points.

Leipsic (11-10, 5-4 BVC)

Scheckelhoff 5-4–14, M. Hermiller 3-2–8, Langhals 2-4–8, J. Hermiller 1-0–2, Martinez 6-0–17. TOTALS: 17-10 — 49.

Van BUren (11-9, 4-5 BVC)

Recker 3-0–8, Parker 2-7–11, I. Pawlak 3-0″”7, Reineke 4-0–8, Durliat 3-0–6, Bishop 1-0–3, Horne 4-6–16. TOTALS: 20-48 13-14 — 59.

Leipsic 13 11 10 15 — 49

Van Buren 11 21 17 10 — 59

3-Point GOALS: Leipsic 5 (Martinez 5); Van Buren 6-15 (Recker 2, Horne 2, I. Pawlak, Bishop).

rebounds: Leipsic 23; Van Buren 23 (Horne 6).

turnovers: Leipsic 18; Van Buren 18.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 15-11.

LIMA PERRY 41

VANLUE 39

LIMA — Vanlue scored more points in the fourth quarter than the first three frames combined, but the Wildcats’ comeback fell just short in a 41-39 nonleague loss to Lima Perry on Monday.

Emma Biller totaled 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Maliah Snook also had 11 points to lead Vanlue (7-14). Audrey Phillips added 10 points and four steals.

Tia Barfield had 23 points, six rebounds and three steals to lead Lima Perry (6-15).

VANLUE (7-14)

Franks 2-2–7, Phillips 3-4–10, Biller 5-0–11, Snook 3-5–11. TOTALS: 13-48 11-16 — 39.

LIMA PERRY (6-15)

Thompson 0-1–1, Miller 1-0–3, Denson 1-6–8, Floyd 2-2–6, Barfield 9-4–23. TOTALS: 13-47 13-26 — 41.

Vanlue 7 6 6 20 — 39

Lima Perry 8 8 13 12 — 41

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 2-19 (Franks & Biller); Lima Perry 2-13 (Miller & Barfield).

rebounds: Vanlue 29 (Biller 9); Lima Perry 22 (Barfield 6).

turnovers: Vanlue 17, Lima Perry 15.

WOODMORE 50

ELMWOOD 41

ELMORE — A 12-point first half was too much to overcome for Elmwood on Monday as the Royals fell 50-41 to Woodmore in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball game.

Brooklyn Thrash led Elmwood (12-9, 6-7 NBC) with 19 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Jordan Nighswander had 17 points and Brooke Allen added 15 points for Woodmore (14-5, 8-5 NBC).

Elmwood (12-9, 6-7 NBC)

Reinhard 1-0–3, Zimmerman 1-1–4, Watters 1-0–2, Mareches 2-0–6, Thrash 5-8–19, Minich 2-0–4, Bingham 1-0–3. TOTALS: 13-42 9-20 — 41.

Woodmore (14-5, 8-5 NBC)

M. Bauder 2-0–4, Rothert 1-3–6, G. Bauder 2-2–6, Wank 1-0–2, Nighswander 7-3–17, Allen 4-7–15. TOTALS: 17-40 15-25 — 50.

Elmwood 6 6 12 17 — 41

Woodmore 11 14 13 12 — 50

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 6-19 (Mareches 2, Reinhard, Zimmerman, Thrash, Bingham); Woodmore 1-12 (Rothert).

rebounds: Elmwood 22 (Thrash 5); Woodmore 35.

turnovers: Elmwood 16; Woodmore 22.

junior varsity: Woodmore, 32-13.

HOPEWELL-LOUD. 97

MOHAWK 27

BASCOM — Five Hopewell-Loudon players scored in double digits Monday as the Chieftains rolled past Mohawk 97-27 in a nonconference girls basketball game.

Olivia Zender hit seven 3-pointers and led Hopewell-Loudon (21-0) with 25 points and six assists. Kaia Woods scored 24 points with eight steals; MaKayla Elmore had 21 points and 10 rebounds; Kenzie Coleman scored 12 points; and Morgan Searles added 11 points.

Emma Thiery paced Mohawk (3-18) with six points. Aubrie Parker and Bailey Sheets each had five points.

Mohawk (3-18)

Thiery 2-2–6, Harper 2-0–5, Sheets 2-1–5, Cleveland 2-0–4, Weinandy 2-0–4, Klopp 1-0–2, Clouse 0-1–1. TOTALS: 11-48 4-7 — 27.

Hopewell-Loudon (21-0)

Zender 9-0–25, Woods 12-0–24, Elmore 9-1–21, Coleman 5-0–12, Searles 3-3–11, Beidelschies 1-1–4. TOTALS: 39-66 5-7 — 97.

Mohawk 7 5 10 5 — 27

H-L 38 21 23 15 — 97

3-Point GOALS: Mohawk 1-11 (Harper); Hopewell-Loudon 14-33 (Zender 7, Elmore 2, Coleman 2, Searles 2, Beidelschies).

rebounds: Mohawk 23 (Cleveland 5); Hopewell-Loudon 30 (Elmore 10).

turnovers: Mohawk 28; Hopewell-Loudon 7.