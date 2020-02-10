BLOOMDALE — Elmwood won its first two matches before falling in the semifinals to highlight area wrestling teams at the OHSAA Division III, Region 17 team tournament on Saturday at Elmwood High School.

The Royals topped Columbus Grove 50-24 in the first round and edged Archbold 37-30 in the quarterfinals, but fell to No. 1 seed and eventual regional champion Eastwood 45-36 in the semifinals.

Also in the opening round, Liberty Center topped Van Buren 50-24, while Delta beat Arcadia 57-19.

Elmwood’s Gunner Endicott (160 pounds) and Zane Hagemeyer (195) both went 3-0, including pins in their first two matches. Sanford Fraley (170) and Will Bechstein (220) also went 3-0.

OHSAA Regional Team Tournament

FIRST ROUND

ELMWOOD 50, COLUMBUS GROVE 24

106 — Nekoranec (Elm) pinned Wolverton, 5:05.

113 — Double forfeit.

120 — Wynkoop (CG) pinned Thomas, 2:28.

126 — C. Endicott (Elm) pinned Sigler, 1:29

132 — Patterson (Elm) tech. fall Kaufman, 16-1.

138 — Schroeder (CG) pinned Blair, 1:28.

145 — A. Endicott (Elm) dec. Kohli, 13-10.

152 — Oliver (Elm) pinned Bryan, :49.

160 — G. Endicott (Elm) pinned Vogt, 3:03.

170 — Fraley (Elm) pinned Blankemeyer, 1:08.

182 — Jones (CG) pinned Logston, 1:18.

195 — Hagemeyer (Elm) pinned Schafer, :33.

220 — Bechstein (Elm) won by forfeit.

285 — Meyer (CG) pinned Loera, 2:26.

LIBERTY CENTER 50, VAN BUREN 24

106 — Shaneyfelt (LC) pinned Wickman, 1:20.

113 — Borstelman (LC) pinned Metzer, :36.

120 — Perry (LC) dec. M. Miranda, 5-0.

126 — A. Miranda (VB) pinned Minnich, 1:00.

132 — Matthews (LC) tech. fall Mowrey, 18-2.

138 — Bowser (LC) pinned Williamson, 4:49.

145 — Vollmar (LC) pinned Donaldson, 1:02.

152 — Johnson (LC) dec. Young, 7-2.

160 — Foster (LC) dec. Overmyer, 6-3.

170 — Whitticar (VB) pinned Johnson, 3:29.

182 — Dilgard (VB) pinned Cramer, 1:35.

195 — Box (LC) pinned Jones, 3:30.

220 — Huffman (LC) pinned Lowery, 3:38.

285 — Snodgrass (VB) pinned Culler, 1:14.

DELTA 57, ARCADIA 19

106 — Hanefeld (Delta) won by forfeit.

113 — Mattin (Delta) pinned I. Tolento, 3:30.

120 — Chiesa (Delta) pinned Clayton, 1:35.

126 — Meyer (Delta) dec. Harrison, 8-2.

132 — Haven (Delta) won by forfeit.

138 — Helminiak (Delta) pinned Distel, 3:27.

145 — Sintobin (Delta) pinned Marczak, 5:35.

152 — Barnes (Delta) pinned Fraley, 1:30.

160 — Conine (Arc) dec. Jones, 9-2.

170 — Smarr (Arc) pinned Jokinen, 1:13.

182 — Hoffman (Delta) pinned Tardibuono, :34.

195 — Ernest (Arc) maj. dec. Lopez, 11-2.

220 — Goodman (Arc) won by forfeit.

285 — Wolpert (Delta) pinned Tiell, 1:40.

QUARTERFINALS

ELMWOOD 37, ARCHBOLD 30

106 — Fryman (Arch) won by default.

113 — Bowerman (Arch) won by forfeit.

120 — Thomas (Elm) maj. dec. Armstrong, 24-10.

126 — Eicher (Arch) dec. C. Endicott, 6-1.

132 — Patterson (Elm) dec. Francis, 7-3.

138 — Garcia (Arch) dec. Blair, 9-3.

145 — Short (Arch) pinned A. Endicott, 2:42.

152 — Oliver (Elm) dec. Nofzinger, 3-2.

160 — G. Endicott (Elm) pinned Luna, 3:48.

170 — Fraley (Elm) dec. Yoder, 6-2.

182 — Meyer (Arch) pinned Logston, 4:38.

195 — Hagemeyer (Elm) pinned Juarez, 5:01.

220 — Bechstein (Elm) won by forfeit.

285 — Loera (Elm) pinned Simon, 1:00.

SEMIFINALS

EASTWOOD 45, ELMWOOD 36

106 — Perkins (East) won by forfeit.

113 — Maynard (East) won by forfeit.

120 — Owens (East) pinned Thomas, 1:41.

126 — Hahn (East) pinned C. Endicott, :53.

132 — Escobedo (East) dec. Patterson, 5-4.

138 — Glaze (East) pinned Blair, 2:51.

145 — Hesselbart (East) pinned A. Endicott, 1:05.

152 — Recknagel (East) pinned Oliver, 1:17.

160 — G. Endicott (Elm) won by forfeit.

170 — Fraley (Elm) won by forfeit.

182 — Logston (Elm) won by forfeit.

195 — Hagemeyer (Elm) won by forfeit.

220 — Bechstein (Elm) won by forfeit.

285 — Loera (Elm) won by forfeit.

H-L falls to Genoa

OAK HARBOR — Hopewell-Loudon’s Blake Hoover, Caden Crawford and Lance Crawford each wrestled to wins as the Chieftains lost to Genoa 54-24 in the opening round of the OHSAA Division III, Region 18 team tournament Saturday at Oak Harbor.

Caden Crawford had a pin at 132 pounds, while Hoover and Lance Crawford won their matches via decisions at 126 and 138 pounds, respectively.

OHSAA Regional Team Tournament

FIRST ROUND

GENOA 54, HOPEWELL-LOUDON 24

106 — Partin (Genoa) won by forfeit.

113 — Torres (Genoa) won by forfeit.

120 — Sanchez (Genoa) won by forfeit.

126 — Hoover (H-L) dec. Welsh, 9-5.

132 — C. Crawford (H-L) pinned T. Morgillo, :57.

138 — L. Crawford (H-L) dec. Banks, 10-3.

145 — Bryant (Genoa) pinned Davidson, :33.

152 — D. Morgillo (Genoa) won by forfeit.

160 — Contos (Genoa) won by forfeit.

170 — Brazelton (Genoa) won by forfeit.

182 — Goodman (Genoa) won by forfeit.

195 — Stahl (H-L) won by forfeit.

220 — Graham (H-L) won by forfeit.

285 — Posey (Genoa) pinned Masterson, 1:10.