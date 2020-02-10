ARCADIA — Arcadia’s Caity Cramer sank six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 27 points as the Redskins topped Pandora-Gilboa 78-36 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game on Saturday.

Reagan Pratt added 11 points while Samantha Burnett had 10 points for Arcadia (12-8, 5-4 BVC), which led 49-15 by halftime.

Lacie Fenstermaker’s 14 points and five rebounds fronted the Rockets (2-18, 0-9).

PANDORA-GILBOA (2-18, 0-9 BVC)

M. Luttfring 0-1–1, Simons 0-2–2, Augsburger 2-1–6, Russell 0-1–1, Kinsinger 1-1–3, B. Luttfring 2-1–7, Fenstermaker 4-5–14, Cherry 1-0–2. TOTALS: 10-34 12-21 — 36.

ARCADIA (12-8, 5-4 BVC)

Burnett 5-0–10, Pratt 5-1–11, Golden 3-2–8, Le. Rodriguez 3-0–6, Mundy 1-0–2, Cramer 10-1–27, Ward 3-0–7, Dauterman 1-0–2, La. Rodriguez 1-0–2, Best 0-3–3. TOTALS: 32-55 7-9 — 78.

Pandora-Gilb. 6 9 13 8 — 36

Arcadia 31 18 20 9 — 78

3-Point GOALS: Pandora-Gilboa 4-12 (B. Luttfring 2, Augsburger & Fenstermaker); Arcadia 7-15 (Cramer 6, Ward).

rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 13 (Fenstermaker 5); Arcadia 33 (Ward 11).

turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 23; Arcadia 8.

junior varsity: Arcadia, 44-17.

HOPEWELL-LOUD. 69

OLD FORT 29

BASCOM — State-ranked Hopewell-Loudon outscored Old Fort 17-0 in the first quarter and cruised to a 69-29 win in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division girls basketball game Saturday.

MaKayla Elmore tallied 16 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks, five assists and four steals for Hopewell-Loudon (20-0, 15-0 SBC River), ranked No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Division III poll. Olivia Zender and Kaia Woods (eight assists, six steals) added 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Kara Davidson’s seven points and eight rebounds led Old Fort (10-9, 9-5 SBC River).

OLD FORT (10-9, 9-5 SBC RIVER)

Davidson 3-1–7, Wilkinson 2-1–5, Reineck 2-0–5, Magers 2-0–4, Kaureenna 1-1–3, Woodall 1-0–3, Baker 1-0–2. TOTALS: 12-45 3-8 — 29.

HOPEWELL-LOUD. (20-0, 15-0 SBC RIVER)

Elmore 6-2–16, Zender 6-1–14, Woods 3-3–10, Searles 2-2–8, Beidelschies 3-0–8, Fox 3-1–7, Kreais 3-0–6. TOTALS: 26-66 9-14 — 69.

Old Fort 0 6 18 5 — 29

Hopewell-Loud. 17 13 13 26 — 69

3-Point GOALS: Old Fort 2-9 (Reineck & Woodall); Hopewell-Loudon 8-21 (Elmore, Searles & Beidelschies 2, Zender & Woods).

rebounds: Old Fort 29 (Davidson & Magers 8); Hopewell-Loudon 33 (Elmore 14).

turnovers: Old Fort 27, Hopewell-Loudon 7.

CORY-RAWSON 49

VANLUE 25

RAWSON — Vanlue’s Audrey Phillips scored a team-high 11 points as the Wildcats fell to Cory-Rawson 49-25 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game Saturday.

Maliah Snook had six points, while Emma Biller and Faith Price both had seven rebounds for Vanlue (7-13, 1-8 BVC).

Cory-Rawson improved to 8-13 overall, 2-7 BVC. Scoring for Cory-Rawson was not available.

Boys basketball

LEIPSIC 81

VANLUE 43

VANLUE — Leipsic built a 45-17 lead by halftime en route to defeating Vanlue 81-43 in Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball play on Saturday.

Mason Brandt put in a game-high 21 points for the Vikings (10-7, 5-2 BVC), while Jaden Siefker added 19 points.

Joey Bonham scored 13 points for the Wildcats (7-12, 1-7). Xavier Temple collected six points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

LEIPSIC (10-7, 5-2 BVC)

Brandt 8-3–21, T. Schroeder 1-0–2, B. Liffick 1-0–3, Siefker 7-2–19, Niese 2-0–4, D. Liffick 2-0–6, E. Schroeder 4-2–10, Walther 2-0–4, Sickmiller 1-0–3, Lammers 3-1–8, Noriega 0-1–1. TOTALS: 31-69 9-16 — 81.

VANLUE (7-12, 1-7 BVC)

Jaren Kloepfer 3-0–6, Temple 3-0–6, Jared Kloepfer 4-1–10, Ward 1-0–2, Bonham 5-3–13, Saltzman 0-1–1, Je. Kloepfer 2-0–5. TOTALS: 18-51 5-8 — 43.

Leipsic 23 22 20 16 — 81

Vanlue 10 7 14 12 — 43

3-Point GOALS: Leipsic 10-28 (Siefker 3, D. Liffick & Brandt 2, B. Liffick, Sickmiller & Lammers); Vanlue 2-10 (Jared Kloepfer & Je. Kloepfer 1).

rebounds: Leipsic 29 (Walther 8); Vanlue 25 (Temple & Saltzman 5).

turnovers: Leipsic 10; Vanlue 25.

junior varsity: Leipsic, 57-39.

ARCADIA 59

DANBURY 56

ARCADIA — Logan Boes scored a game-high 22 points as Arcadia outlasted Danbury 59-56 for a nonleague boys basketball win on Saturday.

Hayden Rader chipped in a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Redskins (9-10).

Tyler Murray’s 17 points and seven rebounds led the Lakers (1-18).

DANBURY (1-18)

B. Murray 2-0–4, Wunder 1-0–3, Berhart 1-0–3, T. Murray 6-2–17, Owens 5-1–11, Conrad 4-2–12, Buchanan 2-1–6. TOTALS: 21-55 6-14 — 56.

ARCADIA (9-10)

Rader 2-7–11, Stoner 2-3–9, Boes 7-6–22, Cassell 2-3–7, Peace 2-0–4, Cohee 1-0–2, Guillen 0-4–4. TOTALS: 16-43 23-30 — 59.

Danbury 9 13 18 16 — 56

Arcadia 17 15 14 13 — 59

3-Point GOALS: Danbury 8-21 (T. Murray 3, Conrad 2, Wunder, Berhart & Buchanan); Arcadia 4-11 (Stoner & Boes 2).

rebounds: Danbury 26 (T. Murray 7); Arcadia 31 (Rader 12).

turnovers: Danbury 14; Arcadia 14.

junior varsity: Danbury, 31-29.