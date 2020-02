Fostoria was named the No. 6 seed in the Division III Norwalk District, and the Redmen will make quite a trek to open tournament play, as the OHSAA boys basketball tournament brackets were determined and released Sunday afternoon.

Fostoria (12-6) opens with No. 5 seed Wynford (13-6) at 8 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Monroeville High School. The winner of that game will take on No. 4 Eastwood at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Monroeville in the district quarterfinals.

Fostoria elected to compete in the bottom half of the district at Monroeville, nearly an hour away, instead of the top half at Hopewell-Loudon High School. No. 1 seed Willard and No. 3 Colonel Crawford are the top teams competing in the top half.

In the Division IV Findlay District, Hopewell-Loudon (14-4) earned the No. 3 seed and opens with No. 13 North Baltimore (6-12) at Fostoria. Old Fort (17-1) earned the top seed in the Findlay District.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

District Tournament Pairings

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT

UPPER BRACKET

AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Toledo Bowsher vs. (18) Bowling Green, Feb. 26, 7

Winner vs. (7) Findlay, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(14) Oregon Clay vs. (2) Toledo Start, Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 3, 6:15, in district semifinals at University of Toledo

LOWER BRACKET

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Sylvania Northview vs. (17) Mansfield Madison, Feb. 26, 7

Winner vs. (3) Perrysburg, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(9) Anthony Wayne vs. (4) Toledo Central Catholic, Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 3, 8, in district semifinals at University of Toledo

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT

UPPER BRACKET

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Toledo St. Francis vs. (12) Toledo Whitmer, Feb. 26, 7

Winner vs. (5) Sylvania Southview, Feb. 29, 1, in district quarterfinals

(8) Toledo St. John’s vs. (10) Springfield, Feb. 29, 2:45, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 5, 6:15, in district semifinals at University of Toledo

LOWER BRACKET

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Ashland vs. (13) Fremont Ross, Feb. 29, 1, in district quarterfinals

(1) Lima Senior vs. (19) Toledo Waite, Feb. 29, 2:45, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 5, 8, in district semifinals at University of Toledo

Division II

MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT

UPPER BRACKET

AT BUCYRUS HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Mansfield Senior vs. (11) Vermilion, Feb. 26, 7

Winner vs. (1) Upper Sandusky, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(5) Ontario vs. (6) Lexington, Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 4, 6:15, in district semifinals at Mansfield Madison

LOWER BRACKET

AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Norwalk vs. (9) Edison, Feb. 25, 6:15

Winner vs. (2) Huron, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(8) Clear Fork vs. (10) Galion, Feb. 25, 8

Winner vs. (3) Shelby, Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 4, 8, in district semifinals at Mansfield Madison

OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

UPPER BRACKET

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Van Wert vs. (9) Wapakoneta, Feb. 26, 7

Winner vs. (3) Defiance, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(2) St. Marys Memorial vs. (5) Bryan, Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 4, 6:15, in district semifinals at Ohio Northern University

LOWER BRACKET

AT LIMA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

(10) Napoleon vs. (11) Celina, Feb. 25, 6:15

Winner vs. (1) Lima Shawnee, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(6) Kenton vs. (8) Elida, Feb. 25, 8

Winner vs. (4) Wauseon, Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 4, 8, in district semifinals at Ohio Northern University

LAKE DISTRICT

UPPER BRACKET

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

(12) Maumee vs. (11) Toledo Scott, Feb. 25, 6:15

Winner vs. (1) Toledo Rogers, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(6) Clyde vs. (10) Port Clinton, Feb. 25, 8

Winner vs. (5) Tiffin Columbian, Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 4, 6:15, in district semifinals at Lake

LOWER BRACKET

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Oak Harbor vs. (7) Toledo Woodward, Feb. 25, 6:15

Winner vs. (3) Rossford, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(8) Sandusky Perkins vs. (9) Bellevue, Feb. 25, 8

Winner vs. (2) Sandusky, Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 4, 8, in district semifinals at Lake

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

UPPER BRACKET

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Ashland Crestview vs. (12) Bucyrus, Feb. 25, 7

Winner vs. (1) Willard, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(3) Colonel Crawford vs. (13) Lakota, Feb. 26, 6:15

(8) Elmwood vs. (10) Woodmore, Feb. 26, 8

Winners meet Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 3, 6:15, in district semifinals at Norwalk

LOWER BRACKET

AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Margaretta vs. (9) Seneca East, Feb. 25, 6:15

Winner vs. (2) Western Reserve, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(5) Wynford vs. (6) Fostoria, Feb. 25, 8

Winner vs. (4) Eastwood, Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 3, 8, in district semifinals at Norwalk

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

UPPER BRACKET

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Van Buren vs. (8) Otsego, Feb. 25, 7

Winner vs. (1) Evergreen, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(3) Cardinal Stritch vs. (13) Northwood, Feb. 26, 6:15

(10) Delta vs. (11) Lake, Feb. 26, 8

Winners meet Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 5, 6:15, in district semifinals at Toledo Central Catholic

LOWER BRACKET

AT WAUSEON HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Swanton vs. (12) Montpelier, Feb. 25, 6:15

Winner vs. (2) Archbold, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(5) Liberty Center vs. (6) Genoa, Feb. 25, 8

Winner vs. (4) Ottawa Hills, Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 5, 8, in district semifinals at Toledo Central Catholic

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

UPPER BRACKET

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Lima Bath vs. (12) Allen East, Feb. 25, 7

Winner vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(6) Liberty-Benton vs. (8) Coldwater, Feb. 26, 6:15

(7) Tinora vs. (4) Riverdale, Feb. 26, 8

Winners meet Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 5, 6:15, in district semifinals at Lima Senior

LOWER BRACKET

AT ELIDA HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Fairview vs. (10) Delphos Jefferson, Feb. 25, 6:15

Winner vs. (3) Wayne Trace, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(11) Paulding vs. (5) Lima Central Catholic, Feb. 25, 8

Winner vs. (2) Bluffton, Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 5, 8, in district semifinals at Lima Senior

Division IV

WILLARD DISTRICT

UPPER BRACKET

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Lucas vs. (13) Mansfield Christian, Feb. 25, 7

Winner vs. (12) Danbury, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(4) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (10) Mansfield St. Peter’s, Feb. 26, 6:15

(6) Monroeville vs. (8) Plymouth, Feb. 26, 8

Winners meet Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 3, 6:15, in district semifinals at Willard

LOWER BRACKET

AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(7) New London vs. (9) Crestline, Feb. 25, 6:15

Winner vs. (2) South Central, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(3) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (11) Buckeye Central, Feb. 25, 8

Winner vs. (5) Mohawk, Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 3, 8, in district semifinals at Willard

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

UPPER BRACKET

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Toledo Emmanuel Christian vs. (12) Holgate, Feb. 25, 7

Winner vs. (2) Toledo Christian, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(3) Hicksville vs. (10) Ayersville, Feb. 26, 6:15

(6) Fayette vs. (8) North Central, Feb. 26, 8

Winners meet Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 3, 6:15, in district semifinals at Defiance

LOWER BRACKET

AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Stryker vs. (14) Hilltop, Feb. 25, 7

Winner vs. (1) Antwerp, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(4) Edgerton vs. (7) Maumee Valley Country Day, Feb. 26, 6:15

(9) Edon vs. (5) Pettisville, Feb. 26, 8

Winners meet Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 3, 8, in district semifinals at Defiance

ELIDA DISTRICT

UPPER BRACKET

AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Pandora-Gilboa vs. (11) Continental, Feb. 25, 7

Winner vs. (2) Ottoville, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(4) Kalida vs. (13) Patrick Henry, Feb. 26, 6:15

(5) Lincolnview vs. (6) Miller City, Feb. 26, 8

Winners meet Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 3, 6:15, in district semifinals at Elida

LOWER BRACKET

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

(8) Convoy Crestview vs. (7) Leipsic, Feb. 26, 6:15

Winner vs. (3) Delphos St. John’s, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(10) Ada vs. (12) Fort Jennings, Feb. 26, 8

Winner vs. (1) Columbus Grove, Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 3, 8, in district semifinals at Elida

FINDLAY DISTRICT

UPPER BRACKET

AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY

(11) Hardin Northern vs. (9) New Riegel, Feb. 25, 7

Winner vs. (1) Old Fort, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(5) Fremont St. Joseph vs. (8) Arcadia, Feb. 26, 6:15

(12) Vanlue vs. (4) Tiffin Calvert, Feb. 26, 8

Winners meet Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 3, 6:15, in district semifinals at Findlay

LOWER BRACKET

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Arlington vs. (14) McComb, Feb. 25, 7

Winner vs. (7) Gibsonburg, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(13) North Baltimore vs. (3) Hopewell-Loudon, Feb. 26, 6:15

(6) Carey vs. (10) Cory-Rawson, Feb. 26, 8

Winners meet Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 3, 8, in district semifinals at Findlay

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

UPPER BRACKET

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Lima Temple Christian vs. (9) Marion Local, Feb. 25, 7

Winner vs. (1) Fort Recovery, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(6) Ridgemont vs. (8) New Bremen, Feb. 26, 6:15

(7) St. Henry vs. (11) New Knoxville, Feb. 26, 8

Winners meet Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 3, 6:15, in district semifinals at Wapakoneta

LOWER BRACKET

AT COLDWATER HIGH SCHOOL

(5) Upper Scioto Valley vs. (10) Spencerville, Feb. 25, 6:15

Winner vs. (2) Parkway, Feb. 28, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(4) Lima Perry vs. (12) Waynesfield-Goshen, Feb. 25, 8

Winner vs. (3) Minster, Feb. 28, 8, in district quarterfinals

Winners meet March 3, 8, in district semifinals at Wapakoneta