PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Patrick Henry 44, Bryan 35
Western Buckeye League
Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Defiance 25
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding 52, Ontario 41
Shelby 66, Clear Fork 39
Around Ohio
Ashville Teays Valley 40, Lancaster Fairfield Union 38
Bloom-Carroll 74, Hamilton Local Digital 22
Circleville Logan Elm 38, Baltimore Liberty Union 30
Cols. Grandview Hts. 46, Cols. School for Girls 35
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 63, Hudson WRA 32
Dublin Coffman 59, Grove City Cent. Crossing 27
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 46, Fairfield Christian 37
Legacy Christian 59, Franklin Middletown Christian 15
Marysville 51, Cols. Upper Arlington 43
Pickerington Cent. 62, Grove City 40
Reynoldsburg 62, Pickerington N. 27
Sunbury Big Walnut 45, Cols. Franklin Hts. 23
Westerville N. 45, Westerville S. 43
Whitehall-Yearling 66, Delaware Buckeye Valley 37
Williamsport Westfall 40, Chillicothe Huntington 26
Worthington Kilbourne 53, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 35
Saturday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia
Vanlue at Cory-Rawson
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Bucyrus
Mohawk at Upper Sandusky
Ridgedale at Carey
Wynford at Seneca East
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg
New Riegel at Lakota
Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon
Sandusky St. Mary at Danbury
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Milan Edison at Port Clinton
Willard at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Bellevue
Tiffin Columbian at Clyde
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Lucas
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at New London
Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth
South Central at Norwalk St. Paul
Western Reserve at Monroeville
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Botkins
Ansonia at Riverside
Archbold at Springfield
Calvary Christian at Lima Perry
Delphos St. John’s at Ottoville
Elmwood at Bowling Green
Fayette at Delta
Findlay at Defiance
Fort Recovery at Tri-Village
Hicksville at Edon
Highland at Elgin
Hilltop at Edgerton
Jackson Center at Versailles
Lake at Ottawa Hills
Leipsic at Kalida
Lima Cent. Cath. at Van Wert
London at River Valley
North Baltimore at Cardinal Stritch
Richfield Revere at Loudonville
Ridgemont at Riverdale
Rossford at Maumee
Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion
Sandusky Senior at Toledo Scott
Sidney Lehman at Bellefontaine
St. Marys Memorial at Russia
Swanton at Otsego
Wauseon at Tinora
Waynesfield-Goshen at Kenton
Wooster Senior at Orrville
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 80, Vanlue 36
Cory-Rawson 54, Arcadia 53
Liberty-Benton 57, Pandora-Gilboa 34
Riverdale 63, McComb 35
Van Buren 57, North Baltimore 44
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 67, Fremont Ross 45
Lima Senior 56, Tol. Cent. Catholic 54
Toledo St. Francis 59, Oregon Clay 57
Toledo St. John’s 47, Toledo Whitmer 24
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford 78, Bucyrus 42
Mohawk 88, Wynford 59
Ridgedale 42, Buckeye Central 41, OT
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood 45, Lake 32
Fostoria Senior 67, Otsego 60
Genoa 44, Woodmore 26
Rossford 65, Eastwood 44
Northwest Conference
Bluffton 62, Allen East 41
Columbus Grove 57, Delphos Jefferson 43
Lincolnview 63, Convoy Crestview 49
Spencerville 55, Ada 50
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 64, Delta 23
Bryan 59, Patrick Henry 27
Evergreen 59, Wauseon 57
Liberty Center 47, Swanton 42
Putnam County League
Kalida 54, Miller City 45
Ottoville 58, Continental 21
Western Buckeye League
Lima Shawnee 67, Kenton 41
Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Defiance 50
St. Marys Memorial 57, Lima Bath 37
Van Wert 67, Elida 60
Wapakoneta 58, Celina 34
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern 57, Elgin 49
Ridgemont 78, Waynesfield-Goshen 56
Sidney Lehman 48, Lima Temple Christian 45
Upper Scioto Valley 64, Riverside 39
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Hopewell-Loudon 57, Lakota 37
New Riegel 42, Gibsonburg 35
Old Fort 92, Danbury 31
Tiffin Calvert 49, Sandusky St. Mary 47
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta 45, Port Clinton 43
Oak Harbor 67, Huron 60
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde 64, Bellevue 46
Norwalk Senior 58, Sandusky Senior 55
Tiffin Columbian 63, Vermilion 45
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Ottawa Hills 57, Cardinal Stritch 52
Toledo Christian 84, Northwood 49
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery 49, St. Henry 40
Minster 64, New Knoxville 40
New Bremen 39, Marion Local 26
Parkway 67, Delphos St. John’s 57
Versailles 46, Coldwater 35
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 59, Sylvania Southview 47
Perrysburg 76, Bowling Green 46
Springfield 68, Maumee 61
Sylvania Northview 65, Napoleon 51
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison 47, Mount Vernon 26
Mansfield Senior 54, Lexington 46
Wooster Senior 67, Ashland Senior 61
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield St. Peter’s 44, Crestline 36
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Ashland Crestview, postponed
New London 45, Plymouth 38
Norwalk St. Paul 81, Ashland Mapleton 42
Western Reserve 57, South Central 49
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp 71, Holgate 39
Hicksville 41, Fairview 34
Tinora 49, Edgerton 40
Wayne Trace 78, Ayersville 38
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette 52, Hilltop 33
Pettisville 48, North Central 42
Stryker 52, Edon 45
Other NW Ohio Games
Marion Hawks 64, Heritage Christian 53
Willard 85, Milan Edison 41
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 56, Cle. Cent. Cath. 47
Anna 55, Ft. Loramie 47
Athens 65, Bidwell River Valley 55
Atwater Waterloo 69, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 33
Avon 67, N. Olmsted 35
Avon Lake 45, Lakewood 44
Batavia Clermont NE 62, Bethel-Tate 59, 0
Bellaire 71, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55
Berlin Hiland 63, Lore City Buckeye Trail 57
Brunswick 66, Euclid 65
Byesville Meadowbrook 95, Warsaw River View 47
Cambridge 61, Zanesville 35
Campbell Memorial 73, Youngs. Liberty 67
Carlisle 76, New Lebanon Dixie 48
Carrollton 58, Beloit W. Branch 49
Centerburg 57, Cardington-Lincoln 46
Chagrin Falls Kenston 76, Eastlake N. 50
Chardon 65, Painesville Riverside 53
Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Parma Padua 55
Chillicothe Unioto 61, Southeastern 56
Chillicothe Zane Trace 54, Frankfort Adena 41
Cin. La Salle 51, Cin. St. Xavier 42
Cin. Turpin 66, Cin. Walnut Hills 64
Cin. Withrow 68, Cin. Anderson 58
Cle. Hts. 66, Lorain 62
Cle. Lincoln W. 51, Cle. Max Hayes 48
Cols. Africentric 63, Cols. Eastmoor 45
Cols. Beechcroft 55, Cols. Northland 53
Cols. Centennial 76, East 62
Cols. Linden-McKinley 70, Cols. Whetstone 42
Cols. Mifflin 84, Cols. International 43
Cols. Ready 66, Watterson 49
Cols. St. Charles 69, Cols. DeSales 59
Cols. Upper Arlington 55, Marysville 46
Cols. Walnut Ridge 95, Cols. Independence 53
Cols. Wellington 78, Cols. KIPP 29
Columbia Station Columbia 60, Wellington 52
Columbiana 50, Lisbon David Anderson 45
Dalton 59, Creston Norwayne 54
Day. Oakwood 70, Bellbrook 57
Dublin Coffman 77, Grove City Cent. Crossing 52
Elyria Cath. 61, Rocky River 56
Fairport Harbor Harding 50, Burton Berkshire 46
Gahanna Christian 68, Lancaster 50
Goshen 71, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 68
Hanoverton United 51, Leetonia 38
Hartville Lake Center Christian 53, Youngs. Valley Christian 31
Heartland Christian 76, E. Palestine 55
Hubbard 67, Cortland Lakeview 57
Independence 45, Rocky River Lutheran W. 38
Kinsman Badger 54, Vienna Mathews 53
Kirtland 67, Middlefield Cardinal 47
Legacy Christian 63, Franklin Middletown Christian 60, 0
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 75, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 66
Lewistown Indian Lake 65, St. Paris Graham 50
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 43, Cin. Princeton 42
Lodi Cloverleaf 81, Akr. Springfield 67
London 56, New Carlisle Tecumseh 53
Malvern 60, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34
Medina 84, Shaker Hts. 68
Medina Buckeye 65, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 52
Medina Highland 86, Aurora 76, 0
Mentor 95, Elyria 69
Mentor Lake Cath. 56, Cle. Benedictine 52
Middletown Fenwick 53, Cin. McNicholas 42
Middletown Madison Senior 56, Day. Northridge 39
Milford 64, Loveland 48
Mowrystown Whiteoak 59, Fayetteville-Perry 49
Mt. Gilead 55, Howard E. Knox 49
N. Ridgeville 67, Westlake 58
N. Royalton 57, Wadsworth 41
New Concord John Glenn 45, Thornville Sheridan 34
New Paris National Trail 58, Union City Mississinawa Valley 50
Orange 65, Hunting Valley University 64
Painesville Harvey 60, Perry 51
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 66, Utica 26
Pettisville 48, Pioneer N. Central 42
Philo 66, Zanesville Maysville 34
Plain City Jonathan Alder 57, Spring. Kenton Ridge 28
Powell Olentangy Liberty 53, Westerville Cent. 49
Racine Southern 75, Wahama, W.Va. 55
Ravenna 72, Norton 67
Reedsville Eastern 64, Belpre 48
Richwood N. Union 60, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 42
Rockford Parkway 67, Delphos St. John’s 57
S. Point 68, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 49
Sardinia Eastern Brown 63, Lynchburg-Clay 39
Sebring McKinley 67, Lowellville 53
Spring. Cath. Cent. 54, S. Charleston SE 45
Spring. Shawnee 64, Bellefontaine 49
Stewart Federal Hocking 69, Glouster Trimble 67
Streetsboro 59, Akr. Coventry 36
Trenton Edgewood 61, Morrow Little Miami 34
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 51, Bradford 35
W. Carrollton 82, Sidney 67
W. Chester Lakota W. 61, Cin. Colerain 45
W. Jefferson 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 45
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46, Newcomerstown 11
Wellsville 64, Salineville Southern 55
Westerville S. 68, Westerville N. 58
Wickliffe 100, Orwell Grand Valley 48
Williamsburg 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 52
Williamsport Westfall 40, Chillicothe Huntington 26
Willoughby S. 59, Madison 39
Windham 55, Bristol 52, 0
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Caldwell 48
Wooster 67, Ashland 61
Worthington Kilbourne 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 41
Youngs. Boardman 59, Warren Harding 35
Zanesville W. Muskingum 55, New Lexington 43
Saturday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Vanlue
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky
Carey at Buckeye Central
Ridgedale at Colonel Crawford
Seneca East at Mohawk
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior
Shelby at Clear Fork
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Edon
Archbold at Napoleon
Ayersville at Kalida
Bluffton at Riverdale
Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen
Bryan at Ottawa-Glandorf
Cleveland Collinwood at Toledo Woodward
Coldwater at Lincolnview
Columbus Grove at Jackson Center
Continental at North Baltimore
Cory-Rawson at Upper Scioto Valley
Danbury at Arcadia
Dayton Jefferson at Sidney Lehman
Elida at Findlay
Evergreen at Fayette
Fairview at Hilltop
Fort Jennings at New Bremen
Fort Recovery at Lima Shawnee
Fremont St. Joseph at Hardin Northern
Hicksville at Pettisville
Huron at Clyde
Lexington at Norwalk Senior
Lima Bath at New Knoxville
Lima Perry at Fort Loramie
Lucas at Norwayne
Mansfield Christian at Ashland Crestview
Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior
Marion Local at Spencerville
Marysville at Mount Vernon
Miller City at Van Buren
Montpelier at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
New London at Black River
Northeastern at Riverside
Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky St. Mary
Oak Harbor at Bellevue
Ottawa Hills at Liberty-Benton
Parkway at South Adams, Ind.
Patrick Henry at Holgate
Paulding at Liberty Center
Plymouth at Jeromesville Hillsdale
Sandusky Perkins at Western Reserve
South Central at Milan Edison
St. Henry at Van Wert
St. Marys Memorial at Minster
Stryker at Toledo Christian
Sunbury Big Walnut at River Valley
Tiffin Columbian at Port Clinton
Toledo Rogers at Rossford
Toledo Whitmer at Defiance
Troy at Celina
Wayne Trace at Convoy Crestview
West Salem Northwestern at Willard
Wooster Senior at Orrville
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 38 14 .731 —
Boston 36 15 .706 1½
Philadelphia 32 21 .604 6½
Brooklyn 23 27 .460 14
New York 16 36 .308 22
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 34 16 .680 —
Orlando 22 30 .423 13
Washington 18 32 .360 16
Charlotte 16 35 .314 18½
Atlanta 14 39 .264 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 7 .863 —
Indiana 31 21 .596 13½
Chicago 19 34 .358 26
Detroit 19 35 .352 26½
Cleveland 13 39 .250 31½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 33 18 .647 —
Dallas 31 21 .596 2½
Memphis 26 26 .500 7½
San Antonio 22 29 .431 11
New Orleans 21 31 .404 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 36 16 .692 —
Utah 32 18 .640 3
Oklahoma City 32 20 .615 4
Portland 24 28 .462 12
Minnesota 15 35 .300 20
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 38 12 .760 —
L.A. Clippers 36 15 .706 2½
Phoenix 20 31 .392 18½
Sacramento 19 31 .380 19
Golden State 12 40 .231 27
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
New York 105, Orlando 103
New Orleans 125, Chicago 119
Milwaukee 112, Philadelphia 101
Portland 125, San Antonio 117
Houston 121, L.A. Lakers 111
Friday’s Results
Washington 119, Dallas 118
Philadelphia 119, Memphis 107
Boston 112, Atlanta 107
Oklahoma City 108, Detroit 101
Toronto 115, Indiana 106
Houston at Phoenix, 9
Miami at Sacramento, 10
Portland at Utah, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Orlando, 5
Dallas at Charlotte, 7
New York at Detroit, 7
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30
New Orleans at Indiana, 7:30
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30
Denver at Phoenix, 9
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Oklahoma City, 3:30
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6
Memphis at Washington, 6
New York at Atlanta, 6
Utah at Houston, 7
L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7:30
Miami at Portland, 9
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7
Brooklyn at Indiana, 7
Charlotte at Detroit, 7
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8
Utah at Dallas, 8:30
San Antonio at Denver, 9
Miami at Golden State, 10:30
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 55 33 10 12 78 183 138
Tampa Bay 54 34 15 5 73 196 149
Toronto 55 29 19 7 65 199 185
Florida 53 29 18 6 64 190 178
Montreal 56 26 23 7 59 175 172
Buffalo 55 24 23 8 56 157 173
Ottawa 54 18 25 11 47 145 183
Detroit 56 13 39 4 30 115 212
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 54 36 13 5 77 197 160
Pittsburgh 53 33 15 5 71 178 146
Columbus 55 30 16 9 69 146 135
N.Y. Islanders 52 31 15 6 68 155 142
Carolina 54 31 20 3 65 174 148
Philadelphia 54 29 18 7 65 170 162
N.Y. Rangers 53 26 23 4 56 173 172
New Jersey 53 19 24 10 48 146 190
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 55 32 15 8 72 176 157
Colorado 52 30 16 6 66 192 151
Dallas 53 30 18 5 65 142 136
Nashville 53 26 20 7 59 174 174
Winnipeg 55 27 23 5 59 163 168
Chicago 54 25 21 8 58 161 168
Minnesota 53 25 22 6 56 164 176
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 55 30 20 5 65 179 167
Vegas 56 28 21 7 63 177 168
Edmonton 54 28 20 6 62 173 171
Arizona 56 27 22 7 61 158 153
Calgary 55 27 22 6 60 149 169
San Jose 55 24 27 4 52 145 181
Anaheim 55 22 26 7 51 143 171
Los Angeles 55 19 31 5 43 136 176
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 0
Montreal 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Vegas 7, Florida 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Los Angeles 3
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, SO
Colorado 4, Ottawa 1
Minnesota 4, Vancouver 2
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2
Nashville 3, Calgary 2
Carolina 5, Arizona 3
San Jose 6, Edmonton 3
Friday’s Results
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 2, Detroit 0
Toronto 5, Anaheim 4, OT
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 2
Arizona at Boston, 3
Colorado at Columbus, 7
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7
Nashville at Edmonton, 7
Philadelphia at Washington, 7
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7
Toronto at Montreal, 7
Dallas at St. Louis, 8
Calgary at Vancouver, 10
Carolina at Vegas, 10
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 12:30
Anaheim at Buffalo, 3
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:30
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Montreal, 7
Florida at Philadelphia, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30
Nashville at Vancouver, 10
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Amherst 91, Bowdoin 80
Bates 99, Connecticut College 67
Bridgeport 83, Daemen 74
Brown 67, Dartmouth 65
City Colllege (NY) 69, Brooklyn 65
Clarkson 90, Rochester 80
Colby 78, Hamilton 74
Geneseo 72, New Paltz 57
Harvard 78, Yale 77
Hobart 66, St. Lawrence 52
Iona 73, Quinnipiac 52
Lehman 87, Staten Island 75
Maine-Fort Kent 86, Pine Manor 82
Manhattan 77, Niagara 59
Marist 72, St. Peter’s 61
Plattsburgh 71, Fredonia St. 65
Queens (NY) 79, Roberts Wesleyan 59
Rider 61, Canisius 60
SUNY-Canton 72, Maine-Farmington 62
Siena 65, Fairfield 49
Tufts 88, Trinity (Conn.) 58
Vassar 76, Bard 46
Widener 87, Messiah 81
Williams 73, Wesleyan (Conn.) 54
SOUTH
Sewanee 79, Oglethorpe 78
VCU 73, Davidson 62
Valdosta St. 118, Shorter 83
MIDWEST
DePauw 94, Hiram 67
Maryland 75, Illinois 66
N. Illinois 57, Kent St. 54
Wabash 83, Allegheny 71
SOUTHWEST
Austin 77, Schreiner 69
Centenary 82, Southwestern (Texas) 79
St. Thomas (Texas) 80, Texas Lutheran 58
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Brown 83, Dartmouth 71
DePaul 71, St. John’s 65
Delaware 81, Northeastern 69
Drexel 45, Hofstra 32
Harvard 66, Yale 57
Penn 86, Columbia 84, OT
Princeton 60, Cornell 29
Seton Hall 72, Marquette 60
UConn 94, Memphis 55
SOUTH
Elon 60, UNC-Wilmington 57
William & Mary 80, Coll. of Charleston 74
MIDWEST
Bradley 66, Illinois St. 62
Butler 60, Georgetown 42
Drake 91, S. Illinois 76
Missouri St. 66, N. Iowa 55
Oral Roberts 86, North Dakota 72
Villanova 55, Xavier 54
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Second Round
Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars.
p-Pebble Beach Golf Links, par 72
s-Spyglass Hill Golf Course, par 72
m-Monterey Peninsula CC, par 71
Nick Taylor 63m-66p — 129 -14
Jason Day 67m-64p — 131 -12
Phil Mickelson 68s-64m — 132 -11
Chris Baker 69m-64p — 133 -10
Charl Schwartzel 67m-66p — 133 -10
Scott Piercy 68m-66p — 134 -9
Dustin Johnson 69s-65m — 134 -9
Kevin Chappell 68s-67m — 135 -8
Brandon Wu 69s-66m — 135 -8
Lanto Griffin 67s-68m — 135 -8
Harry Higgs 66m-69p — 135 -8
Matt Every 70p-66s — 136 -8
Patrick Cantlay 66s-69m — 135 -8
Chez Reavie 67m-69p — 136 -7
Alex Noren 69m-67p — 136 -7
Max Homa 67s-69m — 136 -7
Keith Mitchell 69m-67p — 136 -7
Paul Casey 71s-65m — 136 -7
Kevin Streelman 69s-67m — 136 -7
Adam Schenk 68m-69p — 137 -6
Aaron Baddeley 68m-69p — 137 -6
Cameron Champ 71m-66p — 137 -6
Justin Suh 67m-70p — 137 -6
Chesson Hadley 71s-67m — 138 -5
Nick Watney 73p-66s — 139 -5
Sean O’Hair 73s-65m — 138 -5
Peter Malnati 70p-69s — 139 -5
Kurt Kitayama 69s-69m — 138 -5
Zac Blair 69s-69m — 138 -5
Tim Wilkinson 69p-70s — 139 -5
Ricky Barnes 66m-72p — 138 -5
Richy Werenski 66m-72p — 138 -5
Viktor Hovland 70s-68m — 138 -5
Matthew NeSmith 68p-71s — 139 -5
Jonathan Byrd 67m-72p — 139 -4
Russell Knox 74s-65m — 139 -4
Charley Hoffman 67s-72m — 139 -4
Fabian Gomez 73m-66p — 139 -4
Wyndham Clark 68s-71m — 139 -4
Daniel Berger 70s-69m — 139 -4
George McNeill 68m-71p — 139 -4
Ben Martin 72p-68s — 140 -4
Troy Merritt 69s-70m — 139 -4
Seamus Power 72p-68s — 140 -4
Robert Streb 67p-74s — 141 -3
Brice Garnett 70m-70p — 140 -3
Matt Jones 68p-73s — 141 -3
Brandon Hagy 73p-68s — 141 -3
Cameron Tringale 71m-69p — 140 -3
Doug Ghim 68m-72p — 140 -3
Beau Hossler 68m-72p — 140 -3
Adam Long 74s-66m — 140 -3
Kevin Kisner 72s-68m — 140 -3
Jim Herman 67m-73p — 140 -3
Matt Kuchar 70p-71s — 141 -3
Matthew Fitzpatrick 71p-70s — 141 -3
Brian Gay 72s-68m — 140 -3
Doc Redman 73s-67m — 140 -3
Greg Chalmers 67m-73p — 140 -3
K.J. Choi 74m-66p — 140 -3
Stewart Cink 69p-72s — 141 -3
Brandt Snedeker 73s-67m — 140 -3
Scott Harrington 68m-72p — 140 -3
Ben Taylor 73s-67m — 140 -3
Tyler McCumber 71p-70s — 141 -3
James Hahn 71m-70p — 141 -2
Wes Roach 69p-73s — 142 -2
Henrik Norlander 69p-73s — 142 -2
Alex Cejka 69p-73s — 142 -2
Jordan Spieth 70s-71m — 141 -2
Joseph Bramlett 71m-70p — 141 -2
Smylie Kaufman 75s-66m — 141 -2
Jimmy Walker 73s-68m — 141 -2
Chase Seiffert 66p-76s — 142 -2
Josh Teater 70m-72p — 142 -1
John Senden 71s-71m — 142 -1
Kevin Na 75s-67m — 142 -1
J.B. Holmes 71p-72s — 143 -1
Tom Hoge 69m-73p — 142 -1
Aaron Wise 68m-74p — 142 -1
Nelson Ledesma 73p-70s — 143 -1
Arjun Atwal 75s-67m — 142 -1
Steve Stricker 74s-68m — 142 -1
Vaughn Taylor 72p-71s — 143 -1
Rob Oppenheim 68m-74p — 142 -1
Sebastian Cappelen 72s-70m — 142 -1
Harold Varner III 67p-76s — 143 -1
Ryan Brehm 73s-69m — 142 -1
Luke Donald 72s-71m — 143 E
Vincent Whaley 71p-73s — 144 E
Ryan Armour 70p-74s — 144 E
Padraig Harrington 70m-73p — 143 E
Rhein Gibson 74m-69p — 143 E
Branden Grace 73s-70m — 143 E
Anirban Lahiri 73p-71s — 144 E
Jason Dufner 73s-70m — 143 E
Peter Uihlein 73s-70m — 143 E
Michael Gligic 72s-71m — 143 E
Adam Hadwin 74s-69m — 143 E
Chris Kirk 72p-72s — 144 E
Mark Anderson 73m-70p — 143 E
Cameron Davis 71m-72p — 143 E
Maverick McNealy 72p-72s — 144 E
Joel Dahmen 71m-73p — 144 +1
Rafa Cabrera Bello 70m-74p — 144 +1
Patrick Martin 73m-71p — 144 +1
Patrick Rodgers 76s-68m — 144 +1
Xinjun Zhang 71p-74s — 145 +1
Jim Furyk 74s-70m — 144 +1
Andrew Landry 76p-69s — 145 +1
Johnson Wagner 70m-74p — 144 +1
Scott Stallings 73p-73s — 146 +2
Ted Potter, Jr. 72p-74s — 146 +2
Mackenzie Hughes 74p-72s — 146 +2
Graeme McDowell 70s-75m — 145 +2
Lucas Glover 70p-76s — 146 +2
David Lingmerth 72p-74s — 146 +2
Bo Hoag 71p-75s — 146 +2
Michael Gellerman 73p-73s — 146 +2
Mark Hubbard 74p-72s — 146 +2
Tyler Duncan 73p-73s — 146 +2
Zack Sucher 72p-74s — 146 +2
D.J. Trahan 71m-75p — 146 +3
Chad Campbell 74s-72m — 146 +3
Chris Stroud 76s-70m — 146 +3
Michael Thompson 73p-74s — 147 +3
Pat Perez 71s-75m — 146 +3
Dominic Bozzelli 76p-71s — 147 +3
Kristoffer Ventura 71p-76s — 147 +3
Rod Pampling 73m-73p — 146 +3
Bill Haas 71m-75p — 146 +3
D.A. Points 77s-70m — 147 +4
Isaiah Salinda 74m-73p — 147 +4
Kramer Hickok 74m-73p — 147 +4
Sung Kang 74m-73p — 147 +4
Roberto Castro 74p-74s — 148 +4
J.J. Spaun 69m-78p — 147 +4
Martin Trainer 73s-75m — 148 +5
David Hearn 75s-73m — 148 +5
Si Woo Kim 77s-71m — 148 +5
Bo Van Pelt 75p-74s — 149 +5
Scott Brown 77p-72s — 149 +5
J.J. Henry 74p-76s — 150 +6
Brian Stuard 73p-77s — 150 +6
Satoshi Kodaira 76m-73p — 149 +6
Austin Cook 78s-71m — 149 +6
Hank Lebioda 74p-77s — 151 +7
Robert Garrigus 74p-77s — 151 +7
Hunter Mahan 74m-77p — 151 +8
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73p-79s — 152 +8
Scott de Borba 75p-78s — 153 +9
Tim Herron 78m-74p — 152 +9
Kevin Stadler 77m-76p — 153 +10
Sam Saunders 77m-78p — 155 +12
LPGA Tour
ISPS Handa Vic Open
Second Round
a-amateur
Madelene Sagstrom 65-67 — 132 -13
Ally McDonald 68-65 — 133 -12
Robyn Choi 70-65 — 135 -10
Ayean Cho 69-66 — 135 -10
Linnea Strom 66-69 — 135 -10
Jasmine Suwannapura 69-67 — 136 -9
Minjee Lee 69-67 — 136 -9
Pei-Ying Tsai 68-68 — 136 -9
Hee Young Park 68-68 — 136 -9
Haeji Kang 65-71 — 136 -9
Min A Yoon 71-66 — 137 -8
Hye-Jin Choi 69-68 — 137 -8
Jeongeun Lee6 68-69 — 137 -8
Alena Sharp 68-69 — 137 -8
Cydney Clanton 68-69 — 137 -8
Stephanie Meadow 67-70 — 137 -8
Pornanong Phatlum 67-70 — 137 -8
Christina Kim 67-70 — 137 -8
Haley Moore 66-71 — 137 -8
Sarah Kemp 71-67 — 138 -7
Karine Icher 70-68 — 138 -7
Leona Maguire 69-69 — 138 -7
Jiwon Jeon 69-69 — 138 -7
Perrine Delacour 69-69 — 138 -7
Klara Spilkova 67-71 — 138 -7
Emma Talley 73-66 — 139 -6
Maria Fernanda Torres 72-67 — 139 -6
Linnea Johansson 70-69 — 139 -6
Jin Hee Im 69-70 — 139 -6
Xiyu Lin 67-72 — 139 -6
Pavarisa Yoktuan 67-72 — 139 -6
Peiyun Chien 65-74 — 139 -6
Lauren Stephenson 70-70 — 140 -5
Tiffany Chan 70-70 — 140 -5
Dottie Ardina 70-70 — 140 -5
Dana Finkelstein 67-73 — 140 -5
Tiffany Joh 67-73 — 140 -5
Su Oh 73-68 — 141 -4
Mel Reid 72-69 — 141 -4
Wichanee Meechai 72-69 — 141 -4
Yealimi Noh 71-70 — 141 -4
So Yeon Ryu 71-70 — 141 -4
Jeong Eun Lee 71-70 — 141 -4
Hee Jeong Lim 70-71 — 141 -4
Yu Liu 70-71 — 141 -4
a-Ho Yu An 70-71 — 141 -4
a-Stephanie Kyriacou 68-73 — 141 -4
Jennifer Song 75-67 — 142 -3
Pajaree Anannarukarn 74-68 — 142 -3
Andrea Lee 74-68 — 142 -3
Charlotte Thomas 74-68 — 142 -3
Karis Davidson 73-69 — 142 -3
Manon De Roey 72-70 — 142 -3
Jenny Coleman 72-70 — 142 -3
Kelly Tan 72-70 — 142 -3
Anne van Dam 71-71 — 142 -3
Ssu-Chia Cheng 71-71 — 142 -3
Alana Uriell 70-72 — 142 -3
Inbee Park 70-72 — 142 -3
Suzuka Yamaguchi 70-72 — 142 -3
Hannah Green 69-73 — 142 -3
Dani Holmqvist 69-73 — 142 -3
Mina Harigae 69-73 — 142 -3
Matilda Castren 68-74 — 142 -3
Cheyenne Knight 67-75 — 142 -3
Missed Cut
Stacy Lewis 74-69 — 143 -2
Maia Schechter 74-69 — 143 -2
Yui Kawamoto 73-70 — 143 -2
Katherine Kirk 72-71 — 143 -2
Jane Park 72-71 — 143 -2
Wei-Ling Hsu 71-72 — 143 -2
Jennifer Chang 71-72 — 143 -2
Sarah Schmelzel 70-73 — 143 -2
Albane Valenzuela 70-73 — 143 -2
Julieta Granada 70-73 — 143 -2
Cristie Kerr 69-74 — 143 -2
Lauren Kim 74-70 — 144 -1
Lindsey Weaver 73-71 — 144 -1
Kylie Henry 73-71 — 144 -1
Celine Boutier 72-72 — 144 -1
Esther Henseleit 72-72 — 144 -1
Robynn Ree 72-72 — 144 -1
Austin Ernst 71-73 — 144 -1
Na Yeon Choi 71-73 — 144 -1
Caroline Hedwall 71-73 — 144 -1
Laura Davies 67-77 — 144 -1
Ryann O’Toole 75-70 — 145 E
Karrie Webb 75-70 — 145 E
Katja Pogacar 74-71 — 145 E
Esther Lee 72-73 — 145 E
Elizabeth Szokol 72-73 — 145 E
Hira Naveed 72-73 — 145 E
Min Seo Kwak 71-74 — 145 E
Amy Olson 71-74 — 145 E
Pernilla Lindberg 79-67 — 146 +1
Brianna Do 78-68 — 146 +1
Hana Lee 75-71 — 146 +1
Jillian Hollis 75-71 — 146 +1
Giulia Molinaro 74-72 — 146 +1
Jiyai Shin 73-73 — 146 +1
Mariah Stackhouse 72-74 — 146 +1
Maria Fassi 72-74 — 146 +1
Stephanie Na 72-74 — 146 +1
Kim Kaufman 71-75 — 146 +1
Diksha Dagar 71-75 — 146 +1
Haru Nomura 76-71 — 147 +2
Ashleigh Buhai 76-71 — 147 +2
Beatriz Recari 74-73 — 147 +2
Yuka Saso 74-73 — 147 +2
Tonje Daffinrud 74-73 — 147 +2
Lindy Duncan 73-74 — 147 +2
Jing Yan 73-74 — 147 +2
Hanee Song 73-74 — 147 +2
Munchin Keh 72-75 — 147 +2
Whitney Hillier 77-71 — 148 +3
a-Grace Kim 76-72 — 148 +3
Louise Ridderstrom 75-73 — 148 +3
Meghan MacLaren 75-73 — 148 +3
Marianne Skarpnord 74-74 — 148 +3
Daniela Darquea 74-74 — 148 +3
Hee-Won Jung 73-75 — 148 +3
Paige Stubbs 69-79 — 148 +3
Mariajo Uribe 76-73 — 149 +4
Gemma Dryburgh 72-77 — 149 +4
a-Charlotte Heath 71-78 — 149 +4
Elizabeth Nagel 79-71 — 150 +5
Sarah Jane Smith 77-73 — 150 +5
Elmay Viking 77-73 — 150 +5
Sakura Yokomine 75-75 — 150 +5
Sarah Burnham 73-77 — 150 +5
Patty Tavatanakit 80-71 — 151 +6
Ayako Uehara 76-75 — 151 +6
Marissa Steen 76-75 — 151 +6
Felicity Johnson 78-74 — 152 +7
Breanna Gill 76-76 — 152 +7
Christine Wolf 81-72 — 153 +8
Soo Jin Lee 76-77 — 153 +8
Cheyenne Woods 73-80 — 153 +8
Ayaka Sugihara 78-77 — 155 +10
Mind Muangkhumsakul 79-77 — 156 +11
a-Ling-Jie Chen 78-79 — 157 +12
a-Peng-Shan Liu 78-80 — 158 +13
Tahnia Ravnjak 78-84 — 162 +17
Katherine Perry 81-WD
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cody Allen and LHP Brandon Mann to minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Moran on a minor league contract.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Chris Taylor on a two-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Named Brian Schneider quality control coach. Announced the resignation of baseball operations adviser Jessica Mendoza.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with OF Hunter Pence on a one-year contract.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Marty Anderson.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed UT David Glaude.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Jeremy Orbik.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials.
DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Gerald Green.
NBA G League
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Waived F Phil Cofer. Signed G R.J Hunter.
Football
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Jacques Cesaire assistant defensive line coach.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Joe Woods defensive coordinator.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Kiefer Sherwood from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned RW Daniel Sprong to San Diego.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Re-signed M Jimmy McLaughlin.
LOS ANGELES FC — Announced the team and F Josh Perez have mutually agreed to part ways.
LA GALAXY — Appointed Phil Hayward director of performance and sport science.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Rob Kiernan.
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Announced the retirment of F Jen Hoy.
UTAH ROYALS — Named Craig Harrington coach.
College
KANSAS CITY — Named Jessica Smith women’s soccer coach.
SCHEDULE
Prep Wrestling
OHSAA dual team regional tournaments
Prep Swimming
Findlay, Ottawa-Glandorf, Upper Sandusky, Ada and Fostoria in OHSAA sectional tournaments