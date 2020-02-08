PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Patrick Henry 44, Bryan 35

Western Buckeye League

Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Defiance 25

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding 52, Ontario 41

Shelby 66, Clear Fork 39

Around Ohio

Ashville Teays Valley 40, Lancaster Fairfield Union 38

Bloom-Carroll 74, Hamilton Local Digital 22

Circleville Logan Elm 38, Baltimore Liberty Union 30

Cols. Grandview Hts. 46, Cols. School for Girls 35

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 63, Hudson WRA 32

Dublin Coffman 59, Grove City Cent. Crossing 27

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 46, Fairfield Christian 37

Legacy Christian 59, Franklin Middletown Christian 15

Marysville 51, Cols. Upper Arlington 43

Pickerington Cent. 62, Grove City 40

Reynoldsburg 62, Pickerington N. 27

Sunbury Big Walnut 45, Cols. Franklin Hts. 23

Westerville N. 45, Westerville S. 43

Whitehall-Yearling 66, Delaware Buckeye Valley 37

Williamsport Westfall 40, Chillicothe Huntington 26

Worthington Kilbourne 53, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 35

Saturday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia

Vanlue at Cory-Rawson

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Bucyrus

Mohawk at Upper Sandusky

Ridgedale at Carey

Wynford at Seneca East

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg

New Riegel at Lakota

Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon

Sandusky St. Mary at Danbury

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Milan Edison at Port Clinton

Willard at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Bellevue

Tiffin Columbian at Clyde

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Lucas

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at New London

Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth

South Central at Norwalk St. Paul

Western Reserve at Monroeville

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Botkins

Ansonia at Riverside

Archbold at Springfield

Calvary Christian at Lima Perry

Delphos St. John’s at Ottoville

Elmwood at Bowling Green

Fayette at Delta

Findlay at Defiance

Fort Recovery at Tri-Village

Hicksville at Edon

Highland at Elgin

Hilltop at Edgerton

Jackson Center at Versailles

Lake at Ottawa Hills

Leipsic at Kalida

Lima Cent. Cath. at Van Wert

London at River Valley

North Baltimore at Cardinal Stritch

Richfield Revere at Loudonville

Ridgemont at Riverdale

Rossford at Maumee

Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion

Sandusky Senior at Toledo Scott

Sidney Lehman at Bellefontaine

St. Marys Memorial at Russia

Swanton at Otsego

Wauseon at Tinora

Waynesfield-Goshen at Kenton

Wooster Senior at Orrville

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 80, Vanlue 36

Cory-Rawson 54, Arcadia 53

Liberty-Benton 57, Pandora-Gilboa 34

Riverdale 63, McComb 35

Van Buren 57, North Baltimore 44

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 67, Fremont Ross 45

Lima Senior 56, Tol. Cent. Catholic 54

Toledo St. Francis 59, Oregon Clay 57

Toledo St. John’s 47, Toledo Whitmer 24

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford 78, Bucyrus 42

Mohawk 88, Wynford 59

Ridgedale 42, Buckeye Central 41, OT

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood 45, Lake 32

Fostoria Senior 67, Otsego 60

Genoa 44, Woodmore 26

Rossford 65, Eastwood 44

Northwest Conference

Bluffton 62, Allen East 41

Columbus Grove 57, Delphos Jefferson 43

Lincolnview 63, Convoy Crestview 49

Spencerville 55, Ada 50

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 64, Delta 23

Bryan 59, Patrick Henry 27

Evergreen 59, Wauseon 57

Liberty Center 47, Swanton 42

Putnam County League

Kalida 54, Miller City 45

Ottoville 58, Continental 21

Western Buckeye League

Lima Shawnee 67, Kenton 41

Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Defiance 50

St. Marys Memorial 57, Lima Bath 37

Van Wert 67, Elida 60

Wapakoneta 58, Celina 34

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern 57, Elgin 49

Ridgemont 78, Waynesfield-Goshen 56

Sidney Lehman 48, Lima Temple Christian 45

Upper Scioto Valley 64, Riverside 39

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Hopewell-Loudon 57, Lakota 37

New Riegel 42, Gibsonburg 35

Old Fort 92, Danbury 31

Tiffin Calvert 49, Sandusky St. Mary 47

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta 45, Port Clinton 43

Oak Harbor 67, Huron 60

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde 64, Bellevue 46

Norwalk Senior 58, Sandusky Senior 55

Tiffin Columbian 63, Vermilion 45

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Ottawa Hills 57, Cardinal Stritch 52

Toledo Christian 84, Northwood 49

Midwest Athletic Conference

Fort Recovery 49, St. Henry 40

Minster 64, New Knoxville 40

New Bremen 39, Marion Local 26

Parkway 67, Delphos St. John’s 57

Versailles 46, Coldwater 35

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 59, Sylvania Southview 47

Perrysburg 76, Bowling Green 46

Springfield 68, Maumee 61

Sylvania Northview 65, Napoleon 51

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison 47, Mount Vernon 26

Mansfield Senior 54, Lexington 46

Wooster Senior 67, Ashland Senior 61

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield St. Peter’s 44, Crestline 36

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Ashland Crestview, postponed

New London 45, Plymouth 38

Norwalk St. Paul 81, Ashland Mapleton 42

Western Reserve 57, South Central 49

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp 71, Holgate 39

Hicksville 41, Fairview 34

Tinora 49, Edgerton 40

Wayne Trace 78, Ayersville 38

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette 52, Hilltop 33

Pettisville 48, North Central 42

Stryker 52, Edon 45

Other NW Ohio Games

Marion Hawks 64, Heritage Christian 53

Willard 85, Milan Edison 41

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 56, Cle. Cent. Cath. 47

Anna 55, Ft. Loramie 47

Athens 65, Bidwell River Valley 55

Atwater Waterloo 69, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 33

Avon 67, N. Olmsted 35

Avon Lake 45, Lakewood 44

Batavia Clermont NE 62, Bethel-Tate 59, 0

Bellaire 71, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55

Berlin Hiland 63, Lore City Buckeye Trail 57

Brunswick 66, Euclid 65

Byesville Meadowbrook 95, Warsaw River View 47

Cambridge 61, Zanesville 35

Campbell Memorial 73, Youngs. Liberty 67

Carlisle 76, New Lebanon Dixie 48

Carrollton 58, Beloit W. Branch 49

Centerburg 57, Cardington-Lincoln 46

Chagrin Falls Kenston 76, Eastlake N. 50

Chardon 65, Painesville Riverside 53

Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Parma Padua 55

Chillicothe Unioto 61, Southeastern 56

Chillicothe Zane Trace 54, Frankfort Adena 41

Cin. La Salle 51, Cin. St. Xavier 42

Cin. Turpin 66, Cin. Walnut Hills 64

Cin. Withrow 68, Cin. Anderson 58

Cle. Hts. 66, Lorain 62

Cle. Lincoln W. 51, Cle. Max Hayes 48

Cols. Africentric 63, Cols. Eastmoor 45

Cols. Beechcroft 55, Cols. Northland 53

Cols. Centennial 76, East 62

Cols. Linden-McKinley 70, Cols. Whetstone 42

Cols. Mifflin 84, Cols. International 43

Cols. Ready 66, Watterson 49

Cols. St. Charles 69, Cols. DeSales 59

Cols. Upper Arlington 55, Marysville 46

Cols. Walnut Ridge 95, Cols. Independence 53

Cols. Wellington 78, Cols. KIPP 29

Columbia Station Columbia 60, Wellington 52

Columbiana 50, Lisbon David Anderson 45

Dalton 59, Creston Norwayne 54

Day. Oakwood 70, Bellbrook 57

Dublin Coffman 77, Grove City Cent. Crossing 52

Elyria Cath. 61, Rocky River 56

Fairport Harbor Harding 50, Burton Berkshire 46

Gahanna Christian 68, Lancaster 50

Goshen 71, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 68

Hanoverton United 51, Leetonia 38

Hartville Lake Center Christian 53, Youngs. Valley Christian 31

Heartland Christian 76, E. Palestine 55

Hubbard 67, Cortland Lakeview 57

Independence 45, Rocky River Lutheran W. 38

Kinsman Badger 54, Vienna Mathews 53

Kirtland 67, Middlefield Cardinal 47

Legacy Christian 63, Franklin Middletown Christian 60, 0

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 75, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 66

Lewistown Indian Lake 65, St. Paris Graham 50

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 43, Cin. Princeton 42

Lodi Cloverleaf 81, Akr. Springfield 67

London 56, New Carlisle Tecumseh 53

Malvern 60, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34

Medina 84, Shaker Hts. 68

Medina Buckeye 65, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 52

Medina Highland 86, Aurora 76, 0

Mentor 95, Elyria 69

Mentor Lake Cath. 56, Cle. Benedictine 52

Middletown Fenwick 53, Cin. McNicholas 42

Middletown Madison Senior 56, Day. Northridge 39

Milford 64, Loveland 48

Mowrystown Whiteoak 59, Fayetteville-Perry 49

Mt. Gilead 55, Howard E. Knox 49

N. Ridgeville 67, Westlake 58

N. Royalton 57, Wadsworth 41

New Concord John Glenn 45, Thornville Sheridan 34

New Paris National Trail 58, Union City Mississinawa Valley 50

Orange 65, Hunting Valley University 64

Painesville Harvey 60, Perry 51

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 66, Utica 26

Pettisville 48, Pioneer N. Central 42

Philo 66, Zanesville Maysville 34

Plain City Jonathan Alder 57, Spring. Kenton Ridge 28

Powell Olentangy Liberty 53, Westerville Cent. 49

Racine Southern 75, Wahama, W.Va. 55

Ravenna 72, Norton 67

Reedsville Eastern 64, Belpre 48

Richwood N. Union 60, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 42

Rockford Parkway 67, Delphos St. John’s 57

S. Point 68, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 49

Sardinia Eastern Brown 63, Lynchburg-Clay 39

Sebring McKinley 67, Lowellville 53

Spring. Cath. Cent. 54, S. Charleston SE 45

Spring. Shawnee 64, Bellefontaine 49

Stewart Federal Hocking 69, Glouster Trimble 67

Streetsboro 59, Akr. Coventry 36

Trenton Edgewood 61, Morrow Little Miami 34

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 51, Bradford 35

W. Carrollton 82, Sidney 67

W. Chester Lakota W. 61, Cin. Colerain 45

W. Jefferson 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 45

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46, Newcomerstown 11

Wellsville 64, Salineville Southern 55

Westerville S. 68, Westerville N. 58

Wickliffe 100, Orwell Grand Valley 48

Williamsburg 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 52

Williamsport Westfall 40, Chillicothe Huntington 26

Willoughby S. 59, Madison 39

Windham 55, Bristol 52, 0

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Caldwell 48

Wooster 67, Ashland 61

Worthington Kilbourne 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 41

Youngs. Boardman 59, Warren Harding 35

Zanesville W. Muskingum 55, New Lexington 43

Saturday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Vanlue

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky

Carey at Buckeye Central

Ridgedale at Colonel Crawford

Seneca East at Mohawk

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior

Shelby at Clear Fork

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Edon

Archbold at Napoleon

Ayersville at Kalida

Bluffton at Riverdale

Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen

Bryan at Ottawa-Glandorf

Cleveland Collinwood at Toledo Woodward

Coldwater at Lincolnview

Columbus Grove at Jackson Center

Continental at North Baltimore

Cory-Rawson at Upper Scioto Valley

Danbury at Arcadia

Dayton Jefferson at Sidney Lehman

Elida at Findlay

Evergreen at Fayette

Fairview at Hilltop

Fort Jennings at New Bremen

Fort Recovery at Lima Shawnee

Fremont St. Joseph at Hardin Northern

Hicksville at Pettisville

Huron at Clyde

Lexington at Norwalk Senior

Lima Bath at New Knoxville

Lima Perry at Fort Loramie

Lucas at Norwayne

Mansfield Christian at Ashland Crestview

Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior

Marion Local at Spencerville

Marysville at Mount Vernon

Miller City at Van Buren

Montpelier at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

New London at Black River

Northeastern at Riverside

Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky St. Mary

Oak Harbor at Bellevue

Ottawa Hills at Liberty-Benton

Parkway at South Adams, Ind.

Patrick Henry at Holgate

Paulding at Liberty Center

Plymouth at Jeromesville Hillsdale

Sandusky Perkins at Western Reserve

South Central at Milan Edison

St. Henry at Van Wert

St. Marys Memorial at Minster

Stryker at Toledo Christian

Sunbury Big Walnut at River Valley

Tiffin Columbian at Port Clinton

Toledo Rogers at Rossford

Toledo Whitmer at Defiance

Troy at Celina

Wayne Trace at Convoy Crestview

West Salem Northwestern at Willard

Wooster Senior at Orrville

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 38 14 .731 —

Boston 36 15 .706 1½

Philadelphia 32 21 .604 6½

Brooklyn 23 27 .460 14

New York 16 36 .308 22

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 34 16 .680 —

Orlando 22 30 .423 13

Washington 18 32 .360 16

Charlotte 16 35 .314 18½

Atlanta 14 39 .264 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 44 7 .863 —

Indiana 31 21 .596 13½

Chicago 19 34 .358 26

Detroit 19 35 .352 26½

Cleveland 13 39 .250 31½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 33 18 .647 —

Dallas 31 21 .596 2½

Memphis 26 26 .500 7½

San Antonio 22 29 .431 11

New Orleans 21 31 .404 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 36 16 .692 —

Utah 32 18 .640 3

Oklahoma City 32 20 .615 4

Portland 24 28 .462 12

Minnesota 15 35 .300 20

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 38 12 .760 —

L.A. Clippers 36 15 .706 2½

Phoenix 20 31 .392 18½

Sacramento 19 31 .380 19

Golden State 12 40 .231 27

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

New York 105, Orlando 103

New Orleans 125, Chicago 119

Milwaukee 112, Philadelphia 101

Portland 125, San Antonio 117

Houston 121, L.A. Lakers 111

Friday’s Results

Washington 119, Dallas 118

Philadelphia 119, Memphis 107

Boston 112, Atlanta 107

Oklahoma City 108, Detroit 101

Toronto 115, Indiana 106

Houston at Phoenix, 9

Miami at Sacramento, 10

Portland at Utah, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Orlando, 5

Dallas at Charlotte, 7

New York at Detroit, 7

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30

New Orleans at Indiana, 7:30

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30

Denver at Phoenix, 9

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Oklahoma City, 3:30

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6

Memphis at Washington, 6

New York at Atlanta, 6

Utah at Houston, 7

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7:30

Miami at Portland, 9

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7

Charlotte at Detroit, 7

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8

Utah at Dallas, 8:30

San Antonio at Denver, 9

Miami at Golden State, 10:30

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 55 33 10 12 78 183 138

Tampa Bay 54 34 15 5 73 196 149

Toronto 55 29 19 7 65 199 185

Florida 53 29 18 6 64 190 178

Montreal 56 26 23 7 59 175 172

Buffalo 55 24 23 8 56 157 173

Ottawa 54 18 25 11 47 145 183

Detroit 56 13 39 4 30 115 212

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 54 36 13 5 77 197 160

Pittsburgh 53 33 15 5 71 178 146

Columbus 55 30 16 9 69 146 135

N.Y. Islanders 52 31 15 6 68 155 142

Carolina 54 31 20 3 65 174 148

Philadelphia 54 29 18 7 65 170 162

N.Y. Rangers 53 26 23 4 56 173 172

New Jersey 53 19 24 10 48 146 190

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 55 32 15 8 72 176 157

Colorado 52 30 16 6 66 192 151

Dallas 53 30 18 5 65 142 136

Nashville 53 26 20 7 59 174 174

Winnipeg 55 27 23 5 59 163 168

Chicago 54 25 21 8 58 161 168

Minnesota 53 25 22 6 56 164 176

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 55 30 20 5 65 179 167

Vegas 56 28 21 7 63 177 168

Edmonton 54 28 20 6 62 173 171

Arizona 56 27 22 7 61 158 153

Calgary 55 27 22 6 60 149 169

San Jose 55 24 27 4 52 145 181

Anaheim 55 22 26 7 51 143 171

Los Angeles 55 19 31 5 43 136 176

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 0

Montreal 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Vegas 7, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Los Angeles 3

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Colorado 4, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 4, Vancouver 2

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

Nashville 3, Calgary 2

Carolina 5, Arizona 3

San Jose 6, Edmonton 3

Friday’s Results

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 2, Detroit 0

Toronto 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 2

Arizona at Boston, 3

Colorado at Columbus, 7

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7

Nashville at Edmonton, 7

Philadelphia at Washington, 7

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7

Toronto at Montreal, 7

Dallas at St. Louis, 8

Calgary at Vancouver, 10

Carolina at Vegas, 10

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 12:30

Anaheim at Buffalo, 3

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:30

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Montreal, 7

Florida at Philadelphia, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30

Nashville at Vancouver, 10

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Amherst 91, Bowdoin 80

Bates 99, Connecticut College 67

Bridgeport 83, Daemen 74

Brown 67, Dartmouth 65

City Colllege (NY) 69, Brooklyn 65

Clarkson 90, Rochester 80

Colby 78, Hamilton 74

Geneseo 72, New Paltz 57

Harvard 78, Yale 77

Hobart 66, St. Lawrence 52

Iona 73, Quinnipiac 52

Lehman 87, Staten Island 75

Maine-Fort Kent 86, Pine Manor 82

Manhattan 77, Niagara 59

Marist 72, St. Peter’s 61

Plattsburgh 71, Fredonia St. 65

Queens (NY) 79, Roberts Wesleyan 59

Rider 61, Canisius 60

SUNY-Canton 72, Maine-Farmington 62

Siena 65, Fairfield 49

Tufts 88, Trinity (Conn.) 58

Vassar 76, Bard 46

Widener 87, Messiah 81

Williams 73, Wesleyan (Conn.) 54

SOUTH

Sewanee 79, Oglethorpe 78

VCU 73, Davidson 62

Valdosta St. 118, Shorter 83

MIDWEST

DePauw 94, Hiram 67

Maryland 75, Illinois 66

N. Illinois 57, Kent St. 54

Wabash 83, Allegheny 71

SOUTHWEST

Austin 77, Schreiner 69

Centenary 82, Southwestern (Texas) 79

St. Thomas (Texas) 80, Texas Lutheran 58

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Brown 83, Dartmouth 71

DePaul 71, St. John’s 65

Delaware 81, Northeastern 69

Drexel 45, Hofstra 32

Harvard 66, Yale 57

Penn 86, Columbia 84, OT

Princeton 60, Cornell 29

Seton Hall 72, Marquette 60

UConn 94, Memphis 55

SOUTH

Elon 60, UNC-Wilmington 57

William & Mary 80, Coll. of Charleston 74

MIDWEST

Bradley 66, Illinois St. 62

Butler 60, Georgetown 42

Drake 91, S. Illinois 76

Missouri St. 66, N. Iowa 55

Oral Roberts 86, North Dakota 72

Villanova 55, Xavier 54

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars.

p-Pebble Beach Golf Links, par 72

s-Spyglass Hill Golf Course, par 72

m-Monterey Peninsula CC, par 71

Nick Taylor 63m-66p — 129 -14

Jason Day 67m-64p — 131 -12

Phil Mickelson 68s-64m — 132 -11

Chris Baker 69m-64p — 133 -10

Charl Schwartzel 67m-66p — 133 -10

Scott Piercy 68m-66p — 134 -9

Dustin Johnson 69s-65m — 134 -9

Kevin Chappell 68s-67m — 135 -8

Brandon Wu 69s-66m — 135 -8

Lanto Griffin 67s-68m — 135 -8

Harry Higgs 66m-69p — 135 -8

Matt Every 70p-66s — 136 -8

Patrick Cantlay 66s-69m — 135 -8

Chez Reavie 67m-69p — 136 -7

Alex Noren 69m-67p — 136 -7

Max Homa 67s-69m — 136 -7

Keith Mitchell 69m-67p — 136 -7

Paul Casey 71s-65m — 136 -7

Kevin Streelman 69s-67m — 136 -7

Adam Schenk 68m-69p — 137 -6

Aaron Baddeley 68m-69p — 137 -6

Cameron Champ 71m-66p — 137 -6

Justin Suh 67m-70p — 137 -6

Chesson Hadley 71s-67m — 138 -5

Nick Watney 73p-66s — 139 -5

Sean O’Hair 73s-65m — 138 -5

Peter Malnati 70p-69s — 139 -5

Kurt Kitayama 69s-69m — 138 -5

Zac Blair 69s-69m — 138 -5

Tim Wilkinson 69p-70s — 139 -5

Ricky Barnes 66m-72p — 138 -5

Richy Werenski 66m-72p — 138 -5

Viktor Hovland 70s-68m — 138 -5

Matthew NeSmith 68p-71s — 139 -5

Jonathan Byrd 67m-72p — 139 -4

Russell Knox 74s-65m — 139 -4

Charley Hoffman 67s-72m — 139 -4

Fabian Gomez 73m-66p — 139 -4

Wyndham Clark 68s-71m — 139 -4

Daniel Berger 70s-69m — 139 -4

George McNeill 68m-71p — 139 -4

Ben Martin 72p-68s — 140 -4

Troy Merritt 69s-70m — 139 -4

Seamus Power 72p-68s — 140 -4

Robert Streb 67p-74s — 141 -3

Brice Garnett 70m-70p — 140 -3

Matt Jones 68p-73s — 141 -3

Brandon Hagy 73p-68s — 141 -3

Cameron Tringale 71m-69p — 140 -3

Doug Ghim 68m-72p — 140 -3

Beau Hossler 68m-72p — 140 -3

Adam Long 74s-66m — 140 -3

Kevin Kisner 72s-68m — 140 -3

Jim Herman 67m-73p — 140 -3

Matt Kuchar 70p-71s — 141 -3

Matthew Fitzpatrick 71p-70s — 141 -3

Brian Gay 72s-68m — 140 -3

Doc Redman 73s-67m — 140 -3

Greg Chalmers 67m-73p — 140 -3

K.J. Choi 74m-66p — 140 -3

Stewart Cink 69p-72s — 141 -3

Brandt Snedeker 73s-67m — 140 -3

Scott Harrington 68m-72p — 140 -3

Ben Taylor 73s-67m — 140 -3

Tyler McCumber 71p-70s — 141 -3

James Hahn 71m-70p — 141 -2

Wes Roach 69p-73s — 142 -2

Henrik Norlander 69p-73s — 142 -2

Alex Cejka 69p-73s — 142 -2

Jordan Spieth 70s-71m — 141 -2

Joseph Bramlett 71m-70p — 141 -2

Smylie Kaufman 75s-66m — 141 -2

Jimmy Walker 73s-68m — 141 -2

Chase Seiffert 66p-76s — 142 -2

Josh Teater 70m-72p — 142 -1

John Senden 71s-71m — 142 -1

Kevin Na 75s-67m — 142 -1

J.B. Holmes 71p-72s — 143 -1

Tom Hoge 69m-73p — 142 -1

Aaron Wise 68m-74p — 142 -1

Nelson Ledesma 73p-70s — 143 -1

Arjun Atwal 75s-67m — 142 -1

Steve Stricker 74s-68m — 142 -1

Vaughn Taylor 72p-71s — 143 -1

Rob Oppenheim 68m-74p — 142 -1

Sebastian Cappelen 72s-70m — 142 -1

Harold Varner III 67p-76s — 143 -1

Ryan Brehm 73s-69m — 142 -1

Luke Donald 72s-71m — 143 E

Vincent Whaley 71p-73s — 144 E

Ryan Armour 70p-74s — 144 E

Padraig Harrington 70m-73p — 143 E

Rhein Gibson 74m-69p — 143 E

Branden Grace 73s-70m — 143 E

Anirban Lahiri 73p-71s — 144 E

Jason Dufner 73s-70m — 143 E

Peter Uihlein 73s-70m — 143 E

Michael Gligic 72s-71m — 143 E

Adam Hadwin 74s-69m — 143 E

Chris Kirk 72p-72s — 144 E

Mark Anderson 73m-70p — 143 E

Cameron Davis 71m-72p — 143 E

Maverick McNealy 72p-72s — 144 E

Joel Dahmen 71m-73p — 144 +1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 70m-74p — 144 +1

Patrick Martin 73m-71p — 144 +1

Patrick Rodgers 76s-68m — 144 +1

Xinjun Zhang 71p-74s — 145 +1

Jim Furyk 74s-70m — 144 +1

Andrew Landry 76p-69s — 145 +1

Johnson Wagner 70m-74p — 144 +1

Scott Stallings 73p-73s — 146 +2

Ted Potter, Jr. 72p-74s — 146 +2

Mackenzie Hughes 74p-72s — 146 +2

Graeme McDowell 70s-75m — 145 +2

Lucas Glover 70p-76s — 146 +2

David Lingmerth 72p-74s — 146 +2

Bo Hoag 71p-75s — 146 +2

Michael Gellerman 73p-73s — 146 +2

Mark Hubbard 74p-72s — 146 +2

Tyler Duncan 73p-73s — 146 +2

Zack Sucher 72p-74s — 146 +2

D.J. Trahan 71m-75p — 146 +3

Chad Campbell 74s-72m — 146 +3

Chris Stroud 76s-70m — 146 +3

Michael Thompson 73p-74s — 147 +3

Pat Perez 71s-75m — 146 +3

Dominic Bozzelli 76p-71s — 147 +3

Kristoffer Ventura 71p-76s — 147 +3

Rod Pampling 73m-73p — 146 +3

Bill Haas 71m-75p — 146 +3

D.A. Points 77s-70m — 147 +4

Isaiah Salinda 74m-73p — 147 +4

Kramer Hickok 74m-73p — 147 +4

Sung Kang 74m-73p — 147 +4

Roberto Castro 74p-74s — 148 +4

J.J. Spaun 69m-78p — 147 +4

Martin Trainer 73s-75m — 148 +5

David Hearn 75s-73m — 148 +5

Si Woo Kim 77s-71m — 148 +5

Bo Van Pelt 75p-74s — 149 +5

Scott Brown 77p-72s — 149 +5

J.J. Henry 74p-76s — 150 +6

Brian Stuard 73p-77s — 150 +6

Satoshi Kodaira 76m-73p — 149 +6

Austin Cook 78s-71m — 149 +6

Hank Lebioda 74p-77s — 151 +7

Robert Garrigus 74p-77s — 151 +7

Hunter Mahan 74m-77p — 151 +8

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73p-79s — 152 +8

Scott de Borba 75p-78s — 153 +9

Tim Herron 78m-74p — 152 +9

Kevin Stadler 77m-76p — 153 +10

Sam Saunders 77m-78p — 155 +12

LPGA Tour

ISPS Handa Vic Open

Second Round

a-amateur

Madelene Sagstrom 65-67 — 132 -13

Ally McDonald 68-65 — 133 -12

Robyn Choi 70-65 — 135 -10

Ayean Cho 69-66 — 135 -10

Linnea Strom 66-69 — 135 -10

Jasmine Suwannapura 69-67 — 136 -9

Minjee Lee 69-67 — 136 -9

Pei-Ying Tsai 68-68 — 136 -9

Hee Young Park 68-68 — 136 -9

Haeji Kang 65-71 — 136 -9

Min A Yoon 71-66 — 137 -8

Hye-Jin Choi 69-68 — 137 -8

Jeongeun Lee6 68-69 — 137 -8

Alena Sharp 68-69 — 137 -8

Cydney Clanton 68-69 — 137 -8

Stephanie Meadow 67-70 — 137 -8

Pornanong Phatlum 67-70 — 137 -8

Christina Kim 67-70 — 137 -8

Haley Moore 66-71 — 137 -8

Sarah Kemp 71-67 — 138 -7

Karine Icher 70-68 — 138 -7

Leona Maguire 69-69 — 138 -7

Jiwon Jeon 69-69 — 138 -7

Perrine Delacour 69-69 — 138 -7

Klara Spilkova 67-71 — 138 -7

Emma Talley 73-66 — 139 -6

Maria Fernanda Torres 72-67 — 139 -6

Linnea Johansson 70-69 — 139 -6

Jin Hee Im 69-70 — 139 -6

Xiyu Lin 67-72 — 139 -6

Pavarisa Yoktuan 67-72 — 139 -6

Peiyun Chien 65-74 — 139 -6

Lauren Stephenson 70-70 — 140 -5

Tiffany Chan 70-70 — 140 -5

Dottie Ardina 70-70 — 140 -5

Dana Finkelstein 67-73 — 140 -5

Tiffany Joh 67-73 — 140 -5

Su Oh 73-68 — 141 -4

Mel Reid 72-69 — 141 -4

Wichanee Meechai 72-69 — 141 -4

Yealimi Noh 71-70 — 141 -4

So Yeon Ryu 71-70 — 141 -4

Jeong Eun Lee 71-70 — 141 -4

Hee Jeong Lim 70-71 — 141 -4

Yu Liu 70-71 — 141 -4

a-Ho Yu An 70-71 — 141 -4

a-Stephanie Kyriacou 68-73 — 141 -4

Jennifer Song 75-67 — 142 -3

Pajaree Anannarukarn 74-68 — 142 -3

Andrea Lee 74-68 — 142 -3

Charlotte Thomas 74-68 — 142 -3

Karis Davidson 73-69 — 142 -3

Manon De Roey 72-70 — 142 -3

Jenny Coleman 72-70 — 142 -3

Kelly Tan 72-70 — 142 -3

Anne van Dam 71-71 — 142 -3

Ssu-Chia Cheng 71-71 — 142 -3

Alana Uriell 70-72 — 142 -3

Inbee Park 70-72 — 142 -3

Suzuka Yamaguchi 70-72 — 142 -3

Hannah Green 69-73 — 142 -3

Dani Holmqvist 69-73 — 142 -3

Mina Harigae 69-73 — 142 -3

Matilda Castren 68-74 — 142 -3

Cheyenne Knight 67-75 — 142 -3

Missed Cut

Stacy Lewis 74-69 — 143 -2

Maia Schechter 74-69 — 143 -2

Yui Kawamoto 73-70 — 143 -2

Katherine Kirk 72-71 — 143 -2

Jane Park 72-71 — 143 -2

Wei-Ling Hsu 71-72 — 143 -2

Jennifer Chang 71-72 — 143 -2

Sarah Schmelzel 70-73 — 143 -2

Albane Valenzuela 70-73 — 143 -2

Julieta Granada 70-73 — 143 -2

Cristie Kerr 69-74 — 143 -2

Lauren Kim 74-70 — 144 -1

Lindsey Weaver 73-71 — 144 -1

Kylie Henry 73-71 — 144 -1

Celine Boutier 72-72 — 144 -1

Esther Henseleit 72-72 — 144 -1

Robynn Ree 72-72 — 144 -1

Austin Ernst 71-73 — 144 -1

Na Yeon Choi 71-73 — 144 -1

Caroline Hedwall 71-73 — 144 -1

Laura Davies 67-77 — 144 -1

Ryann O’Toole 75-70 — 145 E

Karrie Webb 75-70 — 145 E

Katja Pogacar 74-71 — 145 E

Esther Lee 72-73 — 145 E

Elizabeth Szokol 72-73 — 145 E

Hira Naveed 72-73 — 145 E

Min Seo Kwak 71-74 — 145 E

Amy Olson 71-74 — 145 E

Pernilla Lindberg 79-67 — 146 +1

Brianna Do 78-68 — 146 +1

Hana Lee 75-71 — 146 +1

Jillian Hollis 75-71 — 146 +1

Giulia Molinaro 74-72 — 146 +1

Jiyai Shin 73-73 — 146 +1

Mariah Stackhouse 72-74 — 146 +1

Maria Fassi 72-74 — 146 +1

Stephanie Na 72-74 — 146 +1

Kim Kaufman 71-75 — 146 +1

Diksha Dagar 71-75 — 146 +1

Haru Nomura 76-71 — 147 +2

Ashleigh Buhai 76-71 — 147 +2

Beatriz Recari 74-73 — 147 +2

Yuka Saso 74-73 — 147 +2

Tonje Daffinrud 74-73 — 147 +2

Lindy Duncan 73-74 — 147 +2

Jing Yan 73-74 — 147 +2

Hanee Song 73-74 — 147 +2

Munchin Keh 72-75 — 147 +2

Whitney Hillier 77-71 — 148 +3

a-Grace Kim 76-72 — 148 +3

Louise Ridderstrom 75-73 — 148 +3

Meghan MacLaren 75-73 — 148 +3

Marianne Skarpnord 74-74 — 148 +3

Daniela Darquea 74-74 — 148 +3

Hee-Won Jung 73-75 — 148 +3

Paige Stubbs 69-79 — 148 +3

Mariajo Uribe 76-73 — 149 +4

Gemma Dryburgh 72-77 — 149 +4

a-Charlotte Heath 71-78 — 149 +4

Elizabeth Nagel 79-71 — 150 +5

Sarah Jane Smith 77-73 — 150 +5

Elmay Viking 77-73 — 150 +5

Sakura Yokomine 75-75 — 150 +5

Sarah Burnham 73-77 — 150 +5

Patty Tavatanakit 80-71 — 151 +6

Ayako Uehara 76-75 — 151 +6

Marissa Steen 76-75 — 151 +6

Felicity Johnson 78-74 — 152 +7

Breanna Gill 76-76 — 152 +7

Christine Wolf 81-72 — 153 +8

Soo Jin Lee 76-77 — 153 +8

Cheyenne Woods 73-80 — 153 +8

Ayaka Sugihara 78-77 — 155 +10

Mind Muangkhumsakul 79-77 — 156 +11

a-Ling-Jie Chen 78-79 — 157 +12

a-Peng-Shan Liu 78-80 — 158 +13

Tahnia Ravnjak 78-84 — 162 +17

Katherine Perry 81-WD

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cody Allen and LHP Brandon Mann to minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Moran on a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Chris Taylor on a two-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Named Brian Schneider quality control coach. Announced the resignation of baseball operations adviser Jessica Mendoza.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with OF Hunter Pence on a one-year contract.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Marty Anderson.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed UT David Glaude.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Jeremy Orbik.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials.

DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Gerald Green.

NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Waived F Phil Cofer. Signed G R.J Hunter.

Football

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Jacques Cesaire assistant defensive line coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Joe Woods defensive coordinator.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Kiefer Sherwood from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned RW Daniel Sprong to San Diego.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Re-signed M Jimmy McLaughlin.

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced the team and F Josh Perez have mutually agreed to part ways.

LA GALAXY — Appointed Phil Hayward director of performance and sport science.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Rob Kiernan.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Announced the retirment of F Jen Hoy.

UTAH ROYALS — Named Craig Harrington coach.

College

KANSAS CITY — Named Jessica Smith women’s soccer coach.

SCHEDULE

Prep Wrestling

OHSAA dual team regional tournaments

Prep Swimming

Findlay, Ottawa-Glandorf, Upper Sandusky, Ada and Fostoria in OHSAA sectional tournaments