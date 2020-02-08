TONTOGANY — Dom Settles and Avondre Reed combined for 43 points, Jonathan Banks Jr. posted a double-double and Fostoria’s boys basketball outlasted Otsego 67-60 in a Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball game Friday.

Fostoria, which played just five players due to injuries and illness, improved to 12-6 overall and 9-3 in the NBC.

Settles had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and added six assists and four steals, while Reed had 20 points. Banks Jr. tallied 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Noah Kiefer had 21 points and Joseph Dzierwa 17 for Otsego (8-10, 5-6 NBC). Evan Harves and Ben Gray both had 11.

FOSTORIA (12-6, 9-3 NBC)

Settles 8-2–23, Mauricio 2-0–5, Reed 5-8–20, Williams 2-3–7, Banks Jr. 5-2–12. TOTALS: 22-53 15-18 — 67.

OTSEGO (8-10, 5-6 NBC)

Harves 4-0–11, Kiefer 10-1–21, J. Dzierwa 6-3–17, Gray 5-0–11. TOTALS: 25-61 4-5 — 60.

Fostoria 14 18 16 19 — 67

Otsego 11 15 14 20 — 60

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 8-20 (Settles 5, Reed 2, Mauricio); Otsego 6-21 (Harves 3, J. Dzierwa 2, Gray).

rebounds: Fostoria 23 (Banks Jr. 14); Otsego 24.

turnovers: Fostoria 16, Otsego 20.

junior varsity: Otsego, 44-9.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 57

LAKOTA 37

BASCOM — Travis Milligan sank five 3-pointers for a game-high 15 points as Hopewell-Loudon used a big first half to knock off Lakota 57-37 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys basketball game Friday.

Jordyn Jury added 14 points and five steals for Hopewell-Loudon (14-4, 10-3 SBC River).

J Matz led Lakota (1-17, 1-12 SBC River) with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

LAKOTA (1-17, 1-12 SBC RIVER)

Miller 1-0–2, Franks 3-1–7, Streacker 1-0–2, Burley 1-0–3, Schaser 1-0–2, Matz 5-0–14, Klotz 2-0–4, Reinhart 1-0–3. TOTALS: 15-45 1-3 — 37.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (14-4, 10-3 SBC RIVER)

Ritchey 2-0–4, Reinhard 1-2–4, Milligan 5-0–15, Coffman 4-0–9, J. Jury 5-2–14, Rumschlag 4-1–9, Oswalt 1-0–2. TOTALS: 22-59 5-7 — 57.

Lakota 5 7 16 9 — 37

Hopewell-Loudon 13 18 19 7 — 57

3-Point GOALS: Lakota 6-16 (Matz 4, Burley & Reinhart); Hopewell-Loudon 8-30 (Milligan 5, J. Jury 2, Coffman).

rebounds: Lakota 27 (Schaser 8); Hopewell-Loudon 28 (Reinhard 7).

turnovers: Lakota 17, Hopewell-Loudon 5.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 47-23.

ELMWOOD 45

LAKE 32

MILLBURY — Elmwood jumped out to a 24-15 halftime lead, extended it to 36-19 after three quarters and cruised by Lake 45-32 in Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball play Friday.

Bryce Reynolds had 12 points and nine rebounds to front the Royals (9-11, 4-8 NBC). Kobe Shank added nine points and Mason Lentz scored eight with five assists.

Cam Hoffman’s 10 points led Lake (4-14, 2-10 NBC).

ELMWOOD (9-11, 4-8 NBC)

Childress 2-0–4, Plouck 1-0–3, Lentz 3-1–8, Weiss 2-0–4, Shank 4-0–9, Reynolds 3-6–12, Beck 1-0–3, Sorensen 1-0–2. TOTALS: 17-7–45.

LAKE (4-14, 2-10 NBC)

Rodgers 1-0–2, Hayward 0-3–3, Saffran 4-0–8, Perry 2-1–6, Bates 1-1–3, Hoffman 4-1–10. TOTALS: 12-6–32.

Elmwood 13 11 12 9 — 45

Lake 6 9 4 13 — 32

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 4 (Plouck, Lentz, Shank & Beck); Lake 2 (Perry & Hoffman).

VAN BUREN 57

NORTH BALTIMORE. 45

VAN BUREN — Michael Kramer scored 18 points and Saige Warren added 15 points as Van Buren topped North Baltimore 57-45 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game on Friday.

Andrew Schroeder also went for 10 points for the Black Knights (9-8, 6-2 BVC), who outscored the Tigers (5-12, 2-5) 33-21 in the second half.

Levi Gazarek’s 20 points and four 3-pointers fronted North Baltimore.

NORTH BALTIMORE (5-12, 2-5 BVC)

Gazarek 8-0 — 20, Hagemyer 3-2–10, Weinandy 0-3–3, Clark 3-1–7, Bucher 0-3–3, Heineman 0-2–2. TOTALS: 14-39 11-16 — 45.

VAN BUREN (9-8, 6-2 BVC)

Lance 2-1–5, Miller 0-1–1, McCracken 2-4–8, Warren 5-3–15, Schroeder 4-2–10, Kramer 6-4–18. TOTALS: 19-35 15-17 — 57.

North Baltimore 16 8 9 12 — 45

Van Buren 9 15 13 20 — 57

3-Point GOALS: North Baltimore 6-18 (Gazarek 4, Hagemyer 2); Van Buren 4-14 (Warren & Kramer 2).

rebounds: North Baltimore 19 (Clark 6).

turnovers: North Baltimore 10.

ARLINGTON 80

VANLUE 36

ARLINGTON — Arlington made a living from beyond the arc on Friday as the Red Devils canned 16 3-pointers in an 80-36 Blanchard Valley Conference win over Vanlue.

Bryce Gast hit five 3-pointers and had 24 points, while Zavier Thornton had six 3s for 18 for Arlington (15-4, 7-1 BVC). Jaret Vermillion added 15 points.

Jared Kloepfer’s double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds led Vanlue (7-11, 1-6 BVC).

VANLUE (7-11, 1-6 BVC)

Jared Kloepfer 5-1–11, Bonham 2-3–7, Ward 2-2–6, Wellman 2-0–4, Jaren Kloepfer 1-0–3, Jad. Kloepfer 1-0–3, Temple 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14-43 6-10 — 36.

ARLINGTON (15-4, 7-1 BVC)

Gast 7-5–24, Thornton 6-0–18, Vermillion 6-0–15, Webb 3-0–7, Speyer 2-2–6, Comstock 2-1–5, Jones 1-0–3, Lafferty 0-2–2. TOTALS: 27-66 10-12 — 80.

Vanlue 9 12 3 12 — 36

Arlington 25 16 32 7 — 80

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 2-12 (Jaren Kloepfer & Jad. Kloepfer); Arlington 16-41 (Thornton 6, Gast 5, Vermillion 3, Webb & Jones).

rebounds: Vanlue 32 (Jared Kloepfer 12); Arlington 34 (Gast & Vermillion 6).

turnovers: Vanlue 22, Arlington 5.

junior varsity: Arlington, 75-20.