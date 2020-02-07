The first of two postseason tournaments for most of the area’s wrestling teams begins Saturday as the OHSAA dual team regional tournament takes place around Ohio.

Winners in each of the eight regions for Divisions I, II and III advance to the state dual wrestling tournament on Feb. 16 at St. John Arena in Columbus.

The busiest site for area teams will be at Elmwood High School as the Royals host the Division III, Region 17 bracket. Elmwood has the highest seed among area teams at No. 5, and the Royals will take on No. 12 Columbus Grove in an opening-round match. The winner will take on the No. 13 Swanton/No. 4 Archbold winner.

Arcadia, the No. 15 seed, will take on No. 2 Delta. The winner will face the No. 7 Liberty-Benton/No. 10 Carey winner.

Also in the lower half of the bracket, No. 11 Van Buren opens with No. 6 Liberty Center. Eastwood is the top seed in Region 17.

Elmwood won its first-round match a year ago before falling in the quarterfinals.

In Division III, Region 18 at Oak Harbor, No. 12 Hopewell-Loudon opens with defending Division III state dual champion and No. 5 Genoa. The winner will square off against No. 4 Gibsonburg in the quarterfinals. Milan Edison is the No. 1 seed.