PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Van Buren, postponed
McComb at Liberty-Benton, postponed
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Oregon Clay 45, Fremont Ross 37
Toledo Notre Dame 53, Findlay 38
Toledo Whitmer 36, Tol. Cent. Catholic 27
Northern Buckeye Conference
Rossford at Genoa, postponed
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson, postponed
Convoy Crestview 52, Lincolnview 32
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 33, Delta 32
Swanton 47, Liberty Center 41
Wauseon 51, Evergreen 35
Western Buckeye League
Lima Bath 45, St. Marys Memorial 44, OT
Van Wert 54, Elida 50
Wapakoneta 56, Celina 16
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin 47, Hardin Northern 37
Riverside at Upper Scioto Valley, postponed
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Christian 71, Ottawa Hills 36
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Northwood, postponed
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s 47, Parkway 23
Fort Recovery 44, St. Henry 36
Marion Local 55, New Bremen 43
Minster 33, New Knoxville 25
Versailles 51, Coldwater 49
Northern Lakes League
Perrysburg 65, Springfield 47
Sylvania Southview 72, Maumee 29
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior, postponed
Wooster Senior 76, Mount Vernon 35
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville 57, Lucas 51
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp 49, Holgate 35
Fairview 71, Hicksville 38
Tinora 46, Edgerton 42
Wayne Trace 54, Ayersville 29
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop 47, Fayette 42
North Central 33, Pettisville 21
Stryker 40, Edon 37
Other NW Ohio Games
Carey at Old Fort, postponed
Dayton Northridge at Sidney Lehman, postponed
Kidron Central Christian 59, Manchester 47
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mount Gilead, cancelled
Monroeville at Fremont St. Joseph, cancelled
Ridgedale 44, Delaware Christian 42
Seneca East at North Baltimore, postponed
Toledo Woodward at Norwalk Senior, postponed
Around Ohio
Akr. Manchester 59, Kidron Cent. Christian 47
Akr. Springfield 45, Akr. Ellet 35
Andrews Osborne Academy 64, Maple Hts. 55
Batavia 52, Blanchester 30
Batavia Clermont NE 44, Beechwood, Ky. 19
Belpre 76, Crown City S. Gallia 25
Bidwell River Valley 49, Athens 39
Bradford 41, Newton Local 29
Bristol 40, Cortland Maplewood 37
Carlisle 68, New Lebanon Dixie 22
Chillicothe Huntington 70, Chillicothe Zane Trace 31
Cin. Taft 63, Cin. Shroder 40
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44, Portsmouth 35
Cols. Beechcroft 45, Cols. Walnut Ridge 40
Cols. Centennial 33, Cols. Patriot Prep 28
Columbiana 70, Salineville Southern 20
Day. Meadowdale 32, Day. Belmont 21
E. Palestine 51, Lisbon David Anderson 50
Eaton 52, Camden Preble Shawnee 47
Gallipolis Gallia 57, Ironton Rock Hill 36
Girard 51, Cortland Lakeview 42
Glouster Trimble 48, Waterford 30
Hartley 61, Cols. Ready 38
Lawrence School 56, Elyria First Baptist Christian 51
Leesburg Fairfield 53, Fayetteville-Perry 47
McArthur Vinton County 70, Wellston 17
Milford Center Fairbanks 42, Spring. NE 34
New Middletown Spring. 53, Lowellville 29
Peebles 82, Mowrystown Whiteoak 20
Reedsville Eastern 54, Wahama, W.Va. 30
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 53, Lynchburg-Clay 38
S. Point 45, Chesapeake 36
Seaman N. Adams 39, Sardinia Eastern Brown 31
Southeastern 43, Frankfort Adena 24
Spring. Cath. Cent. 54, S. Charleston SE 25
Struthers 65, Hubbard 29
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 44, Ansonia 39
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 57, Greenfield McClain 48
Watterson 44, Cols. DeSales 35
Williamsburg 63, Felicity-Franklin 46
Wilmington 67, Lees Creek E. Clinton 29
Shadyside 70, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47
Bellaire 69, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63
St. Clairsville 61, Oak Glen, W.Va. 50
Hunting Valley University 64, Weir, W.Va. 39
Brooke, W.Va. 45, Rayland Buckeye 41
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50, Toronto 23
Caldwell 58, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 29
Linsly, W.Va. 60, E. Liverpool 41
Magnolia, W.Va. 62, Richmond Edison 42
New Matamoras Frontier 45, Barnesville 42
Friday’s Games
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior
Shelby at Clear Fork
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Bucyrus
Mohawk at Upper Sandusky
Ridgedale at Carey
Wynford at Seneca East
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg
New Riegel at Lakota
Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon
Sandusky St. Mary at Danbury
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor
Milan Edison at Port Clinton
Willard at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Bellevue
Tiffin Columbian at Clyde
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Lucas
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at New London
Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth
South Central at Norwalk St. Paul
Western Reserve at Monroeville
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Botkins
Ansonia at Riverside
Archbold at Springfield
Calvary Christian at Lima Perry
Delphos St. John’s at Ottoville
Elmwood at Bowling Green
Fayette at Delta
Findlay at Defiance
Fort Recovery at Tri-Village
Hicksville at Edon
Highland at Elgin
Hilltop at Edgerton
Jackson Center at Versailles
Lake at Ottawa Hills
Leipsic at Kalida
Lima Cent. Cath. at Van Wert
London at River Valley
North Baltimore at Cardinal Stritch
Richfield Revere at Loudonville
Ridgemont at Riverdale
Rossford at Maumee
Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion
Sandusky Senior at Toledo Scott
Sidney Lehman at Bellefontaine
St. Marys Memorial at Russia
Swanton at Otsego
Wauseon at Tinora
Waynesfield-Goshen at Kenton
Wooster Senior at Orrville
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Marion Harding, postponed
Ontario at Marion Pleasant, postponed
Around Ohio
Amanda-Clearcreek 69, Cols. Horizon Science 47
Baltimore Liberty Union 79, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 61
Cle. VASJ 87, Eastlake N. 68
Cols. Patriot Prep 47, Cols. KIPP 45
Orange 75, Andrews Osborne Academy 72
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson at Arcadia
Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa
McComb at Riverdale
North Baltimore at Van Buren
Vanlue at Arlington
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Findlay
Lima Senior at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo St. Francis at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. John’s at Toledo Whitmer
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Ridgedale
Bucyrus at Colonel Crawford
Mohawk at Wynford
Seneca East at Upper Sandusky
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Rossford
Elmwood at Lake
Fostoria Senior at Otsego
Woodmore at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Ada at Spencerville
Allen East at Bluffton
Convoy Crestview at Lincolnview
Delphos Jefferson at Columbus Grove
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta at Archbold
Evergreen at Wauseon
Patrick Henry at Bryan
Swanton at Liberty Center
Putnam County League
Kalida at Miller City
Ottoville at Continental
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Van Wert
Kenton at Lima Shawnee
Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance
St. Marys Memorial at Lima Bath
Wapakoneta at Celina
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Elgin
Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Lima Temple Christian
Upper Scioto Valley at Riverside
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at New Riegel
Lakota at Hopewell-Loudon
Old Fort at Danbury
Sandusky St. Mary at Tiffin Calvert
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Huron
Port Clinton at Castalia Margaretta
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Clyde
Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Vermilion
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Christian at Northwood
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Parkway
Fort Recovery at St. Henry
Marion Local at New Bremen
New Knoxville at Minster
Versailles at Coldwater
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Perrysburg
Napoleon at Sylvania Northview
Springfield at Maumee
Sylvania Southview at Anthony Wayne
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison
Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Scott at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Start at Toledo Waite
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Loudonville at Lucas
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul
Monroeville at Ashland Crestview
Plymouth at New London
South Central at Western Reserve
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Holgate
Edgerton at Tinora
Fairview at Hicksville
Wayne Trace at Ayersville
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Stryker
Fayette at Hilltop
North Central at Pettisville
Other NW Ohio Games
Marion Hawks at Heritage Christian
Willard at Milan Edison
Saturday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Vanlue
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky
Carey at Buckeye Central
Ridgedale at Colonel Crawford
Seneca East at Mohawk
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior
Shelby at Clear Fork
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Edon
Archbold at Napoleon
Ayersville at Kalida
Bluffton at Riverdale
Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen
Bryan at Ottawa-Glandorf
Cleveland Collinwood at Toledo Woodward
Coldwater at Lincolnview
Columbus Grove at Jackson Center
Continental at North Baltimore
Cory-Rawson at Upper Scioto Valley
Danbury at Arcadia
Dayton Jefferson at Sidney Lehman
Elida at Findlay
Evergreen at Fayette
Fairview at Hilltop
Fort Jennings at New Bremen
Fort Recovery at Lima Shawnee
Fremont St. Joseph at Hardin Northern
Hicksville at Pettisville
Huron at Clyde
Lexington at Norwalk Senior
Lima Bath at New Knoxville
Lima Perry at Fort Loramie
Lucas at Norwayne
Mansfield Christian at Ashland Crestview
Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior
Marion Local at Spencerville
Marysville at Mount Vernon
Miller City at Van Buren
Montpelier at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
New London at Black River
Northeastern at Riverside
Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky St. Mary
Oak Harbor at Bellevue
Ottawa Hills at Liberty-Benton
Parkway at South Adams, Ind.
Patrick Henry at Holgate
Paulding at Liberty Center
Plymouth at Jeromesville Hillsdale
Sandusky Perkins at Western Reserve
South Central at Milan Edison
St. Henry at Van Wert
St. Marys Memorial at Minster
Stryker at Toledo Christian
Sunbury Big Walnut at River Valley
Tiffin Columbian at Port Clinton
Toledo Rogers at Rossford
Toledo Whitmer at Defiance
Troy at Celina
Wayne Trace at Convoy Crestview
West Salem Northwestern at Willard
Wooster Senior at Orrville
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 37 14 .725 —
Boston 35 15 .700 1½
Philadelphia 31 21 .596 6½
Brooklyn 23 27 .460 13½
New York 16 36 .308 21½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 34 16 .680 —
Orlando 22 30 .423 13
Washington 17 32 .347 16½
Charlotte 16 35 .314 18½
Atlanta 14 38 .269 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 7 .863 —
Indiana 31 20 .608 13
Chicago 19 34 .358 26
Detroit 19 34 .358 26
Cleveland 13 39 .250 31½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 32 18 .640 —
Dallas 31 20 .608 1½
Memphis 26 25 .510 6½
San Antonio 22 28 .440 10
New Orleans 21 31 .404 12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 36 16 .692 —
Utah 32 18 .640 3
Oklahoma City 31 20 .608 4½
Portland 23 28 .451 12½
Minnesota 15 35 .300 20
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 38 11 .776 —
L.A. Clippers 36 15 .706 3
Phoenix 20 31 .392 19
Sacramento 19 31 .380 19½
Golden State 12 40 .231 27½
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Detroit 116, Phoenix 108
Brooklyn 129, Golden State 88
Toronto 119, Indiana 118
Boston 116, Orlando 100
Atlanta 127, Minnesota 120
Oklahoma City 109, Cleveland 103
Memphis 121, Dallas 107
Denver 98, Utah 95
L.A. Clippers 128, Miami 111
Thursday’s Results
New York 105, Orlando 103
New Orleans 125, Chicago 119
Milwaukee 112, Philadelphia 101
San Antonio at Portland, late
Houston at L.A. Lakers, late
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 7
Memphis at Philadelphia, 7
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8
Toronto at Indiana, 8
Houston at Phoenix, 9
Miami at Sacramento, 10
Portland at Utah, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Orlando, 5
Dallas at Charlotte, 7
New York at Detroit, 7
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30
New Orleans at Indiana, 7:30
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30
Denver at Phoenix, 9
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Oklahoma City, 3:30
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6
Memphis at Washington, 6
New York at Atlanta, 6
Utah at Houston, 7
L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7:30
Miami at Portland, 9
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 55 33 10 12 78 183 138
Tampa Bay 54 34 15 5 73 196 149
Florida 53 29 18 6 64 190 178
Toronto 54 28 19 7 63 194 181
Montreal 56 26 23 7 59 175 172
Buffalo 54 23 23 8 54 154 171
Ottawa 54 18 25 11 47 145 183
Detroit 55 13 38 4 30 115 210
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 54 36 13 5 77 197 160
Pittsburgh 53 33 15 5 71 178 146
N.Y. Islanders 52 31 15 6 68 155 142
Columbus 54 29 16 9 67 144 135
Philadelphia 54 29 18 7 65 170 162
Carolina 53 30 20 3 63 169 145
N.Y. Rangers 52 26 22 4 56 171 169
New Jersey 53 19 24 10 48 146 190
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 55 32 15 8 72 176 157
Colorado 52 30 16 6 66 192 151
Dallas 53 30 18 5 65 142 136
Winnipeg 55 27 23 5 59 163 168
Chicago 54 25 21 8 58 161 168
Nashville 52 25 20 7 57 171 172
Minnesota 53 25 22 6 56 164 176
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 55 30 20 5 65 179 167
Vegas 56 28 21 7 63 177 168
Edmonton 53 28 19 6 62 170 165
Arizona 55 27 21 7 61 155 148
Calgary 54 27 21 6 60 147 166
San Jose 54 23 27 4 50 139 178
Anaheim 54 22 26 6 50 139 166
Los Angeles 55 19 31 5 43 136 176
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
N.Y. Rangers 5, Toronto 3
Boston 2, Chicago 1, OT
Thursday’s Results
New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 0
Montreal 3, Anaheim 2, OT
N.Y. Islanders 5, Los Angeles 3
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, SO
Colorado 4, Ottawa 1
Vegas 7, Florida 2
Minnesota 4, Vancouver 2
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2
Carolina at Arizona, late
Nashville at Calgary, late
San Jose at Edmonton, late
Friday’s Games
Anaheim at Toronto, 7
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Detroit at Columbus, 7
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 2
Arizona at Boston, 3
Colorado at Columbus, 7
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7
Nashville at Edmonton, 7
Philadelphia at Washington, 7
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7
Toronto at Montreal, 7
Dallas at St. Louis, 8
Calgary at Vancouver, 10
Carolina at Vegas, 10
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 12:30
Anaheim at Buffalo, 3
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Bryant 73, St. Francis (NY) 60
Delaware 84, Towson 78
Drexel 78, James Madison 67
Emmanuel 82, Suffolk 72
Franklin & Marshall 70, McDaniel 58
Frostburg St. 68, Concord 65
Haverford 74, Washington (Md.) 59
Hunter 59, Baruch 57
Johns Hopkins 80, Dickinson 70
Marshall 72, Southern Miss. 58
Merrimack 57, Fairleigh Dickinson 53
Mount St. Mary’s 67, LIU 63
North Florida 82, NJIT 75
Robert Morris 67, Wagner 62
Salem International 98, Chowan 96
St. Francis (Pa.) 70, Sacred Heart 68
Swarthmore 75, Muhlenberg 62
Ursinus 84, Gettysburg 79
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 57, Texas-Arlington 50
Belmont 71, Murray St. 64
Charlotte 68, UTEP 64
Christian Brothers 87, Delta St. 77
Coll. of Charleston 68, William & Mary 50
Elon 62, UNC-Wilmington 56
High Point 88, Hampton 85
Liberty 71, Jacksonville 62
Lipscomb 73, North Alabama 71
Longwood 71, Charleston Southern 63
Louisiana-Lafayette 80, Georgia St. 78
N. Kentucky 73, Oakland 70
North Texas 75, Middle Tennessee 70
Presbyterian 65, Gardner-Webb 61
Rice 86, UAB 72
Stetson 65, Florida Gulf Coast 62
Tennessee St. 70, Austin Peay 68
Texas St. 100, Coastal Carolina 63
UCF 68, East Carolina 64
UNC-Asheville 84, SC-Upstate 71
UT Martin 74, Tennessee Tech 62
UTSA 85, Old Dominion 81, OT
W. Kentucky 65, Louisiana Tech 54
West Alabama 75, Ala.-Huntsville 54
West Florida 61, West Georgia 57
Winthrop 62, Campbell 53
MIDWEST
Ashland 66, Davenport 56
Cincinnati 80, Wichita St. 79
Drury 84, Lewis 82
E. Kentucky 91, E. Illinois 84
Ferris St. 84, Saginaw Valley St. 65
Fort Hays St. 79, Newman 72
Grand Valley St. 83, Wayne St. (Mich.) 70
Green Bay 91, IUPUI 85
Greenville 140, Spalding 119
Hillsdale 72, Trevecca Nazarene 59
Malone 102, Ohio Valley 63
Michigan Tech 82, Purdue-Northwest 72
Milwaukee 74, Ill.-Chicago 57
N. Michigan 55, Wis.-Parkside 43
North Dakota 74, Oral Roberts 68
Northwood (Mich.) 68, Lake Superior St. 60
Ohio Dominican 75, Lake Erie 65
Pittsburg St. 77, Emporia St. 74
Quincy 67, Missouri-St. Louis 57
SE Missouri 76, Jacksonville St. 72
Walsh 75, Alderson-Broaddus 64
Webster 77, Fontbonne 69
Wright St. 98, Detroit 86
SOUTHWEST
Angelo St. 80, E. New Mexico 77
Dallas Baptist 120, Cameron 75
East Central 95, SW Oklahoma 93, OT
Hardin Simmons 61, Louisiana College 59
Houston 75, Tulane 62
Oklahoma Baptist 64, SE Oklahoma 63
St, Edwards 86, Texas A&M International 59
UConn 72, Tulsa 56
FAR WEST
Colorado 71, California 65
Montana St. 72, Idaho 50
N. Colorado 68, S. Utah 60
New Mexico St. 71, Chicago St. 49
Texas Rio Grande Valley 73, UMKC 60
Weber St. 70, Sacramento St. 66
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Fairfield 77, Niagara 65
Georgia Tech 77, Pittsburgh 48
Iona 60, Canisius 57
Quinnipiac 52, Monmouth (NJ) 45
Rutgers 72, Penn St. 39
Siena 59, Manhattan 49
St. Bonaventure 59, George Washington 55
St. Peter’s 67, Rider 56
Syracuse 89, Boston College 79
SOUTH
Austin Peay 87, Tennessee St. 55
Belmont 70, Murray St. 53
Chattanooga 74, UNC-Greensboro 59
Duke 71, North Carolina 61
ETSU 76, W. Carolina 49
Florida St. 67, Louisville 59
Furman 72, Samford 59
Georgia St. 67, Arkansas St. 56
Kentucky 66, Alabama 62
Marshall 80, Southern Miss. 65
Mercer 54, Wofford 53
Mississippi St. 72, Tennessee 55
Missouri 73, Georgia 65
NC State 71, Virginia Tech 59
Notre Dame 75, Wake Forest 71
South Alabama 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 63
UALR 65, Georgia Southern 49
UT Martin 71, Tennessee Tech 62
Virginia 70, Clemson 54
W. Kentucky 84, Louisiana Tech 75
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 66, N. Kentucky 62
E. Illinois 85, E. Kentucky 38
IUPUI 95, Detroit 54
Iowa 76, Nebraska 60
Loyola of Chicago 65, Indiana St. 55
Maryland 79, Indiana 69
Michigan 66, Purdue 63
Minnesota 73, Wisconsin 64
Morehead St. 63, SIU-Edwardsville 55, OT
N. Dakota St. 74, Nebraska-Omaha 65
Oakland 63, Ill.-Chicago 46
Ohio St. 78, Illinois 58
SE Missouri 79, Jacksonville St. 52
Saint Louis 63, Saint Joseph’s 48
UMKC 72, Rio Grande 58
Valparaiso 72, Evansville 54
Wright St. 67, Youngstown St. 54
SOUTHWEST
Coastal Carolina 69, Texas State 59
Middle Tennessee 80, North Texas 60
Old Dominion 62, UTSA 43
Rice 64, UAB 53
South Carolina 86, Arkansas 65
Texas-Arlington 63, Appalachian St. 44
FAR WEST
Idaho St. 79, N. Arizona 76
Montana 77, E. Washington 56
Montana St. 62, Idaho 56
New Mexico St. 80, Chicago St. 56
Pepperdine 70, San Francisco 64
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
First Round
Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars.
p-Pebble Beach Golf Links, par 72
s-Spyglass Hill Golf Course, par 72
m-Monterey Peninsula CC, par 71
Nick Taylor 30-33 — 63 -8m
Patrick Cantlay 34-32 — 66 -6s
Chase Seiffert 34-32 — 66 -6p
Harold Varner III 33-34 — 67 -5p
Richy Werenski 32-34 — 66 -5m
Robert Streb 35-32 — 67 -5p
Charley Hoffman 32-35 — 67 -5s
Max Homa 32-35 — 67 -5s
Lanto Griffin 33-34 — 67 -5s
Ricky Barnes 34-32 — 66 -5m
Harry Higgs 32-34 — 66 -5m
Charl Schwartzel 33-34 — 67 -4m
Greg Chalmers 34-33 — 67 -4m
Matthew NeSmith 34-34 — 68 -4p
Phil Mickelson 34-34 — 68 -4s
Justin Suh 33-34 — 67 -4m
Matt Jones 33-35 — 68 -4p
Chez Reavie 32-35 — 67 -4m
Kevin Chappell 35-33 — 68 -4s
Jonathan Byrd 32-35 — 67 -4m
Jim Herman 32-35 — 67 -4m
Jason Day 32-35 — 67 -4m
Wyndham Clark 36-32 — 68 -4s
Stewart Cink 35-34 — 69 -3p
George McNeill 35-33 — 68 -3m
Scott Harrington 33-35 — 68 -3m
Kevin Streelman 34-35 — 69 -3s
Troy Merritt 37-32 — 69 -3s
Adam Schenk 31-37 — 68 -3m
Scott Piercy 33-35 — 68 -3m
Aaron Wise 32-36 — 68 -3m
Alex Cejka 35-34 — 69 -3p
Wes Roach 33-36 — 69 -3p
Henrik Norlander 35-34 — 69 -3p
Doug Ghim 34-34 — 68 -3m
Zac Blair 36-33 — 69 -3s
Kurt Kitayama 34-35 — 69 -3s
Brandon Wu 33-36 — 69 -3s
Beau Hossler 31-37 — 68 -3m
Tim Wilkinson 34-35 — 69 -3p
Dustin Johnson 35-34 — 69 -3s
Aaron Baddeley 35-33 — 68 -3m
Rob Oppenheim 33-35 — 68 -3m
Daniel Berger 36-34 — 70 -2s
J.J. Spaun 33-36 — 69 -2m
Viktor Hovland 37-33 — 70 -2s
Ryan Armour 36-34 — 70 -2p
Chris Baker 35-34 — 69 -2m
Tom Hoge 33-36 — 69 -2m
Peter Malnati 35-35 — 70 -2p
Alex Noren 35-34 — 69 -2m
Graeme McDowell 34-36 — 70 -2s
Lucas Glover 36-34 — 70 -2p
Matt Kuchar 33-37 — 70 -2p
Jordan Spieth 35-35 — 70 -2s
Matt Every 33-37 — 70 -2p
Keith Mitchell 34-35 — 69 -2m
Paul Casey 36-35 — 71 -1s
Johnson Wagner 35-35 — 70 -1m
Tyler McCumber 34-37 — 71 -1p
Josh Teater 36-34 — 70 -1m
Chesson Hadley 36-35 — 71 -1s
John Senden 35-36 — 71 -1s
J.B. Holmes 37-34 — 71 -1p
Brice Garnett 34-36 — 70 -1m
Vincent Whaley 33-38 — 71 -1p
Pat Perez 35-36 — 71 -1s
Padraig Harrington 35-35 — 70 -1m
Rafa Cabrera Bello 33-37 — 70 -1m
Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-36 — 71 -1p
Bo Hoag 35-36 — 71 -1p
Kristoffer Ventura 36-35 — 71 -1p
Xinjun Zhang 39-32 — 71 -1p
Bill Haas 34-37 — 71 Em
Cameron Champ 35-36 — 71 Em
Ben Martin 35-37 — 72 Ep
Chris Kirk 37-35 — 72 Ep
Seamus Power 36-36 — 72 Ep
Maverick McNealy 33-39 — 72 Ep
Zack Sucher 34-38 — 72 Ep
Cameron Davis 35-36 — 71 Em
Joel Dahmen 35-36 — 71 Em
D.J. Trahan 36-35 — 71 Em
Ted Potter, Jr. 36-36 — 72 Ep
James Hahn 36-35 — 71 Em
Luke Donald 37-35 — 72 Es
Cameron Tringale 35-36 — 71 Em
David Lingmerth 34-38 — 72 Ep
Kevin Kisner 36-36 — 72 Es
Vaughn Taylor 36-36 — 72 Ep
Brian Gay 35-37 — 72 Es
Joseph Bramlett 35-36 — 71 Em
Sebastian Cappelen 35-37 — 72 Es
Michael Gligic 37-35 — 72 Es
Doc Redman 39-34 — 73 +1s
Tyler Duncan 36-37 — 73 +1p
Nate Lashley 39-34 — 73 +1s
Brandt Snedeker 37-36 — 73 +1s
Jimmy Walker 36-37 — 73 +1s
Ben Taylor 37-36 — 73 +1s
Ryan Brehm 37-36 — 73 +1s
Michael Thompson 37-36 — 73 +1p
Scott Stallings 37-36 — 73 +1p
Nick Watney 34-39 — 73 +1p
Martin Trainer 38-35 — 73 +1s
Brandon Hagy 34-39 — 73 +1p
Sean O’Hair 37-36 — 73 +1s
Branden Grace 39-34 — 73 +1s
Nelson Ledesma 39-34 — 73 +1p
Brian Stuard 36-37 — 73 +1p
Anirban Lahiri 35-38 — 73 +1p
Jason Dufner 37-36 — 73 +1s
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 35-38 — 73 +1p
Michael Gellerman 34-39 — 73 +1p
Peter Uihlein 38-35 — 73 +1s
Rod Pampling 34-39 — 73 +2m
Adam Hadwin 38-36 — 74 +2s
Roberto Castro 36-38 — 74 +2p
Jim Furyk 37-37 — 74 +2s
Mark Anderson 33-40 — 73 +2m
J.J. Henry 37-37 — 74 +2p
Cshad Campell 37-37 — 74 +2s
Mackenzie Hughes 37-37 — 74 +2p
Russell Knox 37-37 — 74 +2s
Hank Lebioda 34-40 — 74 +2p
Patrick Martin 36-37 — 73 +2m
Robert Garrigus 35-39 — 74 +2p
Adam Long 38-36 — 74 +2s
Fabian Gomez 36-37 — 73 +2m
Steve Stricker 36-38 — 74 +2s
Mark Hubbard 36-38 — 74 +2p
Bo Van Pelt 38-37 — 75 +3p
Sung Kang 39-35 — 74 +3m
Smylie Kaufman 38-37 — 75 +3s
K.J. Choi 35-39 — 74 +3m
Kevin Na 42-33 — 75 +3s
Rhein Gibson 35-39 — 74 +3m
Scott de Borba 36-39 — 75 +3p
Isaiah Salinda 37-37 — 74 +3m
David Hearn 38-37 — 75 +3s
Hunter Mahan 36-38 — 74 +3m
Arjun Atwal 36-39 — 75 +3s
Kramer Hickok 37-37 — 74 +3m
Andrew Landry 37-39 — 76 +4p
Chris Stroud 37-39 — 76 +4s
Dominic Bozzelli 35-41 — 76 +4p
Patrick Rodgers 39-37 — 76 +4s
Scott Brown 38-39 — 77 +5p
D.A. Points 37-40 — 77 +5s
Shatosi Kodaira 37-39 — 76 +5m
Si Woo Kim 38-39 — 77 +5s
Kevin Stadler 36-41 — 77 +6m
Austin Cook 42-36 — 78 +6s
Sam Saunders 38-39 — 77 +6m
Tim Herron 36-42 — 78 +7m
LPGA Tour
ISPS Handa Vic Open
First Round
b-Beach Course: par 72
c-Creek Course par 73
a-amateur
Madelene Sagstrom 33-32 — 65c -8
Haeji Kang 32-33 — 65c -8
Peiyun Chien 33-32 — 65b -7
Linnea Strom 32-34 — 66c -7
Haley Moore 33-33 — 66c -7
Klara Spilkova 34-33 — 67c -6
Tiffany Joh 33-34 — 67c -6
Cheyenne Knight 33-34 — 67c -6
Pornanong Phatlum 35-32 — 67c -6
Pavarisa Yoktuan 33-34 — 67c -6
Christina Kim 35-32 — 67c -6
Laura Davies 32-35 — 67c -6
Xiyu Lin 35-32 — 67c -6
Dana Finkelstein 32-35 — 67c -6
Stephanie Meadow 33-34 — 67b -5
a-Stephanie Kyriacou 35-33 — 68c -5
Matilda Castren 32-36 — 68c -5
Pei-Ying Tsai 36-32 — 68c -5
Hee Young Park 32-36 — 68c -5
Alena Sharp 33-35 — 68c -5
Cydney Clanton 34-34 — 68c -5
Jeongeun Lee6 35-33 — 68b -4
Ally McDonald 32-36 — 68b -4
Ayean Cho 34-35 — 69c -4
Mina Harigae 34-35 — 69c -4
Jin Hee Im 34-35 — 69c -4
Perrine Delacour 35-34 — 69c -4
Jiwon Jeon 34-35 — 69b -3
Hannah Green 36-33 — 69b -3
Jasmine Suwannapura 34-35 — 69b -3
Minjee Lee 33-36 — 69b -3
Dani Holmqvist 35-34 — 69b -3
Cristie Kerr 34-35 — 69b -3
Hye-Jin Choi 34-35 — 69b -3
Paige Stubbs 35-34 — 69b -3
Leona Maguire 35-34 — 69b -3
a-Ho Yu An 37-33 — 70c -3
Julieta Granada 33-37 — 70c -3
Albane Valenzuela 37-33 — 70c -3
Dottie Ardina 35-35 — 70c -3
Inbee Park 37-33 — 70b -2
Sarah Schmelzel 35-35 — 70b -2
Suzuka Yamaguchi 36-34 — 70b -2
Linnea Johansson 35-35 — 70b -2
Alana Uriell 36-34 — 70b -2
Hee Jeong Lim 35-35 — 70b -2
Karine Icher 37-33 — 70b -2
Yu Liu 35-35 — 70b -2
Lauren Stephenson 34-36 — 70b -2
Robyn Choi 35-35 — 70b -2
Tiffany Chan 34-36 — 70b -2
Wei-Ling Hsu 36-35 — 71c -2
Caroline Hedwall 35-36 — 71c -2
Jennifer Chang 37-34 — 71c -2
Jeong Eun Lee 37-34 — 71c -2
Austin Ernst 35-36 — 71c -2
Na Yeon Choi 35-36 — 71c -2
Amy Olson 34-37 — 71c -2
Sarah Kemp 37-34 — 71c -2
Ssu-Chia Cheng 37-34 — 71c -2
Diksha Dagar 35-36 — 71b -1
So Yeon Ryu 34-37 — 71b -1
Min A Yoon 34-37 — 71b -1
a-Charlotte Heath 36-35 — 71b -1
Kim Kaufman 34-37 — 71b -1
Anne van Dam 35-36 — 71b -1
Min Seo Kwak 36-35 — 71b -1
Yealimi Noh 35-36 — 71b -1
Gemma Dryburgh 35-37 — 72c -1
Esther Henseleit 35-37 — 72c -1