PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Van Buren, postponed

McComb at Liberty-Benton, postponed

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Oregon Clay 45, Fremont Ross 37

Toledo Notre Dame 53, Findlay 38

Toledo Whitmer 36, Tol. Cent. Catholic 27

Northern Buckeye Conference

Rossford at Genoa, postponed

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson, postponed

Convoy Crestview 52, Lincolnview 32

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 33, Delta 32

Swanton 47, Liberty Center 41

Wauseon 51, Evergreen 35

Western Buckeye League

Lima Bath 45, St. Marys Memorial 44, OT

Van Wert 54, Elida 50

Wapakoneta 56, Celina 16

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin 47, Hardin Northern 37

Riverside at Upper Scioto Valley, postponed

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Christian 71, Ottawa Hills 36

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Northwood, postponed

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s 47, Parkway 23

Fort Recovery 44, St. Henry 36

Marion Local 55, New Bremen 43

Minster 33, New Knoxville 25

Versailles 51, Coldwater 49

Northern Lakes League

Perrysburg 65, Springfield 47

Sylvania Southview 72, Maumee 29

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior, postponed

Wooster Senior 76, Mount Vernon 35

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville 57, Lucas 51

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp 49, Holgate 35

Fairview 71, Hicksville 38

Tinora 46, Edgerton 42

Wayne Trace 54, Ayersville 29

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop 47, Fayette 42

North Central 33, Pettisville 21

Stryker 40, Edon 37

Other NW Ohio Games

Carey at Old Fort, postponed

Dayton Northridge at Sidney Lehman, postponed

Kidron Central Christian 59, Manchester 47

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mount Gilead, cancelled

Monroeville at Fremont St. Joseph, cancelled

Ridgedale 44, Delaware Christian 42

Seneca East at North Baltimore, postponed

Toledo Woodward at Norwalk Senior, postponed

Around Ohio

Akr. Manchester 59, Kidron Cent. Christian 47

Akr. Springfield 45, Akr. Ellet 35

Andrews Osborne Academy 64, Maple Hts. 55

Batavia 52, Blanchester 30

Batavia Clermont NE 44, Beechwood, Ky. 19

Belpre 76, Crown City S. Gallia 25

Bidwell River Valley 49, Athens 39

Bradford 41, Newton Local 29

Bristol 40, Cortland Maplewood 37

Carlisle 68, New Lebanon Dixie 22

Chillicothe Huntington 70, Chillicothe Zane Trace 31

Cin. Taft 63, Cin. Shroder 40

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44, Portsmouth 35

Cols. Beechcroft 45, Cols. Walnut Ridge 40

Cols. Centennial 33, Cols. Patriot Prep 28

Columbiana 70, Salineville Southern 20

Day. Meadowdale 32, Day. Belmont 21

E. Palestine 51, Lisbon David Anderson 50

Eaton 52, Camden Preble Shawnee 47

Gallipolis Gallia 57, Ironton Rock Hill 36

Girard 51, Cortland Lakeview 42

Glouster Trimble 48, Waterford 30

Hartley 61, Cols. Ready 38

Lawrence School 56, Elyria First Baptist Christian 51

Leesburg Fairfield 53, Fayetteville-Perry 47

McArthur Vinton County 70, Wellston 17

Milford Center Fairbanks 42, Spring. NE 34

New Middletown Spring. 53, Lowellville 29

Peebles 82, Mowrystown Whiteoak 20

Reedsville Eastern 54, Wahama, W.Va. 30

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 53, Lynchburg-Clay 38

S. Point 45, Chesapeake 36

Seaman N. Adams 39, Sardinia Eastern Brown 31

Southeastern 43, Frankfort Adena 24

Spring. Cath. Cent. 54, S. Charleston SE 25

Struthers 65, Hubbard 29

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 44, Ansonia 39

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 57, Greenfield McClain 48

Watterson 44, Cols. DeSales 35

Williamsburg 63, Felicity-Franklin 46

Wilmington 67, Lees Creek E. Clinton 29

Shadyside 70, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47

Bellaire 69, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63

St. Clairsville 61, Oak Glen, W.Va. 50

Hunting Valley University 64, Weir, W.Va. 39

Brooke, W.Va. 45, Rayland Buckeye 41

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50, Toronto 23

Caldwell 58, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 29

Linsly, W.Va. 60, E. Liverpool 41

Magnolia, W.Va. 62, Richmond Edison 42

New Matamoras Frontier 45, Barnesville 42

Friday’s Games

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior

Shelby at Clear Fork

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Bucyrus

Mohawk at Upper Sandusky

Ridgedale at Carey

Wynford at Seneca East

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg

New Riegel at Lakota

Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon

Sandusky St. Mary at Danbury

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor

Milan Edison at Port Clinton

Willard at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Bellevue

Tiffin Columbian at Clyde

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Lucas

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at New London

Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth

South Central at Norwalk St. Paul

Western Reserve at Monroeville

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Botkins

Ansonia at Riverside

Archbold at Springfield

Calvary Christian at Lima Perry

Delphos St. John’s at Ottoville

Elmwood at Bowling Green

Fayette at Delta

Findlay at Defiance

Fort Recovery at Tri-Village

Hicksville at Edon

Highland at Elgin

Hilltop at Edgerton

Jackson Center at Versailles

Lake at Ottawa Hills

Leipsic at Kalida

Lima Cent. Cath. at Van Wert

London at River Valley

North Baltimore at Cardinal Stritch

Richfield Revere at Loudonville

Ridgemont at Riverdale

Rossford at Maumee

Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion

Sandusky Senior at Toledo Scott

Sidney Lehman at Bellefontaine

St. Marys Memorial at Russia

Swanton at Otsego

Wauseon at Tinora

Waynesfield-Goshen at Kenton

Wooster Senior at Orrville

PREP Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Marion Harding, postponed

Ontario at Marion Pleasant, postponed

Around Ohio

Amanda-Clearcreek 69, Cols. Horizon Science 47

Baltimore Liberty Union 79, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 61

Cle. VASJ 87, Eastlake N. 68

Cols. Patriot Prep 47, Cols. KIPP 45

Orange 75, Andrews Osborne Academy 72

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson at Arcadia

Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa

McComb at Riverdale

North Baltimore at Van Buren

Vanlue at Arlington

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Findlay

Lima Senior at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo St. Francis at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. John’s at Toledo Whitmer

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Ridgedale

Bucyrus at Colonel Crawford

Mohawk at Wynford

Seneca East at Upper Sandusky

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Rossford

Elmwood at Lake

Fostoria Senior at Otsego

Woodmore at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Ada at Spencerville

Allen East at Bluffton

Convoy Crestview at Lincolnview

Delphos Jefferson at Columbus Grove

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta at Archbold

Evergreen at Wauseon

Patrick Henry at Bryan

Swanton at Liberty Center

Putnam County League

Kalida at Miller City

Ottoville at Continental

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Van Wert

Kenton at Lima Shawnee

Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance

St. Marys Memorial at Lima Bath

Wapakoneta at Celina

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Elgin

Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Lima Temple Christian

Upper Scioto Valley at Riverside

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at New Riegel

Lakota at Hopewell-Loudon

Old Fort at Danbury

Sandusky St. Mary at Tiffin Calvert

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Huron

Port Clinton at Castalia Margaretta

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Clyde

Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Vermilion

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Christian at Northwood

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Parkway

Fort Recovery at St. Henry

Marion Local at New Bremen

New Knoxville at Minster

Versailles at Coldwater

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Perrysburg

Napoleon at Sylvania Northview

Springfield at Maumee

Sylvania Southview at Anthony Wayne

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison

Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Scott at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Start at Toledo Waite

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Loudonville at Lucas

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul

Monroeville at Ashland Crestview

Plymouth at New London

South Central at Western Reserve

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Holgate

Edgerton at Tinora

Fairview at Hicksville

Wayne Trace at Ayersville

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Stryker

Fayette at Hilltop

North Central at Pettisville

Other NW Ohio Games

Marion Hawks at Heritage Christian

Willard at Milan Edison

Saturday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Vanlue

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky

Carey at Buckeye Central

Ridgedale at Colonel Crawford

Seneca East at Mohawk

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior

Shelby at Clear Fork

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Edon

Archbold at Napoleon

Ayersville at Kalida

Bluffton at Riverdale

Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen

Bryan at Ottawa-Glandorf

Cleveland Collinwood at Toledo Woodward

Coldwater at Lincolnview

Columbus Grove at Jackson Center

Continental at North Baltimore

Cory-Rawson at Upper Scioto Valley

Danbury at Arcadia

Dayton Jefferson at Sidney Lehman

Elida at Findlay

Evergreen at Fayette

Fairview at Hilltop

Fort Jennings at New Bremen

Fort Recovery at Lima Shawnee

Fremont St. Joseph at Hardin Northern

Hicksville at Pettisville

Huron at Clyde

Lexington at Norwalk Senior

Lima Bath at New Knoxville

Lima Perry at Fort Loramie

Lucas at Norwayne

Mansfield Christian at Ashland Crestview

Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior

Marion Local at Spencerville

Marysville at Mount Vernon

Miller City at Van Buren

Montpelier at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

New London at Black River

Northeastern at Riverside

Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky St. Mary

Oak Harbor at Bellevue

Ottawa Hills at Liberty-Benton

Parkway at South Adams, Ind.

Patrick Henry at Holgate

Paulding at Liberty Center

Plymouth at Jeromesville Hillsdale

Sandusky Perkins at Western Reserve

South Central at Milan Edison

St. Henry at Van Wert

St. Marys Memorial at Minster

Stryker at Toledo Christian

Sunbury Big Walnut at River Valley

Tiffin Columbian at Port Clinton

Toledo Rogers at Rossford

Toledo Whitmer at Defiance

Troy at Celina

Wayne Trace at Convoy Crestview

West Salem Northwestern at Willard

Wooster Senior at Orrville

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 37 14 .725 —

Boston 35 15 .700 1½

Philadelphia 31 21 .596 6½

Brooklyn 23 27 .460 13½

New York 16 36 .308 21½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 34 16 .680 —

Orlando 22 30 .423 13

Washington 17 32 .347 16½

Charlotte 16 35 .314 18½

Atlanta 14 38 .269 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 44 7 .863 —

Indiana 31 20 .608 13

Chicago 19 34 .358 26

Detroit 19 34 .358 26

Cleveland 13 39 .250 31½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 32 18 .640 —

Dallas 31 20 .608 1½

Memphis 26 25 .510 6½

San Antonio 22 28 .440 10

New Orleans 21 31 .404 12

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 36 16 .692 —

Utah 32 18 .640 3

Oklahoma City 31 20 .608 4½

Portland 23 28 .451 12½

Minnesota 15 35 .300 20

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 38 11 .776 —

L.A. Clippers 36 15 .706 3

Phoenix 20 31 .392 19

Sacramento 19 31 .380 19½

Golden State 12 40 .231 27½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Detroit 116, Phoenix 108

Brooklyn 129, Golden State 88

Toronto 119, Indiana 118

Boston 116, Orlando 100

Atlanta 127, Minnesota 120

Oklahoma City 109, Cleveland 103

Memphis 121, Dallas 107

Denver 98, Utah 95

L.A. Clippers 128, Miami 111

Thursday’s Results

New York 105, Orlando 103

New Orleans 125, Chicago 119

Milwaukee 112, Philadelphia 101

San Antonio at Portland, late

Houston at L.A. Lakers, late

Friday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 7

Memphis at Philadelphia, 7

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8

Toronto at Indiana, 8

Houston at Phoenix, 9

Miami at Sacramento, 10

Portland at Utah, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Orlando, 5

Dallas at Charlotte, 7

New York at Detroit, 7

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30

New Orleans at Indiana, 7:30

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30

Denver at Phoenix, 9

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Oklahoma City, 3:30

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6

Memphis at Washington, 6

New York at Atlanta, 6

Utah at Houston, 7

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7:30

Miami at Portland, 9

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 55 33 10 12 78 183 138

Tampa Bay 54 34 15 5 73 196 149

Florida 53 29 18 6 64 190 178

Toronto 54 28 19 7 63 194 181

Montreal 56 26 23 7 59 175 172

Buffalo 54 23 23 8 54 154 171

Ottawa 54 18 25 11 47 145 183

Detroit 55 13 38 4 30 115 210

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 54 36 13 5 77 197 160

Pittsburgh 53 33 15 5 71 178 146

N.Y. Islanders 52 31 15 6 68 155 142

Columbus 54 29 16 9 67 144 135

Philadelphia 54 29 18 7 65 170 162

Carolina 53 30 20 3 63 169 145

N.Y. Rangers 52 26 22 4 56 171 169

New Jersey 53 19 24 10 48 146 190

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 55 32 15 8 72 176 157

Colorado 52 30 16 6 66 192 151

Dallas 53 30 18 5 65 142 136

Winnipeg 55 27 23 5 59 163 168

Chicago 54 25 21 8 58 161 168

Nashville 52 25 20 7 57 171 172

Minnesota 53 25 22 6 56 164 176

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 55 30 20 5 65 179 167

Vegas 56 28 21 7 63 177 168

Edmonton 53 28 19 6 62 170 165

Arizona 55 27 21 7 61 155 148

Calgary 54 27 21 6 60 147 166

San Jose 54 23 27 4 50 139 178

Anaheim 54 22 26 6 50 139 166

Los Angeles 55 19 31 5 43 136 176

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

N.Y. Rangers 5, Toronto 3

Boston 2, Chicago 1, OT

Thursday’s Results

New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 0

Montreal 3, Anaheim 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 5, Los Angeles 3

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Colorado 4, Ottawa 1

Vegas 7, Florida 2

Minnesota 4, Vancouver 2

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

Carolina at Arizona, late

Nashville at Calgary, late

San Jose at Edmonton, late

Friday’s Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Detroit at Columbus, 7

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 2

Arizona at Boston, 3

Colorado at Columbus, 7

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7

Nashville at Edmonton, 7

Philadelphia at Washington, 7

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7

Toronto at Montreal, 7

Dallas at St. Louis, 8

Calgary at Vancouver, 10

Carolina at Vegas, 10

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 12:30

Anaheim at Buffalo, 3

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Bryant 73, St. Francis (NY) 60

Delaware 84, Towson 78

Drexel 78, James Madison 67

Emmanuel 82, Suffolk 72

Franklin & Marshall 70, McDaniel 58

Frostburg St. 68, Concord 65

Haverford 74, Washington (Md.) 59

Hunter 59, Baruch 57

Johns Hopkins 80, Dickinson 70

Marshall 72, Southern Miss. 58

Merrimack 57, Fairleigh Dickinson 53

Mount St. Mary’s 67, LIU 63

North Florida 82, NJIT 75

Robert Morris 67, Wagner 62

Salem International 98, Chowan 96

St. Francis (Pa.) 70, Sacred Heart 68

Swarthmore 75, Muhlenberg 62

Ursinus 84, Gettysburg 79

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 57, Texas-Arlington 50

Belmont 71, Murray St. 64

Charlotte 68, UTEP 64

Christian Brothers 87, Delta St. 77

Coll. of Charleston 68, William & Mary 50

Elon 62, UNC-Wilmington 56

High Point 88, Hampton 85

Liberty 71, Jacksonville 62

Lipscomb 73, North Alabama 71

Longwood 71, Charleston Southern 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 80, Georgia St. 78

N. Kentucky 73, Oakland 70

North Texas 75, Middle Tennessee 70

Presbyterian 65, Gardner-Webb 61

Rice 86, UAB 72

Stetson 65, Florida Gulf Coast 62

Tennessee St. 70, Austin Peay 68

Texas St. 100, Coastal Carolina 63

UCF 68, East Carolina 64

UNC-Asheville 84, SC-Upstate 71

UT Martin 74, Tennessee Tech 62

UTSA 85, Old Dominion 81, OT

W. Kentucky 65, Louisiana Tech 54

West Alabama 75, Ala.-Huntsville 54

West Florida 61, West Georgia 57

Winthrop 62, Campbell 53

MIDWEST

Ashland 66, Davenport 56

Cincinnati 80, Wichita St. 79

Drury 84, Lewis 82

E. Kentucky 91, E. Illinois 84

Ferris St. 84, Saginaw Valley St. 65

Fort Hays St. 79, Newman 72

Grand Valley St. 83, Wayne St. (Mich.) 70

Green Bay 91, IUPUI 85

Greenville 140, Spalding 119

Hillsdale 72, Trevecca Nazarene 59

Malone 102, Ohio Valley 63

Michigan Tech 82, Purdue-Northwest 72

Milwaukee 74, Ill.-Chicago 57

N. Michigan 55, Wis.-Parkside 43

North Dakota 74, Oral Roberts 68

Northwood (Mich.) 68, Lake Superior St. 60

Ohio Dominican 75, Lake Erie 65

Pittsburg St. 77, Emporia St. 74

Quincy 67, Missouri-St. Louis 57

SE Missouri 76, Jacksonville St. 72

Walsh 75, Alderson-Broaddus 64

Webster 77, Fontbonne 69

Wright St. 98, Detroit 86

SOUTHWEST

Angelo St. 80, E. New Mexico 77

Dallas Baptist 120, Cameron 75

East Central 95, SW Oklahoma 93, OT

Hardin Simmons 61, Louisiana College 59

Houston 75, Tulane 62

Oklahoma Baptist 64, SE Oklahoma 63

St, Edwards 86, Texas A&M International 59

UConn 72, Tulsa 56

FAR WEST

Colorado 71, California 65

Montana St. 72, Idaho 50

N. Colorado 68, S. Utah 60

New Mexico St. 71, Chicago St. 49

Texas Rio Grande Valley 73, UMKC 60

Weber St. 70, Sacramento St. 66

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Fairfield 77, Niagara 65

Georgia Tech 77, Pittsburgh 48

Iona 60, Canisius 57

Quinnipiac 52, Monmouth (NJ) 45

Rutgers 72, Penn St. 39

Siena 59, Manhattan 49

St. Bonaventure 59, George Washington 55

St. Peter’s 67, Rider 56

Syracuse 89, Boston College 79

SOUTH

Austin Peay 87, Tennessee St. 55

Belmont 70, Murray St. 53

Chattanooga 74, UNC-Greensboro 59

Duke 71, North Carolina 61

ETSU 76, W. Carolina 49

Florida St. 67, Louisville 59

Furman 72, Samford 59

Georgia St. 67, Arkansas St. 56

Kentucky 66, Alabama 62

Marshall 80, Southern Miss. 65

Mercer 54, Wofford 53

Mississippi St. 72, Tennessee 55

Missouri 73, Georgia 65

NC State 71, Virginia Tech 59

Notre Dame 75, Wake Forest 71

South Alabama 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 63

UALR 65, Georgia Southern 49

UT Martin 71, Tennessee Tech 62

Virginia 70, Clemson 54

W. Kentucky 84, Louisiana Tech 75

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 66, N. Kentucky 62

E. Illinois 85, E. Kentucky 38

IUPUI 95, Detroit 54

Iowa 76, Nebraska 60

Loyola of Chicago 65, Indiana St. 55

Maryland 79, Indiana 69

Michigan 66, Purdue 63

Minnesota 73, Wisconsin 64

Morehead St. 63, SIU-Edwardsville 55, OT

N. Dakota St. 74, Nebraska-Omaha 65

Oakland 63, Ill.-Chicago 46

Ohio St. 78, Illinois 58

SE Missouri 79, Jacksonville St. 52

Saint Louis 63, Saint Joseph’s 48

UMKC 72, Rio Grande 58

Valparaiso 72, Evansville 54

Wright St. 67, Youngstown St. 54

SOUTHWEST

Coastal Carolina 69, Texas State 59

Middle Tennessee 80, North Texas 60

Old Dominion 62, UTSA 43

Rice 64, UAB 53

South Carolina 86, Arkansas 65

Texas-Arlington 63, Appalachian St. 44

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 79, N. Arizona 76

Montana 77, E. Washington 56

Montana St. 62, Idaho 56

New Mexico St. 80, Chicago St. 56

Pepperdine 70, San Francisco 64

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

First Round

Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars.

p-Pebble Beach Golf Links, par 72

s-Spyglass Hill Golf Course, par 72

m-Monterey Peninsula CC, par 71

Nick Taylor 30-33 — 63 -8m

Patrick Cantlay 34-32 — 66 -6s

Chase Seiffert 34-32 — 66 -6p

Harold Varner III 33-34 — 67 -5p

Richy Werenski 32-34 — 66 -5m

Robert Streb 35-32 — 67 -5p

Charley Hoffman 32-35 — 67 -5s

Max Homa 32-35 — 67 -5s

Lanto Griffin 33-34 — 67 -5s

Ricky Barnes 34-32 — 66 -5m

Harry Higgs 32-34 — 66 -5m

Charl Schwartzel 33-34 — 67 -4m

Greg Chalmers 34-33 — 67 -4m

Matthew NeSmith 34-34 — 68 -4p

Phil Mickelson 34-34 — 68 -4s

Justin Suh 33-34 — 67 -4m

Matt Jones 33-35 — 68 -4p

Chez Reavie 32-35 — 67 -4m

Kevin Chappell 35-33 — 68 -4s

Jonathan Byrd 32-35 — 67 -4m

Jim Herman 32-35 — 67 -4m

Jason Day 32-35 — 67 -4m

Wyndham Clark 36-32 — 68 -4s

Stewart Cink 35-34 — 69 -3p

George McNeill 35-33 — 68 -3m

Scott Harrington 33-35 — 68 -3m

Kevin Streelman 34-35 — 69 -3s

Troy Merritt 37-32 — 69 -3s

Adam Schenk 31-37 — 68 -3m

Scott Piercy 33-35 — 68 -3m

Aaron Wise 32-36 — 68 -3m

Alex Cejka 35-34 — 69 -3p

Wes Roach 33-36 — 69 -3p

Henrik Norlander 35-34 — 69 -3p

Doug Ghim 34-34 — 68 -3m

Zac Blair 36-33 — 69 -3s

Kurt Kitayama 34-35 — 69 -3s

Brandon Wu 33-36 — 69 -3s

Beau Hossler 31-37 — 68 -3m

Tim Wilkinson 34-35 — 69 -3p

Dustin Johnson 35-34 — 69 -3s

Aaron Baddeley 35-33 — 68 -3m

Rob Oppenheim 33-35 — 68 -3m

Daniel Berger 36-34 — 70 -2s

J.J. Spaun 33-36 — 69 -2m

Viktor Hovland 37-33 — 70 -2s

Ryan Armour 36-34 — 70 -2p

Chris Baker 35-34 — 69 -2m

Tom Hoge 33-36 — 69 -2m

Peter Malnati 35-35 — 70 -2p

Alex Noren 35-34 — 69 -2m

Graeme McDowell 34-36 — 70 -2s

Lucas Glover 36-34 — 70 -2p

Matt Kuchar 33-37 — 70 -2p

Jordan Spieth 35-35 — 70 -2s

Matt Every 33-37 — 70 -2p

Keith Mitchell 34-35 — 69 -2m

Paul Casey 36-35 — 71 -1s

Johnson Wagner 35-35 — 70 -1m

Tyler McCumber 34-37 — 71 -1p

Josh Teater 36-34 — 70 -1m

Chesson Hadley 36-35 — 71 -1s

John Senden 35-36 — 71 -1s

J.B. Holmes 37-34 — 71 -1p

Brice Garnett 34-36 — 70 -1m

Vincent Whaley 33-38 — 71 -1p

Pat Perez 35-36 — 71 -1s

Padraig Harrington 35-35 — 70 -1m

Rafa Cabrera Bello 33-37 — 70 -1m

Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-36 — 71 -1p

Bo Hoag 35-36 — 71 -1p

Kristoffer Ventura 36-35 — 71 -1p

Xinjun Zhang 39-32 — 71 -1p

Bill Haas 34-37 — 71 Em

Cameron Champ 35-36 — 71 Em

Ben Martin 35-37 — 72 Ep

Chris Kirk 37-35 — 72 Ep

Seamus Power 36-36 — 72 Ep

Maverick McNealy 33-39 — 72 Ep

Zack Sucher 34-38 — 72 Ep

Cameron Davis 35-36 — 71 Em

Joel Dahmen 35-36 — 71 Em

D.J. Trahan 36-35 — 71 Em

Ted Potter, Jr. 36-36 — 72 Ep

James Hahn 36-35 — 71 Em

Luke Donald 37-35 — 72 Es

Cameron Tringale 35-36 — 71 Em

David Lingmerth 34-38 — 72 Ep

Kevin Kisner 36-36 — 72 Es

Vaughn Taylor 36-36 — 72 Ep

Brian Gay 35-37 — 72 Es

Joseph Bramlett 35-36 — 71 Em

Sebastian Cappelen 35-37 — 72 Es

Michael Gligic 37-35 — 72 Es

Doc Redman 39-34 — 73 +1s

Tyler Duncan 36-37 — 73 +1p

Nate Lashley 39-34 — 73 +1s

Brandt Snedeker 37-36 — 73 +1s

Jimmy Walker 36-37 — 73 +1s

Ben Taylor 37-36 — 73 +1s

Ryan Brehm 37-36 — 73 +1s

Michael Thompson 37-36 — 73 +1p

Scott Stallings 37-36 — 73 +1p

Nick Watney 34-39 — 73 +1p

Martin Trainer 38-35 — 73 +1s

Brandon Hagy 34-39 — 73 +1p

Sean O’Hair 37-36 — 73 +1s

Branden Grace 39-34 — 73 +1s

Nelson Ledesma 39-34 — 73 +1p

Brian Stuard 36-37 — 73 +1p

Anirban Lahiri 35-38 — 73 +1p

Jason Dufner 37-36 — 73 +1s

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 35-38 — 73 +1p

Michael Gellerman 34-39 — 73 +1p

Peter Uihlein 38-35 — 73 +1s

Rod Pampling 34-39 — 73 +2m

Adam Hadwin 38-36 — 74 +2s

Roberto Castro 36-38 — 74 +2p

Jim Furyk 37-37 — 74 +2s

Mark Anderson 33-40 — 73 +2m

J.J. Henry 37-37 — 74 +2p

Cshad Campell 37-37 — 74 +2s

Mackenzie Hughes 37-37 — 74 +2p

Russell Knox 37-37 — 74 +2s

Hank Lebioda 34-40 — 74 +2p

Patrick Martin 36-37 — 73 +2m

Robert Garrigus 35-39 — 74 +2p

Adam Long 38-36 — 74 +2s

Fabian Gomez 36-37 — 73 +2m

Steve Stricker 36-38 — 74 +2s

Mark Hubbard 36-38 — 74 +2p

Bo Van Pelt 38-37 — 75 +3p

Sung Kang 39-35 — 74 +3m

Smylie Kaufman 38-37 — 75 +3s

K.J. Choi 35-39 — 74 +3m

Kevin Na 42-33 — 75 +3s

Rhein Gibson 35-39 — 74 +3m

Scott de Borba 36-39 — 75 +3p

Isaiah Salinda 37-37 — 74 +3m

David Hearn 38-37 — 75 +3s

Hunter Mahan 36-38 — 74 +3m

Arjun Atwal 36-39 — 75 +3s

Kramer Hickok 37-37 — 74 +3m

Andrew Landry 37-39 — 76 +4p

Chris Stroud 37-39 — 76 +4s

Dominic Bozzelli 35-41 — 76 +4p

Patrick Rodgers 39-37 — 76 +4s

Scott Brown 38-39 — 77 +5p

D.A. Points 37-40 — 77 +5s

Shatosi Kodaira 37-39 — 76 +5m

Si Woo Kim 38-39 — 77 +5s

Kevin Stadler 36-41 — 77 +6m

Austin Cook 42-36 — 78 +6s

Sam Saunders 38-39 — 77 +6m

Tim Herron 36-42 — 78 +7m

LPGA Tour

ISPS Handa Vic Open

First Round

b-Beach Course: par 72

c-Creek Course par 73

a-amateur

Madelene Sagstrom 33-32 — 65c -8

Haeji Kang 32-33 — 65c -8

Peiyun Chien 33-32 — 65b -7

Linnea Strom 32-34 — 66c -7

Haley Moore 33-33 — 66c -7

Klara Spilkova 34-33 — 67c -6

Tiffany Joh 33-34 — 67c -6

Cheyenne Knight 33-34 — 67c -6

Pornanong Phatlum 35-32 — 67c -6

Pavarisa Yoktuan 33-34 — 67c -6

Christina Kim 35-32 — 67c -6

Laura Davies 32-35 — 67c -6

Xiyu Lin 35-32 — 67c -6

Dana Finkelstein 32-35 — 67c -6

Stephanie Meadow 33-34 — 67b -5

a-Stephanie Kyriacou 35-33 — 68c -5

Matilda Castren 32-36 — 68c -5

Pei-Ying Tsai 36-32 — 68c -5

Hee Young Park 32-36 — 68c -5

Alena Sharp 33-35 — 68c -5

Cydney Clanton 34-34 — 68c -5

Jeongeun Lee6 35-33 — 68b -4

Ally McDonald 32-36 — 68b -4

Ayean Cho 34-35 — 69c -4

Mina Harigae 34-35 — 69c -4

Jin Hee Im 34-35 — 69c -4

Perrine Delacour 35-34 — 69c -4

Jiwon Jeon 34-35 — 69b -3

Hannah Green 36-33 — 69b -3

Jasmine Suwannapura 34-35 — 69b -3

Minjee Lee 33-36 — 69b -3

Dani Holmqvist 35-34 — 69b -3

Cristie Kerr 34-35 — 69b -3

Hye-Jin Choi 34-35 — 69b -3

Paige Stubbs 35-34 — 69b -3

Leona Maguire 35-34 — 69b -3

a-Ho Yu An 37-33 — 70c -3

Julieta Granada 33-37 — 70c -3

Albane Valenzuela 37-33 — 70c -3

Dottie Ardina 35-35 — 70c -3

Inbee Park 37-33 — 70b -2

Sarah Schmelzel 35-35 — 70b -2

Suzuka Yamaguchi 36-34 — 70b -2

Linnea Johansson 35-35 — 70b -2

Alana Uriell 36-34 — 70b -2

Hee Jeong Lim 35-35 — 70b -2

Karine Icher 37-33 — 70b -2

Yu Liu 35-35 — 70b -2

Lauren Stephenson 34-36 — 70b -2

Robyn Choi 35-35 — 70b -2

Tiffany Chan 34-36 — 70b -2

Wei-Ling Hsu 36-35 — 71c -2

Caroline Hedwall 35-36 — 71c -2

Jennifer Chang 37-34 — 71c -2

Jeong Eun Lee 37-34 — 71c -2

Austin Ernst 35-36 — 71c -2

Na Yeon Choi 35-36 — 71c -2

Amy Olson 34-37 — 71c -2

Sarah Kemp 37-34 — 71c -2

Ssu-Chia Cheng 37-34 — 71c -2

Diksha Dagar 35-36 — 71b -1

So Yeon Ryu 34-37 — 71b -1

Min A Yoon 34-37 — 71b -1

a-Charlotte Heath 36-35 — 71b -1

Kim Kaufman 34-37 — 71b -1

Anne van Dam 35-36 — 71b -1

Min Seo Kwak 36-35 — 71b -1

Yealimi Noh 35-36 — 71b -1

Gemma Dryburgh 35-37 — 72c -1

Esther Henseleit 35-37 — 72c -1