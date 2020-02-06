PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Results
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers 65, Toledo Scott 30
Other NW Ohio Games
Galion Senior 46, Bucyrus 40
Around Ohio
Akr. Buchtel 60, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 48
Akr. Coventry 54, Peninsula Woodridge 40
Akr. Hoban 64, STVM 38
Alliance Marlington 44, Minerva 37
Beloit W. Branch 50, Salem 42
Berlin Hiland 96, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 6
Burton Berkshire 64, Fairport Harbor Harding 34
Can. Cent. Cath. 45, Warren JFK 43
Chardon NDCL 46, Mentor Lake Cath. 32
Cin. Country Day 63, Cin. N. College Hill 30
Cin. Princeton 50, Cin. Sycamore 36
Cin. Purcell Marian 45, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17
Cin. Summit Country Day 62, Cin. Clark Montessori 27
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 60, Lees Creek E. Clinton 49
Cle. St. Joseph 53, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 43
Cols. Franklin Hts. 39, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 38
Danville 68, Howard E. Knox 60
Day. Chaminade Julienne 56, Middletown Fenwick 46
Day. Dunbar 62, Day. Meadowdale 26
Eastlake N. 69, Willoughby S. 38
Elyria Cath. 55, Rocky River 28
Garfield Hts. Trinity 66, Brooklyn 32
Garrettsville Garfield 62, Ravenna SE 57
Grafton Midview 45, N. Olmsted 32
Granville 28, Cols. Bexley 27
Hebron Lakewood 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 43
Independence 47, Rocky River Lutheran W. 31
Jackson 43, Athens 40
Johnstown Northridge 58, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43
Kirtland 63, Middlefield Cardinal 17
Lodi Cloverleaf 51, Ravenna 30
Logan 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 49
London 56, Spring. Kenton Ridge 36
Loveland 79, Cin. Withrow 19
Macedonia Nordonia 44, Cuyahoga Falls 27
Madison 51, Painesville Riverside 42
Mason 53, Cin. Colerain 34
McConnelsville Morgan 65, Pomeroy Meigs 43
Mogadore Field 58, Akr. Springfield 50
New Lexington 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43
Oberlin Firelands 44, Columbia Station Columbia 37
Orange 53, Beachwood 48
Orwell Grand Valley 59, Wickliffe 26
Parma 57, Fairview 42
Parma Normandy 33, Parma Hts. Holy Name 24
Pataskala Licking Hts. 54, Heath 43
Perry 85, Painesville Harvey 34
Richwood N. Union 60, Urbana 19
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 52, Miami Valley Christian Academy 45
Stewart Federal Hocking 58, Zanesville Rosecrans 41
Sugar Grove Berne Union 52, Johnstown-Monroe 27
W. Chester Lakota W. 58, Cin. Oak Hills 54
Warren Champion 45, Leavittsburg LaBrae 37
Warren Harding 71, Austintown Fitch 37
Warrensville Hts. 90, Maple Hts. 53
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 45, Lynchburg-Clay 37
Zanesville 54, Byesville Meadowbrook 30
Zanesville Maysville 64, Philo 36
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Riverdale
Leipsic at Van Buren
McComb at Liberty-Benton
Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia
Vanlue at Cory-Rawson
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay
Lima Senior at Toledo St. Ursula
Toledo Notre Dame at Findlay
Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Lake
Elmwood at Woodmore
Otsego at Fostoria Senior
Rossford at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Allen East
Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson
Lincolnview at Convoy Crestview
Spencerville at Ada
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Delta
Bryan at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Swanton
Wauseon at Evergreen
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Wapakoneta
Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Bath at St. Marys Memorial
Lima Shawnee at Kenton
Van Wert at Elida
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Hardin Northern
Riverside at Upper Scioto Valley
Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgemont
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Tiffin Calvert
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Northwood
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Versailles
Minster at New Knoxville
New Bremen at Marion Local
Parkway at Delphos St. John’s
St. Henry at Fort Recovery
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Napoleon
Maumee at Sylvania Southview
Perrysburg at Springfield
Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior
Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior
West Holmes at Mansfield Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Loudonville
Firelands Conference
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Wayne Trace
Hicksville at Fairview
Holgate at Antwerp
Tinora at Edgerton
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Fayette
Pettisville at North Central
Stryker at Edon
Other NW Ohio Games
Carey at Old Fort
Colonel Crawford at New London
Dayton Northridge at Sidney Lehman
Delaware Christian at Ridgedale
Kidron Central Christian at Manchester
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mount Gilead
Maumee Valley Country Day at Montpelier
Mohawk at Hopewell-Loudon
Monroeville at Fremont St. Joseph
Seneca East at North Baltimore
Toledo Woodward at Norwalk Senior
Friday’s Games
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior
Shelby at Clear Fork
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Bucyrus
Mohawk at Upper Sandusky
Ridgedale at Carey
Wynford at Seneca East
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg
New Riegel at Lakota
Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon
Sandusky St. Mary at Danbury
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor
Milan Edison at Port Clinton
Willard at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Bellevue
Tiffin Columbian at Clyde
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Lucas
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at New London
Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth
South Central at Norwalk St. Paul
Western Reserve at Monroeville
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Botkins
Ansonia at Riverside
Archbold at Springfield
Calvary Christian at Lima Perry
Columbus Grove at Arlington
Delphos St. John’s at Ottoville
Elmwood at Bowling Green
Fayette at Delta
Findlay at Defiance
Fort Recovery at Tri-Village
Hicksville at Edon
Highland at Elgin
Hilltop at Edgerton
Jackson Center at Versailles
Lake at Ottawa Hills
Leipsic at Kalida
Lima Cent. Cath. at Van Wert
London at River Valley
North Baltimore at Cardinal Stritch
Richfield Revere at Loudonville
Ridgemont at Riverdale
Rossford at Maumee
Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion
Sandusky Senior at Toledo Scott
Sidney Lehman at Bellefontaine
St. Marys Memorial at Russia
Swanton at Otsego
Wauseon at Tinora
Waynesfield-Goshen at Kenton
Wooster Senior at Orrville
PREP Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
NW Ohio Game
Oregon Clay 69, Swanton 36
Around Ohio
Chillicothe Unioto 51, Hillsboro 40
Cin. Hughes 68, Cin. Western Hills 54
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 71, Akr. North 43
Heartland Christian 60, Hanoverton United 50
McDermott Scioto NW 45, Portsmouth Notre Dame 44
STVM 71, Akr. Hoban 56
Sardinia Eastern Brown 76, St. Patrick, Ky. 33
Shaker Hts. 69, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 66
Thursday’s Games
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Marion Harding
Ontario at Marion Pleasant
River Valley at Shelby
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson at Arcadia
Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa
McComb at Riverdale
North Baltimore at Van Buren
Vanlue at Arlington
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Findlay
Lima Senior at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo St. Francis at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. John’s at Toledo Whitmer
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Ridgedale
Bucyrus at Colonel Crawford
Mohawk at Wynford
Seneca East at Upper Sandusky
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Rossford
Elmwood at Lake
Fostoria Senior at Otsego
Woodmore at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Ada at Spencerville
Allen East at Bluffton
Convoy Crestview at Lincolnview
Delphos Jefferson at Columbus Grove
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta at Archbold
Evergreen at Wauseon
Patrick Henry at Bryan
Swanton at Liberty Center
Putnam County League
Kalida at Miller City
Ottoville at Continental
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Van Wert
Kenton at Lima Shawnee
Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance
St. Marys Memorial at Lima Bath
Wapakoneta at Celina
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Elgin
Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Lima Temple Christian
Upper Scioto Valley at Riverside
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at New Riegel
Lakota at Hopewell-Loudon
Old Fort at Danbury
Sandusky St. Mary at Tiffin Calvert
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Huron
Port Clinton at Castalia Margaretta
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Clyde
Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Vermilion
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Christian at Northwood
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Parkway
Fort Recovery at St. Henry
Marion Local at New Bremen
New Knoxville at Minster
Versailles at Coldwater
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Perrysburg
Napoleon at Sylvania Northview
Springfield at Maumee
Sylvania Southview at Anthony Wayne
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison
Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Scott at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Start at Toledo Waite
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Loudonville at Lucas
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul
Monroeville at Ashland Crestview
Plymouth at New London
South Central at Western Reserve
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Holgate
Edgerton at Tinora
Fairview at Hicksville
Wayne Trace at Ayersville
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Stryker
Fayette at Hilltop
North Central at Pettisville
Other NW Ohio Games
Marion Hawks at Heritage Christian
Willard at Milan Edison
Saturday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Vanlue
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky
Carey at Buckeye Central
Ridgedale at Colonel Crawford
Seneca East at Mohawk
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior
Shelby at Clear Fork
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Edon
Archbold at Napoleon
Ayersville at Kalida
Bluffton at Riverdale
Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen
Bryan at Ottawa-Glandorf
Cleveland Collinwood at Toledo Woodward
Coldwater at Lincolnview
Columbus Grove at Jackson Center
Continental at North Baltimore
Cory-Rawson at Upper Scioto Valley
Danbury at Arcadia
Dayton Jefferson at Sidney Lehman
Elida at Findlay
Evergreen at Fayette
Fairview at Hilltop
Fort Jennings at New Bremen
Fort Recovery at Lima Shawnee
Fremont St. Joseph at Hardin Northern
Hicksville at Pettisville
Huron at Clyde
Lexington at Norwalk Senior
Lima Bath at New Knoxville
Lima Perry at Fort Loramie
Lucas at Norwayne
Mansfield Christian at Ashland Crestview
Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior
Marion Local at Spencerville
Marysville at Mount Vernon
Miller City at Van Buren
Montpelier at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
New London at Black River
Northeastern at Riverside
Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky St. Mary
Oak Harbor at Bellevue
Ottawa Hills at Liberty-Benton
Parkway at South Adams, Ind.
Patrick Henry at Holgate
Paulding at Liberty Center
Plymouth at Jeromesville Hillsdale
Sandusky Perkins at Western Reserve
South Central at Milan Edison
St. Henry at Van Wert
St. Marys Memorial at Minster
Stryker at Toledo Christian
Sunbury Big Walnut at River Valley
Tiffin Columbian at Port Clinton
Toledo Rogers at Rossford
Toledo Whitmer at Defiance
Troy at Celina
Wayne Trace at Convoy Crestview
West Salem Northwestern at Willard
Wooster Senior at Orrville
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 37 14 .725 —
Boston 35 15 .700 1½
Philadelphia 31 20 .608 6
Brooklyn 23 27 .460 13½
New York 15 36 .294 22
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 34 15 .694 —
Orlando 22 29 .431 13
Washington 17 32 .347 17
Charlotte 16 35 .314 19
Atlanta 14 38 .269 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 43 7 .860 —
Indiana 31 20 .608 12½
Chicago 19 33 .365 25
Detroit 19 34 .358 25½
Cleveland 13 39 .250 31
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 32 18 .640 —
Dallas 31 19 .620 1
Memphis 25 25 .500 7
San Antonio 22 28 .440 10
New Orleans 20 31 .392 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 35 16 .686 —
Utah 32 17 .653 2
Oklahoma City 31 20 .608 4
Portland 23 28 .451 12
Minnesota 15 35 .300 19½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 38 11 .776 —
L.A. Clippers 35 15 .700 3½
Phoenix 20 31 .392 19
Sacramento 19 31 .380 19½
Golden State 12 40 .231 27½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Milwaukee 120, New Orleans 108
Houston 125, Charlotte 110
Denver 127, Portland 99
L.A. Lakers 129, San Antonio 102
Wednesday’s Results
Detroit 116, Phoenix 108
Brooklyn 129, Golden State 88
Toronto 119, Indiana 118
Boston 116, Orlando 100
Atlanta 127, Minnesota 120
Oklahoma City 109, Cleveland 103
Memphis at Dallas, late
Denver at Utah, late
Miami at L.A. Clippers, late
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at New York, 7:30
New Orleans at Chicago, 8
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8
San Antonio at Portland, 10
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 7
Memphis at Philadelphia, 7
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8
Toronto at Indiana, 8
Houston at Phoenix, 9
Miami at Sacramento, 10
Portland at Utah, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Orlando, 5
Dallas at Charlotte, 7
New York at Detroit, 7
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30
New Orleans at Indiana, 7:30
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30
Denver at Phoenix, 9
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 54 32 10 12 76 181 137
Tampa Bay 53 33 15 5 71 192 147
Florida 52 29 17 6 64 188 171
Toronto 54 28 19 7 63 194 181
Montreal 55 25 23 7 57 172 170
Buffalo 53 23 23 7 53 151 167
Ottawa 53 18 24 11 47 144 179
Detroit 54 12 38 4 28 111 207
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 54 36 13 5 77 197 160
Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142
Columbus 54 29 16 9 67 144 135
N.Y. Islanders 51 30 15 6 66 150 139
Philadelphia 53 29 17 7 65 170 157
Carolina 53 30 20 3 63 169 145
N.Y. Rangers 52 26 22 4 56 171 169
New Jersey 52 18 24 10 46 141 190
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 54 32 14 8 72 174 153
Dallas 53 30 18 5 65 142 136
Colorado 51 29 16 6 64 188 150
Nashville 52 25 20 7 57 171 172
Chicago 53 25 21 7 57 160 166
Winnipeg 54 26 23 5 57 159 166
Minnesota 52 24 22 6 54 160 174
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 54 30 19 5 65 177 163
Edmonton 53 28 19 6 62 170 165
Vegas 55 27 21 7 61 170 166
Arizona 55 27 21 7 61 155 148
Calgary 54 27 21 6 60 147 166
San Jose 54 23 27 4 50 139 178
Anaheim 53 22 26 5 49 137 163
Los Angeles 54 19 30 5 43 133 171
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Colorado 6, Buffalo 1
Washington 4, Los Angeles 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 3, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Vegas 2
Boston 4, Vancouver 0
Columbus 1, Florida 0, OT
Montreal 5, New Jersey 4, SO
Anaheim 3, Ottawa 2, SO
St. Louis 6, Carolina 3
Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1, OT
Minnesota 3, Chicago 2, OT
Arizona 3, Edmonton 0
San Jose 3, Calgary 1
Wednesday’s Results
N.Y. Rangers 5, Toronto 3
Boston at Chicago, late
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Montreal, 7
Detroit at Buffalo, 7
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7
Vegas at Florida, 7
Colorado at Ottawa, 7:30
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8
Carolina at Arizona, 9
Nashville at Calgary, 9
San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30
Friday’s Games
Anaheim at Toronto, 7
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Detroit at Columbus, 7
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 2
Arizona at Boston, 3
Colorado at Columbus, 7
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7
Nashville at Edmonton, 7
Philadelphia at Washington, 7
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7
Toronto at Montreal, 7
Dallas at St. Louis, 8
Calgary at Vancouver, 10
Carolina at Vegas, 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 62, Binghamton 49
American U. 62, Navy 54
Boston U. 80, Army 66
Colgate 81, Lehigh 51
Loyola (Md.) 74, Holy Cross 60
Providence 73, Creighton 56
St. Bonaventure 72, George Washington 47
Stony Brook 77, Mass.-Lowell 70
UMBC 70, Hartford 59
Vermont 77, Maine 52
West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 61
SOUTH
ETSU 80, Chattanooga 64
FIU 69, FAU 50
Florida 81, Georgia 75
Furman 79, Mercer 57
Houston Baptist 79, SE Louisiana 76
Memphis 79, Temple 65
Mississippi 84, South Carolina 70
NC State 83, Miami 72
Northwestern St. 73, Abilene Christian 69
UNC-Greensboro 88, The Citadel 68
Virginia 51, Clemson 44
W. Carolina 78, Samford 70
Wofford 79, VMI 73
MIDWEST
Butler 79, Villanova 76
Duquesne 82, Saint Louis 68
Fort Wayne 75, W. Illinois 69
Indiana St. 68, Loyola of Chicago 39
Missouri St. 80, Illinois St. 60
N. Dakota St. 86, Nebraska-Omaha 78
N. Iowa 63, Valparaiso 51
Notre Dame 80, Pittsburgh 72
Purdue 104, Iowa 68
S. Illinois 64, Evansville 60, OT
SOUTHWEST
Incarnate Word 72, Sam Houston St. 71, OT
Lamar 74, Cent. Arkansas 67
Oklahoma St. 72, TCU 57
Stephen F. Austin 70, Nicholls 64
Texas A&M-CC 69, McNeese St. 62
Wednesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Binghamton 58, Albany (NY) 42
Fordham 60, Rhode Island 50
Maine 70, Vermont 59
Stony Brook 89, Mass.-Lowell 69
UMBC 56, Hartford 47
Wichita St. 85, Temple 75
SOUTH
Dayton 55, Davidson 49
George Mason 73, UMass 56
New Orleans 88, Houston Baptist 84, OT
Stephen F. Austin 78, Nicholls 61
Texas A&M-CC 73, McNeese St. 59
Troy 77, Louisiana-Monroe 65
VCU 57, Richmond 42
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 66, N. Illinois 60
Iowa St. 74, Oklahoma St. 63
Kansas St. 84, Texas Tech 70
Kent St. 61, Bowling Green 47
Miami (Ohio) 92, Toledo 83
Ohio 75, E. Michigan 65
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 84, Northwestern St. 69
Baylor 97, Kansas 44
Cent. Arkansas 53, Lamar 29
Houston 55, SMU 53
Incarnate Word 77, Sam Houston St. 74
Oklahoma 68, West Virginia 58
UCF 62, Tulsa 49
FAR WEST
California Baptist 55, CS Bakersfield 53
Fresno St. 79, Colorado St. 61
Nevada 71, Air Force 67
UNLV 69, Utah St. 45
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Pedro Strop to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, C Drew Butera and INF Chris Owings to minor league contracts.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed INF Logan Forsythe, RHP Blake Parker, RHP Anthony Swarzak and RHP Trevor Kelley to minor league contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed OF Solomon Maguire.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Brentson Buckner defensive line coach, Jim Dray offensive quality control coach, Mark Naylor assistant strength and conditioning coach and Derius Swinton assistant special teams coach. Promoted Charlie Bullen to outside linebackers coach, Don Shumpert to offensive assistant coach and Spencer Whipple to assistant wide receivers coach.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Named Rod Marinelli defensive line coach and Austin King offensive quality control coach. Signed RB Jalen Richard to a two-year contract extension.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Name Freddie Kitchens tight ends coach, Jerry Schuplinski quarterbacks coach, Burton Burns running backs coach, Tyke Tolbert wide receivers coach, Marc Colombo offensive line coach, Ben Wilkerson assistant offensive line coach, Derek Dooley senior offensive assistant coach, Stephen Brown offensive assistant coach, Bobby Blick offensive quality control coach, Sean Spencer defensive line coach, Kevin Sherrer inside linebackers coach, Bret Bielema outside linebackers/senior assistant coach, Jerome Henderson defensive backs coach, Anthony Blevins assistant defensive backs coach, Jody Wright defensive assistant coach, and Mike Treier defensive quality control coach. Retained special teams coach Thomas McGaughey and assistant special teams coach Tom Quinn.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Agreed to terms with general manager Kevin Colbert on a one-year contract extension.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Elmwood 50, Rossford 33
(8th) Fremont St. Joe 28, Hopewell-Loudon 26
(7th) Elmwood 32, Rossford 22
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 42, Fremont St. Joe 21
Junior High Girls Basketball
(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 32, Fremont St. 8
(7th) Fremont St. Joe 26, Hopewell-Loudon 21
LOCAL & AREA
Road Race Planned
COLUMBUS GROVE — The 42nd annual BBO road race will be held in Columbus Grove on Saturday, March 14. Registration the day of the race will begin at noon and will take place in Columbus Grove’s high school gymnasium. The 4-mile race will begin at 2 p.m. in downtown Columbus Grove. Registration is $20 with a shirt and $15 if no shirt is desired. If interested, contact Terry Schnipke at 419-659-4331 or go to the website at http://cg.noacsc.org/bboregistration. All proceeds support Columbus Grove Cross Country.