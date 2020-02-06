PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Results

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers 65, Toledo Scott 30

Other NW Ohio Games

Galion Senior 46, Bucyrus 40

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 60, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 48

Akr. Coventry 54, Peninsula Woodridge 40

Akr. Hoban 64, STVM 38

Alliance Marlington 44, Minerva 37

Beloit W. Branch 50, Salem 42

Berlin Hiland 96, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 6

Burton Berkshire 64, Fairport Harbor Harding 34

Can. Cent. Cath. 45, Warren JFK 43

Chardon NDCL 46, Mentor Lake Cath. 32

Cin. Country Day 63, Cin. N. College Hill 30

Cin. Princeton 50, Cin. Sycamore 36

Cin. Purcell Marian 45, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17

Cin. Summit Country Day 62, Cin. Clark Montessori 27

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 60, Lees Creek E. Clinton 49

Cle. St. Joseph 53, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 43

Cols. Franklin Hts. 39, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 38

Danville 68, Howard E. Knox 60

Day. Chaminade Julienne 56, Middletown Fenwick 46

Day. Dunbar 62, Day. Meadowdale 26

Eastlake N. 69, Willoughby S. 38

Elyria Cath. 55, Rocky River 28

Garfield Hts. Trinity 66, Brooklyn 32

Garrettsville Garfield 62, Ravenna SE 57

Grafton Midview 45, N. Olmsted 32

Granville 28, Cols. Bexley 27

Hebron Lakewood 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 43

Independence 47, Rocky River Lutheran W. 31

Jackson 43, Athens 40

Johnstown Northridge 58, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43

Kirtland 63, Middlefield Cardinal 17

Lodi Cloverleaf 51, Ravenna 30

Logan 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 49

London 56, Spring. Kenton Ridge 36

Loveland 79, Cin. Withrow 19

Macedonia Nordonia 44, Cuyahoga Falls 27

Madison 51, Painesville Riverside 42

Mason 53, Cin. Colerain 34

McConnelsville Morgan 65, Pomeroy Meigs 43

Mogadore Field 58, Akr. Springfield 50

New Lexington 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43

Oberlin Firelands 44, Columbia Station Columbia 37

Orange 53, Beachwood 48

Orwell Grand Valley 59, Wickliffe 26

Parma 57, Fairview 42

Parma Normandy 33, Parma Hts. Holy Name 24

Pataskala Licking Hts. 54, Heath 43

Perry 85, Painesville Harvey 34

Richwood N. Union 60, Urbana 19

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 52, Miami Valley Christian Academy 45

Stewart Federal Hocking 58, Zanesville Rosecrans 41

Sugar Grove Berne Union 52, Johnstown-Monroe 27

W. Chester Lakota W. 58, Cin. Oak Hills 54

Warren Champion 45, Leavittsburg LaBrae 37

Warren Harding 71, Austintown Fitch 37

Warrensville Hts. 90, Maple Hts. 53

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 45, Lynchburg-Clay 37

Zanesville 54, Byesville Meadowbrook 30

Zanesville Maysville 64, Philo 36

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Riverdale

Leipsic at Van Buren

McComb at Liberty-Benton

Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia

Vanlue at Cory-Rawson

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay

Lima Senior at Toledo St. Ursula

Toledo Notre Dame at Findlay

Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Lake

Elmwood at Woodmore

Otsego at Fostoria Senior

Rossford at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Allen East

Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson

Lincolnview at Convoy Crestview

Spencerville at Ada

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Delta

Bryan at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Swanton

Wauseon at Evergreen

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Wapakoneta

Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Bath at St. Marys Memorial

Lima Shawnee at Kenton

Van Wert at Elida

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Hardin Northern

Riverside at Upper Scioto Valley

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgemont

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Tiffin Calvert

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Northwood

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Versailles

Minster at New Knoxville

New Bremen at Marion Local

Parkway at Delphos St. John’s

St. Henry at Fort Recovery

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Napoleon

Maumee at Sylvania Southview

Perrysburg at Springfield

Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior

Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior

West Holmes at Mansfield Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Loudonville

Firelands Conference

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Wayne Trace

Hicksville at Fairview

Holgate at Antwerp

Tinora at Edgerton

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Fayette

Pettisville at North Central

Stryker at Edon

Other NW Ohio Games

Carey at Old Fort

Colonel Crawford at New London

Dayton Northridge at Sidney Lehman

Delaware Christian at Ridgedale

Kidron Central Christian at Manchester

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mount Gilead

Maumee Valley Country Day at Montpelier

Mohawk at Hopewell-Loudon

Monroeville at Fremont St. Joseph

Seneca East at North Baltimore

Toledo Woodward at Norwalk Senior

Friday’s Games

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior

Shelby at Clear Fork

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Bucyrus

Mohawk at Upper Sandusky

Ridgedale at Carey

Wynford at Seneca East

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg

New Riegel at Lakota

Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon

Sandusky St. Mary at Danbury

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor

Milan Edison at Port Clinton

Willard at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Bellevue

Tiffin Columbian at Clyde

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Lucas

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at New London

Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth

South Central at Norwalk St. Paul

Western Reserve at Monroeville

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Botkins

Ansonia at Riverside

Archbold at Springfield

Calvary Christian at Lima Perry

Columbus Grove at Arlington

Delphos St. John’s at Ottoville

Elmwood at Bowling Green

Fayette at Delta

Findlay at Defiance

Fort Recovery at Tri-Village

Hicksville at Edon

Highland at Elgin

Hilltop at Edgerton

Jackson Center at Versailles

Lake at Ottawa Hills

Leipsic at Kalida

Lima Cent. Cath. at Van Wert

London at River Valley

North Baltimore at Cardinal Stritch

Richfield Revere at Loudonville

Ridgemont at Riverdale

Rossford at Maumee

Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion

Sandusky Senior at Toledo Scott

Sidney Lehman at Bellefontaine

St. Marys Memorial at Russia

Swanton at Otsego

Wauseon at Tinora

Waynesfield-Goshen at Kenton

Wooster Senior at Orrville

PREP Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

NW Ohio Game

Oregon Clay 69, Swanton 36

Around Ohio

Chillicothe Unioto 51, Hillsboro 40

Cin. Hughes 68, Cin. Western Hills 54

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 71, Akr. North 43

Heartland Christian 60, Hanoverton United 50

McDermott Scioto NW 45, Portsmouth Notre Dame 44

STVM 71, Akr. Hoban 56

Sardinia Eastern Brown 76, St. Patrick, Ky. 33

Shaker Hts. 69, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 66

Thursday’s Games

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Marion Harding

Ontario at Marion Pleasant

River Valley at Shelby

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson at Arcadia

Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa

McComb at Riverdale

North Baltimore at Van Buren

Vanlue at Arlington

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Findlay

Lima Senior at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo St. Francis at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. John’s at Toledo Whitmer

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Ridgedale

Bucyrus at Colonel Crawford

Mohawk at Wynford

Seneca East at Upper Sandusky

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Rossford

Elmwood at Lake

Fostoria Senior at Otsego

Woodmore at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Ada at Spencerville

Allen East at Bluffton

Convoy Crestview at Lincolnview

Delphos Jefferson at Columbus Grove

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta at Archbold

Evergreen at Wauseon

Patrick Henry at Bryan

Swanton at Liberty Center

Putnam County League

Kalida at Miller City

Ottoville at Continental

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Van Wert

Kenton at Lima Shawnee

Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance

St. Marys Memorial at Lima Bath

Wapakoneta at Celina

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Elgin

Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Lima Temple Christian

Upper Scioto Valley at Riverside

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at New Riegel

Lakota at Hopewell-Loudon

Old Fort at Danbury

Sandusky St. Mary at Tiffin Calvert

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Huron

Port Clinton at Castalia Margaretta

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Clyde

Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Vermilion

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Christian at Northwood

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Parkway

Fort Recovery at St. Henry

Marion Local at New Bremen

New Knoxville at Minster

Versailles at Coldwater

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Perrysburg

Napoleon at Sylvania Northview

Springfield at Maumee

Sylvania Southview at Anthony Wayne

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison

Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Scott at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Start at Toledo Waite

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Loudonville at Lucas

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul

Monroeville at Ashland Crestview

Plymouth at New London

South Central at Western Reserve

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Holgate

Edgerton at Tinora

Fairview at Hicksville

Wayne Trace at Ayersville

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Stryker

Fayette at Hilltop

North Central at Pettisville

Other NW Ohio Games

Marion Hawks at Heritage Christian

Willard at Milan Edison

Saturday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Vanlue

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky

Carey at Buckeye Central

Ridgedale at Colonel Crawford

Seneca East at Mohawk

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior

Shelby at Clear Fork

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Edon

Archbold at Napoleon

Ayersville at Kalida

Bluffton at Riverdale

Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen

Bryan at Ottawa-Glandorf

Cleveland Collinwood at Toledo Woodward

Coldwater at Lincolnview

Columbus Grove at Jackson Center

Continental at North Baltimore

Cory-Rawson at Upper Scioto Valley

Danbury at Arcadia

Dayton Jefferson at Sidney Lehman

Elida at Findlay

Evergreen at Fayette

Fairview at Hilltop

Fort Jennings at New Bremen

Fort Recovery at Lima Shawnee

Fremont St. Joseph at Hardin Northern

Hicksville at Pettisville

Huron at Clyde

Lexington at Norwalk Senior

Lima Bath at New Knoxville

Lima Perry at Fort Loramie

Lucas at Norwayne

Mansfield Christian at Ashland Crestview

Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior

Marion Local at Spencerville

Marysville at Mount Vernon

Miller City at Van Buren

Montpelier at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

New London at Black River

Northeastern at Riverside

Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky St. Mary

Oak Harbor at Bellevue

Ottawa Hills at Liberty-Benton

Parkway at South Adams, Ind.

Patrick Henry at Holgate

Paulding at Liberty Center

Plymouth at Jeromesville Hillsdale

Sandusky Perkins at Western Reserve

South Central at Milan Edison

St. Henry at Van Wert

St. Marys Memorial at Minster

Stryker at Toledo Christian

Sunbury Big Walnut at River Valley

Tiffin Columbian at Port Clinton

Toledo Rogers at Rossford

Toledo Whitmer at Defiance

Troy at Celina

Wayne Trace at Convoy Crestview

West Salem Northwestern at Willard

Wooster Senior at Orrville

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 37 14 .725 —

Boston 35 15 .700 1½

Philadelphia 31 20 .608 6

Brooklyn 23 27 .460 13½

New York 15 36 .294 22

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 34 15 .694 —

Orlando 22 29 .431 13

Washington 17 32 .347 17

Charlotte 16 35 .314 19

Atlanta 14 38 .269 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 43 7 .860 —

Indiana 31 20 .608 12½

Chicago 19 33 .365 25

Detroit 19 34 .358 25½

Cleveland 13 39 .250 31

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 32 18 .640 —

Dallas 31 19 .620 1

Memphis 25 25 .500 7

San Antonio 22 28 .440 10

New Orleans 20 31 .392 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 35 16 .686 —

Utah 32 17 .653 2

Oklahoma City 31 20 .608 4

Portland 23 28 .451 12

Minnesota 15 35 .300 19½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 38 11 .776 —

L.A. Clippers 35 15 .700 3½

Phoenix 20 31 .392 19

Sacramento 19 31 .380 19½

Golden State 12 40 .231 27½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Milwaukee 120, New Orleans 108

Houston 125, Charlotte 110

Denver 127, Portland 99

L.A. Lakers 129, San Antonio 102

Wednesday’s Results

Detroit 116, Phoenix 108

Brooklyn 129, Golden State 88

Toronto 119, Indiana 118

Boston 116, Orlando 100

Atlanta 127, Minnesota 120

Oklahoma City 109, Cleveland 103

Memphis at Dallas, late

Denver at Utah, late

Miami at L.A. Clippers, late

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at New York, 7:30

New Orleans at Chicago, 8

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8

San Antonio at Portland, 10

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 7

Memphis at Philadelphia, 7

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8

Toronto at Indiana, 8

Houston at Phoenix, 9

Miami at Sacramento, 10

Portland at Utah, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Orlando, 5

Dallas at Charlotte, 7

New York at Detroit, 7

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30

New Orleans at Indiana, 7:30

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30

Denver at Phoenix, 9

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 54 32 10 12 76 181 137

Tampa Bay 53 33 15 5 71 192 147

Florida 52 29 17 6 64 188 171

Toronto 54 28 19 7 63 194 181

Montreal 55 25 23 7 57 172 170

Buffalo 53 23 23 7 53 151 167

Ottawa 53 18 24 11 47 144 179

Detroit 54 12 38 4 28 111 207

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 54 36 13 5 77 197 160

Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142

Columbus 54 29 16 9 67 144 135

N.Y. Islanders 51 30 15 6 66 150 139

Philadelphia 53 29 17 7 65 170 157

Carolina 53 30 20 3 63 169 145

N.Y. Rangers 52 26 22 4 56 171 169

New Jersey 52 18 24 10 46 141 190

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 54 32 14 8 72 174 153

Dallas 53 30 18 5 65 142 136

Colorado 51 29 16 6 64 188 150

Nashville 52 25 20 7 57 171 172

Chicago 53 25 21 7 57 160 166

Winnipeg 54 26 23 5 57 159 166

Minnesota 52 24 22 6 54 160 174

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 54 30 19 5 65 177 163

Edmonton 53 28 19 6 62 170 165

Vegas 55 27 21 7 61 170 166

Arizona 55 27 21 7 61 155 148

Calgary 54 27 21 6 60 147 166

San Jose 54 23 27 4 50 139 178

Anaheim 53 22 26 5 49 137 163

Los Angeles 54 19 30 5 43 133 171

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Colorado 6, Buffalo 1

Washington 4, Los Angeles 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 3, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Vegas 2

Boston 4, Vancouver 0

Columbus 1, Florida 0, OT

Montreal 5, New Jersey 4, SO

Anaheim 3, Ottawa 2, SO

St. Louis 6, Carolina 3

Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1, OT

Minnesota 3, Chicago 2, OT

Arizona 3, Edmonton 0

San Jose 3, Calgary 1

Wednesday’s Results

N.Y. Rangers 5, Toronto 3

Boston at Chicago, late

Thursday’s Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7

Detroit at Buffalo, 7

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7

Vegas at Florida, 7

Colorado at Ottawa, 7:30

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8

Carolina at Arizona, 9

Nashville at Calgary, 9

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30

Friday’s Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Detroit at Columbus, 7

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 2

Arizona at Boston, 3

Colorado at Columbus, 7

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7

Nashville at Edmonton, 7

Philadelphia at Washington, 7

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7

Toronto at Montreal, 7

Dallas at St. Louis, 8

Calgary at Vancouver, 10

Carolina at Vegas, 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 62, Binghamton 49

American U. 62, Navy 54

Boston U. 80, Army 66

Colgate 81, Lehigh 51

Loyola (Md.) 74, Holy Cross 60

Providence 73, Creighton 56

St. Bonaventure 72, George Washington 47

Stony Brook 77, Mass.-Lowell 70

UMBC 70, Hartford 59

Vermont 77, Maine 52

West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 61

SOUTH

ETSU 80, Chattanooga 64

FIU 69, FAU 50

Florida 81, Georgia 75

Furman 79, Mercer 57

Houston Baptist 79, SE Louisiana 76

Memphis 79, Temple 65

Mississippi 84, South Carolina 70

NC State 83, Miami 72

Northwestern St. 73, Abilene Christian 69

UNC-Greensboro 88, The Citadel 68

Virginia 51, Clemson 44

W. Carolina 78, Samford 70

Wofford 79, VMI 73

MIDWEST

Butler 79, Villanova 76

Duquesne 82, Saint Louis 68

Fort Wayne 75, W. Illinois 69

Indiana St. 68, Loyola of Chicago 39

Missouri St. 80, Illinois St. 60

N. Dakota St. 86, Nebraska-Omaha 78

N. Iowa 63, Valparaiso 51

Notre Dame 80, Pittsburgh 72

Purdue 104, Iowa 68

S. Illinois 64, Evansville 60, OT

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 72, Sam Houston St. 71, OT

Lamar 74, Cent. Arkansas 67

Oklahoma St. 72, TCU 57

Stephen F. Austin 70, Nicholls 64

Texas A&M-CC 69, McNeese St. 62

Wednesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Binghamton 58, Albany (NY) 42

Fordham 60, Rhode Island 50

Maine 70, Vermont 59

Stony Brook 89, Mass.-Lowell 69

UMBC 56, Hartford 47

Wichita St. 85, Temple 75

SOUTH

Dayton 55, Davidson 49

George Mason 73, UMass 56

New Orleans 88, Houston Baptist 84, OT

Stephen F. Austin 78, Nicholls 61

Texas A&M-CC 73, McNeese St. 59

Troy 77, Louisiana-Monroe 65

VCU 57, Richmond 42

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 66, N. Illinois 60

Iowa St. 74, Oklahoma St. 63

Kansas St. 84, Texas Tech 70

Kent St. 61, Bowling Green 47

Miami (Ohio) 92, Toledo 83

Ohio 75, E. Michigan 65

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 84, Northwestern St. 69

Baylor 97, Kansas 44

Cent. Arkansas 53, Lamar 29

Houston 55, SMU 53

Incarnate Word 77, Sam Houston St. 74

Oklahoma 68, West Virginia 58

UCF 62, Tulsa 49

FAR WEST

California Baptist 55, CS Bakersfield 53

Fresno St. 79, Colorado St. 61

Nevada 71, Air Force 67

UNLV 69, Utah St. 45

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Pedro Strop to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, C Drew Butera and INF Chris Owings to minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed INF Logan Forsythe, RHP Blake Parker, RHP Anthony Swarzak and RHP Trevor Kelley to minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed OF Solomon Maguire.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Brentson Buckner defensive line coach, Jim Dray offensive quality control coach, Mark Naylor assistant strength and conditioning coach and Derius Swinton assistant special teams coach. Promoted Charlie Bullen to outside linebackers coach, Don Shumpert to offensive assistant coach and Spencer Whipple to assistant wide receivers coach.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Named Rod Marinelli defensive line coach and Austin King offensive quality control coach. Signed RB Jalen Richard to a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Name Freddie Kitchens tight ends coach, Jerry Schuplinski quarterbacks coach, Burton Burns running backs coach, Tyke Tolbert wide receivers coach, Marc Colombo offensive line coach, Ben Wilkerson assistant offensive line coach, Derek Dooley senior offensive assistant coach, Stephen Brown offensive assistant coach, Bobby Blick offensive quality control coach, Sean Spencer defensive line coach, Kevin Sherrer inside linebackers coach, Bret Bielema outside linebackers/senior assistant coach, Jerome Henderson defensive backs coach, Anthony Blevins assistant defensive backs coach, Jody Wright defensive assistant coach, and Mike Treier defensive quality control coach. Retained special teams coach Thomas McGaughey and assistant special teams coach Tom Quinn.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Agreed to terms with general manager Kevin Colbert on a one-year contract extension.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Elmwood 50, Rossford 33

(8th) Fremont St. Joe 28, Hopewell-Loudon 26

(7th) Elmwood 32, Rossford 22

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 42, Fremont St. Joe 21

Junior High Girls Basketball

(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 32, Fremont St. 8

(7th) Fremont St. Joe 26, Hopewell-Loudon 21

LOCAL & AREA

Road Race Planned

COLUMBUS GROVE — The 42nd annual BBO road race will be held in Columbus Grove on Saturday, March 14. Registration the day of the race will begin at noon and will take place in Columbus Grove’s high school gymnasium. The 4-mile race will begin at 2 p.m. in downtown Columbus Grove. Registration is $20 with a shirt and $15 if no shirt is desired. If interested, contact Terry Schnipke at 419-659-4331 or go to the website at http://cg.noacsc.org/bboregistration. All proceeds support Columbus Grove Cross Country.