Prep Girls Basketball
Scoring Leaders
G Pts Avg.
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 18 461 25.6
Brooklyn Thrash, Elm. 19 400 21.1
Kaia Woods, H-L 18 361 20.1
Olivia Zender, H-L 18 307 17.1
Emma Biller, Vanlue 16 219 13.7
Reagan Pratt, Arcadia 19 237 12.5
Caity Cramer, Arcadia 19 219 11.5
Rebounding Leaders
G Reb Avg.
Emma Biller, Vanlue 16 201 12.6
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 18 199 11.1
Brooklyn Thrash, Elm. 19 148 7.8
Kayla Minich, Elmwood 16 127 7.1
Lyndee Ward, Arcadia 19 111 5.8
Agnes Durliat, Van Buren 18 102 5.7
Faith Price, Vanlue 19 105 5.5
Alexa Gabel, Lakota 16 83 5.5
Lenci Rodriguez, Arcadia 19 103 5.4
Maliah Snook, Vanlue 11 59 5.4
Olivia Golden, Arcadia 19 97 5.1
Assists Leaders
G Asst Avg.
Kaia Woods, H-L 18 104 5.8
Samantha Burnett, Arcadia 19 77 4.1
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 18 62 3.4
Breanna Tabler, Van Buren 18 59 3.3
Audrey Phillips, Vanlue 19 58 3.1
Carlie Foos, Lakota 16 49 3.1
Olivia Zender, H-L 18 54 3.0
Brooklyn Thrash, Elm. 19 48 2.5
Mady Parker, Van Buren 13 32 2.5
Emma Biller, Vanlue 16 38 2.4
Reagan Pratt, Arcadia 19 44 2.3
Haley Zimmerman, Elm. 17 39 2.3
Zoe Horne, Van Buren 18 37 2.1
Steals Leaders
G Stl Avg.
Kaia Woods, H-L 18 142 7.9
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 18 75 4.2
Olivia Zender, H-L 18 74 4.1
Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood 19 63 3.3
Mady Parker, Van Buren 13 39 3.0
Samantha Burnett, Arcadia 19 55 2.9
Carlie Foos, Lakota 16 46 2.9
Abbe Beidelschies, H-L 18 50 2.8
Emma Biller, Vanlue 16 41 2.6
Audrey Phillips, Vanlue 19 47 2.5
Faith Price, Vanlue 19 39 2.1
Blocked Shot Leaders
G Blk Avg.
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 18 51 2.8
Emma Biller, Vanlue 16 33 2.1
RECEIVED STATS FROM: Arcadia, Elmwood, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, Van Buren, Vanlue.