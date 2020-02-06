Prep Boys Basketball
Scoring Leaders
G Pts Avg.
Avondre Reed, Fostoria 17 333 19.6
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 16 290 18.1
Jordyn Jury, H-L 17 281 16.5
Michael Kramer, Van Buren 15 208 13.9
Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 16 218 13.6
Bryce Reynolds, Elmwood 18 238 13.2
Nick McCracken, Van Buren 16 210 13.1
Dom Settles, Fostoria 17 222 13.1
Travis Milligan, H-L 17 184 10.8
Logan Boes, Arcadia 17 177 10.4
Rebounding Leaders
G Reb Avg.
Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 16 149 9.3
Jordyn Jury, H-L 17 128 7.5
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 16 115 7.2
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 17 109 6.4
Jonathan Banks Jr., Fostoria 17 100 5.9
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 17 92 5.4
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 16 84 5.3
Assists Leaders
G Asst Avg.
Jordyn Jury, H-L 17 99 5.8
Caden Lance, Van Buren 16 67 4.2
Avondre Reed, Fostoria 17 59 3.5
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 17 52 3.1
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 16 48 3.0
Terrel Lawson, Elmwood 18 53 2.9
Nick McCracken, Van Buren 16 47 2.9
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 16 44 2.8
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 17 42 2.5
Elijah Franks, Lakota 13 32 2.5
Mason Lentz, Elmwood 18 43 2.4
Justen Stoner, Arcadia 17 37 2.2
Steals Leaders
G Stl Avg.
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 17 62 3.6
Dom Settles, Fostoria 17 50 2.9
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 17 44 2.8
Caden Lance, Van Buren 16 38 2.4
Jordyn Jury, H-L 17 37 2.2
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 16 34 2.1
Blocked Shot Leaders
G Blk Avg.
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 16 22 1.4
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 17 19 1.1
RECEIVED STATS FROM: Arcadia, Elmwood, Fostoria, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, Van Buren, Vanlue.