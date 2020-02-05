PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (13) 21-0 130
2. Newark 18-2 110
3. Massillon Jackson 18-1 82
4. Dublin Coffman 18-2 75
5. Kettering Fairmont 18-2 70
6. Huber Hts. Wayne 18-2 61
7. Tol. Notre Dame 15-3 60
8. Cols. Watterson 17-2 39
9. Westerville S. 16-3 34
10. Pickerington Cent. 14-4 31
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: None.
Division II
1. Circleville (10) 21-0 123
2. Napoleon (1) 19-0 106
3. Bellevue (1) 19-0 103
4. Vincent Warren 19-1 84
5. Thornville Sheridan 18-2 74
6. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 16-3 64
7. Beloit W. Branch 16-2 40
8. Plain City Jonathan Alder 17-3 30
9. Dresden Tri-Valley 16-3 29
10. Tol. Rogers 12-4 24
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Chillicothe Unioto 13.
Division III
1. Berlin Hiland (2) 19-1 114
2. Cols. Africentric (7) 15-4 108
3. Castalia Margaretta (3) 17-1 92
4. Sardinia Eastern 19-0 90
5. Elyria Cath. (1) 18-1 77
6. Cardington-Lincoln 17-1 55
7. Ottawa-Glandorf 18-1 43
8. Ironton 17-3 39
9. Wheelersburg 17-2 29
10. Liberty-Benton 14-3 17
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: HOPEWELL-LOUDON 16. Chillicothe Southeastern 13.
Division IV
1. Ft. Loramie (13) 19-0 130
2. Toledo Christian 17-0 87
3. Sugar Grove Berne Union 19-1 79
4. Portsmouth Notre Dame 18-2 72
5. Minster 15-4 58
6. New Madison Tri-Village 18-1 57
7. Cortland Maplewood 17-0 55
8. Maria Stein Marion Local 16-3 36
9. Cin. Country Day 18-2 30
10. Peebles 17-2 24
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Glouster Trimble 17. Belpre 14. Cornerstone Christian 12.
Tuesday’s Results
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph 47, Danbury 36
Hopewell-Loudon 73, New Riegel 51
Other NW Ohio Games
Bellevue 56, Toledo Start 47
Bryan 52, Van Wert 41
Defiance 34, Patrick Henry 33
Elida 44, Parkway 30
Kenton 61, Ridgemont 29
Leipsic 44, Antwerp 42
Liberty-Benton 50, Bluffton 30
Lucas 48, Ontario 41
Mansfield St. Peter’s 46, Mansfield Temple Christian 37
McComb 68, Cardinal Stritch 17
Miller City 59, Van Buren 52
Monroeville 43, Hardin Northern 30
New Bremen 53, Spencerville 48
Norwalk St. Paul 52, Milan Edison 49, OT
Sandusky Perkins 50, Sandusky St. Mary 42
Sandusky Senior 42, Huron 40
Shelby 52, Upper Sandusky 43
St. Marys Memorial 53, St. Henry 43
Swanton 55, Springfield 42
Wapakoneta 43, Coldwater 42
Wauseon 57, Bowling Green 26
Wayne Trace 60, Continental 53
Around Ohio
Canal Winchester 49, Pickerington N. 27
Chillicothe Zane Trace 53, Hillsboro 40
Circleville Logan Elm 75, Grove City Christian 15
Cols. Centennial 66, Cols. Briggs 43
Cols. School for Girls 61, Horizon Science 23
Cols. Walnut Ridge 59, Cols. Whetstone 23
Creston Norwayne 46, Lodi Cloverleaf 36
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43, Hilliard Darby 29
Dublin Coffman 68, Westerville N. 53
Gahanna Cols. Academy 53, Cols. Patriot Prep 28
Gahanna Lincoln 55, Westerville Cent. 24
Ludlow, Ky. 82, Cin. Oyler 44
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 55, Andrews Osborne Academy 44
Newark 61, Powell Olentangy Liberty 19
Pickerington Cent. 59, New Albany 48
Reynoldsburg 76, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34
S. Webster 40, Jackson 24
Southeastern 51, Chillicothe Huntington 41
Vincent Warren 50, Lancaster Fairfield Union 32
W. Jefferson 65, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 27
Warren Howland 80, Youngs. Chaney High School 16
Washington C.H. 53, Williamsport Westfall 37
Watterson 59, Cols. Ready 24
Westerville S. 72, Cols. Upper Arlington 29
Whitehall-Yearling 45, Cols. Bexley 28
Wednesday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Tiffin Calvert at Lakota
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Waite
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Scott
Toledo Start at Toledo Woodward
Other NW Ohio Games
Galion Senior at Bucyrus
Plymouth at Crestline
River Valley at Buckeye Valley
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Riverdale
Leipsic at Van Buren
McComb at Liberty-Benton
Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia
Vanlue at Cory-Rawson
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay
Lima Senior at Toledo St. Ursula
Toledo Notre Dame at Findlay
Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Lake
Elmwood at Woodmore
Otsego at Fostoria Senior
Rossford at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Allen East
Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson
Lincolnview at Convoy Crestview
Spencerville at Ada
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Delta
Bryan at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Swanton
Wauseon at Evergreen
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Wapakoneta
Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Bath at St. Marys Memorial
Lima Shawnee at Kenton
Van Wert at Elida
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Hardin Northern
Riverside at Upper Scioto Valley
Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgemont
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Tiffin Calvert
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Northwood
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Versailles
Minster at New Knoxville
New Bremen at Marion Local
Parkway at Delphos St. John’s
St. Henry at Fort Recovery
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Napoleon
Maumee at Sylvania Southview
Perrysburg at Springfield
Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior
Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior
West Holmes at Mansfield Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Loudonville
Firelands Conference
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Wayne Trace
Hicksville at Fairview
Holgate at Antwerp
Tinora at Edgerton
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Fayette
Pettisville at North Central
Stryker at Edon
Other NW Ohio Games
Carey at Old Fort
Colonel Crawford at New London
Dayton Northridge at Sidney Lehman
Delaware Christian at Ridgedale
Kidron Central Christian at Manchester
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mount Gilead
Maumee Valley Country Day at Montpelier
Mohawk at Hopewell-Loudon
Monroeville at Fremont St. Joseph
Seneca East at North Baltimore
Toledo Woodward at Norwalk Senior
Friday’s Games
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior
Shelby at Clear Fork
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Bucyrus
Mohawk at Upper Sandusky
Ridgedale at Carey
Wynford at Seneca East
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg
New Riegel at Lakota
Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon
Sandusky St. Mary at Danbury
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor
Milan Edison at Port Clinton
Willard at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Bellevue
Tiffin Columbian at Clyde
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Lucas
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at New London
Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth
South Central at Norwalk St. Paul
Western Reserve at Monroeville
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Botkins
Ansonia at Riverside
Archbold at Springfield
Calvary Christian at Lima Perry
Columbus Grove at Arlington
Delphos St. John’s at Ottoville
Elmwood at Bowling Green
Fayette at Delta
Findlay at Defiance
Fort Recovery at Tri-Village
Hicksville at Edon
Highland at Elgin
Hilltop at Edgerton
Jackson Center at Versailles
Lake at Ottawa Hills
Leipsic at Kalida
Lima Cent. Cath. at Van Wert
London at River Valley
North Baltimore at Cardinal Stritch
Richfield Revere at Loudonville
Ridgemont at Riverdale
Rossford at Maumee
Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion
Sandusky Senior at Toledo Scott
Sidney Lehman at Bellefontaine
St. Marys Memorial at Russia
Swanton at Otsego
Wauseon at Tinora
Waynesfield-Goshen at Kenton
Wooster Senior at Orrville
PREP Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior 87, Lake 43
Genoa 39, Eastwood 35
Otsego 75, Woodmore 60
Rossford 53, Elmwood 39
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Vermilion 47, Clyde 46
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 66, Maumee 52
Springfield 55, Napoleon 53
Sylvania Northview 55, Perrysburg 54
Sylvania Southview 69, Bowling Green 50
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison 49, Ashland Senior 48
Mansfield Senior 58, West Holmes 47
Wooster Senior 54, Mount Vernon 34
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville 63, Edon 56, 2-OT
Botkins 61, Lima Perry 54
Castalia Margaretta 67, Lakota 42
Colonel Crawford 62, New London 31
Columbus Grove 71, Pandora-Gilboa 39
Delphos Jefferson 61, Fort Jennings 43
Delphos St. John’s 61, Van Wert 34
Delta 57, Hilltop 16
Jeromesville Hillsdale 45, Ashland Mapleton 39
Lima Cent. Cath. 55, Wapakoneta 40
Monroeville 38, Buckeye Central 35
North Union 72, Ridgemont 56
Oak Harbor 57, Carey 51
Ottoville 65, Cory-Rawson 28
Paulding 45, Hicksville 31
Plymouth 69, Mansfield Christian 58
Ridgedale 61, Tree of Life 40
Stryker 46, Holgate 36
Toledo St. John’s 56, Toledo Scott 14
Wynford 53, Crestline 50
Around Ohio
Amherst Steele 54, Avon Lake 53, 0
Ashville Teays Valley 46, Amanda-Clearcreek 41
Athens 72, McArthur Vinton County 63
Atwater Waterloo 81, Mantua Crestwood 51
Austintown Fitch 71, Akr. East 66, 0
Batavia Clermont NE 76, Williamsburg 50
Beachwood 83, Chesterland W. Geauga 71
Belmont Union Local 58, Barnesville 47
Beloit W. Branch 51, Can. South 41
Belpre 48, Racine Southern 43
Berea-Midpark 59, N. Ridgeville 44
Beverly Ft. Frye 66, New Matamoras Frontier 55, 0
Blanchester 92, Leesburg Fairfield 65
Bridgeport 61, Rayland Buckeye 53
Bristol 67, Andover Pymatuning Valley 55
Brookfield 59, Warren Champion 52
Byesville Meadowbrook 47, New Philadelphia 46
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 65, Steubenville 62
Can. South 84, Cols. Independence 52
Canfield S. Range 34, Struthers 32
Cedarville 59, S. Charleston SE 41
Chardon 74, Eastlake N. 72
Chillicothe Zane Trace 54, Williamsport Westfall 39
Cin. Country Day 67, Cin. Seven Hills 50
Cin. Elder 55, Cin. Purcell Marian 39
Cin. N. College Hill 59, Cin. Clark Montessori 47
Cin. Oak Hills 87, W. Chester Lakota W. 84
Cin. Princeton 64, Cin. Sycamore 42
Cols. Africentric 67, Cols. Briggs 63
Cols. Eastmoor 76, Cols. Marion-Franklin 46
Cols. Grandview Hts. 59, Whitehall-Yearling 56
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 67, Baltimore Liberty Union 43
Cols. Linden-McKinley 42, Cols. Beechcroft 35
Cols. Northland 96, Cols. Whetstone 38
Cols. Walnut Ridge 105, West 56
Columbiana 55, Salineville Southern 46
Crooksville 63, New Lexington 48
Cuyahoga Hts. 60, Garfield Hts. Trinity 26
Day. Christian 51, Legacy Christian 30
Dover 53, Cambridge 31
Dresden Tri-Valley 63, Zanesville Maysville 56
Dublin Coffman 58, Westerville N. 50
East 71, Cols. International 51
Elyria Cath. 73, Fairview 72
Franklin Middletown Christian 57, Day. Miami Valley 52
Fredericktown 67, Mt. Gilead 39
Ft. Loramie 47, Tipp City Bethel 31
Gahanna Christian 62, Westerville Cent. 52
Gahanna Lincoln 62, Westerville Cent. 52
Garrettsville Garfield 57, Newton Falls 37
Girard 58, Niles McKinley 55, 0
Girard, Pa. 50, Conneaut 32
Glouster Trimble 92, Wahama, W.Va. 31
Grafton Midview 87, N. Olmsted 53
Green 50, Can. Glenoak 48
Greenville 51, Xenia 50
Hamilton Ross 49, Morrow Little Miami 42
Hartley 52, New Hope Christian 45
Highlands, Ky. 68, Cin. Anderson 53
Hilliard Darby 30, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 26
Howard E. Knox 52, Cardington-Lincoln 44
Jefferson Area 62, Hubbard 47
Kirtland 63, Burton Berkshire 47
Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Circleville Logan Elm 49
Leavittsburg LaBrae 61, Youngs. Liberty 42
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 79, Cols. Franklin Hts. 38
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 66, Fairfield 34
London Madison Plains 55, Jamestown Greeneview 53
Lorain 83, Maple Hts. 45
Lorain Clearview 79, Elyria Open Door 56
Lynchburg-Clay 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 49
Mason 60, Cin. Colerain 45
McConnelsville Morgan 61, New Concord John Glenn 47
Middletown Madison Senior 52, Camden Preble Shawnee 42
Mogadore 76, Akr. Springfield 48
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54, Hanoverton United 45
N. Lewisburg Triad 56, Spring. NE 52
New Middletown Spring. 71, Lowellville 64
New Richmond 55, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44
Norton 62, Akr. Firestone 60
Oak Glen, W.Va. 65, E. Liverpool 60
Olmsted Falls 47, Lakewood 38
Orange 73, Chagrin Falls 52
Painesville Riverside 64, Willoughby S. 56
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Johnstown Northridge 42
Peebles 61, Fayetteville-Perry 53
Perry 66, Ashtabula Edgewood 56
Pickerington Cent. 65, New Albany 50
Pickerington N. 82, Canal Winchester 45
Pomeroy Meigs 53, Albany Alexander 41
Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Newark 59
Proctorville Fairland 82, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 45
Reedsville Eastern 33, Waterford 31
Reynoldsburg 60, Grove City Cent. Crossing 59
Richmond Hts. 89, Independence 55
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 73, W. Union 57
Rocky River 54, Bay Village Bay 49
Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Brooklyn 60
S. Webster 57, McDermott Scioto NW 44
Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, Georgetown 51
South 84, Cols. Independence 52
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 65, Yellow Springs 20
Spring. Greenon 58, Spring. Cath. Cent. 42
Spring. Kenton Ridge 56, Day. Carroll 43
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 62, Oldenburg, Ind. 51
St. Clairsville 77, Brooke, W.Va. 62
Sugar Grove Berne Union 54, Grove City Christian 42
Thornville Sheridan 74, Zanesville W. Muskingum 62
Trenton Edgewood 58, Oxford Talawanda 42
Twinsburg 54, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 47
Vienna Mathews 93, Cortland Maplewood 45
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 83, Richmond Edison 46
Warren JFK 72, Chardon NDCL 68
Watterson 44, Plain City Jonathan Alder 38
Westerville S. 49, Cols. Upper Arlington 40
Wickliffe 80, Middlefield Cardinal 52
Wintersville Indian Creek 51, Toronto 38
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, Hannibal River 44
Wooster 51, Mt. Vernon 34
Worthington Christian 66, Cols. Wellington 63
Youngs. Boardman 75, Canfield 54
Youngs. Mooney 72, Warren Howland 61
Youngs. Ursuline 60, Youngs. East 49
Zanesville Rosecrans 66, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 41
Wednesday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Swanton at Oregon Clay
Thursday’s Games
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Marion Harding
Ontario at Marion Pleasant
River Valley at Shelby
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson at Arcadia
Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa
McComb at Riverdale
North Baltimore at Van Buren
Vanlue at Arlington
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Findlay
Lima Senior at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo St. Francis at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. John’s at Toledo Whitmer
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Ridgedale
Bucyrus at Colonel Crawford
Mohawk at Wynford
Seneca East at Upper Sandusky
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Rossford
Elmwood at Lake
Fostoria Senior at Otsego
Woodmore at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Ada at Spencerville
Allen East at Bluffton
Convoy Crestview at Lincolnview
Delphos Jefferson at Columbus Grove
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta at Archbold
Evergreen at Wauseon
Patrick Henry at Bryan
Swanton at Liberty Center
Putnam County League
Kalida at Miller City
Ottoville at Continental
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Van Wert
Kenton at Lima Shawnee
Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance
St. Marys Memorial at Lima Bath
Wapakoneta at Celina
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Elgin
Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Lima Temple Christian
Upper Scioto Valley at Riverside
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at New Riegel
Lakota at Hopewell-Loudon
Old Fort at Danbury
Sandusky St. Mary at Tiffin Calvert
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Huron
Port Clinton at Castalia Margaretta
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Clyde
Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Vermilion
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Christian at Northwood
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Parkway
Fort Recovery at St. Henry
Marion Local at New Bremen
New Knoxville at Minster
Versailles at Coldwater
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Perrysburg
Napoleon at Sylvania Northview
Springfield at Maumee
Sylvania Southview at Anthony Wayne
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison
Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Scott at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Start at Toledo Waite
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Loudonville at Lucas
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul
Monroeville at Ashland Crestview
Plymouth at New London
South Central at Western Reserve
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Holgate
Edgerton at Tinora
Fairview at Hicksville
Wayne Trace at Ayersville
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Stryker
Fayette at Hilltop
North Central at Pettisville
Other NW Ohio Games
Marion Hawks at Heritage Christian
Willard at Milan Edison
Saturday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Vanlue
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky
Carey at Buckeye Central
Ridgedale at Colonel Crawford
Seneca East at Mohawk
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior
Shelby at Clear Fork
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Edon
Archbold at Napoleon
Ayersville at Kalida
Bluffton at Riverdale
Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen
Bryan at Ottawa-Glandorf
Cleveland Collinwood at Toledo Woodward
Coldwater at Lincolnview
Columbus Grove at Jackson Center
Continental at North Baltimore
Cory-Rawson at Upper Scioto Valley
Danbury at Arcadia
Dayton Jefferson at Sidney Lehman
Elida at Findlay
Evergreen at Fayette
Fairview at Hilltop
Fort Jennings at New Bremen
Fort Recovery at Lima Shawnee
Fremont St. Joseph at Hardin Northern
Hicksville at Pettisville
Huron at Clyde
Lexington at Norwalk Senior
Lima Bath at New Knoxville
Lima Perry at Fort Loramie
Lucas at Norwayne
Mansfield Christian at Ashland Crestview
Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior
Marion Local at Spencerville
Marysville at Mount Vernon
Miller City at Van Buren
Montpelier at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
New London at Black River
Northeastern at Riverside
Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky St. Mary
Oak Harbor at Bellevue
Ottawa Hills at Liberty-Benton
Parkway at South Adams, Ind.
Patrick Henry at Holgate
Paulding at Liberty Center
Plymouth at Jeromesville Hillsdale
Sandusky Perkins at Western Reserve
South Central at Milan Edison
St. Henry at Van Wert
St. Marys Memorial at Minster
Stryker at Toledo Christian
Sunbury Big Walnut at River Valley
Tiffin Columbian at Port Clinton
Toledo Rogers at Rossford
Toledo Whitmer at Defiance
Troy at Celina
Wayne Trace at Convoy Crestview
West Salem Northwestern at Willard
Wooster Senior at Orrville
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 36 14 .720 —
Boston 34 15 .694 1½
Philadelphia 31 20 .608 5½
Brooklyn 22 27 .449 13½
New York 15 36 .294 21½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 34 15 .694 —
Orlando 22 28 .440 12½
Washington 17 32 .347 17
Charlotte 16 35 .314 19
Atlanta 13 38 .255 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 43 7 .860 —
Indiana 31 19 .620 12
Chicago 19 33 .365 25
Detroit 18 34 .346 26
Cleveland 13 38 .255 30½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 32 18 .640 —
Dallas 31 19 .620 1
Memphis 25 25 .500 7
San Antonio 22 27 .449 9½
New Orleans 20 31 .392 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 34 16 .680 —
Utah 32 17 .653 1½
Oklahoma City 30 20 .600 4
Portland 23 27 .460 11
Minnesota 15 34 .306 18½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 37 11 .771 —
L.A. Clippers 35 15 .700 3
Phoenix 20 30 .400 18
Sacramento 19 31 .380 19
Golden State 12 39 .235 26½
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Dallas 112, Indiana 103
Golden State 125, Washington 117
New York 139, Cleveland 134, OT
Orlando 112, Charlotte 100
Boston 123, Atlanta 115
Miami 137, Philadelphia 106
Brooklyn 119, Phoenix 97
Memphis 96, Detroit 82
Sacramento 113, Minnesota 109
L.A. Clippers 108, San Antonio 105
Tuesday’s Results
Milwaukee 120, New Orleans 108
Houston 125, Charlotte 110
Portland at Denver, late
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Detroit, 7
Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30
Orlando at Boston, 7:30
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30
Denver at Utah, 9
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at New York, 7:30
New Orleans at Chicago, 8
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8
San Antonio at Portland, 10
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 7
Memphis at Philadelphia, 7
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8
Toronto at Indiana, 8
Houston at Phoenix, 9
Miami at Sacramento, 10
Portland at Utah, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 54 32 10 12 76 181 137
Tampa Bay 53 33 15 5 71 192 147
Florida 52 29 17 6 64 188 171
Toronto 53 28 18 7 63 191 176
Montreal 55 25 23 7 57 172 170
Buffalo 53 23 23 7 53 151 167
Ottawa 53 18 24 11 47 144 179
Detroit 54 12 38 4 28 111 207
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 54 36 13 5 77 197 160
Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142
Columbus 54 29 16 9 67 144 135
N.Y. Islanders 51 30 15 6 66 150 139
Philadelphia 53 29 17 7 65 170 157
Carolina 53 30 20 3 63 169 145
N.Y. Rangers 51 25 22 4 54 166 166
New Jersey 52 18 24 10 46 141 190
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 54 32 14 8 72 174 153
Dallas 53 30 18 5 65 142 136
Colorado 51 29 16 6 64 188 150
Nashville 52 25 20 7 57 171 172
Winnipeg 54 26 23 5 57 159 166
Chicago 52 25 21 6 56 158 163
Minnesota 51 23 22 6 52 157 172
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 54 30 19 5 65 177 163
Edmonton 52 28 18 6 62 170 162
Vegas 55 27 21 7 61 170 166
Calgary 53 27 20 6 60 146 163
Arizona 54 26 21 7 59 152 148
Anaheim 53 22 26 5 49 137 163
San Jose 53 22 27 4 48 136 177
Los Angeles 54 19 30 5 43 133 171
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Florida 5, Toronto 3
Dallas 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0
Tuesday’s Results
Colorado 6, Buffalo 1
Washington 4, Los Angeles 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 3, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Vegas 2
Boston 4, Vancouver 0
Columbus 1, Florida 0, OT
Montreal 5, New Jersey 4, SO
Anaheim 3, Ottawa 2, SO
Chicago at Minnesota, late
Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1, OT
St. Louis 6, Carolina 3
Edmonton at Arizona, late
San Jose at Calgary, late
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30
Boston at Chicago, 8
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Montreal, 7
Detroit at Buffalo, 7
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7
Vegas at Florida, 7
Colorado at Ottawa, 7:30
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8
Carolina at Arizona, 9
Nashville at Calgary, 9
San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30
Friday’s Games
Anaheim at Toronto, 7
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Detroit at Columbus, 7
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USA Today Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (18) 19-1 784 1
2. South Carolina (13) 21-1 777 2
3. Oregon (1) 20-2 734 3
4. Louisville 21-1 706 4
5. Stanford 20-2 661 6
6. UConn 19-2 641 5
7. N.C. State 21-1 598 7
8. Mississippi State 20-3 553 8
9. Oregon State 18-4 536 10
10. UCLA 19-2 490 9
11. Gonzaga 22-1 484 11
12. Maryland 18-4 410 16
12. Arizona 18-3 410 17
14. DePaul 20-3 357 12
15. Kentucky 17-4 292 13
16. Texas A&M 18-4 280 15
17. South Dakota 21-2 277 18
18. Florida State 18-4 251 14
19. Missouri State 18-3 219 21
20. Iowa 18-4 171 19
21. Arizona State 16-6 148 20
22. Indiana 18-5 137 23
23. Northwestern 19-3 116 —
24. Florida Gulf Coast 22-2 103 24
25. Tennessee 17-5 86 22
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 75, Princeton 72, TCU 13, LSU 9, Central Michigan 5, Stony Brook 3, West Virginia 2.
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Albertus Magnus 97, Johnson & Wales (RI) 80
Anna Maria 81, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 64
Connecticut College 87, Regis 58
Dean 117, Pine Manor 87
Duke 63, Boston College 55
Emmanuel 89, Colby Sawyer 70
Fairfield 55, Monmouth (NJ) 53
Felician 62, Nyack 59
Gallaudet 71, Penn St.-Berks 69
Husson 84, Bowdoin 76
Immaculata 95, Valley Forge 77
Lehman 75, Brooklyn 57
Maryland 56, Rutgers 51
Medgar Evers 59, Baruch 56
Rhode Island 73, UMass 67
SOUTH
Georgia Tech 76, Virginia Tech 57
Tennessee 69, Alabama 68
William Peace 118, Pfeiffer 91
MIDWEST
Ball St. 62, Kent St. 54
Cent. Michigan 92, Bowling Green 82
E. Michigan 66, Buffalo 62
Lakeland 92, Concordia (Ill.) 76
N. Illinois 66, Toledo 61
Ohio St. 61, Michigan 58
South Dakota 106, Peru St. 45
W. Michigan 64, Miami (Ohio) 60
SOUTHWEST
Auburn 79, Arkansas 76, OT
Tuesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Marist 73, Iona 56
SOUTH
High Point 74, Hampton 59
Longwood 54, UNC-Asheville 51
Memphis 64, Tulane 62
Radford 65, Gardner-Webb 51
SC-Upstate 70, Presbyterian 60
Winthrop 56, Charleston Southern 46
MIDWEST
W. Illinois 83, Fort Wayne 74
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned RHP Denyi Reyes outright to Pawtucket (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed 1B Greg Bird to a minor league contract.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Jacksonville Jaguars DT Carl Davis without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Chris Steveler to a reserve/future contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived C Lo Falemaka. Named Chad O’Shea pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Trent Baalke director of player personnel.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Extended the contract of Anthony Lynn coach. Announced Shane Steichen will remain the offensive coordinator. Named James Campen offensive line coach, David Diaz-Infante assistant offensive line coach, Alfredo Roberts tight ends coach, Mark Ridgley running backs coach, Rip Scherer senior assistant, Addison Lynch assistant defensive backs coach and Ryan Milus quality control assistant for defense.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Fostoria, Benjamin Logan at Ada, 6
Elmwood, North Baltimore at McComb, 6
Lakota at Gibsonburg, 6:30
LOCAL & AREA
Road Race Planned
COLUMBUS GROVE — The 42nd annual BBO road race will be held in Columbus Grove on Saturday, March 14. Registration the day of the race will begin at noon and will take place in Columbus Grove’s high school gymnasium. The 4-mile race will begin at 2 p.m. in downtown Columbus Grove. Registration is $20 with a shirt and $15 if no shirt is desired. If interested, contact Terry Schnipke at 419-659-4331 or go to the website at http://cg.noacsc.org/bboregistration. All proceeds support Columbus Grove Cross Country.