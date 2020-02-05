PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (13) 21-0 130

2. Newark 18-2 110

3. Massillon Jackson 18-1 82

4. Dublin Coffman 18-2 75

5. Kettering Fairmont 18-2 70

6. Huber Hts. Wayne 18-2 61

7. Tol. Notre Dame 15-3 60

8. Cols. Watterson 17-2 39

9. Westerville S. 16-3 34

10. Pickerington Cent. 14-4 31

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: None.

Division II

1. Circleville (10) 21-0 123

2. Napoleon (1) 19-0 106

3. Bellevue (1) 19-0 103

4. Vincent Warren 19-1 84

5. Thornville Sheridan 18-2 74

6. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 16-3 64

7. Beloit W. Branch 16-2 40

8. Plain City Jonathan Alder 17-3 30

9. Dresden Tri-Valley 16-3 29

10. Tol. Rogers 12-4 24

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Chillicothe Unioto 13.

Division III

1. Berlin Hiland (2) 19-1 114

2. Cols. Africentric (7) 15-4 108

3. Castalia Margaretta (3) 17-1 92

4. Sardinia Eastern 19-0 90

5. Elyria Cath. (1) 18-1 77

6. Cardington-Lincoln 17-1 55

7. Ottawa-Glandorf 18-1 43

8. Ironton 17-3 39

9. Wheelersburg 17-2 29

10. Liberty-Benton 14-3 17

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: HOPEWELL-LOUDON 16. Chillicothe Southeastern 13.

Division IV

1. Ft. Loramie (13) 19-0 130

2. Toledo Christian 17-0 87

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union 19-1 79

4. Portsmouth Notre Dame 18-2 72

5. Minster 15-4 58

6. New Madison Tri-Village 18-1 57

7. Cortland Maplewood 17-0 55

8. Maria Stein Marion Local 16-3 36

9. Cin. Country Day 18-2 30

10. Peebles 17-2 24

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Glouster Trimble 17. Belpre 14. Cornerstone Christian 12.

Tuesday’s Results

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph 47, Danbury 36

Hopewell-Loudon 73, New Riegel 51

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellevue 56, Toledo Start 47

Bryan 52, Van Wert 41

Defiance 34, Patrick Henry 33

Elida 44, Parkway 30

Kenton 61, Ridgemont 29

Leipsic 44, Antwerp 42

Liberty-Benton 50, Bluffton 30

Lucas 48, Ontario 41

Mansfield St. Peter’s 46, Mansfield Temple Christian 37

McComb 68, Cardinal Stritch 17

Miller City 59, Van Buren 52

Monroeville 43, Hardin Northern 30

New Bremen 53, Spencerville 48

Norwalk St. Paul 52, Milan Edison 49, OT

Sandusky Perkins 50, Sandusky St. Mary 42

Sandusky Senior 42, Huron 40

Shelby 52, Upper Sandusky 43

St. Marys Memorial 53, St. Henry 43

Swanton 55, Springfield 42

Wapakoneta 43, Coldwater 42

Wauseon 57, Bowling Green 26

Wayne Trace 60, Continental 53

Around Ohio

Canal Winchester 49, Pickerington N. 27

Chillicothe Zane Trace 53, Hillsboro 40

Circleville Logan Elm 75, Grove City Christian 15

Cols. Centennial 66, Cols. Briggs 43

Cols. School for Girls 61, Horizon Science 23

Cols. Walnut Ridge 59, Cols. Whetstone 23

Creston Norwayne 46, Lodi Cloverleaf 36

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43, Hilliard Darby 29

Dublin Coffman 68, Westerville N. 53

Gahanna Cols. Academy 53, Cols. Patriot Prep 28

Gahanna Lincoln 55, Westerville Cent. 24

Ludlow, Ky. 82, Cin. Oyler 44

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 55, Andrews Osborne Academy 44

Newark 61, Powell Olentangy Liberty 19

Pickerington Cent. 59, New Albany 48

Reynoldsburg 76, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34

S. Webster 40, Jackson 24

Southeastern 51, Chillicothe Huntington 41

Vincent Warren 50, Lancaster Fairfield Union 32

W. Jefferson 65, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 27

Warren Howland 80, Youngs. Chaney High School 16

Washington C.H. 53, Williamsport Westfall 37

Watterson 59, Cols. Ready 24

Westerville S. 72, Cols. Upper Arlington 29

Whitehall-Yearling 45, Cols. Bexley 28

Wednesday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Tiffin Calvert at Lakota

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Waite

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Scott

Toledo Start at Toledo Woodward

Other NW Ohio Games

Galion Senior at Bucyrus

Plymouth at Crestline

River Valley at Buckeye Valley

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Riverdale

Leipsic at Van Buren

McComb at Liberty-Benton

Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia

Vanlue at Cory-Rawson

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay

Lima Senior at Toledo St. Ursula

Toledo Notre Dame at Findlay

Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Lake

Elmwood at Woodmore

Otsego at Fostoria Senior

Rossford at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Allen East

Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson

Lincolnview at Convoy Crestview

Spencerville at Ada

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Delta

Bryan at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Swanton

Wauseon at Evergreen

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Wapakoneta

Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Bath at St. Marys Memorial

Lima Shawnee at Kenton

Van Wert at Elida

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Hardin Northern

Riverside at Upper Scioto Valley

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgemont

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Tiffin Calvert

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Northwood

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Versailles

Minster at New Knoxville

New Bremen at Marion Local

Parkway at Delphos St. John’s

St. Henry at Fort Recovery

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Napoleon

Maumee at Sylvania Southview

Perrysburg at Springfield

Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior

Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior

West Holmes at Mansfield Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Loudonville

Firelands Conference

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Wayne Trace

Hicksville at Fairview

Holgate at Antwerp

Tinora at Edgerton

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Fayette

Pettisville at North Central

Stryker at Edon

Other NW Ohio Games

Carey at Old Fort

Colonel Crawford at New London

Dayton Northridge at Sidney Lehman

Delaware Christian at Ridgedale

Kidron Central Christian at Manchester

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mount Gilead

Maumee Valley Country Day at Montpelier

Mohawk at Hopewell-Loudon

Monroeville at Fremont St. Joseph

Seneca East at North Baltimore

Toledo Woodward at Norwalk Senior

Friday’s Games

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior

Shelby at Clear Fork

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Bucyrus

Mohawk at Upper Sandusky

Ridgedale at Carey

Wynford at Seneca East

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg

New Riegel at Lakota

Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon

Sandusky St. Mary at Danbury

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor

Milan Edison at Port Clinton

Willard at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Bellevue

Tiffin Columbian at Clyde

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Lucas

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at New London

Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth

South Central at Norwalk St. Paul

Western Reserve at Monroeville

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Botkins

Ansonia at Riverside

Archbold at Springfield

Calvary Christian at Lima Perry

Columbus Grove at Arlington

Delphos St. John’s at Ottoville

Elmwood at Bowling Green

Fayette at Delta

Findlay at Defiance

Fort Recovery at Tri-Village

Hicksville at Edon

Highland at Elgin

Hilltop at Edgerton

Jackson Center at Versailles

Lake at Ottawa Hills

Leipsic at Kalida

Lima Cent. Cath. at Van Wert

London at River Valley

North Baltimore at Cardinal Stritch

Richfield Revere at Loudonville

Ridgemont at Riverdale

Rossford at Maumee

Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion

Sandusky Senior at Toledo Scott

Sidney Lehman at Bellefontaine

St. Marys Memorial at Russia

Swanton at Otsego

Wauseon at Tinora

Waynesfield-Goshen at Kenton

Wooster Senior at Orrville

PREP Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior 87, Lake 43

Genoa 39, Eastwood 35

Otsego 75, Woodmore 60

Rossford 53, Elmwood 39

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Vermilion 47, Clyde 46

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 66, Maumee 52

Springfield 55, Napoleon 53

Sylvania Northview 55, Perrysburg 54

Sylvania Southview 69, Bowling Green 50

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison 49, Ashland Senior 48

Mansfield Senior 58, West Holmes 47

Wooster Senior 54, Mount Vernon 34

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville 63, Edon 56, 2-OT

Botkins 61, Lima Perry 54

Castalia Margaretta 67, Lakota 42

Colonel Crawford 62, New London 31

Columbus Grove 71, Pandora-Gilboa 39

Delphos Jefferson 61, Fort Jennings 43

Delphos St. John’s 61, Van Wert 34

Delta 57, Hilltop 16

Jeromesville Hillsdale 45, Ashland Mapleton 39

Lima Cent. Cath. 55, Wapakoneta 40

Monroeville 38, Buckeye Central 35

North Union 72, Ridgemont 56

Oak Harbor 57, Carey 51

Ottoville 65, Cory-Rawson 28

Paulding 45, Hicksville 31

Plymouth 69, Mansfield Christian 58

Ridgedale 61, Tree of Life 40

Stryker 46, Holgate 36

Toledo St. John’s 56, Toledo Scott 14

Wynford 53, Crestline 50

Around Ohio

Amherst Steele 54, Avon Lake 53, 0

Ashville Teays Valley 46, Amanda-Clearcreek 41

Athens 72, McArthur Vinton County 63

Atwater Waterloo 81, Mantua Crestwood 51

Austintown Fitch 71, Akr. East 66, 0

Batavia Clermont NE 76, Williamsburg 50

Beachwood 83, Chesterland W. Geauga 71

Belmont Union Local 58, Barnesville 47

Beloit W. Branch 51, Can. South 41

Belpre 48, Racine Southern 43

Berea-Midpark 59, N. Ridgeville 44

Beverly Ft. Frye 66, New Matamoras Frontier 55, 0

Blanchester 92, Leesburg Fairfield 65

Bridgeport 61, Rayland Buckeye 53

Bristol 67, Andover Pymatuning Valley 55

Brookfield 59, Warren Champion 52

Byesville Meadowbrook 47, New Philadelphia 46

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 65, Steubenville 62

Can. South 84, Cols. Independence 52

Canfield S. Range 34, Struthers 32

Cedarville 59, S. Charleston SE 41

Chardon 74, Eastlake N. 72

Chillicothe Zane Trace 54, Williamsport Westfall 39

Cin. Country Day 67, Cin. Seven Hills 50

Cin. Elder 55, Cin. Purcell Marian 39

Cin. N. College Hill 59, Cin. Clark Montessori 47

Cin. Oak Hills 87, W. Chester Lakota W. 84

Cin. Princeton 64, Cin. Sycamore 42

Cols. Africentric 67, Cols. Briggs 63

Cols. Eastmoor 76, Cols. Marion-Franklin 46

Cols. Grandview Hts. 59, Whitehall-Yearling 56

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 67, Baltimore Liberty Union 43

Cols. Linden-McKinley 42, Cols. Beechcroft 35

Cols. Northland 96, Cols. Whetstone 38

Cols. Walnut Ridge 105, West 56

Columbiana 55, Salineville Southern 46

Crooksville 63, New Lexington 48

Cuyahoga Hts. 60, Garfield Hts. Trinity 26

Day. Christian 51, Legacy Christian 30

Dover 53, Cambridge 31

Dresden Tri-Valley 63, Zanesville Maysville 56

Dublin Coffman 58, Westerville N. 50

East 71, Cols. International 51

Elyria Cath. 73, Fairview 72

Franklin Middletown Christian 57, Day. Miami Valley 52

Fredericktown 67, Mt. Gilead 39

Ft. Loramie 47, Tipp City Bethel 31

Gahanna Christian 62, Westerville Cent. 52

Gahanna Lincoln 62, Westerville Cent. 52

Garrettsville Garfield 57, Newton Falls 37

Girard 58, Niles McKinley 55, 0

Girard, Pa. 50, Conneaut 32

Glouster Trimble 92, Wahama, W.Va. 31

Grafton Midview 87, N. Olmsted 53

Green 50, Can. Glenoak 48

Greenville 51, Xenia 50

Hamilton Ross 49, Morrow Little Miami 42

Hartley 52, New Hope Christian 45

Highlands, Ky. 68, Cin. Anderson 53

Hilliard Darby 30, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 26

Howard E. Knox 52, Cardington-Lincoln 44

Jefferson Area 62, Hubbard 47

Kirtland 63, Burton Berkshire 47

Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Circleville Logan Elm 49

Leavittsburg LaBrae 61, Youngs. Liberty 42

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 79, Cols. Franklin Hts. 38

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 66, Fairfield 34

London Madison Plains 55, Jamestown Greeneview 53

Lorain 83, Maple Hts. 45

Lorain Clearview 79, Elyria Open Door 56

Lynchburg-Clay 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 49

Mason 60, Cin. Colerain 45

McConnelsville Morgan 61, New Concord John Glenn 47

Middletown Madison Senior 52, Camden Preble Shawnee 42

Mogadore 76, Akr. Springfield 48

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54, Hanoverton United 45

N. Lewisburg Triad 56, Spring. NE 52

New Middletown Spring. 71, Lowellville 64

New Richmond 55, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44

Norton 62, Akr. Firestone 60

Oak Glen, W.Va. 65, E. Liverpool 60

Olmsted Falls 47, Lakewood 38

Orange 73, Chagrin Falls 52

Painesville Riverside 64, Willoughby S. 56

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Johnstown Northridge 42

Peebles 61, Fayetteville-Perry 53

Perry 66, Ashtabula Edgewood 56

Pickerington Cent. 65, New Albany 50

Pickerington N. 82, Canal Winchester 45

Pomeroy Meigs 53, Albany Alexander 41

Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Newark 59

Proctorville Fairland 82, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 45

Reedsville Eastern 33, Waterford 31

Reynoldsburg 60, Grove City Cent. Crossing 59

Richmond Hts. 89, Independence 55

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 73, W. Union 57

Rocky River 54, Bay Village Bay 49

Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Brooklyn 60

S. Webster 57, McDermott Scioto NW 44

Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, Georgetown 51

South 84, Cols. Independence 52

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 65, Yellow Springs 20

Spring. Greenon 58, Spring. Cath. Cent. 42

Spring. Kenton Ridge 56, Day. Carroll 43

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 62, Oldenburg, Ind. 51

St. Clairsville 77, Brooke, W.Va. 62

Sugar Grove Berne Union 54, Grove City Christian 42

Thornville Sheridan 74, Zanesville W. Muskingum 62

Trenton Edgewood 58, Oxford Talawanda 42

Twinsburg 54, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 47

Vienna Mathews 93, Cortland Maplewood 45

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 83, Richmond Edison 46

Warren JFK 72, Chardon NDCL 68

Watterson 44, Plain City Jonathan Alder 38

Westerville S. 49, Cols. Upper Arlington 40

Wickliffe 80, Middlefield Cardinal 52

Wintersville Indian Creek 51, Toronto 38

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, Hannibal River 44

Wooster 51, Mt. Vernon 34

Worthington Christian 66, Cols. Wellington 63

Youngs. Boardman 75, Canfield 54

Youngs. Mooney 72, Warren Howland 61

Youngs. Ursuline 60, Youngs. East 49

Zanesville Rosecrans 66, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 41

Wednesday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Swanton at Oregon Clay

Thursday’s Games

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Marion Harding

Ontario at Marion Pleasant

River Valley at Shelby

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson at Arcadia

Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa

McComb at Riverdale

North Baltimore at Van Buren

Vanlue at Arlington

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Findlay

Lima Senior at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo St. Francis at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. John’s at Toledo Whitmer

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Ridgedale

Bucyrus at Colonel Crawford

Mohawk at Wynford

Seneca East at Upper Sandusky

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Rossford

Elmwood at Lake

Fostoria Senior at Otsego

Woodmore at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Ada at Spencerville

Allen East at Bluffton

Convoy Crestview at Lincolnview

Delphos Jefferson at Columbus Grove

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta at Archbold

Evergreen at Wauseon

Patrick Henry at Bryan

Swanton at Liberty Center

Putnam County League

Kalida at Miller City

Ottoville at Continental

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Van Wert

Kenton at Lima Shawnee

Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance

St. Marys Memorial at Lima Bath

Wapakoneta at Celina

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Elgin

Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Lima Temple Christian

Upper Scioto Valley at Riverside

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at New Riegel

Lakota at Hopewell-Loudon

Old Fort at Danbury

Sandusky St. Mary at Tiffin Calvert

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Huron

Port Clinton at Castalia Margaretta

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Clyde

Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Vermilion

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Christian at Northwood

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Parkway

Fort Recovery at St. Henry

Marion Local at New Bremen

New Knoxville at Minster

Versailles at Coldwater

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Perrysburg

Napoleon at Sylvania Northview

Springfield at Maumee

Sylvania Southview at Anthony Wayne

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison

Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Scott at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Start at Toledo Waite

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Loudonville at Lucas

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul

Monroeville at Ashland Crestview

Plymouth at New London

South Central at Western Reserve

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Holgate

Edgerton at Tinora

Fairview at Hicksville

Wayne Trace at Ayersville

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Stryker

Fayette at Hilltop

North Central at Pettisville

Other NW Ohio Games

Marion Hawks at Heritage Christian

Willard at Milan Edison

Saturday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Vanlue

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky

Carey at Buckeye Central

Ridgedale at Colonel Crawford

Seneca East at Mohawk

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior

Shelby at Clear Fork

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Edon

Archbold at Napoleon

Ayersville at Kalida

Bluffton at Riverdale

Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen

Bryan at Ottawa-Glandorf

Cleveland Collinwood at Toledo Woodward

Coldwater at Lincolnview

Columbus Grove at Jackson Center

Continental at North Baltimore

Cory-Rawson at Upper Scioto Valley

Danbury at Arcadia

Dayton Jefferson at Sidney Lehman

Elida at Findlay

Evergreen at Fayette

Fairview at Hilltop

Fort Jennings at New Bremen

Fort Recovery at Lima Shawnee

Fremont St. Joseph at Hardin Northern

Hicksville at Pettisville

Huron at Clyde

Lexington at Norwalk Senior

Lima Bath at New Knoxville

Lima Perry at Fort Loramie

Lucas at Norwayne

Mansfield Christian at Ashland Crestview

Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior

Marion Local at Spencerville

Marysville at Mount Vernon

Miller City at Van Buren

Montpelier at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

New London at Black River

Northeastern at Riverside

Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky St. Mary

Oak Harbor at Bellevue

Ottawa Hills at Liberty-Benton

Parkway at South Adams, Ind.

Patrick Henry at Holgate

Paulding at Liberty Center

Plymouth at Jeromesville Hillsdale

Sandusky Perkins at Western Reserve

South Central at Milan Edison

St. Henry at Van Wert

St. Marys Memorial at Minster

Stryker at Toledo Christian

Sunbury Big Walnut at River Valley

Tiffin Columbian at Port Clinton

Toledo Rogers at Rossford

Toledo Whitmer at Defiance

Troy at Celina

Wayne Trace at Convoy Crestview

West Salem Northwestern at Willard

Wooster Senior at Orrville

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 36 14 .720 —

Boston 34 15 .694 1½

Philadelphia 31 20 .608 5½

Brooklyn 22 27 .449 13½

New York 15 36 .294 21½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 34 15 .694 —

Orlando 22 28 .440 12½

Washington 17 32 .347 17

Charlotte 16 35 .314 19

Atlanta 13 38 .255 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 43 7 .860 —

Indiana 31 19 .620 12

Chicago 19 33 .365 25

Detroit 18 34 .346 26

Cleveland 13 38 .255 30½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 32 18 .640 —

Dallas 31 19 .620 1

Memphis 25 25 .500 7

San Antonio 22 27 .449 9½

New Orleans 20 31 .392 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 34 16 .680 —

Utah 32 17 .653 1½

Oklahoma City 30 20 .600 4

Portland 23 27 .460 11

Minnesota 15 34 .306 18½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 37 11 .771 —

L.A. Clippers 35 15 .700 3

Phoenix 20 30 .400 18

Sacramento 19 31 .380 19

Golden State 12 39 .235 26½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Dallas 112, Indiana 103

Golden State 125, Washington 117

New York 139, Cleveland 134, OT

Orlando 112, Charlotte 100

Boston 123, Atlanta 115

Miami 137, Philadelphia 106

Brooklyn 119, Phoenix 97

Memphis 96, Detroit 82

Sacramento 113, Minnesota 109

L.A. Clippers 108, San Antonio 105

Tuesday’s Results

Milwaukee 120, New Orleans 108

Houston 125, Charlotte 110

Portland at Denver, late

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Detroit, 7

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30

Orlando at Boston, 7:30

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30

Denver at Utah, 9

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at New York, 7:30

New Orleans at Chicago, 8

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8

San Antonio at Portland, 10

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 7

Memphis at Philadelphia, 7

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8

Toronto at Indiana, 8

Houston at Phoenix, 9

Miami at Sacramento, 10

Portland at Utah, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 54 32 10 12 76 181 137

Tampa Bay 53 33 15 5 71 192 147

Florida 52 29 17 6 64 188 171

Toronto 53 28 18 7 63 191 176

Montreal 55 25 23 7 57 172 170

Buffalo 53 23 23 7 53 151 167

Ottawa 53 18 24 11 47 144 179

Detroit 54 12 38 4 28 111 207

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 54 36 13 5 77 197 160

Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142

Columbus 54 29 16 9 67 144 135

N.Y. Islanders 51 30 15 6 66 150 139

Philadelphia 53 29 17 7 65 170 157

Carolina 53 30 20 3 63 169 145

N.Y. Rangers 51 25 22 4 54 166 166

New Jersey 52 18 24 10 46 141 190

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 54 32 14 8 72 174 153

Dallas 53 30 18 5 65 142 136

Colorado 51 29 16 6 64 188 150

Nashville 52 25 20 7 57 171 172

Winnipeg 54 26 23 5 57 159 166

Chicago 52 25 21 6 56 158 163

Minnesota 51 23 22 6 52 157 172

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 54 30 19 5 65 177 163

Edmonton 52 28 18 6 62 170 162

Vegas 55 27 21 7 61 170 166

Calgary 53 27 20 6 60 146 163

Arizona 54 26 21 7 59 152 148

Anaheim 53 22 26 5 49 137 163

San Jose 53 22 27 4 48 136 177

Los Angeles 54 19 30 5 43 133 171

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Florida 5, Toronto 3

Dallas 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0

Tuesday’s Results

Colorado 6, Buffalo 1

Washington 4, Los Angeles 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 3, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Vegas 2

Boston 4, Vancouver 0

Columbus 1, Florida 0, OT

Montreal 5, New Jersey 4, SO

Anaheim 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Chicago at Minnesota, late

Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1, OT

St. Louis 6, Carolina 3

Edmonton at Arizona, late

San Jose at Calgary, late

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30

Boston at Chicago, 8

Thursday’s Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7

Detroit at Buffalo, 7

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7

Vegas at Florida, 7

Colorado at Ottawa, 7:30

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8

Carolina at Arizona, 9

Nashville at Calgary, 9

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30

Friday’s Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Detroit at Columbus, 7

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USA Today Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (18) 19-1 784 1

2. South Carolina (13) 21-1 777 2

3. Oregon (1) 20-2 734 3

4. Louisville 21-1 706 4

5. Stanford 20-2 661 6

6. UConn 19-2 641 5

7. N.C. State 21-1 598 7

8. Mississippi State 20-3 553 8

9. Oregon State 18-4 536 10

10. UCLA 19-2 490 9

11. Gonzaga 22-1 484 11

12. Maryland 18-4 410 16

12. Arizona 18-3 410 17

14. DePaul 20-3 357 12

15. Kentucky 17-4 292 13

16. Texas A&M 18-4 280 15

17. South Dakota 21-2 277 18

18. Florida State 18-4 251 14

19. Missouri State 18-3 219 21

20. Iowa 18-4 171 19

21. Arizona State 16-6 148 20

22. Indiana 18-5 137 23

23. Northwestern 19-3 116 —

24. Florida Gulf Coast 22-2 103 24

25. Tennessee 17-5 86 22

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 75, Princeton 72, TCU 13, LSU 9, Central Michigan 5, Stony Brook 3, West Virginia 2.

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Albertus Magnus 97, Johnson & Wales (RI) 80

Anna Maria 81, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 64

Connecticut College 87, Regis 58

Dean 117, Pine Manor 87

Duke 63, Boston College 55

Emmanuel 89, Colby Sawyer 70

Fairfield 55, Monmouth (NJ) 53

Felician 62, Nyack 59

Gallaudet 71, Penn St.-Berks 69

Husson 84, Bowdoin 76

Immaculata 95, Valley Forge 77

Lehman 75, Brooklyn 57

Maryland 56, Rutgers 51

Medgar Evers 59, Baruch 56

Rhode Island 73, UMass 67

SOUTH

Georgia Tech 76, Virginia Tech 57

Tennessee 69, Alabama 68

William Peace 118, Pfeiffer 91

MIDWEST

Ball St. 62, Kent St. 54

Cent. Michigan 92, Bowling Green 82

E. Michigan 66, Buffalo 62

Lakeland 92, Concordia (Ill.) 76

N. Illinois 66, Toledo 61

Ohio St. 61, Michigan 58

South Dakota 106, Peru St. 45

W. Michigan 64, Miami (Ohio) 60

SOUTHWEST

Auburn 79, Arkansas 76, OT

Tuesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Marist 73, Iona 56

SOUTH

High Point 74, Hampton 59

Longwood 54, UNC-Asheville 51

Memphis 64, Tulane 62

Radford 65, Gardner-Webb 51

SC-Upstate 70, Presbyterian 60

Winthrop 56, Charleston Southern 46

MIDWEST

W. Illinois 83, Fort Wayne 74

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned RHP Denyi Reyes outright to Pawtucket (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed 1B Greg Bird to a minor league contract.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Jacksonville Jaguars DT Carl Davis without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Chris Steveler to a reserve/future contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived C Lo Falemaka. Named Chad O’Shea pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Trent Baalke director of player personnel.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Extended the contract of Anthony Lynn coach. Announced Shane Steichen will remain the offensive coordinator. Named James Campen offensive line coach, David Diaz-Infante assistant offensive line coach, Alfredo Roberts tight ends coach, Mark Ridgley running backs coach, Rip Scherer senior assistant, Addison Lynch assistant defensive backs coach and Ryan Milus quality control assistant for defense.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Fostoria, Benjamin Logan at Ada, 6

Elmwood, North Baltimore at McComb, 6

Lakota at Gibsonburg, 6:30

LOCAL & AREA

Road Race Planned

COLUMBUS GROVE — The 42nd annual BBO road race will be held in Columbus Grove on Saturday, March 14. Registration the day of the race will begin at noon and will take place in Columbus Grove’s high school gymnasium. The 4-mile race will begin at 2 p.m. in downtown Columbus Grove. Registration is $20 with a shirt and $15 if no shirt is desired. If interested, contact Terry Schnipke at 419-659-4331 or go to the website at http://cg.noacsc.org/bboregistration. All proceeds support Columbus Grove Cross Country.