By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria High’s boys basketball team got back on its game and had a fun time doing it Tuesday night.

Junior Dom Settles tied the school record with eight 3-pointers en route to a game-high 32 points as the Redmen ran over Lake 87-43 in a Northern Buckeye Conference matchup.

“We love playing together,” Settles said. “We’ve been playing together for a long time. Just having fun, it’s what we love to do.”

Avondre Reed added 27 points, 15 in the third quarter, and two steals for the Redmen (11-6, 8-3 NBC). Jonathan Banks Jr. racked up 14 points, nine rebounds and six of Fostoria’s 19 steals.

The Redmen had lost four of five entering and was scoring fewer points nearly each time out — failing to break 50 in their last three contests (1-2).

Fostoria got halfway there in the first quarter by busting out to a 27-14 lead on the Flyers (4-13, 2-9) behind four 3-balls from Settles who, with 16 points, outscored Lake on his own.

“Coach told us it’s a big game; we’ve got to come out strong,” Settles said. “We executed the offense real well.”

Fostoria made six of its 13 3-pointers in the first quarter. Overall, the Redmen shot 54 percent (13 of 24) from beyond the arc.

Settles tacked on the last two triples in the final two minutes to tie the record. He couldn’t get the record-breaker to go in the final seconds, however.

“Big night; I’m proud of myself, my teammates who help me do it, helped me contribute to it,” Settles said. “… I wasn’t able to beat it but tying it is just as good of a feeling.”

Tuesday’s contest was full of smiles and good feelings for a Fostoria team which made Lake feel anything but comfortable.

The Flyers, after six turnovers in the first quarter, committed eight straight in the Redmen’s half-court pressure to start the second frame.

Fostoria, which played a turnover-free second in itself, forced 10 total in the quarter to take a 40-17 halftime lead.

Even when the offense subsided a bit , the Redmen still dug deep on defense to outscore the Flyers 13-3 in the second.

“We wanted to start the game without pressing simply because our numbers are still a little thin and if we try to go at that kind of a pace early, then we run out of gas in the second half,” Fostoria coach Thom Loomis said.

Loomis called the win “the most complete game at both ends” of the season.

“We didn’t have any of those bad quarters and we just stayed consistent with our effort at the defensive end,” he said.

E.J. Williams chipped in four points, three assists and five steals off Fostoria’s bench. Devin Mauricio added three points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

While the Redmen shot just 44.8 percent overall, in large part to a 4 of 16 second quarter, they didn’t beat themselves and committed only six turnovers — two coming in the second half in a quick change of direction off their own steal.

“Especially playing at the pace we were playing at,” Loomis said of being happy with the low turnover totals. “We do a lot of transition drills in defense in practice. … To force the turnovers that we had and not turn it over ourselves, again, it was a complete game for us at both ends.”

Tyler Saffran’s 15 points led the Flyers. Cam Hoffman added eight points and eight rebounds.

LAKE (4-13, 2-9 NBC)

Rodgers 2-0″”4, Howard 0-0–0, Saffran 6-1–15, N. Perry 2-0–4, Bates 1-0–2, Hoffman 3-1–8, M. Perry 2-0–6, Garcia 1-0–2, King 1-0–2, Heyward 0-0–0. TOTALS: 18-49 2-3 — 43.

FOSTORIA (11-6, 8-3 NBC)

Settles 9-6–32, Mauricio 1-1–3, Reed 7-10–27, Ward 2-2–6, Williams 1-2–4, Carter-Stokes 0-1–1, Banks Jr. 6-0–14. TOTALS: 26-58 22-30 — 87.

Lake 14 3 10 16 — 43

Fostoria 27 13 26 21 — 87

3-Point GOALS: Lake 5-13 (M. Perry & Saffron 2, Hoffman); Fostoria 13-24 (Settles 8, Reed 3, Banks 2).

rebounds: Lake 42 (Hoffman 8); Fostoria 32 (Banks Jr. 9).

turnovers: Lake 28; Fostoria 6.

junior varsity: Lake, 39-10.

Wolf, 419-427-8496

Send an E-mail to andywolf