NEW RIEGEL — Hopewell-Loudon’s Kaia Woods, Olivia Zender and MaKayla Elmore combined for 60 points and the unbeaten, state-ranked Chieftains claimed the school’s first outright girls basketball league championship since 2007 by beating New Riegel 73-51 on Tuesday in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division matchup.

Woods scored 21 points, Zender tossed in 20 and Elmore added 19 as H-L, ranked 11th in the Division III girls state poll, upped its overall record to 19-0 and its SBC River Division slate to 14-0. With two league games remaining, every other River Division team has at least three losses, including New Riegel (14-5, 11-3 SBC River).

Brooklyn Gillig led New Riegel with 15 points, Sydney Hohman had 13 and Aubrey Bouillon 10.

HOPEWELL-LOUD. (19-0, 14-0 SBC RIVER)

Woods 8-4–21, Zender 8-0–20, Elmore 8-2–19, Searles 2-0–5, Beidelschies 1-0–3, Kreais 1-1–3, Fox 1-0–2. TOTALS: 29-56 7-13–73.

NEW RIEGEL (14-5, 11-3 SBC RIVER)

Gillig 4-7–15, S. Hohman 4-5–13, Bouillon 3-3–10, J. Hohman 4-1–9, Norville 1-2–4. TOTALS: 16-46 18-26–51.

H-Loudon 17 23 20 13 — 73

New Riegel 10 17 12 12 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 8-18 (Zender 4, Woods, Elmore, Searles, Beidelschies); New Riegel 1-12 (Bouillon).

REBOUNDS: Hopewell-Loudon 25 (Elmore 8); New Riegel 25 (Gillig 7, S. Hohman 7).

TURNOVERS: Hopewell-Loudon 11; New Riegel 19.

Boys basketball

VANLUE 70

WAYNES.-GOSH. 64

VANLUE — Vanlue built enough of a lead through three quarters to survive Waynesfield-Goshen’s final rally and beat the Tigers 70-64 in Tuesday’s nonleague boys basketball matchup.

Vanlue (7-10) got double double-doubles from Jared and Jaren Kloepfer. Jared Kloepfer scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds; Jaren Kloepfer had 11 points, 10 rebounds and added five steals.

Joey Bonham scored 17 points and dished out six assists; Xavier Temple added 10 points and five assists as Vanlue built up a 54-39 lead before being outscored 25-16 in the fourth quarter.

Layton Campbell scored 16 points and Jayden Elliott added 15 for Waynesfield-Goshen (5-13).

WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN (5-13)

Sanders 3-0–7, Campbell 7-2–16, Schlagel 2-0–4, Barnes 2-0–6, Rumer 2-0–5, Kaufman 3-1–8, Elliott 5-3–15, Searson 1-1–3. TOTALS: 25-53 7-11–64.

VANLUE (7-10)

Jaren Kloepfer 4-1–11, Temple 5-0–10, Jared Kloepfer 8-6–22, Row 2-0–4, Bonham 7-3–17, Jad. Kloepfer 2-1–6. TOTALS: 28-56 11-24–70.

W-Goshen 13 12 14 25 — 64

Vanlue 16 18 20 16 — 70

3-Point GOALS: Waynesfield-Goshen 7-25 (Barnes 2, Elliott 2, Sanders, Rumer, Kaufman); Vanlue 3-9 (Jaren Kloepfer 2, Jad. Kloepfer).

REBOUNDS: Waynesfield-Goshen 27 (Campbell 5); Vanlue 35 (Jaren Kloepfer 13).

TURNOVERS: Waynesfield-Goshen 22; Vanlue 16.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Vanlue, 38-33.

ROSSFORD 53

ELMWOOD 39

ROSSFORD — Bryce Reynolds scored 11 points Tuesday as Elmwood fell 53-39 to league leader Rossford in a Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball game.

Josiah Childress and Kobe Shank both had 10 points for Elmwood (8-11, 3-8 NBC). Nick Weiss had eight rebounds and Terrel Lawson five assists.

Ben Morrison scored 15 points for Rossford (16-1, 11-0 NBC). Ethan Dewese scored 14 points.

Elmwood (8-11, 3-8 NBC)

Childress 3-4–10, Lawson 0-1–1, Plouck 1-2–4, Abke 1-0–3, Shank 5-0–10, Reynolds 4-0–11. TOTALS: 14-7 — 39.

Rossford (16-1, 11-0 NBC)

Morrison 6-3–15, Gaston 3-2–8, Dewese 5-2–14, Croom 4-4–12, Borojevich 0-2–2, Murphree 0-2–2. TOTALS: 18-15 — 53.

Elmwood 7 6 15 11 — 39

Rossford 6 13 8 26 — 53

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 4 (Reynolds 3, Abke); Rossford 2 (Dewese 2).