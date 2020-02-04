PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 56, Oregon Clay 49
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East 49, Waynesfield-Goshen 43
Botkins 51, Lima Perry 34
Castalia Margaretta 67, Perrysburg 66
Clyde 62, Sandusky St. Mary 55
Dayton Carroll 67, Minster 65, OT
Fort Jennings 45, Lincolnview 38
Fostoria Senior 58, Toledo Woodward 13
Galion Northmor 66, Wynford 60
Indian Lake 45, Riverside 43
Kalida 42, Holgate 19
Lorain Clearview 53, Vermilion 45
Rossford 54, Port Clinton 28
Willard 48, Toledo Rogers 41
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 66, Mantua Crestwood 56
Batavia 49, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42
Beallsville 66, Hundred, W.Va. 28
Belmont Union Local 63, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59
Bethel-Tate 78, Blanchester 27
Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Bellaire 46
Bowerston Conotton Valley 73, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 60
Brooke, W.Va. 61, Richmond Edison 18
Brookville 45, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 24
Cambridge 59, Rayland Buckeye 16
Can. Glenoak 77, Massillon 38
Canfield S. Range 53, Girard 31
Cardington-Lincoln 81, Marion Elgin 34
Cin. Colerain 35, Hamilton Ross 21
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 54, Batavia Clermont NE 38
Cin. Wyoming 65, Cin. NW 33
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 60, Greenup Co., Ky. 54
Corning Miller 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 48
Day. Carroll 67, Minster 65
Dresden Tri-Valley 57, Cols. Hartley 33
Elyria First Baptist Christian 47, Oberlin 40
Elyria Open Door 58, Wickliffe 47
Fairview, Pa. 58, Conneaut 13
Felicity-Franklin 63, St. Patrick, Ky. 49
Garfield Hts. Trinity 56, Maple Hts. 52
Hannibal River 53, Lore City Buckeye Trail 30
Hanoverton United 58, Lisbon David Anderson 47
Houston 55, Union City Mississinawa Valley 32
Ironton 49, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 37
Ironton Rock Hill 54, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 35
Jamestown Greeneview 54, Spring. Kenton Ridge 46
Kinsman Badger 52, Newbury 21
Leesburg Fairfield 64, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 51
Legacy Christian 53, Day. Christian 25
Lorain 52, Bedford 32
Lynchburg-Clay 59, Fayetteville-Perry 45
Marietta 63, Ripley, W.Va. 37
McArthur Vinton County 84, Bidwell River Valley 62
McDonald 59, Sebring McKinley 27
Middletown Fenwick 57, Camden Preble Shawnee 44
Mineral Ridge 36, New Middletown Spring. 31
N. Can. Hoover 50, Medina 25
Newton Local 39, Cedarville 34
Norton 47, Barberton 41, 0
Orwell Grand Valley 59, Fairport Harbor Harding 40
Piketon 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 37
Poland Seminary 60, Hubbard 20
Reedsville Eastern 51, Racine Southern 39, 0
Sardinia Eastern Brown 60, W. Union 37
Seaman N. Adams 49, Peebles 40
W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Cin. Sycamore 54
Waterford 28, Wahama, W.Va. 22
Wayne, W.Va. 55, Chesapeake 46
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 66, Shadyside 62, 0
Williamsburg 62, Georgetown 38
Wilmington 61, Goshen 29
Youngs. Ursuline 44, Youngs. East 38
Zanesville Maysville 60, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 59, 0
Tuesday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Fremont St. Joseph
Gibsonburg at Old Fort
Hopewell-Loudon at New Riegel
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Leipsic
Bellevue at Toledo Start
Bluffton at Liberty-Benton
Bowling Green at Wauseon
Convoy Crestview at Celina
Defiance at Patrick Henry
Hardin Northern at Monroeville
Huron at Sandusky Senior
Kenton at Ridgemont
Lucas at Ontario
Mansfield Madison at Western Reserve
Mansfield Temple Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s
McComb at Cardinal Stritch
Milan Edison at Norwalk St. Paul
Miller City at Van Buren
New Bremen at Spencerville
Parkway at Elida
Pettisville at Hicksville
Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky St. Mary
Springfield at Swanton
St. Henry at St. Marys Memorial
Sylvania Northview at Pioneer, Mich.
Tiffin Columbian at Lexington
Upper Sandusky at Shelby
Van Wert at Bryan
Wapakoneta at Coldwater
Wayne Trace at Continental
Wednesday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Tiffin Calvert at Lakota
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Waite
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Scott
Toledo Start at Toledo Woodward
Other NW Ohio Games
Galion Senior at Bucyrus
Plymouth at Crestline
River Valley at Buckeye Valley
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Riverdale
Leipsic at Van Buren
McComb at Liberty-Benton
Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia
Vanlue at Cory-Rawson
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay
Lima Senior at Toledo St. Ursula
Toledo Notre Dame at Findlay
Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Lake
Elmwood at Woodmore
Otsego at Fostoria Senior
Rossford at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Allen East
Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson
Lincolnview at Convoy Crestview
Spencerville at Ada
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Delta
Bryan at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Swanton
Wauseon at Evergreen
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Wapakoneta
Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Bath at St. Marys Memorial
Lima Shawnee at Kenton
Van Wert at Elida
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Hardin Northern
Riverside at Upper Scioto Valley
Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgemont
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Tiffin Calvert
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Northwood
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Versailles
Minster at New Knoxville
New Bremen at Marion Local
Parkway at Delphos St. John’s
St. Henry at Fort Recovery
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Napoleon
Maumee at Sylvania Southview
Perrysburg at Springfield
Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior
Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior
West Holmes at Mansfield Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Loudonville
Firelands Conference
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Wayne Trace
Hicksville at Fairview
Holgate at Antwerp
Tinora at Edgerton
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Fayette
Pettisville at North Central
Stryker at Edon
Other NW Ohio Games
Carey at Old Fort
Colonel Crawford at New London
Dayton Northridge at Sidney Lehman
Delaware Christian at Ridgedale
Kidron Central Christian at Manchester
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mount Gilead
Maumee Valley Country Day at Montpelier
Mohawk at Hopewell-Loudon
Monroeville at Fremont St. Joseph
Seneca East at North Baltimore
Toledo Woodward at Norwalk Senior
Friday’s Games
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior
Shelby at Clear Fork
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Bucyrus
Mohawk at Upper Sandusky
Ridgedale at Carey
Wynford at Seneca East
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg
New Riegel at Lakota
Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon
Sandusky St. Mary at Danbury
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor
Milan Edison at Port Clinton
Willard at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Bellevue
Tiffin Columbian at Clyde
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Lucas
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at New London
Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth
South Central at Norwalk St. Paul
Western Reserve at Monroeville
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Botkins
Ansonia at Riverside
Archbold at Springfield
Calvary Christian at Lima Perry
Columbus Grove at Arlington
Delphos St. John’s at Ottoville
Elmwood at Bowling Green
Fayette at Delta
Findlay at Defiance
Fort Recovery at Tri-Village
Hicksville at Edon
Highland at Elgin
Hilltop at Edgerton
Jackson Center at Versailles
Lake at Ottawa Hills
Leipsic at Kalida
Lima Cent. Cath. at Van Wert
London at River Valley
North Baltimore at Cardinal Stritch
Richfield Revere at Loudonville
Ridgemont at Riverdale
Rossford at Maumee
Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion
Sandusky Senior at Toledo Scott
Sidney Lehman at Bellefontaine
St. Marys Memorial at Russia
Swanton at Otsego
Wauseon at Tinora
Waynesfield-Goshen at Kenton
Wooster Senior at Orrville
PREP Boys Basketball
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cin. Moeller (15) 18-1 168
2. Lakewood St. Edward (2) 16-1 154
3. Cols. South 18-1 126
4. Gahanna Lincoln 18-1 97
5. Hilliard Bradley 16-2 87
6. Cin. La Salle 16-2 67
7. Youngs. Boardman 15-1 57
8. Green 14-2 50
9. Pickerington Cent. 14-4 28
10. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 15-2 27
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Can. McKinley 20.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (14) 13-3 167
2, Trotwood-Madison (1) 16-2 124
3, Lima Shawnee (1) 17-0 123
4, Tol. Rogers 15-2 100
5, Cin. Wyoming 16-0 94
6, Heath 19-0 71
7, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1) 13-2 70
8, Thornville Sheridan 16-2 46
9, Lancaster Fairfield Union 16-2 41
10, Jackson 17-2 39
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Chillicothe Unioto 14.
DIVISION III
1, Canal Win. Harvest Prep (9) 15-3 144
2, Versailles (4) 18-1 131
3, Cin. Deer Park (1) 15-1 102
4, OTTAWA-GLANDORF (1) 15-1 101
5, Richwood N. Union (2) 16-0 93
6, Mantua Crestwood 15-1 63
7, Willard 15-2 57
8, Oak Hill 15-4 35
9, Sardinia Eastern 16-1 34
10, Proctorville Fairland 17-2 33
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Chillicothe Zane Trace 28. Fairview Park Fairview 27. Evergreen 24. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14.
DIVISION IV
1, COLUMBUS GROVE (4) 17-0 140
2, New Boston Glenwood (10) 18-1 126
3, Zanesville Rosecrans 15-1 102
4, Antwerp 16-0 101
5, Richmond Hts. (3) 14-4 75
6, Peebles 16-2 72
7, Lucas 14-1 58
8, Glouster Trimble 13-2 51
9, Berlin Hiland 13-4 49
10, Tol. Christian 14-2 27
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: McDonald 25. Ottoville 23. Malvern 20. Greenwich S. Cent. 20. Cols. Grandview Hts. 17. Norwalk St. Paul 14.
Monday’s Results
Other NW Ohio Games
Lucas 78, Ashland Crestview 60
Around Ohio
Cols. Hartley 64, Cols. Horizon Science 41
Harrison 47, Norwood 40
Jackson 87, Washington C.H. 25
Piketon 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 37
Portsmouth 70, Gallipolis Gallia 55
Sarahsville Shenandoah 75, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 40
Tuesday’s Games
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Rossford
Genoa at Eastwood
Lake at Fostoria Senior
Woodmore at Otsego
Western Buckeye League
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Vermilion
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Maumee
Bowling Green at Sylvania Southview
Napoleon at Springfield
Sylvania Northview at Perrysburg
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior
Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior
West Holmes at Mansfield Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Mapleton at Jeromesville Hillsdale
Cory-Rawson at Ottoville
Delphos Jefferson at Fort Jennings
Edon at Ayersville
Hicksville at Paulding
Hilltop at Delta
Holgate at Stryker
Kidron Central Christian at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas
Lakota at Castalia Margaretta
Lima Perry at Botkins
Mansfield Christian at Plymouth
Monroeville at Buckeye Central
New London at Colonel Crawford
Northwood at Toledo Waite
Oak Harbor at Carey
Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove
Ridgemont at North Union
St. Marys Memorial at Benjamin Logan
Toledo St. John’s at Toledo Scott
Tree of Life at Ridgedale
Van Wert at Delphos St. John’s
Wapakoneta at Lima Cent. Cath.
Wynford at Crestline
Wednesday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Swanton at Oregon Clay
Thursday’s Games
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Marion Harding
Ontario at Marion Pleasant
River Valley at Shelby
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson at Arcadia
Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa
McComb at Riverdale
North Baltimore at Van Buren
Vanlue at Arlington
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Findlay
Lima Senior at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo St. Francis at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. John’s at Toledo Whitmer
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Ridgedale
Bucyrus at Colonel Crawford
Mohawk at Wynford
Seneca East at Upper Sandusky
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Rossford
Elmwood at Lake
Fostoria Senior at Otsego
Woodmore at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Ada at Spencerville
Allen East at Bluffton
Convoy Crestview at Lincolnview
Delphos Jefferson at Columbus Grove
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta at Archbold
Evergreen at Wauseon
Patrick Henry at Bryan
Swanton at Liberty Center
Putnam County League
Kalida at Miller City
Ottoville at Continental
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Van Wert
Kenton at Lima Shawnee
Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance
St. Marys Memorial at Lima Bath
Wapakoneta at Celina
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Elgin
Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Lima Temple Christian
Upper Scioto Valley at Riverside
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at New Riegel
Lakota at Hopewell-Loudon
Old Fort at Danbury
Sandusky St. Mary at Tiffin Calvert
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Huron
Port Clinton at Castalia Margaretta
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Clyde
Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Vermilion
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Christian at Northwood
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Parkway
Fort Recovery at St. Henry
Marion Local at New Bremen
New Knoxville at Minster
Versailles at Coldwater
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Perrysburg
Napoleon at Sylvania Northview
Springfield at Maumee
Sylvania Southview at Anthony Wayne
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison
Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Scott at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Start at Toledo Waite
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Loudonville at Lucas
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul
Monroeville at Ashland Crestview
Plymouth at New London
South Central at Western Reserve
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Holgate
Edgerton at Tinora
Fairview at Hicksville
Wayne Trace at Ayersville
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Stryker
Fayette at Hilltop
North Central at Pettisville
Other NW Ohio Games
Marion Hawks at Heritage Christian
Willard at Milan Edison
Saturday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Vanlue
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky
Carey at Buckeye Central
Ridgedale at Colonel Crawford
Seneca East at Mohawk
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior
Shelby at Clear Fork
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Edon
Archbold at Napoleon
Ayersville at Kalida
Bluffton at Riverdale
Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen
Bryan at Ottawa-Glandorf
Cleveland Collinwood at Toledo Woodward
Coldwater at Lincolnview
Columbus Grove at Jackson Center
Continental at North Baltimore
Cory-Rawson at Upper Scioto Valley
Danbury at Arcadia
Dayton Jefferson at Sidney Lehman
Elida at Findlay
Evergreen at Fayette
Fairview at Hilltop
Fort Jennings at New Bremen
Fort Recovery at Lima Shawnee
Fremont St. Joseph at Hardin Northern
Hicksville at Pettisville
Huron at Clyde
Lexington at Norwalk Senior
Lima Bath at New Knoxville
Lima Perry at Fort Loramie
Lucas at Norwayne
Mansfield Christian at Ashland Crestview
Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior
Marion Local at Spencerville
Marysville at Mount Vernon
Miller City at Van Buren
Montpelier at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
New London at Black River
Northeastern at Riverside
Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky St. Mary
Oak Harbor at Bellevue
Ottawa Hills at Liberty-Benton
Parkway at South Adams, Ind.
Patrick Henry at Holgate
Paulding at Liberty Center
Plymouth at Jeromesville Hillsdale
Sandusky Perkins at Western Reserve
South Central at Milan Edison
St. Henry at Van Wert
St. Marys Memorial at Minster
Stryker at Toledo Christian
Sunbury Big Walnut at River Valley
Tiffin Columbian at Port Clinton
Toledo Rogers at Rossford
Toledo Whitmer at Defiance
Troy at Celina
Wayne Trace at Convoy Crestview
West Salem Northwestern at Willard
Wooster Senior at Orrville
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 36 14 .720 —
Boston 34 15 .694 1½
Philadelphia 31 20 .608 5½
Brooklyn 22 27 .449 13½
New York 15 36 .294 21½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 34 15 .694 —
Orlando 22 28 .440 12½
Washington 17 32 .347 17
Charlotte 16 34 .320 18½
Atlanta 13 38 .255 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 7 .857 —
Indiana 31 19 .620 11½
Chicago 19 33 .365 24½
Detroit 18 34 .346 25½
Cleveland 13 38 .255 30
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 31 18 .633 —
Dallas 31 19 .620 ½
Memphis 25 25 .500 6½
San Antonio 22 26 .458 8½
New Orleans 20 30 .400 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 34 16 .680 —
Utah 32 17 .653 1½
Oklahoma City 30 20 .600 4
Portland 23 27 .460 11
Minnesota 15 33 .313 18
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 37 11 .771 —
L.A. Clippers 34 15 .694 3½
Phoenix 20 30 .400 18
Sacramento 18 31 .367 19½
Golden State 12 39 .235 26½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Detroit 128, Denver 123, OT
Houston 117, New Orleans 109
Milwaukee 129, Phoenix 108
Toronto 129, Chicago 102
Monday’s Results
Dallas 112, Indiana 103
Golden State 125, Washington 117
New York 139, Cleveland 134, OT
Orlando 112, Charlotte 100
Boston 123, Atlanta 115
Miami 137, Philadelphia 106
Brooklyn 119, Phoenix 97
Memphis 96, Detroit 82
Minnesota at Sacramento, late
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 7:30
Charlotte at Houston, 8
Portland at Denver, 9
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Detroit, 7
Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30
Orlando at Boston, 7:30
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30
Denver at Utah, 9
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at New York, 7:30
New Orleans at Chicago, 8
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8
San Antonio at Portland, 10
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 53 31 10 12 74 177 137
Tampa Bay 52 32 15 5 69 188 145
Florida 51 29 17 5 63 188 170
Toronto 53 28 18 7 63 191 176
Montreal 54 24 23 7 55 167 166
Buffalo 52 23 22 7 53 150 161
Ottawa 52 18 24 10 46 142 176
Detroit 54 12 38 4 28 111 207
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 53 35 13 5 75 193 158
Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142
Columbus 53 28 16 9 65 143 135
Philadelphia 53 29 17 7 65 170 157
N.Y. Islanders 50 29 15 6 64 146 136
Carolina 52 30 19 3 63 166 139
N.Y. Rangers 51 25 22 4 54 166 166
New Jersey 51 18 24 9 45 137 185
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 53 31 14 8 70 168 150
Dallas 52 30 18 4 64 139 132
Colorado 50 28 16 6 62 182 149
Chicago 52 25 21 6 56 158 163
Winnipeg 53 26 23 4 56 158 164
Nashville 51 24 20 7 55 169 171
Minnesota 51 23 22 6 52 157 172
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 53 30 18 5 65 177 159
Edmonton 52 28 18 6 62 170 162
Vegas 54 27 20 7 61 168 162
Calgary 53 27 20 6 60 146 163
Arizona 54 26 21 7 59 152 148
San Jose 53 22 27 4 48 136 177
Anaheim 52 21 26 5 47 134 161
Los Angeles 53 19 29 5 43 131 167
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Results
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3
Columbus 4, Montreal 3
Carolina 4, Vancouver 3, SO
Monday’s Results
Dallas 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Florida 5, Toronto 3
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Buffalo, 7
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Florida at Columbus, 7
Los Angeles at Washington, 7
Montreal at New Jersey, 7
Vancouver at Boston, 7
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7
Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30
Carolina at St. Louis, 8
Chicago at Minnesota, 8
Nashville at Winnipeg, 8
Edmonton at Arizona, 9
San Jose at Calgary, 9
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30
Boston at Chicago, 8
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Montreal, 7
Detroit at Buffalo, 7
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7
Vegas at Florida, 7
Colorado at Ottawa, 7:30
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8
Carolina at Arizona, 9
Nashville at Calgary, 9
San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (49) 19-1 1608 1
2. Gonzaga (15) 23-1 1567 2
3. Kansas (1) 18-3 1472 3
4. San Diego St. 23-0 1447 4
5. Louisville 19-3 1352 6
6. Dayton 20-2 1271 7
7. Duke 18-3 1242 9
8. Florida St. 18-3 1188 5
9. Maryland 17-4 999 15
10. Villanova 17-4 959 8
11. Auburn 19-2 926 17
12. Seton Hall 16-5 900 10
13. West Virginia 17-4 827 12
14. Oregon 18-5 758 11
15. Kentucky 16-5 660 13
16. Michigan St. 16-6 624 14
17. Iowa 16-6 604 18
18. LSU 17-4 572 22
19. Butler 17-5 437 16
20. Illinois 16-6 373 19
21. Creighton 17-5 372 —
22. Penn St. 16-5 356 24
23. Arizona 15-6 164 —
24. Colorado 17-5 134 20
25. Houston 17-5 85 21
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, N. Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Bowling Green 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Winthrop 1, Yale 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (20) 19-1 787 1
2. Gonzaga (12) 23-1 772 2
3. Kansas 18-3 718 3
4. San Diego State 23-0 710 4
5. Louisville 19-3 670 5
6. Dayton 20-2 637 7
7. Duke 18-3 615 8
8. Florida State 18-3 534 6
9. Maryland 17-4 509 15
10. Auburn 19-2 455 16
11. West Virginia 17-4 439 11
12. Villanova 17-4 411 10
13. Seton Hall 16-5 405 9
14. Michigan State 16-6 340 14
15. Oregon 18-5 337 12
16. Kentucky 16-5 322 13
17. Iowa 16-6 310 18
18. LSU 17-4 245 24
19. Butler 17-5 205 17
20. Penn State 16-5 201 23
21. Illinois 16-6 176 19
22. Creighton 17-5 158 —
23. Arizona 15-6 125 —
24. Colorado 17-5 92 21
25. Houston 17-5 61 20
Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 31, Rutgers 21, Wichita State 20, Ohio State 20, Marquette 18, Tulsa 12, Yale 10, Saint Mary’s 8, Rhode Island 8, Stanford 4, Northern Iowa 4, Wisconsin 3, Virginia 3, Indiana 2, BYU 2.
The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (26) 21-1 746 1
2. Baylor (3) 19-1 718 2
3. Oregon 19-2 673 3
4. UConn 19-1 662 4
5. Louisville (1) 21-1 641 5
6. Stanford 20-2 605 6
7. N.C. State 21-1 563 7
8. Mississippi St. 19-3 533 9
9. Oregon St. 18-4 505 10
10. UCLA 19-2 462 8
11. Gonzaga 22-1 437 12
12. Arizona 18-3 413 16
13. Maryland 17-4 371 17
14. DePaul 20-3 360 11
15. Kentucky 17-4 302 13
16. Texas A&M 18-4 291 15
17. Florida St. 18-4 272 14
18. Indiana 17-5 194 20
19. Arizona St. 16-6 182 19
20. Iowa 18-4 172 18
21. Northwestern 19-3 171 23
22. South Dakota 21-2 143 21
23. Tennessee 17-5 90 22
24. Missouri St. 18-3 77 24
25. Arkansas 18-4 68 25
Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2.
Monday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Coppin St. 64, Howard 56
Lafayette 65, Bucknell 62
Md.-Eastern Shore 68, Delaware St. 66
SOUTH
Florida St. 65, North Carolina 59
NC A&T 78, SC State 63
NC Central 69, Norfolk St. 63
FAR WEST
Chaminade 92, Hawaii Hilo 70
E. Washington 77, N. Arizona 66
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Delaware St. 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 58
Fairleigh Dickinson 62, Wagner 61
Maryland 94, Michigan St. 53
Merrimack 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 54
Mount St. Mary’s 67, Sacred Heart 58
North Alabama 57, NJIT 55
Oregon 74, UConn 56
Robert Morris 69, Bryant 39
St. Francis (Pa.) 72, CCSU 68
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 54, Prairie View 44
Florida Gulf Coast 81, Jacksonville 68
Howard 64, Coppin St. 52
Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 66
MVSU 68, Grambling St. 57
Mississippi St. 67, Georgia 53
NC A&T 66, SC State 55
Norfolk St. 83, NC Central 75
Stetson 60, North Florida 52
Texas Southern 81, Alabama St. 54
MIDWEST
Indiana 66, Purdue 54
Miami (Ohio) 70, W. Michigan 67
SOUTHWEST
Jackson St. 56, Ark.-Pine Bluff 44
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Old Fort 42, Hopewell-Loudon 30
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 41, Old Fort 27
Junior High Girls Basketball
(8th) Old Fort 35, Hopewell-Loudon 22
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 27, Old Fort 26
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Patrick Henry & Van Buren at Bowling Green, 5
Fremont St. Joseph at Hopewell-Loudon, 6
LOCAL & AREA
Road Race Planned
COLUMBUS GROVE — The 42nd annual BBO road race will be held in Columbus Grove on Saturday, March 14. Registration the day of the race will begin at noon and will take place in Columbus Grove’s high school gymnasium. The 4-mile race will begin at 2 p.m. in downtown Columbus Grove. Registration is $20 with a shirt and $15 if no shirt is desired. If interested, contact Terry Schnipke at 419-659-4331 or go to the website at http://cg.noacsc.org/bboregistration. All proceeds support Columbus Grove Cross Country.