PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 56, Oregon Clay 49

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East 49, Waynesfield-Goshen 43

Botkins 51, Lima Perry 34

Castalia Margaretta 67, Perrysburg 66

Clyde 62, Sandusky St. Mary 55

Dayton Carroll 67, Minster 65, OT

Fort Jennings 45, Lincolnview 38

Fostoria Senior 58, Toledo Woodward 13

Galion Northmor 66, Wynford 60

Indian Lake 45, Riverside 43

Kalida 42, Holgate 19

Lorain Clearview 53, Vermilion 45

Rossford 54, Port Clinton 28

Willard 48, Toledo Rogers 41

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 66, Mantua Crestwood 56

Batavia 49, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42

Beallsville 66, Hundred, W.Va. 28

Belmont Union Local 63, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59

Bethel-Tate 78, Blanchester 27

Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Bellaire 46

Bowerston Conotton Valley 73, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 60

Brooke, W.Va. 61, Richmond Edison 18

Brookville 45, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 24

Cambridge 59, Rayland Buckeye 16

Can. Glenoak 77, Massillon 38

Canfield S. Range 53, Girard 31

Cardington-Lincoln 81, Marion Elgin 34

Cin. Colerain 35, Hamilton Ross 21

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 54, Batavia Clermont NE 38

Cin. Wyoming 65, Cin. NW 33

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 60, Greenup Co., Ky. 54

Corning Miller 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 48

Day. Carroll 67, Minster 65

Dresden Tri-Valley 57, Cols. Hartley 33

Elyria First Baptist Christian 47, Oberlin 40

Elyria Open Door 58, Wickliffe 47

Fairview, Pa. 58, Conneaut 13

Felicity-Franklin 63, St. Patrick, Ky. 49

Garfield Hts. Trinity 56, Maple Hts. 52

Hannibal River 53, Lore City Buckeye Trail 30

Hanoverton United 58, Lisbon David Anderson 47

Houston 55, Union City Mississinawa Valley 32

Ironton 49, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 37

Ironton Rock Hill 54, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 35

Jamestown Greeneview 54, Spring. Kenton Ridge 46

Kinsman Badger 52, Newbury 21

Leesburg Fairfield 64, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 51

Legacy Christian 53, Day. Christian 25

Lorain 52, Bedford 32

Lynchburg-Clay 59, Fayetteville-Perry 45

Marietta 63, Ripley, W.Va. 37

McArthur Vinton County 84, Bidwell River Valley 62

McDonald 59, Sebring McKinley 27

Middletown Fenwick 57, Camden Preble Shawnee 44

Mineral Ridge 36, New Middletown Spring. 31

N. Can. Hoover 50, Medina 25

Newton Local 39, Cedarville 34

Norton 47, Barberton 41, 0

Orwell Grand Valley 59, Fairport Harbor Harding 40

Piketon 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 37

Poland Seminary 60, Hubbard 20

Reedsville Eastern 51, Racine Southern 39, 0

Sardinia Eastern Brown 60, W. Union 37

Seaman N. Adams 49, Peebles 40

W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Cin. Sycamore 54

Waterford 28, Wahama, W.Va. 22

Wayne, W.Va. 55, Chesapeake 46

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 66, Shadyside 62, 0

Williamsburg 62, Georgetown 38

Wilmington 61, Goshen 29

Youngs. Ursuline 44, Youngs. East 38

Zanesville Maysville 60, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 59, 0

Tuesday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Fremont St. Joseph

Gibsonburg at Old Fort

Hopewell-Loudon at New Riegel

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Leipsic

Bellevue at Toledo Start

Bluffton at Liberty-Benton

Bowling Green at Wauseon

Convoy Crestview at Celina

Defiance at Patrick Henry

Hardin Northern at Monroeville

Huron at Sandusky Senior

Kenton at Ridgemont

Lucas at Ontario

Mansfield Madison at Western Reserve

Mansfield Temple Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s

McComb at Cardinal Stritch

Milan Edison at Norwalk St. Paul

Miller City at Van Buren

New Bremen at Spencerville

Parkway at Elida

Pettisville at Hicksville

Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky St. Mary

Springfield at Swanton

St. Henry at St. Marys Memorial

Sylvania Northview at Pioneer, Mich.

Tiffin Columbian at Lexington

Upper Sandusky at Shelby

Van Wert at Bryan

Wapakoneta at Coldwater

Wayne Trace at Continental

Wednesday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Tiffin Calvert at Lakota

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Waite

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Scott

Toledo Start at Toledo Woodward

Other NW Ohio Games

Galion Senior at Bucyrus

Plymouth at Crestline

River Valley at Buckeye Valley

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Riverdale

Leipsic at Van Buren

McComb at Liberty-Benton

Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia

Vanlue at Cory-Rawson

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay

Lima Senior at Toledo St. Ursula

Toledo Notre Dame at Findlay

Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Lake

Elmwood at Woodmore

Otsego at Fostoria Senior

Rossford at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Allen East

Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson

Lincolnview at Convoy Crestview

Spencerville at Ada

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Delta

Bryan at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Swanton

Wauseon at Evergreen

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Wapakoneta

Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Bath at St. Marys Memorial

Lima Shawnee at Kenton

Van Wert at Elida

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Hardin Northern

Riverside at Upper Scioto Valley

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgemont

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Tiffin Calvert

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Northwood

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Versailles

Minster at New Knoxville

New Bremen at Marion Local

Parkway at Delphos St. John’s

St. Henry at Fort Recovery

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Napoleon

Maumee at Sylvania Southview

Perrysburg at Springfield

Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior

Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior

West Holmes at Mansfield Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Loudonville

Firelands Conference

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Wayne Trace

Hicksville at Fairview

Holgate at Antwerp

Tinora at Edgerton

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Fayette

Pettisville at North Central

Stryker at Edon

Other NW Ohio Games

Carey at Old Fort

Colonel Crawford at New London

Dayton Northridge at Sidney Lehman

Delaware Christian at Ridgedale

Kidron Central Christian at Manchester

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mount Gilead

Maumee Valley Country Day at Montpelier

Mohawk at Hopewell-Loudon

Monroeville at Fremont St. Joseph

Seneca East at North Baltimore

Toledo Woodward at Norwalk Senior

Friday’s Games

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior

Shelby at Clear Fork

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Bucyrus

Mohawk at Upper Sandusky

Ridgedale at Carey

Wynford at Seneca East

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg

New Riegel at Lakota

Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon

Sandusky St. Mary at Danbury

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor

Milan Edison at Port Clinton

Willard at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Bellevue

Tiffin Columbian at Clyde

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Lucas

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at New London

Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth

South Central at Norwalk St. Paul

Western Reserve at Monroeville

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Botkins

Ansonia at Riverside

Archbold at Springfield

Calvary Christian at Lima Perry

Columbus Grove at Arlington

Delphos St. John’s at Ottoville

Elmwood at Bowling Green

Fayette at Delta

Findlay at Defiance

Fort Recovery at Tri-Village

Hicksville at Edon

Highland at Elgin

Hilltop at Edgerton

Jackson Center at Versailles

Lake at Ottawa Hills

Leipsic at Kalida

Lima Cent. Cath. at Van Wert

London at River Valley

North Baltimore at Cardinal Stritch

Richfield Revere at Loudonville

Ridgemont at Riverdale

Rossford at Maumee

Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion

Sandusky Senior at Toledo Scott

Sidney Lehman at Bellefontaine

St. Marys Memorial at Russia

Swanton at Otsego

Wauseon at Tinora

Waynesfield-Goshen at Kenton

Wooster Senior at Orrville

PREP Boys Basketball

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cin. Moeller (15) 18-1 168

2. Lakewood St. Edward (2) 16-1 154

3. Cols. South 18-1 126

4. Gahanna Lincoln 18-1 97

5. Hilliard Bradley 16-2 87

6. Cin. La Salle 16-2 67

7. Youngs. Boardman 15-1 57

8. Green 14-2 50

9. Pickerington Cent. 14-4 28

10. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 15-2 27

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Can. McKinley 20.

DIVISION II

1, Akr. SVSM (14) 13-3 167

2, Trotwood-Madison (1) 16-2 124

3, Lima Shawnee (1) 17-0 123

4, Tol. Rogers 15-2 100

5, Cin. Wyoming 16-0 94

6, Heath 19-0 71

7, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1) 13-2 70

8, Thornville Sheridan 16-2 46

9, Lancaster Fairfield Union 16-2 41

10, Jackson 17-2 39

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Chillicothe Unioto 14.

DIVISION III

1, Canal Win. Harvest Prep (9) 15-3 144

2, Versailles (4) 18-1 131

3, Cin. Deer Park (1) 15-1 102

4, OTTAWA-GLANDORF (1) 15-1 101

5, Richwood N. Union (2) 16-0 93

6, Mantua Crestwood 15-1 63

7, Willard 15-2 57

8, Oak Hill 15-4 35

9, Sardinia Eastern 16-1 34

10, Proctorville Fairland 17-2 33

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Chillicothe Zane Trace 28. Fairview Park Fairview 27. Evergreen 24. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14.

DIVISION IV

1, COLUMBUS GROVE (4) 17-0 140

2, New Boston Glenwood (10) 18-1 126

3, Zanesville Rosecrans 15-1 102

4, Antwerp 16-0 101

5, Richmond Hts. (3) 14-4 75

6, Peebles 16-2 72

7, Lucas 14-1 58

8, Glouster Trimble 13-2 51

9, Berlin Hiland 13-4 49

10, Tol. Christian 14-2 27

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: McDonald 25. Ottoville 23. Malvern 20. Greenwich S. Cent. 20. Cols. Grandview Hts. 17. Norwalk St. Paul 14.

Monday’s Results

Other NW Ohio Games

Lucas 78, Ashland Crestview 60

Around Ohio

Cols. Hartley 64, Cols. Horizon Science 41

Harrison 47, Norwood 40

Jackson 87, Washington C.H. 25

Piketon 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 37

Portsmouth 70, Gallipolis Gallia 55

Sarahsville Shenandoah 75, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 40

Tuesday’s Games

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Rossford

Genoa at Eastwood

Lake at Fostoria Senior

Woodmore at Otsego

Western Buckeye League

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Vermilion

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Maumee

Bowling Green at Sylvania Southview

Napoleon at Springfield

Sylvania Northview at Perrysburg

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior

Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior

West Holmes at Mansfield Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Mapleton at Jeromesville Hillsdale

Cory-Rawson at Ottoville

Delphos Jefferson at Fort Jennings

Edon at Ayersville

Hicksville at Paulding

Hilltop at Delta

Holgate at Stryker

Kidron Central Christian at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Lakota at Castalia Margaretta

Lima Perry at Botkins

Mansfield Christian at Plymouth

Monroeville at Buckeye Central

New London at Colonel Crawford

Northwood at Toledo Waite

Oak Harbor at Carey

Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove

Ridgemont at North Union

St. Marys Memorial at Benjamin Logan

Toledo St. John’s at Toledo Scott

Tree of Life at Ridgedale

Van Wert at Delphos St. John’s

Wapakoneta at Lima Cent. Cath.

Wynford at Crestline

Wednesday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Swanton at Oregon Clay

Thursday’s Games

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Marion Harding

Ontario at Marion Pleasant

River Valley at Shelby

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson at Arcadia

Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa

McComb at Riverdale

North Baltimore at Van Buren

Vanlue at Arlington

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Findlay

Lima Senior at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo St. Francis at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. John’s at Toledo Whitmer

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Ridgedale

Bucyrus at Colonel Crawford

Mohawk at Wynford

Seneca East at Upper Sandusky

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Rossford

Elmwood at Lake

Fostoria Senior at Otsego

Woodmore at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Ada at Spencerville

Allen East at Bluffton

Convoy Crestview at Lincolnview

Delphos Jefferson at Columbus Grove

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta at Archbold

Evergreen at Wauseon

Patrick Henry at Bryan

Swanton at Liberty Center

Putnam County League

Kalida at Miller City

Ottoville at Continental

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Van Wert

Kenton at Lima Shawnee

Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance

St. Marys Memorial at Lima Bath

Wapakoneta at Celina

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Elgin

Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Lima Temple Christian

Upper Scioto Valley at Riverside

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at New Riegel

Lakota at Hopewell-Loudon

Old Fort at Danbury

Sandusky St. Mary at Tiffin Calvert

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Huron

Port Clinton at Castalia Margaretta

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Clyde

Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Vermilion

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Christian at Northwood

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Parkway

Fort Recovery at St. Henry

Marion Local at New Bremen

New Knoxville at Minster

Versailles at Coldwater

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Perrysburg

Napoleon at Sylvania Northview

Springfield at Maumee

Sylvania Southview at Anthony Wayne

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison

Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Scott at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Start at Toledo Waite

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Loudonville at Lucas

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul

Monroeville at Ashland Crestview

Plymouth at New London

South Central at Western Reserve

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Holgate

Edgerton at Tinora

Fairview at Hicksville

Wayne Trace at Ayersville

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Stryker

Fayette at Hilltop

North Central at Pettisville

Other NW Ohio Games

Marion Hawks at Heritage Christian

Willard at Milan Edison

Saturday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Vanlue

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky

Carey at Buckeye Central

Ridgedale at Colonel Crawford

Seneca East at Mohawk

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior

Shelby at Clear Fork

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Edon

Archbold at Napoleon

Ayersville at Kalida

Bluffton at Riverdale

Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen

Bryan at Ottawa-Glandorf

Cleveland Collinwood at Toledo Woodward

Coldwater at Lincolnview

Columbus Grove at Jackson Center

Continental at North Baltimore

Cory-Rawson at Upper Scioto Valley

Danbury at Arcadia

Dayton Jefferson at Sidney Lehman

Elida at Findlay

Evergreen at Fayette

Fairview at Hilltop

Fort Jennings at New Bremen

Fort Recovery at Lima Shawnee

Fremont St. Joseph at Hardin Northern

Hicksville at Pettisville

Huron at Clyde

Lexington at Norwalk Senior

Lima Bath at New Knoxville

Lima Perry at Fort Loramie

Lucas at Norwayne

Mansfield Christian at Ashland Crestview

Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior

Marion Local at Spencerville

Marysville at Mount Vernon

Miller City at Van Buren

Montpelier at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

New London at Black River

Northeastern at Riverside

Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky St. Mary

Oak Harbor at Bellevue

Ottawa Hills at Liberty-Benton

Parkway at South Adams, Ind.

Patrick Henry at Holgate

Paulding at Liberty Center

Plymouth at Jeromesville Hillsdale

Sandusky Perkins at Western Reserve

South Central at Milan Edison

St. Henry at Van Wert

St. Marys Memorial at Minster

Stryker at Toledo Christian

Sunbury Big Walnut at River Valley

Tiffin Columbian at Port Clinton

Toledo Rogers at Rossford

Toledo Whitmer at Defiance

Troy at Celina

Wayne Trace at Convoy Crestview

West Salem Northwestern at Willard

Wooster Senior at Orrville

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 36 14 .720 —

Boston 34 15 .694 1½

Philadelphia 31 20 .608 5½

Brooklyn 22 27 .449 13½

New York 15 36 .294 21½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 34 15 .694 —

Orlando 22 28 .440 12½

Washington 17 32 .347 17

Charlotte 16 34 .320 18½

Atlanta 13 38 .255 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 42 7 .857 —

Indiana 31 19 .620 11½

Chicago 19 33 .365 24½

Detroit 18 34 .346 25½

Cleveland 13 38 .255 30

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 31 18 .633 —

Dallas 31 19 .620 ½

Memphis 25 25 .500 6½

San Antonio 22 26 .458 8½

New Orleans 20 30 .400 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 34 16 .680 —

Utah 32 17 .653 1½

Oklahoma City 30 20 .600 4

Portland 23 27 .460 11

Minnesota 15 33 .313 18

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 37 11 .771 —

L.A. Clippers 34 15 .694 3½

Phoenix 20 30 .400 18

Sacramento 18 31 .367 19½

Golden State 12 39 .235 26½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Detroit 128, Denver 123, OT

Houston 117, New Orleans 109

Milwaukee 129, Phoenix 108

Toronto 129, Chicago 102

Monday’s Results

Dallas 112, Indiana 103

Golden State 125, Washington 117

New York 139, Cleveland 134, OT

Orlando 112, Charlotte 100

Boston 123, Atlanta 115

Miami 137, Philadelphia 106

Brooklyn 119, Phoenix 97

Memphis 96, Detroit 82

Minnesota at Sacramento, late

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 7:30

Charlotte at Houston, 8

Portland at Denver, 9

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Detroit, 7

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30

Orlando at Boston, 7:30

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30

Denver at Utah, 9

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at New York, 7:30

New Orleans at Chicago, 8

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8

San Antonio at Portland, 10

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 53 31 10 12 74 177 137

Tampa Bay 52 32 15 5 69 188 145

Florida 51 29 17 5 63 188 170

Toronto 53 28 18 7 63 191 176

Montreal 54 24 23 7 55 167 166

Buffalo 52 23 22 7 53 150 161

Ottawa 52 18 24 10 46 142 176

Detroit 54 12 38 4 28 111 207

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 53 35 13 5 75 193 158

Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142

Columbus 53 28 16 9 65 143 135

Philadelphia 53 29 17 7 65 170 157

N.Y. Islanders 50 29 15 6 64 146 136

Carolina 52 30 19 3 63 166 139

N.Y. Rangers 51 25 22 4 54 166 166

New Jersey 51 18 24 9 45 137 185

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 53 31 14 8 70 168 150

Dallas 52 30 18 4 64 139 132

Colorado 50 28 16 6 62 182 149

Chicago 52 25 21 6 56 158 163

Winnipeg 53 26 23 4 56 158 164

Nashville 51 24 20 7 55 169 171

Minnesota 51 23 22 6 52 157 172

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 53 30 18 5 65 177 159

Edmonton 52 28 18 6 62 170 162

Vegas 54 27 20 7 61 168 162

Calgary 53 27 20 6 60 146 163

Arizona 54 26 21 7 59 152 148

San Jose 53 22 27 4 48 136 177

Anaheim 52 21 26 5 47 134 161

Los Angeles 53 19 29 5 43 131 167

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Results

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

Columbus 4, Montreal 3

Carolina 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Monday’s Results

Dallas 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Florida 5, Toronto 3

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 7

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Florida at Columbus, 7

Los Angeles at Washington, 7

Montreal at New Jersey, 7

Vancouver at Boston, 7

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30

Carolina at St. Louis, 8

Chicago at Minnesota, 8

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8

Edmonton at Arizona, 9

San Jose at Calgary, 9

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30

Boston at Chicago, 8

Thursday’s Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7

Detroit at Buffalo, 7

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7

Vegas at Florida, 7

Colorado at Ottawa, 7:30

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8

Carolina at Arizona, 9

Nashville at Calgary, 9

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (49) 19-1 1608 1

2. Gonzaga (15) 23-1 1567 2

3. Kansas (1) 18-3 1472 3

4. San Diego St. 23-0 1447 4

5. Louisville 19-3 1352 6

6. Dayton 20-2 1271 7

7. Duke 18-3 1242 9

8. Florida St. 18-3 1188 5

9. Maryland 17-4 999 15

10. Villanova 17-4 959 8

11. Auburn 19-2 926 17

12. Seton Hall 16-5 900 10

13. West Virginia 17-4 827 12

14. Oregon 18-5 758 11

15. Kentucky 16-5 660 13

16. Michigan St. 16-6 624 14

17. Iowa 16-6 604 18

18. LSU 17-4 572 22

19. Butler 17-5 437 16

20. Illinois 16-6 373 19

21. Creighton 17-5 372 —

22. Penn St. 16-5 356 24

23. Arizona 15-6 164 —

24. Colorado 17-5 134 20

25. Houston 17-5 85 21

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, N. Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Bowling Green 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Winthrop 1, Yale 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (20) 19-1 787 1

2. Gonzaga (12) 23-1 772 2

3. Kansas 18-3 718 3

4. San Diego State 23-0 710 4

5. Louisville 19-3 670 5

6. Dayton 20-2 637 7

7. Duke 18-3 615 8

8. Florida State 18-3 534 6

9. Maryland 17-4 509 15

10. Auburn 19-2 455 16

11. West Virginia 17-4 439 11

12. Villanova 17-4 411 10

13. Seton Hall 16-5 405 9

14. Michigan State 16-6 340 14

15. Oregon 18-5 337 12

16. Kentucky 16-5 322 13

17. Iowa 16-6 310 18

18. LSU 17-4 245 24

19. Butler 17-5 205 17

20. Penn State 16-5 201 23

21. Illinois 16-6 176 19

22. Creighton 17-5 158 —

23. Arizona 15-6 125 —

24. Colorado 17-5 92 21

25. Houston 17-5 61 20

Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 31, Rutgers 21, Wichita State 20, Ohio State 20, Marquette 18, Tulsa 12, Yale 10, Saint Mary’s 8, Rhode Island 8, Stanford 4, Northern Iowa 4, Wisconsin 3, Virginia 3, Indiana 2, BYU 2.

The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Pvs

1. South Carolina (26) 21-1 746 1

2. Baylor (3) 19-1 718 2

3. Oregon 19-2 673 3

4. UConn 19-1 662 4

5. Louisville (1) 21-1 641 5

6. Stanford 20-2 605 6

7. N.C. State 21-1 563 7

8. Mississippi St. 19-3 533 9

9. Oregon St. 18-4 505 10

10. UCLA 19-2 462 8

11. Gonzaga 22-1 437 12

12. Arizona 18-3 413 16

13. Maryland 17-4 371 17

14. DePaul 20-3 360 11

15. Kentucky 17-4 302 13

16. Texas A&M 18-4 291 15

17. Florida St. 18-4 272 14

18. Indiana 17-5 194 20

19. Arizona St. 16-6 182 19

20. Iowa 18-4 172 18

21. Northwestern 19-3 171 23

22. South Dakota 21-2 143 21

23. Tennessee 17-5 90 22

24. Missouri St. 18-3 77 24

25. Arkansas 18-4 68 25

Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2.

Monday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Coppin St. 64, Howard 56

Lafayette 65, Bucknell 62

Md.-Eastern Shore 68, Delaware St. 66

SOUTH

Florida St. 65, North Carolina 59

NC A&T 78, SC State 63

NC Central 69, Norfolk St. 63

FAR WEST

Chaminade 92, Hawaii Hilo 70

E. Washington 77, N. Arizona 66

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Delaware St. 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 58

Fairleigh Dickinson 62, Wagner 61

Maryland 94, Michigan St. 53

Merrimack 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 54

Mount St. Mary’s 67, Sacred Heart 58

North Alabama 57, NJIT 55

Oregon 74, UConn 56

Robert Morris 69, Bryant 39

St. Francis (Pa.) 72, CCSU 68

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 54, Prairie View 44

Florida Gulf Coast 81, Jacksonville 68

Howard 64, Coppin St. 52

Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 66

MVSU 68, Grambling St. 57

Mississippi St. 67, Georgia 53

NC A&T 66, SC State 55

Norfolk St. 83, NC Central 75

Stetson 60, North Florida 52

Texas Southern 81, Alabama St. 54

MIDWEST

Indiana 66, Purdue 54

Miami (Ohio) 70, W. Michigan 67

SOUTHWEST

Jackson St. 56, Ark.-Pine Bluff 44

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Old Fort 42, Hopewell-Loudon 30

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 41, Old Fort 27

Junior High Girls Basketball

(8th) Old Fort 35, Hopewell-Loudon 22

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 27, Old Fort 26

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Patrick Henry & Van Buren at Bowling Green, 5

Fremont St. Joseph at Hopewell-Loudon, 6

LOCAL & AREA

Road Race Planned

COLUMBUS GROVE — The 42nd annual BBO road race will be held in Columbus Grove on Saturday, March 14. Registration the day of the race will begin at noon and will take place in Columbus Grove’s high school gymnasium. The 4-mile race will begin at 2 p.m. in downtown Columbus Grove. Registration is $20 with a shirt and $15 if no shirt is desired. If interested, contact Terry Schnipke at 419-659-4331 or go to the website at http://cg.noacsc.org/bboregistration. All proceeds support Columbus Grove Cross Country.