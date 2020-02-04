By MICHAEL BURWELL

KANSAS — From the football field to the wrestling mat, Trevor Franks has had an impressive senior season filled with record-breaking performances.

The Lakota standout hopes that his biggest accomplishments are yet to come.

Franks, with a brutal combination of speed, strength and agility, has dominated his wrestling opponents this season as he has posted an unbeaten mark of 30-0.

His last outing was a historic one as Franks set the school record for career wins. He surpassed Eric Lippert’s nearly 30-year record of 148 victories on Jan. 25 at the Lima Central Catholic Thunderbird Invitational. Later that day, Franks notched his 150th career win after edging Apple Creek Waynedale’s Micah Hershberger 7-5 in the 170-pound championship match.

“He’s the most dominant wrestler that’s came through our program,” Lakota wrestling coach Rob Timmons said after Franks won at LCC. “Our current record was 148 wins and he surpassed that this morning, and that was our only state champion of our school, Eric Lippert, so a dominant performance.

“(Franks) works his butt off every day in practice. Phenomenal football player, second team all-state in football at running back. Just comes in the room with that work sense every day, like he’s going to work.”

That workman-like mentality has paid off for Franks, who is no stranger to the big stage on the mat. Franks was eighth in the Division III state tournament at 160 pounds last season, reached state as a sophomore at 152 pounds and was a district qualifier as a freshman.

Overall, Franks has a record of 150-29. As he freshman, he went 40-14 and followed that up with a 45-8 sophomore campaign and a 35-7 mark last season.

“Mentally, he’s as strong as I’ve ever seen. You don’t have to pump him up for matches, he does that himself,” Timmons said. “He knows what’s at stake every match. He never takes a match for granted. He always comes prepared, always warms up just like we’re wrestling at the state tournament.

“With that kind of leadership and mat awareness and focus, it’s tough to get to him on the mental state.”

On the football field, Franks powered his way to 2,009 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns at running back. He also tallied eight sacks and 89 tackles at linebacker en route to being named the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division Player of the Year. He had a school-record 386 rushing yards in the Raiders’ 42-7 win over Fremont St. Joseph on Oct. 19.

Franks earned first-team all-Northwest District honors at running back and was named second-team all-Ohio in Division V as well.

The list of wrestling tournaments Franks has won this season is also impressive. Along with winning the Thunderbird Invitational title, he was named Most Valuable Wrestler at the Jim Derr Invitational at Northwood on Dec. 7 and Bucyrus Pool Tournament on Dec. 14, topped two-time returning state placer T.J. Rhamy of Patrick Henry in the 170-pound championship at the Perrysburg Invitational Tournament on Jan. 11 and rolled to the Van Buren Invitational title on Jan. 18.

What’s been the biggest key for Franks this season? Taking as little time as he can to win matches.

“I’ve been focusing on trying to get off the mat as soon as possible this year,” Franks said. “Last year, more mistakes came from me just trying to elongate the match by taking them down, letting them up, taking them down, letting them up, which was more tiring. So this year, trying to get off the mat as fast as possible, so I think it’s been working.”

Franks’ offensive abilities have been strong this year. He takes his shots at opponents, but regroups in case they don’t work.

“His quickness is unbelievable … He has a great shot,” Timmons said. “If he does take a poor shot, he’s got unbelievable pull strength to come in, get your single leg, take you down.”

Franks attributes that quickness to not having to cut as much weight this year for wrestling season.

“I’ve got energy,” Franks said. “I had energy last year, but I have a lot more energy this year. It feels good.”

Franks will be working to become just the second state wrestling champion in school history. Lippert won the 1992 Division III state title at 140 pounds and was also fourth at state at 125 in 1990 and fourth at 119 in 1989.

