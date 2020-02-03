TIFFIN — Hopewell-Loudon’s Caden Crawford finished first in his weight class and three of his teammates also placed as the Chieftains finished ninth at the Gene Kimmet Memorial hosted by Tiffin Calvert on Saturday.

Hopewell-Loudon finished with 93 points. Oregon Clay dominated with 2551/2 points to win the team title.

Crawford edged Perrysburg’s Allenson Denkins 6-4 in the 132-pound championship match. Lance Crawford was second at 138 pounds, Nico Garcia was second at 152 and Blake Hoover was fifth at 126 for the Chieftains.

Lance Crawford dropped an 8-3 decision to Wauseon’s Lawson Grime in the championship match, while Garcia lost to Toledo Woodward’s Deon Colbert 11-4. Hoover beat Perrysburg’s Devon Ward 10-3 in the fifth-place match.

Team Standings

1, Oregon Clay “A” 2551/2. 2, Galion 1451/2. 3, Wauseon 140. 4, Clyde 1261/2. 5, Willard 121. 6, Oak Harbor 108. 7, Oregon Clay “B” 1031/2. 8, Perrysburg 100. 9, Hopewell-Loudon 93. 10, Carey 92. 11, Cory-Rawson 73. 12, Mohawk 66. 13, Lexington 63. 14, Tiffin Calvert 62. 14, Toledo Woodward 62. 16, Buckeye Central 45. 17, Vermilion 39. 18, New London 311/2. 19, Riverdale 30. 20, Liberty-Benton 20. 21, Tiffin Columbian 14. 22, Ottawa-Glandorf. 31/2.