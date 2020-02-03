BASCOM — Jordyn Jury had a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds and added five assists as Hopewell-Loudon beat Tiffin Calvert 60-45 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys basketball game Saturday.

Travis Milligan drained five 3-pointers en route to 17 points for Hopewell-Loudon (13-4, 9-3 SBC River).

Nick Seifert’s 18-point, 10-rebound double-double led Tiffin Calvert (13-5, 8-5 SBC River). Mitch Nielsen added 10 points.

TIFFIN CALVERT (13-5, 8-5 SBC RIVER)

Spaun 2-2–7, Nielsen 3-2–10, Shultz 1-0–2, Beeker 1-6–8, Seifert 6-5–18. TOTALS: 13-38 15-22 — 45.

HOPEWELL-LOUD. (13-4, 9-3 SBC RIVER)

R. Jury 1-0–2, Reinhard 2-1–5, Milligan 6-0–17, Coffman 2-3–8, J. Jury 5-10–22, Rumschlag 2-0–4, Oswalt 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19-40 14-23 — 60.

Tiffin Calvert 9 12 10 14 — 45

Hope.-Loud. 10 16 15 19 — 60

3-Point GOALS: Tiffin Calvert 4-20 (Nielsen 2, Spaun & Seifert); Hopewell-Loudon 8-17 (Milligan 5, J. Jury 2, Coffman).

rebounds: Tiffin Calvert 20 (Seifert 10); Hopewell-Loudon 27 (J. Jury 10).

turnovers: Tiffin Calvert 5, Hopewell-Loudon 6.

junior varsity: Tiffin Calvert, 33-19.

CRESTLINE 74

VANLUE 50

CRESTLINE — Vanlue’s Joey Bonham racked up 21 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and five steals but the Wildcats fell 74-50 to Crestline in a nonleague boys basketball game on Saturday.

Jared Kloepfer scored 14 points for Vanlue (6-10).

Kaden Ronk’s 30 points fronted the Bulldogs (9-8), while Trevor Phillips went for 15 points.

VANLUE (6-10)

Jared Kloepfer 5-4–14, Ward 1-1–3, Bonham 10-1–21, Jad. Kloepfer 3-0–9, Saltzman 0-3–3. TOTALS: 19-53 9-14 — 50.

CRESTLINE (9-8)

Ronk 12-2–30, Phillips 5-2–15, Lusk 3-0–7, Harley 3-5–11, Clark 5-1–11. TOTALS: 28-61 10-12 — 74.

Vanlue 19 9 9 13 — 50

Crestline 22 18 18 16 — 74

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 3-17 (Jad. Kloepfer 3); Crestline 8-23 (Ronk 4, Phillips 3, Lusk).

rebounds: Vanlue 27 (Bonham 12); Crestline 38 (Harley 10).

turnovers: Vanlue 20.

junior varsity: Vanlue, 44-34.

Girls basketball

ELMWOOD 38

PATRICK HENRY 25

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood’s Brooklyn Thrash outscored Patrick Henry by herself on Saturday in leading the Royals to a 38-25 nonleague win over the Patriots.

Thrash was 9 of 13 from the line and scored 27 points. The sophomore wing scored 12 of Elmwood’s 14 points in the second quarter when the Royals (11-8) surged ahead 23-9.

Kenzie Vance had a team-high nine points for Patrick Henry (8-9).

PATRICK HENRY (8-9)

Sonnenberg 1-0–3, Rosebrook 0-4–4, Vance 2-4–9, Weber 1-0–2, Prigge 2-0–5, Fintel 1-0–2. TOTALS: 7-26 8-11–25.

ELMWOOD (11-8)

Zimmerman 0-1–1, Watters 2-0–4, Murray 2-0–4, Thrash 9-9–27, Barber 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14-39 10-16–38.

Patrick Henry 5 4 4 12 — 25

Elmwood 9 14 9 6 — 38

3-Point GOALS: Patrick Henry 3-12 (Sonnenberg, Vance, Prigge); Elmwood 0-10.

rebounds: Patrick Henry 25; Elmwood 25 (Minich 7).

turnovers: Patrick Henry 24; Elmwood 11.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Elmwood, 37-28.

NEW RIEGEL 46

ARCADIA 39

ARCADIA — New Riegel outscored Arcadia 17-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 46-39 nonleague win over the Redskins on Saturday.

Brooklyn Gillig and Sydney Hohman both had 15 points to front New Riegel (14-4). Aubrey Bouillon added nine points.

Caity Cramer’s 13 points led Arcadia (11-8). Samantha Burnett had eight points and Lenci Rodriguez nine rebounds.

NEW RIEGEL (14-4)

J. Hohman 2-0–4, Lininger 0-3–3, Gillig 4-5–15, S. Hohman 6-3–15, Bouillon 3-2–9. TOTALS: 15 13-19 — 46.

ARCADIA (11-8)

Burnett 3-0–8, Pratt 1-2–4, Le. Rodriguez 3-0–6, Cramer 5-1–13, Ward 2-1–5, La. Rodriguez 1-0–3. TOTALS: 15-41 4-9 — 39.

New Riegel 11 9 9 17 — 46

Arcadia 11 5 14 9 — 39

3-Point GOALS: New Riegel 3 (Gillig 2, Bouillon); Arcadia 5-20 (Burnett & Cramer 2, La. Rodriguez).

rebounds: Arcadia 26 (Le. Rodriguez 9).

turnovers: Arcadia 20.

junior varsity: New Riegel, 28-24.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 79

RIVERDALE 39

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Hopewell-Loudon’s Kaia Woods and MaKayla Elmore combined for 61 points Saturday as the Chieftains cruised by Riverdale 79-39 in nonleague girls basketball play.

Woods finished with 31 points, seven assists and three steals, while Elmore totaled 30 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and four steals. Olivia Zender added 10 points for Hopewell-Loudon (18-0).

Carrigan Vent had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Falcons (7-11).

HOPEWELL-LOUD. (18-0)

Woods 11-8–31, Elmore 12-4–30, Zender 3-2–10, Beidelschies 1-3–6, Coleman 1-0–2. TOTALS: 28-60 17-23 — 79.

RIVERDALE (7-11)

Vent 2-11–16, Searfoss 1-4–6, Sudlow 2-1–5, McKinniss 2-1–5, Breidenbach 1-1–3, Rodriguez 1-0–2, Rothlisberger 1-0–2. TOTALS: 10-67 18-27 — 39.

Hope.-Loud. 30 17 18 14 — 79

Riverdale 7 15 6 11 — 39

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 6-26 (Elmore & Zender 2, Woods & Beidelschies); Riverdale 1-18 (Vent).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 29 (Elmore 13); Riverdale 44 (Vent 12).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 18, Riverdale 31.

junior varsity: Riverdale, 19-13 (two quarters).