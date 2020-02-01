PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Carey 27, Buckeye Central 21
Ridgedale 47, Colonel Crawford 42
Seneca East 48, Mohawk 28
Upper Sandusky 57, Bucyrus 30
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury 32, Old Fort 25
Hopewell-Loudon 95, Lakota 36
New Riegel 58, Gibsonburg 33
Tiffin Calvert 55, Sandusky St. Mary 53
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta 86, Port Clinton 30
Huron 46, Oak Harbor 45
Willard 58, Milan Edison 23
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 67, Clyde 28
Sandusky Senior 57, Norwalk Senior 48
Around Ohio
Cin. Gamble Montessori 67, Cin. College Prep. 41
Cin. Riverview East 69, Cin. SCPA 19
Cin. Sycamore 72, Mason 67, 0
Cols. Eastmoor 81, Cols. Briggs 39
Cols. Independence 48, Cols. West 30
Cols. International 22, Cols. Centennial 7
Cornerstone Christian 73, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 55
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, Thomas Worthington 42
Fairfield Christian 68, Cols. Patriot Prep 26
Gahanna Christian 62, Grove City 22
Goshen 49, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38
Hilliard Davidson 61, Grove City Cent. Crossing 22
Lancaster 39, Pickerington N. 21
Lewis Center Olentangy 32, Westerville Cent. 18
Perry 49, Gates Mills Hawken 19
Pickerington Cent. 53, Reynoldsburg 46
Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Westerville N. 45
Strasburg-Franklin 47, E. Can. 29
Tree of Life 47, Cols. Horizon Science 30
Weir, W.Va. 39, Steubenville 36
Westerville S. 71, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31
Saturday’s Games
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Lexington
West Holmes at Wooster Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Mansfield Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Lucas
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Clear Fork
Ontario at Marion Pleasant
River Valley at Shelby
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Monroeville
Western Reserve at South Central
Other NW Ohio Games
Ansonia at Parkway
Ashland Senior at Massillon Washington
Ayersville at Stryker
Bradford at Sidney Lehman
Bryan at Bowling Green
Coldwater at Lima Shawnee
Defiance at Maumee
Delta at Pettisville
Edgerton at Edon
Evergreen at Hilltop
Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale
Lima Cent. Cath. at Fort Recovery
Mississinawa Valley at Fort Recovery
Montpelier at Antwerp
Napoleon at Archbold
New Bremen at Celina
New Riegel at Arcadia
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton
Otsego at McComb
Ottawa Hills at Liberty Center
Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton
Ottoville at Leipsic
Pandora-Gilboa at Kalida
Patrick Henry at Elmwood
Paulding at Continental
Toledo Bowsher at Anthony Wayne
Toledo Start at Perrysburg
Wayne Trace at Miller City
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia 62, North Baltimore 50
Arlington 59, McComb 42
Pandora-Gilboa 73, Vanlue 66
Riverdale 76, Cory-Rawson 52
Van Buren 82, Leipsic 74
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 62, Oregon Clay 54
Lima Senior 66, Toledo St. John’s 51
Tol. Cent. Catholic 68, Fremont Ross 47
Toledo St. Francis 45, Toledo Whitmer 42
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 50, Woodmore 32
Genoa 39, Elmwood 32
Otsego 51, Lake 49
Rossford 53, Fostoria Senior 46
Northwest Conference
Ada 57, Paulding 51
Columbus Grove 54, Bluffton 30
Lincolnview 59, Delphos Jefferson 40
Spencerville 54, Allen East 31
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 44, Liberty Center 32
Bryan 42, Delta 21
Evergreen 62, Patrick Henry 44
Wauseon 47, Swanton 38
Putnam County League
Miller City 77, Fort Jennings 75
Ottoville 51, Kalida 35
Western Buckeye League
Defiance 48, Celina 34
Kenton 55, Van Wert 50
Lima Shawnee 65, Ottawa-Glandorf 53
St. Marys Memorial 54, Elida 43
Wapakoneta 66, Lima Bath 62
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry 53, Sidney Lehman 34
Ridgemont 71, Lima Temple Christian 46
Upper Scioto Valley 66, Elgin 49
Waynesfield-Goshen 65, Hardin Northern 53
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Willard 44, Oak Harbor 43
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Ottawa Hills 36, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 33
Toledo Christian 56, Cardinal Stritch 55
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater 50, New Knoxville 35
Delphos St. John’s 50, New Bremen 37
Fort Recovery 44, Marion Local 32
Parkway 50, St. Henry 39
Versailles 46, Minster 43
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 64, Springfield 50
Bowling Green 50, Maumee 45
Perrysburg 74, Napoleon 32
Sylvania Southview 61, Sylvania Northview 58
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington 38, Mansfield Madison 28
Mansfield Senior 50, Mount Vernon 44
Wooster Senior 53, West Holmes 43
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher 74, Toledo Woodward 61
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian 72, Crestline 51
Lucas at Mansfield Christian, postponed
Mansfield St. Peter’s 50, Loudonville 47
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding 81, River Valley 75
Marion Pleasant 50, Clear Fork 37
Ontario 80, Galion Senior 66
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at South Central, postponed
Monroeville 50, Plymouth 42
New London at Ashland Mapleton
Western Reserve 52, Norwalk St. Paul 47
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp 43, Tinora 23
Fairview 59, Ayersville 44
Hicksville 45, Edgerton 28
Wayne Trace 68, Holgate 36
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon 56, Montpelier 44
Fayette 44, Stryker 37
North Central 72, Hilltop 36
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Senior 67, Shelby 63, OT
Convoy Crestview 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 38
Around Ohio
Akr. Ellet 62, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 45
Akr. Hoban 80, Cle. VASJ 72
Alliance Marlington 94, Salem 70
Ansonia 51, Casstown Miami E. 34
Ashville Teays Valley 62, Circleville 53, 0
Atwater Waterloo 72, Mineral Ridge 53
Avon Lake 63, N. Ridgeville 59
Barnesville 82, Bridgeport 58
Beavercreek 61, Huber Hts. Wayne 50
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 52, Spring. NW 47
Belmont Union Local 62, Lore City Buckeye Trail 42
Beloit W. Branch 63, Minerva 43
Belpre 57, Waterford 38
Bloom-Carroll 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 53
Bristol 67, Youngs. Liberty 62
Brooke, W.Va. 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 41
Byesville Meadowbrook 44, Dover 37
Cambridge 68, Marietta 65
Cameron, W.Va. 79, Beallsville 58
Canal Winchester 94, Cols. Franklin Hts. 52
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 84, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 49
Canfield S. Range 63, Hubbard 52
Cedarville 60, Spring. Cath. Cent. 40
Chagrin Falls 64, Chesterland W. Geauga 52
Chardon 64, Madison 58
Chardon NDCL 45, Parma Padua 44
Chillicothe Unioto 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 40
Cin. Christian 78, Cin. N. College Hill 56
Cin. Elder 50, Cin. St. Xavier 48
Cin. Gamble Montessori 67, Cin. College Prep. 41
Cin. Hughes 90, Cin. Shroder 42
Cin. Madeira 57, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 39
Cin. McNicholas 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 44
Cin. Moeller 59, Cin. La Salle 43
Cin. Oak Hills 54, Fairfield 39
Cin. Princeton 65, Hamilton 51
Cin. Taft 84, Cin. Western Hills 81
Cin. Turpin 56, Loveland 33
Cin. Walnut Hills 66, Kings Mills Kings 47
Cin. West Clermont 62, Cin. Withrow 37
Circleville Logan Elm 50, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 36
Cle. Hts. 63, Maple Hts. 51
Cle. Lincoln W. 74, Cle. Collinwood 71
Cols. Africentric 58, Cols. Marion-Franklin 50
Cols. Beechcroft 77, Cols. Whetstone 24
Cols. Briggs 68, Cols. Eastmoor 64
Cols. Centennial 97, Cols. International 52
Cols. East 62, Cols. Mifflin 58
Cols. Grandview Hts. 65, Delaware Buckeye Valley 44
Cols. Independence 86, Cols. West 70
Cols. Linden McKinley 43, Cols. Northland 42
Cols. Ready 57, Cols. DeSales 47
Cols. South 77, Cols. Walnut Ridge 66
Cols. St. Charles 39, Cols. Hartley 38, 2
Cols. Upper Arlington 53, Galloway Westland 43
Columbia Station Columbia 69, Sullivan Black River 41
Columbiana 88, E. Palestine 46
Cortland Lakeview 54, Niles McKinley 51
Creston Norwayne 66, Rittman 44
Day. Christian 47, Yellow Springs 30
Day. Jefferson 56, Day. Miami Valley 49
Day. Thurgood Marshall 75, Day. Meadowdale 62
Dresden Tri-Valley 64, McConnelsville Morgan 57
Galion Northmor 44, Cardington-Lincoln 32
Garfield Hts. Trinity 40, Burton Berkshire 35
Garrettsville Garfield 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 44
Georgetown 51, Bethel-Tate 35
Green 47, Can. McKinley 40
Grove City Cent. Crossing 49, Hilliard Davidson 48
Hamilton New Miami 80, Miami Valley Christian Academy 60
Hannibal River 56, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 47
Harrison 70, Morrow Little Miami 44
Heartland Christian 77, Kingsway Christian 23
Howard E. Knox 48, Centerburg 39
Hunting Valley University 66, Andrews Osborne Academy 47
Ironton 54, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40
Jamestown Greeneview 54, Spring. Greenon 52
Kettering Alter 55, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 43
Kinsman Badger 56, Southington Chalker 46
Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 65, Hudson WRA 54
Lakewood 73, N. Olmsted 40
Lakewood St. Edward 57, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 52
Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Amanda-Clearcreek 37
Leesburg Fairfield 77, Manchester 37
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 45, Cin. Colerain 19
Linsly, W.Va. 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 54
Lodi Cloverleaf 65, Akr. Coventry 57
Lorain 111, E. Cle. Shaw 74
Lynchburg-Clay 52, W. Union 50
Lyndhurst Brush 69, Willoughby S. 59
Magnolia Sandy Valley 41, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34
Malvern 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57
Mansfield St. Peter’s 50, Loudonville 47
Mantua Crestwood 72, Hartville Lake Center Christian 62
Marion Harding 81, Caledonia River Valley 75
Mayfield 67, Eastlake N. 46
McArthur Vinton County 84, Nelsonville-York 59
McDonald 85, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 46
Mechanicsburg 56, N. Lewisburg Triad 41
Minford 61, Portsmouth W. 38
Monroe 43, Brookville 37
Mt. Orab Western Brown 55, Goshen 52
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 71, Lima Temple Christian 46
N. Can. Hoover 64, Alliance 41
New Boston Glenwood 63, Ironton St. Joseph 60
New Lexington 54, Zanesville Maysville 53
New London 64, Ashland Mapleton 62, 0
New Middletown Spring. 57, Sebring McKinley 42
New Paris National Trail 49, New Madison Tri-Village 40
New Richmond 63, Batavia 56
Newton Falls 47, Columbiana Crestview 35
Norton 70, Mogadore Field 50
Oak Glen, W.Va. 65, Wellsville 44
Orange 64, Gates Mills Hawken 54
Parma 74, Medina Buckeye 53
Parma Hts. Holy Name 95, Fairview 85
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 71, Bay Village Bay 64
Parma Normandy 61, Elyria Cath. 49
Peninsula Woodridge 55, Ravenna 52
Perry 70, Geneva 60
Pickerington Cent. 63, Reynoldsburg 48
Pickerington N. 52, Lancaster 31
Piketon 72, Southeastern 19
Pioneer N. Central 72, W. Unity Hilltop 36
Plain City Jonathan Alder 56, Spring. Shawnee 43
Pomeroy Meigs 69, Athens 67
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Portsmouth Sciotoville 23
Powell Olentangy Liberty 62, Westerville N. 47
Proctorville Fairland 51, Chesapeake 34
Reedsville Eastern 54, Wahama, W.Va. 28
Richmond Hts. 99, Wickliffe 67
Richwood N. Union 67, Lewistown Indian Lake 53
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 71, Mowrystown Whiteoak 65
Rocky River Lutheran W. 81, Orwell Grand Valley 39
S. Charleston SE 43, London Madison Plains 41
S. Point 63, Ironton Rock Hill 35
Salineville Southern 78, Leetonia 45
Sardinia Eastern Brown 57, Seaman N. Adams 41
Shadyside 73, New Matamoras Frontier 62
Sidney 64, Xenia 52
Sparta Highland 60, Mt. Gilead 56
Spencerville 59, Harrod Allen E. 31
Spring. Kenton Ridge 64, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42
Spring. NE 48, W. Jefferson 39
Stewart Federal Hocking 65, Racine Southern 38
Strasburg-Franklin 47, E. Can. 29
Streetsboro 65, Akr. Springfield 21
Thomas Worthington 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 35
Toronto 61, Madonna, W.Va. 49
Troy Christian 65, Legacy Christian 45
Twinsburg 64, N. Royalton 56
Uhrichsville Claymont 56, Newcomerstown 32
Union City Mississinawa Valley 53, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40
Vincent Warren 57, Albany Alexander 47
W. Carrollton 77, Piqua 56
W. Chester Lakota W. 61, Middletown 59
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 66, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 46
W. Liberty-Salem 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 28
Warren Champion 60, Campbell Memorial 46
Warrensville Hts. 74, Bedford 46
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52, Hillsboro 46
Wellston 54, Bidwell River Valley 41
Westerville Cent. 69, Lewis Center Olentangy 62
Westerville S. 62, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54
Willard 46, Oak Harbor 45, 0
Williamsburg 63, Felicity-Franklin 58
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55, Portsmouth Clay 42
Wilmington 57, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48
Windham 76, Cortland Maplewood 19
Wooster Triway 69, Akr. Manchester 39
Worthington Christian 61, Cols. Bexley 41
Youngs. Boardman 71, Tallmadge 49
Youngs. Chaney High School 63, Louisville 50
Youngs. East 67, Grand River Academy 44
Youngs. Mooney 62, Youngs. Ursuline 54
Zanesville 55, Warsaw River View 50
Zanesville W. Muskingum 66, Philo 58, 0
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Mohawk
Seneca East at Colonel Crawford
Upper Sandusky at Buckeye Central
Wynford at Carey
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at New Riegel
Gibsonburg at Lakota
Sandusky St. Mary at Fremont St. Joseph
Tiffin Calvert at Hopewell-Loudon
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold at Tinora
Ashland Mapleton at Mansfield Christian
Bellevue at Willard
Bradford at Sidney Lehman
Cardinal Stritch at Parkway
Castalia Margaretta at Old Fort
Celina at St. Henry
Clyde at Genoa
Continental at Columbus Grove
Convoy Crestview at Hicksville
Cory-Rawson at Allen East
Delta at North Central
Eastwood at Ottawa-Glandorf
Edgerton at Hilltop
Evergreen at Edon
Findlay at Lima Shawnee
Fort Jennings at Holgate
Fort Recovery at Mississinawa Valley
Hardin Northern at Arlington
Jones Leadership Academy at Ridgemont
Kalida at Wayne Trace
Liberty Center at Fayette
Lima Cent. Cath. at Liberty-Benton
Lima Temple Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Lincolnview at Delphos St. John’s
Lucas at Galion Senior
Mansfield Senior at Sandusky Senior
Marion Harding at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Marion Local at Fort Loramie
Marion Pleasant at Columbus Bishop Ready
Milan Edison at Firelands
Minster at Jackson Center
Monroeville at Black River
Montpelier at Antwerp
New Bremen at Botkins
New Knoxville at Spencerville
Norwalk Senior at Port Clinton
Orrville at Ashland Senior
Otsego at Patrick Henry
Pandora-Gilboa at Bluffton
Pettisville at Ayersville
Ridgedale at Delaware Christian
Riverdale at Miller City
Riverside at Houston
Springfield at Wauseon
St. Marys Memorial at Sidney
Toledo Bowsher at Rossford
Toledo Scott at Whitehall-Yearling
Upper Scioto Valley at Coldwater
Vanlue at Crestline
Vermilion at Huron
Versailles at Anna
Waynesfield-Goshen at North Baltimore
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 35 14 .714 —
Boston 32 15 .681 2
Philadelphia 31 18 .633 4
Brooklyn 21 26 .447 13
New York 13 36 .265 22
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 32 15 .681 —
Orlando 21 27 .438 11½
Washington 16 31 .340 16
Charlotte 16 32 .333 16½
Atlanta 13 36 .265 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 41 6 .872 —
Indiana 31 17 .646 10½
Chicago 19 32 .373 24
Detroit 17 33 .340 25½
Cleveland 13 36 .265 29
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 30 18 .625 —
Dallas 29 19 .604 1
Memphis 24 25 .490 6½
San Antonio 21 26 .447 8½
New Orleans 20 29 .408 10½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 33 15 .688 —
Utah 32 16 .667 1
Oklahoma City 29 20 .592 4½
Portland 21 27 .438 12
Minnesota 15 32 .319 17½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —
L.A. Clippers 33 15 .688 4
Phoenix 20 27 .426 16½
Sacramento 18 30 .375 19
Golden State 10 39 .204 27½
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Washington 121, Charlotte 107
Toronto 115, Cleveland 109
Atlanta 127, Philadelphia 117
Boston 119, Golden State 104
Sacramento 124, L.A. Clippers 103
Denver 106, Utah 100
Friday’s Results
Toronto 105, Detroit 92
Brooklyn 133, Chicago 118
Houston 128, Dallas 121
New Orleans 139, Memphis 111
Denver at Milwaukee, 9
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Miami at Orlando, 7
New York at Indiana, 7
Brooklyn at Washington, 8
Golden State at Cleveland, 8
Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30
Philadelphia at Boston, 8:30
Charlotte at San Antonio, 9
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10
Utah at Portland, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Denver at Detroit, 12:30
New Orleans at Houston, 2
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 2
Chicago at Toronto, 3
Monday’s Games
Dallas at Indiana, 7
Golden State at Washington, 7
New York at Cleveland, 7
Orlando at Charlotte, 7
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30
Detroit at Memphis, 8
Minnesota at Sacramento, 10
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 52 30 10 12 72 171 136
Tampa Bay 50 30 15 5 65 181 142
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 51 27 17 7 61 186 170
Montreal 52 23 22 7 53 160 162
Buffalo 51 22 22 7 51 148 160
Ottawa 51 18 24 9 45 141 174
Detroit 52 12 36 4 28 111 203
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 52 35 12 5 75 190 154
Pittsburgh 51 32 14 5 69 172 139
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130
Carolina 51 29 19 3 61 162 136
Philadelphia 51 27 17 7 61 161 154
N.Y. Rangers 49 24 21 4 52 162 161
New Jersey 50 18 24 8 44 135 182
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 51 31 12 8 70 164 141
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 131 127
Nashville 50 24 19 7 55 169 168
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Winnipeg 52 25 23 4 54 153 162
Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 51 29 18 4 62 170 152
Calgary 52 27 19 6 60 143 155
Vegas 53 26 20 7 59 165 162
Edmonton 50 26 18 6 58 158 157
Arizona 53 26 21 6 58 150 145
San Jose 52 22 26 4 48 136 174
Anaheim 50 20 25 5 45 128 156
Los Angeles 52 19 28 5 43 130 164
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Montreal 3, Buffalo 1
Nashville 6, New Jersey 5, SO
Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2, OT
Friday’s Results
Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 2
Washington 5, Ottawa 3
Vegas 4, Carolina 3
Boston 2, Winnipeg 1
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
Columbus at Buffalo, 1
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 1
Florida at Montreal, 2
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7
Dallas at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7
Ottawa at Toronto, 7
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7
Boston at Minnesota, 8
Chicago at Arizona, 8
Vegas at Nashville, 8
Edmonton at Calgary, 10
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:30
Columbus at Montreal, 2
Vancouver at Carolina, 2
Monday’s Games
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Florida at Toronto, 7
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Bowling Green 78, Buffalo 77
Brown 74, Cornell 63
Marist 67, Niagara 48
Penn 75, Harvard 72
Princeton 66, Dartmouth 44
Quinnipiac 90, Canisius 73
Rhode Island 87, VCU 75
Rider 68, Fairfield 52
Siena 87, Iona 64
St. Peter’s 70, Manhattan 53
Yale 93, Columbia 62
MIDWEST
Kent St. 68, Akron 67
Oakland 77, Detroit 64
Wright St. 65, Milwaukee 61
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Cornell 74, Brown 63
Drexel 59, Towson 50
Harvard 58, Penn 51
James Madison 60, Delaware 39
Northeastern 72, Coll. of Charleston 68
Princeton 66, Dartmouth 34
Seton Hall 61, Georgetown 47
UNC-Wilmington 62, Hofstra 59
Villanova 66, St. John’s 64
Yale 85, Columbia 60
SOUTH
William & Mary 84, Elon 77
MIDWEST
Butler 63, Xavier 61
Creighton 63, DePaul 61
Drake 87, Valparaiso 66
Illinois St. 62, S. Illinois 54
Indiana St. 68, Evansville 58
Marquette 85, Providence 55
Missouri St. 90, Bradley 56
N. Iowa 70, Loyola of Chicago 50
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 64, Texas 44
FAR WEST
Arizona 92, UCLA 66
Arizona St. 76, Southern Cal 75
Hawaii 94, UC Irvine 70
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Phoenix Open
Second Round
J.B. Holmes 64-65 — 129 -13
Wyndham Clark 61-69 — 130 -12
Billy Horschel 63-68 — 131 -11
Byeong Hun An 65-66 — 131 -11
Scott Piercy 67-65 — 132 -10
Hudson Swafford 66-67 — 133 -9
Nate Lashley 66-67 — 133 -9
Adam Long 66-68 — 134 -8
Branden Grace 67-67 — 134 -8
Xander Schauffele 67-67 — 134 -8
Webb Simpson 71-63 — 134 -8
Bubba Watson 69-66 — 135 -7
Tony Finau 69-66 — 135 -7
Jon Rahm 67-68 — 135 -7
Keith Mitchell 68-67 — 135 -7
C.T. Pan 69-66 — 135 -7
Brandon Hagy 67-69 — 136 -6
Patrick Rodgers 67-69 — 136 -6
James Hahn 69-67 — 136 -6
Tom Hoge 65-71 — 136 -6
Adam Hadwin 69-67 — 136 -6
Collin Morikawa 69-67 — 136 -6
Justin Thomas 68-68 — 136 -6
Doc Redman 69-67 — 136 -6
Danny Lee 68-69 — 137 -5
Bud Cauley 65-72 — 137 -5
Keegan Bradley 67-70 — 137 -5
Sam Ryder 71-66 — 137 -5
Mark Hubbard 69-68 — 137 -5
Gary Woodland 70-67 — 137 -5
Harris English 65-72 — 137 -5
John Huh 71-66 — 137 -5
Aaron Baddeley 68-70 — 138 -4
Harry Higgs 70-68 — 138 -4
J.T. Poston 70-68 — 138 -4
Russell Knox 71-67 — 138 -4
Matt Kuchar 68-70 — 138 -4
Grayson Murray 70-68 — 138 -4
Sungjae Im 66-72 — 138 -4
Rickie Fowler 74-65 — 139 -3
Bryson DeChambeau 70-69 — 139 -3
Kevin Tway 72-67 — 139 -3
Martin Laird 72-67 — 139 -3
Brian Harman 71-68 — 139 -3
Sung Kang 67-72 — 139 -3
Max Homa 72-67 — 139 -3
Brice Garnett 72-67 — 139 -3
Luke List 70-69 — 139 -3
Beau Hossler 68-72 — 140 -2
Daniel Berger 69-71 — 140 -2
Carlos Ortiz 71-69 — 140 -2
Nick Taylor 70-70 — 140 -2
Jimmy Walker 69-71 — 140 -2
Corey Conners 71-69 — 140 -2
Chesson Hadley 73-68 — 141 -1
Andrew Landry 69-72 — 141 -1
Dylan Frittelli 71-70 — 141 -1
Sebastian Munoz 70-71 — 141 -1
Xinjun Zhang 69-72 — 141 -1
Charley Hoffman 71-70 — 141 -1
J.J. Spaun 70-71 — 141 -1
Hideki Matsuyama 67-74 — 141 -1
K.J. Choi 66-75 — 141 -1
Denny McCarthy 71-70 — 141 -1
Patton Kizzire 70-71 — 141 -1
Talor Gooch 68-73 — 141 -1
Joel Dahmen 70-71 — 141 -1
Missed Cut
Jason Kokrak 73-69 — 142 E
Chris Stroud 72-70 — 142 E
Peter Malnati 69-73 — 142 E
Scottie Scheffler 70-72 — 142 E
Kevin Streelman 68-74 — 142 E
Tyler Duncan 72-70 — 142 E
Zach Johnson 67-75 — 142 E
Andrew Putnam 72-70 — 142 E
Ryan Palmer 71-71 — 142 E
Kevin Na 69-73 — 142 E
Cameron Tringale 74-68 — 142 E
Viktor Hovland 70-72 — 142 E
Sebastian Cappelen 70-72 — 142 E
Harold Varner III 71-71 — 142 E
Matt Jones 74-68 — 142 E
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-70 — 142 E
Colt Knost 70-72 — 142 E
Sam Burns 69-74 — 143 +1
Jordan Spieth 74-69 — 143 +1
Brian Stuard 72-71 — 143 +1
Adam Schenk 70-73 — 143 +1
Russell Henley 71-72 — 143 +1
Aaron Wise 70-73 — 143 +1
Ryan Moore 72-71 — 143 +1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71-73 — 144 +2
Chez Reavie 73-71 — 144 +2
Brandt Snedeker 72-72 — 144 +2
Roger Sloan 73-71 — 144 +2
Brendan Steele 71-73 — 144 +2
Luke Donald 73-71 — 144 +2
Sepp Straka 74-70 — 144 +2
Kyle Westmoreland 70-74 — 144 +2
Matt Every 76-69 — 145 +3
Ted Potter, Jr. 71-74 — 145 +3
Rory Sabbatini 73-72 — 145 +3
Patrick Flavin 74-71 — 145 +3
Robby Shelton 73-72 — 145 +3
Bo Van Pelt 76-69 — 145 +3
Jamie Lovemark 74-71 — 145 +3
Lucas Bjerregaard 72-73 — 145 +3
Greg Chalmers 75-70 — 145 +3
Vaughn Taylor 77-68 — 145 +3
Charl Schwartzel 73-73 — 146 +4
Austin Cook 74-72 — 146 +4
Kevin Chappell 69-77 — 146 +4
Mackenzie Hughes 74-72 — 146 +4
Troy Merritt 71-75 — 146 +4
Kyle Stanley 71-75 — 146 +4
Zack Sucher 74-72 — 146 +4
Alex Smalley 73-73 — 146 +4
Scott Harrington 76-71 — 147 +5
Matthew Wolff 73-74 — 147 +5
Emiliano Grillo 73-74 — 147 +5
Trey Mullinax 70-77 — 147 +5
Chris Kirk 77-70 — 147 +5
Brian Gay 72-76 — 148 +6
Marty Jertson 77-71 — 148 +6
Cameron Smith 76-72 — 148 +6
Satoshi Kodaira 73-75 — 148 +6
Ryan Armour 71-78 — 149 +7
Si Woo Kim 76-74 — 150 +8
Kevin Stadler 78-72 — 150 +8
Seung-Yul Noh 75-76 — 151 +9
Lanto Griffin 74-78 — 152 +10
Martin Trainer 78-74 — 152 +10
Champions Tour
Morocco Champions
Senond Round
Stephen Ames 63-69 — 132 -12
Brett Quigley 69-66 — 135 -9
Bernhard Langer 67-68 — 135 -9
Jose Maria Olazabal 67-68 — 135 -9
Scott McCarron 71-65 — 136 -8
Rod Pampling 68-68 — 136 -8
Scott Parel 68-68 — 136 -8
Colin Montgomerie 67-69 — 136 -8
Doug Barron 71-66 — 137 -7
Tim Petrovic 70-67 — 137 -7
Kirk Triplett 70-67 — 137 -7
Roger Chapman 70-68 — 138 -6
Stephen Leaney 70-68 — 138 -6
Kent Jones 69-69 — 138 -6
Ken Tanigawa 68-70 — 138 -6
Kevin Sutherland 68-70 — 138 -6
Darren Clarke 71-68 — 139 -5
Mark O’Meara 71-68 — 139 -5
Jesper Parnevik 70-69 — 139 -5
Jerry Kelly 69-70 — 139 -5
Jerry Smith 69-70 — 139 -5
Tom Pernice Jr. 68-71 — 139 -5
Sandy Lyle 71-69 — 140 -4
Larry Mize 71-69 — 140 -4
Duffy Waldorf 72-68 — 140 -4
Jay Haas 70-70 — 140 -4
Billy Mayfair 72-68 — 140 -4
Marco Dawson 72-68 — 140 -4
Dudley Hart 70-70 — 140 -4
Woody Austin 69-71 — 140 -4
Retief Goosen 67-73 — 140 -4
Paul Broadhurst 71-70 — 141 -3
Ken Duke 70-71 — 141 -3
Jeff Sluman 73-68 — 141 -3
Tom Lehman 73-68 — 141 -3
Billy Andrade 69-72 — 141 -3
Phillip Price 73-68 — 141 -3
Brandt Jobe 69-72 — 141 -3
Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-72 — 142 -2
Jeff Maggert 70-72 — 142 -2
Steve Pate 73-69 — 142 -2
Esteban Toledo 76-66 — 142 -2
John Daly 71-72 — 143 -1
Glen Day 72-71 — 143 -1
David Shacklady 72-71 — 143 -1
Tommy Tolles 73-70 — 143 -1
Michael Allen 74-69 — 143 -1
Tommy Armour III 71-73 — 144 E
Frank Lickliter II 71-73 — 144 E
David McKenzie 71-73 — 144 E
Angel Cabrera 75-69 — 144 E
Steve Flesch 72-73 — 145 +1
Jean-Francois Remesy 72-74 — 146 +2
Willie Wood 72-75 — 147 +3
Bart Bryant 74-73 — 147 +3
James Kingston 72-76 — 148 +4
Wes Short, Jr. 76-72 — 148 +4
Paul Goydos 76-72 — 148 +4
David Frost 76-72 — 148 +4
Carlos Franco 77-71 — 148 +4
Scott Verplank 79-69 — 148 +4
Mark Brooks 75-75 — 150 +6
Mark Calcavecchia 78-72 — 150 +6
Fred Funk 77-76 — 153 +9
Chris DiMarco 79-76 — 155 +11
Olin Browne 78-78 — 156 +12
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Travis Lakins off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. Designated INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced RHP Reggie McClain was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Promoted Matt Buschmann to director of pitching development while remaining as the major league bullpen coach; Casey Candaele the field coordinator; Dallas McPherson to skill development coordinator; John Tamargo Jr. to Short-Season field coordinator; Cory Popham to pitching programs coordinator & GCL pitching coach; Matt Tracy to pitching analysis coordinator & GCL assistant pitching coach; Harry Roberson to New Hampshire development coach; David Aardsma to rehab pitching coordinator; Michael Rivera to assistant to player development; and Matthew von Roemer to technology operations coordinator. Named Ken Huckaby manager and, David Howell development coach for Buffalo (IL); Cesar Martin manager for New Hampshire (EL); Donnie Murphy manager, Matt Hague swing consultant & hitting coach and Taylor Hill development coach for Dunedin (FSL); Luis Hurtado manager, Phil Cundari pitching coach and Ryan Wright hitting coach for Lansing (MWL); Brent Lavallee manager for Vancouver (NWL); Jose Mayorga manager for Bluefield (Appalachian); Dennis Holmberg manager for GCL Blue Jays; Dane Fujinaka manager (Dominican Summer League). Named Reed Kienle minor league hitting analyst; Zach Stewart minor league assistant coach & batting practice pitcher; and Sonia De La Cruz as education coordinator.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with SS Trevor Story on a two-year contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — OF Curtis Granderson announced his retirement.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with 1B Matt Adams on a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF-OF JT Riddle on a one-year contract and with LHPs Robbie Erlin and Derek Holland, C Andrew Susac and OF Charlie Tilson on minor league contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Darin Ruf and INF Yolmer Sanchez on minor league contracts.
Frontier Leauge
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded LHP Tommy Shirley to Washington. Signed RHP Mason Alexander.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Trevin Eubanks to a contract extension.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Steven Ridings.
OOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach, Matt Lombardi assistant quarterbacks coach, Jeff Nixon running backs coach, Brian Angelichio tight ends coach, Frisman Jackson wide receivers coach, Pat Meyer offensive line coach, Marcus Satterfield assistant offensive line coach, E.J. Barthel offensive assistant, Al Holcomb defensive run game coordinator, Mike Phair defensive line coach, Frank Okam assistant defensive line coach, Mike Siravo linebackers coach, Jason Simmons defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach, Evan Cooper cornerbacks coach, Cedric Whitaker and Grant Udiski coaching assistants, Ed Foley assistant special teams coach, Jeremy Scott strength and conditioning coach and Matthew Delgado assistant to the head coach.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Bill Callahan offensive line coach and Callie Brownson chief of staff.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed QB Trevor Harris to a contract extension through 2022 and DL Mike Moore to a contract extension through 2021. Signed FB Alex Dupuis and DL Tariq Lachance.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Jake Thomas to a contract extension.
Hockey
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Jean-Sebastien Dea from Rochester (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed G Ville Husso and D Niko Mikkola to two-year, one-way contracts.
American Hockey League
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Re-signed D Josiah Didier to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred M Tito Villalba to Club Libertad (Paraguay) for an undisclosed transfer fee.
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired $100,000 in General Allocation Money and a 2022 international roster spot for the 2020 MLS season from Inter Miami for M Wil Trapp.
INTER MIAMI — Signed F Lewis Morgan from Celtic FC (Scotland) for an undisclosed transfer fee.
LA GALAXY — Loaned out D Jorgen Skjelvik to Odense Boldklub (Denmark) for the remainder of the season.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Kemar Lawrence to R.S.C. Anderlecht (Belgium).
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jakob Glesnes from Stromsgodset Toppfotball to a two-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money for an undisclosed transfer fee.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired F Felipe Mora on a one-year loan from Pumas UNAM (Mexico) using Targeted Allocation Money.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M Joao Paulo as a designated player. Loaned M Emanuel Cecchini to Union de Sante Fe (Argentina) until the end of 2020.
TORONTO FC — Signed G Quentin Westberg.
USL Championship
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Blake Malone. National Premier Soccer League
JACKSONVILLE ARMADA — Named Daryl Sattler director of goalkeeping.
College
EAST CAROLINA — Named Tripp Weaver safeties coach.
GEORGE MASON — Named Greg Pieczynski golf coach.
MICHIGAN — Reinstated men’s basektball G Zavier Simpson from his one-game suspension.
UCONN — Announced assistant women’s basketball coach Jasmine Lister has taken a leave of absence and will be replaced by Jamelle Elliott.
VANDERBILT — Named Aaron Henry cornerbacks coach.
LOCAL & AREA
Fostoria Coaching Openings
Fostoria High School is in need of a varsity head volleyball coach for the fall 2020 season and an assistant baseball coach for this spring. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.
Vanlue Track Coach Openings
VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should sendanapplication, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org. Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.