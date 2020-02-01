PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 27, Buckeye Central 21

Ridgedale 47, Colonel Crawford 42

Seneca East 48, Mohawk 28

Upper Sandusky 57, Bucyrus 30

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury 32, Old Fort 25

Hopewell-Loudon 95, Lakota 36

New Riegel 58, Gibsonburg 33

Tiffin Calvert 55, Sandusky St. Mary 53

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta 86, Port Clinton 30

Huron 46, Oak Harbor 45

Willard 58, Milan Edison 23

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 67, Clyde 28

Sandusky Senior 57, Norwalk Senior 48

Around Ohio

Cin. Gamble Montessori 67, Cin. College Prep. 41

Cin. Riverview East 69, Cin. SCPA 19

Cin. Sycamore 72, Mason 67, 0

Cols. Eastmoor 81, Cols. Briggs 39

Cols. Independence 48, Cols. West 30

Cols. International 22, Cols. Centennial 7

Cornerstone Christian 73, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 55

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, Thomas Worthington 42

Fairfield Christian 68, Cols. Patriot Prep 26

Gahanna Christian 62, Grove City 22

Goshen 49, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38

Hilliard Davidson 61, Grove City Cent. Crossing 22

Lancaster 39, Pickerington N. 21

Lewis Center Olentangy 32, Westerville Cent. 18

Perry 49, Gates Mills Hawken 19

Pickerington Cent. 53, Reynoldsburg 46

Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Westerville N. 45

Strasburg-Franklin 47, E. Can. 29

Tree of Life 47, Cols. Horizon Science 30

Weir, W.Va. 39, Steubenville 36

Westerville S. 71, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31

Saturday’s Games

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Lexington

West Holmes at Wooster Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Mansfield Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Lucas

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Clear Fork

Ontario at Marion Pleasant

River Valley at Shelby

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Monroeville

Western Reserve at South Central

Other NW Ohio Games

Ansonia at Parkway

Ashland Senior at Massillon Washington

Ayersville at Stryker

Bradford at Sidney Lehman

Bryan at Bowling Green

Coldwater at Lima Shawnee

Defiance at Maumee

Delta at Pettisville

Edgerton at Edon

Evergreen at Hilltop

Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale

Lima Cent. Cath. at Fort Recovery

Mississinawa Valley at Fort Recovery

Montpelier at Antwerp

Napoleon at Archbold

New Bremen at Celina

New Riegel at Arcadia

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton

Otsego at McComb

Ottawa Hills at Liberty Center

Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton

Ottoville at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at Kalida

Patrick Henry at Elmwood

Paulding at Continental

Toledo Bowsher at Anthony Wayne

Toledo Start at Perrysburg

Wayne Trace at Miller City

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia 62, North Baltimore 50

Arlington 59, McComb 42

Pandora-Gilboa 73, Vanlue 66

Riverdale 76, Cory-Rawson 52

Van Buren 82, Leipsic 74

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 62, Oregon Clay 54

Lima Senior 66, Toledo St. John’s 51

Tol. Cent. Catholic 68, Fremont Ross 47

Toledo St. Francis 45, Toledo Whitmer 42

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 50, Woodmore 32

Genoa 39, Elmwood 32

Otsego 51, Lake 49

Rossford 53, Fostoria Senior 46

Northwest Conference

Ada 57, Paulding 51

Columbus Grove 54, Bluffton 30

Lincolnview 59, Delphos Jefferson 40

Spencerville 54, Allen East 31

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 44, Liberty Center 32

Bryan 42, Delta 21

Evergreen 62, Patrick Henry 44

Wauseon 47, Swanton 38

Putnam County League

Miller City 77, Fort Jennings 75

Ottoville 51, Kalida 35

Western Buckeye League

Defiance 48, Celina 34

Kenton 55, Van Wert 50

Lima Shawnee 65, Ottawa-Glandorf 53

St. Marys Memorial 54, Elida 43

Wapakoneta 66, Lima Bath 62

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry 53, Sidney Lehman 34

Ridgemont 71, Lima Temple Christian 46

Upper Scioto Valley 66, Elgin 49

Waynesfield-Goshen 65, Hardin Northern 53

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Willard 44, Oak Harbor 43

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Ottawa Hills 36, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 33

Toledo Christian 56, Cardinal Stritch 55

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater 50, New Knoxville 35

Delphos St. John’s 50, New Bremen 37

Fort Recovery 44, Marion Local 32

Parkway 50, St. Henry 39

Versailles 46, Minster 43

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 64, Springfield 50

Bowling Green 50, Maumee 45

Perrysburg 74, Napoleon 32

Sylvania Southview 61, Sylvania Northview 58

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 38, Mansfield Madison 28

Mansfield Senior 50, Mount Vernon 44

Wooster Senior 53, West Holmes 43

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher 74, Toledo Woodward 61

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian 72, Crestline 51

Lucas at Mansfield Christian, postponed

Mansfield St. Peter’s 50, Loudonville 47

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding 81, River Valley 75

Marion Pleasant 50, Clear Fork 37

Ontario 80, Galion Senior 66

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at South Central, postponed

Monroeville 50, Plymouth 42

New London at Ashland Mapleton

Western Reserve 52, Norwalk St. Paul 47

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp 43, Tinora 23

Fairview 59, Ayersville 44

Hicksville 45, Edgerton 28

Wayne Trace 68, Holgate 36

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon 56, Montpelier 44

Fayette 44, Stryker 37

North Central 72, Hilltop 36

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Senior 67, Shelby 63, OT

Convoy Crestview 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 38

Around Ohio

Akr. Ellet 62, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 45

Akr. Hoban 80, Cle. VASJ 72

Alliance Marlington 94, Salem 70

Ansonia 51, Casstown Miami E. 34

Ashville Teays Valley 62, Circleville 53, 0

Atwater Waterloo 72, Mineral Ridge 53

Avon Lake 63, N. Ridgeville 59

Barnesville 82, Bridgeport 58

Beavercreek 61, Huber Hts. Wayne 50

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 52, Spring. NW 47

Belmont Union Local 62, Lore City Buckeye Trail 42

Beloit W. Branch 63, Minerva 43

Belpre 57, Waterford 38

Bloom-Carroll 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 53

Bristol 67, Youngs. Liberty 62

Brooke, W.Va. 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 41

Byesville Meadowbrook 44, Dover 37

Cambridge 68, Marietta 65

Cameron, W.Va. 79, Beallsville 58

Canal Winchester 94, Cols. Franklin Hts. 52

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 84, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 49

Canfield S. Range 63, Hubbard 52

Cedarville 60, Spring. Cath. Cent. 40

Chagrin Falls 64, Chesterland W. Geauga 52

Chardon 64, Madison 58

Chardon NDCL 45, Parma Padua 44

Chillicothe Unioto 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 40

Cin. Christian 78, Cin. N. College Hill 56

Cin. Elder 50, Cin. St. Xavier 48

Cin. Gamble Montessori 67, Cin. College Prep. 41

Cin. Hughes 90, Cin. Shroder 42

Cin. Madeira 57, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 39

Cin. McNicholas 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 44

Cin. Moeller 59, Cin. La Salle 43

Cin. Oak Hills 54, Fairfield 39

Cin. Princeton 65, Hamilton 51

Cin. Taft 84, Cin. Western Hills 81

Cin. Turpin 56, Loveland 33

Cin. Walnut Hills 66, Kings Mills Kings 47

Cin. West Clermont 62, Cin. Withrow 37

Circleville Logan Elm 50, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 36

Cle. Hts. 63, Maple Hts. 51

Cle. Lincoln W. 74, Cle. Collinwood 71

Cols. Africentric 58, Cols. Marion-Franklin 50

Cols. Beechcroft 77, Cols. Whetstone 24

Cols. Briggs 68, Cols. Eastmoor 64

Cols. Centennial 97, Cols. International 52

Cols. East 62, Cols. Mifflin 58

Cols. Grandview Hts. 65, Delaware Buckeye Valley 44

Cols. Independence 86, Cols. West 70

Cols. Linden McKinley 43, Cols. Northland 42

Cols. Ready 57, Cols. DeSales 47

Cols. South 77, Cols. Walnut Ridge 66

Cols. St. Charles 39, Cols. Hartley 38, 2

Cols. Upper Arlington 53, Galloway Westland 43

Columbia Station Columbia 69, Sullivan Black River 41

Columbiana 88, E. Palestine 46

Cortland Lakeview 54, Niles McKinley 51

Creston Norwayne 66, Rittman 44

Day. Christian 47, Yellow Springs 30

Day. Jefferson 56, Day. Miami Valley 49

Day. Thurgood Marshall 75, Day. Meadowdale 62

Dresden Tri-Valley 64, McConnelsville Morgan 57

Galion Northmor 44, Cardington-Lincoln 32

Garfield Hts. Trinity 40, Burton Berkshire 35

Garrettsville Garfield 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 44

Georgetown 51, Bethel-Tate 35

Green 47, Can. McKinley 40

Grove City Cent. Crossing 49, Hilliard Davidson 48

Hamilton New Miami 80, Miami Valley Christian Academy 60

Hannibal River 56, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 47

Harrison 70, Morrow Little Miami 44

Heartland Christian 77, Kingsway Christian 23

Howard E. Knox 48, Centerburg 39

Hunting Valley University 66, Andrews Osborne Academy 47

Ironton 54, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40

Jamestown Greeneview 54, Spring. Greenon 52

Kettering Alter 55, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 43

Kinsman Badger 56, Southington Chalker 46

Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 65, Hudson WRA 54

Lakewood 73, N. Olmsted 40

Lakewood St. Edward 57, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 52

Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Amanda-Clearcreek 37

Leesburg Fairfield 77, Manchester 37

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 45, Cin. Colerain 19

Linsly, W.Va. 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 54

Lodi Cloverleaf 65, Akr. Coventry 57

Lorain 111, E. Cle. Shaw 74

Lynchburg-Clay 52, W. Union 50

Lyndhurst Brush 69, Willoughby S. 59

Magnolia Sandy Valley 41, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34

Malvern 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57

Mansfield St. Peter’s 50, Loudonville 47

Mantua Crestwood 72, Hartville Lake Center Christian 62

Marion Harding 81, Caledonia River Valley 75

Mayfield 67, Eastlake N. 46

McArthur Vinton County 84, Nelsonville-York 59

McDonald 85, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 46

Mechanicsburg 56, N. Lewisburg Triad 41

Minford 61, Portsmouth W. 38

Monroe 43, Brookville 37

Mt. Orab Western Brown 55, Goshen 52

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 71, Lima Temple Christian 46

N. Can. Hoover 64, Alliance 41

New Boston Glenwood 63, Ironton St. Joseph 60

New Lexington 54, Zanesville Maysville 53

New London 64, Ashland Mapleton 62, 0

New Middletown Spring. 57, Sebring McKinley 42

New Paris National Trail 49, New Madison Tri-Village 40

New Richmond 63, Batavia 56

Newton Falls 47, Columbiana Crestview 35

Norton 70, Mogadore Field 50

Oak Glen, W.Va. 65, Wellsville 44

Orange 64, Gates Mills Hawken 54

Parma 74, Medina Buckeye 53

Parma Hts. Holy Name 95, Fairview 85

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 71, Bay Village Bay 64

Parma Normandy 61, Elyria Cath. 49

Peninsula Woodridge 55, Ravenna 52

Perry 70, Geneva 60

Pickerington Cent. 63, Reynoldsburg 48

Pickerington N. 52, Lancaster 31

Piketon 72, Southeastern 19

Pioneer N. Central 72, W. Unity Hilltop 36

Plain City Jonathan Alder 56, Spring. Shawnee 43

Pomeroy Meigs 69, Athens 67

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Portsmouth Sciotoville 23

Powell Olentangy Liberty 62, Westerville N. 47

Proctorville Fairland 51, Chesapeake 34

Reedsville Eastern 54, Wahama, W.Va. 28

Richmond Hts. 99, Wickliffe 67

Richwood N. Union 67, Lewistown Indian Lake 53

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 71, Mowrystown Whiteoak 65

Rocky River Lutheran W. 81, Orwell Grand Valley 39

S. Charleston SE 43, London Madison Plains 41

S. Point 63, Ironton Rock Hill 35

Salineville Southern 78, Leetonia 45

Sardinia Eastern Brown 57, Seaman N. Adams 41

Shadyside 73, New Matamoras Frontier 62

Sidney 64, Xenia 52

Sparta Highland 60, Mt. Gilead 56

Spencerville 59, Harrod Allen E. 31

Spring. Kenton Ridge 64, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42

Spring. NE 48, W. Jefferson 39

Stewart Federal Hocking 65, Racine Southern 38

Strasburg-Franklin 47, E. Can. 29

Streetsboro 65, Akr. Springfield 21

Thomas Worthington 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 35

Toronto 61, Madonna, W.Va. 49

Troy Christian 65, Legacy Christian 45

Twinsburg 64, N. Royalton 56

Uhrichsville Claymont 56, Newcomerstown 32

Union City Mississinawa Valley 53, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40

Vincent Warren 57, Albany Alexander 47

W. Carrollton 77, Piqua 56

W. Chester Lakota W. 61, Middletown 59

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 66, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 46

W. Liberty-Salem 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 28

Warren Champion 60, Campbell Memorial 46

Warrensville Hts. 74, Bedford 46

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52, Hillsboro 46

Wellston 54, Bidwell River Valley 41

Westerville Cent. 69, Lewis Center Olentangy 62

Westerville S. 62, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54

Willard 46, Oak Harbor 45, 0

Williamsburg 63, Felicity-Franklin 58

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55, Portsmouth Clay 42

Wilmington 57, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48

Windham 76, Cortland Maplewood 19

Wooster Triway 69, Akr. Manchester 39

Worthington Christian 61, Cols. Bexley 41

Youngs. Boardman 71, Tallmadge 49

Youngs. Chaney High School 63, Louisville 50

Youngs. East 67, Grand River Academy 44

Youngs. Mooney 62, Youngs. Ursuline 54

Zanesville 55, Warsaw River View 50

Zanesville W. Muskingum 66, Philo 58, 0

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Mohawk

Seneca East at Colonel Crawford

Upper Sandusky at Buckeye Central

Wynford at Carey

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at New Riegel

Gibsonburg at Lakota

Sandusky St. Mary at Fremont St. Joseph

Tiffin Calvert at Hopewell-Loudon

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold at Tinora

Ashland Mapleton at Mansfield Christian

Bellevue at Willard

Bradford at Sidney Lehman

Cardinal Stritch at Parkway

Castalia Margaretta at Old Fort

Celina at St. Henry

Clyde at Genoa

Continental at Columbus Grove

Convoy Crestview at Hicksville

Cory-Rawson at Allen East

Delta at North Central

Eastwood at Ottawa-Glandorf

Edgerton at Hilltop

Evergreen at Edon

Findlay at Lima Shawnee

Fort Jennings at Holgate

Fort Recovery at Mississinawa Valley

Hardin Northern at Arlington

Jones Leadership Academy at Ridgemont

Kalida at Wayne Trace

Liberty Center at Fayette

Lima Cent. Cath. at Liberty-Benton

Lima Temple Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Lincolnview at Delphos St. John’s

Lucas at Galion Senior

Mansfield Senior at Sandusky Senior

Marion Harding at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Marion Local at Fort Loramie

Marion Pleasant at Columbus Bishop Ready

Milan Edison at Firelands

Minster at Jackson Center

Monroeville at Black River

Montpelier at Antwerp

New Bremen at Botkins

New Knoxville at Spencerville

Norwalk Senior at Port Clinton

Orrville at Ashland Senior

Otsego at Patrick Henry

Pandora-Gilboa at Bluffton

Pettisville at Ayersville

Ridgedale at Delaware Christian

Riverdale at Miller City

Riverside at Houston

Springfield at Wauseon

St. Marys Memorial at Sidney

Toledo Bowsher at Rossford

Toledo Scott at Whitehall-Yearling

Upper Scioto Valley at Coldwater

Vanlue at Crestline

Vermilion at Huron

Versailles at Anna

Waynesfield-Goshen at North Baltimore

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 35 14 .714 —

Boston 32 15 .681 2

Philadelphia 31 18 .633 4

Brooklyn 21 26 .447 13

New York 13 36 .265 22

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 32 15 .681 —

Orlando 21 27 .438 11½

Washington 16 31 .340 16

Charlotte 16 32 .333 16½

Atlanta 13 36 .265 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 41 6 .872 —

Indiana 31 17 .646 10½

Chicago 19 32 .373 24

Detroit 17 33 .340 25½

Cleveland 13 36 .265 29

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 30 18 .625 —

Dallas 29 19 .604 1

Memphis 24 25 .490 6½

San Antonio 21 26 .447 8½

New Orleans 20 29 .408 10½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 33 15 .688 —

Utah 32 16 .667 1

Oklahoma City 29 20 .592 4½

Portland 21 27 .438 12

Minnesota 15 32 .319 17½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —

L.A. Clippers 33 15 .688 4

Phoenix 20 27 .426 16½

Sacramento 18 30 .375 19

Golden State 10 39 .204 27½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Washington 121, Charlotte 107

Toronto 115, Cleveland 109

Atlanta 127, Philadelphia 117

Boston 119, Golden State 104

Sacramento 124, L.A. Clippers 103

Denver 106, Utah 100

Friday’s Results

Toronto 105, Detroit 92

Brooklyn 133, Chicago 118

Houston 128, Dallas 121

New Orleans 139, Memphis 111

Denver at Milwaukee, 9

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Miami at Orlando, 7

New York at Indiana, 7

Brooklyn at Washington, 8

Golden State at Cleveland, 8

Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30

Philadelphia at Boston, 8:30

Charlotte at San Antonio, 9

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10

Utah at Portland, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Denver at Detroit, 12:30

New Orleans at Houston, 2

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 2

Chicago at Toronto, 3

Monday’s Games

Dallas at Indiana, 7

Golden State at Washington, 7

New York at Cleveland, 7

Orlando at Charlotte, 7

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30

Detroit at Memphis, 8

Minnesota at Sacramento, 10

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 52 30 10 12 72 171 136

Tampa Bay 50 30 15 5 65 181 142

Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163

Toronto 51 27 17 7 61 186 170

Montreal 52 23 22 7 53 160 162

Buffalo 51 22 22 7 51 148 160

Ottawa 51 18 24 9 45 141 174

Detroit 52 12 36 4 28 111 203

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 52 35 12 5 75 190 154

Pittsburgh 51 32 14 5 69 172 139

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130

Carolina 51 29 19 3 61 162 136

Philadelphia 51 27 17 7 61 161 154

N.Y. Rangers 49 24 21 4 52 162 161

New Jersey 50 18 24 8 44 135 182

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 51 31 12 8 70 164 141

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 131 127

Nashville 50 24 19 7 55 169 168

Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161

Winnipeg 52 25 23 4 54 153 162

Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 51 29 18 4 62 170 152

Calgary 52 27 19 6 60 143 155

Vegas 53 26 20 7 59 165 162

Edmonton 50 26 18 6 58 158 157

Arizona 53 26 21 6 58 150 145

San Jose 52 22 26 4 48 136 174

Anaheim 50 20 25 5 45 128 156

Los Angeles 52 19 28 5 43 130 164

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Montreal 3, Buffalo 1

Nashville 6, New Jersey 5, SO

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2, OT

Friday’s Results

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 2

Washington 5, Ottawa 3

Vegas 4, Carolina 3

Boston 2, Winnipeg 1

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 1

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 1

Florida at Montreal, 2

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7

Dallas at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7

Ottawa at Toronto, 7

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7

Boston at Minnesota, 8

Chicago at Arizona, 8

Vegas at Nashville, 8

Edmonton at Calgary, 10

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:30

Columbus at Montreal, 2

Vancouver at Carolina, 2

Monday’s Games

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Florida at Toronto, 7

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Bowling Green 78, Buffalo 77

Brown 74, Cornell 63

Marist 67, Niagara 48

Penn 75, Harvard 72

Princeton 66, Dartmouth 44

Quinnipiac 90, Canisius 73

Rhode Island 87, VCU 75

Rider 68, Fairfield 52

Siena 87, Iona 64

St. Peter’s 70, Manhattan 53

Yale 93, Columbia 62

MIDWEST

Kent St. 68, Akron 67

Oakland 77, Detroit 64

Wright St. 65, Milwaukee 61

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Cornell 74, Brown 63

Drexel 59, Towson 50

Harvard 58, Penn 51

James Madison 60, Delaware 39

Northeastern 72, Coll. of Charleston 68

Princeton 66, Dartmouth 34

Seton Hall 61, Georgetown 47

UNC-Wilmington 62, Hofstra 59

Villanova 66, St. John’s 64

Yale 85, Columbia 60

SOUTH

William & Mary 84, Elon 77

MIDWEST

Butler 63, Xavier 61

Creighton 63, DePaul 61

Drake 87, Valparaiso 66

Illinois St. 62, S. Illinois 54

Indiana St. 68, Evansville 58

Marquette 85, Providence 55

Missouri St. 90, Bradley 56

N. Iowa 70, Loyola of Chicago 50

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 64, Texas 44

FAR WEST

Arizona 92, UCLA 66

Arizona St. 76, Southern Cal 75

Hawaii 94, UC Irvine 70

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open

Second Round

J.B. Holmes 64-65 — 129 -13

Wyndham Clark 61-69 — 130 -12

Billy Horschel 63-68 — 131 -11

Byeong Hun An 65-66 — 131 -11

Scott Piercy 67-65 — 132 -10

Hudson Swafford 66-67 — 133 -9

Nate Lashley 66-67 — 133 -9

Adam Long 66-68 — 134 -8

Branden Grace 67-67 — 134 -8

Xander Schauffele 67-67 — 134 -8

Webb Simpson 71-63 — 134 -8

Bubba Watson 69-66 — 135 -7

Tony Finau 69-66 — 135 -7

Jon Rahm 67-68 — 135 -7

Keith Mitchell 68-67 — 135 -7

C.T. Pan 69-66 — 135 -7

Brandon Hagy 67-69 — 136 -6

Patrick Rodgers 67-69 — 136 -6

James Hahn 69-67 — 136 -6

Tom Hoge 65-71 — 136 -6

Adam Hadwin 69-67 — 136 -6

Collin Morikawa 69-67 — 136 -6

Justin Thomas 68-68 — 136 -6

Doc Redman 69-67 — 136 -6

Danny Lee 68-69 — 137 -5

Bud Cauley 65-72 — 137 -5

Keegan Bradley 67-70 — 137 -5

Sam Ryder 71-66 — 137 -5

Mark Hubbard 69-68 — 137 -5

Gary Woodland 70-67 — 137 -5

Harris English 65-72 — 137 -5

John Huh 71-66 — 137 -5

Aaron Baddeley 68-70 — 138 -4

Harry Higgs 70-68 — 138 -4

J.T. Poston 70-68 — 138 -4

Russell Knox 71-67 — 138 -4

Matt Kuchar 68-70 — 138 -4

Grayson Murray 70-68 — 138 -4

Sungjae Im 66-72 — 138 -4

Rickie Fowler 74-65 — 139 -3

Bryson DeChambeau 70-69 — 139 -3

Kevin Tway 72-67 — 139 -3

Martin Laird 72-67 — 139 -3

Brian Harman 71-68 — 139 -3

Sung Kang 67-72 — 139 -3

Max Homa 72-67 — 139 -3

Brice Garnett 72-67 — 139 -3

Luke List 70-69 — 139 -3

Beau Hossler 68-72 — 140 -2

Daniel Berger 69-71 — 140 -2

Carlos Ortiz 71-69 — 140 -2

Nick Taylor 70-70 — 140 -2

Jimmy Walker 69-71 — 140 -2

Corey Conners 71-69 — 140 -2

Chesson Hadley 73-68 — 141 -1

Andrew Landry 69-72 — 141 -1

Dylan Frittelli 71-70 — 141 -1

Sebastian Munoz 70-71 — 141 -1

Xinjun Zhang 69-72 — 141 -1

Charley Hoffman 71-70 — 141 -1

J.J. Spaun 70-71 — 141 -1

Hideki Matsuyama 67-74 — 141 -1

K.J. Choi 66-75 — 141 -1

Denny McCarthy 71-70 — 141 -1

Patton Kizzire 70-71 — 141 -1

Talor Gooch 68-73 — 141 -1

Joel Dahmen 70-71 — 141 -1

Missed Cut

Jason Kokrak 73-69 — 142 E

Chris Stroud 72-70 — 142 E

Peter Malnati 69-73 — 142 E

Scottie Scheffler 70-72 — 142 E

Kevin Streelman 68-74 — 142 E

Tyler Duncan 72-70 — 142 E

Zach Johnson 67-75 — 142 E

Andrew Putnam 72-70 — 142 E

Ryan Palmer 71-71 — 142 E

Kevin Na 69-73 — 142 E

Cameron Tringale 74-68 — 142 E

Viktor Hovland 70-72 — 142 E

Sebastian Cappelen 70-72 — 142 E

Harold Varner III 71-71 — 142 E

Matt Jones 74-68 — 142 E

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-70 — 142 E

Colt Knost 70-72 — 142 E

Sam Burns 69-74 — 143 +1

Jordan Spieth 74-69 — 143 +1

Brian Stuard 72-71 — 143 +1

Adam Schenk 70-73 — 143 +1

Russell Henley 71-72 — 143 +1

Aaron Wise 70-73 — 143 +1

Ryan Moore 72-71 — 143 +1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71-73 — 144 +2

Chez Reavie 73-71 — 144 +2

Brandt Snedeker 72-72 — 144 +2

Roger Sloan 73-71 — 144 +2

Brendan Steele 71-73 — 144 +2

Luke Donald 73-71 — 144 +2

Sepp Straka 74-70 — 144 +2

Kyle Westmoreland 70-74 — 144 +2

Matt Every 76-69 — 145 +3

Ted Potter, Jr. 71-74 — 145 +3

Rory Sabbatini 73-72 — 145 +3

Patrick Flavin 74-71 — 145 +3

Robby Shelton 73-72 — 145 +3

Bo Van Pelt 76-69 — 145 +3

Jamie Lovemark 74-71 — 145 +3

Lucas Bjerregaard 72-73 — 145 +3

Greg Chalmers 75-70 — 145 +3

Vaughn Taylor 77-68 — 145 +3

Charl Schwartzel 73-73 — 146 +4

Austin Cook 74-72 — 146 +4

Kevin Chappell 69-77 — 146 +4

Mackenzie Hughes 74-72 — 146 +4

Troy Merritt 71-75 — 146 +4

Kyle Stanley 71-75 — 146 +4

Zack Sucher 74-72 — 146 +4

Alex Smalley 73-73 — 146 +4

Scott Harrington 76-71 — 147 +5

Matthew Wolff 73-74 — 147 +5

Emiliano Grillo 73-74 — 147 +5

Trey Mullinax 70-77 — 147 +5

Chris Kirk 77-70 — 147 +5

Brian Gay 72-76 — 148 +6

Marty Jertson 77-71 — 148 +6

Cameron Smith 76-72 — 148 +6

Satoshi Kodaira 73-75 — 148 +6

Ryan Armour 71-78 — 149 +7

Si Woo Kim 76-74 — 150 +8

Kevin Stadler 78-72 — 150 +8

Seung-Yul Noh 75-76 — 151 +9

Lanto Griffin 74-78 — 152 +10

Martin Trainer 78-74 — 152 +10

Champions Tour

Morocco Champions

Senond Round

Stephen Ames 63-69 — 132 -12

Brett Quigley 69-66 — 135 -9

Bernhard Langer 67-68 — 135 -9

Jose Maria Olazabal 67-68 — 135 -9

Scott McCarron 71-65 — 136 -8

Rod Pampling 68-68 — 136 -8

Scott Parel 68-68 — 136 -8

Colin Montgomerie 67-69 — 136 -8

Doug Barron 71-66 — 137 -7

Tim Petrovic 70-67 — 137 -7

Kirk Triplett 70-67 — 137 -7

Roger Chapman 70-68 — 138 -6

Stephen Leaney 70-68 — 138 -6

Kent Jones 69-69 — 138 -6

Ken Tanigawa 68-70 — 138 -6

Kevin Sutherland 68-70 — 138 -6

Darren Clarke 71-68 — 139 -5

Mark O’Meara 71-68 — 139 -5

Jesper Parnevik 70-69 — 139 -5

Jerry Kelly 69-70 — 139 -5

Jerry Smith 69-70 — 139 -5

Tom Pernice Jr. 68-71 — 139 -5

Sandy Lyle 71-69 — 140 -4

Larry Mize 71-69 — 140 -4

Duffy Waldorf 72-68 — 140 -4

Jay Haas 70-70 — 140 -4

Billy Mayfair 72-68 — 140 -4

Marco Dawson 72-68 — 140 -4

Dudley Hart 70-70 — 140 -4

Woody Austin 69-71 — 140 -4

Retief Goosen 67-73 — 140 -4

Paul Broadhurst 71-70 — 141 -3

Ken Duke 70-71 — 141 -3

Jeff Sluman 73-68 — 141 -3

Tom Lehman 73-68 — 141 -3

Billy Andrade 69-72 — 141 -3

Phillip Price 73-68 — 141 -3

Brandt Jobe 69-72 — 141 -3

Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-72 — 142 -2

Jeff Maggert 70-72 — 142 -2

Steve Pate 73-69 — 142 -2

Esteban Toledo 76-66 — 142 -2

John Daly 71-72 — 143 -1

Glen Day 72-71 — 143 -1

David Shacklady 72-71 — 143 -1

Tommy Tolles 73-70 — 143 -1

Michael Allen 74-69 — 143 -1

Tommy Armour III 71-73 — 144 E

Frank Lickliter II 71-73 — 144 E

David McKenzie 71-73 — 144 E

Angel Cabrera 75-69 — 144 E

Steve Flesch 72-73 — 145 +1

Jean-Francois Remesy 72-74 — 146 +2

Willie Wood 72-75 — 147 +3

Bart Bryant 74-73 — 147 +3

James Kingston 72-76 — 148 +4

Wes Short, Jr. 76-72 — 148 +4

Paul Goydos 76-72 — 148 +4

David Frost 76-72 — 148 +4

Carlos Franco 77-71 — 148 +4

Scott Verplank 79-69 — 148 +4

Mark Brooks 75-75 — 150 +6

Mark Calcavecchia 78-72 — 150 +6

Fred Funk 77-76 — 153 +9

Chris DiMarco 79-76 — 155 +11

Olin Browne 78-78 — 156 +12

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Travis Lakins off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. Designated INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced RHP Reggie McClain was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Promoted Matt Buschmann to director of pitching development while remaining as the major league bullpen coach; Casey Candaele the field coordinator; Dallas McPherson to skill development coordinator; John Tamargo Jr. to Short-Season field coordinator; Cory Popham to pitching programs coordinator & GCL pitching coach; Matt Tracy to pitching analysis coordinator & GCL assistant pitching coach; Harry Roberson to New Hampshire development coach; David Aardsma to rehab pitching coordinator; Michael Rivera to assistant to player development; and Matthew von Roemer to technology operations coordinator. Named Ken Huckaby manager and, David Howell development coach for Buffalo (IL); Cesar Martin manager for New Hampshire (EL); Donnie Murphy manager, Matt Hague swing consultant & hitting coach and Taylor Hill development coach for Dunedin (FSL); Luis Hurtado manager, Phil Cundari pitching coach and Ryan Wright hitting coach for Lansing (MWL); Brent Lavallee manager for Vancouver (NWL); Jose Mayorga manager for Bluefield (Appalachian); Dennis Holmberg manager for GCL Blue Jays; Dane Fujinaka manager (Dominican Summer League). Named Reed Kienle minor league hitting analyst; Zach Stewart minor league assistant coach & batting practice pitcher; and Sonia De La Cruz as education coordinator.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with SS Trevor Story on a two-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — OF Curtis Granderson announced his retirement.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with 1B Matt Adams on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF-OF JT Riddle on a one-year contract and with LHPs Robbie Erlin and Derek Holland, C Andrew Susac and OF Charlie Tilson on minor league contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Darin Ruf and INF Yolmer Sanchez on minor league contracts.

Frontier Leauge

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded LHP Tommy Shirley to Washington. Signed RHP Mason Alexander.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Trevin Eubanks to a contract extension.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Steven Ridings.

OOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach, Matt Lombardi assistant quarterbacks coach, Jeff Nixon running backs coach, Brian Angelichio tight ends coach, Frisman Jackson wide receivers coach, Pat Meyer offensive line coach, Marcus Satterfield assistant offensive line coach, E.J. Barthel offensive assistant, Al Holcomb defensive run game coordinator, Mike Phair defensive line coach, Frank Okam assistant defensive line coach, Mike Siravo linebackers coach, Jason Simmons defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach, Evan Cooper cornerbacks coach, Cedric Whitaker and Grant Udiski coaching assistants, Ed Foley assistant special teams coach, Jeremy Scott strength and conditioning coach and Matthew Delgado assistant to the head coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Bill Callahan offensive line coach and Callie Brownson chief of staff.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed QB Trevor Harris to a contract extension through 2022 and DL Mike Moore to a contract extension through 2021. Signed FB Alex Dupuis and DL Tariq Lachance.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Jake Thomas to a contract extension.

Hockey

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Jean-Sebastien Dea from Rochester (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed G Ville Husso and D Niko Mikkola to two-year, one-way contracts.

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Re-signed D Josiah Didier to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred M Tito Villalba to Club Libertad (Paraguay) for an undisclosed transfer fee.

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired $100,000 in General Allocation Money and a 2022 international roster spot for the 2020 MLS season from Inter Miami for M Wil Trapp.

INTER MIAMI — Signed F Lewis Morgan from Celtic FC (Scotland) for an undisclosed transfer fee.

LA GALAXY — Loaned out D Jorgen Skjelvik to Odense Boldklub (Denmark) for the remainder of the season.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Kemar Lawrence to R.S.C. Anderlecht (Belgium).

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jakob Glesnes from Stromsgodset Toppfotball to a two-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money for an undisclosed transfer fee.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired F Felipe Mora on a one-year loan from Pumas UNAM (Mexico) using Targeted Allocation Money.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M Joao Paulo as a designated player. Loaned M Emanuel Cecchini to Union de Sante Fe (Argentina) until the end of 2020.

TORONTO FC — Signed G Quentin Westberg.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Blake Malone. National Premier Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA — Named Daryl Sattler director of goalkeeping.

College

EAST CAROLINA — Named Tripp Weaver safeties coach.

GEORGE MASON — Named Greg Pieczynski golf coach.

MICHIGAN — Reinstated men’s basektball G Zavier Simpson from his one-game suspension.

UCONN — Announced assistant women’s basketball coach Jasmine Lister has taken a leave of absence and will be replaced by Jamelle Elliott.

VANDERBILT — Named Aaron Henry cornerbacks coach.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Swimming

Fostoria at Polar Bear Winter Classic, Castalia Margaretta, 10 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Carey, Hopewell-Loudon & Ottawa-Glandorf in Gene Kimmet Invitational, at Fremont St. Joseph, 10 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Fostoria Coaching Openings

Fostoria High School is in need of a varsity head volleyball coach for the fall 2020 season and an assistant baseball coach for this spring. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.

Vanlue Track Coach Openings

VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should sendanapplication, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org. Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.