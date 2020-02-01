By SHANNON DOVE

STAFF WRITER

ROSSFORD — Fostoria High School’s boys basketball team helped Rossford christen its brand new high school gymnasium Friday night and unfortunately for the Redmen, the Bulldogs were fired up for the event.

Ben Morrison and CamRon Gaston combined for a whopping 41 points to lift Rossford past FHS 53-46 in Northern Buckeye Conference action.

“We were impatient at stretches on offense,” Fostoria coach Thom Loomis said. “We took bad shots and gave them run outs and little swings in momentum.

“We were up six and gave them an 11-0 run and that’s the difference in the game.”

Rossford’s opening included a college-style video projected onto a wall that introduced the team and included photos of the team’s history.

“It was an emotional week,” Bulldogs coach Brian Vorst said of the team’s first game in the new gym. “I thought for the most part the kids stepped up and met the challenge.”

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 13-4 lead with four points from Jamari Croom, three from Reed Murphree and two apiece from Gavin DeWese, Morrison and Gaston.

Loomis called a timeout at 4:09 to settle his team down and the Redmen responded, closing out the quarter with a 12-0 run that included seven points from Avondre Reed, a 3-pointer by Ke’Shawn Carter-Stokes and a field goal by Dom Settles.

“After the timeout, we came out and executed like we’re capable of,” Loomis said.

The second and third quarters were a disaster for the Redmen though as the Bulldogs outscored them 25-9 across that span. Devin Mauricio scored a trey for FHS in the opening minute of the second quarter and from that point the Bulldogs put up an 11-2 run to close out the first half with a 24-21 lead.

Rossford opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run, with Morrison registering five points and Gaston putting in four. Reed finally put the Redmen on the board at 4:31 to bring the score to 33-23, but FHS still trailed 38-25 when the period ended.

“There were some things that went wrong tonight,” Vorst said. “We had stretches where we didn’t score, we had stretches where Fostoria scored at will, where they outrebounded us, they outworked us.

“We’re very fortunate also because we have some kids that love to play, kids that when it’s time to play they can turn it on. But to win that way consistently isn’t going to happen, is not going to work. So we need to learn to shorten those spurts and do a better job.”

Fostoria rallied in the fourth quarter and pulled as close as five points when Carter-Stokes’ field goal at 2:52 brought the score to 45-40, but Rossford was able to hold on for the win.

“In the first quarter and the fourth quarter offensively we were patient,” Loomis said. “We took good shots, we reversed the ball, we got looks that we wanted. Defensively we were able to pick up the pressure a little bit, turn them over, get some run outs.

“But the second two quarters we had stretches where we would come down on offense and we didn’t run offensive sets well. We got impatient.”

Morrison led all players with 22 points while Gaston scored 19. Ethan DeWese grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Reed paced the Redmen with 14 points while Settles added 13. Jonathan Banks Jr. pulled down seven boards.

Rossford dominated the junior varsity game with an 87-17 victory. Jake Morrison led all players with 24 points while Luc Borojevich added 20 points and Alex Williams had 17 points. Sayvom Butler led Fostoria with six points.

FOSTORIA (10-6, 7-3 NBC)

Settles 6-1–13, Mauricio 2-0–5, Reed 6-2–14, Carter-Stokes 3-2–9, Banks Jr. 1-3–5. TOTALS: 18-43 8-18 — 46.

ROSSFORD (14-1, 9-0 NBC)

Morrison 9-3–22, Gaston 7-5–19, E. DeWese 1-0–2, G. DeWese 1-0–2, Murphree 1-0–3, Croom 2-1–5. TOTALS: 21-49 9-16 — 53.

Fostoria 16 5 4 21 — 46

Rossford 13 11 14 15 — 53

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 2-17 (Mauricio & Carter-Stokes); Rossford 2-9 (Morrison & Murphree).

rebounds: Fostoria 35 (Banks Jr. 7); Rossford 31.

turnovers: Fostoria 12, Rossford 17.

junior varsity: Rossford, 87-17.