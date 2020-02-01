LEIPSIC — Van Buren shot 50 percent from the floor, 79 percent from the free-throw line and had four players score in double figures as the Black Knights outlasted Leipsic 82-74 in a high-scoring Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game Friday.

Caden Lance poured in 24 points with seven rebounds and five assists to lead Van Buren (8-8, 5-2 BVC). Michael Kramer had 18 points, Nick McCracken 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Saige Warren 12 points.

Drew Liffick’s 19 points fronted the Vikings (9-7, 4-2 BVC). Dillan Niese (15 points), Jaden Siefker (11), Lorenzo Walther (10) and Mason Brandt (10) also reached double figures. Walther grabbed a game-high eight boards.

VAN BUREN (8-8, 5-2 BVC)

Lance 10-2–24, Kramer 6-4–18, McCracken 7-1–15, Warren 2-7–12, Schroeder 4-0–8, Clark 2-1–5. TOTALS: 31-62 15-19 — 82.

LEIPSIC (9-7, 4-2 BVC)

Liffick 6-4–19, Niese 7-0–15, Siefker 5-0–11, Walther 5-0–10, Brandt 4-0–10, Sickmiller 1-0–3, Lammers 1-0–2, E. Schroeder 1-0–2, T. Schroeder 1-0–2. TOTALS: 31-60 4-6 — 74.

Van Buren 19 21 16 26 — 82

Leipsic 22 14 13 25 — 74

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 5-17 (Lance & Kramer 2, Warren); Leipsic 8-25 (Liffick 3, Brandt 2, Niese, Siefker & Sickmiller).

rebounds: Van Buren 32 (Lance & McCracken 7); Leipsic 24 (Walther 8).

turnovers: Van Buren 8, Leipsic 14.

PANDORA-GILBOA 73

VANLUE 66

VANLUE — Ryan Johnson drained nine 3-pointers and scored a game-high 33 points Friday as Pandora-Gilboa defeated Vanlue 73-66 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game.

Walker Macke scored 11 points, and Blake Steiner and Austin Miller each had eight points for P-G (7-7, 3-4 BVC).

Jared Kloepfer, Joey Bonham and Jaren Kloepfer all scored 16 points for Vanlue (6-9, 1-5 BVC). Jaden Kloepfer had 12 points.

Pandora-Gilboa (7-7, 4-3 BVC)

Macke 2-7–11, Johnson 11-2–33, Krohn 2-0–5, Steiner 2-4–8, Miller 2-4–8, Huffman 1-2–4, Norton 1-0–2, Meyer 1-0–2. TOTALS: 22 19-22 — 73.

Vanlue (6-9, 1-5 BVC)

Jaren Kloepfer 7-0–16, Temple 1-0–2, Jared Kloepfer 4-8–16, Row 1-0–3, Ward 0-1–1, Bonham 5-6–16, Jad. Kloepfer 4-0–12. TOTALS: 22-49 15-31 — 66.

P-G 17 18 13 25 — 73

Vanlue 7 23 15 21 — 66

3-Point GOALS: Pandora-Gilboa 10 (Johnson 9, Krohn); Vanlue 7 (Jad. Kloepfer 4, Jaren Kloepfer 2, Row).

rebounds: Vanlue 26 (Jared Kloepfer 9).

turnovers: Vanlue 17.

ARCADIA 62

NORTH BALT. 50

NORTH BALTIMORE — Logan Boes led three Arcadia players in double figures with 18 points as the Redskins topped North Baltimore 62-50 for a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball win Friday.

Hayden Rader added 14 points and Josh Cassell 11 for Arcadia (8-9, 4-3 BVC). The Redskins used a 14-5 first quarter and 24-12 third quarter to get the win.

Levi Gazarek (21 points, six rebounds), Clayton Heineman (16 points, three steals) and Mitch Clark (13 points) completed the scoring for North Baltimore (5-10, 2-4 BVC).

ARCADIA (8-9, 4-3 BVC)

Cassell 5-0–11, Boes 7-2–18, Rader 5-4–14, Stoner 2-2–8, Guillen 1-1–4, Cohee 3-1–7. TOTALS: 23-49 10-16 — 62.

NORTH BALTIMORE (5-10, 2-4 BVC)

Gazarek 8-3–21, Clark 4-5–13, Heineman 6-4–16. TOTALS: 18-45 12-19 — 50.

Arcadia 14 7 24 17 — 62

North Balt. 5 12 12 21 — 50

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 6-9 (Boes & Stoner 2, Cassell & Guillen); North Baltimore 2-10 (Gazarek 2).

rebounds: Arcadia 30; North Baltimore 24 (Gazarek 6).

turnovers: Arcadia 15, North Baltimore 14.

GENOA 39

ELMWOOD 32

BLOOMDALE — Josiah Childress scored a game-high 13 points Friday, but Elmwood dropped a 39-32 decision to Genoa in a Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball game.

Bryce Reynolds scored seven points and had five rebounds for Elmwood (8-10, 3-7 NBC). Nick Weiss had five rebounds and five assists.

Mike Rightnowar led Genoa (7-10, 6-4 NBC) with 10 points.

Genoa (7-10, 6-4 NBC)

Wasserman 1-0–3, Rightnowar 2-4–10, Stoner 1-0–3, Emerson 2-2–6, Laytart 4-0–9, Szepiela 3-2–8. TOTALS: 13-8 — 39.

Elmwood (8-10 3-7 NBC)

Childress 6-1–13, Plouck 1-0–3, Lentz 2-0–5, Shank 2-0–4, Reynolds 3-0–7. TOTALS: 14-1 — 32.

Genoa 8 5 12 14 — 39

Elmwood 9 3 11 9 — 32

3-Point GOALS: Genoa 5 (Rightnowar, Wasserman, Stoner, Laytart); Elmwood 3 (Plouck, Lentz, Reynolds).

Girls basketball

HOPEWELL-LOUD. 95

LAKOTA 36

BASCOM — MaKayla Elmore set a school single-game scoring record with 41 points Friday to lead Hopewell-Loudon to a 95-36 win over Lakota in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division girls basketball game.

DiDi Reynolds had the previous Hopewell-Loudon record with 40 points in the 1998-99 season.

Elmore added 11 rebounds, eight steals and five assists as H-L improved to 17-0, 13-0 SBC River. Kaia Woods also had a double-double with 23 points and 11 assists, and Olivia Zender scored 18 points with four assists.

Alexa Gabel had 16 points for Lakota (3-15, 2-11 SBC River).

Lakota (3-15 2-11 SBC River)

Gabel 7-2–16, Foos 3-2–8, Valdez 1-2–4, Herr 1-0–2, Ranzenberger 1-0–2, McDole 1-0–2, Zelman 1-0–2. TOTALS: 15-34 6-8 — 36.

Hopewell-Loud. (17-0, 13-0 SBC River)

Elmore 18-4–41, Woods 8-6–23, Zender 7-1–18, Searles 1-2–4, Beidelschies 1-0–3, H. Kreais 1-0–2, M. Kreais 1-0–2, Milligan 1-0–2. TOTALS: 38-73 13-25 — 95.

Lakota 6 14 4 12 — 36

Hope.-Loud. 30 19 35 11 — 95

3-Point GOALS: Lakota 0-2; Hopewell-Loudon 6-12 (Zender 3, Elmore, Woods, Beidelschies).

rebounds: Lakota 18 (Herr 4); Hopewell-Loudon 28 (Elmore 11).

turnovers: Lakota 32, Hopewell-Loudon 11.