TONTOGANY — Otsego jumped out to a 26-12 halftime lead over Elmwood and withstood a third-quarter rally to hold off the Royals 40-37 in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball game Thursday.

Brooklyn Thrash scored a game-high 21 points to lead Elmwood (10-8, 6-6 NBC). Kayla Minich added eight points and nine rebounds.

Hannah Smoyer scored 14 points and Brynne Limes 10 to front Otsego (14-1, 11-1 NBC).

ELMWOOD (10-8, 6-6 NBC)

Zimmerman 1-0–3, Mareches 2-0–4, Thrash 8-3–21, Minich 3-2–8, Bingham 0-1–1. TOTALS: 14-46 6-8 — 37.

OTSEGO (14-1, 11-1 NBC)

Limes 3-1–10, Brinkman 1-1–4, Roberts 1-1–3, Moser 1-0–2, Cepek 3-1–7, Smoyer 3-7–14. TOTALS: 12-28 11-22 — 40.

Elmwood 8 4 21 4 — 37

Otsego 14 12 9 5 — 40

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 3-20 (Thrash 2, Zimmerman); Otsego 5-10 (Limes 3, Brinkman & Smoyer).

rebounds: Elmwood 28 (Minich 9); Otsego 25.

turnovers: Elmwood 12, Otsego 14.

junior varsity: Elmwood, 26-20.

ARLINGTON 55

VAN BUREN 41

VAN BUREN — Arlington’s Kylie Sheets exploded for 25 points Thursday as the Red Devils defeated Van Buren 55-41 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game.

Lindsay Dodds had 15 points, seven assists and six steals for Arlington (14-5, 7-2 BVC). Hailey Essinger had a team-best seven rebounds, and Olivia Line scored six points.

Mady Parker scored 10 points with eight rebounds and five steals for Van Buren (10-8, 3-5 BVC). Agnes Durliat added eight points.

Arlington (14-5, 7-2 BVC)

Sheets 9-4–25, Dodds 6-2–15, Line 2-0–6, Green 2-0–4, Lotz 1-1–3, Essinger 1-0–2. TOTALS: 21-48 7-12 — 55.

Van Buren (10-8, 3-5 BVC)

Parker 4-2–10, I. Pawlak 3-0–6, Horne 2-2–7, Durliat 3-2–8, Tabler 3-0–6, Bishop 0-2–2, Recker 1-0–2. TOTALS: 16-44 8-10 — 41.

Arlington 14 16 15 10 — 55

Van Buren 9 10 11 11 — 41

3-Point GOALS: Arlington 6-15 (Sheets 3, Line 2, Dodds); Van Buren 1-7 (Horne).

rebounds: Arlington 23 (Essinger 7); Van Buren 26 (Parker 8).

turnovers: Arlington 22; Van Buren 29.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 28-19.

MCCOMB 49

VANLUE 28

MCCOMB — Malorie Schroeder totaled 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and added nine rebounds and six steals in leading McComb past Vanlue 49-28 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game Thursday.

Olivia Miehls added 14 points for McComb (13-5, 6-2 BVC), which jumped out to a 25-11 halftime lead and 37-16 after three quarters.

Audrey Phillips scored eight points and Maliah Snook grabbed eight rebounds to front Vanlue (7-12, 1-7 BVC).

VANLUE (7-12, 1-7 BVC)

Franks 1-0–3, Price 2-1–6, Phillips 3-1–8, S. King 1-0–2, Snook 0-5–5, Biller 2-0–4. TOTALS: 9-36 7-18 — 28.

MCCOMB (13-5, 6-2 BVC)

Shoop 0-3–3, Like 0-2–2, H. Schroeder 1-0–3, Miehls 3-7–14, Mad. Schroeder 1-0–2, Bryan 1-0–2, E. Dehart 1-0–2, Mal. Schroeder 7-3–21. TOTALS: 14-55 15-23 — 49.

Vanlue 7 14 5 12 — 28

McComb 11 14 12 12 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 3-7 (Franks, Price & Phillips); McComb 6-15 (Mal. Schroeder 4, H. Schroeder & Miehls).

rebounds: Vanlue 24 (Snook 8); McComb 26 (Mal. Schroeder 9).

turnovers: Vanlue 25, McComb 11.

junior varsity: McComb, 15-12 (two quarters).

RIVERDALE 47

ARCADIA 33

ARCADIA — Riverdale outscored Arcadia in each quarter Thursday and came away with a 47-33 victory in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game.

Payton Rodriguez led all scorers with 17 points as Riverdale improved to 7-10, 4-4 BVC. Carrigan Vent scored 13 points.

Samantha Burnett led Arcadia (11-7, 4-4 BVC) with 11 points. Reagan Pratt had seven points and Lyndee Ward grabbed seven rebounds.

Riverdale (7-10, 4-4 BVC)

Howell 2-0–5, Rodriguez 5-7–17, Breidenbach 0-6–6, Searfoss 2-0–4, Vent 4-4–13, Sudlow 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14 17-21 — 47.

Arcadia (11-7, 4-4 BVC)

Burnett 4-3–11, Pratt 2-2–7, Golden 1-2–4, Le. Rodriguez 1-0–2, Cramer 1-2–5, Ward 1-0–2, Rank 1-0–2. TOTALS: 11-51 9-18 — 33.

Riverdale 14 12 8 13 — 47

Arcadia 8 10 5 10 — 33

3-Point GOALS: Riverdale 2 (Howell, Vent); Arcadia 2-15 (Pratt, Cramer).

rebounds: Arcadia 24 (Ward 7).

turnovers: Arcadia 13.

junior varsity: Arcadia, 20-16.

Boys basketball

CAREY 47

NEW RIEGEL 44

CAREY — Carey’s boys basketball team overcame a slow start with a dominating second half as the Blue Devils used a 31-15 advantage after halftime to edge New Riegel 47-44 in a nonleague game Thursday.

Hayden Stone notched a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double as Carey bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to Colonel Crawford to improve to 9-7. Cade Crawford added nine points for the Blue Devils.

Nick Reinhart’s 11 points led New Riegel (4-12).

NEW RIEGEL (4-12)

Tiell 3-0–8, Acree 2-0–4, Schalk 2-0–4, Gillig 4-0–9, Theis 4-0–8, Reinhart 3-3–11. TOTALS: 18-39 3-5 — 44.

CAREY (9-7)

Nash 1-1–4, Stone 10-3–23, Hoepf 2-0–6, Crawford 3-2–9, Yeater 1-0–2, Frederick 1-0–3. TOTALS: 18-43 6-10 — 47.

New Riegel 17 12 9 6 — 44

Carey 8 8 18 13 — 47

3-Point GOALS: New Riegel 5-14 (Tiell & Reinhart 2, Gillig); Carey 5-20 (Hoepf 2, Nash, Crawford & Frederick).

rebounds: New Riegel 18; Carey 20 (Stone 10).

turnovers: New Riegel 10, Carey 8.

junior varsity: Carey, 68-20.

HOPEWELL-LOUD. 61

GIBSONBURG 44

GIBSONBURG — Jordyn Jury scored 19 points and Carter Coffman added 18 points Thursday as Hopewell-Loudon blew by Gibsonburg 61-44 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys basketball game.

Travis Milligan chipped in 11 points as H-L improved to 12-4, 8-3 SBC River. Milligan had team highs of six assists and six rebounds.

Theo Hernandez scored 19 points to lead Gibsonburg (6-9, 5-6 SBC River).

Hopewell-Loud. (12-4, 8-3 SBC River)

R. Jury 1-3–5, Ritchey 1-0–2, Milligan 4-0–11, Coffman 7-3–18, J. Jury 9-1–19, Rumschlag 3-0–6. TOTALS: 25-47 7-9 — 61.

Gibsonburg (6-9, 5-6 SBC River)

Ma. Tille 2-2–6, Mi. Tille 4-2–10, Hernandez 8-3–19, McGough 2-0–6, Henderson 1-0–3. TOTALS: 17-40 7-11 — 44.

Hope.-Loud. 21 9 18 13 — 61

Gibsonburg 11 14 10 9 — 44

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 4-15 (Milligan 3, Coffman); Gibsonburg 3-15 (McGough, Henderson).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 23 (Milligan 6); Gibsonburg 17 (Ma. Tille 4).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 13; Gibsonburg 14.

junior varsity: Gibsonburg, 49-32.