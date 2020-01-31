PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 55, Van Buren 41
Leipsic 54, Cory-Rawson 43
Liberty-Benton 84, North Baltimore 23
McComb 49, Vanlue 28
Riverdale 47, Arcadia 33
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior 67, Fremont Ross 56
Toledo Notre Dame 57, Toledo Whitmer 26
Northern Buckeye Conference
Lake 69, Fostoria Senior 50
Otsego 40, Elmwood 37
Rossford 70, Eastwood 59
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove 42, Bluffton 26
Delphos Jefferson 60, Lincolnview 54
Paulding 80, Ada 39
Spencerville 72, Allen East 39
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 50, Liberty Center 37
Bryan 48, Delta 45, OT
Evergreen 41, Patrick Henry 34
Wauseon 43, Swanton 35
Western Buckeye League
Defiance 43, Celina 21
Lima Bath 37, Wapakoneta 29
Ottawa-Glandorf 51, Lima Shawnee 35
St. Marys Memorial 48, Elida 28
Van Wert 46, Kenton 40
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin 72, Upper Scioto Valley 37
Sidney Lehman 58, Lima Perry 31
Waynesfield-Goshen 40, Hardin Northern 39
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood 52, Cardinal Stritch 22
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater 43, New Knoxville 41
Fort Recovery 58, Marion Local 39
Minster 48, Versailles 35
New Bremen 64, Delphos St. John’s 54
St. Henry 51, Parkway 39
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 52, Springfield 39
Bowling Green 50, Maumee 45
Napoleon 36, Perrysburg 21
Sylvania Southview 57, Sylvania Northview 54
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington 56, Ashland Senior 30
West Holmes 37, Mount Vernon 30
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding 67, River Valley 52
Firelands Conference
New London 53, Plymouth 26
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp 51, Tinora 44
Edgerton 49, Hicksville 42
Fairview 68, Ayersville 54
Wayne Trace 59, Holgate 26
Buckeye Border Conference
Montpelier 39, Edon 36
North Central 44, Hilltop 37
Stryker 47, Fayette 43
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Crestview 48, Wynford 43
Lima Cent. Cath. 56, Convoy Crestview 49
Riverside 44, Urbana 35
Around Ohio
Akr. Buchtel 54, STVM 51
Akr. North 40, Akr. Elms 31
Albany Alexander 48, Athens 18
Apple Creek Waynedale 70, Creston Norwayne 41
Arcanum 57, Newton Local 38
Baltimore Liberty Union 62, Grove City 11
Batavia 61, Mt. Orab Western Brown 54
Beallsville 66, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 64
Belmont Union Local 50, Linsly, W.Va. 49
Belpre 58, Williamstown, W.Va. 55
Bethel-Tate 54, Batavia Clermont NE 32
Beverly Ft. Frye 76, New Matamoras Frontier 26
Bidwell River Valley 55, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 28
Blanchester 45, Lockland 32
Bradford 65, Union City Mississinawa Valley 28
Bristol 55, Windham 27
Canal Winchester 47, Cols. Upper Arlington 39
Canfield S. Range 58, Niles McKinley 29
Chillicothe Unioto 47, Southeastern 37
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 35, Ursuline Academy 27
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 63, S. Point 50
Cols. Hartley 54, Cols. DeSales 40
Cols. Watterson 54, Cols. Ready 22
Cortland Maplewood 50, Andover Pymatuning Valley 19
Covington 40, Casstown Miami E. 37
Day. Meadowdale 31, Day. Thurgood Marshall 26
Day. Miami Valley 40, Day. Jefferson 36
E. Palestine 45, Hanoverton United 40
Elmore Woodmore 40, Genoa Area 33
Fairfield Christian 56, Cols. Grandview Hts. 49
Frankfort Adena 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 22
Fredericktown 39, Cols. School for Girls 36
Ft. Loramie 89, Jackson Center 16
Gahanna Cols. Academy 35, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21
Glouster Trimble 50, Wahama, W.Va. 28
Howard E. Knox 53, Centerburg 40
Jamestown Greeneview 64, Spring. Greenon 58
Jefferson County Christian 44, Bellaire St. John 11
Kinsman Badger 40, Vienna Mathews 33
Latham Western 44, Portsmouth Sciotoville 36
Legacy Christian 56, Troy Christian 20
Lewistown Indian Lake 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 35
Lisbon David Anderson 59, Wellsville 23
Lowellville 54, Sebring McKinley 44
Manchester 51, Leesburg Fairfield 41
Marion Harding 67, Caledonia River Valley 52
McArthur Vinton County 74, Nelsonville-York 59
Milford Center Fairbanks 27, W. Jefferson 26
Monroe 44, Waynesville 37
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 43, Atwater Waterloo 28
Newbury 37, Ashtabula St. John 35
Oak Hill 52, S. Webster 36
Peebles 68, Fayetteville-Perry 57
Piketon 51, Bainbridge Paint Valley 50
Pioneer N. Central 44, W. Unity Hilltop 37
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 67, Milton-Union 20
Pomeroy Meigs 56, Wellston 46
Portsmouth Clay 51, Ironton St. Joseph 47
Portsmouth Notre Dame 47, New Boston Glenwood 31
Portsmouth W. 48, Beaver Eastern 45
Proctorville Fairland 56, Ironton Rock Hill 23
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 54, Mowrystown Whiteoak 17
S. Charleston SE 35, London Madison Plains 24
Seaman N. Adams 74, W. Union 36
Spencerville 73, Harrod Allen E. 39
Spring. Cath. Cent. 45, Cedarville 36
Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Danville 33
W. Liberty-Salem 53, Spring. NE 31
Waterford 59, Racine Southern 57
Williamsburg 60, Lees Creek E. Clinton 37, 0
Wilmington 53, New Richmond 22
Yellow Springs 48, Day. Christian 42
Youngs. Ursuline 53, Leavittsburg LaBrae 29
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Buckeye Central
Ridgedale at Colonel Crawford
Seneca East at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Hopewell-Loudon
New Riegel at Gibsonburg
Old Fort at Danbury
Sandusky St. Mary at Tiffin Calvert
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Huron
Port Clinton at Castalia Margaretta
Willard at Milan Edison
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Bellevue
Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Tiffin Columbian at Vermilion
Woodmore at Fremont St. Joseph
Saturday’s Games
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Lexington
West Holmes at Wooster Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Mansfield Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Lucas
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Clear Fork
Ontario at Marion Pleasant
River Valley at Shelby
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Monroeville
Western Reserve at South Central
Other NW Ohio Games
Ansonia at Parkway
Ashland Senior at Massillon Washington
Ayersville at Stryker
Bradford at Sidney Lehman
Bryan at Bowling Green
Coldwater at Lima Shawnee
Defiance at Maumee
Delta at Pettisville
Edgerton at Edon
Evergreen at Hilltop
Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale
Lima Cent. Cath. at Fort Recovery
Mississinawa Valley at Fort Recovery
Montpelier at Antwerp
Napoleon at Archbold
New Bremen at Celina
New Riegel at Arcadia
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton
Otsego at McComb
Ottawa Hills at Liberty Center
Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton
Ottoville at Leipsic
Pandora-Gilboa at Kalida
Patrick Henry at Elmwood
Paulding at Continental
Toledo Bowsher at Anthony Wayne
Toledo Start at Perrysburg
Wayne Trace at Miller City
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Ridgedale 54, Buckeye Central 48
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury 68, Lakota 42
Hopewell-Loudon 61, Gibsonburg 44
Old Fort 67, Sandusky St. Mary 59
Tiffin Calvert 57, Fremont St. Joseph 36
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior 52, Vermilion 30
Sandusky Senior 67, Sandusky Perkins 51
Tiffin Columbian 67, Bellevue 39
Other NW Ohio Games
Carey 47, New Riegel 44
Castalia Margaretta 63, Norwalk St. Paul 58
Clyde 50, Milan Edison 43
Around Ohio
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61, Rayland Buckeye 47
Hudson WRA 96, Cle. Collinwood 50
Steubenville 53, Weir, W.Va. 37
Tree of Life 76, Groveport Madison Christian 55
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at North Baltimore
Arlington at McComb
Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue
Riverdale at Cory-Rawson
Van Buren at Leipsic
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Oregon Clay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. John’s at Lima Senior
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Francis
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Woodmore
Genoa at Elmwood
Otsego at Lake
Fostoria at Rossford
Northwest Conference
Ada at Paulding
Allen East at Spencerville
Bluffton at Columbus Grove
Delphos Jefferson at Lincolnview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Liberty Center
Bryan at Delta
Evergreen at Patrick Henry
Wauseon at Swanton
Putnam County League
Kalida at Ottoville
Miller City at Fort Jennings
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Defiance
Lima Bath at Wapakoneta
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Shawnee
St. Marys Memorial at Elida
Van Wert at Kenton
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Upper Scioto Valley
Lima Perry at Sidney Lehman
Lima Temple Christian at Ridgemont
Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Willard
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian
Maumee Valley Country Day at Northwood
Ottawa Hills at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at New Knoxville
Marion Local at Fort Recovery
New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s
St. Henry at Parkway
Versailles at Minster
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Bowling Green
Perrysburg at Napoleon
Springfield at Anthony Wayne
Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Mansfield Madison
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Senior
Wooster Senior at West Holmes
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott at Toledo Start
Toledo Waite at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Kidron Central Christian
Lucas at Mansfield Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Loudonville
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Pleasant at Clear Fork
Ontario at Galion Senior
River Valley at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at South Central
New London at Ashland Mapleton
Norwalk St. Paul at Western Reserve
Plymouth at Monroeville
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Fairview
Hicksville at Edgerton
Holgate at Wayne Trace
Tinora at Antwerp
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at North Central
Montpelier at Edon
Stryker at Fayette
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Senior at Shelby
Lima Cent. Cath. at Convoy Crestview
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Mohawk
Seneca East at Colonel Crawford
Upper Sandusky at Buckeye Central
Wynford at Carey
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at New Riegel
Gibsonburg at Lakota
Sandusky St. Mary at Fremont St. Joseph
Tiffin Calvert at Hopewell-Loudon
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold at Tinora
Ashland Mapleton at Mansfield Christian
Bellevue at Willard
Bradford at Sidney Lehman
Cardinal Stritch at Parkway
Castalia Margaretta at Old Fort
Celina at St. Henry
Clyde at Genoa
Continental at Columbus Grove
Convoy Crestview at Hicksville
Cory-Rawson at Allen East
Delta at North Central
Eastwood at Ottawa-Glandorf
Edgerton at Hilltop
Evergreen at Edon
Findlay at Lima Shawnee
Fort Jennings at Holgate
Fort Recovery at Mississinawa Valley
Hardin Northern at Arlington
Jones Leadership Academy at Ridgemont
Kalida at Wayne Trace
Liberty Center at Fayette
Lima Cent. Cath. at Liberty-Benton
Lima Temple Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Lincolnview at Delphos St. John’s
Lucas at Galion Senior
Mansfield Senior at Sandusky Senior
Marion Harding at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Marion Local at Fort Loramie
Marion Pleasant at Columbus Bishop Ready
Milan Edison at Firelands
Minster at Jackson Center
Monroeville at Black River
Montpelier at Antwerp
New Bremen at Botkins
New Knoxville at Spencerville
Norwalk Senior at Port Clinton
Orrville at Ashland Senior
Otsego at Patrick Henry
Pandora-Gilboa at Bluffton
Pettisville at Ayersville
Ridgedale at Delaware Christian
Riverdale at Miller City
Riverside at Houston
Springfield at Wauseon
St. Marys Memorial at Sidney
Toledo Bowsher at Rossford
Toledo Scott at Whitehall-Yearling
Upper Scioto Valley at Coldwater
Vanlue at Crestline
Vermilion at Huron
Versailles at Anna
Waynesfield-Goshen at North Baltimore
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 34 14 .708 —
Boston 32 15 .681 1½
Philadelphia 31 18 .633 3½
Brooklyn 20 26 .435 13
New York 13 36 .265 21½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 32 15 .681 —
Orlando 21 27 .438 11½
Washington 16 31 .340 16
Charlotte 16 32 .333 16½
Atlanta 13 36 .265 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 41 6 .872 —
Indiana 31 17 .646 10½
Chicago 19 31 .380 23½
Detroit 17 32 .347 25
Cleveland 13 36 .265 29
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 29 18 .617 —
Houston 29 18 .617 —
Memphis 24 24 .500 5½
San Antonio 21 26 .447 8
New Orleans 19 29 .396 10½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 32 15 .681 —
Utah 32 15 .681 —
Oklahoma City 29 20 .592 4
Portland 21 27 .438 11½
Minnesota 15 32 .319 17
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —
L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½
Phoenix 20 27 .426 16½
Sacramento 17 30 .362 19½
Golden State 10 39 .204 27½
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Indiana 115, Chicago 106, OT
Brooklyn 125, Detroit 115
Memphis 127, New York 106
San Antonio 127, Utah 120
Portland 125, Houston 112
Oklahoma City 120, Sacramento 100
Thursday’s Results
Washington 121, Charlotte 107
Toronto 115, Cleveland 109
Atlanta 127, Philadelphia 117
Boston 119, Golden State 104
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, late
Utah at Denver, late
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Detroit, 7
Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30
Dallas at Houston, 7:30
Memphis at New Orleans, 8
Denver at Milwaukee, 9
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Miami at Orlando, 7
New York at Indiana, 7
Brooklyn at Washington, 8
Golden State at Cleveland, 8
Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30
Philadelphia at Boston, 8:30
Charlotte at San Antonio, 9
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10
Utah at Portland, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Denver at Detroit, 12:30
New Orleans at Houston, 2
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 2
Chicago at Toronto, 3
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 50 30 15 5 65 181 142
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 51 27 17 7 61 186 170
Montreal 52 23 22 7 53 160 162
Buffalo 51 22 22 7 51 148 160
Ottawa 50 18 23 9 45 138 169
Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 51 34 12 5 73 185 151
Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150
N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159
New Jersey 50 18 24 8 44 135 182
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 51 31 12 8 70 164 141
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 131 127
Nashville 50 24 19 7 55 169 168
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160
Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 51 29 18 4 62 170 152
Calgary 52 27 19 6 60 143 155
Edmonton 50 26 18 6 58 158 157
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
Arizona 52 26 21 5 57 148 142
San Jose 52 22 26 4 48 136 174
Anaheim 50 20 25 5 45 128 156
Los Angeles 51 18 28 5 41 127 162
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Nashville 5, Washington 4
Toronto 5, Dallas 3
Anaheim 4, Arizona 2
Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 2
Vancouver 5, San Jose 2
Calgary 4, Edmonton 3, SO
Thursday’s Results
Montreal 3, Buffalo 1
Nashville 6, New Jersey 5, SO
Los Angeles at Arizona, late
Friday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7
Vegas at Carolina, 7:30
Washington at Ottawa, 7:30
Boston at Winnipeg, 8
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
Columbus at Buffalo, 1
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 1
Florida at Montreal, 2
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7
Dallas at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7
Ottawa at Toronto, 7
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7
Boston at Minnesota, 8
Chicago at Arizona, 8
Vegas at Nashville, 8
Edmonton at Calgary, 10
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:30
Columbus at Montreal, 2
Vancouver at Carolina, 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 62, New Hampshire 42
American U. 74, Loyola (Md.) 68
Boston U. 68, Holy Cross 54
Bucknell 69, Navy 57
Colgate 76, Army 56
Duquesne 75, Rhode Island 72
George Washington 79, Fordham 61
Hartford 86, Binghamton 60
La Salle 60, UMass 51
Lehigh 93, Lafayette 86
Maine 78, Mass.-Lowell 59
NJIT 66, Florida Gulf Coast 54
Niagara 78, Canisius 70
Rutgers 66, Indiana 58
Seton Hall 65, Providence 63
Syracuse 77, Boston College 71
UMBC 57, Stony Brook 49
SOUTH
Auburn 92, Missouri 58
Campbell 68, Radford 67
Charleston Southern 85, Presbyterian 84
Florida 90, Mississippi 86
Gardner-Webb 69, High Point 67
Hampton 96, Longwood 83
Jacksonville 72, Stetson 57
Kennesaw St. 81, North Florida 64
Lamar 90, Nicholls 69
Louisville 82, Wake Forest 54
Middle Tennessee 71, UAB 65
New Orleans 72, Northwestern St. 64
Sam Houston St. 62, SE Louisiana 52
UNC-Asheville 71, SC-Upstate 62
Virginia Tech 82, Miami 70
MIDWEST
Bradley 81, Evansville 73
Fort Wayne 102, South Dakota 71
Illinois St. 69, Drake 55
Iowa St. 93, West Virginia 68
Loyola of Chicago 61, N. Iowa 60
Marquette 76, Butler 58
Minnesota 86, Illinois 75
Richmond 84, Saint Louis 81
S. Illinois 88, Indiana St. 73
St. John’s 83, Creighton 67
Villanova 86, DePaul 74
Wichita St. 85, SMU 83
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 78, Texas A&M-CC 71
Houston Baptist 96, Incarnate Word 92
LSU 72, Texas A&M 57
Stephen F. Austin 105, Cent. Arkansas 99
Tulsa 95, Memphis 79
FAR WEST
Cal St.-Fullerton 78, CS Northridge 71
Fresno St. 75, Wyoming 62
San Diego St. 66, Air Force 51
UCLA 87, Washington St. 67
Utah St. 103, San Jose St. 73
Utah Valley 79, California Baptist 62
Washington 75, Southern Cal 62
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 59, New Hampshire 41
American U. 70, Holy Cross 58
Binghamton 73, Hartford 62
Boston U. 47, Lafayette 44
Bucknell 77, Navy 43
Colgate 70, Army 58
Lehigh 51, Loyola (Md.) 42
Maine 79, Mass.-Lowell 45
Rider 68, Marist 58
St. Bonaventure 84, Rhode Island 68
Stony Brook 57, UMBC 44
SOUTH
Cincinnati 57, South Florida 56
New Orleans 67, Northwestern St. 62
Tulane 62, Memphis 61
UCF 58, Houston 56
VCU 52, UMass 48
MIDWEST
Kansas 88, Oklahoma 79
Miami (Ohio) 67, Ohio 61
Nebraska-Omaha 91, Peru State 44
TCU 61, Kansas St. 47
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 72, Texas A&M-CC 68
Baylor 66, Oklahoma St. 58
Houston Baptist 60, Incarnate Word 59
Lamar 78, Nicholls 65
Oral Roberts 66, Fort Wayne 56
Sam Houston St. 94, SE Louisiana 63
Stephen F. Austin 59, Cent. Arkansas 53
FAR WEST
Air Force 75, San Diego St. 66
Boise St. 70, Colorado St. 57
Nevada 70, UNLV 62
San Jose St. 68, Utah St. 59
Wyoming 63, Fresno St. 56
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Pat Valaika off waivers from Arizona. Designated RHP Branden Kline for assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jordy Mercer on a minor league contact.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Yoshihisa Hirano to a one-year contract. Designated LHP Ricardo Sanchez for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Matt Duffy and RHP Derek Law on minor league contracts.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP David Phelps to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with 3B Pablo Sandoval on a minor league contact.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS– Named Mauro Gozzo pitching coach.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Hunter Cullen to a contract extension. Signed RHP Steve Pastora.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed Cs Michael Hernandez, Austin Mettica and Rodney Tennie.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded C Chase Smartt to Washington.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed OF Matt Feinstein and 3B Miguel Pimentel.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Keaton Sullivan.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Chase Cockrell to a contract extension.
Basketball
NBA — Suspended one game without pay New York Knicks G Elfrid Payton, Memphis Grizzlies G Marko Guduric and F Jaren Jackson Jr. Fined Knicks F Marcus Morris Sr. and Grizzlies F Jae Crowder for their roles in an on-court incident.
Football
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced TE Greg Olsen and the team have agreed to mutually part ways.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Tre Roberson to a two-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promotion Dan Pitcher to quarterbacks coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — The Green Bay Packers have parted ways with wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Anthony Midget secondary coach.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Malik Dorton, Justin Horton and Quincy Redmon. Signed S Jordan Hoover to a contract extension through the 2021 season.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released CB Dexter Janke.
Hockey
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski and Fs Givani Smith and Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled LW Tyler Benson and D William Lagesson from the Bakersfield Condors(AHL).
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Acquired LW Dylan Sadowy from Utica Comets to complete a previous trade and lent him to Worcester (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned D Eric Knodel to Reading (ECHL). Announced G Felix Sandstrom was reassigned to the team from Reading. ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Utah’s Peter Tischke one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions during a Jan. 29 game at Atlanta.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI — Signed D Nicolas Figal using Targeted Allocation Money.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Mandela Egbo.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired F Jaroslaw Niezgoda as a Designated Player via transfer from Ekstraklasa (Poland).
College
CHATTANOOGA — Signed football coach Rusty Wright to a one-year contract extension.
GRAND VALLEY STATE — Announced the resignation of offensive coordinator Morris Berger.
MIAMI — Named Ed Reed chief of staff for the football program.
TENNESSEE — Named Jay Graham running backs coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 35, New Riegel 25
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 45, New Riegel 31
Junior High Girls Basketball
(8th) New Riegel 21, Hopewell-Loudon 20
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 34, New Riegel 5
LOCAL & AREA
Fostoria Coaching Openings
Fostoria High School is in need of a varsity head volleyball coach for the fall 2020 season and an assistant baseball coach for this spring. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.
Vanlue Track Coach Openings
VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should sendanapplication, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org. Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.
Road Race Planned
COLUMBUS GROVE — The 42nd annual BBO road race will be held in Columbus Grove on Saturday, March 14. Registration the day of the race will begin at noon and will take place in Columbus Grove’s high school gymnasium. The 4-mile race will begin at 2 p.m. in downtown Columbus Grove. Registration is $20 with a shirt and $15 if no shirt is desired. If interested, contact Terry Schnipke at 419-659-4331 or go to the website at http://cg.noacsc.org/bboregistration. All proceeds support Columbus Grove Cross Country.