PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 55, Van Buren 41

Leipsic 54, Cory-Rawson 43

Liberty-Benton 84, North Baltimore 23

McComb 49, Vanlue 28

Riverdale 47, Arcadia 33

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior 67, Fremont Ross 56

Toledo Notre Dame 57, Toledo Whitmer 26

Northern Buckeye Conference

Lake 69, Fostoria Senior 50

Otsego 40, Elmwood 37

Rossford 70, Eastwood 59

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove 42, Bluffton 26

Delphos Jefferson 60, Lincolnview 54

Paulding 80, Ada 39

Spencerville 72, Allen East 39

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 50, Liberty Center 37

Bryan 48, Delta 45, OT

Evergreen 41, Patrick Henry 34

Wauseon 43, Swanton 35

Western Buckeye League

Defiance 43, Celina 21

Lima Bath 37, Wapakoneta 29

Ottawa-Glandorf 51, Lima Shawnee 35

St. Marys Memorial 48, Elida 28

Van Wert 46, Kenton 40

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin 72, Upper Scioto Valley 37

Sidney Lehman 58, Lima Perry 31

Waynesfield-Goshen 40, Hardin Northern 39

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood 52, Cardinal Stritch 22

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater 43, New Knoxville 41

Fort Recovery 58, Marion Local 39

Minster 48, Versailles 35

New Bremen 64, Delphos St. John’s 54

St. Henry 51, Parkway 39

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 52, Springfield 39

Bowling Green 50, Maumee 45

Napoleon 36, Perrysburg 21

Sylvania Southview 57, Sylvania Northview 54

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 56, Ashland Senior 30

West Holmes 37, Mount Vernon 30

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding 67, River Valley 52

Firelands Conference

New London 53, Plymouth 26

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp 51, Tinora 44

Edgerton 49, Hicksville 42

Fairview 68, Ayersville 54

Wayne Trace 59, Holgate 26

Buckeye Border Conference

Montpelier 39, Edon 36

North Central 44, Hilltop 37

Stryker 47, Fayette 43

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Crestview 48, Wynford 43

Lima Cent. Cath. 56, Convoy Crestview 49

Riverside 44, Urbana 35

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 54, STVM 51

Akr. North 40, Akr. Elms 31

Albany Alexander 48, Athens 18

Apple Creek Waynedale 70, Creston Norwayne 41

Arcanum 57, Newton Local 38

Baltimore Liberty Union 62, Grove City 11

Batavia 61, Mt. Orab Western Brown 54

Beallsville 66, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 64

Belmont Union Local 50, Linsly, W.Va. 49

Belpre 58, Williamstown, W.Va. 55

Bethel-Tate 54, Batavia Clermont NE 32

Beverly Ft. Frye 76, New Matamoras Frontier 26

Bidwell River Valley 55, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 28

Blanchester 45, Lockland 32

Bradford 65, Union City Mississinawa Valley 28

Bristol 55, Windham 27

Canal Winchester 47, Cols. Upper Arlington 39

Canfield S. Range 58, Niles McKinley 29

Chillicothe Unioto 47, Southeastern 37

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 35, Ursuline Academy 27

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 63, S. Point 50

Cols. Hartley 54, Cols. DeSales 40

Cols. Watterson 54, Cols. Ready 22

Cortland Maplewood 50, Andover Pymatuning Valley 19

Covington 40, Casstown Miami E. 37

Day. Meadowdale 31, Day. Thurgood Marshall 26

Day. Miami Valley 40, Day. Jefferson 36

E. Palestine 45, Hanoverton United 40

Elmore Woodmore 40, Genoa Area 33

Fairfield Christian 56, Cols. Grandview Hts. 49

Frankfort Adena 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 22

Fredericktown 39, Cols. School for Girls 36

Ft. Loramie 89, Jackson Center 16

Gahanna Cols. Academy 35, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21

Glouster Trimble 50, Wahama, W.Va. 28

Howard E. Knox 53, Centerburg 40

Jamestown Greeneview 64, Spring. Greenon 58

Jefferson County Christian 44, Bellaire St. John 11

Kinsman Badger 40, Vienna Mathews 33

Latham Western 44, Portsmouth Sciotoville 36

Legacy Christian 56, Troy Christian 20

Lewistown Indian Lake 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 35

Lisbon David Anderson 59, Wellsville 23

Lowellville 54, Sebring McKinley 44

Manchester 51, Leesburg Fairfield 41

Marion Harding 67, Caledonia River Valley 52

McArthur Vinton County 74, Nelsonville-York 59

Milford Center Fairbanks 27, W. Jefferson 26

Monroe 44, Waynesville 37

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 43, Atwater Waterloo 28

Newbury 37, Ashtabula St. John 35

Oak Hill 52, S. Webster 36

Peebles 68, Fayetteville-Perry 57

Piketon 51, Bainbridge Paint Valley 50

Pioneer N. Central 44, W. Unity Hilltop 37

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 67, Milton-Union 20

Pomeroy Meigs 56, Wellston 46

Portsmouth Clay 51, Ironton St. Joseph 47

Portsmouth Notre Dame 47, New Boston Glenwood 31

Portsmouth W. 48, Beaver Eastern 45

Proctorville Fairland 56, Ironton Rock Hill 23

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 54, Mowrystown Whiteoak 17

S. Charleston SE 35, London Madison Plains 24

Seaman N. Adams 74, W. Union 36

Spencerville 73, Harrod Allen E. 39

Spring. Cath. Cent. 45, Cedarville 36

Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Danville 33

W. Liberty-Salem 53, Spring. NE 31

Waterford 59, Racine Southern 57

Williamsburg 60, Lees Creek E. Clinton 37, 0

Wilmington 53, New Richmond 22

Yellow Springs 48, Day. Christian 42

Youngs. Ursuline 53, Leavittsburg LaBrae 29

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Buckeye Central

Ridgedale at Colonel Crawford

Seneca East at Mohawk

Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Hopewell-Loudon

New Riegel at Gibsonburg

Old Fort at Danbury

Sandusky St. Mary at Tiffin Calvert

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Huron

Port Clinton at Castalia Margaretta

Willard at Milan Edison

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Bellevue

Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Tiffin Columbian at Vermilion

Woodmore at Fremont St. Joseph

Saturday’s Games

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Lexington

West Holmes at Wooster Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Mansfield Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Lucas

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Clear Fork

Ontario at Marion Pleasant

River Valley at Shelby

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Monroeville

Western Reserve at South Central

Other NW Ohio Games

Ansonia at Parkway

Ashland Senior at Massillon Washington

Ayersville at Stryker

Bradford at Sidney Lehman

Bryan at Bowling Green

Coldwater at Lima Shawnee

Defiance at Maumee

Delta at Pettisville

Edgerton at Edon

Evergreen at Hilltop

Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale

Lima Cent. Cath. at Fort Recovery

Mississinawa Valley at Fort Recovery

Montpelier at Antwerp

Napoleon at Archbold

New Bremen at Celina

New Riegel at Arcadia

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton

Otsego at McComb

Ottawa Hills at Liberty Center

Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton

Ottoville at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at Kalida

Patrick Henry at Elmwood

Paulding at Continental

Toledo Bowsher at Anthony Wayne

Toledo Start at Perrysburg

Wayne Trace at Miller City

PREP Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Ridgedale 54, Buckeye Central 48

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury 68, Lakota 42

Hopewell-Loudon 61, Gibsonburg 44

Old Fort 67, Sandusky St. Mary 59

Tiffin Calvert 57, Fremont St. Joseph 36

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior 52, Vermilion 30

Sandusky Senior 67, Sandusky Perkins 51

Tiffin Columbian 67, Bellevue 39

Other NW Ohio Games

Carey 47, New Riegel 44

Castalia Margaretta 63, Norwalk St. Paul 58

Clyde 50, Milan Edison 43

Around Ohio

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61, Rayland Buckeye 47

Hudson WRA 96, Cle. Collinwood 50

Steubenville 53, Weir, W.Va. 37

Tree of Life 76, Groveport Madison Christian 55

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at North Baltimore

Arlington at McComb

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue

Riverdale at Cory-Rawson

Van Buren at Leipsic

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Oregon Clay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. John’s at Lima Senior

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Francis

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Woodmore

Genoa at Elmwood

Otsego at Lake

Fostoria at Rossford

Northwest Conference

Ada at Paulding

Allen East at Spencerville

Bluffton at Columbus Grove

Delphos Jefferson at Lincolnview

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Liberty Center

Bryan at Delta

Evergreen at Patrick Henry

Wauseon at Swanton

Putnam County League

Kalida at Ottoville

Miller City at Fort Jennings

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Defiance

Lima Bath at Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Shawnee

St. Marys Memorial at Elida

Van Wert at Kenton

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Upper Scioto Valley

Lima Perry at Sidney Lehman

Lima Temple Christian at Ridgemont

Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Willard

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian

Maumee Valley Country Day at Northwood

Ottawa Hills at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at New Knoxville

Marion Local at Fort Recovery

New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s

St. Henry at Parkway

Versailles at Minster

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Springfield at Anthony Wayne

Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Mansfield Madison

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Senior

Wooster Senior at West Holmes

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott at Toledo Start

Toledo Waite at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Kidron Central Christian

Lucas at Mansfield Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Loudonville

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Pleasant at Clear Fork

Ontario at Galion Senior

River Valley at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at South Central

New London at Ashland Mapleton

Norwalk St. Paul at Western Reserve

Plymouth at Monroeville

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Fairview

Hicksville at Edgerton

Holgate at Wayne Trace

Tinora at Antwerp

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at North Central

Montpelier at Edon

Stryker at Fayette

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Senior at Shelby

Lima Cent. Cath. at Convoy Crestview

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Mohawk

Seneca East at Colonel Crawford

Upper Sandusky at Buckeye Central

Wynford at Carey

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at New Riegel

Gibsonburg at Lakota

Sandusky St. Mary at Fremont St. Joseph

Tiffin Calvert at Hopewell-Loudon

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold at Tinora

Ashland Mapleton at Mansfield Christian

Bellevue at Willard

Bradford at Sidney Lehman

Cardinal Stritch at Parkway

Castalia Margaretta at Old Fort

Celina at St. Henry

Clyde at Genoa

Continental at Columbus Grove

Convoy Crestview at Hicksville

Cory-Rawson at Allen East

Delta at North Central

Eastwood at Ottawa-Glandorf

Edgerton at Hilltop

Evergreen at Edon

Findlay at Lima Shawnee

Fort Jennings at Holgate

Fort Recovery at Mississinawa Valley

Hardin Northern at Arlington

Jones Leadership Academy at Ridgemont

Kalida at Wayne Trace

Liberty Center at Fayette

Lima Cent. Cath. at Liberty-Benton

Lima Temple Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Lincolnview at Delphos St. John’s

Lucas at Galion Senior

Mansfield Senior at Sandusky Senior

Marion Harding at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Marion Local at Fort Loramie

Marion Pleasant at Columbus Bishop Ready

Milan Edison at Firelands

Minster at Jackson Center

Monroeville at Black River

Montpelier at Antwerp

New Bremen at Botkins

New Knoxville at Spencerville

Norwalk Senior at Port Clinton

Orrville at Ashland Senior

Otsego at Patrick Henry

Pandora-Gilboa at Bluffton

Pettisville at Ayersville

Ridgedale at Delaware Christian

Riverdale at Miller City

Riverside at Houston

Springfield at Wauseon

St. Marys Memorial at Sidney

Toledo Bowsher at Rossford

Toledo Scott at Whitehall-Yearling

Upper Scioto Valley at Coldwater

Vanlue at Crestline

Vermilion at Huron

Versailles at Anna

Waynesfield-Goshen at North Baltimore

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 34 14 .708 —

Boston 32 15 .681 1½

Philadelphia 31 18 .633 3½

Brooklyn 20 26 .435 13

New York 13 36 .265 21½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 32 15 .681 —

Orlando 21 27 .438 11½

Washington 16 31 .340 16

Charlotte 16 32 .333 16½

Atlanta 13 36 .265 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 41 6 .872 —

Indiana 31 17 .646 10½

Chicago 19 31 .380 23½

Detroit 17 32 .347 25

Cleveland 13 36 .265 29

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 29 18 .617 —

Houston 29 18 .617 —

Memphis 24 24 .500 5½

San Antonio 21 26 .447 8

New Orleans 19 29 .396 10½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 32 15 .681 —

Utah 32 15 .681 —

Oklahoma City 29 20 .592 4

Portland 21 27 .438 11½

Minnesota 15 32 .319 17

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —

L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½

Phoenix 20 27 .426 16½

Sacramento 17 30 .362 19½

Golden State 10 39 .204 27½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Indiana 115, Chicago 106, OT

Brooklyn 125, Detroit 115

Memphis 127, New York 106

San Antonio 127, Utah 120

Portland 125, Houston 112

Oklahoma City 120, Sacramento 100

Thursday’s Results

Washington 121, Charlotte 107

Toronto 115, Cleveland 109

Atlanta 127, Philadelphia 117

Boston 119, Golden State 104

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, late

Utah at Denver, late

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30

Dallas at Houston, 7:30

Memphis at New Orleans, 8

Denver at Milwaukee, 9

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Miami at Orlando, 7

New York at Indiana, 7

Brooklyn at Washington, 8

Golden State at Cleveland, 8

Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30

Philadelphia at Boston, 8:30

Charlotte at San Antonio, 9

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10

Utah at Portland, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Denver at Detroit, 12:30

New Orleans at Houston, 2

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 2

Chicago at Toronto, 3

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135

Tampa Bay 50 30 15 5 65 181 142

Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163

Toronto 51 27 17 7 61 186 170

Montreal 52 23 22 7 53 160 162

Buffalo 51 22 22 7 51 148 160

Ottawa 50 18 23 9 45 138 169

Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 51 34 12 5 73 185 151

Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130

Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132

Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150

N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159

New Jersey 50 18 24 8 44 135 182

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 51 31 12 8 70 164 141

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 131 127

Nashville 50 24 19 7 55 169 168

Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161

Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160

Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 51 29 18 4 62 170 152

Calgary 52 27 19 6 60 143 155

Edmonton 50 26 18 6 58 158 157

Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159

Arizona 52 26 21 5 57 148 142

San Jose 52 22 26 4 48 136 174

Anaheim 50 20 25 5 45 128 156

Los Angeles 51 18 28 5 41 127 162

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Nashville 5, Washington 4

Toronto 5, Dallas 3

Anaheim 4, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 2

Vancouver 5, San Jose 2

Calgary 4, Edmonton 3, SO

Thursday’s Results

Montreal 3, Buffalo 1

Nashville 6, New Jersey 5, SO

Los Angeles at Arizona, late

Friday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7

Vegas at Carolina, 7:30

Washington at Ottawa, 7:30

Boston at Winnipeg, 8

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 1

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 1

Florida at Montreal, 2

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7

Dallas at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7

Ottawa at Toronto, 7

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7

Boston at Minnesota, 8

Chicago at Arizona, 8

Vegas at Nashville, 8

Edmonton at Calgary, 10

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:30

Columbus at Montreal, 2

Vancouver at Carolina, 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 62, New Hampshire 42

American U. 74, Loyola (Md.) 68

Boston U. 68, Holy Cross 54

Bucknell 69, Navy 57

Colgate 76, Army 56

Duquesne 75, Rhode Island 72

George Washington 79, Fordham 61

Hartford 86, Binghamton 60

La Salle 60, UMass 51

Lehigh 93, Lafayette 86

Maine 78, Mass.-Lowell 59

NJIT 66, Florida Gulf Coast 54

Niagara 78, Canisius 70

Rutgers 66, Indiana 58

Seton Hall 65, Providence 63

Syracuse 77, Boston College 71

UMBC 57, Stony Brook 49

SOUTH

Auburn 92, Missouri 58

Campbell 68, Radford 67

Charleston Southern 85, Presbyterian 84

Florida 90, Mississippi 86

Gardner-Webb 69, High Point 67

Hampton 96, Longwood 83

Jacksonville 72, Stetson 57

Kennesaw St. 81, North Florida 64

Lamar 90, Nicholls 69

Louisville 82, Wake Forest 54

Middle Tennessee 71, UAB 65

New Orleans 72, Northwestern St. 64

Sam Houston St. 62, SE Louisiana 52

UNC-Asheville 71, SC-Upstate 62

Virginia Tech 82, Miami 70

MIDWEST

Bradley 81, Evansville 73

Fort Wayne 102, South Dakota 71

Illinois St. 69, Drake 55

Iowa St. 93, West Virginia 68

Loyola of Chicago 61, N. Iowa 60

Marquette 76, Butler 58

Minnesota 86, Illinois 75

Richmond 84, Saint Louis 81

S. Illinois 88, Indiana St. 73

St. John’s 83, Creighton 67

Villanova 86, DePaul 74

Wichita St. 85, SMU 83

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 78, Texas A&M-CC 71

Houston Baptist 96, Incarnate Word 92

LSU 72, Texas A&M 57

Stephen F. Austin 105, Cent. Arkansas 99

Tulsa 95, Memphis 79

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 78, CS Northridge 71

Fresno St. 75, Wyoming 62

San Diego St. 66, Air Force 51

UCLA 87, Washington St. 67

Utah St. 103, San Jose St. 73

Utah Valley 79, California Baptist 62

Washington 75, Southern Cal 62

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 59, New Hampshire 41

American U. 70, Holy Cross 58

Binghamton 73, Hartford 62

Boston U. 47, Lafayette 44

Bucknell 77, Navy 43

Colgate 70, Army 58

Lehigh 51, Loyola (Md.) 42

Maine 79, Mass.-Lowell 45

Rider 68, Marist 58

St. Bonaventure 84, Rhode Island 68

Stony Brook 57, UMBC 44

SOUTH

Cincinnati 57, South Florida 56

New Orleans 67, Northwestern St. 62

Tulane 62, Memphis 61

UCF 58, Houston 56

VCU 52, UMass 48

MIDWEST

Kansas 88, Oklahoma 79

Miami (Ohio) 67, Ohio 61

Nebraska-Omaha 91, Peru State 44

TCU 61, Kansas St. 47

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 72, Texas A&M-CC 68

Baylor 66, Oklahoma St. 58

Houston Baptist 60, Incarnate Word 59

Lamar 78, Nicholls 65

Oral Roberts 66, Fort Wayne 56

Sam Houston St. 94, SE Louisiana 63

Stephen F. Austin 59, Cent. Arkansas 53

FAR WEST

Air Force 75, San Diego St. 66

Boise St. 70, Colorado St. 57

Nevada 70, UNLV 62

San Jose St. 68, Utah St. 59

Wyoming 63, Fresno St. 56

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Pat Valaika off waivers from Arizona. Designated RHP Branden Kline for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jordy Mercer on a minor league contact.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Yoshihisa Hirano to a one-year contract. Designated LHP Ricardo Sanchez for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Matt Duffy and RHP Derek Law on minor league contracts.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP David Phelps to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with 3B Pablo Sandoval on a minor league contact.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS– Named Mauro Gozzo pitching coach.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Hunter Cullen to a contract extension. Signed RHP Steve Pastora.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed Cs Michael Hernandez, Austin Mettica and Rodney Tennie.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded C Chase Smartt to Washington.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed OF Matt Feinstein and 3B Miguel Pimentel.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Keaton Sullivan.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Chase Cockrell to a contract extension.

Basketball

NBA — Suspended one game without pay New York Knicks G Elfrid Payton, Memphis Grizzlies G Marko Guduric and F Jaren Jackson Jr. Fined Knicks F Marcus Morris Sr. and Grizzlies F Jae Crowder for their roles in an on-court incident.

Football

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced TE Greg Olsen and the team have agreed to mutually part ways.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Tre Roberson to a two-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promotion Dan Pitcher to quarterbacks coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — The Green Bay Packers have parted ways with wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Anthony Midget secondary coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Malik Dorton, Justin Horton and Quincy Redmon. Signed S Jordan Hoover to a contract extension through the 2021 season.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released CB Dexter Janke.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski and Fs Givani Smith and Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled LW Tyler Benson and D William Lagesson from the Bakersfield Condors(AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Acquired LW Dylan Sadowy from Utica Comets to complete a previous trade and lent him to Worcester (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned D Eric Knodel to Reading (ECHL). Announced G Felix Sandstrom was reassigned to the team from Reading. ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Utah’s Peter Tischke one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions during a Jan. 29 game at Atlanta.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI — Signed D Nicolas Figal using Targeted Allocation Money.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Mandela Egbo.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired F Jaroslaw Niezgoda as a Designated Player via transfer from Ekstraklasa (Poland).

College

CHATTANOOGA — Signed football coach Rusty Wright to a one-year contract extension.

GRAND VALLEY STATE — Announced the resignation of offensive coordinator Morris Berger.

MIAMI — Named Ed Reed chief of staff for the football program.

TENNESSEE — Named Jay Graham running backs coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 35, New Riegel 25

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 45, New Riegel 31

Junior High Girls Basketball

(8th) New Riegel 21, Hopewell-Loudon 20

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 34, New Riegel 5

LOCAL & AREA

Fostoria Coaching Openings

Fostoria High School is in need of a varsity head volleyball coach for the fall 2020 season and an assistant baseball coach for this spring. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.

Vanlue Track Coach Openings

VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should sendanapplication, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org. Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.

Road Race Planned

COLUMBUS GROVE — The 42nd annual BBO road race will be held in Columbus Grove on Saturday, March 14. Registration the day of the race will begin at noon and will take place in Columbus Grove’s high school gymnasium. The 4-mile race will begin at 2 p.m. in downtown Columbus Grove. Registration is $20 with a shirt and $15 if no shirt is desired. If interested, contact Terry Schnipke at 419-659-4331 or go to the website at http://cg.noacsc.org/bboregistration. All proceeds support Columbus Grove Cross Country.