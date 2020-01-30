PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Results

Other NW Ohio Games

Cardington Lincoln 94, Ridgemont 36

Marion Pleasant 44, Sparta Highland 39

Mount Gilead 54, Crestline 36

Norwalk St. Paul 57, Vermilion 34

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 78, Cle. VASJ 17

Amherst Steele 53, N. Olmsted 30

Austintown Fitch 50, Canfield 47, 0

Bay Village Bay 63, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 31

Beloit W. Branch 51, Can. South 26

Berlin Hiland 68, Lore City Buckeye Trail 11

Burton Berkshire 65, Middlefield Cardinal 25

Chardon NDCL 59, Andrews Osborne Academy 46

Chesterland W. Geauga 55, Chagrin Falls 42

Cin. Colerain 58, Hamilton 24

Cin. N. College Hill 36, Cin. Christian 27

Cin. Sycamore 54, Cin. Oak Hills 42

Cin. Taft 37, Hamilton Ross 30

Cle. Cent. Cath. 54, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 31

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 52, Lawrence School 48

Day. Meadowdale 47, Day. Jefferson 36

Eastlake N. 65, Chardon 28

Franklin Furnace Green 49, Fairview, Ky. 46, 0

Galloway Westland 55, Cols. Briggs 40

Garfield Hts. Trinity 36, Rocky River Lutheran W. 26

Greenville 42, Xenia 39

Howard E. Knox 82, Coshocton 50

Independence 40, Cuyahoga Hts. 33

Kirtland 64, Orwell Grand Valley 18

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 63, Middletown 43

McDermott Scioto NW 70, Portsmouth Sciotoville 17

Morrow Little Miami 57, Milford 49

Newton Falls 45, Columbiana Crestview 32

Olmsted Falls 42, N. Ridgeville 21

Orange 57, Gates Mills Hawken 45

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 72, Johnstown Northridge 14

Perry 38, Geneva 29

S. Webster 60, Beaver Eastern 47

Shaker Hts. Laurel 64, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 47

Sugarcreek Garaway 65, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25

Thornville Sheridan 51, New Lexington 39

Warren Howland 49, Youngs. Boardman 35

Warrensville Hts. 96, Garfield Hts. 30

Warsaw River View 55, Magnolia Sandy Valley 50

Washington C.H. 55, Jackson 26

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 59, Hillsboro 31

Wellington 36, Columbia Station Columbia 34, 0

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 71, Zanesville 32

Youngs. Liberty 87, Youngs. Chaney High School 31

Youngs. Mooney 60, Youngs. East 29

Zanesville Maysville 43, Zanesville W. Muskingum 22

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Van Buren

Cory-Rawson at Leipsic

North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton

Riverdale at Arcadia

Vanlue at McComb

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo St. Ursula

Lima Senior at Fremont Ross

Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo Whitmer

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Rossford

Elmwood at Otsego

Fostoria Senior at Lake

Woodmore at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Bluffton

Lincolnview at Delphos Jefferson

Paulding at Ada

Spencerville at Allen East

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta at Bryan

Liberty Center at Archbold

Patrick Henry at Evergreen

Swanton at Wauseon

Western Buckeye League

Defiance at Celina

Elida at St. Marys Memorial

Kenton at Van Wert

Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Lima Bath

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Lima Perry

Upper Scioto Valley at Elgin

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Northwood

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Toledo Christian

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at New Bremen

Fort Recovery at Marion Local

Minster at Versailles

New Knoxville at Coldwater

Parkway at St. Henry

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Springfield at Anthony Wayne

Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Ashland Senior

Mount Vernon at West Holmes

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Ontario at Galion Senior

River Valley at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

New London at Plymouth

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Tinora

Edgerton at Hicksville

Fairview at Ayersville

Wayne Trace at Holgate

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Montpelier

Fayette at Stryker

North Central at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Crestview at Wynford

Convoy Crestview at Lima Cent. Cath.

Urbana at Riverside

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Buckeye Central

Ridgedale at Colonel Crawford

Seneca East at Mohawk

Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Hopewell-Loudon

New Riegel at Gibsonburg

Old Fort at Danbury

Sandusky St. Mary at Tiffin Calvert

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Huron

Port Clinton at Castalia Margaretta

Willard at Milan Edison

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Bellevue

Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Tiffin Columbian at Vermilion

Woodmore at Fremont St. Joseph

PREP Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford 54, Carey 51

Around Ohio

Cin. N. College Hill 83, Cin. Riverview East 62

Cin. Woodward 75, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 57

Cols. Beechcroft 86, Cols. Independence 49

Heath 57, Sugar Grove Berne Union 49

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54, Gahanna Cols. Academy 41

W. Jefferson 47, Williamsport Westfall 42

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 56, St. Clairsville 55

Whitehall-Yearling 89, Cols. Wellington 67

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Ridgedale at Buckeye Central

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg

Lakota at Danbury

Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian

Norwalk Senior at Vermilion

Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Other NW Ohio Games

Clyde at Milan Edison

New Riegel at Carey

Norwalk St. Paul at Castalia Margaretta

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at North Baltimore

Arlington at McComb

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue

Riverdale at Cory-Rawson

Van Buren at Leipsic

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Oregon Clay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. John’s at Lima Senior

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Francis

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Woodmore

Genoa at Elmwood

Otsego at Lake

Fostoria at Rossford

Northwest Conference

Ada at Paulding

Allen East at Spencerville

Bluffton at Columbus Grove

Delphos Jefferson at Lincolnview

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Liberty Center

Bryan at Delta

Evergreen at Patrick Henry

Wauseon at Swanton

Putnam County League

Kalida at Ottoville

Miller City at Fort Jennings

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Defiance

Lima Bath at Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Shawnee

St. Marys Memorial at Elida

Van Wert at Kenton

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Upper Scioto Valley

Lima Perry at Sidney Lehman

Lima Temple Christian at Ridgemont

Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Willard

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian

Maumee Valley Country Day at Northwood

Ottawa Hills at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at New Knoxville

Marion Local at Fort Recovery

New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s

St. Henry at Parkway

Versailles at Minster

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Springfield at Anthony Wayne

Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Mansfield Madison

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Senior

Wooster Senior at West Holmes

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott at Toledo Start

Toledo Waite at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Kidron Central Christian

Lucas at Mansfield Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Loudonville

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Pleasant at Clear Fork

Ontario at Galion Senior

River Valley at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at South Central

New London at Ashland Mapleton

Norwalk St. Paul at Western Reserve

Plymouth at Monroeville

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Fairview

Hicksville at Edgerton

Holgate at Wayne Trace

Tinora at Antwerp

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at North Central

Montpelier at Edon

Stryker at Fayette

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Senior at Shelby

Lima Cent. Cath. at Convoy Crestview

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 33 14 .702 —

Boston 31 15 .674 1½

Philadelphia 31 17 .646 2½

Brooklyn 20 26 .435 12½

New York 13 36 .265 21

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 32 15 .681 —

Orlando 21 27 .438 11½

Charlotte 16 31 .340 16

Washington 15 31 .326 16½

Atlanta 12 36 .250 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 41 6 .872 —

Indiana 31 17 .646 10½

Chicago 19 31 .380 23½

Detroit 17 32 .347 25

Cleveland 13 35 .271 28½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 29 17 .630 —

Dallas 29 18 .617 ½

Memphis 24 24 .500 6

San Antonio 20 26 .435 9

New Orleans 19 29 .396 11

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 32 14 .696 —

Denver 32 15 .681 ½

Oklahoma City 28 20 .583 5

Portland 20 27 .426 12½

Minnesota 15 32 .319 17½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —

L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½

Phoenix 20 27 .426 16½

Sacramento 17 29 .370 19

Golden State 10 38 .208 27

Tuesday’s Results

Philadelphia 115, Golden State 104

Charlotte 97, New York 92

Toronto 130, Atlanta 114

New Orleans 125, Cleveland 111

Boston 109, Miami 101

Memphis 104, Denver 96

Milwaukee 151, Washington 131

Phoenix 133, Dallas 104

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, ppd

Wednesday’s Results

Indiana 115, Chicago 106, OT

Brooklyn 125, Detroit 115

Memphis 127, New York 106

Utah at San Antonio, late

Houston at Portland, late

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, late

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Washington, 7

Toronto at Cleveland, 7

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30

Golden State at Boston, 8

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Utah at Denver, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30

Dallas at Houston, 8

Memphis at New Orleans, 8

Denver at Milwaukee, 9

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Miami at Orlando, 7

New York at Indiana, 7

Brooklyn at Washington, 8

Golden State at Cleveland, 8

Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30

Philadelphia at Boston, 8:30

Charlotte at San Antonio, 9

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10

Utah at Portland, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135

Tampa Bay 49 29 15 5 63 177 140

Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163

Toronto 51 27 17 7 61 186 170

Buffalo 50 22 21 7 51 147 157

Montreal 51 22 22 7 51 157 161

Ottawa 50 18 23 9 45 138 169

Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 51 34 12 5 73 185 151

Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130

Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132

Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150

N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159

New Jersey 49 18 24 7 43 130 176

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 51 31 12 8 70 164 141

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 131 127

Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161

Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160

Nashville 49 23 19 7 53 163 163

Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 50 28 18 4 60 165 150

Calgary 51 26 19 6 58 139 152

Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153

Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138

Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159

San Jose 51 22 25 4 48 134 169

Anaheim 49 19 25 5 43 124 154

Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Ottawa 5, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 5, Calgary 4, SO

Wednesday’s Results

Nashville 5, Washington 4

Toronto 5, Dallas 3

Arizona at Anaheim, late

Calgary at Edmonton, late

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, late

Vancouver at San Jose, late

Thursday’s Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7

Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30

Friday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7

Vegas at Carolina, 7:30

Washington at Ottawa, 7:30

Boston at Winnipeg, 8

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 1

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 1

Florida at Montreal, 2

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7

Dallas at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7

Ottawa at Toronto, 7

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7

Boston at Minnesota, 8

Chicago at Arizona, 8

Vegas at Nashville, 8

Edmonton at Calgary, 10

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

ALVR 79, Stevenson 57

Albany (NY) 67, UMBC 63

Albright 86, Arcadia 79

Army 68, Bucknell 59

Babson 86, Emerson 84

Boston U. 92, Loyola (Md.) 77

Catholic 67, Goucher 59

Cazenovia 90, Cobleskill 79

Dayton 73, Duquesne 69

Dean 107, Elms 98

Eastern 71, DeSales 68

Emmanuel 95, Anna Maria 82

Gannon 69, Slippery Rock 49

George Washington 107, Davidson 104

Hartford 73, Binghamton 57

Haverford 70, Ursinus 63

Hilbert 80, Alfred St. 73

La Roche 73, Mount Aloysius 57

Lafayette 80, Colgate 78

Lancaster Bible 85, Penn College 63

MIT 90, Clark 84

Medaille 101, D’Youville 96

Messiah 79, Lycoming 68

Misericordia 73, Kings (Pa.) 62

Morrisville St. 87, KC 83

Navy 81, Holy Cross 66

Penn St. Behrend 66, Pitt.-Greensburg 64

Penn St.-Altoona 85, Franciscan 75

Penn St.-Harrisburg 83, Gallaudet 67

SUNY-IT 58, Wells 49

Seton Hall 64, DePaul 57

St. Bonaventure 62, Fordham 55

St. Joseph (Conn.) 98, Albertus Magnus 79

St. Joseph’s (Maine) 99, Rivier 69

St. Peter’s 66, Monmouth (NJ) 63

Stevens Tech 80, FDU-Florham 69

Stockton 80, Rutgers-Camden 65

Stony Brook 84, Mass.-Lowell 76

UConn 78, Temple 63

UMass 91, Saint Joseph’s 76

Vermont 56, New Hampshire 43

Widener 80, Lebanon Valley 67

Wilkes 76, Delaware Valley 65

York (Pa.) 91, Salisbury 71

SOUTH

Chattanooga 92, Samford 84

E. Mennonite 80, Bridgewater (Va.) 67

Furman 74, VMI 72

Guilford 72, Randolph 39

Hampden-Sydney 74, Ferrum 68

Houston 69, East Carolina 59

Kentucky 71, Vanderbilt 62

LSU 90, Alabama 76

Mary Washington 107, S. Virginia 76

McNeese St. 80, Nicholls 74

Memphis 59, UCF 57

Mercer 71, ETSU 55

Palm Beach Atlantic 88, Florida Tech 74

Piedmont 84, Lagrange 77

Randolph Macon 85, Shenandoah 59

Roanoke 75, Lynchburg 65

South Florida 66, Tulane 52

Tampa 78, Eckerd 61

UNC-Greensboro 72, W. Carolina 58

Wofford 79, The Citadel 56

MIDWEST

Bradley 80, Valparaiso 69

Capital 76, Muskingum 61

Illinois St. 77, Evansville 66

Indiana St. 58, Drake 56

Michigan St. 79, Northwestern 50

N. Iowa 95, Missouri St. 66

Notre Dame 90, Wake Forest 80

S. Dakota St. 76, Oral Roberts 61

Wilmington (Ohio) 88, Ohio Northern 69

Wittenberg 90, DePauw 59

SOUTHWEST

Sam Houston St. 80, Texas A&M-CC 61

Wednesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 56, UMBC 51

American U. 64, Lehigh 56

Binghamton 80, Hartford 44

Boston U. 41, Loyola (Md.) 39

Bucknell 77, Army 46

Cent. Michigan 98, Buffalo 93

Davidson 77, Rhode Island 70

George Washington 56, Saint Joseph’s 50

Holy Cross 57, Navy 43

La Salle 77, George Mason 65

Lafayette 55, Colgate 39

New Hampshire 59, Vermont 51

Stony Brook 60, Mass.-Lowell 41

Temple 67, UCF 65

UMass 64, Richmond 50

SOUTH

New Orleans 77, Northwestern St. 63

Nicholls 79, McNeese St. 63

SE Louisiana 63, Cent. Arkansas 42

South Florida 74, Houston 45

VCU 62, Fordham 52

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 77, Toledo 62

Kent St. 69, Ball St. 68

Ohio 70, Akron 57

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 60, Incarnate Word 55

SMU 64, Wichita St. 44

Stephen F. Austin 69, Abilene Christian 59

TCU 72, Oklahoma St. 68

FAR WEST

California Baptist 80, Utah Valley 67

San Diego St. 75, New Mexico 74

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed RHP Brady Rodgers and Cs Taylor Davis and Bryan Holaday to minor league contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Dusty Baker manager.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned RHP Heath Fillmyer outright to Omaha (PCL). Agreed to terms with RHP Greg Holland on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed SS Calten Daal and RHPs Austin Adams, Alec Asher, Parker Bridwell, Joey Krehbiel, Casey Lawrence, Juan Minaya and Chris Rowley to minor league contracts.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Andy Gonzalez minor league camps and fundamentals coordinator Steve Merriman minor league pitching coordinator Doug Chadwick director/mental skills development Daniel Kleinholz minor league clubhouse and equipment manager, Bob Apodaca special assistant/player development, Jerry Weinstein special assistant/player development and scouting, Warren Schaeffer manager, Blaine Beatty pitching coach and Phil Bailey physical performance coach of Albuquerque (PCL), Chris Denorfia manager, Frank Gonzalez pitching coach, Tom Sutaris hitting coach and Mason Rook physical performance coach of Hartford (EL), Steve Soliz supervisor of development, Ryan Kibler pitching coach, Michael Ramirez hitting coach and John Gentile physical performance coach of Lancaster (Cal), Zach Osborne hitting coach of Asheville (SAL), Cesar Galvez manager, Dave Burba pitching coach, Nic Wilson hitting coach and Tyler Grisdale physical performance coach of Boise (NWL), Pedro Lopez supervisor of development, Helmis Rodriguez pitching coach and Trevor Burmeister hitting coach of Grand Junction (Pioneer) and Eugenio Jose manager of the DSL Rockies.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Reinstated WR Rodney Adams to the Indianapolis Colts from the Reserve/Retired list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Rich Hurtado vice president of football administration.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Prep Boys Bowling

HURON 2,330

LAKOTA 1,920

regular games

HURON: Gabe Schwiefert 204-203–407, Gavin McKitrick 120, Hunter Warren 155-162–317, Trevor Poltorek 178-233–411, Nick Pack 193-237–430, Evan Woodruff 160. TOTALS: 850-995–1,845.

LAKOTA: Ethan Smithback 178-136–314, Trever Odom 140-155–295, Caleb Meel 142-98–240, Dakota Dukett 107, Simon Rosenberger 210-245–455, Brandon Minich 102. TOTALS: 777-736–1,513.

Baker games

Huron 189-139-157–485

Lakota 161-103-143–407

Prep Girls Bowling

LAKOTA 1,746

HURON 1,435

regular games

LAKOTA: Gabby Bishop 178-149–327, Audrey Bender 157-118–275, Maya Lesher 148-144–292, Emma Chalfin 161-139–300, Madelynn Hushour 171-132–303. TOTALS: 815-682–1,497.

HURON: Blair Poltorek 94-134–228, Blair Petee 108-101–209, Blair Porter 116-132–248, Emily Warren 145-139–284, Lindsey Steinmetz 135-129–264. TOTALS: 598-635–1,233.

Baker games

Lakota 131-118–249

Huron 120-82–202

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Hopewell-Loudon at South Central, 6

LOCAL & AREA

Findlay High Basketball Ticket Sales

FINDLAY — Presale tickets for the Findlay High’s boys basketball game at Lima Shawnee on Saturday will be on sale in the athletic office today at 8 a.m. and will be sold until 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Presale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.

Fostoria Coaching Openings

Fostoria High School is in need of a varsity head volleyball coach for the fall 2020 season and an assistant baseball coach for this spring. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.

Vanlue Track Coach Openings

VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should sendanapplication, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org. Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.

Road Race Planned

COLUMBUS GROVE — The 42nd annual BBO road race will be held in Columbus Grove on Saturday, March 14. Registration the day of the race will begin at noon and will take place in Columbus Grove’s high school gymnasium. The 4-mile race will begin at 2 p.m. in downtown Columbus Grove. Registration is $20 with a shirt and $15 if no shirt is desired. If interested, contact Terry Schnipke at 419-659-4331 or go to the website at http://cg.noacsc.org/bboregistration. All proceeds support Columbus Grove Cross Country.