PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Results
Other NW Ohio Games
Cardington Lincoln 94, Ridgemont 36
Marion Pleasant 44, Sparta Highland 39
Mount Gilead 54, Crestline 36
Norwalk St. Paul 57, Vermilion 34
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 78, Cle. VASJ 17
Amherst Steele 53, N. Olmsted 30
Austintown Fitch 50, Canfield 47, 0
Bay Village Bay 63, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 31
Beloit W. Branch 51, Can. South 26
Berlin Hiland 68, Lore City Buckeye Trail 11
Burton Berkshire 65, Middlefield Cardinal 25
Chardon NDCL 59, Andrews Osborne Academy 46
Chesterland W. Geauga 55, Chagrin Falls 42
Cin. Colerain 58, Hamilton 24
Cin. N. College Hill 36, Cin. Christian 27
Cin. Sycamore 54, Cin. Oak Hills 42
Cin. Taft 37, Hamilton Ross 30
Cle. Cent. Cath. 54, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 31
Cle. St. Martin De Porres 52, Lawrence School 48
Day. Meadowdale 47, Day. Jefferson 36
Eastlake N. 65, Chardon 28
Franklin Furnace Green 49, Fairview, Ky. 46, 0
Galloway Westland 55, Cols. Briggs 40
Garfield Hts. Trinity 36, Rocky River Lutheran W. 26
Greenville 42, Xenia 39
Howard E. Knox 82, Coshocton 50
Independence 40, Cuyahoga Hts. 33
Kirtland 64, Orwell Grand Valley 18
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 63, Middletown 43
McDermott Scioto NW 70, Portsmouth Sciotoville 17
Morrow Little Miami 57, Milford 49
Newton Falls 45, Columbiana Crestview 32
Olmsted Falls 42, N. Ridgeville 21
Orange 57, Gates Mills Hawken 45
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 72, Johnstown Northridge 14
Perry 38, Geneva 29
S. Webster 60, Beaver Eastern 47
Shaker Hts. Laurel 64, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 47
Sugarcreek Garaway 65, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25
Thornville Sheridan 51, New Lexington 39
Warren Howland 49, Youngs. Boardman 35
Warrensville Hts. 96, Garfield Hts. 30
Warsaw River View 55, Magnolia Sandy Valley 50
Washington C.H. 55, Jackson 26
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 59, Hillsboro 31
Wellington 36, Columbia Station Columbia 34, 0
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 71, Zanesville 32
Youngs. Liberty 87, Youngs. Chaney High School 31
Youngs. Mooney 60, Youngs. East 29
Zanesville Maysville 43, Zanesville W. Muskingum 22
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Van Buren
Cory-Rawson at Leipsic
North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton
Riverdale at Arcadia
Vanlue at McComb
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo St. Ursula
Lima Senior at Fremont Ross
Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo Whitmer
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Rossford
Elmwood at Otsego
Fostoria Senior at Lake
Woodmore at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Bluffton
Lincolnview at Delphos Jefferson
Paulding at Ada
Spencerville at Allen East
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta at Bryan
Liberty Center at Archbold
Patrick Henry at Evergreen
Swanton at Wauseon
Western Buckeye League
Defiance at Celina
Elida at St. Marys Memorial
Kenton at Van Wert
Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Lima Bath
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Lima Perry
Upper Scioto Valley at Elgin
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Northwood
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Toledo Christian
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at New Bremen
Fort Recovery at Marion Local
Minster at Versailles
New Knoxville at Coldwater
Parkway at St. Henry
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Bowling Green
Perrysburg at Napoleon
Springfield at Anthony Wayne
Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Ashland Senior
Mount Vernon at West Holmes
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Ontario at Galion Senior
River Valley at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
New London at Plymouth
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Tinora
Edgerton at Hicksville
Fairview at Ayersville
Wayne Trace at Holgate
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Montpelier
Fayette at Stryker
North Central at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Crestview at Wynford
Convoy Crestview at Lima Cent. Cath.
Urbana at Riverside
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Buckeye Central
Ridgedale at Colonel Crawford
Seneca East at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Hopewell-Loudon
New Riegel at Gibsonburg
Old Fort at Danbury
Sandusky St. Mary at Tiffin Calvert
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Huron
Port Clinton at Castalia Margaretta
Willard at Milan Edison
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Bellevue
Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Tiffin Columbian at Vermilion
Woodmore at Fremont St. Joseph
PREP Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford 54, Carey 51
Around Ohio
Cin. N. College Hill 83, Cin. Riverview East 62
Cin. Woodward 75, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 57
Cols. Beechcroft 86, Cols. Independence 49
Heath 57, Sugar Grove Berne Union 49
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54, Gahanna Cols. Academy 41
W. Jefferson 47, Williamsport Westfall 42
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 56, St. Clairsville 55
Whitehall-Yearling 89, Cols. Wellington 67
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Ridgedale at Buckeye Central
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg
Lakota at Danbury
Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary
Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian
Norwalk Senior at Vermilion
Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Other NW Ohio Games
Clyde at Milan Edison
New Riegel at Carey
Norwalk St. Paul at Castalia Margaretta
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at North Baltimore
Arlington at McComb
Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue
Riverdale at Cory-Rawson
Van Buren at Leipsic
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Oregon Clay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. John’s at Lima Senior
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Francis
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Woodmore
Genoa at Elmwood
Otsego at Lake
Fostoria at Rossford
Northwest Conference
Ada at Paulding
Allen East at Spencerville
Bluffton at Columbus Grove
Delphos Jefferson at Lincolnview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Liberty Center
Bryan at Delta
Evergreen at Patrick Henry
Wauseon at Swanton
Putnam County League
Kalida at Ottoville
Miller City at Fort Jennings
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Defiance
Lima Bath at Wapakoneta
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Shawnee
St. Marys Memorial at Elida
Van Wert at Kenton
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Upper Scioto Valley
Lima Perry at Sidney Lehman
Lima Temple Christian at Ridgemont
Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Willard
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian
Maumee Valley Country Day at Northwood
Ottawa Hills at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at New Knoxville
Marion Local at Fort Recovery
New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s
St. Henry at Parkway
Versailles at Minster
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Bowling Green
Perrysburg at Napoleon
Springfield at Anthony Wayne
Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Mansfield Madison
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Senior
Wooster Senior at West Holmes
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott at Toledo Start
Toledo Waite at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Kidron Central Christian
Lucas at Mansfield Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Loudonville
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Pleasant at Clear Fork
Ontario at Galion Senior
River Valley at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at South Central
New London at Ashland Mapleton
Norwalk St. Paul at Western Reserve
Plymouth at Monroeville
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Fairview
Hicksville at Edgerton
Holgate at Wayne Trace
Tinora at Antwerp
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at North Central
Montpelier at Edon
Stryker at Fayette
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Senior at Shelby
Lima Cent. Cath. at Convoy Crestview
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 33 14 .702 —
Boston 31 15 .674 1½
Philadelphia 31 17 .646 2½
Brooklyn 20 26 .435 12½
New York 13 36 .265 21
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 32 15 .681 —
Orlando 21 27 .438 11½
Charlotte 16 31 .340 16
Washington 15 31 .326 16½
Atlanta 12 36 .250 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 41 6 .872 —
Indiana 31 17 .646 10½
Chicago 19 31 .380 23½
Detroit 17 32 .347 25
Cleveland 13 35 .271 28½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 17 .630 —
Dallas 29 18 .617 ½
Memphis 24 24 .500 6
San Antonio 20 26 .435 9
New Orleans 19 29 .396 11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 32 14 .696 —
Denver 32 15 .681 ½
Oklahoma City 28 20 .583 5
Portland 20 27 .426 12½
Minnesota 15 32 .319 17½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —
L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½
Phoenix 20 27 .426 16½
Sacramento 17 29 .370 19
Golden State 10 38 .208 27
Tuesday’s Results
Philadelphia 115, Golden State 104
Charlotte 97, New York 92
Toronto 130, Atlanta 114
New Orleans 125, Cleveland 111
Boston 109, Miami 101
Memphis 104, Denver 96
Milwaukee 151, Washington 131
Phoenix 133, Dallas 104
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, ppd
Wednesday’s Results
Indiana 115, Chicago 106, OT
Brooklyn 125, Detroit 115
Memphis 127, New York 106
Utah at San Antonio, late
Houston at Portland, late
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, late
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte at Washington, 7
Toronto at Cleveland, 7
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30
Golden State at Boston, 8
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Utah at Denver, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Detroit, 7
Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30
Dallas at Houston, 8
Memphis at New Orleans, 8
Denver at Milwaukee, 9
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Miami at Orlando, 7
New York at Indiana, 7
Brooklyn at Washington, 8
Golden State at Cleveland, 8
Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30
Philadelphia at Boston, 8:30
Charlotte at San Antonio, 9
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10
Utah at Portland, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 49 29 15 5 63 177 140
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 51 27 17 7 61 186 170
Buffalo 50 22 21 7 51 147 157
Montreal 51 22 22 7 51 157 161
Ottawa 50 18 23 9 45 138 169
Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 51 34 12 5 73 185 151
Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150
N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159
New Jersey 49 18 24 7 43 130 176
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 51 31 12 8 70 164 141
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 131 127
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160
Nashville 49 23 19 7 53 163 163
Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 50 28 18 4 60 165 150
Calgary 51 26 19 6 58 139 152
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
San Jose 51 22 25 4 48 134 169
Anaheim 49 19 25 5 43 124 154
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Ottawa 5, Buffalo 2
St. Louis 5, Calgary 4, SO
Wednesday’s Results
Nashville 5, Washington 4
Toronto 5, Dallas 3
Arizona at Anaheim, late
Calgary at Edmonton, late
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, late
Vancouver at San Jose, late
Thursday’s Games
Montreal at Buffalo, 7
Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30
Friday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7
Vegas at Carolina, 7:30
Washington at Ottawa, 7:30
Boston at Winnipeg, 8
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
Columbus at Buffalo, 1
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 1
Florida at Montreal, 2
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7
Dallas at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7
Ottawa at Toronto, 7
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7
Boston at Minnesota, 8
Chicago at Arizona, 8
Vegas at Nashville, 8
Edmonton at Calgary, 10
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
ALVR 79, Stevenson 57
Albany (NY) 67, UMBC 63
Albright 86, Arcadia 79
Army 68, Bucknell 59
Babson 86, Emerson 84
Boston U. 92, Loyola (Md.) 77
Catholic 67, Goucher 59
Cazenovia 90, Cobleskill 79
Dayton 73, Duquesne 69
Dean 107, Elms 98
Eastern 71, DeSales 68
Emmanuel 95, Anna Maria 82
Gannon 69, Slippery Rock 49
George Washington 107, Davidson 104
Hartford 73, Binghamton 57
Haverford 70, Ursinus 63
Hilbert 80, Alfred St. 73
La Roche 73, Mount Aloysius 57
Lafayette 80, Colgate 78
Lancaster Bible 85, Penn College 63
MIT 90, Clark 84
Medaille 101, D’Youville 96
Messiah 79, Lycoming 68
Misericordia 73, Kings (Pa.) 62
Morrisville St. 87, KC 83
Navy 81, Holy Cross 66
Penn St. Behrend 66, Pitt.-Greensburg 64
Penn St.-Altoona 85, Franciscan 75
Penn St.-Harrisburg 83, Gallaudet 67
SUNY-IT 58, Wells 49
Seton Hall 64, DePaul 57
St. Bonaventure 62, Fordham 55
St. Joseph (Conn.) 98, Albertus Magnus 79
St. Joseph’s (Maine) 99, Rivier 69
St. Peter’s 66, Monmouth (NJ) 63
Stevens Tech 80, FDU-Florham 69
Stockton 80, Rutgers-Camden 65
Stony Brook 84, Mass.-Lowell 76
UConn 78, Temple 63
UMass 91, Saint Joseph’s 76
Vermont 56, New Hampshire 43
Widener 80, Lebanon Valley 67
Wilkes 76, Delaware Valley 65
York (Pa.) 91, Salisbury 71
SOUTH
Chattanooga 92, Samford 84
E. Mennonite 80, Bridgewater (Va.) 67
Furman 74, VMI 72
Guilford 72, Randolph 39
Hampden-Sydney 74, Ferrum 68
Houston 69, East Carolina 59
Kentucky 71, Vanderbilt 62
LSU 90, Alabama 76
Mary Washington 107, S. Virginia 76
McNeese St. 80, Nicholls 74
Memphis 59, UCF 57
Mercer 71, ETSU 55
Palm Beach Atlantic 88, Florida Tech 74
Piedmont 84, Lagrange 77
Randolph Macon 85, Shenandoah 59
Roanoke 75, Lynchburg 65
South Florida 66, Tulane 52
Tampa 78, Eckerd 61
UNC-Greensboro 72, W. Carolina 58
Wofford 79, The Citadel 56
MIDWEST
Bradley 80, Valparaiso 69
Capital 76, Muskingum 61
Illinois St. 77, Evansville 66
Indiana St. 58, Drake 56
Michigan St. 79, Northwestern 50
N. Iowa 95, Missouri St. 66
Notre Dame 90, Wake Forest 80
S. Dakota St. 76, Oral Roberts 61
Wilmington (Ohio) 88, Ohio Northern 69
Wittenberg 90, DePauw 59
SOUTHWEST
Sam Houston St. 80, Texas A&M-CC 61
Wednesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 56, UMBC 51
American U. 64, Lehigh 56
Binghamton 80, Hartford 44
Boston U. 41, Loyola (Md.) 39
Bucknell 77, Army 46
Cent. Michigan 98, Buffalo 93
Davidson 77, Rhode Island 70
George Washington 56, Saint Joseph’s 50
Holy Cross 57, Navy 43
La Salle 77, George Mason 65
Lafayette 55, Colgate 39
New Hampshire 59, Vermont 51
Stony Brook 60, Mass.-Lowell 41
Temple 67, UCF 65
UMass 64, Richmond 50
SOUTH
New Orleans 77, Northwestern St. 63
Nicholls 79, McNeese St. 63
SE Louisiana 63, Cent. Arkansas 42
South Florida 74, Houston 45
VCU 62, Fordham 52
MIDWEST
E. Michigan 77, Toledo 62
Kent St. 69, Ball St. 68
Ohio 70, Akron 57
SOUTHWEST
Houston Baptist 60, Incarnate Word 55
SMU 64, Wichita St. 44
Stephen F. Austin 69, Abilene Christian 59
TCU 72, Oklahoma St. 68
FAR WEST
California Baptist 80, Utah Valley 67
San Diego St. 75, New Mexico 74
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed RHP Brady Rodgers and Cs Taylor Davis and Bryan Holaday to minor league contracts.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Dusty Baker manager.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned RHP Heath Fillmyer outright to Omaha (PCL). Agreed to terms with RHP Greg Holland on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed SS Calten Daal and RHPs Austin Adams, Alec Asher, Parker Bridwell, Joey Krehbiel, Casey Lawrence, Juan Minaya and Chris Rowley to minor league contracts.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Andy Gonzalez minor league camps and fundamentals coordinator Steve Merriman minor league pitching coordinator Doug Chadwick director/mental skills development Daniel Kleinholz minor league clubhouse and equipment manager, Bob Apodaca special assistant/player development, Jerry Weinstein special assistant/player development and scouting, Warren Schaeffer manager, Blaine Beatty pitching coach and Phil Bailey physical performance coach of Albuquerque (PCL), Chris Denorfia manager, Frank Gonzalez pitching coach, Tom Sutaris hitting coach and Mason Rook physical performance coach of Hartford (EL), Steve Soliz supervisor of development, Ryan Kibler pitching coach, Michael Ramirez hitting coach and John Gentile physical performance coach of Lancaster (Cal), Zach Osborne hitting coach of Asheville (SAL), Cesar Galvez manager, Dave Burba pitching coach, Nic Wilson hitting coach and Tyler Grisdale physical performance coach of Boise (NWL), Pedro Lopez supervisor of development, Helmis Rodriguez pitching coach and Trevor Burmeister hitting coach of Grand Junction (Pioneer) and Eugenio Jose manager of the DSL Rockies.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Reinstated WR Rodney Adams to the Indianapolis Colts from the Reserve/Retired list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Rich Hurtado vice president of football administration.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Prep Boys Bowling
HURON 2,330
LAKOTA 1,920
regular games
HURON: Gabe Schwiefert 204-203–407, Gavin McKitrick 120, Hunter Warren 155-162–317, Trevor Poltorek 178-233–411, Nick Pack 193-237–430, Evan Woodruff 160. TOTALS: 850-995–1,845.
LAKOTA: Ethan Smithback 178-136–314, Trever Odom 140-155–295, Caleb Meel 142-98–240, Dakota Dukett 107, Simon Rosenberger 210-245–455, Brandon Minich 102. TOTALS: 777-736–1,513.
Baker games
Huron 189-139-157–485
Lakota 161-103-143–407
Prep Girls Bowling
LAKOTA 1,746
HURON 1,435
regular games
LAKOTA: Gabby Bishop 178-149–327, Audrey Bender 157-118–275, Maya Lesher 148-144–292, Emma Chalfin 161-139–300, Madelynn Hushour 171-132–303. TOTALS: 815-682–1,497.
HURON: Blair Poltorek 94-134–228, Blair Petee 108-101–209, Blair Porter 116-132–248, Emily Warren 145-139–284, Lindsey Steinmetz 135-129–264. TOTALS: 598-635–1,233.
Baker games
Lakota 131-118–249
Huron 120-82–202
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Hopewell-Loudon at South Central, 6
LOCAL & AREA
Findlay High Basketball Ticket Sales
FINDLAY — Presale tickets for the Findlay High’s boys basketball game at Lima Shawnee on Saturday will be on sale in the athletic office today at 8 a.m. and will be sold until 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Presale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.
Fostoria Coaching Openings
Fostoria High School is in need of a varsity head volleyball coach for the fall 2020 season and an assistant baseball coach for this spring. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.
Vanlue Track Coach Openings
VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should sendanapplication, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org. Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.
Road Race Planned
COLUMBUS GROVE — The 42nd annual BBO road race will be held in Columbus Grove on Saturday, March 14. Registration the day of the race will begin at noon and will take place in Columbus Grove’s high school gymnasium. The 4-mile race will begin at 2 p.m. in downtown Columbus Grove. Registration is $20 with a shirt and $15 if no shirt is desired. If interested, contact Terry Schnipke at 419-659-4331 or go to the website at http://cg.noacsc.org/bboregistration. All proceeds support Columbus Grove Cross Country.