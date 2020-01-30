By ZACH BAKER

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s players have been through all of this before.

A few times, in fact.

The final stretch of a schedule has arrived, and the Chieftains are preparing for what they hope is a strong finish and postseason run.

It’s nothing new for a team with seven seniors, three of whom are four-year letterwinners.

Hopewell-Loudon has had a good team for a number of years, and the 2019-20 version is no exception.

The Chieftains stand 11-4, 7-3 in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.

It’s a good place to be.

But in talking to coach Roger Jury and his players, it’s clear they believe the best is yet to come.

“Losing a couple league games, it kind of stinks, because we know that we maybe lost our chance at winning a league title and putting a banner on the wall,” said guard Jordyn Jury, who is averaging 16 points, 5.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds a game. “But, there’s still things in front of us that we want to do, and there’s some added pressure there with a large group of seniors; there’s still things we want to do.”

And because the team is mostly seniors, it knows the time to do it is now. That can create pressure, but coach Roger Jury — Jordyn’s father — said that’s not a bad thing.

“I think they see it. Sometimes you want to have pressure, so I hope this is a positive pressure that kicks you into the next level,” Roger Jury said. “They’re capable of accomplishing a lot, like a lot of things are. And we just hope that we can be one of the teams where the ball bounces our way.”

Things haven’t always gone the Chieftains’ way this season. Of the team’s four losses, one was by a point, one came in overtime, and another — to league leading Old Fort — was by just five points.

“We can compete against anyone,” Roger Jury said.

The team believes it has a surge in it.

“We want to make a good run and go out the way we know we can,” said Travis Milligan, who like Jordyn Jury and Kyle Rumschlag is a four-year letterman. “I’m pretty confident. I trust in my teammates, we’re all on the same page, the same goals and we know what we want to do.”

Milligan is averaging better than 10 points and four rebounds a game, while Rumschlag is averaging better than seven points with 4.4 rebounds a game.

But it’s not all about stats. It’s about the bond created from a group that has played together for years.

“Ever since summer of seventh grade, going into eighth grade, really started that chemistry especially in the summer,” Rumschlag said. “You really don’t have a whole lot of people watching, you just try to bond with your team.”

It’s not just Jury, Milligan and Rumschlag. It extends to the team’s other seniors, Carter Ritchey, Marshall Reinhard, Carter Coffman and Ethan Oswalt.

“You can definitely tell they’ve grown and matured, physically and mentally,” Roger Jury said. “I think they know the game really well right now. They’re fantastic students and great kids.”

Physical development has been important for the program. Roger Jury praised the players’ work in the weight room, as well as their work throughout the year.

That has included playing for H-L in other seasons. Every player on the varsity roster is a multi-sport athlete.

That has made things tricky, especially near the end of the fall, when football was ending and other players were part of the school’s state-qualifying cross country team.

“Of course, you come out of fall sports banged up,” Roger Jury said. “Most cross country and golf teams would be done, but of course our cross country (team) is fantastic, and we had kids running that week as well. To be at that level, state cross country group, and to be a successful football program, our kids put in a lot of time, just as they do into basketball.”

Roger Jury said he likes his players to play other sports.

Rumschlag, who runs cross country, said competing in the fall benefits the basketball team.

“Basketball requires a lot of skill sets with your hands, feet, head, like, move everything, so cross country and football, combine those together,” he said. ” … I think with all those skills combined, basketball is one that uses the most.”

With the Chieftains, everyone in their rotation has an important role. And those roles, and strengths, have evolved over the years.

Rumschlag started as a player who Roger Jury said saw time as a freshman because of his rebounding and physical play. A 6-foot-4 post, he was defense-first.

But he does more now.

“He’s actually grown in his ability to shoot the 3,” Roger Jury said. “He has a great move at the block when he faces kids up and plays, so he’s become more of an offensive player.”

In Milligan, the Chieftains have a player who is one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in program history.

His work ethic and dedication have caused him to improve his defense and ball handling, especially recently.

“The beginning of this year, coming out of football again, he was a shooter for us, but he has really worked on his ball handling,” Roger Jury said.

Jordyn Jury is one of the area’s best players; he’s going to play at Division II Lake Erie College next season.

But he’s far from satisfied.

“You don’t win games on game night — you win games every day during practice,” the SBC’s assist leader said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to say to my teammates and how I try to lead by example during practice. If there’s a loose ball on the floor during a drill, I’m gonna make sure I’m the first one the floor to go get it.”

It’s an attitude Roger Jury sees in his players, and appreciates.

The group has been tested, and will continue to be. The players seem to know that and are embracing it.

“I think the biggest key for our success is just playing together, and playing controlled, like we know we can,” Coffman said. “When we get out of our head, that’s when we start making mistakes.

“I’m really excited, and I know a lot of our guys are really excited, because we know we can do what we want to do. It’s just, now we’ve got to go do it.”

It’s the last run for this group.

The players know that.

“You always want to succeed,” Oswalt said, “But knowing it’s our last chance, we really want to make sure it’s this year.”