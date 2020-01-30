Prep Girls Basketball
Scoring Leaders
G Pts Avg.
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 15 361 24.1
Brooklyn Thrash, Elm. 17 354 20.8
Kaia Woods, H-L 15 276 18.4
Olivia Zender, H-L 15 260 17.3
Emma Biller, Vanlue 15 215 14.3
Reagan Pratt, Arcadia 17 226 13.3
Caity Cramer, Arcadia 17 201 11.8
Rebounding Leaders
G Reb Avg.
Emma Biller, Vanlue 15 197 13.1
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 15 166 11.1
Brooklyn Thrash, Elm. 17 133 7.8
Kayla Minich, Elmwood 16 108 6.8
Lyndee Ward, Arcadia 17 99 5.8
Alexa Gabel, Lakota 16 83 5.5
Faith Price, Vanlue 18 98 5.4
Lenci Rodriguez, Arcadia 17 92 5.4
Agnes Durliat, Van Buren 16 84 5.3
Olivia Golden, Arcadia 17 88 5.2
Assists Leaders
G Asst Avg.
Kaia Woods, H-L 15 77 5.1
Samantha Burnett, Arcadia 17 73 4.3
Breanna Tabler, Van Buren 16 54 3.4
Audrey Phillips, Vanlue 18 55 3.1
Carlie Foos, Lakota 16 49 3.1
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 15 45 3.0
Olivia Zender, H-L 15 44 2.9
Mady Parker, Van Buren 16 31 2.6
Brooklyn Thrash, Elm. 17 43 2.5
Reagan Pratt, Arcadia 17 41 2.4
Emma Biller, Vanlue 15 36 2.4
Zoe Horne, Van Buren 16 35 2.2
Haley Zimmerman, Elm. 15 33 2.2
Abbe Beidelschies, H-L 15 30 2.0
Mackenzie Mareches, Elm. 17 34 2.0
Steals Leaders
G Stl Avg.
Kaia Woods, H-L 15 117 7.8
Olivia Zender, H-L 15 62 4.1
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 15 60 4.0
Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood 17 57 3.4
Samantha Burnett, Arcadia 17 53 3.1
Carlie Foos, Lakota 16 46 2.9
Mady Parker, Van Buren 16 34 2.8
Emma Biller, Vanlue 15 40 2.7
Abbe Beidelschies, H-L 15 39 2.6
Audrey Phillips, Vanlue 18 45 2.5
Faith Price, Vanlue 18 37 2.1
Reagan Pratt, Arcadia 17 35 2.1
Blocked Shot Leaders
G Blk Avg.
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 15 40 2.7
Emma Biller, Vanlue 15 30 2.0
RECEIVED STATS FROM: Arcadia, Elmwood, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, Van Buren, Vanlue.