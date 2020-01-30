Prep Boys Basketball
Scoring Leaders
G Pts Avg.
Avondre Reed, Fostoria 15 292 19.4
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 14 253 18.1
Jordyn Jury, H-L 15 240 16.0
Bryce Reynolds, Elmwood 16 222 13.9
Michael Kramer, Van Buren 13 175 13.5
Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 14 188 13.4
Nick McCracken, Van Buren 14 184 13.1
Dom Settles, Fostoria 15 177 11.8
Travis Milligan, H-L 15 156 10.4
Rebounding Leaders
G Reb Avg.
Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 14 138 9.9
Jordyn Jury, H-L 15 115 7.7
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 14 100 7.1
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 16 102 6.4
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 14 78 5.6
Jonathan Banks Jr., Fostoria 15 82 5.4
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 15 75 5.0
Nick McCracken, Van Buren 14 70 5.0
Assists Leaders
G Asst Avg.
Jordyn Jury, H-L 15 88 5.9
Caden Lance, Van Buren 14 55 3.9
Avondre Reed, Fostoria 15 47 3.1
Terrel Lawson, Elmwood 16 46 2.9
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 14 41 2.9
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 14 39 2.8
Nick McCracken, Van Buren 14 38 2.7
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 15 40 2.6
Mason Lentz, Elmwood 16 40 2.5
Elijah Franks, Lakota 13 32 2.5
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 16 37 2.3
Caleb Plouck, Elmwood 16 36 2.3
Justen Stoner, Arcadia 16 34 2.1
Ried Jury, H-L 15 31 2.1
Steals Leaders
G Stl Avg.
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 15 50 3.3
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 16 44 2.8
Dom Settles, Fostoria 15 40 2.6
Jordyn Jury, H-L 15 36 2.4
Caden Lance, Van Buren 14 32 2.3
Logan Boes, Arcadia 16 32 2.0
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 14 28 2.0
Josh Cassell, Arcadia 16 31 1.9
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 14 22 1.6
Jaren Kloepfer, Vanlue 14 21 1.5
Blocked Shot Leaders
G Blk Avg.
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 14 17 1.2
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 16 19 1.2
RECEIVED STATS FROM: Arcadia, Elmwood, Fostoria, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, Van Buren, Vanlue.