PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (16) 20-0 160

2. Huber Hts. Wayne 17-1 132

3. Newark 17-2 122

4. Cols. Watterson 16-1 94

5. Massillon Jackson 16-1 74

6. Dublin Coffman 16-2 56

7. Tol. Notre Dame 13-3 54

8. Kettering Fairmont 15-2 37

9. Pickerington Cent. 12-3 36

10. Westerville S. 15-3 27

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Warren Harding (1) 22. 12, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 19. 13, Stow-Munroe Falls 15. 13, W. Chester Lakota W. 15.

Division II

1. Circleville (12) 19-0 151

2. Napoleon (1) 17-0 131

3. Bellevue (2) 16-0 130

4. Vincent Warren 17-1 94

5. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 14-3 80

6. Thornville Sheridan 16-2 71

7. Plain City Jonathan Alder 15-2 58

8. Beloit W. Branch (1) 14-2 47

9. Tol. Rogers 11-4 37

10. Dresden Tri-Valley 14-3 22

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Poland Seminary 18. 11, Shelby 18.

Division III

1. Cols. Africentric (14) 15-3 153

2. Margaretta (1) 16-1 119

3. Berlin Hiland 16-1 109

4. Sardinia Eastern 18-0 101

5. Elyria Cath. (1) 16-1 100

6. Cardington-Lincoln 15-1 73

7. Wheelersburg 16-1 52

8. Liberty-Benton 12-2 34

9. Ottawa-Glandorf 15-1 28

10. Ironton 14-3 19

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Otsego 15. 12, Chillicothe Southeastern 12. 12, Hopewell-Loudon 12.

Division IV

1. Ft. Loramie (16) 17-0 160

2. Tol. Christian 17-0 110

3. Portsmouth Notre Dame 16-1 95

4. Marion Local 16-2 89

5. Minster 14-3 76

6. Sugar Grove Berne Union 16-1 74

7. Cortland Maplewood (1) 17-0 59

8. New Madison Tri-Village 16-1 50

9. Cin. Country Day 15-2 41

10. Cornerstone Christian 12-5 22

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Glouster Trimble 21. 12, Peebles 19. 13, Ft. Recovery 13. 14, Belpre 12.

Tuesday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 64, Ridgedale 46

Colonel Crawford 47, Bucyrus 30

Seneca East 56, Upper Sandusky 24

Wynford 61, Mohawk 29

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg 42, Lakota 31

Hopewell-Loudon 103, Tiffin Calvert 35

New Riegel 48, Danbury 30

Sandusky St. Mary 50, Fremont St. Joseph 41

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada 49, Upper Scioto Valley 36

Bellevue 63, Tol. Cent. Catholic 39

Carey 38, Riverdale 24

Convoy Crestview 51, Antwerp 35

Delphos St. John’s 61, Lincolnview 29

Evergreen 62, Fayette 60

Fairview 42, Van Wert 31

Fort Jennings 48, Ayersville 43

Fostoria Senior 61, Galion Senior 54

Franklin-Monroe 56, Fort Recovery 43

Kalida 40, Spencerville 36

Liberty-Benton 48, Wapakoneta 34

Lima Cent. Cath. 44, Miller City 34

Mansfield Senior 43, Mount Vernon 42

Monroeville 49, Huron 41

Montpelier 50, Tinora 36

North Baltimore 53, Hardin Northern 46

Norwalk Senior 51, Springfield 36

Oak Harbor 44, Tiffin Columbian 43

Ottawa Hills 49, Edon 42

Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Patrick Henry 29

Ottoville 46, Elida 40

Pandora-Gilboa 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 49

Sandusky Perkins 54, Port Clinton 25

Sandusky Senior 55, Ashland Senior 29

Swanton 48, Maumee 23

Troy Christian 47, Sidney Lehman 38

Versailles 35, West Liberty-Salem 27

Woodmore 63, Old Fort 45

Around Ohio

Bloom-Carroll 46, Ashville Teays Valley 41

Chillicothe Unioto 50, Frankfort Adena 24

Circleville 51, Baltimore Liberty Union 22

Circleville Logan Elm 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 25

Cols. Africentric 84, Cols. West 8

Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. International 15

Cols. Bexley 41, Cols. Grandview Hts. 34

Cols. Centennial 43, Cols. Linden McKinley 33

Cols. DeSales 53, Groveport-Madison 42

Cols. Independence 55, Cols. Eastmoor 52

Cols. Northland 66, Cols. East 20

Cols. Ready 52, Cols. Patriot Prep 31

Cols. School for Girls 29, Cols. Wellington 18

Delaware Hayes 39, Cols. Upper Arlington 25

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 76, Cols. Horizon Science 16

Heartland Christian 42, Salineville Southern 25

Ironton St. Joseph 54, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 34

Martins Ferry 69, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 52

Sugar Grove Berne Union 64, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 22

Tree of Life 54, Groveport Madison Christian 28

W. Chester Lakota W. 68, Fairfield 25

Westerville Cent. 45, Grove City Cent. Crossing 43

Westerville N. 48, Sunbury Big Walnut 33

Whitehall-Yearling 81, Gahanna Cols. Academy 42

Worthington Christian 43, Delaware Buckeye Valley 40

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Scott at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Start at Toledo Waite

Other NW Ohio Games

Cardington Lincoln at Ridgemont

Crestline at Mount Gilead

Marion Pleasant at Sparta Highland

Vermilion at Norwalk St. Paul

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Van Buren

Cory-Rawson at Leipsic

North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton

Riverdale at Arcadia

Vanlue at McComb

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo St. Ursula

Lima Senior at Fremont Ross

Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo Whitmer

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Rossford

Elmwood at Otsego

Fostoria Senior at Lake

Woodmore at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Bluffton

Lincolnview at Delphos Jefferson

Paulding at Ada

Spencerville at Allen East

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta at Bryan

Liberty Center at Archbold

Patrick Henry at Evergreen

Swanton at Wauseon

Western Buckeye League

Defiance at Celina

Elida at St. Marys Memorial

Kenton at Van Wert

Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Lima Bath

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Lima Perry

Upper Scioto Valley at Elgin

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Northwood

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Toledo Christian

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at New Bremen

Fort Recovery at Marion Local

Minster at Versailles

New Knoxville at Coldwater

Parkway at St. Henry

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Springfield at Anthony Wayne

Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Ashland Senior

Mount Vernon at West Holmes

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Ontario at Galion Senior

River Valley at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

New London at Plymouth

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Tinora

Edgerton at Hicksville

Fairview at Ayersville

Wayne Trace at Holgate

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Montpelier

Fayette at Stryker

North Central at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Crestview at Wynford

Convoy Crestview at Lima Cent. Cath.

Urbana at Riverside

PREP Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 35, Elmwood 34

Fostoria Senior 45, Genoa 42

Lake 46, Woodmore 39

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 62, Ashland Senior 52

Mount Vernon 38, West Holmes 28

Wooster Senior 54, Mansfield Senior 51

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian 77, Mansfield Christian 23

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold 68, Stryker 25

Columbus Grove 77, Van Buren 66

Crestline 70, Mount Gilead 66

Defiance 67, Anthony Wayne 36

Firelands 59, Vermilion 47

Fremont Ross 83, Springfield 70, OT

Heritage Christian 53, Grand Lakes 44

Lima Perry 66, Lima Bath 58

Marion Pleasant 42, Columbus KIPP 40

Maumee Valley Country Day 84, Hilltop 47

Napoleon 59, Patrick Henry 30

Norwalk Senior 65, Ontario 45

Perrysburg 45, Toledo Whitmer 34

River Valley 82, Fredericktown 71

Riverside 62, Ansonia 61

Seneca East 74, Galion Senior 64

Toledo Christian 74, Maumee 51

Toledo Start 67, Toledo St. Francis 52

Wayne Trace 41, Continental 28

Waynedale 65, Lucas 55

Willard 78, Shelby 73

Around Ohio

Akr. Ellet 63, Akr. East 48

Akr. Hoban 73, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 61, Akr. Buchtel 52

Amherst Steele 90, N. Olmsted 62

Ashville Teays Valley 68, Grove City Cent. Crossing 59

Athens 68, Nelsonville-York 50

Augusta, Ky. 73, Manchester 41

Austintown Fitch 43, Canfield 37

Batavia 57, Williamsburg 27

Beachwood 80, Chagrin Falls 72

Bedford 39, Lorain 37

Belmont Union Local 65, Brooke, W.Va. 48

Beloit W. Branch 57, Alliance Marlington 44

Beverly Ft. Frye 51, Caldwell 41

Bristol 94, Kinsman Badger 44

Brookfield 57, Columbiana Crestview 56

Burton Berkshire 44, Middlefield Cardinal 37, 0

Byesville Meadowbrook 57, Cambridge 32

Cameron, W.Va. 77, Bridgeport 32

Can. McKinley 66, Massillon 51

Cardington-Lincoln 56, Johnstown Northridge 53

Chesapeake 76, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 26

Cin. Country Day 74, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 57

Cin. Deer Park 68, Cin. Finneytown 54

Cin. Elder 44, Beavercreek 42

Cin. McNicholas 57, Cin. Purcell Marian 51

Cin. N. College Hill 52, Norwood 42

Cin. St. Xavier 55, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 49

Cin. Sycamore 32, Cin. Oak Hills 30

Cin. Western Hills 57, Milford 44

Circleville Logan Elm 72, Washington C.H. 29

Cle. Hts. 48, Garfield Hts. 43

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 77, Lawrence School 63

Cols. Africentric 79, Cols. West 48

Cols. Beechcroft 80, Cols. International 18

Cols. Bexley 48, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 47

Cols. Cristo Rey 63, Genoa Christian 51

Cols. DeSales 69, Johnstown-Monroe 47

Cols. Eastmoor 60, Cols. Independence 52

Cols. Linden McKinley 60, Cols. Centennial 52

Cols. Northland 52, Cols. East 47

Cols. Ready 79, Cols. Franklin Hts. 45

Cols. South 72, Cols. Briggs 49

Cols. Walnut Ridge 86, Cols. Marion-Franklin 44

Cols. Whetstone 50, Cols. Mifflin 42

Crestline 70, Mt. Gilead 66

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 58, Akr. Manchester 51

Delaware Buckeye Valley 59, Marion Harding 42

Dover 78, Warsaw River View 22

Dresden Tri-Valley 47, New Lexington 41

E. Cle. Shaw 50, Warrensville Hts. 20

E. Liverpool 85, Salem 53

Elyria Cath. 81, Sheffield Brookside 39

Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 67, Conneaut 37

Fairfield 58, Hillsboro 55

Felicity-Franklin 61, Bethel-Tate 50

Franklin 61, Springboro 56, 0

Gahanna Lincoln 78, Chillicothe Zane Trace 63

Gallipolis Gallia 55, Proctorville Fairland 47

Gates Mills Gilmour 88, Cle. John Adams 46

Girard 70, Hubbard 69

Hamilton 82, Cin. Colerain 41

Hamilton Badin 44, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28

Hanoverton United 64, E. Palestine 60

Hicksville 64, Pioneer N. Central 43

Hilliard Darby 45, Cols. Watterson 42

Independence 43, Cuyahoga Hts. 35

Jackson 82, McArthur Vinton County 51

Jackson Center 37, Ft. Loramie 34

Jamestown Greeneview 66, Spring. Cath. Cent. 54

Kettering Alter 54, Middletown Fenwick 35

Kirtland 65, Orwell Grand Valley 41

Lancaster Fairfield Union 78, Circleville 43

Leesburg Fairfield 58, Hillsboro 55

Linsly, W.Va. 46, Lisbon Beaver 36

Lisbon David Anderson 56, Wellsville 49

London Madison Plains 75, Cedarville 63

Madison 63, Chagrin Falls Kenston 52

Magnolia, W.Va. 62, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 43

Mason 61, Cin. Princeton 58

Mayfield 50, Painesville Riverside 49

Mentor 94, Euclid 85

Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Chardon NDCL 47

Milford Center Fairbanks 50, N. Lewisburg Triad 45

Milton-Union 74, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 71

Monroe 62, Waynesville 47

New Boston Glenwood 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25

New Concord John Glenn 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 40

New Middletown Spring. 84, McDonald 47

New Paris National Trail 53, Carlisle 38

Newton Falls 45, Youngs. Liberty 32

Oxford Talawanda 42, Germantown Valley View 38

Parma Normandy 44, Parma 42

Peebles 79, Latham Western 36

Perry 70, Ashtabula Lakeside 63

Piqua 58, Xenia 52

Plain City Jonathan Alder 64, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 34

Poland Seminary 51, Canfield S. Range 38

Pomeroy Meigs 61, Bidwell River Valley 48

Portsmouth 76, Ironton Rock Hill 55

Rayland Buckeye 79, Barnesville 74

Reedsville Eastern 50, Corning Miller 46

Richmond Hts. 84, Brooklyn 39

Richwood N. Union 62, New Carlisle Tecumseh 59

Rittman 61, Columbia Station Columbia 60

Riverside Stebbins 61, Greenville 48

Rocky River Lutheran W. 69, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45

S. Point 46, Ironton 43

S. Webster 55, Beaver Eastern 51

STVM 54, Green 51

Salineville Southern 60, Heartland Christian 37

Sarahsville Shenandoah 70, New Matamoras Frontier 52

Sardinia Eastern Brown 80, W. Union 49

Sebring McKinley 64, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 57

Shaker Hts. 60, Solon 49

Spring. Greenon 73, S. Charleston SE 41

Spring. Kenton Ridge 61, Lewistown Indian Lake 46

Steubenville 57, Wintersville Indian Creek 40

Stewart Federal Hocking 77, Waterford 50

Strasburg-Franklin 46, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32

Struthers 84, Cortland Lakeview 52

Thornville Sheridan 89, McConnelsville Morgan 64

W. Chester Lakota W. 87, Fairfield 79

W. Jefferson 51, Mechanicsburg 40

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64, Uhrichsville Claymont 45

Warren JFK 60, Warren Champion 54

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 55, Wilmington 50, 0

Waverly 68, Minford 63, 0

Weir, W.Va. 53, Richmond Edison 39

Westerville N. 40, Logan 35

Westerville S. 78, Pataskala Licking Hts. 53

Willoughby S. 69, Chardon 58

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 63, Portsmouth Notre Dame 34

Youngs. Boardman 64, Warren Howland 31

Youngs. Chaney High School 63, Youngs. Ursuline 55

Youngs. East 54, Youngs. Mooney 45

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53, E. Can. 38

Wednesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Colonel Crawford

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Ridgedale at Buckeye Central

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg

Lakota at Danbury

Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian

Norwalk Senior at Vermilion

Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Other NW Ohio Games

Clyde at Milan Edison

New Riegel at Carey

Norwalk St. Paul at Castalia Margaretta

PREP HOCKEY

State Poll

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts

1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (9) 90

2. Upper Arlington 81

3. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 72

4. Lakewood St. Edward 59

5. Mentor 51

6. Toledo St. John’s 38

7. Olentangy Liberty 37

8. Col. St. Charles Prep 23

9. Sylvania Northview 22

10. Parma Heights Holy Name 13

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 33 14 .702 —

Boston 31 15 .674 1½

Philadelphia 31 17 .646 2½

Brooklyn 19 26 .422 13

New York 13 35 .271 20½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 32 15 .681 —

Orlando 21 27 .438 11½

Charlotte 16 31 .340 16

Washington 15 31 .326 16½

Atlanta 12 36 .250 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 41 6 .872 —

Indiana 30 17 .638 11

Chicago 19 30 .388 23

Detroit 17 31 .354 24½

Cleveland 13 35 .271 28½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 29 17 .630 —

Houston 29 17 .630 —

Memphis 23 24 .489 6½

San Antonio 20 26 .435 9

New Orleans 19 29 .396 11

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 32 14 .696 —

Denver 32 15 .681 ½

Oklahoma City 28 20 .583 5

Portland 20 27 .426 12½

Minnesota 15 32 .319 17½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —

L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½

Phoenix 19 27 .413 17

Sacramento 17 29 .370 19

Golden State 10 38 .208 27

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Cleveland 115, Detroit 100

Miami 113, Orlando 92

Dallas 107, Oklahoma City 97

Sacramento 133, Minnesota 129, OT

Chicago 110, San Antonio 109

Houston 126, Utah 117

Tuesday’s Results

Philadelphia 115, Golden State 104

Charlotte 97, New York 92

Toronto 130, Atlanta 114

New Orleans 125, Cleveland 111

Boston 109, Miami 101

Memphis 104, Denver 96

Milwaukee 151, Washington 131

Phoenix at Dallas, late

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30

Memphis at New York, 7:30

Utah at San Antonio, 8:30

Houston at Portland, 10

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Washington, 7

Toronto at Cleveland, 7

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30

Golden State at Boston, 8

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Utah at Denver, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30

Dallas at Houston, 8

Memphis at New Orleans, 8

Denver at Milwaukee, 9

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135

Tampa Bay 49 29 15 5 63 177 140

Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163

Toronto 50 26 17 7 59 181 167

Buffalo 50 22 21 7 51 147 157

Montreal 51 22 22 7 51 157 161

Ottawa 50 18 23 9 45 138 169

Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 50 34 11 5 73 181 146

Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130

Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132

Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150

N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159

New Jersey 49 18 24 7 43 130 176

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 50 30 12 8 68 159 137

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 49 28 17 4 60 128 122

Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161

Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160

Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166

Nashville 48 22 19 7 51 158 159

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 50 28 18 4 60 165 150

Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153

Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147

Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138

Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159

San Jose 51 22 25 4 48 134 169

Anaheim 49 19 25 5 43 124 154

Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Washington 4, Montreal 2

New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

Toronto 5, Nashville 2

Vancouver 3, St. Louis 1

San Jose 4, Anaheim 2

Tuesday’s Results

Ottawa 5, Buffalo 2

St. Louis at Calgary, late

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Dallas, 7:30

Nashville at Washington, 7:30

Arizona at Anaheim, 10

Calgary at Edmonton, 10

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7

Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30

Friday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7

Vegas at Carolina, 7:30

Washington at Ottawa, 7:30

Boston at Winnipeg, 8

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USA Today Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (18) 17-1 761 1

2. South Carolina (12) 19-1 745 2

3. Oregon 17-2 693 4

4. Louisville (1) 20-1 690 3

5. UConn 18-1 667 5

6. Stanford 18-2 620 6

7. N.C. State 19-1 566 8

8. Mississippi State 18-3 539 9

9. UCLA 18-1 509 10

10. Oregon State 16-4 501 7

11. Gonzaga 20-1 444 11

12. DePaul 19-2 435 12

13. Kentucky 16-3 392 13

14. Florida State 17-3 362 14

15. Texas A&M 17-3 339 15

16. Maryland 16-4 298 17

17. Arizona 16-3 266 19

18. South Dakota 19-2 225 18

19. Iowa 17-3 207 21

20. Arizona State 15-5 182 16

21. Missouri State 16-3 131 22

22. Tennessee 16-4 115 23

23. Indiana 16-5 86 24

24. Florida Gulf Coast 20-2 76 —

25. Arkansas 16-4 75 20

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 71, Princeton 70, Stony Brook 4, Bradley 3, TCU 1, LSU 1, James Madison 1.

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Hunter 75, York (NY) 52

Old Westbury 78, Merchant Marine 73, OT

Rutgers 70, Purdue 63

Villanova 79, St. John’s 59

SOUTH

Barton 72, Limestone 62

Clemson 71, Syracuse 70

Georgia Tech 82, Morehouse 54

Miami 71, Virginia Tech 61

Mississippi St. 78, Florida 71

Rhode Island 78, George Mason 64

Texas A&M 63, Tennessee 58

VCU 87, Richmond 68

Virginia 61, Florida St. 56

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 67, Ball St. 61

Buffalo 77, Akron 74

Cincinnati 65, SMU 43

Kent St. 83, Toledo 70

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

Michigan 79, Nebraska 68

Missouri 72, Georgia 69

N. Illinois 61, Ohio 59

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 79, Air Force 68

Tuesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Hunter 78, York (NY) 55

Merchant Marine 49, Old Westbury 38

Rider 60, Fairfield 52

SOUTH

Barton 67, Limestone 58

Campbell 43, Radford 32

East Carolina 71, Memphis 65

Gardner-Webb 70, High Point 57

Hampton 72, Longwood 55

Presbyterian 67, Charleston Southern 46

UNC Asheville 50, Winthrop 43

SOUTHWEST

Texas 70, Oklahoma 53

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B Mitch Moreland on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Denyi Reyes for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Ryan Engels development coach of Round Rock (PCL); Gregorio Pettit manager, Jason Kanzler hitting coach and Sean Connole mental skills and development coach of Corpus Christi (TL); Rafael Pena hitting coach of Fayetteville (Carolina); Sean Godfrey hitting coach of Quad Cities (MWL); Wladimir Sutil manager, Ernesto Irizarry hitting cowach and Tanner Lubbach development coach of Tri-City (NYP); Ricardo Rivera manager of the GCL Astros; Luis Reynoso hitting coach of the DSL Astros; Jeff Lewis minor league rehab coordinator; and Terrence Kennell minor league strength and conditioning rehab coordinator.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated 3B Pat Valaika for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Steven Souza Jr. on a one-year contract. Selected the contract of LHP Adam Choplick from Southern Maryland (Atlantic).

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated OF Jose Siri for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Shelby Miller to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHPs Rob Whalen and Erasmo Ramirez and INF Eduardo Nunez to minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Zimmerman on a one-year contract.

Basketball

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Shelley Patterson assistant coach.

Football

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Andrew Berry executive vice president of football operations and general manager. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to a reserve/future contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Mike Shula quarterbacks coach.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Named Bill O’Brien general manager in addition to his duties as coach. Promoted executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby to executive vice president of football operation.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Announced the retirement of offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Eric Blake, WR Hunter Karl and DL Evan Machibroda.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Filip Larsson from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with D Marcus Pettersson on a five-year contract extension.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Cincinnati D Connor Schmidt two games.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Luis Amarilla on a 12-month loan from Velez Sarsfield (Primera Division-Argentina).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Gudmundur Thorarinsson.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Oswaldo Alanis on a one-year loan from Chivas de Guadalajara. USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed M Gabriel Gomez.

College

ARMY — Named Sean Saturnio special teams coach.

RUTGERS — Named Adam Scheier special teams coordinator.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Shaun Bishop men’s golf coach.

WASHINGTON STATE — Named Jake Dickert defensive coordinator.

LOCAL & AREA

Fostoria Coaching Openings

Fostoria High School is in need of a varsity head volleyball coach for the fall 2020 season and an assistant baseball coach for this spring. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.

Vanlue Track Coach Openings

VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should send anapplication, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org. Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.