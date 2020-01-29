PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (16) 20-0 160
2. Huber Hts. Wayne 17-1 132
3. Newark 17-2 122
4. Cols. Watterson 16-1 94
5. Massillon Jackson 16-1 74
6. Dublin Coffman 16-2 56
7. Tol. Notre Dame 13-3 54
8. Kettering Fairmont 15-2 37
9. Pickerington Cent. 12-3 36
10. Westerville S. 15-3 27
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Warren Harding (1) 22. 12, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 19. 13, Stow-Munroe Falls 15. 13, W. Chester Lakota W. 15.
Division II
1. Circleville (12) 19-0 151
2. Napoleon (1) 17-0 131
3. Bellevue (2) 16-0 130
4. Vincent Warren 17-1 94
5. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 14-3 80
6. Thornville Sheridan 16-2 71
7. Plain City Jonathan Alder 15-2 58
8. Beloit W. Branch (1) 14-2 47
9. Tol. Rogers 11-4 37
10. Dresden Tri-Valley 14-3 22
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Poland Seminary 18. 11, Shelby 18.
Division III
1. Cols. Africentric (14) 15-3 153
2. Margaretta (1) 16-1 119
3. Berlin Hiland 16-1 109
4. Sardinia Eastern 18-0 101
5. Elyria Cath. (1) 16-1 100
6. Cardington-Lincoln 15-1 73
7. Wheelersburg 16-1 52
8. Liberty-Benton 12-2 34
9. Ottawa-Glandorf 15-1 28
10. Ironton 14-3 19
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Otsego 15. 12, Chillicothe Southeastern 12. 12, Hopewell-Loudon 12.
Division IV
1. Ft. Loramie (16) 17-0 160
2. Tol. Christian 17-0 110
3. Portsmouth Notre Dame 16-1 95
4. Marion Local 16-2 89
5. Minster 14-3 76
6. Sugar Grove Berne Union 16-1 74
7. Cortland Maplewood (1) 17-0 59
8. New Madison Tri-Village 16-1 50
9. Cin. Country Day 15-2 41
10. Cornerstone Christian 12-5 22
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Glouster Trimble 21. 12, Peebles 19. 13, Ft. Recovery 13. 14, Belpre 12.
Tuesday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 64, Ridgedale 46
Colonel Crawford 47, Bucyrus 30
Seneca East 56, Upper Sandusky 24
Wynford 61, Mohawk 29
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg 42, Lakota 31
Hopewell-Loudon 103, Tiffin Calvert 35
New Riegel 48, Danbury 30
Sandusky St. Mary 50, Fremont St. Joseph 41
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada 49, Upper Scioto Valley 36
Bellevue 63, Tol. Cent. Catholic 39
Carey 38, Riverdale 24
Convoy Crestview 51, Antwerp 35
Delphos St. John’s 61, Lincolnview 29
Evergreen 62, Fayette 60
Fairview 42, Van Wert 31
Fort Jennings 48, Ayersville 43
Fostoria Senior 61, Galion Senior 54
Franklin-Monroe 56, Fort Recovery 43
Kalida 40, Spencerville 36
Liberty-Benton 48, Wapakoneta 34
Lima Cent. Cath. 44, Miller City 34
Mansfield Senior 43, Mount Vernon 42
Monroeville 49, Huron 41
Montpelier 50, Tinora 36
North Baltimore 53, Hardin Northern 46
Norwalk Senior 51, Springfield 36
Oak Harbor 44, Tiffin Columbian 43
Ottawa Hills 49, Edon 42
Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Patrick Henry 29
Ottoville 46, Elida 40
Pandora-Gilboa 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 49
Sandusky Perkins 54, Port Clinton 25
Sandusky Senior 55, Ashland Senior 29
Swanton 48, Maumee 23
Troy Christian 47, Sidney Lehman 38
Versailles 35, West Liberty-Salem 27
Woodmore 63, Old Fort 45
Around Ohio
Bloom-Carroll 46, Ashville Teays Valley 41
Chillicothe Unioto 50, Frankfort Adena 24
Circleville 51, Baltimore Liberty Union 22
Circleville Logan Elm 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 25
Cols. Africentric 84, Cols. West 8
Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. International 15
Cols. Bexley 41, Cols. Grandview Hts. 34
Cols. Centennial 43, Cols. Linden McKinley 33
Cols. DeSales 53, Groveport-Madison 42
Cols. Independence 55, Cols. Eastmoor 52
Cols. Northland 66, Cols. East 20
Cols. Ready 52, Cols. Patriot Prep 31
Cols. School for Girls 29, Cols. Wellington 18
Delaware Hayes 39, Cols. Upper Arlington 25
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 76, Cols. Horizon Science 16
Heartland Christian 42, Salineville Southern 25
Ironton St. Joseph 54, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 34
Martins Ferry 69, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 52
Sugar Grove Berne Union 64, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 22
Tree of Life 54, Groveport Madison Christian 28
W. Chester Lakota W. 68, Fairfield 25
Westerville Cent. 45, Grove City Cent. Crossing 43
Westerville N. 48, Sunbury Big Walnut 33
Whitehall-Yearling 81, Gahanna Cols. Academy 42
Worthington Christian 43, Delaware Buckeye Valley 40
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Scott at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Start at Toledo Waite
Other NW Ohio Games
Cardington Lincoln at Ridgemont
Crestline at Mount Gilead
Marion Pleasant at Sparta Highland
Vermilion at Norwalk St. Paul
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Van Buren
Cory-Rawson at Leipsic
North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton
Riverdale at Arcadia
Vanlue at McComb
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo St. Ursula
Lima Senior at Fremont Ross
Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo Whitmer
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Rossford
Elmwood at Otsego
Fostoria Senior at Lake
Woodmore at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Bluffton
Lincolnview at Delphos Jefferson
Paulding at Ada
Spencerville at Allen East
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta at Bryan
Liberty Center at Archbold
Patrick Henry at Evergreen
Swanton at Wauseon
Western Buckeye League
Defiance at Celina
Elida at St. Marys Memorial
Kenton at Van Wert
Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Lima Bath
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Lima Perry
Upper Scioto Valley at Elgin
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Northwood
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Toledo Christian
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at New Bremen
Fort Recovery at Marion Local
Minster at Versailles
New Knoxville at Coldwater
Parkway at St. Henry
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Bowling Green
Perrysburg at Napoleon
Springfield at Anthony Wayne
Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Ashland Senior
Mount Vernon at West Holmes
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Ontario at Galion Senior
River Valley at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
New London at Plymouth
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Tinora
Edgerton at Hicksville
Fairview at Ayersville
Wayne Trace at Holgate
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Montpelier
Fayette at Stryker
North Central at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Crestview at Wynford
Convoy Crestview at Lima Cent. Cath.
Urbana at Riverside
PREP Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 35, Elmwood 34
Fostoria Senior 45, Genoa 42
Lake 46, Woodmore 39
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington 62, Ashland Senior 52
Mount Vernon 38, West Holmes 28
Wooster Senior 54, Mansfield Senior 51
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian 77, Mansfield Christian 23
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold 68, Stryker 25
Columbus Grove 77, Van Buren 66
Crestline 70, Mount Gilead 66
Defiance 67, Anthony Wayne 36
Firelands 59, Vermilion 47
Fremont Ross 83, Springfield 70, OT
Heritage Christian 53, Grand Lakes 44
Lima Perry 66, Lima Bath 58
Marion Pleasant 42, Columbus KIPP 40
Maumee Valley Country Day 84, Hilltop 47
Napoleon 59, Patrick Henry 30
Norwalk Senior 65, Ontario 45
Perrysburg 45, Toledo Whitmer 34
River Valley 82, Fredericktown 71
Riverside 62, Ansonia 61
Seneca East 74, Galion Senior 64
Toledo Christian 74, Maumee 51
Toledo Start 67, Toledo St. Francis 52
Wayne Trace 41, Continental 28
Waynedale 65, Lucas 55
Willard 78, Shelby 73
Around Ohio
Akr. Ellet 63, Akr. East 48
Akr. Hoban 73, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 61, Akr. Buchtel 52
Amherst Steele 90, N. Olmsted 62
Ashville Teays Valley 68, Grove City Cent. Crossing 59
Athens 68, Nelsonville-York 50
Augusta, Ky. 73, Manchester 41
Austintown Fitch 43, Canfield 37
Batavia 57, Williamsburg 27
Beachwood 80, Chagrin Falls 72
Bedford 39, Lorain 37
Belmont Union Local 65, Brooke, W.Va. 48
Beloit W. Branch 57, Alliance Marlington 44
Beverly Ft. Frye 51, Caldwell 41
Bristol 94, Kinsman Badger 44
Brookfield 57, Columbiana Crestview 56
Burton Berkshire 44, Middlefield Cardinal 37, 0
Byesville Meadowbrook 57, Cambridge 32
Cameron, W.Va. 77, Bridgeport 32
Can. McKinley 66, Massillon 51
Cardington-Lincoln 56, Johnstown Northridge 53
Chesapeake 76, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 26
Cin. Country Day 74, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 57
Cin. Deer Park 68, Cin. Finneytown 54
Cin. Elder 44, Beavercreek 42
Cin. McNicholas 57, Cin. Purcell Marian 51
Cin. N. College Hill 52, Norwood 42
Cin. St. Xavier 55, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 49
Cin. Sycamore 32, Cin. Oak Hills 30
Cin. Western Hills 57, Milford 44
Circleville Logan Elm 72, Washington C.H. 29
Cle. Hts. 48, Garfield Hts. 43
Cle. St. Martin De Porres 77, Lawrence School 63
Cols. Africentric 79, Cols. West 48
Cols. Beechcroft 80, Cols. International 18
Cols. Bexley 48, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 47
Cols. Cristo Rey 63, Genoa Christian 51
Cols. DeSales 69, Johnstown-Monroe 47
Cols. Eastmoor 60, Cols. Independence 52
Cols. Linden McKinley 60, Cols. Centennial 52
Cols. Northland 52, Cols. East 47
Cols. Ready 79, Cols. Franklin Hts. 45
Cols. South 72, Cols. Briggs 49
Cols. Walnut Ridge 86, Cols. Marion-Franklin 44
Cols. Whetstone 50, Cols. Mifflin 42
Crestline 70, Mt. Gilead 66
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 58, Akr. Manchester 51
Delaware Buckeye Valley 59, Marion Harding 42
Dover 78, Warsaw River View 22
Dresden Tri-Valley 47, New Lexington 41
E. Cle. Shaw 50, Warrensville Hts. 20
E. Liverpool 85, Salem 53
Elyria Cath. 81, Sheffield Brookside 39
Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 67, Conneaut 37
Fairfield 58, Hillsboro 55
Felicity-Franklin 61, Bethel-Tate 50
Franklin 61, Springboro 56, 0
Gahanna Lincoln 78, Chillicothe Zane Trace 63
Gallipolis Gallia 55, Proctorville Fairland 47
Gates Mills Gilmour 88, Cle. John Adams 46
Girard 70, Hubbard 69
Hamilton 82, Cin. Colerain 41
Hamilton Badin 44, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28
Hanoverton United 64, E. Palestine 60
Hicksville 64, Pioneer N. Central 43
Hilliard Darby 45, Cols. Watterson 42
Independence 43, Cuyahoga Hts. 35
Jackson 82, McArthur Vinton County 51
Jackson Center 37, Ft. Loramie 34
Jamestown Greeneview 66, Spring. Cath. Cent. 54
Kettering Alter 54, Middletown Fenwick 35
Kirtland 65, Orwell Grand Valley 41
Lancaster Fairfield Union 78, Circleville 43
Leesburg Fairfield 58, Hillsboro 55
Linsly, W.Va. 46, Lisbon Beaver 36
Lisbon David Anderson 56, Wellsville 49
London Madison Plains 75, Cedarville 63
Madison 63, Chagrin Falls Kenston 52
Magnolia, W.Va. 62, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 43
Mason 61, Cin. Princeton 58
Mayfield 50, Painesville Riverside 49
Mentor 94, Euclid 85
Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Chardon NDCL 47
Milford Center Fairbanks 50, N. Lewisburg Triad 45
Milton-Union 74, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 71
Monroe 62, Waynesville 47
New Boston Glenwood 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25
New Concord John Glenn 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 40
New Middletown Spring. 84, McDonald 47
New Paris National Trail 53, Carlisle 38
Newton Falls 45, Youngs. Liberty 32
Oxford Talawanda 42, Germantown Valley View 38
Parma Normandy 44, Parma 42
Peebles 79, Latham Western 36
Perry 70, Ashtabula Lakeside 63
Piqua 58, Xenia 52
Plain City Jonathan Alder 64, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 34
Poland Seminary 51, Canfield S. Range 38
Pomeroy Meigs 61, Bidwell River Valley 48
Portsmouth 76, Ironton Rock Hill 55
Rayland Buckeye 79, Barnesville 74
Reedsville Eastern 50, Corning Miller 46
Richmond Hts. 84, Brooklyn 39
Richwood N. Union 62, New Carlisle Tecumseh 59
Rittman 61, Columbia Station Columbia 60
Riverside Stebbins 61, Greenville 48
Rocky River Lutheran W. 69, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45
S. Point 46, Ironton 43
S. Webster 55, Beaver Eastern 51
STVM 54, Green 51
Salineville Southern 60, Heartland Christian 37
Sarahsville Shenandoah 70, New Matamoras Frontier 52
Sardinia Eastern Brown 80, W. Union 49
Sebring McKinley 64, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 57
Shaker Hts. 60, Solon 49
Spring. Greenon 73, S. Charleston SE 41
Spring. Kenton Ridge 61, Lewistown Indian Lake 46
Steubenville 57, Wintersville Indian Creek 40
Stewart Federal Hocking 77, Waterford 50
Strasburg-Franklin 46, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32
Struthers 84, Cortland Lakeview 52
Thornville Sheridan 89, McConnelsville Morgan 64
W. Chester Lakota W. 87, Fairfield 79
W. Jefferson 51, Mechanicsburg 40
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64, Uhrichsville Claymont 45
Warren JFK 60, Warren Champion 54
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 55, Wilmington 50, 0
Waverly 68, Minford 63, 0
Weir, W.Va. 53, Richmond Edison 39
Westerville N. 40, Logan 35
Westerville S. 78, Pataskala Licking Hts. 53
Willoughby S. 69, Chardon 58
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 63, Portsmouth Notre Dame 34
Youngs. Boardman 64, Warren Howland 31
Youngs. Chaney High School 63, Youngs. Ursuline 55
Youngs. East 54, Youngs. Mooney 45
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53, E. Can. 38
Wednesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Colonel Crawford
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Ridgedale at Buckeye Central
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg
Lakota at Danbury
Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary
Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian
Norwalk Senior at Vermilion
Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Other NW Ohio Games
Clyde at Milan Edison
New Riegel at Carey
Norwalk St. Paul at Castalia Margaretta
PREP HOCKEY
State Poll
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts
1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (9) 90
2. Upper Arlington 81
3. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 72
4. Lakewood St. Edward 59
5. Mentor 51
6. Toledo St. John’s 38
7. Olentangy Liberty 37
8. Col. St. Charles Prep 23
9. Sylvania Northview 22
10. Parma Heights Holy Name 13
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 33 14 .702 —
Boston 31 15 .674 1½
Philadelphia 31 17 .646 2½
Brooklyn 19 26 .422 13
New York 13 35 .271 20½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 32 15 .681 —
Orlando 21 27 .438 11½
Charlotte 16 31 .340 16
Washington 15 31 .326 16½
Atlanta 12 36 .250 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 41 6 .872 —
Indiana 30 17 .638 11
Chicago 19 30 .388 23
Detroit 17 31 .354 24½
Cleveland 13 35 .271 28½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 29 17 .630 —
Houston 29 17 .630 —
Memphis 23 24 .489 6½
San Antonio 20 26 .435 9
New Orleans 19 29 .396 11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 32 14 .696 —
Denver 32 15 .681 ½
Oklahoma City 28 20 .583 5
Portland 20 27 .426 12½
Minnesota 15 32 .319 17½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —
L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½
Phoenix 19 27 .413 17
Sacramento 17 29 .370 19
Golden State 10 38 .208 27
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Cleveland 115, Detroit 100
Miami 113, Orlando 92
Dallas 107, Oklahoma City 97
Sacramento 133, Minnesota 129, OT
Chicago 110, San Antonio 109
Houston 126, Utah 117
Tuesday’s Results
Philadelphia 115, Golden State 104
Charlotte 97, New York 92
Toronto 130, Atlanta 114
New Orleans 125, Cleveland 111
Boston 109, Miami 101
Memphis 104, Denver 96
Milwaukee 151, Washington 131
Phoenix at Dallas, late
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30
Memphis at New York, 7:30
Utah at San Antonio, 8:30
Houston at Portland, 10
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte at Washington, 7
Toronto at Cleveland, 7
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30
Golden State at Boston, 8
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Utah at Denver, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Detroit, 7
Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30
Dallas at Houston, 8
Memphis at New Orleans, 8
Denver at Milwaukee, 9
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 49 29 15 5 63 177 140
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 50 26 17 7 59 181 167
Buffalo 50 22 21 7 51 147 157
Montreal 51 22 22 7 51 157 161
Ottawa 50 18 23 9 45 138 169
Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 50 34 11 5 73 181 146
Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150
N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159
New Jersey 49 18 24 7 43 130 176
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 50 30 12 8 68 159 137
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 49 28 17 4 60 128 122
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160
Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166
Nashville 48 22 19 7 51 158 159
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 50 28 18 4 60 165 150
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
San Jose 51 22 25 4 48 134 169
Anaheim 49 19 25 5 43 124 154
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Washington 4, Montreal 2
New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, SO
Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT
Toronto 5, Nashville 2
Vancouver 3, St. Louis 1
San Jose 4, Anaheim 2
Tuesday’s Results
Ottawa 5, Buffalo 2
St. Louis at Calgary, late
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Dallas, 7:30
Nashville at Washington, 7:30
Arizona at Anaheim, 10
Calgary at Edmonton, 10
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Montreal at Buffalo, 7
Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30
Friday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7
Vegas at Carolina, 7:30
Washington at Ottawa, 7:30
Boston at Winnipeg, 8
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USA Today Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (18) 17-1 761 1
2. South Carolina (12) 19-1 745 2
3. Oregon 17-2 693 4
4. Louisville (1) 20-1 690 3
5. UConn 18-1 667 5
6. Stanford 18-2 620 6
7. N.C. State 19-1 566 8
8. Mississippi State 18-3 539 9
9. UCLA 18-1 509 10
10. Oregon State 16-4 501 7
11. Gonzaga 20-1 444 11
12. DePaul 19-2 435 12
13. Kentucky 16-3 392 13
14. Florida State 17-3 362 14
15. Texas A&M 17-3 339 15
16. Maryland 16-4 298 17
17. Arizona 16-3 266 19
18. South Dakota 19-2 225 18
19. Iowa 17-3 207 21
20. Arizona State 15-5 182 16
21. Missouri State 16-3 131 22
22. Tennessee 16-4 115 23
23. Indiana 16-5 86 24
24. Florida Gulf Coast 20-2 76 —
25. Arkansas 16-4 75 20
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 71, Princeton 70, Stony Brook 4, Bradley 3, TCU 1, LSU 1, James Madison 1.
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Hunter 75, York (NY) 52
Old Westbury 78, Merchant Marine 73, OT
Rutgers 70, Purdue 63
Villanova 79, St. John’s 59
SOUTH
Barton 72, Limestone 62
Clemson 71, Syracuse 70
Georgia Tech 82, Morehouse 54
Miami 71, Virginia Tech 61
Mississippi St. 78, Florida 71
Rhode Island 78, George Mason 64
Texas A&M 63, Tennessee 58
VCU 87, Richmond 68
Virginia 61, Florida St. 56
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 67, Ball St. 61
Buffalo 77, Akron 74
Cincinnati 65, SMU 43
Kent St. 83, Toledo 70
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
Michigan 79, Nebraska 68
Missouri 72, Georgia 69
N. Illinois 61, Ohio 59
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 79, Air Force 68
Tuesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Hunter 78, York (NY) 55
Merchant Marine 49, Old Westbury 38
Rider 60, Fairfield 52
SOUTH
Barton 67, Limestone 58
Campbell 43, Radford 32
East Carolina 71, Memphis 65
Gardner-Webb 70, High Point 57
Hampton 72, Longwood 55
Presbyterian 67, Charleston Southern 46
UNC Asheville 50, Winthrop 43
SOUTHWEST
Texas 70, Oklahoma 53
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B Mitch Moreland on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Denyi Reyes for assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Ryan Engels development coach of Round Rock (PCL); Gregorio Pettit manager, Jason Kanzler hitting coach and Sean Connole mental skills and development coach of Corpus Christi (TL); Rafael Pena hitting coach of Fayetteville (Carolina); Sean Godfrey hitting coach of Quad Cities (MWL); Wladimir Sutil manager, Ernesto Irizarry hitting cowach and Tanner Lubbach development coach of Tri-City (NYP); Ricardo Rivera manager of the GCL Astros; Luis Reynoso hitting coach of the DSL Astros; Jeff Lewis minor league rehab coordinator; and Terrence Kennell minor league strength and conditioning rehab coordinator.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated 3B Pat Valaika for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Steven Souza Jr. on a one-year contract. Selected the contract of LHP Adam Choplick from Southern Maryland (Atlantic).
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated OF Jose Siri for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Shelby Miller to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Signed RHPs Rob Whalen and Erasmo Ramirez and INF Eduardo Nunez to minor league contracts.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Zimmerman on a one-year contract.
Basketball
Women’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Shelley Patterson assistant coach.
Football
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Andrew Berry executive vice president of football operations and general manager. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to a reserve/future contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Mike Shula quarterbacks coach.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Named Bill O’Brien general manager in addition to his duties as coach. Promoted executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby to executive vice president of football operation.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Announced the retirement of offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Eric Blake, WR Hunter Karl and DL Evan Machibroda.
Hockey
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Filip Larsson from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with D Marcus Pettersson on a five-year contract extension.
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Cincinnati D Connor Schmidt two games.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Luis Amarilla on a 12-month loan from Velez Sarsfield (Primera Division-Argentina).
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Gudmundur Thorarinsson.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Oswaldo Alanis on a one-year loan from Chivas de Guadalajara. USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed M Gabriel Gomez.
College
ARMY — Named Sean Saturnio special teams coach.
RUTGERS — Named Adam Scheier special teams coordinator.
SAINT ANSELM — Named Shaun Bishop men’s golf coach.
WASHINGTON STATE — Named Jake Dickert defensive coordinator.
LOCAL & AREA
Fostoria Coaching Openings
Fostoria High School is in need of a varsity head volleyball coach for the fall 2020 season and an assistant baseball coach for this spring. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.
Vanlue Track Coach Openings
VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should send anapplication, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org. Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.