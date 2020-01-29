GENOA — Fostoria overcame a one-basket second quarter with a solid second half on Tuesday when the Redmen rallied for a 45-42 Northern Buckeye Conference win over Genoa.

Fostoria’s Avondre Reed was 6-of-12 from the foul line and scored 20 points. Devin Mauricio tossed in 10 points for the Redmen (10-5, 7-2 NBC), who were outscored 10-3 in the second quarter, but outscored Genoa 29-21 in the second half.

Zach Szepiela scored 11 points and Mike Rightnowar added 10 for Genoa (6-10, 5-4 NBC).

FOSTORIA (10-5, 7-2 NBC)

Settles 3-0–6, Mauricio 4-0–10, Reed 7-6–20, Carter-Stokes 1-2–4. Banks Jr. 2-1–5. TOTALS: 17-37 9-16–45.

GENOA (6-10, 5-4 nbc)

Wasserman 1-0–3, Rightnowar 4-0–10, Stover 1-3–5, St. Claire 2-0–4, Emerson 1-0–2, Laytart 3-0–7, Szepiela 4-3–11. TOTALS: 16-49 6-10–42.

Fostoria 13 3 16 13 — 45

Genoa 11 10 11 10 — 42

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 2-9 (Mauricio 2); Genoa 4-18 (Rightnowar 2, Wasserman, Laytart).

rebounds: Fostoria 35; Genoa 39.

turnovers: Fostoria 10; Genoa 18.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Genoa, 58-20.

COLUMBUS GROVE 77

VAN BUREN 63

COLUMBUS GROVE — Unbeaten Columbus Grove jumped up to the No. 2 spot in the Division IV boys basketball poll this week and the Bulldogs backed that lofty ranking with a 77-63 win over Van Buren on Tuesday.

Gabe Clement scored 20 points and was one of five Columbus Grove players in double figures. Alex Schneider tossed in 16 points for the 14-0 Bulldogs, Blake Reynolds had 13 and Tayt Birnesser and Ethan Halker added 10 each. Reynolds filled out his stat line with eight rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots.

Michael Kramer led Van Buren (7-8) with 17 points and eight assists. Nick McCracken added 11 points and Caden Lance (six assists) had 10.

Van Buren shot well –27 of 53 for 51 percent — but Columbus Grove was hotter, making 31 of 58 field goals (53 percent). The Bulldogs, who gained instant separation with a 20-8 start to the game, also had half as many turnovers as Van Buren (18-9) and outscored the Black Knights 11-5 from the line.

VAN BUREN (7-8)

Kramer 8-0–17, McCracken 5-1–11, Lance 4-2–10, Schroeder 3-2–8, Warren 3-0–7, Miller 2-0–6, Clark 2-0–4. TOTALS: 27-53 5-6–63.

COLUMBUS GROVE (14-0)

Clement 9-1–20, Schneider 5-5–16, Reynolds 4-5–13, Birnesser 4-0–10, Halker 5-0–10, Hopkins 4-0–8. TOTALS: 31-58 11-13–77.

Van Buren 8 25 11 19 — 63

Col. Grove 20 23 15 19 — 77

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 4-14 (Miller 2, Kramer, Warren); Columbus Grove 4-11 (Birnesser 2, Clement, Schneider).

rebounds: Van Buren 28 (Schroeder 6); Columbus Grove 25 (Reynolds 8).

turnovers: Van Buren 18; Columbus Grove 9.

Girls basketball

FOSTORIA 61

GALION 54

GALION — The losing streak is over for Fostoria’s girls basketball team.

The Redmen picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday as they topped Galion 61-54 in a nonleague game.

Fostoria improved to 1-16, while Galion dropped to 1-15.