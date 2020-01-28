PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Girls Basketball
Monday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 59, Fremont Ross 49
Toledo Notre Dame 71, Lima Senior 39
Toledo Whitmer 46, Oregon Clay 31
Northwest Central Conference
Riverside 50, Elgin 38
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Pleasant 68, Clear Fork 55
Other NW Ohio Games
Celina 35, Allen East 22
Continental 63, North Central 32
Cory-Rawson 61, Lima Perry 36
Fairbanks 46, Ridgemont 30
Fort Loramie 66, St. Henry 23
Northwood 38, Toledo Woodward 24
Toledo Start 51, Toledo St. Ursula 32
Van Buren 36, Genoa 35
Vermilion 56, Lorain Brookside 43
Willard 57, Lexington 32
Around Ohio
Akr. Buchtel 93, Akr. Firestone 14
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 60, Akr. Ellet 26
Akr. Springfield 52, Alliance 30
Ashland Crestview 66, Columbia Station Columbia 38
Barnesville 57, Bridgeport 43
Batavia 54, Goshen 47
Beachwood 61, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 20
Beallsville 64, Caldwell 33
Bellevue, Ky. 55, Cin. Seven Hills 45
Belpre 48, Waterford 43
Bethel-Tate 47, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 31
Beverly Ft. Frye 85, Sarahsville Shenandoah 29
Bidwell River Valley 55, Pomeroy Meigs 45
Brookville 43, Union City Mississinawa Valley 25
Cambridge 66, Richmond Edison 41
Canfield S. Range 62, Struthers 52
Celina 35, Harrod Allen E. 22
Chardon NDCL 63, Painesville Riverside 22
Cols. Hartley 64, Cols. Ready 27
Columbiana 37, Hanoverton United 36
Columbiana Crestview 50, E. Liverpool 44
Cortland Maplewood 57, Vienna Mathews 34
Day. Stivers 43, Day. Meadowdale 27
Dublin Coffman 54, Cols. Northland 37
Eaton 52, Oxford Talawanda 44
Fairport Harbor Harding 43, Mentor Christian 30
Gates Mills Hawken 62, Garfield Hts. 40
Greenville 42, Riverside Stebbins 14
Hannibal River 45, New Matamoras Frontier 28
Hebron Lakewood 65, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 29
Hillcrest Christian Academy, Pa. 35, Bellaire St. John 10
Independence 50, Garfield Hts. Trinity 22
Ironton 50, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 37
Jefferson Area 42, Hubbard 34
Kinsman Badger 34, Warren Lordstown 15
Leetonia 65, Heartland Christian 38
Legacy Christian 54, Carlisle 36
Lorain Clearview 69, Elyria Open Door 49
Loveland 57, Cin. Sycamore 45
Lucasville Valley 44, Portsmouth W. 41
Marysville 60, Richwood N. Union 46
McDonald 57, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 35
Miami Valley Christian Academy 39, Cin. Immaculate Conception 24
Middletown Fenwick 44, Hamilton Ross 26
Mineral Ridge 35, Atwater Waterloo 25
Nelsonville-York 63, Athens 44
New Middletown Spring. 58, Sebring McKinley 35
Northwestern, Pa. 51, Conneaut 19
Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 48, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 29
Peebles 65, Leesburg Fairfield 59
Plain City Jonathan Alder 63, Cols. Watterson 56
Poland Seminary 59, Cortland Lakeview 16
Portsmouth 41, Gallipolis Gallia 34
Portsmouth Clay 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 37
Reynoldsburg 95, Cols. Eastmoor 43
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 71, W. Union 56
Rocky River Lutheran W. 64, Richmond Hts. 14
S. Point 72, Ironton Rock Hill 36
S. Webster 56, McDermott Scioto NW 52
Sardinia Eastern Brown 47, Lynchburg-Clay 37
Shaker Hts. Laurel 85, Akr. Hoban 53
Stewart Federal Hocking 58, Racine Southern 38
Warren Harding 68, Youngs. Ursuline 44
Warren Howland 49, Austintown Fitch 27
Williamsburg 45, Batavia Clermont NE 29
Wintersville Indian Creek 75, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 27
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 67, St. Clairsville 58
Tuesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Ridgedale
Bucyrus at Colonel Crawford
Seneca East at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Mohawk
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at New Riegel
Gibsonburg at Lakota
Sandusky St. Mary at Fremont St. Joseph
Tiffin Calvert at Hopewell-Loudon
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Upper Scioto Valley
Ashland Senior at Sandusky Senior
Convoy Crestview at Antwerp
Delphos St. John’s at Lincolnview
Edon at Ottawa Hills
Elida at Ottoville
Evergreen at Fayette
Fairview at Van Wert
Fort Jennings at Ayersville
Fostoria Senior at Galion Senior
Franklin-Monroe at Fort Recovery
Huron at Monroeville
Kalida at Spencerville
Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon
Maumee at Swanton
Miller City at Lima Cent. Cath.
North Baltimore at Hardin Northern
Norwalk Senior at Springfield
Oak Harbor at Tiffin Columbian
Ontario at Mansfield Madison
Pandora-Gilboa at Waynesfield-Goshen
Patrick Henry at Ottawa-Glandorf
Riverdale at Carey
Sandusky Perkins at Port Clinton
Sidney Lehman at Troy Christian
Tinora at Montpelier
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Bellevue
Wapakoneta at Liberty-Benton
West Liberty-Salem at Versailles
Woodmore at Old Fort
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Scott at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Start at Toledo Waite
Other NW Ohio Games
Cardington Lincoln at Ridgemont
Crestline at Mount Gilead
Marion Pleasant at Sparta Highland
Vermilion at Norwalk St. Paul
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Van Buren
Cory-Rawson at Leipsic
North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton
Riverdale at Arcadia
Vanlue at McComb
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo St. Ursula
Lima Senior at Fremont Ross
Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo Whitmer
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Rossford
Elmwood at Otsego
Fostoria Senior at Lake
Woodmore at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Bluffton
Lincolnview at Delphos Jefferson
Paulding at Ada
Spencerville at Allen East
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta at Bryan
Liberty Center at Archbold
Patrick Henry at Evergreen
Swanton at Wauseon
Western Buckeye League
Defiance at Celina
Elida at St. Marys Memorial
Kenton at Van Wert
Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Lima Bath
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Lima Perry
Upper Scioto Valley at Elgin
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Northwood
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Toledo Christian
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at New Bremen
Fort Recovery at Marion Local
Minster at Versailles
New Knoxville at Coldwater
Parkway at St. Henry
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Bowling Green
Perrysburg at Napoleon
Springfield at Anthony Wayne
Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Ashland Senior
Mount Vernon at West Holmes
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Ontario at Galion Senior
River Valley at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
New London at Plymouth
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Tinora
Edgerton at Hicksville
Fairview at Ayersville
Wayne Trace at Holgate
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Montpelier
Fayette at Stryker
North Central at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Crestview at Wynford
Convoy Crestview at Lima Cent. Cath.
Urbana at Riverside
PREP Boys Basketball
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cin. Moeller (13) 15-1 157
2. Lakewood St. Edward (2) 14-1 142
3. Hilliard Bradley 15-1 129
4. Cols. South 16-1 100
5. Cin. La Salle 16-1 94
6. Gahanna Lincoln (1) 16-1 81
7. Youngs. Boardman (1) 13-1 59
8. Green 14-2 46
9. Can. McKinley 12-2 22
10. Pickerington Cent. 13-4 20
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Pickerington N. 16. 11, Cols. Walnut Ridge 16. 13, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14.
Division II
1. Akr. SVSM (13) 12-3 159
2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1) 13-1 110
3. Tol. Rogers 14-2 98
4. Trotwood-Madison (1) 13-2 95
5. Lima Shawnee (2) 15-0 93
6. Cin. Wyoming 15-0 81
7. Heath 16-0 65
8. Thornville Sheridan 14-2 53
9. Lancaster Fairfield Union 14-2 32
10. Jackson 15-2 30
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Plain City Jonathan Alder 18. 12, Chillicothe Unioto 12.
Division III
1. Versailles (10) 17-0 150
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 14-0 137
3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 14-3 125
4. Oak Hill 15-2 81
4. (tie) Cin. Deer Park (1) 14-1 81
6. Proctorville Fairland 16-1 75
7. Fairview Park Fairview 13-1 68
8. Richwood N. Union (1) 14-0 44
9. Mantua Crestwood 13-1 43
10. Willard 12-2 25
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 16. 11, Sardinia Eastern 16. 13, Evergreen 13. 14, Chesapeake 12.
Division IV
1. New Boston Glenwood (11) 16-1 144
2. Columbus Grove (4) 14-0 129
3. Lucas 14-0 107
4. Zanesville Rosecrans 13-1 96
5. Norwalk St. Paul 12-3 64
6. McDonald (1) 14-2 53
7. Antwerp 14-0 51
8. Richmond Hts. (1) 12-4 46
9. Peebles 14-2 44
10. Glouster Trimble 13-2 37
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Tol. Christian 35. 12, Berlin Hiland 26. 13, Malvern 23. 14, Cols. Grandview Hts. 17. 15, Greenwich S. Cent. 16. 15, Mogadore 16. 17, Ottoville 15.
Monday’s Results
Other NW Ohio Games
Evergreen 62, Oregon Clay 53
Around Ohio
Cin. Shroder 60, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 51
Cols. Grandview Hts. 77, Cols. KIPP 29
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 68, Northside Christian 24
Howard E. Knox 63, Delaware Christian 46
Kingsway Christian 53, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 33
Tuesday’s Games
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Eastwood
Fostoria Senior at Genoa
Lake at Woodmore
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Lexington
Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior
Mount Vernon at West Holmes
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian
Other NW Ohio Games
Ansonia at Riverside
Ashland Crestview at Loudonville
Cardinal Stritch at Jones Leadership Academy
Continental at Wayne Trace
Crestline at Mount Gilead
Defiance at Anthony Wayne
Edon at Hamilton, Ind.
Firelands at Vermilion
Fredericktown at River Valley
Galion Senior at Seneca East
Grand Lakes at Heritage Christian
Hilltop at Maumee Valley Country Day
Lima Perry at Lima Bath
Lucas at Waynedale
Marion Pleasant at Columbus KIPP
Napoleon at Patrick Henry
Norwalk Senior at Ontario
Shelby at Willard
Springfield at Fremont Ross
Stryker at Archbold
Toledo Christian at Maumee
Toledo St. Francis at Toledo Start
Toledo Whitmer at Perrysburg
Van Buren at Columbus Grove
Wednesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Colonel Crawford
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Ridgedale at Buckeye Central
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg
Lakota at Danbury
Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary
Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian
Norwalk Senior at Vermilion
Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Other NW Ohio Games
Clyde at Milan Edison
New Riegel at Carey
Norwalk St. Paul at Castalia Margaretta
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 32 14 .696 —
Boston 30 15 .667 1½
Philadelphia 30 17 .638 2½
Brooklyn 19 26 .422 12½
New York 13 34 .277 19½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 32 14 .696 —
Orlando 21 27 .438 12
Washington 15 30 .333 16½
Charlotte 15 31 .326 17
Atlanta 12 35 .255 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 6 .870 —
Indiana 30 17 .638 10½
Chicago 18 30 .375 23
Detroit 17 31 .354 24
Cleveland 13 34 .277 27½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 29 17 .630 —
Houston 28 17 .622 ½
Memphis 22 24 .478 7
San Antonio 20 25 .444 8½
New Orleans 18 29 .383 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 32 13 .711 —
Denver 32 14 .696 ½
Oklahoma City 28 20 .583 5½
Portland 20 27 .426 13
Minnesota 15 31 .326 17½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —
L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½
Phoenix 19 27 .413 17
Sacramento 16 29 .356 19½
Golden State 10 37 .213 26½
Late games not included
Sunday’s RESULTS
Denver 117, Houston 110
Toronto 110, San Antonio 106
New Orleans 123, Boston 108
New York 110, Brooklyn 97
L.A. Clippers 112, Orlando 97
Memphis 114, Phoenix 109
Atlanta 152, Washington 133
Portland 139, Indiana 129
Monday’s RESULTS
Cleveland 115, Detroit 100
Miami 113, Orlando 92
Dallas 107, Oklahoma City 97
Chicago 110, San Antonio 109
Sacramento at Minnesota, late
Houston at Utah, late
Tuesday’s Games
Golden State at Philadelphia, 7
New York at Charlotte, 7
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30
New Orleans at Cleveland, 7:30
Boston at Miami, 8
Denver at Memphis, 8
Washington at Milwaukee, 8
Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30
Memphis at New York, 7:30
Utah at San Antonio, 8:30
Houston at Portland, 10
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte at Washington, 7
Toronto at Cleveland, 7
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30
Golden State at Boston, 8
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Utah at Denver, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 49 29 15 5 63 177 140
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 50 26 17 7 59 181 167
Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152
Montreal 51 22 22 7 51 157 161
Ottawa 49 17 23 9 43 133 167
Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 50 34 11 5 73 181 146
Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150
N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159
New Jersey 49 18 24 7 43 130 176
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 49 28 17 4 60 128 122
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160
Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166
Nashville 48 22 19 7 51 158 159
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167
Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
No games scheduled
Monday’s Results
Washington 4, Montreal 2
New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, SO
Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT
Toronto 5, Nashville 2
St. Louis at Vancouver, late
Anaheim at San Jose, late
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7
St. Louis at Calgary, 9
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Dallas, 7:30
Nashville at Washington, 7:30
Arizona at Anaheim, 10
Calgary at Edmonton, 10
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Montreal at Buffalo, 7
Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (44) 17-1 1578 1
2. Gonzaga (19) 21-1 1552 2
3. Kansas (1) 16-3 1434 3
4. San Diego St. 21-0 1408 4
5. Florida St. 17-2 1318 5
6. Louisville 17-3 1277 6
7. Dayton 18-2 1163 7
8. Villanova 16-3 1110 9
9. Duke 16-3 1084 8
10. Seton Hall 15-4 1055 10
11. Oregon 17-4 926 12
12. West Virginia 16-3 874 14
13. Kentucky 15-4 839 15
14. Michigan St. 15-5 751 11
15. Maryland 16-4 650 17
16. Butler 16-4 631 13
17. Auburn 17-2 619 16
18. Iowa 14-5 545 19
19. Illinois 15-5 483 21
20. Colorado 16-4 314 23
21. Houston 16-4 296 25
22. LSU 15-4 260 —
23. Wichita St. 17-3 161 —
24. Penn St. 14-5 114 —
25. Rutgers 15-5 102 24
Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio St. 16, Indiana 15, ETSU 14, N Iowa 13, Memphis 11, Southern Cal 9, Purdue 6, Rhode Island 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, SMU 3, Tulsa 3, Akron 1, Harvard 1, Wisconsin 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (15) 17-1 782 2
2. Gonzaga (17) 21-1 780 1
3. Kansas 16-3 711 3
4. San Diego State 21-0 701 4
5. Louisville 17-3 646 5
6. Florida State 17-2 632 6
7. Dayton 18-2 593 7
8. Duke 16-3 565 8
9. Seton Hall 15-4 521 10
10. Villanova 16-3 511 11
11. West Virginia 16-3 432 15
12. Oregon 17-4 424 13
13. Kentucky 15-4 414 14
14. Michigan State 15-5 403 9
15. Maryland 16-4 362 17
16. Auburn 17-2 312 16
17. Butler 16-4 282 12
18. Iowa 14-5 268 19
19. Illinois 15-5 235 22
20. Houston 16-4 157 24
21. Colorado 16-4 121 —
22. Wichita State 17-3 115 22
23. Penn State 14-5 76 —
24. LSU 15-4 74 —
25. Rutgers 15-5 72 25
Others receiving votes: Arizona 49, Texas Tech 47, Creighton 41, Ohio State 14, Indiana 14, Tulsa 12, Saint Mary’s 8, Yale 7, Marquette 7, Arkansas 6, Northern Iowa 2, Stanford 1, Southern Cal 1, Memphis 1, ETSU 1.
Monday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
American U. 77, Lehigh 57
Baruch 77, Wooster 60
Morgan St. 56, Md.-Eastern Shore 50
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 78, SC State 74
Coppin St. 82, Howard 75
NC A&T 82, Delaware St. 67
Norfolk St. 95, Florida A&M 67
North Carolina 75, NC State 65
Southern U. 67, Alabama A&M 46
MIDWEST
Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62
UMKC 99, Crowley’s Ridge 41
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 102, MVSU 83
The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (26) 19-1 746 1
2. Baylor (3) 17-1 716 2
3. Oregon 17-2 671 4
4. UConn 18-1 665 3
5. Louisville (1) 20-1 643 5
6. Stanford 18-2 599 6
7. N.C. State 19-1 552 8
8. UCLA 18-1 528 10
9. Mississippi St. 18-3 500 9
10. Oregon St. 16-4 479 7
11. DePaul 19-2 437 11
12. Gonzaga 20-1 382 13
13. Kentucky 15-3 380 12
14. Florida St. 17-3 379 14
15. Texas A&M 17-3 352 15
16. Arizona 16-3 288 18
17. Maryland 16-4 273 20
18. Iowa 17-3 240 19
19. Arizona St. 15-5 212 16
20. Indiana 15-5 152 17
21. South Dakota 19-2 127 24
22. Tennessee 16-4 125 23
23. Northwestern 17-3 111 22
24. Missouri St. 16-3 73 —
25. Arkansas 16-4 56 21
Others receiving votes: Princeton 44, Florida Gulf Coast 7, TCU 7, LSU 2, Rutgers 1, Stony Brook 1, Texas 1, West Virginia 1.
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
LIU Brooklyn 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 53
Merrimack 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 51
Morgan St. 55, Md.-Eastern Shore 44
NJ City 60, Baruch 49
Niagara 81, Canisius 62
Robert Morris 70, St. Francis Brooklyn 59
Sacred Heart 54, CCSU 52
Wagner 58, Bryant 41
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 73, Alabama St. 63
Bethune-Cookman 66, SC State 55
Furman 88, Bob Jones 24
Howard 66, Coppin St. 54
Jacksonville 73, Lipscomb 64
Kennesaw St. 59, North Alabama 56
Kentucky 68, Auburn 61
NC A&T 58, Delaware St. 53
Norfolk St. 59, Florida A&M 51
North Florida 65, Liberty 50
Southern U. 55, Alabama A&M 46
Stetson 72, NJIT 49
MIDWEST
Indiana 65, Minnesota 52
Peru St. 84, Baker 73
SOUTHWEST/FAR WEST
Prairie View 81, MVSU 47
Texas Southern 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 77
N. Colorado 63, E. Washington 42
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded OF Starling Marte and cash to Arizona for SS Liover Peguero, RHP Brennan Malone and international signing money.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Ramon Cabrera and RHP Ismael Cabrera.
Football
National Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted linebackers coach Adam Zimmer and defensive line coach Andre Patterson to co-defensive coordinators, in addition to their previous duties. Named Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator, in addition to his duties as assistant head coach. Named Phil Rauscher assistant offensive line coach. Reassigned Andrew Janocko to wide receivers coach.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Zach Collaros on a two-year contract extension.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Eric Robinson to a two-year contract extension.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Mitchell Stephens and D Luke Schenn from Syracuse (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS Named Kari Cohen general counsel.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired W David Milinkovic on a one-year loan from Hull City (Championship-England).
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE — Agreed to terms wigth M Nahomi Kawasumi on a one-year contract.
College
GRAND VALLEY STATE — Suspended offensive coordinator Morris Berger.
MICHIGAN — Suspended G Zavier Simpson from the men’s basketball team.
NEW MEXICO — Named Rocky Long defensive coordinator.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 48, Lakota 13
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 50, Lakota 14
Junior High Girls Basketball
(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 42, Lakota 22
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 27, Lakota 21
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Fostoria at North Baltimore, 6
LOCAL & AREA
Fostoria Coaching Openings
FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School is in need of a varsity head volleyball coach for the fall 2020 season and an assistant baseball coach for this spring. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.
Vanlue Track Coach Openings
VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should send anapplication, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org. Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.