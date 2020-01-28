PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 59, Fremont Ross 49

Toledo Notre Dame 71, Lima Senior 39

Toledo Whitmer 46, Oregon Clay 31

Northwest Central Conference

Riverside 50, Elgin 38

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Pleasant 68, Clear Fork 55

Other NW Ohio Games

Celina 35, Allen East 22

Continental 63, North Central 32

Cory-Rawson 61, Lima Perry 36

Fairbanks 46, Ridgemont 30

Fort Loramie 66, St. Henry 23

Northwood 38, Toledo Woodward 24

Toledo Start 51, Toledo St. Ursula 32

Van Buren 36, Genoa 35

Vermilion 56, Lorain Brookside 43

Willard 57, Lexington 32

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 93, Akr. Firestone 14

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 60, Akr. Ellet 26

Akr. Springfield 52, Alliance 30

Ashland Crestview 66, Columbia Station Columbia 38

Barnesville 57, Bridgeport 43

Batavia 54, Goshen 47

Beachwood 61, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 20

Beallsville 64, Caldwell 33

Bellevue, Ky. 55, Cin. Seven Hills 45

Belpre 48, Waterford 43

Bethel-Tate 47, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 31

Beverly Ft. Frye 85, Sarahsville Shenandoah 29

Bidwell River Valley 55, Pomeroy Meigs 45

Brookville 43, Union City Mississinawa Valley 25

Cambridge 66, Richmond Edison 41

Canfield S. Range 62, Struthers 52

Celina 35, Harrod Allen E. 22

Chardon NDCL 63, Painesville Riverside 22

Cols. Hartley 64, Cols. Ready 27

Columbiana 37, Hanoverton United 36

Columbiana Crestview 50, E. Liverpool 44

Cortland Maplewood 57, Vienna Mathews 34

Day. Stivers 43, Day. Meadowdale 27

Dublin Coffman 54, Cols. Northland 37

Eaton 52, Oxford Talawanda 44

Fairport Harbor Harding 43, Mentor Christian 30

Gates Mills Hawken 62, Garfield Hts. 40

Greenville 42, Riverside Stebbins 14

Hannibal River 45, New Matamoras Frontier 28

Hebron Lakewood 65, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 29

Hillcrest Christian Academy, Pa. 35, Bellaire St. John 10

Independence 50, Garfield Hts. Trinity 22

Ironton 50, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 37

Jefferson Area 42, Hubbard 34

Kinsman Badger 34, Warren Lordstown 15

Leetonia 65, Heartland Christian 38

Legacy Christian 54, Carlisle 36

Lorain Clearview 69, Elyria Open Door 49

Loveland 57, Cin. Sycamore 45

Lucasville Valley 44, Portsmouth W. 41

Marysville 60, Richwood N. Union 46

McDonald 57, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 35

Miami Valley Christian Academy 39, Cin. Immaculate Conception 24

Middletown Fenwick 44, Hamilton Ross 26

Mineral Ridge 35, Atwater Waterloo 25

Nelsonville-York 63, Athens 44

New Middletown Spring. 58, Sebring McKinley 35

Northwestern, Pa. 51, Conneaut 19

Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 48, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 29

Peebles 65, Leesburg Fairfield 59

Plain City Jonathan Alder 63, Cols. Watterson 56

Poland Seminary 59, Cortland Lakeview 16

Portsmouth 41, Gallipolis Gallia 34

Portsmouth Clay 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 37

Reynoldsburg 95, Cols. Eastmoor 43

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 71, W. Union 56

Rocky River Lutheran W. 64, Richmond Hts. 14

S. Point 72, Ironton Rock Hill 36

S. Webster 56, McDermott Scioto NW 52

Sardinia Eastern Brown 47, Lynchburg-Clay 37

Shaker Hts. Laurel 85, Akr. Hoban 53

Stewart Federal Hocking 58, Racine Southern 38

Warren Harding 68, Youngs. Ursuline 44

Warren Howland 49, Austintown Fitch 27

Williamsburg 45, Batavia Clermont NE 29

Wintersville Indian Creek 75, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 27

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 67, St. Clairsville 58

Tuesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Ridgedale

Bucyrus at Colonel Crawford

Seneca East at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Mohawk

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at New Riegel

Gibsonburg at Lakota

Sandusky St. Mary at Fremont St. Joseph

Tiffin Calvert at Hopewell-Loudon

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Upper Scioto Valley

Ashland Senior at Sandusky Senior

Convoy Crestview at Antwerp

Delphos St. John’s at Lincolnview

Edon at Ottawa Hills

Elida at Ottoville

Evergreen at Fayette

Fairview at Van Wert

Fort Jennings at Ayersville

Fostoria Senior at Galion Senior

Franklin-Monroe at Fort Recovery

Huron at Monroeville

Kalida at Spencerville

Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon

Maumee at Swanton

Miller City at Lima Cent. Cath.

North Baltimore at Hardin Northern

Norwalk Senior at Springfield

Oak Harbor at Tiffin Columbian

Ontario at Mansfield Madison

Pandora-Gilboa at Waynesfield-Goshen

Patrick Henry at Ottawa-Glandorf

Riverdale at Carey

Sandusky Perkins at Port Clinton

Sidney Lehman at Troy Christian

Tinora at Montpelier

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Bellevue

Wapakoneta at Liberty-Benton

West Liberty-Salem at Versailles

Woodmore at Old Fort

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Scott at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Start at Toledo Waite

Other NW Ohio Games

Cardington Lincoln at Ridgemont

Crestline at Mount Gilead

Marion Pleasant at Sparta Highland

Vermilion at Norwalk St. Paul

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Van Buren

Cory-Rawson at Leipsic

North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton

Riverdale at Arcadia

Vanlue at McComb

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo St. Ursula

Lima Senior at Fremont Ross

Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo Whitmer

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Rossford

Elmwood at Otsego

Fostoria Senior at Lake

Woodmore at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Bluffton

Lincolnview at Delphos Jefferson

Paulding at Ada

Spencerville at Allen East

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta at Bryan

Liberty Center at Archbold

Patrick Henry at Evergreen

Swanton at Wauseon

Western Buckeye League

Defiance at Celina

Elida at St. Marys Memorial

Kenton at Van Wert

Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Lima Bath

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Lima Perry

Upper Scioto Valley at Elgin

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Northwood

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Toledo Christian

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at New Bremen

Fort Recovery at Marion Local

Minster at Versailles

New Knoxville at Coldwater

Parkway at St. Henry

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Springfield at Anthony Wayne

Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Ashland Senior

Mount Vernon at West Holmes

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Ontario at Galion Senior

River Valley at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

New London at Plymouth

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Tinora

Edgerton at Hicksville

Fairview at Ayersville

Wayne Trace at Holgate

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Montpelier

Fayette at Stryker

North Central at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Crestview at Wynford

Convoy Crestview at Lima Cent. Cath.

Urbana at Riverside

PREP Boys Basketball

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cin. Moeller (13) 15-1 157

2. Lakewood St. Edward (2) 14-1 142

3. Hilliard Bradley 15-1 129

4. Cols. South 16-1 100

5. Cin. La Salle 16-1 94

6. Gahanna Lincoln (1) 16-1 81

7. Youngs. Boardman (1) 13-1 59

8. Green 14-2 46

9. Can. McKinley 12-2 22

10. Pickerington Cent. 13-4 20

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Pickerington N. 16. 11, Cols. Walnut Ridge 16. 13, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14.

Division II

1. Akr. SVSM (13) 12-3 159

2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1) 13-1 110

3. Tol. Rogers 14-2 98

4. Trotwood-Madison (1) 13-2 95

5. Lima Shawnee (2) 15-0 93

6. Cin. Wyoming 15-0 81

7. Heath 16-0 65

8. Thornville Sheridan 14-2 53

9. Lancaster Fairfield Union 14-2 32

10. Jackson 15-2 30

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Plain City Jonathan Alder 18. 12, Chillicothe Unioto 12.

Division III

1. Versailles (10) 17-0 150

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 14-0 137

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 14-3 125

4. Oak Hill 15-2 81

4. (tie) Cin. Deer Park (1) 14-1 81

6. Proctorville Fairland 16-1 75

7. Fairview Park Fairview 13-1 68

8. Richwood N. Union (1) 14-0 44

9. Mantua Crestwood 13-1 43

10. Willard 12-2 25

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 16. 11, Sardinia Eastern 16. 13, Evergreen 13. 14, Chesapeake 12.

Division IV

1. New Boston Glenwood (11) 16-1 144

2. Columbus Grove (4) 14-0 129

3. Lucas 14-0 107

4. Zanesville Rosecrans 13-1 96

5. Norwalk St. Paul 12-3 64

6. McDonald (1) 14-2 53

7. Antwerp 14-0 51

8. Richmond Hts. (1) 12-4 46

9. Peebles 14-2 44

10. Glouster Trimble 13-2 37

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Tol. Christian 35. 12, Berlin Hiland 26. 13, Malvern 23. 14, Cols. Grandview Hts. 17. 15, Greenwich S. Cent. 16. 15, Mogadore 16. 17, Ottoville 15.

Monday’s Results

Other NW Ohio Games

Evergreen 62, Oregon Clay 53

Around Ohio

Cin. Shroder 60, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 51

Cols. Grandview Hts. 77, Cols. KIPP 29

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 68, Northside Christian 24

Howard E. Knox 63, Delaware Christian 46

Kingsway Christian 53, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 33

Tuesday’s Games

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Eastwood

Fostoria Senior at Genoa

Lake at Woodmore

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Lexington

Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior

Mount Vernon at West Holmes

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian

Other NW Ohio Games

Ansonia at Riverside

Ashland Crestview at Loudonville

Cardinal Stritch at Jones Leadership Academy

Continental at Wayne Trace

Crestline at Mount Gilead

Defiance at Anthony Wayne

Edon at Hamilton, Ind.

Firelands at Vermilion

Fredericktown at River Valley

Galion Senior at Seneca East

Grand Lakes at Heritage Christian

Hilltop at Maumee Valley Country Day

Lima Perry at Lima Bath

Lucas at Waynedale

Marion Pleasant at Columbus KIPP

Napoleon at Patrick Henry

Norwalk Senior at Ontario

Shelby at Willard

Springfield at Fremont Ross

Stryker at Archbold

Toledo Christian at Maumee

Toledo St. Francis at Toledo Start

Toledo Whitmer at Perrysburg

Van Buren at Columbus Grove

Wednesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Colonel Crawford

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Ridgedale at Buckeye Central

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg

Lakota at Danbury

Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian

Norwalk Senior at Vermilion

Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Other NW Ohio Games

Clyde at Milan Edison

New Riegel at Carey

Norwalk St. Paul at Castalia Margaretta

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 32 14 .696 —

Boston 30 15 .667 1½

Philadelphia 30 17 .638 2½

Brooklyn 19 26 .422 12½

New York 13 34 .277 19½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 32 14 .696 —

Orlando 21 27 .438 12

Washington 15 30 .333 16½

Charlotte 15 31 .326 17

Atlanta 12 35 .255 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 40 6 .870 —

Indiana 30 17 .638 10½

Chicago 18 30 .375 23

Detroit 17 31 .354 24

Cleveland 13 34 .277 27½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 29 17 .630 —

Houston 28 17 .622 ½

Memphis 22 24 .478 7

San Antonio 20 25 .444 8½

New Orleans 18 29 .383 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 32 13 .711 —

Denver 32 14 .696 ½

Oklahoma City 28 20 .583 5½

Portland 20 27 .426 13

Minnesota 15 31 .326 17½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —

L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½

Phoenix 19 27 .413 17

Sacramento 16 29 .356 19½

Golden State 10 37 .213 26½

Late games not included

Sunday’s RESULTS

Denver 117, Houston 110

Toronto 110, San Antonio 106

New Orleans 123, Boston 108

New York 110, Brooklyn 97

L.A. Clippers 112, Orlando 97

Memphis 114, Phoenix 109

Atlanta 152, Washington 133

Portland 139, Indiana 129

Monday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 115, Detroit 100

Miami 113, Orlando 92

Dallas 107, Oklahoma City 97

Chicago 110, San Antonio 109

Sacramento at Minnesota, late

Houston at Utah, late

Tuesday’s Games

Golden State at Philadelphia, 7

New York at Charlotte, 7

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30

New Orleans at Cleveland, 7:30

Boston at Miami, 8

Denver at Memphis, 8

Washington at Milwaukee, 8

Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30

Memphis at New York, 7:30

Utah at San Antonio, 8:30

Houston at Portland, 10

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Washington, 7

Toronto at Cleveland, 7

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30

Golden State at Boston, 8

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Utah at Denver, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135

Tampa Bay 49 29 15 5 63 177 140

Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163

Toronto 50 26 17 7 59 181 167

Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152

Montreal 51 22 22 7 51 157 161

Ottawa 49 17 23 9 43 133 167

Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 50 34 11 5 73 181 146

Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130

Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132

Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150

N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159

New Jersey 49 18 24 7 43 130 176

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 49 28 17 4 60 128 122

Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161

Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160

Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166

Nashville 48 22 19 7 51 158 159

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149

Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153

Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147

Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138

Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159

San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167

Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150

Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

No games scheduled

Monday’s Results

Washington 4, Montreal 2

New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

Toronto 5, Nashville 2

St. Louis at Vancouver, late

Anaheim at San Jose, late

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7

St. Louis at Calgary, 9

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Dallas, 7:30

Nashville at Washington, 7:30

Arizona at Anaheim, 10

Calgary at Edmonton, 10

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7

Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (44) 17-1 1578 1

2. Gonzaga (19) 21-1 1552 2

3. Kansas (1) 16-3 1434 3

4. San Diego St. 21-0 1408 4

5. Florida St. 17-2 1318 5

6. Louisville 17-3 1277 6

7. Dayton 18-2 1163 7

8. Villanova 16-3 1110 9

9. Duke 16-3 1084 8

10. Seton Hall 15-4 1055 10

11. Oregon 17-4 926 12

12. West Virginia 16-3 874 14

13. Kentucky 15-4 839 15

14. Michigan St. 15-5 751 11

15. Maryland 16-4 650 17

16. Butler 16-4 631 13

17. Auburn 17-2 619 16

18. Iowa 14-5 545 19

19. Illinois 15-5 483 21

20. Colorado 16-4 314 23

21. Houston 16-4 296 25

22. LSU 15-4 260 —

23. Wichita St. 17-3 161 —

24. Penn St. 14-5 114 —

25. Rutgers 15-5 102 24

Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio St. 16, Indiana 15, ETSU 14, N Iowa 13, Memphis 11, Southern Cal 9, Purdue 6, Rhode Island 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, SMU 3, Tulsa 3, Akron 1, Harvard 1, Wisconsin 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (15) 17-1 782 2

2. Gonzaga (17) 21-1 780 1

3. Kansas 16-3 711 3

4. San Diego State 21-0 701 4

5. Louisville 17-3 646 5

6. Florida State 17-2 632 6

7. Dayton 18-2 593 7

8. Duke 16-3 565 8

9. Seton Hall 15-4 521 10

10. Villanova 16-3 511 11

11. West Virginia 16-3 432 15

12. Oregon 17-4 424 13

13. Kentucky 15-4 414 14

14. Michigan State 15-5 403 9

15. Maryland 16-4 362 17

16. Auburn 17-2 312 16

17. Butler 16-4 282 12

18. Iowa 14-5 268 19

19. Illinois 15-5 235 22

20. Houston 16-4 157 24

21. Colorado 16-4 121 —

22. Wichita State 17-3 115 22

23. Penn State 14-5 76 —

24. LSU 15-4 74 —

25. Rutgers 15-5 72 25

Others receiving votes: Arizona 49, Texas Tech 47, Creighton 41, Ohio State 14, Indiana 14, Tulsa 12, Saint Mary’s 8, Yale 7, Marquette 7, Arkansas 6, Northern Iowa 2, Stanford 1, Southern Cal 1, Memphis 1, ETSU 1.

Monday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

American U. 77, Lehigh 57

Baruch 77, Wooster 60

Morgan St. 56, Md.-Eastern Shore 50

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 78, SC State 74

Coppin St. 82, Howard 75

NC A&T 82, Delaware St. 67

Norfolk St. 95, Florida A&M 67

North Carolina 75, NC State 65

Southern U. 67, Alabama A&M 46

MIDWEST

Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62

UMKC 99, Crowley’s Ridge 41

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 102, MVSU 83

The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (26) 19-1 746 1

2. Baylor (3) 17-1 716 2

3. Oregon 17-2 671 4

4. UConn 18-1 665 3

5. Louisville (1) 20-1 643 5

6. Stanford 18-2 599 6

7. N.C. State 19-1 552 8

8. UCLA 18-1 528 10

9. Mississippi St. 18-3 500 9

10. Oregon St. 16-4 479 7

11. DePaul 19-2 437 11

12. Gonzaga 20-1 382 13

13. Kentucky 15-3 380 12

14. Florida St. 17-3 379 14

15. Texas A&M 17-3 352 15

16. Arizona 16-3 288 18

17. Maryland 16-4 273 20

18. Iowa 17-3 240 19

19. Arizona St. 15-5 212 16

20. Indiana 15-5 152 17

21. South Dakota 19-2 127 24

22. Tennessee 16-4 125 23

23. Northwestern 17-3 111 22

24. Missouri St. 16-3 73 —

25. Arkansas 16-4 56 21

Others receiving votes: Princeton 44, Florida Gulf Coast 7, TCU 7, LSU 2, Rutgers 1, Stony Brook 1, Texas 1, West Virginia 1.

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

LIU Brooklyn 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 53

Merrimack 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 51

Morgan St. 55, Md.-Eastern Shore 44

NJ City 60, Baruch 49

Niagara 81, Canisius 62

Robert Morris 70, St. Francis Brooklyn 59

Sacred Heart 54, CCSU 52

Wagner 58, Bryant 41

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 73, Alabama St. 63

Bethune-Cookman 66, SC State 55

Furman 88, Bob Jones 24

Howard 66, Coppin St. 54

Jacksonville 73, Lipscomb 64

Kennesaw St. 59, North Alabama 56

Kentucky 68, Auburn 61

NC A&T 58, Delaware St. 53

Norfolk St. 59, Florida A&M 51

North Florida 65, Liberty 50

Southern U. 55, Alabama A&M 46

Stetson 72, NJIT 49

MIDWEST

Indiana 65, Minnesota 52

Peru St. 84, Baker 73

SOUTHWEST/FAR WEST

Prairie View 81, MVSU 47

Texas Southern 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 77

N. Colorado 63, E. Washington 42

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded OF Starling Marte and cash to Arizona for SS Liover Peguero, RHP Brennan Malone and international signing money.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Ramon Cabrera and RHP Ismael Cabrera.

Football

National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted linebackers coach Adam Zimmer and defensive line coach Andre Patterson to co-defensive coordinators, in addition to their previous duties. Named Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator, in addition to his duties as assistant head coach. Named Phil Rauscher assistant offensive line coach. Reassigned Andrew Janocko to wide receivers coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Zach Collaros on a two-year contract extension.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Eric Robinson to a two-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Mitchell Stephens and D Luke Schenn from Syracuse (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS Named Kari Cohen general counsel.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired W David Milinkovic on a one-year loan from Hull City (Championship-England).

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Agreed to terms wigth M Nahomi Kawasumi on a one-year contract.

College

GRAND VALLEY STATE — Suspended offensive coordinator Morris Berger.

MICHIGAN — Suspended G Zavier Simpson from the men’s basketball team.

NEW MEXICO — Named Rocky Long defensive coordinator.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 48, Lakota 13

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 50, Lakota 14

Junior High Girls Basketball

(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 42, Lakota 22

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 27, Lakota 21

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Fostoria at North Baltimore, 6

LOCAL & AREA

Fostoria Coaching Openings

FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School is in need of a varsity head volleyball coach for the fall 2020 season and an assistant baseball coach for this spring. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.

Vanlue Track Coach Openings

VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should send anapplication, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org. Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.