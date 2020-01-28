By ANDY WOLF

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s girls basketball team was already hopeful prior to Kaia Woods transferring in.

The Chieftains won back-to-back Division IV district titles and returned all five starters from last year’s squad.

Woods, an all-state player at Tiffin Columbian last season, joined on for her junior year.

So far, the Chieftains have been unbeatable.

They’re 15-0 overall and 11-0 in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division behind the three-headed leadership of juniors Woods, Olivia Zender and MaKayla Elmore.

“We’ve got something to prove this year,” Woods said.

The addition of Woods has been all positive in Bascom.

Though, it hasn’t been without adjustments.

Woods, a 5-foot-5 point guard, averaged 17.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.0 steals as a sophomore — good enough for honorable mention all-Ohio in Division II.

Zender and Elmore each enjoyed standout sophomore seasons, too.

Zender, who started at point last season, was a first team all-District 6 pick while Elmore, a 6-4 forward, was a first-team all-Ohio selection.

Elmore and Woods played together before in seventh grade for an organization, but not since.

“She’s been a childhood good friend,” Woods said of Elmore.

The pre-existing relationship has helped translate on the court, also.

Elmore knew of Woods’ electric moves and was always ready for her passes.

“Some of our teammates had to adapt to her quickness, her speed, her moves and how to play around her as well,” Elmore said.

Zender saw adapting to her quickness as a positive — a style of play they already desired.

“(Woods) plays at a fast pace and that was something we wanted to do a lot more this year because we are so fast and we do have the talent to run the floor and beat people,” Zender said.

A small problem did arise.

Two point guards, one ball.

But the solution has made Hopewell-Loudon even better.

Elmore and Woods are as dominant as ever.

Elmore leads the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division in points per game (23.7) and blocks per game (2.7) while hauling in 11.1 rebounds. She also gets her share of assists (43, 6th SBC River).

Woods puts in 18.1 ppg and leads the SBC River with 74 assists and 109 steals.

Woods predominantly handling point has opened up more shooting opportunities for Zender and other shooters in senior Morgan Searles (7.5 ppg, 18 3s) and sophomore Abbe Beidelschies (4.2 ppg, 11 3s).

Zender, who averages 16.3 ppg, is 43 of 109 from downtown on the season. That’s just shy of 40 percent and eight attempts per game.

When Zender does bring the ball up the floor, it allows Woods to get a better angle at the basket.

“It really works out pretty well,” Zender said.

Though, the Chieftains, admittedly, haven’t peaked in team chemistry yet — a scary thought based off their margins of victory.

Hopewell-Loudon won its first six games by at least 40 points.

“We’re still working on it to this day,” Woods said of the team chemistry. “Since we like to run a lot, it’s not too much to try to get through to us. If we all understand we need to run, we’re good.”

The Chieftains already passed their biggest test of the season.

A win over perennially state-ranked Liberty-Benton on Dec. 28 meant more than any of their previous wins.

Hopewell-Loudon did so in dramatic fashion, 45-42 in a playoff-like atmosphere on the road.

Woods went for 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

“I think coming in they had Kaia underrated,” Elmore said. “They really didn’t know who she was and she came in and played her game, definitely helped us.”

Woods also helped the team make a statement.

“Overall, we can be like, well we beat L-B because everyone always says ‘you guys don’t have any competition,'” Zender said. “It kind of just gave us a little piece because, well, they were L-B and they were state-ranked so what do you got now?”

Woods added: “Having something to prove is really what keeps driving us forward, where we want to be at the end.”

Zender noted some of the outside criticism of the Chieftains not playing a tough schedule.

“We know we can beat (teams) but it’s the fact that we’ve got a statement put out there,” she said. “That way they don’t see us beating them by 20 and they’re like ‘well, we beat them by 40.’ No, we can beat them by 40. We’re going to beat you.

“They don’t think we’re worthy of beating them.”

The criticism has come despite being a proven tournament team two years in a row.

Though, both times, their season has ended in the regional semifinals in the Elida Fieldhouse to a state-bound Ottoville squad.

The first time, Zender and Elmore were freshmen surrounded by many seniors. They lost 62-46.

The following year, the roles were reversed as they were the only returning letter winners. The Chieftains kept it closer, but fell again 47-41.

“We didn’t really know what we were coming into,” Elmore said. “We knew we were coming back to play Ottoville. We lost less that second time but I still feel like we weren’t prepared.”

“I know me, I was a nervous wreck,” Zender said. “I was like ‘Oh, God.'”

For better or for worse, the Chieftains won’t have to worry about Ottoville this season.

Hopewell-Loudon’s playoff run will trek through Division III, instead.

Different, tougher challenges await the Chieftains — ones they more than welcome.

“It’s going to prove to us that we’re a stronger team,” Elmore said. “They have big competition, (Columbus) Africentric (No. 1 D-III), Margaretta (No. 2 D-III) — That’s who we want to be. That’s who we want to play.”

Hopewell-Loudon and Margaretta are both in the Shelby district.

Woods put it simply.

“Beating teams by 30-40 points isn’t making us better,” she said.

And Zender?

“That’s making a statement and I want to be three-peat district champs and I want to go to state,” she said.

