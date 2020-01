GENOA — Van Buren struggled early but battled back late to edge Genoa 36-35 on Monday in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Zoe Horne scored 10 points and Breanna Tabler had eight in a balanced effort by Van Buren (10-7). The Black Knights trailed 22-11 at the half, earned the win by outscoring Genoa 13-5 in the fourth quarter and 25-13 in the second half.

Van Buren’s Agnes Durliat backed her four-point night by grabbing 11 rebounds.

Kendall Gerkie scored 11 points and Caitlyn Cruikshank had 10 for Genoa (6-11).

VAN BUREN (10-7)

Tabler 3-2–8, Reineke 2-0–4, I. Pawlak 3-0–6, Durliat 1-2–4, Bishop 1-0–3, Horne 4-0–10, M. Pawlak 0-1–1. TOTALS: 14-55 5-6–36.

GENOA (6-11)

G. Goodman 1-0–2, Gerkie 4-0–11, Cruickshank 3-3–10, Frederickson 1-1–3, Bradfield 3-2–8, D. Goodman 0-1–1. TOTALS: 12-7–35.

Van Buren 6 5 12 13 — 36

Genoa 13 9 8 5 — 35

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 3-11 (Horne 2, Bishop); Genoa 4 (Gerkie 3, Cruickshank).

rebounds: Van Buren 27 (Durliat 11); Genoa 30.

turnovers: Van Buren 12, Genoa 12.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren, 35-33.