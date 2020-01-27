LIMA — Trevor Franks reached a milestone on the biggest stage Saturday as the Lakota senior notched his 150th career victory in the championship match to win the 170-pound title at the Lima Central Catholic Thunderbird Invitational.

Franks concluded the two-day tournament with a pin and two technical falls in his four wins as he remained unbeaten at 28-0 this season. He won 20-5 over Columbus Grove’s Ezra Jones in the semifinals and edged Apple Creek Waynedale’s Micah Hershberger 7-5 in the championship match for his milestone victory.

Lakota (591/2) finished 19th in the 41-team tournament. Waynedale (2461/2) edged Allen East (2291/2) for the team title.

Spencer Franks added a fourth-place finish at 195 pounds for Lakota. He dropped his third-place match 9-1 to Otsego’s Cade Limes.

Otsego’s Jake Manley was named the tournament’s most valuable wrestler after winning the 120-pound title.

Team Standings

1, Apple Creek Waynedale 2461/2. 2, Allen East 2291/2. 3, Eastwood 148. 4, Blanchester 143. 5, Covington 131. 6, Miami East 129. 7, Wayne Trace 124. 8, Otsego 1141/2. 9, Ashland Crestview 101. 10, Carey 81. 11, Woodmore 77. 12, Bluffton 76. 13, Swanton 72. 14, Patrick Henry 711/2. 15, Coldwater 671/2. 16, Ayersville 67. 17, Preble Shawnee 62. 18, Lima Central Catholic 601/2. 19, Lakota 591/2. 20, Columbus Grove 571/2. 21, Carlisle 501/2. 22, Lewisburg Tri-County North 48. 23, Spencerville 46. 24, Madeira 41. 25, New London 34. 25, Delphos St. John’s 34. 27, Triad 321/2. 28, Greeneview 32. 28, Newark Catholic 32. 30, Northridge 29. 31, Southeastern 28. 32, Dixie 22. 33, Tiffin Calvert 19. 33, West Liberty-Salem 19. 35, Cory-Rawson 18. 36, Hicksville 17. 37, McComb 11. 38, Lincolnview 10. 39, Ottawa-Glandorf 5.

VB duo hit milestones

SANDUSKY — Hopewell-Loudon’s Caden Crawford finished at 9-0 overall at 132 pounds as the Chieftains took seventh place after the final day of the Division III Duals at Sandusky St. Mary on Saturday.

Van Buren’s Kaleb Snodgrass (285) also went 9-0 with five pins while Cade Whitticar (182) went 8-1. On Friday, both earned their 100th career victories.

Hopewell-Loudon defeated Montpelier 30-24 in the seventh-place match to finish 2-6 over the two-day tournament.

The Chieftains also defeated Sandusky St. Mary 21-15 but fell to Archbold 69-5, Brookville 66-12, Creston-Norwayne 30-24, Sandy Valley 46-13, Northwestern 60-21 and Genoa 48-23.

Crawford earned eight of his wins on the mat with only one forfeit and finished off two of his last three with pins.

Also for the Chieftains, Nico Garcia went 8-1 at 160 pounds with two major decisions and two pins.

Hopewell-Loudon’s Blake Hoover (126) and Lance Crawford (138) each posted 6-3 marks.

Van Buren finished 14th, dropping its placement bout 49-30 to Mohawk.

The Black Knights scored wins over Coshocton (51-24), Madison Plains (66-12) and West Jefferson (54-30) but lost to Mechanicsburg (48-23), Norwalk St. Paul (50-18), Edison (73-3) and Tinora (42-30).

Blaze Wickman (103), Andres Miranda (126) and A.J. Overmeyer (160) all went 6-3 for Van Buren.

Edison defeated Brookville 54-18 to win the championship.