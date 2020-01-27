PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Tol. Cent. Catholic 44, Toledo St. Ursula 37
Putnam County League
Kalida 44, Miller City 37
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury 48, Lakota 23
Hopewell-Loudon 95, Gibsonburg 25
Old Fort 47, Sandusky St. Mary 38
Tiffin Calvert 52, Fremont St. Joseph 37
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta 75, Milan Edison 36
Huron 35, Port Clinton 19
Willard 59, Oak Harbor 34
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 88, Tiffin Columbian 26
Sandusky Perkins 56, Sandusky Senior 46
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian 47, Mansfield St. Peter’s 31
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview 73, South Central 39
Monroeville 58, Plymouth 15
Norwalk St. Paul 51, Western Reserve 37
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia 53, Elmwood 39
Arlington 53, Kenton 40
Bluffton 47, Riverdale 35
Continental 58, Pandora-Gilboa 36
Dupont Manuel, Ky. 55, Toledo Rogers 36
Eastwood 88, Evergreen 70
Elida 58, Leipsic 50
Fairview 47, Defiance 37
Findlay 63, Toledo Scott 18
Fort Loramie 63, Versailles 42
Marion Local 59, Newton 21
Massillon Washington 47, Mansfield Senior 31
McComb 57, Holgate 42
Minster 47, Anna 36
New Riegel 54, Vanlue 23
Norwalk Senior 54, Vermilion 35
Ottawa-Glandorf 52, Delta 29
Ottoville 49, Delphos Jefferson 35
Parkway 44, Lima Perry 38
Rossford 59, Northwood 24
Sidney Fairlawn 49, Riverside 37
Spencerville 59, Coldwater 45
St. Marys Memorial 55, Lima Cent. Cath. 44
Sylvania Southview 50, Toledo Bowsher 32
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Christian, cancelled
West Holmes 58, Loudonville 39
Woodmore 56, Ottawa Hills 33
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 52, Cle. St. Joseph 39
Alliance Marlington 48, Salem 42
Andover Pymatuning Valley 39, Ashtabula Edgewood 27
Ashtabula St. John 41, Kinsman Badger 40
Avon 70, Lakewood 60, 2
Bay Village Bay 51, Medina Buckeye 28
Bellaire 68, E. Liverpool 43
Bellbrook 66, Day. Oakwood 44
Belmont Union Local 64, Wintersville Indian Creek 45
Beloit W. Branch 51, Minerva 44
Belpre 38, Reedsville Eastern 36, 0
Bethel-Tate 59, Batavia 24
Bristol 60, Vienna Mathews 35
Camden Preble Shawnee 54, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 41
Can. Glenoak 68, Uniontown Lake 27
Can. McKinley 66, Green 49
Cardington-Lincoln 75, Howard E. Knox 42
Carlisle 54, New Lebanon Dixie 36
Carrollton 38, Can. Cent. Cath. 31
Chagrin Falls 63, Beachwood 25
Chagrin Falls Kenston 78, Painesville Riverside 41
Chardon 48, Madison 33
Chardon NDCL 57, Parma Padua 34
Chesterland W. Geauga 77, Gates Mills Hawken 44
Chillicothe 56, E. Cle. Shaw 26
Cin. Anderson 36, Milford 28
Cin. Clark Montessori 40, Cin. N. College Hill 31
Cin. Country Day 60, Norwood 42
Cin. Deer Park 67, Cin. Finneytown 33
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 60, Kettering Fairmont 51
Cin. Mt. Healthy 32, Hamilton Ross 18
Cin. Oak Hills 61, Cin. Princeton 60
Cin. Purcell Marian 39, Kettering Alter 33
Cin. Walnut Hills 35, Kings Mills Kings 17
Cin. West Clermont 51, Cin. Withrow 38
Cin. Wyoming 43, Cin. Madeira 39
Circleville Logan Elm 46, Piketon 40
Cle. Cent. Cath. 62, Cle. E. Tech 52
Cols. Eastmoor 58, Pickerington N. 43
Cols. Independence 69, Cols. Whetstone 36
Columbiana Crestview 59, Brookfield 23
Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Middlefield Cardinal 22
Dalton 42, Creston Norwayne 33
Day. Carroll 54, Hamilton Badin 30
Eastlake N. 55, Mayfield 46
Euclid 69, Strongsville 64
Fairfield 45, Cin. Colerain 41
Frankfort Adena 41, Athens 35
Ft. Loramie 63, Versailles 42
Gahanna Christian 59, Dublin Coffman 55
Garfield Hts. Trinity 42, Burton Berkshire 32
Glouster Trimble 56, Racine Southern 37
Granville 58, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 52
Hannibal River 51, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 46
Hilliard Bradley 45, Ashville Teays Valley 28
Hillsboro 41, Blanchester 25
Hudson 59, N. Royalton 35
Hudson WRA 66, Akr. North 18
Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 52, Youngs. Ursuline 48
Lancaster 66, Cin. Shroder 34
Leesburg Fairfield 77, Cin. NW 23
Leetonia 51, Sebring McKinley 42
Legacy Christian 57, Bradford 45
Lewis Center Olentangy 45, Washington C.H. 39
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 65, Hamilton 25
Lodi Cloverleaf 52, Akr. Coventry 28
Logan 39, Cols. Bexley 27
London 59, Spring. Shawnee 23
Loveland 53, Cin. Turpin 34
Lowellville 61, Heartland Christian 23
Lyndhurst Brush 78, Willoughby S. 42
Mantua Crestwood 57, Hartville Lake Center Christian 55, 2
Martins Ferry 69, Lisbon Beaver 37
McConnelsville Morgan 46, Zanesville W. Muskingum 32
Mechanicsburg 37, W. Jefferson 29
Mentor Lake Cath. 44, Cle. John Adams 21
Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 64, Conneaut 48
Miami Valley Christian Academy 42, Lockland 23
Mineral Ridge 52, Sharpsville, Pa. 37
Monroe 48, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 15
Morrow Little Miami 48, Oxford Talawanda 35
Mt. Gilead 54, Fredericktown 46
N. Ridgeville 55, N. Olmsted 39
New Carlisle Tecumseh 68, Spring. Kenton Ridge 43
New Hope Christian 61, Grove City Christian 33
New Philadelphia 79, Byesville Meadowbrook 20
Norton 44, Mogadore Field 14
Parma 56, Parma Normandy 47
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 48, Fairview 28
Pataskala Licking Hts. 50, Thomas Worthington 36
Peebles 70, Williamsport Westfall 43
Peninsula Woodridge 52, Ravenna 40
Perry 75, Ashtabula Lakeside 24
Petersburg Summerfield, Mich. 41, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 31
Philo 39, New Concord John Glenn 29
Piqua 65, W. Carrollton 55
Point Pleasant, W.Va. 51, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49
Portsmouth 37, Chillicothe Zane Trace 19
Portsmouth Sciotoville 70, Mowrystown Whiteoak 43
Ravenna SE 57, Youngs. Mooney 47
Richmond Edison 47, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36
Richwood N. Union 61, Lewistown Indian Lake 38
Rocky River 48, Parma Hts. Holy Name 32
S. Charleston SE 39, Cedarville 35
S. Webster 65, Portsmouth Clay 36
Shaker Hts. 58, Elyria 43
Shaker Hts. Laurel 74, N. Can. Hoover 54
Sidney 57, Xenia 28
Southeastern 40, Manchester 35
Spring. Cath. Cent. 57, Jamestown Greeneview 37
Spring. Greenon 69, London Madison Plains 30
Springboro 31, Ursuline Academy 28
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 79, Day. Chaminade Julienne 66
Stewart Federal Hocking 44, Wahama, W.Va. 40
Stow-Munroe Falls 44, Macedonia Nordonia 43
Streetsboro 49, Akr. Springfield 40
Trotwood-Madison 64, Cin. Winton Woods 60
Troy Christian 44, Day. Christian 42
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 46, Magnolia Sandy Valley 42
Twinsburg 49, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 45
Uhrichsville Claymont 45, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 36
Union City Mississinawa Valley 52, Ansonia 45
W. Chester Lakota W. 52, Mason 43
W. Liberty-Salem 56, N. Lewisburg Triad 19
Warren JFK 52, Youngs. Ursuline 48
Warrensville Hts. 103, Bedford 31
Warsaw River View 55, Coshocton 26
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50, Chillicothe Huntington 26
Waterford 40, Crown City S. Gallia 13
Waynesville 39, Milton-Union 31
Westerville S. 59, Cols. Watterson 57, 0
Wheelersburg 78, Greenup Co., Ky. 52
Youngs. Liberty 64, Newton Falls 47
Zanesville Maysville 85, Crooksville 27
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, E. Can. 35
Lou. DuPont Manual, Ky. 55, Tol. Rogers 36
Monday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Fremont Ross
Toledo Notre Dame at Lima Senior
Toledo Whitmer at Oregon Clay
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Riverside
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Pleasant at Clear Fork
Other NW Ohio Games
Celina at Allen East
Continental at North Central
Fairbanks at Ridgemont
Fort Loramie at St. Henry
Kidron Central Christian at Our Lady of the Elms
Lexington at Willard
Lima Perry at Cory-Rawson
Lorain Brookside at Vermilion
Mansfield Christian at Hilliard Darby
Mount Vernon at Dresden Tri-Valley
Northwood at Toledo Woodward
Toledo St. Ursula at Toledo Start
Van Buren at Genoa
Tuesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Ridgedale
Bucyrus at Colonel Crawford
Seneca East at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Mohawk
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at New Riegel
Gibsonburg at Lakota
Sandusky St. Mary at Fremont St. Joseph
Tiffin Calvert at Hopewell-Loudon
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Upper Scioto Valley
Ashland Senior at Sandusky Senior
Convoy Crestview at Antwerp
Delphos St. John’s at Lincolnview
Edon at Ottawa Hills
Elida at Ottoville
Evergreen at Fayette
Fairview at Van Wert
Fort Jennings at Ayersville
Fostoria Senior at Galion Senior
Franklin-Monroe at Fort Recovery
Huron at Monroeville
Kalida at Spencerville
Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon
Maumee at Swanton
Miller City at Lima Cent. Cath.
North Baltimore at Hardin Northern
Norwalk Senior at Springfield
Oak Harbor at Tiffin Columbian
Ontario at Mansfield Madison
Pandora-Gilboa at Waynesfield-Goshen
Patrick Henry at Ottawa-Glandorf
Riverdale at Carey
Sandusky Perkins at Port Clinton
Sidney Lehman at Troy Christian
Tinora at Montpelier
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Bellevue
Wapakoneta at Liberty-Benton
West Liberty-Salem at Versailles
Woodmore at Old Fort
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Scott at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Start at Toledo Waite
Other NW Ohio Games
Cardington Lincoln at Ridgemont
Crestline at Mount Gilead
Marion Pleasant at Sparta Highland
Vermilion at Norwalk St. Paul
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Van Buren
Cory-Rawson at Leipsic
North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton
Riverdale at Arcadia
Vanlue at McComb
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo St. Ursula
Lima Senior at Fremont Ross
Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo Whitmer
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Rossford
Elmwood at Otsego
Fostoria Senior at Lake
Woodmore at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Bluffton
Lincolnview at Delphos Jefferson
Paulding at Ada
Spencerville at Allen East
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta at Bryan
Liberty Center at Archbold
Patrick Henry at Evergreen
Swanton at Wauseon
Western Buckeye League
Defiance at Celina
Elida at St. Marys Memorial
Kenton at Van Wert
Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Lima Bath
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Lima Perry
Upper Scioto Valley at Elgin
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Northwood
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Toledo Christian
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at New Bremen
Fort Recovery at Marion Local
Minster at Versailles
New Knoxville at Coldwater
Parkway at St. Henry
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Bowling Green
Perrysburg at Napoleon
Springfield at Anthony Wayne
Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Ashland Senior
Mount Vernon at West Holmes
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Ontario at Galion Senior
River Valley at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
New London at Plymouth
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Tinora
Edgerton at Hicksville
Fairview at Ayersville
Wayne Trace at Holgate
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Montpelier
Fayette at Stryker
North Central at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Crestview at Wynford
Convoy Crestview at Lima Cent. Cath.
Urbana at Riverside
PREP Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus 62, Seneca East 57
Colonel Crawford 52, Wynford 41
Mohawk 66, Carey 64
Upper Sandusky 66, Ridgedale 49
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Ontario 64, Clear Fork 48
River Valley 66, Marion Pleasant 59
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East 76, Hardin Northern 44
Bluffton 56, Van Buren 46
Bowling Green 53, Lake 41
Bryan 51, Fairview 31
Canton Central Catholic 68, Mansfield St. Peter’s 55
Cleveland Central Catholic 62, Toledo St. John’s 52
Clyde 74, Toledo Bowsher 69
Coldwater 66, Van Wert 48
Convoy Crestview 58, Celina 46
Cory-Rawson 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 34
Defiance 53, Springfield 46
Delphos Jefferson 64, Ayersville 57
Delta 48, Otsego 27
Edon 34, Edgerton 32
Elmwood 66, Lakota 47
Fort Jennings 61, New Knoxville 34
Fremont Ross 64, Marion Harding 56
Fremont St. Joseph 64, Woodmore 41
Genoa 48, Swanton 36
Hicksville 61, Fayette 37
Hopewell-Loudon 47, Fostoria Senior 46
Huron 58, Norwalk St. Paul 52
Kalida 57, Leipsic 36
Kenton 67, Ada 44
Liberty Center 54, Pettisville 47
Lima Shawnee 70, Lima Senior 55
Lucas 67, Plymouth 44
Mansfield Madison 59, Galion Senior 55
Miller City 66, Holgate 50
New Riegel 42, Arcadia 36
North Baltimore 61, Northwood 59
North Central 62, Continental 57
Oak Harbor 51, Eastwood 41
Parkway 69, Lincolnview 61
Patrick Henry 40, McComb 36
Paulding 59, Montpelier 41
Port Clinton 43, Sandusky Perkins 30
Ridgemont 54, Northeastern 49
Rossford 59, Wauseon 56
Sandusky Senior 81, Lexington 68
Shelby 71, Bellevue 47
South Central 62, Norwalk Senior 45
Spencerville 57, Delphos St. John’s 40
St. Henry 55, Wapakoneta 40
Tinora 54, Hilltop 20
Tol. Cent. Catholic 76, Elida 41
Vanlue 56, Lima Temple Christian 28
Versailles 36, Fort Loramie 35
Around Ohio
Anna 85, W. Liberty-Salem 48
Ansonia 45, Union City Mississinawa Valley 40
Archbold 46, Tol. Christian 42
Ashville Teays Valley 74, Baltimore Liberty Union 54
Belmont Union Local 62, Richmond Edison 48
Beloit W. Branch 63, Hubbard 58
Bloom-Carroll 61, Circleville Logan Elm 51
Brookville 50, Milton-Union 48
Caldwell 48, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 43
Caledonia River Valley 66, Marion Pleasant 59
Camden Preble Shawnee 55, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40
Can. Cent. Cath. 68, Mansfield St. Peter’s 55
Can. Glenoak 81, Youngs. East 53
Chardon NDCL 56, Grand River Academy 54
Chillicothe Unioto 55, Circleville 51
Chillicothe Zane Trace 76, Washington C.H. 38
Cin. Dohn High School 74, Christian Community School 68
Cin. La Salle 50, Cin. Oak Hills 45
Cin. Madeira 48, Cin. Seven Hills 34
Cle. VASJ 62, Gates Mills Hawken 44
Cols. Hartley 48, Cols. Wellington 44
Cols. Independence 69, Cols. Whetstone 36
Cols. St. Charles 51, Groveport-Madison 44
Cols. Upper Arlington 55, Chillicothe 44
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 76, Hudson WRA 60
Day. Dunbar 77, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 55
Delaware Buckeye Valley 78, Cols. Centennial 63
Dover 73, Akr. Ellet 48
E. Central, Ind. 59, Harrison 58, 0
Elyria Cath. 71, Andrews Osborne Academy 33
Fairview 71, Rocky River Lutheran W. 53
Fayetteville-Perry 52, Miami Valley Christian Academy 51
Franklin 69, Day. Christian 44
Ft. Loramie 52, New Knoxville 24
Gahanna Cols. Academy 58, Cols. Bexley 45
Hamilton 82, Cin. Mt. Healthy 68
Hamilton Ross 64, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 50
Hillsboro 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 40
Huber Hts. Wayne 60, Powell Olentangy Liberty 52
Hunting Valley University 72, Cle. Lincoln W. 56
Ironton St. Joseph 76, Portsmouth Sciotoville 43
Kings Mills Kings 65, Morrow Little Miami 44
Lakewood St. Edward 58, Akr. Hoban 49
Leesburg Fairfield 77, Cin. NW 23
Logan 52, Gallipolis Gallia 44
Malvern 68, Salineville Southern 61
McDermott Scioto NW 67, Chillicothe Huntington 64
Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 64, Conneaut 48
Mowrystown Whiteoak 52, Lees Creek E. Clinton 40
New Boston Glenwood 98, Wellston 55
New Matamoras Frontier 80, Bridgeport 48
New Paris National Trail 55, Eaton 45
New Richmond 75, Bethel-Tate 37
Oberlin Firelands 73, Elyria Open Door 49
Perry 66, Ashtabula Lakeside 62
Raceland, Ky. 75, Portsmouth W. 64
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 78, St. Patrick, Ky. 54
STVM 93, Cle. Benedictine 43
Seaman N. Adams 60, Lucasville Valley 41
Sebring McKinley 58, Ravenna SE 55
Spencerville 57, Delphos St. John’s 40
Spring. Kenton Ridge 72, S. Charleston SE 51
Spring. Shawnee 55, Mechanicsburg 40
Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 40
Sylvania Southview 60, Cols. Beechcroft 42
Vincent Warren 68, Belpre 54
W. Union 75, Southeastern 59
Warrensville Hts. 71, Cle. Hay 56
Wheelersburg 62, Greenup Co., Ky. 52
Wickliffe 89, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 58
Williamsport Westfall 47, London Madison Plains 41
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, Bellaire 46
Worthington Christian 48, Cols. Grandview Hts. 30
Youngs. Boardman 67, Farrell, Pa. 47
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 62, Akr. Manchester 55
Dublin Coffman 64, Cols. Africentric 47
Pickerington Cent. 63, Cols. Walnut Ridge 56
Thomas Worthington 67, Cols. Northland 38
Cin. Woodward vs. Huntington Prep, 0, ccd. 38
Monday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Oregon Clay at Evergreen
Tuesday’s Games
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Eastwood
Fostoria Senior at Genoa
Lake at Woodmore
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Lexington
Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior
Mount Vernon at West Holmes
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian
Other NW Ohio Games
Ansonia at Riverside
Ashland Crestview at Loudonville
Cardinal Stritch at Jones Leadership Academy
Continental at Wayne Trace
Crestline at Mount Gilead
Defiance at Anthony Wayne
Edon at Hamilton, Ind.
Firelands at Vermilion
Fredericktown at River Valley
Galion Senior at Seneca East
Grand Lakes at Heritage Christian
Hilltop at Maumee Valley Country Day
Lima Perry at Lima Bath
Lucas at Waynedale
Marion Pleasant at Columbus KIPP
Napoleon at Patrick Henry
Norwalk Senior at Ontario
Shelby at Willard
Springfield at Fremont Ross
Stryker at Archbold
Toledo Christian at Maumee
Toledo St. Francis at Toledo Start
Toledo Whitmer at Perrysburg
Van Buren at Columbus Grove
Wednesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Colonel Crawford
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Ridgedale at Buckeye Central
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg
Lakota at Danbury
Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary
Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian
Norwalk Senior at Vermilion
Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Other NW Ohio Games
Clyde at Milan Edison
New Riegel at Carey
Norwalk St. Paul at Castalia Margaretta
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Pro Bowl
Sunday’s Result
AFC 38, NFC 33
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 32 14 .696 —
Boston 30 15 .667 1½
Philadelphia 30 17 .638 2½
Brooklyn 19 26 .422 12½
New York 13 34 .277 19½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 31 14 .689 —
Orlando 21 26 .447 11
Washington 15 30 .333 16
Charlotte 15 31 .326 16½
Atlanta 12 35 .255 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 6 .870 —
Indiana 30 16 .652 10
Chicago 18 30 .375 23
Detroit 17 30 .362 23½
Cleveland 12 34 .261 28
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 28 17 .622 —
Houston 28 17 .622 —
Memphis 22 24 .478 6½
San Antonio 20 25 .444 8
New Orleans 18 29 .383 11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 32 13 .711 —
Denver 32 14 .696 ½
Oklahoma City 28 19 .596 5
Portland 19 27 .413 13½
Minnesota 15 31 .326 17½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —
L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½
Phoenix 19 27 .413 17
Sacramento 16 29 .356 19½
Golden State 10 37 .213 26½
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Utah 112, Dallas 107
Brooklyn 121, Detroit 111, OT
Chicago 118, Cleveland 106
Oklahoma City 113, Minnesota 104
Philadelphia 108, L.A. Lakers 91
Sunday’s Results
Denver 117, Houston 110
Toronto 110, San Antonio 106
New Orleans 123, Boston 108
New York 110, Brooklyn 97
L.A. Clippers 112, Orlando 97
Memphis 114, Phoenix 109
Atlanta 152, Washington 133
Indiana at Portland, late
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 7
Orlando at Miami, 7:30
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 8
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8
San Antonio at Chicago, 8
Houston at Utah, 9
Tuesday’s Games
Golden State at Philadelphia, 7
New York at Charlotte, 7
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30
Boston at Miami, 7:30
New Orleans at Cleveland, 7:30
Denver at Memphis, 8
Washington at Milwaukee, 8
Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30
Memphis at New York, 7:30
Utah at San Antonio, 8:30
Houston at Portland, 10
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165
Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152
Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157
Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163
Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144
Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150
N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159
New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160
Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166
Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167
Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Results
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Results
Atlantic All-Stars 9, Metropolitan All-Stars 5
Pacific All-Stars 10, Central All-Stars 5
Pacific All-Stars 5, Atlantic All-Stars 4
Sunday’s Results
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
Washington at Montreal, 7
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8
Toronto at Nashville, 8
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7
St. Louis at Calgary, 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Daemen 92, NYIT 57
Dominican (NY) 75, Georgian Court 71
Emory 106, Case Western 70
Fairfield 63, Canisius 55
Fisher 77, Maine-Presque Isle 74
Monmouth (NJ) 94, Iona 88
Princeton 87, Rutgers-Camden 41
Rider 67, Manhattan 63
Rochester 78, Carnegie-Mellon 62
Siena 84, Quinnipiac 61
St. Peter’s 58, Niagara 53
Tulsa 79, UConn 75, OT
Washington (Mo.) 73, NYU 70
SOUTH
Virginia 65, Wake Forest 63, OT
MIDWEST
Brandeis 63, Chicago 60
Creighton 77, Xavier 66
Drake 71, Missouri St. 69
Holy Family 82, Concordia (Neb.) 74
Maryland 77, Indiana 76
Michigan St. 70, Minnesota 52
N. Iowa 67, Loyola of Chicago 62
Saint Louis 55, Fordham 39
SOUTHWEST
Houston 68, South Florida 49
FAR WEST
San Diego St. 71, UNLV 67
Sunday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
George Washington 50, UMass 47
La Salle 67, Saint Joseph’s 59
Maryland 70, Northwestern 61
Providence 60, Xavier 48
St. Bonaventure 64, Rhode Island 59
Towson 84, Hofstra 71
UMBC 74, Maine 54
SOUTH
Alabama 98, Vanderbilt 61
Coll. of Charleston 67, UNC Wilmington 63
Delaware 65, Elon 56
Drexel 61, William & Mary 54
Duke 58, Georgia Tech 46
Florida St. 79, Miami 61
James Madison 67, Northeastern 54
Louisville 83, Pittsburgh 49
Richmond 67, Davidson 57
South Carolina 88, Georgia 53
Tennessee 63, LSU 58
Virginia 90, Notre Dame 60
Virginia Tech 71, Clemson 50
Wake Forest 65, Syracuse 60
MIDWEST
Bradley 77, Drake 76
Butler 73, Creighton 67
Cincinnati 86, Temple 81
Dayton 48, Fordham 44
DePaul 92, Georgetown 66
Green Bay 74, Cleveland St. 54
Illinois St. 65, N. Iowa 57
Iowa 74, Michigan St. 57
Marquette 57, Villanova 52
Michigan 71, Rutgers 57
Milwaukee 74, Youngstown St. 62
Missouri St. 81, Evansville 55
N. Dakota St. 85, Denver 80
North Dakota 77, W. Illinois 71
Purdue 81, Penn St. 68
Purdue Fort Wayne 58, Omaha 57
S. Illinois 78, Indiana St. 55
South Dakota 79, Oral Roberts 56
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 79, Florida 57
Texas A&M 72, Missouri 53
FAR WEST
Colorado 62, California 50
Oregon 66, Oregon St. 57
Southern Cal 81, Washington 78
Stanford 82, Utah 49
UCLA 66, Washington St. 50
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Farmers Insurance Open
Final Results
s-Torrey Pines South
n-Torrey Pines North
Marc Leishman (500), $1,350,000 68n-72s-68s-65s–273 -15
Jon Rahm (300), $817,500 68n-71s-65s-70s–274 -14
Rory McIlroy (163), $442,500 67n-73s-67s-69s–276 -12
Brandt Snedeker (163), $442,500 69n-67s-72s-68s–276 -12
Tom Hoge (110), $307,500 71s-71n-67s-68s–277 -11
Tony Finau (92), $253,125 70s-70n-68s-70s–278 -10
Patrick Reed (92), $253,125 69n-69s-70s-70s–278 -10
Bubba Watson (92), $253,125 67s-73n-69s-69s–278 -10
Harry Higgs (68), $181,875 70n-68s-69s-72s–279 -9
Charley Hoffman (68), $181,875 69n-74s-71s-65s–279 -9
Max Homa (68), $181,875 73s-68n-71s-67s–279 -9
Beau Hossler (68), $181,875 72s-66n-73s-68s–279 -9
Patrick Rodgers (68), $181,875 70s-69n-72s-68s–279 -9
Tiger Woods (68), $181,875 69n-71s-69s-70s–279 -9
Maverick McNealy (55), $136,875 71s-71n-69s-69s–280 -8
Keegan Bradley (49), $114,375 66n-72s-73s-70s–281 -7
Cameron Champ (49), $114,375 71n-68s-68s-74s–281 -7
Jason Day (49), $114,375 73s-67n-72s-69s–281 -7
J.B. Holmes (49), $114,375 68s-69n-71s-73s–281 -7
Sung Kang (49), $114,375 69n-71s-67s-74s–281 -7
Zac Blair (36), $69,042 72s-66n-72s-72s–282 -6
Will Gordon, $69,042 75s-68n-69s-70s–282 -6
Russell Knox (36), $69,042 69s-74n-69s-70s–282 -6
Jason Kokrak (36), $69,042 69n-74s-69s-70s–282 -6
Collin Morikawa (36), $69,042 70n-69s-74s-69s–282 -6
Matthew Wolff (36), $69,042 76s-66n-71s-69s–282 -6
Sebastian Cappelen (36), $69,042 66s-71n-71s-74s–282 -6
Tyler McCumber (36), $69,042 72n-68s-68s-74s–282 -6
Ryan Palmer (36), $69,042 72s-62n-71s-77s–282 -6
Mark Anderson (24), $45,938 74s-66n-69s-74s–283 -5
Matthew NeSmith (24), $45,938 67n-70s-76s-70s–283 -5
J.J. Spaun (24), $45,938 73s-67n-74s-69s–283 -5
Kevin Tway (24), $45,938 67n-74s-74s-68s–283 -5
Jhonattan Vegas (24), $45,938 69n-68s-75s-71s–283 -5
Jimmy Walker (24), $45,938 71n-70s-70s-72s–283 -5
Cameron Davis (16), $32,667 76s-65n-69s-74s–284 -4
Jason Dufner (16), $32,667 70s-71n-72s-71s–284 -4
Sungjae Im (16), $32,667 67n-73s-71s-73s–284 -4
Cameron Percy (16), $32,667 68s-73n-74s-69s–284 -4
Robby Shelton (16), $32,667 71n-72s-70s-71s–284 -4
Zack Sucher (16), $32,667 70s-73n-69s-72s–284 -4
Talor Gooch (16), $32,667 71n-72s-72s-69s–284 -4
Luke List (16), $32,667 73s-70n-72s-69s–284 -4
Jamie Lovemark (16), $32,667 73n-68s-69s-74s–284 -4
Joseph Bramlett (10), $22,950 71n-70s-71s-73s–285 -3
John Huh (10), $22,950 70n-73s-71s-71s–285 -3
Hideki Matsuyama (10), $22,950 73s-67n-74s-71s–285 -3
Kevin Streelman (10), $22,950 72s-71n-68s-74s–285 -3
Ryan Brehm (8), $18,700 70n-72s-74s-70s–286 -2
Sam Burns (8), $18,700 74s-69n-73s-70s–286 -2
Lucas Glover (8), $18,700 73n-67s-73s-73s–286 -2
Joaquin Niemann (8), $18,700 71n-70s-70s-75s–286 -2
Scott Stallings (8), $18,700 71s-69n-74s-72s–286 -2
LPGA Tour
Gainbridge at Boca Rio
Final Results
Madelene Sagstrom, $300,000 72-62-67-70–271 -17
Nasa Hataoka, $185,623 72-64-67-69–272 -16
Danielle Kang, $134,656 72-67-65-69–273 -15
Celine Boutier, $104,167 71-67-67-70–275 -13
Sei Young Kim, $83,843 68-69-67-73–277 -11
Moriya Jutanugarn, $63,009 72-67-67-72–278 -10
Cydney Clanton, $63,009 72-64-69-73–278 -10
Yui Kawamoto, $45,563 68-73-69-69–279 -9
Klara Spilkova, $45,563 72-68-68-71–279 -9
Jessica Korda, $45,563 66-73-69-71–279 -9
Charley Hull, $34,578 75-68-69-68–280 -8
Cristie Kerr, $34,578 72-71-69-68–280 -8
Xiyu Lin, $34,578 69-72-67-72–280 -8
Jennifer Song, $34,578 72-64-72-72–280 -8
Lexi Thompson, $27,236 73-68-69-71–281 -7
Carlota Ciganda, $27,236 69-66-75-71–281 -7
Georgia Hall, $27,236 70-71-68-72–281 -7
Brooke M. Henderson, $27,236 72-68-68-73–281 -7
Morgan Pressel, $21,380 75-69-72-66–282 -6
Caroline Masson, $21,380 74-70-71-67–282 -6
Jennifer Kupcho, $21,380 77-67-70-68–282 -6
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $21,380 71-71-71-69–282 -6
Austin Ernst, $21,380 71-70-70-71–282 -6
Dana Finkelstein, $21,380 70-71-70-71–282 -6
Jaye Marie Green, $21,380 73-66-70-73–282 -6
Bronte Law, $21,380 73-66-70-73–282 -6
Lindsey Weaver, $17,987 69-71-72-71–283 -5
Eun-Hee Ji, $15,976 73-70-73-68–284 -4
Nelly Korda, $15,976 71-69-75-69–284 -4
Mariah Stackhouse, $15,976 74-69-71-70–284 -4
Pernilla Lindberg, $15,976 73-68-73-70–284 -4
Stacy Lewis, $15,976 71-70-72-71–284 -4
Kristen Gillman, $13,821 74-70-70-71–285 -3
Brittany Altomare, $13,821 76-69-68-72–285 -3
Lauren Stephenson, $10,874 73-72-72-69–286 -2
Lindy Duncan, $10,874 72-71-74-69–286 -2
Jing Yan, $10,874 74-71-71-70–286 -2
Marina Alex, $10,874 75-69-72-70–286 -2
LOCAL & AREA
Fostoria Coaching Openings
Fostoria High School is in need of a varsity head volleyball coach for the fall 2020 season and an assistant baseball coach for this spring. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.
Vanlue Track Coach Openings
VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should send an application, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org. Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.