PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Tol. Cent. Catholic 44, Toledo St. Ursula 37

Putnam County League

Kalida 44, Miller City 37

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury 48, Lakota 23

Hopewell-Loudon 95, Gibsonburg 25

Old Fort 47, Sandusky St. Mary 38

Tiffin Calvert 52, Fremont St. Joseph 37

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta 75, Milan Edison 36

Huron 35, Port Clinton 19

Willard 59, Oak Harbor 34

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 88, Tiffin Columbian 26

Sandusky Perkins 56, Sandusky Senior 46

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian 47, Mansfield St. Peter’s 31

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview 73, South Central 39

Monroeville 58, Plymouth 15

Norwalk St. Paul 51, Western Reserve 37

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia 53, Elmwood 39

Arlington 53, Kenton 40

Bluffton 47, Riverdale 35

Continental 58, Pandora-Gilboa 36

Dupont Manuel, Ky. 55, Toledo Rogers 36

Eastwood 88, Evergreen 70

Elida 58, Leipsic 50

Fairview 47, Defiance 37

Findlay 63, Toledo Scott 18

Fort Loramie 63, Versailles 42

Marion Local 59, Newton 21

Massillon Washington 47, Mansfield Senior 31

McComb 57, Holgate 42

Minster 47, Anna 36

New Riegel 54, Vanlue 23

Norwalk Senior 54, Vermilion 35

Ottawa-Glandorf 52, Delta 29

Ottoville 49, Delphos Jefferson 35

Parkway 44, Lima Perry 38

Rossford 59, Northwood 24

Sidney Fairlawn 49, Riverside 37

Spencerville 59, Coldwater 45

St. Marys Memorial 55, Lima Cent. Cath. 44

Sylvania Southview 50, Toledo Bowsher 32

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Christian, cancelled

West Holmes 58, Loudonville 39

Woodmore 56, Ottawa Hills 33

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 52, Cle. St. Joseph 39

Alliance Marlington 48, Salem 42

Andover Pymatuning Valley 39, Ashtabula Edgewood 27

Ashtabula St. John 41, Kinsman Badger 40

Avon 70, Lakewood 60, 2

Bay Village Bay 51, Medina Buckeye 28

Bellaire 68, E. Liverpool 43

Bellbrook 66, Day. Oakwood 44

Belmont Union Local 64, Wintersville Indian Creek 45

Beloit W. Branch 51, Minerva 44

Belpre 38, Reedsville Eastern 36, 0

Bethel-Tate 59, Batavia 24

Bristol 60, Vienna Mathews 35

Camden Preble Shawnee 54, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 41

Can. Glenoak 68, Uniontown Lake 27

Can. McKinley 66, Green 49

Cardington-Lincoln 75, Howard E. Knox 42

Carlisle 54, New Lebanon Dixie 36

Carrollton 38, Can. Cent. Cath. 31

Chagrin Falls 63, Beachwood 25

Chagrin Falls Kenston 78, Painesville Riverside 41

Chardon 48, Madison 33

Chardon NDCL 57, Parma Padua 34

Chesterland W. Geauga 77, Gates Mills Hawken 44

Chillicothe 56, E. Cle. Shaw 26

Cin. Anderson 36, Milford 28

Cin. Clark Montessori 40, Cin. N. College Hill 31

Cin. Country Day 60, Norwood 42

Cin. Deer Park 67, Cin. Finneytown 33

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 60, Kettering Fairmont 51

Cin. Mt. Healthy 32, Hamilton Ross 18

Cin. Oak Hills 61, Cin. Princeton 60

Cin. Purcell Marian 39, Kettering Alter 33

Cin. Walnut Hills 35, Kings Mills Kings 17

Cin. West Clermont 51, Cin. Withrow 38

Cin. Wyoming 43, Cin. Madeira 39

Circleville Logan Elm 46, Piketon 40

Cle. Cent. Cath. 62, Cle. E. Tech 52

Cols. Eastmoor 58, Pickerington N. 43

Cols. Independence 69, Cols. Whetstone 36

Columbiana Crestview 59, Brookfield 23

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Middlefield Cardinal 22

Dalton 42, Creston Norwayne 33

Day. Carroll 54, Hamilton Badin 30

Eastlake N. 55, Mayfield 46

Euclid 69, Strongsville 64

Fairfield 45, Cin. Colerain 41

Frankfort Adena 41, Athens 35

Ft. Loramie 63, Versailles 42

Gahanna Christian 59, Dublin Coffman 55

Garfield Hts. Trinity 42, Burton Berkshire 32

Glouster Trimble 56, Racine Southern 37

Granville 58, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 52

Hannibal River 51, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 46

Hilliard Bradley 45, Ashville Teays Valley 28

Hillsboro 41, Blanchester 25

Hudson 59, N. Royalton 35

Hudson WRA 66, Akr. North 18

Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 52, Youngs. Ursuline 48

Lancaster 66, Cin. Shroder 34

Leesburg Fairfield 77, Cin. NW 23

Leetonia 51, Sebring McKinley 42

Legacy Christian 57, Bradford 45

Lewis Center Olentangy 45, Washington C.H. 39

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 65, Hamilton 25

Lodi Cloverleaf 52, Akr. Coventry 28

Logan 39, Cols. Bexley 27

London 59, Spring. Shawnee 23

Loveland 53, Cin. Turpin 34

Lowellville 61, Heartland Christian 23

Lyndhurst Brush 78, Willoughby S. 42

Mantua Crestwood 57, Hartville Lake Center Christian 55, 2

Martins Ferry 69, Lisbon Beaver 37

McConnelsville Morgan 46, Zanesville W. Muskingum 32

Mechanicsburg 37, W. Jefferson 29

Mentor Lake Cath. 44, Cle. John Adams 21

Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 64, Conneaut 48

Miami Valley Christian Academy 42, Lockland 23

Mineral Ridge 52, Sharpsville, Pa. 37

Monroe 48, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 15

Morrow Little Miami 48, Oxford Talawanda 35

Mt. Gilead 54, Fredericktown 46

N. Ridgeville 55, N. Olmsted 39

New Carlisle Tecumseh 68, Spring. Kenton Ridge 43

New Hope Christian 61, Grove City Christian 33

New Philadelphia 79, Byesville Meadowbrook 20

Norton 44, Mogadore Field 14

Parma 56, Parma Normandy 47

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 48, Fairview 28

Pataskala Licking Hts. 50, Thomas Worthington 36

Peebles 70, Williamsport Westfall 43

Peninsula Woodridge 52, Ravenna 40

Perry 75, Ashtabula Lakeside 24

Petersburg Summerfield, Mich. 41, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 31

Philo 39, New Concord John Glenn 29

Piqua 65, W. Carrollton 55

Point Pleasant, W.Va. 51, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49

Portsmouth 37, Chillicothe Zane Trace 19

Portsmouth Sciotoville 70, Mowrystown Whiteoak 43

Ravenna SE 57, Youngs. Mooney 47

Richmond Edison 47, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36

Richwood N. Union 61, Lewistown Indian Lake 38

Rocky River 48, Parma Hts. Holy Name 32

S. Charleston SE 39, Cedarville 35

S. Webster 65, Portsmouth Clay 36

Shaker Hts. 58, Elyria 43

Shaker Hts. Laurel 74, N. Can. Hoover 54

Sidney 57, Xenia 28

Southeastern 40, Manchester 35

Spring. Cath. Cent. 57, Jamestown Greeneview 37

Spring. Greenon 69, London Madison Plains 30

Springboro 31, Ursuline Academy 28

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 79, Day. Chaminade Julienne 66

Stewart Federal Hocking 44, Wahama, W.Va. 40

Stow-Munroe Falls 44, Macedonia Nordonia 43

Streetsboro 49, Akr. Springfield 40

Trotwood-Madison 64, Cin. Winton Woods 60

Troy Christian 44, Day. Christian 42

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 46, Magnolia Sandy Valley 42

Twinsburg 49, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 45

Uhrichsville Claymont 45, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 36

Union City Mississinawa Valley 52, Ansonia 45

W. Chester Lakota W. 52, Mason 43

W. Liberty-Salem 56, N. Lewisburg Triad 19

Warren JFK 52, Youngs. Ursuline 48

Warrensville Hts. 103, Bedford 31

Warsaw River View 55, Coshocton 26

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50, Chillicothe Huntington 26

Waterford 40, Crown City S. Gallia 13

Waynesville 39, Milton-Union 31

Westerville S. 59, Cols. Watterson 57, 0

Wheelersburg 78, Greenup Co., Ky. 52

Youngs. Liberty 64, Newton Falls 47

Zanesville Maysville 85, Crooksville 27

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, E. Can. 35

Lou. DuPont Manual, Ky. 55, Tol. Rogers 36

Monday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Fremont Ross

Toledo Notre Dame at Lima Senior

Toledo Whitmer at Oregon Clay

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Riverside

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Pleasant at Clear Fork

Other NW Ohio Games

Celina at Allen East

Continental at North Central

Fairbanks at Ridgemont

Fort Loramie at St. Henry

Kidron Central Christian at Our Lady of the Elms

Lexington at Willard

Lima Perry at Cory-Rawson

Lorain Brookside at Vermilion

Mansfield Christian at Hilliard Darby

Mount Vernon at Dresden Tri-Valley

Northwood at Toledo Woodward

Toledo St. Ursula at Toledo Start

Van Buren at Genoa

Tuesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Ridgedale

Bucyrus at Colonel Crawford

Seneca East at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Mohawk

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at New Riegel

Gibsonburg at Lakota

Sandusky St. Mary at Fremont St. Joseph

Tiffin Calvert at Hopewell-Loudon

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Upper Scioto Valley

Ashland Senior at Sandusky Senior

Convoy Crestview at Antwerp

Delphos St. John’s at Lincolnview

Edon at Ottawa Hills

Elida at Ottoville

Evergreen at Fayette

Fairview at Van Wert

Fort Jennings at Ayersville

Fostoria Senior at Galion Senior

Franklin-Monroe at Fort Recovery

Huron at Monroeville

Kalida at Spencerville

Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon

Maumee at Swanton

Miller City at Lima Cent. Cath.

North Baltimore at Hardin Northern

Norwalk Senior at Springfield

Oak Harbor at Tiffin Columbian

Ontario at Mansfield Madison

Pandora-Gilboa at Waynesfield-Goshen

Patrick Henry at Ottawa-Glandorf

Riverdale at Carey

Sandusky Perkins at Port Clinton

Sidney Lehman at Troy Christian

Tinora at Montpelier

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Bellevue

Wapakoneta at Liberty-Benton

West Liberty-Salem at Versailles

Woodmore at Old Fort

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Scott at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Start at Toledo Waite

Other NW Ohio Games

Cardington Lincoln at Ridgemont

Crestline at Mount Gilead

Marion Pleasant at Sparta Highland

Vermilion at Norwalk St. Paul

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Van Buren

Cory-Rawson at Leipsic

North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton

Riverdale at Arcadia

Vanlue at McComb

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo St. Ursula

Lima Senior at Fremont Ross

Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo Whitmer

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Rossford

Elmwood at Otsego

Fostoria Senior at Lake

Woodmore at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Bluffton

Lincolnview at Delphos Jefferson

Paulding at Ada

Spencerville at Allen East

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta at Bryan

Liberty Center at Archbold

Patrick Henry at Evergreen

Swanton at Wauseon

Western Buckeye League

Defiance at Celina

Elida at St. Marys Memorial

Kenton at Van Wert

Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Lima Bath

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Lima Perry

Upper Scioto Valley at Elgin

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Northwood

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Toledo Christian

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at New Bremen

Fort Recovery at Marion Local

Minster at Versailles

New Knoxville at Coldwater

Parkway at St. Henry

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Springfield at Anthony Wayne

Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Ashland Senior

Mount Vernon at West Holmes

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Ontario at Galion Senior

River Valley at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

New London at Plymouth

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Tinora

Edgerton at Hicksville

Fairview at Ayersville

Wayne Trace at Holgate

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Montpelier

Fayette at Stryker

North Central at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Crestview at Wynford

Convoy Crestview at Lima Cent. Cath.

Urbana at Riverside

PREP Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus 62, Seneca East 57

Colonel Crawford 52, Wynford 41

Mohawk 66, Carey 64

Upper Sandusky 66, Ridgedale 49

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Ontario 64, Clear Fork 48

River Valley 66, Marion Pleasant 59

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East 76, Hardin Northern 44

Bluffton 56, Van Buren 46

Bowling Green 53, Lake 41

Bryan 51, Fairview 31

Canton Central Catholic 68, Mansfield St. Peter’s 55

Cleveland Central Catholic 62, Toledo St. John’s 52

Clyde 74, Toledo Bowsher 69

Coldwater 66, Van Wert 48

Convoy Crestview 58, Celina 46

Cory-Rawson 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

Defiance 53, Springfield 46

Delphos Jefferson 64, Ayersville 57

Delta 48, Otsego 27

Edon 34, Edgerton 32

Elmwood 66, Lakota 47

Fort Jennings 61, New Knoxville 34

Fremont Ross 64, Marion Harding 56

Fremont St. Joseph 64, Woodmore 41

Genoa 48, Swanton 36

Hicksville 61, Fayette 37

Hopewell-Loudon 47, Fostoria Senior 46

Huron 58, Norwalk St. Paul 52

Kalida 57, Leipsic 36

Kenton 67, Ada 44

Liberty Center 54, Pettisville 47

Lima Shawnee 70, Lima Senior 55

Lucas 67, Plymouth 44

Mansfield Madison 59, Galion Senior 55

Miller City 66, Holgate 50

New Riegel 42, Arcadia 36

North Baltimore 61, Northwood 59

North Central 62, Continental 57

Oak Harbor 51, Eastwood 41

Parkway 69, Lincolnview 61

Patrick Henry 40, McComb 36

Paulding 59, Montpelier 41

Port Clinton 43, Sandusky Perkins 30

Ridgemont 54, Northeastern 49

Rossford 59, Wauseon 56

Sandusky Senior 81, Lexington 68

Shelby 71, Bellevue 47

South Central 62, Norwalk Senior 45

Spencerville 57, Delphos St. John’s 40

St. Henry 55, Wapakoneta 40

Tinora 54, Hilltop 20

Tol. Cent. Catholic 76, Elida 41

Vanlue 56, Lima Temple Christian 28

Versailles 36, Fort Loramie 35

Around Ohio

Anna 85, W. Liberty-Salem 48

Ansonia 45, Union City Mississinawa Valley 40

Archbold 46, Tol. Christian 42

Ashville Teays Valley 74, Baltimore Liberty Union 54

Belmont Union Local 62, Richmond Edison 48

Beloit W. Branch 63, Hubbard 58

Bloom-Carroll 61, Circleville Logan Elm 51

Brookville 50, Milton-Union 48

Caldwell 48, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 43

Caledonia River Valley 66, Marion Pleasant 59

Camden Preble Shawnee 55, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40

Can. Cent. Cath. 68, Mansfield St. Peter’s 55

Can. Glenoak 81, Youngs. East 53

Chardon NDCL 56, Grand River Academy 54

Chillicothe Unioto 55, Circleville 51

Chillicothe Zane Trace 76, Washington C.H. 38

Cin. Dohn High School 74, Christian Community School 68

Cin. La Salle 50, Cin. Oak Hills 45

Cin. Madeira 48, Cin. Seven Hills 34

Cle. VASJ 62, Gates Mills Hawken 44

Cols. Hartley 48, Cols. Wellington 44

Cols. Independence 69, Cols. Whetstone 36

Cols. St. Charles 51, Groveport-Madison 44

Cols. Upper Arlington 55, Chillicothe 44

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 76, Hudson WRA 60

Day. Dunbar 77, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 55

Delaware Buckeye Valley 78, Cols. Centennial 63

Dover 73, Akr. Ellet 48

E. Central, Ind. 59, Harrison 58, 0

Elyria Cath. 71, Andrews Osborne Academy 33

Fairview 71, Rocky River Lutheran W. 53

Fayetteville-Perry 52, Miami Valley Christian Academy 51

Franklin 69, Day. Christian 44

Ft. Loramie 52, New Knoxville 24

Gahanna Cols. Academy 58, Cols. Bexley 45

Hamilton 82, Cin. Mt. Healthy 68

Hamilton Ross 64, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 50

Hillsboro 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 40

Huber Hts. Wayne 60, Powell Olentangy Liberty 52

Hunting Valley University 72, Cle. Lincoln W. 56

Ironton St. Joseph 76, Portsmouth Sciotoville 43

Kings Mills Kings 65, Morrow Little Miami 44

Lakewood St. Edward 58, Akr. Hoban 49

Leesburg Fairfield 77, Cin. NW 23

Logan 52, Gallipolis Gallia 44

Malvern 68, Salineville Southern 61

McDermott Scioto NW 67, Chillicothe Huntington 64

Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 64, Conneaut 48

Mowrystown Whiteoak 52, Lees Creek E. Clinton 40

New Boston Glenwood 98, Wellston 55

New Matamoras Frontier 80, Bridgeport 48

New Paris National Trail 55, Eaton 45

New Richmond 75, Bethel-Tate 37

Oberlin Firelands 73, Elyria Open Door 49

Perry 66, Ashtabula Lakeside 62

Raceland, Ky. 75, Portsmouth W. 64

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 78, St. Patrick, Ky. 54

STVM 93, Cle. Benedictine 43

Seaman N. Adams 60, Lucasville Valley 41

Sebring McKinley 58, Ravenna SE 55

Spencerville 57, Delphos St. John’s 40

Spring. Kenton Ridge 72, S. Charleston SE 51

Spring. Shawnee 55, Mechanicsburg 40

Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 40

Sylvania Southview 60, Cols. Beechcroft 42

Vincent Warren 68, Belpre 54

W. Union 75, Southeastern 59

Warrensville Hts. 71, Cle. Hay 56

Wheelersburg 62, Greenup Co., Ky. 52

Wickliffe 89, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 58

Williamsport Westfall 47, London Madison Plains 41

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, Bellaire 46

Worthington Christian 48, Cols. Grandview Hts. 30

Youngs. Boardman 67, Farrell, Pa. 47

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 62, Akr. Manchester 55

Dublin Coffman 64, Cols. Africentric 47

Pickerington Cent. 63, Cols. Walnut Ridge 56

Thomas Worthington 67, Cols. Northland 38

Cin. Woodward vs. Huntington Prep, 0, ccd. 38

Monday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Oregon Clay at Evergreen

Tuesday’s Games

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Eastwood

Fostoria Senior at Genoa

Lake at Woodmore

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Lexington

Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior

Mount Vernon at West Holmes

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian

Other NW Ohio Games

Ansonia at Riverside

Ashland Crestview at Loudonville

Cardinal Stritch at Jones Leadership Academy

Continental at Wayne Trace

Crestline at Mount Gilead

Defiance at Anthony Wayne

Edon at Hamilton, Ind.

Firelands at Vermilion

Fredericktown at River Valley

Galion Senior at Seneca East

Grand Lakes at Heritage Christian

Hilltop at Maumee Valley Country Day

Lima Perry at Lima Bath

Lucas at Waynedale

Marion Pleasant at Columbus KIPP

Napoleon at Patrick Henry

Norwalk Senior at Ontario

Shelby at Willard

Springfield at Fremont Ross

Stryker at Archbold

Toledo Christian at Maumee

Toledo St. Francis at Toledo Start

Toledo Whitmer at Perrysburg

Van Buren at Columbus Grove

Wednesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Colonel Crawford

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Ridgedale at Buckeye Central

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg

Lakota at Danbury

Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian

Norwalk Senior at Vermilion

Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Other NW Ohio Games

Clyde at Milan Edison

New Riegel at Carey

Norwalk St. Paul at Castalia Margaretta

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Pro Bowl

Sunday’s Result

AFC 38, NFC 33

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 32 14 .696 —

Boston 30 15 .667 1½

Philadelphia 30 17 .638 2½

Brooklyn 19 26 .422 12½

New York 13 34 .277 19½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 31 14 .689 —

Orlando 21 26 .447 11

Washington 15 30 .333 16

Charlotte 15 31 .326 16½

Atlanta 12 35 .255 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 40 6 .870 —

Indiana 30 16 .652 10

Chicago 18 30 .375 23

Detroit 17 30 .362 23½

Cleveland 12 34 .261 28

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 28 17 .622 —

Houston 28 17 .622 —

Memphis 22 24 .478 6½

San Antonio 20 25 .444 8

New Orleans 18 29 .383 11

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 32 13 .711 —

Denver 32 14 .696 ½

Oklahoma City 28 19 .596 5

Portland 19 27 .413 13½

Minnesota 15 31 .326 17½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —

L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½

Phoenix 19 27 .413 17

Sacramento 16 29 .356 19½

Golden State 10 37 .213 26½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Utah 112, Dallas 107

Brooklyn 121, Detroit 111, OT

Chicago 118, Cleveland 106

Oklahoma City 113, Minnesota 104

Philadelphia 108, L.A. Lakers 91

Sunday’s Results

Denver 117, Houston 110

Toronto 110, San Antonio 106

New Orleans 123, Boston 108

New York 110, Brooklyn 97

L.A. Clippers 112, Orlando 97

Memphis 114, Phoenix 109

Atlanta 152, Washington 133

Indiana at Portland, late

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 7

Orlando at Miami, 7:30

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 8

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8

San Antonio at Chicago, 8

Houston at Utah, 9

Tuesday’s Games

Golden State at Philadelphia, 7

New York at Charlotte, 7

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30

Boston at Miami, 7:30

New Orleans at Cleveland, 7:30

Denver at Memphis, 8

Washington at Milwaukee, 8

Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30

Memphis at New York, 7:30

Utah at San Antonio, 8:30

Houston at Portland, 10

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135

Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137

Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163

Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165

Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152

Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157

Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163

Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144

Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130

Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132

Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150

N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159

New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120

Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161

Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160

Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166

Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149

Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153

Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147

Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138

Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159

San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167

Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150

Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Results

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Results

Atlantic All-Stars 9, Metropolitan All-Stars 5

Pacific All-Stars 10, Central All-Stars 5

Pacific All-Stars 5, Atlantic All-Stars 4

Sunday’s Results

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Washington at Montreal, 7

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8

Toronto at Nashville, 8

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7

St. Louis at Calgary, 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Daemen 92, NYIT 57

Dominican (NY) 75, Georgian Court 71

Emory 106, Case Western 70

Fairfield 63, Canisius 55

Fisher 77, Maine-Presque Isle 74

Monmouth (NJ) 94, Iona 88

Princeton 87, Rutgers-Camden 41

Rider 67, Manhattan 63

Rochester 78, Carnegie-Mellon 62

Siena 84, Quinnipiac 61

St. Peter’s 58, Niagara 53

Tulsa 79, UConn 75, OT

Washington (Mo.) 73, NYU 70

SOUTH

Virginia 65, Wake Forest 63, OT

MIDWEST

Brandeis 63, Chicago 60

Creighton 77, Xavier 66

Drake 71, Missouri St. 69

Holy Family 82, Concordia (Neb.) 74

Maryland 77, Indiana 76

Michigan St. 70, Minnesota 52

N. Iowa 67, Loyola of Chicago 62

Saint Louis 55, Fordham 39

SOUTHWEST

Houston 68, South Florida 49

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 71, UNLV 67

Sunday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

George Washington 50, UMass 47

La Salle 67, Saint Joseph’s 59

Maryland 70, Northwestern 61

Providence 60, Xavier 48

St. Bonaventure 64, Rhode Island 59

Towson 84, Hofstra 71

UMBC 74, Maine 54

SOUTH

Alabama 98, Vanderbilt 61

Coll. of Charleston 67, UNC Wilmington 63

Delaware 65, Elon 56

Drexel 61, William & Mary 54

Duke 58, Georgia Tech 46

Florida St. 79, Miami 61

James Madison 67, Northeastern 54

Louisville 83, Pittsburgh 49

Richmond 67, Davidson 57

South Carolina 88, Georgia 53

Tennessee 63, LSU 58

Virginia 90, Notre Dame 60

Virginia Tech 71, Clemson 50

Wake Forest 65, Syracuse 60

MIDWEST

Bradley 77, Drake 76

Butler 73, Creighton 67

Cincinnati 86, Temple 81

Dayton 48, Fordham 44

DePaul 92, Georgetown 66

Green Bay 74, Cleveland St. 54

Illinois St. 65, N. Iowa 57

Iowa 74, Michigan St. 57

Marquette 57, Villanova 52

Michigan 71, Rutgers 57

Milwaukee 74, Youngstown St. 62

Missouri St. 81, Evansville 55

N. Dakota St. 85, Denver 80

North Dakota 77, W. Illinois 71

Purdue 81, Penn St. 68

Purdue Fort Wayne 58, Omaha 57

S. Illinois 78, Indiana St. 55

South Dakota 79, Oral Roberts 56

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 79, Florida 57

Texas A&M 72, Missouri 53

FAR WEST

Colorado 62, California 50

Oregon 66, Oregon St. 57

Southern Cal 81, Washington 78

Stanford 82, Utah 49

UCLA 66, Washington St. 50

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open

Final Results

s-Torrey Pines South

n-Torrey Pines North

Marc Leishman (500), $1,350,000 68n-72s-68s-65s–273 -15

Jon Rahm (300), $817,500 68n-71s-65s-70s–274 -14

Rory McIlroy (163), $442,500 67n-73s-67s-69s–276 -12

Brandt Snedeker (163), $442,500 69n-67s-72s-68s–276 -12

Tom Hoge (110), $307,500 71s-71n-67s-68s–277 -11

Tony Finau (92), $253,125 70s-70n-68s-70s–278 -10

Patrick Reed (92), $253,125 69n-69s-70s-70s–278 -10

Bubba Watson (92), $253,125 67s-73n-69s-69s–278 -10

Harry Higgs (68), $181,875 70n-68s-69s-72s–279 -9

Charley Hoffman (68), $181,875 69n-74s-71s-65s–279 -9

Max Homa (68), $181,875 73s-68n-71s-67s–279 -9

Beau Hossler (68), $181,875 72s-66n-73s-68s–279 -9

Patrick Rodgers (68), $181,875 70s-69n-72s-68s–279 -9

Tiger Woods (68), $181,875 69n-71s-69s-70s–279 -9

Maverick McNealy (55), $136,875 71s-71n-69s-69s–280 -8

Keegan Bradley (49), $114,375 66n-72s-73s-70s–281 -7

Cameron Champ (49), $114,375 71n-68s-68s-74s–281 -7

Jason Day (49), $114,375 73s-67n-72s-69s–281 -7

J.B. Holmes (49), $114,375 68s-69n-71s-73s–281 -7

Sung Kang (49), $114,375 69n-71s-67s-74s–281 -7

Zac Blair (36), $69,042 72s-66n-72s-72s–282 -6

Will Gordon, $69,042 75s-68n-69s-70s–282 -6

Russell Knox (36), $69,042 69s-74n-69s-70s–282 -6

Jason Kokrak (36), $69,042 69n-74s-69s-70s–282 -6

Collin Morikawa (36), $69,042 70n-69s-74s-69s–282 -6

Matthew Wolff (36), $69,042 76s-66n-71s-69s–282 -6

Sebastian Cappelen (36), $69,042 66s-71n-71s-74s–282 -6

Tyler McCumber (36), $69,042 72n-68s-68s-74s–282 -6

Ryan Palmer (36), $69,042 72s-62n-71s-77s–282 -6

Mark Anderson (24), $45,938 74s-66n-69s-74s–283 -5

Matthew NeSmith (24), $45,938 67n-70s-76s-70s–283 -5

J.J. Spaun (24), $45,938 73s-67n-74s-69s–283 -5

Kevin Tway (24), $45,938 67n-74s-74s-68s–283 -5

Jhonattan Vegas (24), $45,938 69n-68s-75s-71s–283 -5

Jimmy Walker (24), $45,938 71n-70s-70s-72s–283 -5

Cameron Davis (16), $32,667 76s-65n-69s-74s–284 -4

Jason Dufner (16), $32,667 70s-71n-72s-71s–284 -4

Sungjae Im (16), $32,667 67n-73s-71s-73s–284 -4

Cameron Percy (16), $32,667 68s-73n-74s-69s–284 -4

Robby Shelton (16), $32,667 71n-72s-70s-71s–284 -4

Zack Sucher (16), $32,667 70s-73n-69s-72s–284 -4

Talor Gooch (16), $32,667 71n-72s-72s-69s–284 -4

Luke List (16), $32,667 73s-70n-72s-69s–284 -4

Jamie Lovemark (16), $32,667 73n-68s-69s-74s–284 -4

Joseph Bramlett (10), $22,950 71n-70s-71s-73s–285 -3

John Huh (10), $22,950 70n-73s-71s-71s–285 -3

Hideki Matsuyama (10), $22,950 73s-67n-74s-71s–285 -3

Kevin Streelman (10), $22,950 72s-71n-68s-74s–285 -3

Ryan Brehm (8), $18,700 70n-72s-74s-70s–286 -2

Sam Burns (8), $18,700 74s-69n-73s-70s–286 -2

Lucas Glover (8), $18,700 73n-67s-73s-73s–286 -2

Joaquin Niemann (8), $18,700 71n-70s-70s-75s–286 -2

Scott Stallings (8), $18,700 71s-69n-74s-72s–286 -2

LPGA Tour

Gainbridge at Boca Rio

Final Results

Madelene Sagstrom, $300,000 72-62-67-70–271 -17

Nasa Hataoka, $185,623 72-64-67-69–272 -16

Danielle Kang, $134,656 72-67-65-69–273 -15

Celine Boutier, $104,167 71-67-67-70–275 -13

Sei Young Kim, $83,843 68-69-67-73–277 -11

Moriya Jutanugarn, $63,009 72-67-67-72–278 -10

Cydney Clanton, $63,009 72-64-69-73–278 -10

Yui Kawamoto, $45,563 68-73-69-69–279 -9

Klara Spilkova, $45,563 72-68-68-71–279 -9

Jessica Korda, $45,563 66-73-69-71–279 -9

Charley Hull, $34,578 75-68-69-68–280 -8

Cristie Kerr, $34,578 72-71-69-68–280 -8

Xiyu Lin, $34,578 69-72-67-72–280 -8

Jennifer Song, $34,578 72-64-72-72–280 -8

Lexi Thompson, $27,236 73-68-69-71–281 -7

Carlota Ciganda, $27,236 69-66-75-71–281 -7

Georgia Hall, $27,236 70-71-68-72–281 -7

Brooke M. Henderson, $27,236 72-68-68-73–281 -7

Morgan Pressel, $21,380 75-69-72-66–282 -6

Caroline Masson, $21,380 74-70-71-67–282 -6

Jennifer Kupcho, $21,380 77-67-70-68–282 -6

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $21,380 71-71-71-69–282 -6

Austin Ernst, $21,380 71-70-70-71–282 -6

Dana Finkelstein, $21,380 70-71-70-71–282 -6

Jaye Marie Green, $21,380 73-66-70-73–282 -6

Bronte Law, $21,380 73-66-70-73–282 -6

Lindsey Weaver, $17,987 69-71-72-71–283 -5

Eun-Hee Ji, $15,976 73-70-73-68–284 -4

Nelly Korda, $15,976 71-69-75-69–284 -4

Mariah Stackhouse, $15,976 74-69-71-70–284 -4

Pernilla Lindberg, $15,976 73-68-73-70–284 -4

Stacy Lewis, $15,976 71-70-72-71–284 -4

Kristen Gillman, $13,821 74-70-70-71–285 -3

Brittany Altomare, $13,821 76-69-68-72–285 -3

Lauren Stephenson, $10,874 73-72-72-69–286 -2

Lindy Duncan, $10,874 72-71-74-69–286 -2

Jing Yan, $10,874 74-71-71-70–286 -2

Marina Alex, $10,874 75-69-72-70–286 -2

LOCAL & AREA

Fostoria Coaching Openings

Fostoria High School is in need of a varsity head volleyball coach for the fall 2020 season and an assistant baseball coach for this spring. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.

Vanlue Track Coach Openings

VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should send an application, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org. Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.